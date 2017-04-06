Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Relationships / A Dark-Skinned Indian Man Married to a Black Woman Opens Up About Colorism

A Dark-Skinned Indian Man Married to a Black Woman Opens Up About Colorism

| | 35 Comments

This writer and his wife were featured in our exclusive video series, The Pros and Cons of Dating Asian Men. Check it out here.

Dear Ms. Russell-Karazin,

This letter is long overdue. You may or may not remember me from our wonderful video conference chat earlier this year where you interviewed mixed race / ethnic couples where the lady is black / African American and the man is of a different race. Let me reintroduce myself. My name is [withheld] and I am married to “Helen”, my black queen (with no due respect to Mr. Tyrese Gibson). I am a 31-year-old man from South India living in the USA.

In the course of our conversation, we touched on various topics, but a particular question directed at me stood out in particular. You asked me if I am a unicorn, in reference to whether my decision to date, enter into a relationship, marry and live a fruitful life with a black woman is a rarity amongst my countrymen. At that moment I admit, I didn’t feel like I did anything out of the ordinary. When she came into my life, in 2015, she saved me from an abyss of hopelessness and made me feel like I was a child again, free of regrets, full of dreams and optimistic about the next day. I was conscious about her race and ethnicity and all the precious baggage that they came with. However, my decision to marry her stemmed from a very simplistic, instinctive drive in that she made my life better and continues to do so to this very day. I only hope I can be for her what she has been for me.

young business man with his arms crossed

Circling back to the original question (please forgive me for going off in a tangent), my answer is yes, I’m a unicorn and I’ll do my best to answer why. India is a big, beautiful and diverse country with people from a multitude of races, ethnicities, linguistic backgrounds, religious backgrounds and cultural backgrounds. Imagine, over one billion people thrown into this melting pot along with an unhealthy dose of discrimination through history albeit the caste system, language wars and biases, petty politics, religious tensions, colonialism under the British Raj and a cornucopia of other negative factors, we are always faced with discrimination of some sort. But, sadly, at the heart of it all is the discrimination based on color. Dark skinned people of my country have always been looked down upon as ugly, inferior and untrustworthy in that particular order. We advertise for fairness creams praising the virtues of a light-colored skin while denigrating the dark skin in the same breath. This very base form of discrimination which I believe to be primordial, wasn’t eliminated with human advancement, but was rather given a different name in the form of the Caste System (The Caste System was a way to divide labor in ancient Indian civilizations based on profession).

For thousands of years, under this vile Caste System, dark skinned people were put into the so-called “lower” castes and denied basic human rights because of their work which was considered dirty, menial and degrading. Examples would be the class of people cleaning drains and public toilets, leather workers (contact with dead animals considered inauspicious). The Caste System was tied very closely to religion and no one was allowed to break the mold. In parallel, the religious texts which today are considered literary masterpieces propagated this color bias by describing heroes and heroines as fair and villains and villainesses as dark. The contempt for dark skin was so evil that, the authors of these great texts, on several occasions introduced a dark-skinned hero of extraordinary virtue who ‘aspired’ to be like the light skinned heroes. In the course of the story, the dark-skinned character would rise to great prominence, but would then be humbled by a light-skinned character and would then ‘learn’ his or her lesson in humility and accede to the superiority of the light-skinned hero.

This poison has been fermented over thousands of years and has been ingrained into our culture to such an extent that we consider it extremely ‘normal’. In the very limited context of dating and relationships, all of these biases play a huge role in determining one’s choice of partner. Indian society teaches us to reject anything dark and aspire for fairness. I would recommend a Facebook page called “Dark is Beautiful” spearheaded by a South Indian man which chronicles the struggles of being a dark-skinned woman in India. Yes, as a man it is difficult being dark skinned, but my struggle is minimal compared to what dark skinned women from my country face on a day to day basis. The natural course for me as a dark skinned South Indian man was to find a girl who was fair because that is the accepted norm. When I landed on US shores, I had an abundance of fairness so to speak. I and several of my friends, family and acquaintances have dated white / Caucasian people with varying degrees of success. Almost no one has dated a black person and no man in my circle of Indian friends has dated a black woman. In addition to the negative color bias, society has defined a particular standard for beauty which can be seen on every billboard from Maine to Washington. Invariably always, the standard of beauty tends to be Caucasian. This same, vile society has also stated that all other races, most of them suspiciously fair-skinned or of lighter complexion are also beautiful in an exotic way. Common examples would be Middle Eastern people, Asians, Latinos and generally anyone who passes this clandestine modern day brown paper-bag test. Furthermore, society also teaches us that black people are untrustworthy, dangerous and that we must always be on guard around black people.

