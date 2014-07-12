Beyond Black & White

“Im a Negro Bed Wench,” and Other Things I Learned Since Marrying My Husband

Written by The Peacock Bride

I’m a sell out. I’m a Negro Bed Wench. I’m an Uncle Tom. Yup…How did I find this out? Like most things, I’ve found out from the internet. I’m a bad woman who obviously hates myself and Black people…not because of who I “hate” but because of who I love.

It’s sad that in 2014 loving who you want to love (or can’t help but love) is still an issue, but it is. The uncomfortable juxtapose when we are together–seeing his pinkish skin near my caramel color is enough to invite looks that are sharp enough to cut glass from people showing their disdain for our relationship. I was so naive; too liberal; too Utopian in my thinking; too intermingled with people that are different than me to understand the gravity of what me marrying a White man means to other people. I just didn’t know. Call me inexperienced.

I’m 33 years old and I’ve had my fair share of relationships. I grew up in Minnesota, where there is a limited Black Community. Instead of trying to fit into a White box, I grabbed hold of my culture and wore it proudly, unabashedly, and allowed my whole spirit to be fully engulfed in an understanding of where I came from. My dad grew up on welfare in a one-room tenement apartment in Harlem, NY during the 50’s and 60’s. My mother was born in Birmingham, AL around the same time and her mother relocated them to Minnesota for a better life and to avoid the violent racism that plagued the South at the time. The KKK was killing Black children and burning crosses where my mother grew up, so they had to do the great exodus to the North.

My parents, for all intents and purposes,
grew up during what I would consider to be times of war. People were fighting for their rights. Things were changing. People died. People sacrificed. People changed the national conversation from the denial of rights of certain people to a pathway for equal rights for all. The struggle still continues, but I would certainly thank my parents’ generation for making those pathways for me. I got so entrenched in reading slave diaries, civil rights narratives, and Harlem Renaissance poetry about African and African-American culture, it forever burned into the spirit of who I am as a person. To this day, I don’t use the word “Nigga” because of what I learned about “strange fruit hanging”. I was so Afrocentric at one point, my body is still decorated with permanent tattoos of African symbols that documented my journey of self-discovery. I love being Black. No doubt about it. I take great pride in my culture and heritage.

After I moved to California and ended a long-term relationship/engagement to a Black man, I found myself single in Los Angeles. For the first time in my life, men of all races, colors, creeds, backgrounds, and income levels started to notice me and ask me out. I pretty much exclusively dated Black until I was 25. I started becoming interested in the Latino guys that I knew. White guys would always ask me out, and at some point, I started to say yes to their offers. I had dated many guys of different races, but until I met my husband, I didn’t have any serious relationships with White men.

My Husband on our Wedding Day
Fast forward to when I met my husband. We met through work. And no, I wasn’t his first girlfriend of color or his first Black girlfriend. His last girlfriend is a sweet and successful black woman, who is absolutely gorgeous; however, their relationship ended after nearly five years of them being together. She is so well-loved by his family, she is still considered extended family, and rightfully so. My husband has a strong preference for Black women. Not just light-skinned women, but black women of all shades, mixes, and varieties. He loves natural hair, afros, chocolate colored skin, full lips, and the attitudes of black women. He does not have a “fetish” for Black Women. He has a genuine preference and appreciation for the beauty of Black Women. He is a musician, and his appreciation for Black culture came from many of his heroes being Black musicians. He has lived his whole life in the Los Angeles area, which is the melting pot of the US. He is a blue-eyed soul boy.

I personally had preferred dark-skinned, muscular, Black men my whole life. But there was something about the kindness in his blue eyes that made me give him a chance. I had no idea we would fall in love, be together through thick and thin, then get married. I had no idea I would grow to love his family as my own or that my father would grow to love him as his son. I didn’t know that my nephews and niece would adore their White uncle…and that my Brother-in-Law and my guy would hit it off as if they’d known each other for years. I had no clue that any of that would happen. I just was going on a date with a nice guy who seemed super excited to be in my presence.

“Black women are not objects, we are people. And it’s not perverse for a man who is not Black to find us attractive. To imply that a Black woman cannot be attractive to another race due to her beauty–physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually–rather than superficial things like sex degrades the Black woman and strips her of the dignity and honor that she deserves.”

Black women are constantly told a seriously degrading lie, “If a White man is interested in you, he is trying to feed a fetish. White men cannot be truly attracted to Black women for who they are; only what they look like, or as an object White Men use to assert their power over Black People.” This is the most disrespectful thing I can think of. A fetish is to have an unnatural sexual attraction to an object. Black women are not objects, we are people. And it’s not perverse or unnatural for a man who is not Black to find us attractive. To imply that a Black woman cannot be attractive to another race due to her beauty–physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually–rather than superficial things like sex degrades the Black woman and strips her of the dignity and honor that she deserves. Black women are beautiful, gorgeous, strong, and our culture is interesting to just about every group in the world, whether they would like to admit it or not. When we imply that the beauty of Black Women can only be appreciated by Black Men, what are we telling Black Women? We are telling them that they are not good enough to be loved and appreciated, and that is just not the case.

