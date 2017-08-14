Five Signs a Sociopath Wants to Date You

Studies indicate that 1 in 100 people are certifiable sociopaths–people who have no conscience or empathy, unable to experience feelings aside from jealousy, envy, hatred and fear. Not all of them are serial killers. Many are professionals like politicians, lawyers, bankers and high level corporate executives. But criminal or CEO, sociopaths have some things in common you have to watch out for. There’s a big list, but this is the big five:

They Have a Compelling Gaze

You might be flattered because his unwavering gaze is directed at you, and he makes you feel like the most important person in the world. He’s charming and appears to have all the confidence in the world. He balks at social constraints.

He’s Too Good to Be True

He likes EVERYTHING you like. You like anime? So does he. You’re a history buff? He is too. You want to visit the mountains of Tibet? He booked a ticket yesterday and wants you to come. This is all a ruse in order to hasten an emotional bond and attachment to him so he can use your feelings against you later.

He Has a Sob Story

The first test of your vulnerability to his manipulation is how you respond to his sob story. It could be a sad story about how he really wants to be married, but women constantly hurt him. There’s a string of breakups, but he always frames the history so he’s the victim. A sociopath often has no friends, or very few of them, because the parasitic behaviors they employ eventually run them all away.

He Comes On Really Strong, Really Fast

Sociopaths want you to become attached really fast before you have a chance to see their mask slip off. They can’t keep up the ruse forever, so it’s in his best interest to get you to fall for him sooner than later.

They Rush the Sex

Sex is a weapon with sociopaths, so they are extremely skilled in battle. They know that women often get attached after sex, and the better he is, the more you want him.