The most natural instinct taught to me covertly and overtly was to stay away from black women. Until I met Shalonda, I never dated or attempted to date any black woman. While I couldn’t care two hoots about peer acceptance, prejudices (based on false assumptions about “date-ability”) always restricted me. And then, she stumbled into my life like a happy accident. Not only did she break every stigma and misconception I had, she also helped me understand black people from a point of view that I could never access. So, when I asked her out on a date, I was being polite, but over the course of that date and several others, I fell in love with her, dark skin (lighter than me!), big butt and all! But above all else, I fell in love with her personality and her mind and her heart and her big childlike smile. I fell in love with her like how any man ought to fall in love with any woman anywhere in this world, free of prejudice. If that makes me a unicorn, well, I’M A UNICORN AND PROUD OF IT!

Yours Sincerely,

[NAME WITHHELD]

P.S. – I hope this helps you in your message to black women. My advice is to exercise caution and get a feel for color bias before attempting to pursue long-term relationships! Take it slow!

 

Interested in dating or marrying an Asian men? Then this is essential viewing: The Pros and Cons of Dating Asian Men. Check it out here.

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • jubilee

    yep–BRITISH COLONIALISM walked into something that was ALREADY THERE….for 1000s of years….
    black women in US don’t bleach their skin as much as they do

    he is also right about other minority groups and colorism….sometimes, the best bet.. are WM–since the dark skinned look.. can be very EXOTIC against the blonde/ginger look

    • Shirley06

      Christelyn says repeatedly that the lion’s share of “rainbeau” interest in black women via her youtube channel, blog, and emails comes from white men. I get downright sad when black women express an interest in dating Asian men. I just don’t think there’s a large enough interest or approval for interracial coupling in those cultures. White and black Americans have said that they are overwhelmingly fine with interracial relationships (black people are a few ticks higher in approval.) I just think that going for that “unicorn” in Asian communities is such a long shot. I’m glad that the writer of this post was keeping it real.

      • Christelyn Russell-Karazin

        I know. I just think it’s because many are so hell bent in thinking that white men are inherently racist and other races not so much…I have found that not really to be the case when it plays out in real life.

        • Bierbasstard

          It’s being taught in the public schools and most liberal colleges.

          White, cis, hetero males are constantly being labeled as racists, bigots, privileged, etc… as a whole by a the SJW crowd (and granted some are) while everyone else is given a free pass to express their “unbiased” and often hateful statements of “fact” (opinion).

          Foe proof, you can look at the backlash against Jordan Peterson.

          I’m curious… (without getting too personal) Has mini you found this type of thought process at her school?

          • PaoloP

            “White, cis, hetero males are constantly being labeled as racists, bigots, privileged, etc… as a whole by a the SJW crowd (and granted some are) while everyone else is given a free pass to express their “unbiased” and often hateful statements of “fact” (opinion).”

            Good God that is the truth, I am remotely connected to a woman from Chile who had a fit that for my business some years ago, despite that I posted an ad in the newspaper for a job and interviewed 23 people, she was furious that I hired a white man for the job in my little company, saying it ‘proved’ i am racist. Well, he by far had the closest matching skillset and was also the best at being able to describe how he could he could support our vision. That’s why we hired him.

            HOWEVER, she wanted her husband (who is also Latino) to move to an area with fewer black people, because she said black children were too ‘difficult’ to teach and she wanted fewer of them in her classroom. This woman is so blind to her racism and bigotry…and would share her ‘facts’ with absolutely no repercussions. My wife and I were fit to be tied.