Read the entire story here.

  • Lady A

    Well said. It’s sad how black women are treated, like it’s draining me mentally to the point I have mentally breakdowns.

  • DU2

    I hope the people that give this lovely women grief fall down a deep dark hole!

  • Savannah18121

    I hate how black women worry so much about what black men say about them.  It is not like we lose any privilege from marrying outside of the race.  I remember when Donna Summer died and this guy who was a facebook friend of mine commented calling her a bed wench and that she left her millions to a white man.  I don’t care about what black men think and I damned sure wont be having nervous breakdowns over them…..

  • KalEl72

    Great read. It is really a shame that black women who date outside of their race have to endure such harsh words. So great to see this woman and all the women here don’t let Mr. or Ms. Dumas dictate to them who or what they are.

  • sparel

    Lady A really?

  • Y’know what’s interesting?
    This issue of “self-hate” is generally brought when white men are the other half.
    You rarely hear this if the man is a person of color (Latino, Asian…)
    I feel like its a whole lot of projecting going on, racism against white men.

  • sparel

    Loake The only thing I associate self hating towards if someone hates something about themselves. Like hair, skin, color, weight, etc.  well maybe not weight.  Anything that you can’t change without chemicals in my opinion is self hate.  I’ve never dated a white guy because I hate myself or have a disdain hatred toward black men. Now that I’ve gotten older (26) I find myself mostly interested in personality.

  • Swirlgirl28

    These haters; who hate black women who couple up with white men are so uneducated, that it makes me chuckle at their ignorance. I remember watching one of Christelyn’s youtube videos and reading the comments section and of course; this random fool, decides that he wants to call all of the commentors “bed wenches,” then proceeds to state that somehow “black women having babies with white men is different than black men having babies with white women; because black women can give birth to any race, but the babies that black men have with white women are BLACK; that’s all, just black. Smh…..LOL! What an idiot. So let me get this straight; the only reason why they HATE seeing us with white men is because we can birth babies who look white; which makes us bedwenches, but babies born to black men and white women are black? Do you see the ignorance in this person’s commentary? All I could think about is the fact that this poor, ignorant soul has obviously failed their health and human reproduction courses back in high school. LOL! So black women with white men= bedwench, but black man with white woman=continuing the black race? Yeah…..I call bulls**t! The REAL reason why black males are angry when we’ve moved on; is because they realize their time of using, abusing and pumping & dumping is up!

  • Swirlgirl28

    Savannah18121 Isn’t that some crap? According to the dumb a** you’re talking about, Donna Summer was a “bedwench” yet  Quincy Jones, Charlie wilson, Harry Belafonte, Sydney Poitier, and many,many others; who have married white women will also leave their millions in the hands of WHITE WOMEN; so what’s the difference?

  • sparel

    Swirlgirl28 that’s part of it.  and another is that most black women that date and marry out are high quality women.  Meaning that they are college educated, natural hair, etc.

  • Brenda55

    Loved this article.  All of it. I can so relate to “the look”. If people only knew how stupid they appear throwing that they would stop it once and for all.

    If they only knew how meaningless and empty their snide comments are. They are but fodder for discussion and of times jest among the IRR set since they hold no real power to influence the course of anyone’s choice or life course.

    Dirty looks and snide comments are to tools of the impotent. The proper response is indifference.

    Re. the praise of black men.  I did not have a problem with that part of her article.  In fact I agree with much of what she said on that subject. The history is the history.  
    I too have known and have been raised by solid, responsible family oriented black men.  I too have seen their struggles and I am well aware of their continued challenges. It is no sin to acknowledge these truths.
    However it is also no reason to use these truths as pass, a handicap, an excuse for those numerous black men who come up short when it comes to their treatment of black women and the children that they father. 

    Quality black men of past generations have no respect for these men either and if you are honest you have heard older black men bemoan what too many of their sons have become.  They look with hope at their daughters  and, as seen in this blog post, go so far to bless the marriages of those same daughters to men who are not black.

    Witness, http://peacockbride.blogspot.com/2014/06/im-sell-outand-other-fun-facts-ive.html’s  father and brothers stood in solidarity with the her and her groom on their wedding day just as my father and brothers did on mine.  Many of you brides who read this blog have had the same experience.  The men in her family continue to back her marriage as do the men in my family and many of you have had that same experience. 

    We black women who desire to date and marry quality men will find them among the men of all races. We just have to be open to choosing character and not color. Nor will should we be deterred by looks, comments, blog posts, vlog post, what have you. Those are the tools people use when they have no real standing to affect the outcome of a situation. 

    Point of fact.
    Your interracial relationships and marriages are legal.  If not always accepted they must be accommodated. That is the law.  Too bad if some cannot grasp that reality. Keep it moving.  Live and love as you choose to and surround yourself with friends, allies and communities that embrace you and your families as you design them. Leave those other in the wilderness.

