I Got a Real, Live Chance to Talk to My 13 Year Old Self. Kind Of.

In the wee hours of the morning, when I won’t up for no explicable reason after dreaming about a relative chiding me about massive fines for leaving the water hose on until little rivers were forming in and around the house, I did what most humans do when they can’t sleep. I checked my social media pages.

Will perusing the comments section of our YouTube channel in search for trolls who like to bombard the channel in the wee hours in hopes that their stink bombs can survive a few hours before we zap them, I saw a comment from a young girl who watched a video I did years ago.

It touched me. Because while you can’t see her whole face, I could see hints of my 12 or 13 year old self in that skin, those eyes. I still remember what it was like, and I always wished I could go back in time a talk to myself at that age. Last night, I got as close as I would ever come.

God. I love my job.

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.