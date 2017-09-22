Beyond Black & White

I Got a Real, Live Chance to Talk to My 13 Year Old Self. Kind Of.

In the wee hours of the morning, when I won’t up for no explicable reason after dreaming about a relative chiding me about massive fines for leaving the water hose on until little rivers were forming in and around the house, I did what most humans do when they can’t sleep. I checked my social media pages.

Will perusing the comments section of our YouTube channel in search for trolls who like to bombard the channel in the wee hours in hopes that their stink bombs can survive a few hours before we zap them, I saw a comment from a young girl who watched a video I did years ago.

It touched me. Because while you can’t see her whole face, I could see hints of my 12 or 13 year old self in that skin, those eyes. I still remember what it was like, and I always wished I could go back in time a talk to myself at that age. Last night, I got as close as I would ever come.

Angel Love 7 hours ago
I am in Middle School I’m in the seventh grade and I’m black everyday I go to school I like this boy he’s white in the eighth grade I’m too shy to talk to him every time he say something I said okay I don’t think he likes me and I got him in first. Class it feels like boys don’t like black girls
Beyond Black & White 1 second ago
Do you have any chance to interact with him? A lunch or P.E.? Sometimes boys are really immature at that age, and only do what they see their other friends do. Here’s what I want YOU for focus on: Not trying to see if the white guy will like you. Find out if he is KIND. I want you to focus on finding boys who are kind, friendly and thoughtful. They can be any race, because those things come from what’s inside. I know it’s hard, but focus on school before anything. More than likely you’re never going to know these boys as an adult, so put some focus on being the best person you can be. I want you to discover what YOU like to do, and develop a passion for it. I want you reading books and learning about new places and things. I want you to be happy being a kid. Don’t rush the boyfriend stuff…you know how it is…a girl says she has a boyfriend and in two weeks they break up and there’s rumors flying all over the school. Who needs that? And remember: don’t give freely of yourself or your body–whether it’s a kiss or something more–because you think it will make boys like you more. If you’re feeling forced to do something you don’t want to do by a boy you like, he doesn’t really care about you. And finally, while I may be pretty good looking now, I was really funny looking in junior high school, and even high school! Let yourself grow into a swan while you learn about the world. The boys who really matter will come in time. If you want to email me some more, you can. christelyn@beyondblackwhite.com.
Beyond Black & White 1 second ago
Oh! And about the boy! LOL If he is nice and is talking to you, get some courage and respond! What’s the worst that could happen if she says something to you and you say something back? Maybe you can start to be friends. And don’t worry about what things “seem” like. If a boy is kind and polite to you, then he will make a nice friend. Maybe as you guys get to know each other you’ll feel more comfortable. But I know all about those nervous butterflies you get in your stomach when you see the boy you like! I still remember who he was…his name was Benji! lol

God. I love my job.

  • jubilee

    I know a lady who has a 13 year old granddaughter.
    There’s this boy who likes her, but she doesn’t want a boyfriend.
    She’s still busy being a little girl with dolls.
    In school, she told the principal to stop him from bothering her

    • Christelyn Karazin

      lol