  • Loved this story and thanks for sharing! Very well written article!

  • melissamak007

    Brenda55 Your whole comment was gold. BUT when I read “If people only knew how stupid they appear throwing that they would stop it once and for all.” I almost snorted my coffee. I may have to put you in the same category as Chicago404… Do not read comments while eating and drinking!

  • Brenda55 Great points Brenda! I often wonder why BW of today even care about what someone else would think about who they date? I think my “no-care” attitude has grown a lot stronger with age, of course, but even when I first made the conscious decision that I was threw dating DBR BM, well American BM, the ONE thought that gave me strength to push forward in the face of family and friend opposition was that if these people really cared about ME and MY HAPPINESS they wouldn’t condemn me to a life of living alone! They would OBVIOUSLY want me happy, and protected, and above all LOVED no matter what the color of the man happens to be. Once, I realized that some people just wanted me to stay stuck in misery so that they would be comfortable and have someone to complain to on our frequent Girl friend dates/pity parties out on the town about how that latest BM just did us wrong, etc., RATHER than TRY SOMETHING DIFFERENT  I woke up and stopped participating. The old adage of misery loves company is SO true!!! I just wasn’t prepared to accept the Black Community’s garbage line of we/BW have to lower our standards and date below our station in order to have “some-kind of man”. I didn’t buy into the acceptable “Man-Sharing” phenomenon that is currently running rampant in the BC as the BEST BW could expect!!!!  The question you really have to ask yourself if your friends and/or family take issue with you dating or marrying out of your race, is “DO THEY REALLY WANT THE BEST FOR YOU!” If the answer is a RESOUNDING NO, then keep it stepping. Life’s too short to be living for someone else’s dream, live your own!

  • FriendsofJay

    Brenda55 My wife has a term for people who stare, make snide remarks, and who generally make life miserable for others who don’t live up to their idea of perfection.  She calls them “poison people.”  And if you’re around them for too long you come down with their sickness.   
    If you assume that everyone is born tabula rosa, then they must be indoctrinated with the prejudices of the people they’re in contact with.  The white community begins this process of enculturation at an early age.  Unfortunately, so do AAs, Hispanics and Asians.  It’s an all too human tendency.  
    Perhaps a way around this would be the Israeli idea of the Kibbutz.  Every child was taken away from their parents and taught a universal culture.  Originally an agricultural movement in the 1920’s, the Kibbutz finally gave way to internal squabbling and the inequality of the capitalism where people had different talents.  But the idea of one cultural background was a good start. What they needed was to instill an understanding of individual differences to become a viable harmonious permanent movement.  Unfortunately human nature reared its ugly head.

  • Queenslogic

    It’s sad that black women are still being told BS about how white men only see them as something to sexually experiment on. Not all white men think like that and many are wanting a woman they can fall in love with. The snide comments I’ve heard makes you think how jealous some black men really are. Ask yourself this if these so called black men have such a problem with black women dating interracially why is it that the black women I see can land them some seriously attractive professional men while black men are dating the unattravctive beached whale from the trailer park. I have to ask that question after seeing a lot of IR couples and noticing this. This woman is not a bed whench she fell in love with someone she liked what’s the big deal? it’s a big deal for the jealous black men who’s sole purpose is to keep black women from looking outside their own race.

  • FriendsofJay

    What the Peacock Bride said is what many of us have thought over the years.  It’s always the small minded people who get in the way of someone’s happiness.

  • mystikspiral

    This article left me full of questions:

    1) Why is the writer so fixated on what others think of her relationship? From the article, it sounds like the most important people, their respective families, are all on board. She doesn’t mention anyone close to her or her husband who opposed her relationship in any way. In fact, the only unkind gestures and remarks come from people off the street and in online communities. Why give strangers so much power over your life?
    2) Why apologize for marrying a white man? All of the “black men are awesome” and “we need to respect their greatness” remarks, to me, read like an implicit apology for not marrying a black man.  Why does the writer feel the need to make these statements? If you love your husband and don’t hate black men, that will be apparent through your words and actions. No sweeping declarations needed.

  • TeeVee

    “Quality black men of past generations have no respect for these men either and if you are honest you have heard older black men bemoan what too many of their sons have become. They look with hope at their daughters and, as seen in this blog post, go so far to bless the marriages of those same daughters to men who are not black.”
    I wonder if any of these men from the previous generation look at themselves, and wonder if they did enough in their parenting of their sons. Do they ever think- ‘Why are my daughters successful, but my sons can’t get it together?’
    Do they ever think why it is that their generation had zero opportunity, and still managed to hold their families together?
    These older men can say they have no respect for the younger generation, but somewhere they dropped the ball.

  • Queenslogic

    It’s the small minded nonsense  that often comes from sad to say family, friends, and those we even work with. It’s difficult enough to live in a world where people seem to want to stand in your way of being happy at all costs. I hurt for those who’s happiness was taken from them because of some simple ignorant family member or someone close to them who doesnt want to see them happy.

