Charlottesville Riots: Is This Where We Really Want to Be?!

By now the world has witnessed the violence that has occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists clashed with protestors during a “Unite the Right” march. It was heartening to see that protestors of the intolerance were made of all colors and backgrounds–this certainly isn’t the 1950’s. But with one woman killed and two police officers dead from a helicopter crash, and our “dear leader” trying to spread the culpability around instead of taking some fucking responsibility for the rats his rhetoric has emboldened to crawl out of their corners, I have to ask…was nixing Obamacare worth all this?

I have a dear friend who is married to a black woman that I know voted for Donald Trump. He didn’t really like the guy, but his distaste for Hillary Clinton was much worse. He like his proposed policies about immigration and overturning Obamacare, and basically held his nose about all the other racist dog whistling, sexism, and dumb-assedness. After it was clear what a train wreck this man was, I asked him again about his decision after three months of bumbling idiocy. He told me that the things he’s done really doesn’t affect his everyday life, so he doesn’t really care.

I wonder now, with hate groups proudly asserting that they are there because Trump has emboldened them, and our president, in turn, yet to explicitly call these hate mongers out, what he thinks now.

I also wonder how hispanic people who voted for Trump feel about seeing their friends, family, mothers, husbands and wives being deported. I wonder how gay and trans people now feel that he’s banned them from the military. I wonder how Muslims who voted Trump now feel about his position on refugees and the “Muslim ban” that tried (but failed) to restrict even LEGAL residents.

All the people who thought “it wouldn’t be them” are now getting a wake up call. And even the people who are interracially paired must also be held to account for ignoring all the racist dog-whistling that CAN affect the people you love. Your wives. Your children. Your in-laws and extended family.

When will you care?

And as I close, I want to leave you with this poem that a fan posted on my Facebook page that I think is quite appropriate.

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me

—Martin Niemöller

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.