  • Shirley06

    GREAT post. Thanks for writing it.
    Did you see the post from the black woman living somewhere in Europe and how she felt marginalized, excluded, and shunned when trying to attend Bollywood events? She wasn’t exactly embraced. What did you think about her experience?

  • dtfamu89

    Whewwwww….thank you for the honesty. Based on my experiences, I figured this was what was going on.

  • Tina

    Are my eyes deceiving me because she is actually a couple of shades lighter than he is. I don’t know why anyone would want to date a person from Indian anyway. Most of them are darker than we are and racist as all get out.

    • Mark

      I like how beautifully you personified everything that is wrong with our species. Racism, color prejudice and a very poor knowledge of Geography.

      • Bierbasstard

        Exactly. Let’s beat down on those that have become enlightened (no pun intended) and are changing what is deemed acceptable.

  • Shirley06
    • chest_nut61

      Good article. She writes:
      As for the comments fetishizing my “exotic” looks, initiating a relationship based purely on my ethnic physical appearance is not only humiliating, it’s racist. In these instances, I am merely a sex object. Quite often the males who call me “exotic” also try to woo me with statements like “you give me yellow fever,” or “I’ve never dated an Asian girl before,” as if I should feel special for being the first.
      I have to disagree somewhat with the first part of what she says. I think it’s naive to believe that much of what drives initial interest is physical appearance. It’s biology, so I wouldn’t get too bent out of shape. And isn’t it fairly typical for a woman to be asked out by someone that maybe she doesn’t know very well..or at all? I’ve said this here before, a first date is exactly that…a first date…and it should be used to get to know someone. That is its purpose. You may find out you don’t like him or her and never see them again…or things might go well and there’s interest enough to go on a second date.
      I completely agree that the “yellow fever” comment is offensive and wouldn’t blame her for being upset and/or offended. But I disagree that “I’ve never dated an Asian girl before” is crossing any kind of line. It is a simple statement of fact and if the guy is otherwise honest, interested, and treats her well, then no biggie.

      • Shirley06

        I agree. If I had never dated a South Korean man before, I would be fine saying it because it’s the cultural differences that I would be referring to.

      • Bierbasstard

        “But I disagree that “I’ve never dated an Asian girl before” is crossing any kind of line”

        I believe that it is about context. Neither J nor I had dated outside prior to each other and it was openly spoken during one of our first conversations.

        If you blurt that out in the first few sentences of a “pick up” conversation, then I think that her reaction would be relevant.

        Also, it’s a matter of presentation as in, “I’ve never dated an Asian woman before because there were none where I grew up. You are absolutely beautiful.” Same with BW or any other woman.

  • Denise Bryant

    Is it a mistake that her name is mentioned near the end of the article instead of “Helen”?

  • Shirley06

    I grew up in the 1980s and my parents were immigrants. I made a best friend whose parents were also immigrants. She and her family were from India. We bonded right away because our parents had accents, listened to different music, our houses had different smells than our American friends. To this day, this woman is my sister and I love her family. I also love Indian food, music, clothes, etc. But, I also know the truth that if she or one of her sisters dated a black guy or wanted to marry him, I don’t think that would be OK. If they had a son, I’m not sure if they would’ve wanted him to date or marry me! The oldest daughter was arranged to be married to someone from India. My friend and her little sister married well-off white American men. But, I don’t think they’d be into the girls bringing home black guys–especially since my friend dated a black guy in secret for about a year. Nevertheless, I feel close to them and they treat me like I’m family. Is that bad?

    • chest_nut61

      A very thought provoking question…Is that bad?. My initial reaction is “no”…as long as they treat you right and you enjoy each other’s company, it’s all good. But you very well may be right that if they had a son and the two of you took a liking to each other, it might change things. That implies your good enough as a friend, or even “family” in the non-legally binding, non-blood sense. 🙂 But if it ever crossed the line into legally binding and having kids, maybe not so much.