  • mahogany

    Swirlgirl28 Absolutely LOVED your commentary!

  • EarthJeff

    “My husband has a strong preference for Black women. Not just light-skinned women, but black women of all shades, mixes, and varieties. He loves natural hair, afros, chocolate colored skin, full lips, and the attitudes of black women. He does not have a “fetish” for Black Women. He has a genuine preference and appreciation for the beauty of Black Women. ”

    I am with your husband on this….

  • BreannaNouveaux

    This is what I was referring to yesterday. The stereotypes may be there but that does not mean we fight it by keeping it alive. We fight it by moving forward.

  • sparel

    Brenda55 I agree 100% with every word you just said.  The ands,buts, if, everything!

  • FriendsofJay

    EarthJeff  Me too! 

    And I’m really glad that a BW is fighting back against all those people in the BC who tell their daughters and nieces that all non-BM want is a roll in the hay.  Yes, some are like that, but as I’ve said for a number of years now, WM look at BW and really LIKE what they see.  No fetish, no slave mistress plantation fantasy, none of that “he’ll never marry you” nonsense, just a man seeing a woman he thinks is pretty darn cute——-and cute enough for marry!

    Listen to your uncle Jay, girls, he loves you and wants you to see things clearly.  Thank you Peacock Bride for showing your side of the question!

  • FriendsofJay

    sparel Personality is what’s REALLY important.  No matter how good looking or “hot” you are, that will fade.  With personality you can build a lifetime of happiness.  You’re a pretty smart girl, sparel!

  • FriendsofJay

    Swirlgirl28 Savannah18121 I’ve always been shocked at why BW listen——and take to heart——everything a BM says.  On the one hand he tells you to stay away from non-BM.  On the other hand, he goes out with WW and treats you badly.  The guy can’t lose.  He poisons your mind against WM, and you continue to treat him like a prince.  But your prince never comes for YOU, it’s a WW he wants. This is what I call “a BW’s suicidal impulse.”  In the insurance business you’d call that a “moral hazard.”  
    An example of a “moral hazard” is when your son shoplifts.  Dad bails him out telling him never to do that again.  But the son thinks “Dad will always bail me out so I’ll continue to shoplift,” thereby actually strengthening his shoplifting.    In a BW’s case, she stays away from non-BM as BM tell he to do, yet she OK’s his romantic interest in a white girl.  You’re strengthening his resolve and actually patting him on the back and telling him you understand.  For me, that’s the very definition of a slave.  
    No right thinking man wants a slave girl.  He wants a free woman.

  • Justme65

    Supposed Negro bed wenches, UNITE!!! Lol!

  • ThePeacockBride

    Well, I am the author, and I will answer your questions directly. I appreciate your views on my post, but let me clarify. My blog is a wedding blog, and this is one of the many subjects I have written on.
    I never once apologized for marrying or not marrying anyone. The article addresses my experience, one that I was admittedly naive to. The implication of “respecting black men’s greatness” is exactly that. We don’t have to break other people down in the name of “justifying” our relationships. We don’t have to do that.
    I am not obsessed or fixated on what others think. I was expressing my experience as it relates to this subject. If you want my views on other subjects, please check out the rest of my entries! Thanks for reading!

  • QueenAnne

    Swirlgirl28 I don’t know how you can stand it. I avoid YT comments like the plague. They make my blood pressure too high!

  • Nippyfan89

    Black men feel powerless, so the only way to feel powerful and fill their egos is to make fun of black women with white men. They ALWAYS target bw with wm.  They don’t want us happy at all.

  • Brenda55

    Justme65
    I have to take a second here.  I mean really the trolls could not come up with anything better then negro bed wench? 

    You have to admit as far as name calling goes it’s pretty lame…like grade school lame. You almost expect the dudes to go ne-ner , ne-ner, neeee-nerrrr after calling you that. 

    Total lack of imagination.

  • Brenda55

    NYMan
    No one lis claiming these guys are the sharpest tools in the shed.

  • Swirlgirl28

    Justme65 Exactly, I could careless about these idiots; I’m happy and that’s all that I care about. I have also NEVER felt the need to have to explain myself to anyone and I’m not starting now.

  • Swirlgirl28

    QueenAnne Swirlgirl28 I’m very sarcastic and can hurt feelings easily, just using my words; it’s just my nature. So when I see the comments; (if I even care enough to comment); I just shut the idiot down and keep it moving. They’re usually so ignorant and uneducated that they become agitated by my responses and usually move on.

  • Justme65

    ThePeacockBride 
    What you said is exactly what I read from your piece.  I have so much respect for your post.  I was merely responding to the “you should feel like I feel, people.”  Not you. 

    I hope you stick around, because I have another issue to post that relates to what you said.  It may need to be a whole other post though.

  • BritneyRobinson

    Brenda55 Justme65

    Got called one on youtube the other day. I told him I was a proud bed wench! Lol.

  • Justme65

    BritneyRobinson Brenda55 Justme65 
    I’m a PROUD Negro bed wench for any man that treats me right!!!

  • Brenda55

    BritneyRobinson Brenda55 Justme65
    Man.  I have never been called stuff like that. I usually get age jokes.  Guess the turds think I’m too old to be hitting it like that?

  • sparel

    Justme65 BritneyRobinson Brenda55 I know that’s right!

  • JolieMelodie

    mystikspiral I agree with this post but I must add though that we’re not isolated from society, when “strangers” disrespect your significant other it’s not easy to ignore. When “strangers” say some bs about your child that can affect him or her for those who have one, that cant always be ignored.

  • Keioni

    Internet trolls are doing what they do so I don’t get offended by that. I would however be interested in hearing about experiences that women have had while out with their non-black partners. Does this kind of thing happen often in real life?

  • Brenda55

    Keioni
    I will speak for where I live.  Often? The answer is no.
    One.  We are an older couple.
    Two. Most of the places we hang out also skew older so there is less of this kind of drama.
    Three.  Philly and the burbs is crawling with all kinds of IRR couples and families. 

    I have gotten “the look” as described in the piece.  Usually directed at me almost never my husband. Last time it happened was last year while At the Capital Grill. We had just arrived and I was going over our reservation with the person at the front desk.  There was an older WW standing there glaring at me as if I has just stolen her purse. Hubby stepped up behind me and gave me a hug. Poor thing almost lost that expensive dinner she just ate. So yeah it happens around here but not all that much and nothing to the point of direct confrontation.

  • melissamak007

    Keioni Yes. At least it does to me. I live in NY. So, you figure so many people, nationalities, cultures… No. I have never been called a Negro Bed Wench. At least not yet. Or an Uncle Tom. There are other, disrespectful things that happen.

  • Keioni

    Thanks for responding. Can you give me an example of disrespectful things that happen? I’m asking because I’m in my first ever IRR relationship and would like to know about others real world experience. Thankfully, so far we haven’t had any issues.

  • Savannah18121

    BritneyRobinson Brenda55 Justme65 

    Exactly!  Eve is a negro bed wench.  She just married a hot, sexy, fit, wealthy educated white man who would have been a great catch for a white women and “brothers” cant understand that.  There is NOTHING they can say about that.  I hope that “bedwench” is working him over in the bedroom. lol…..I bet she is…:)

  • Brenda55

    Justme65 BritneyRobinson Brenda55
    Have to admit I am digging that wench imagery.
    Would kind of be neat to run around in corsets and stuff sort of like those Steampunk chicks

  • LovelyLulu

    Justme65  “White men will do that to us BW.It’s all about the kindness in a man (no
    wimps, though).”
    My mother said something kind of on this topic.  I FINALLY told her straight out about my preference.  I’ve been tap dancing around it for years, but I think she pretty much already guessed I wasn’t really into bm.
    I told her that white men have for the most part been kind to me and treated me right.  And my mother said, “That’s because wm are nicer.”  I almost fell out of my chair.  Then she said too many bm aren’t taught to treat women properly so she thanks God every day for her good, kind, decent black boyfriend.  
    I thought she was going to try to talk me out of it or bring up the fetish nonsense, but nope.  If even my super pro-black, will march for black men mother is noticing how bm treat women, then bm are barely fooling anyone.

  • DWB

    Brenda55 Keioni SirLoinDeBeef We Scots tend to have nice legs … her loss.

    ;-p

    Does it really matter what they think or say Keioni?

    No — no it does not.

  • DWB

    Brenda55 Justme65 BritneyRobinson Heels — required heels — heeled boots are OK.

  • DWB

    Brenda55 BritneyRobinson Justme65 The secret:

  • Lady A

    sparel Lady A Yes, several mental breakdowns.

  • marie_christine2

    DWB Brenda55 Keioni SirLoinDeBeef  Agreed.  In my experience it’s mostly just internet trolls hiding behind anonymity.  I would say here in suburban Chicago it’s just mainly stares from middle aged white women who scowl at me and if we encounter a black man just a stare that lasts a little too long, again directed mostly at me, but never any words spoken directly to us.  In his home turf which is further out and VERY white, people just stare in general because you just don’t see “us” ever.  He’ll occasionally say something kind of out loud like “do you want me to take a picture for you?!?”  But never really within earshot of those staring.  I mostly just ignore it as much as I can and do a little PDA just to make sure they know we are “together”.  Just this morning he patted me on the butt in front of a lot of people at the local IHOP and I thought it was hilarious and laughed out loud.  Once you do something like that I think people realize we’re just like any other couple, and if they don’t who gives a sh*t.  You really have to not care or it can have an adverse effect on your relationship.

  • mystikspiral

    JolieMelodie mystikspiral 

    It is true that we are not isolated
    from society, but we can control our perceptions and reactions to the behavior of
    others. Analyzing every gaze, utterance or facial expression for
    evidence of disrespect or disapproval of my relationship would be
    exhausting for me, so I just don’t do it. I’m not the fighting type, and in all my years of dating interracially I never needed to be.