  • az

    I suspect that Indians have their own intraracial/interpersonal devils to contend with (who doesn’t-no shade). I went to an all girl school and most of the Indian girls I graduated with are still single well into their 30s, just like the sistas, and they vary from light to dark.And I think Indians are a pretty good looking people, no matter what their complexion. So I don’t know what’s up with that. Why is the dark-skinned Mindy Kaling still single when her counterparts (white comediennes) are juggling ex-husbands and lovers? Maybe there’s a reason why there’s so much arranged marriage in India? Glad they found love though.

  • Nia_

    I think Indians in or from the Carribean, especially Trinidad, are more open to dating BW. Since the cow is sacred among Hindus, they don’t eat meat and most are vegetarians.

    I used to babysit for a Haitian black man/Indian woman couple in college. It was a very rare pairing. I don’t know if they met in college or not, I never got around to asking.

    I have a male Indian acquaintance. He’s really into black culture, but is heavily into pleasing his family. He’s attracted to black women but knows his family would disapprove. He mentions he doesn’t talk to Indians outside of his caste. The Dalits and Dravidians in India are considered black but he and a lot of other Indians don’t accept it.

    • Neil Marsden

      I have always found it weird when fella’s are scared of their families reaction rather than actually going after happiness themselves. If someone makes you truly happy then your family should be happy but unfortunately that’s not always the case.

  • Tina

    To each his own but I don’t know why BW would bother dating men from India or Asia. I am not saying that all of them are a waste of our time but most are.

    • Victoria Antoine

      Honestly, Asian men are a waste of our time. They are too busy chasing either white women or their own kind. Most Indian men prefer light skinned or white women. Finding a Indian or Asian men who wants to date black women it’s like finding “needle in the hay”

      • Nia_

        I follow several AM/BW swirl pages on Instagram and it’s becoming less uncommon. I’ve seen a few of these couples out and about here in Chicago. Rare but possible.

  • Jewel Satterfield

    Great post and I appreciate this gentleman’s candidness.

  • Lisa

    This brought back memories. I dated an Indian man for quite some time a about 20 years ago and that is when I found out that Indians are more colorstruck than a black person could ever imagine. He didn’t have any hang-ups about my color because I am much lighter than most Indians and lighter than him. He thought that this was great and that I looked like I was from Kashmir (because they are light skinned and tall, as he would say) and would basically have me dress in typical Indian attire and visit Indian business or restaurants just to have the old Indian ladies ooh and aah over my skin color. And just like he said, they would always ask “are you from Kashmir?” and I would tell them I was from Texas and then they would ask “but your parents are from Kashmir, right?”. He would always assure them that that was the case. Totally embarrassing. He was also jealous because everyone in my family was lighter than the folks in his family.

    Anyway, I eventually had to break up with him, not because he was colorstruck, but because he was so unusually cheap and stingy.

  • kaydenpat

    Very well written.

  • Brown Rose

    This was a forthright response, but he’s not really saying anything new. I don’t know why any Black woman would torture themselves chasing after anyone Asian/Indian–the racism, especially against Black woman is real, intractable and impossible to break, because anti-Black is highly embedded in the culture. Black woman, who choose to swirl are better off seeking partners who are not Asian–they will have a much better reception. And I say this as someone who engages in a alot of asian art and literature.

  • yoda

    Indian/Southeast Asian men have expressed interest in me before. But it tends to be on a purely sexual basis with no chance of an actual relationship. I knew a guy who pretty much only liked to pursue black women.

    I don’t think it’s a waste of time to try and pursue these men but I believe almost every time, they’ll end up marrying women from their own culture…

  • Bridgette Bridgette

    I love this article and I feel that you should fall in love with whoever you want to! ✨❤️️✨

  • Tdeshaun

    Thank you for your story! I, a African American woman was married to a Indian man from Hyderabad for 11 yrs. I LOVED India when I went to visit. I didn’t think about who looked at me (even though they were staring at me) I just enjoyed my time there. I loved my ex and I feel he loved me, but we grow apart from each other. I even now go to Bollywood movies all the time, even alone and so far haven’t had a problem. Some ask me how long I’ve been looking at Bollywood movies, others just look at me as if to say, does she know where she is. I laugh to myself and keep it moving. I love interracial relationships and I feel it will increase as time goes on. You have to only think about u and the person u love, all others are non essential, as long as they aren’t hurting u.