  • mystikspiral

    ThePeacockBride 

    Thanks for replying. Your experiences are your own and while I
    don’t exactly relate to your journey or perspective, I can respect
    you sharing your story.

  • ThePeacockBride

    Justme65  Absolutely! I haven’t read anything horribly negative on this thread…just people expressing their views, which everyone is entitled to. I stand by what I wrote, and I am open to hearing people’s views on what I wrote. That’s why I like writing. It takes guts to put your experience and perspective out there, and I had much more positive feedback than negative. But even from people who disagreed, I learned more about the subject I was writing about, and for that I am grateful! Thanks for the kind words of encouragement.

  • ThePeacockBride

    mystikspiral JolieMelodie I think that’s the point, Mystik–you can’t analyze everything every person does to you; however, it’s shocking when you first experience something like that. It in no way affects me on a personal level or my relationship…but it is something that is pervasive. You wouldn’t expect people in a large city like Los Angeles react this way but they do. Some of the situations have been mildly annoying to a point where you know people are trying to actively provoke a fight. And at that level, it becomes a bit scary. I am glad you’ve never experienced this, because it is hurtful, but not enough to make me lose sleep 🙂

  • ThePeacockBride

    mystikspiral Of course! I am just glad that you had a read and gave your perspective back at me. It’s all love!

  • Statuesque

    I’ve been dating guys of Euro descent for about a decade. Been out and about in many cities and a couple of continents. People always look at me anyway because I’m tall so I’m used to being stared at and being talked about (rudely…in my experience most people are literally dumbstruck at the sight of something they deem unusual, and therefore do and say the dumbest things imaginable). So it is not easy to say that looks and states are because of that, or because they aren’t used to seeing this combination.
    You can’t always tell what the looks mean either. I was visiting my then boyfriend in his very small Western town and we were walking into a building together. This older white man was in front of us, glanced back, and did a double take. He then stopped, turned and waited for us to catch up, looking the whole time. The whole time I am thinking “oh no, here it comes. He’s about to tell us we should be ashamed of ourselves for race mixing or some BS”
    Do you know he waited so that he could hold open the door for us, said “hello and you two have a wonderful day” with a big smile? I didn’t see that coming and my boyfriend just smirked at me because her knew I was nervous. All that to say you will drive yourself crazy trying to interpret the looks you’ll receive. Hell *I* look at Bw/WM couples too because I enjoy seeing them.
    In my experience the hostility comes from Black men and White women who feel like either one of you should be with them. Older White women generally love me. Once a woman stopped dead in her tracks when I was next to my ex and asked if we had any children. We said we didn’t. Then she said “well you should”

  • BritneyRobinson

    SirLoinDeBeef BritneyRobinson Brenda55 Justme65

    Nope black man look at him like he has won the lottery.

  • FriendsofJay

    DWB Brenda55 BritneyRobinson Justme65 
    “Lick it before you stick it.”  LOVE that title!

  • Geekette221B

    @SavageTango
    Cool. I’m ordering pizza. One plain, one white with spinich and mushroom, and one pepperoni. Anything else?

  • KalEl72

    I must add that I personally since moving to Rakeigh have never had anyone, black or white, cut eyes at me and who I was with. Of course I am 6’2″ 2?? pounds so maybe that had something to do with it. Most people always are friendly and want to see my beautiful little lady which freaks her out.

  • Secinv

    You cannot help who you are attracted to. Love is natural and positive, shame on folks who look down on your relationship. Be positive and ignore the haters and live your life.
    I wish you all the best,
    Stephen

  • jp81

    That’s what I’ve noticed. While I agree with @swirlgirl28 and @Vivaforever I think the real issue is not about us and our support but about them and their unending feud with white men where we i.e. black women and children become the casualties of war

  • simplylois

    LovelyLulu You and your Mother are bound to have some interesting talks.

  • Brenda55

    Geekette221B
    You know I really hate it when family members see that you are being treated like crap but tell you to suck it up just because it is a parent.

    Sorry but miss me with that.  Respect goes both ways. Your dad is being a jerk and your family is being toxic.

    You don’t need this. So yeah tell them to go fly and you move on.

  • FriendsofJay

    SirLoinDeBeef Justme65 Let’s have a convention.

  • Lala88

    “Black women are not objects, we are people. And it’s not perverse for a man who is not Black to find us attractive. To imply that a Black woman cannot be attractive to another race due to her beauty–physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually–rather than superficial things like sex degrades the Black woman and strips her of the dignity and honor that she deserves.”
    “Black women are constantly told a seriously degrading lie, “If a White man is interested in you, he is trying to feed a fetish. White men cannot be truly attracted to Black women for who they are; only what they look like, or as an object White Men use to assert their power over Black People.” This is the most disrespectful thing I can think of. A fetish is to have an unnatural sexual attraction to an object. Black women are not objects, we are people.”
    Yessss to all of this! It’s so funny that the bm who accuse wm of this behavior, behave in the EXACT same way. Black men can fetishize black womem too. There are no exemptions that exclude them because they’re bm. They wanna talk about negro wench well what is it called when a bm does it to bw! Maybe we need a word for that so we can stamp them with it when they try to pass off that mess as legit!

  • KalEl72

    Geekette221B Oh my goodness!!!!!!!!!!!!! I can’t even begin to imagine the anguish you must feel. My mother never told me not to date outside of my race. She just wanted me to be happy. The lips are something that I personally love on a black woman. This is part of what makes her attractive to me. I had to distance myself from much of my family as they did not approve of my dating and marriage preference. Cousins mostly, but a few uncles and aunts. I look at it like this. None of these people sign my paycheck or offer me support in any way, shape ot form. I owe them nothing. I am going to be happy and I am going to make my girlfriend/waife happy and do everything I can for that. My girls are my world and I would never ever tell them they had nappy hair or anything else derogatory towards them. So sorry you have had to endue this from a so called father. That sounds more like a sperm donnor to me. Sorry, but I just cannot stand to see men treat women like ish!!!!

  • zipporah

    Geekette221B i bet having such a messy relationship with your dad, made you want to NOT MARRY A BLACK MAN==OMG calling you a HOOKER?==BTW, my daughter is a watermelon junkie, and has my dads lips…LOL
    for me, it was my ex-bro in law, who was into afrocentric stuff in the late 60s and all the while, beating my sister..so if I didn’t find a BM like my dad, who was NOT raised with some of the black ‘dysfunction’ because my grandmother wouldn’t let him, i ended up marrying a man who was mixed with stuff, but not with black.

    that is what it is with these africentric negros—of course everything is for the BM and if they want a BW, she has to be as close as white as possible
    look at what Marcus Garvey was into–he didn’t want black women to straighten their hair, but who he married was a lightskinned BW with straight hair.

  • zipporah

    AnakaMuthaEarth …and BM were marrying WW since the early 70s, and we should have nothing to say about it?

  • Geekette221B

    @SavageTango
    It sounds like a good plan. lol 🙂

  • Brenda55

    SavageTango Brenda55 Justme65 BritneyRobinson
    I have been to a Ren-fair.. several times….one of those things you do when dating a rainbeau.  They are a load of fun.  I also like Celtic festivals.  Hubby is a Scot after all.

  • International_Responder

    Vivaforever mystikspiral
    Newsflash: Black men do
    NOT care how BW interpret their IR relationships. Black women’s opinions are at
    this point in time less than irrelevant to them. So stop trying to 
    soothe
    their egos. Just do you. –
    Straight up truth, no chaser!

    Of course there are suck
    ass black men, but isn’t that true with ANY group of people? – Sorry BM disproportionately
    take the cake on this one. The numbers don’t lie, but people do.

    ThePeacockBride “however, when black women
    go on tirades about how horrible black men are, and that’s the reason why they
    date white men, then it does effect me because if those are the only voices you
    hear on the subject it may seem that these women speak for all black women who
    date interracially.” – Why is that BM
    who date interracially don’t feel compelled to explain other BM that date
    interracially that go on tirades……where’s their open letter?
    ThePeacockBride “Just because SOME black
    men engage in degrading black women while they are in an interracial
    relationship does not mean even close to ALL of them do that. – Most BM
    do.

    At the end of the day
    BW/BM relationships are in a terrible state collectively and any BW with a lick
    of sense should RUN not WALK to begin quickly expanding her options to other races of men; and yes
    any BW that chooses to explore the variety of options that exist, should do so, keeping
    in mind with the same expectations needed for any relationship to function in a
    beneficial and healthy manner for both parties involved.

  • mystikspiral

    ThePeacockBride mystikspiral JolieMelodie Short of a direct confrontation from a stranger, how do you know that people intend to hurt you on account of your relationship unless you’re looking for that reaction? Sure, it’s possible that a person just can’t stand to see BW/WM couples, or maybe they don’t like seeing happy couples period, or they forgot their meds that day or maybe they’re just a rude jerk all the time to everyone. Who knows and who cares?
    People can be mean sometimes, but it isn’t always about you (the general you, not you personally) and your relationship so why automatically jump to that conclusion?
    I think it’s safe to assume that if someone wants to provoke a fight over your relationship, they are probably the type that is quick to pick fights over all manner of innocuous things. Leave them to seethe, sulk, and suck teeth. They are likely hurting more than you or your husband if they feel the need to tear you down in the first place.
    Also, if it is common for people to provoke fights with strangers in you area, it probably isn’t the safest place to be for anyone, whether you’re in an interracial relationship or not. Do stay safe!

  • Geekette221B

    @Savage Tango
    Okay, this photo made me laugh! lol

  • International_Responder

    Thank God you had the good sense to distance yourself from this toxic dynamic. Abusive behavior and demands cloaked as respect is a huge problem in the BC worldwide. Did your relatives pull out scripture too, to try and get you to return? You don’t have to answer that but I know folks pull out all the stops when they realize you’re on to their tactics. You don’t get to be anyone’s whipping boy because of your decision to date interacially. Ooh this gets me so upset it’s like BW are just supposed to roll over for everyone. I wish you the best and maybe your dad will wake up one day, he only gets one of you, but no one has the right to treat you like a human piñatas.

  • melissamak007

    Keioni It depends. The bulk of the disrespect comes from Black men. Every once in a while Black women will give a look. Sometimes they smile. White men and women will cast a disapproving look once in a blue moon. But Black men??? Ohemgee! Looks,comments, I get “Come back to us beautiful.” You name it, they do it. They are testing my boyfriend. They act like he’s not there. One day (I hope I’m wrong) it may become physical. Do you live in an area that is diverse?

  • Brenda55

    SavageTango SirLoinDeBeef
     Captain Longwwood………not above lobbing one under the fence.

    Love the photo BTW.  We do look good in wench chic.

  • Swirlgirl28

    Geekette221B If my dad had even fixed his lips to ridicule my choices, then turn around and degrade me; I would’ve been done with him. I was actually surprised by my dad’s response to me dating white men; I thought he would disown me, but I’m grown and pay my own bills, so I was prepared for whatever (shrugs shoulders). However, Instead of being negative; he told me that he was fine with whatever makes me happy, at that moment I grew closer to him.

  • Swirlgirl28

    Keioni No, not where I live.

  • DWB

    Geekette221B Oh gosh … please stay strong and NEVER give up!!!!

    Do NOT let hate and ignorance steal your joy!

    Your features sound BEAUTIFUL and are MUCH to be desired!

  • DWB

    SavageTango SirLoinDeBeef OK … this is HOT!!!!!!

    ;-p

  • Justme65

    DWB Brenda55 BritneyRobinson Justme65 
    LMAO!!!

  • Justme65

    DWB Brenda55 BritneyRobinson Justme65 
    LMAO!!!

  • DWB

    Justme65 Brenda55 BritneyRobinson 
    ;-p

  • Justme65

    SavageTango 

    Mr. Savage, now that you have
    volunteered to play host for this meeting, how will you help empower us BW to
    overcome the statements that BM make such as “Negro Bed Wench”?All the power most of us BW have is to laugh
    about it, claim the title, and then say to them, “NOW WHAT???”After being beaten up and beaten down for so
    long with these dudes, it feels good to laugh their crap off once we have left
    that world.

    Proudly proclaiming to be a
    “Negro Bed Wench” is something that some of the members of our “MEETING” might
    be “indifferent” to, to say it nicely, but some BW (one of the Mowry sisters,
    especially) are hurt by those words, yet the rest of us BW just realize that is
    how it is, may as well empower ourselves by laughing about other people’s
    ignorance, because what is the alternative to taking their crap to heart or to
    mind?

    The WM on this blog are SUPER
    supportive and protective of us.Can
    they join our pretend “meeting” too?I
    know they will come with the “perve stuff” from time to time also, and you are
    definitely a fun guy, but on a serious note, what do you think about THIS
    subject posted?

  • Justme65

    SavageTango Brenda55 Justme65 BritneyRobinson 
    Been there!

  • Keioni

    I live in the DC metro area. I consider it to be extremely diverse. I’m guessing that is the reason that people don’t seem to care. Definitely have had people look and smile but thankfully never anything negative.

  • Keioni

    It certainly doesn’t matter to me at all what people think or say but wanted to see if this was exclusive to the internet or if people have these experiences in real life.

  • Justme65

    SavageTango Brenda55 Justme65 BritneyRobinson 
    You savage, you!!!  LOL!

  • EarthJeff

    Justme65 SavageTango “The WM on this blog are SUPER supportive and protective of us.  ”

    Yes, we most certainly are…

  • SwirlQueen

    What else can be said about this well thought out, truthful and hard hitting, but eloquent post but “AMEN”?

  • melissamak007

    Keioni That’s what I always thought. Honestly, it depends on where we are. Harlem, the Bronx and Brooklyn are where we have the most problems. Mostly we laugh it off. I refuse to entertain people like that. I had to explain to my boyfriend that responding to them is exactly what they want. Once in a while I comment on the fact that if my boyfriend was not in the picture, I wouldn’t be with whoever is opening his mouth at the moment.

  • International_Responder

    Vivaforever International_Responder mystikspiral ThePeacockBride You’re a truth teller………”Yet whenever BW dare
    to speak say anything about BM when it comes to partnership and parenthood that
    doesn’t shine a positive light on BM it is automatically seen as an expression
    of hatred…even when supported by stats along with the experiences and observations
    of countless people. So when people speak of BW hating BM, the accusation is
    automatically suspect to me.”

    “Until I see BW saying that BM are ugly or less attractive than others because they’re black and have black features, making BM the butt of jokes in the media and destroying their collective image”………So sad that the real perpetrators of these things are BM and standing on the world stage to do so.

    I’m simply tired of the whole I stumbled into interracial dating so please
    don’t put me w/those BW who have a preference to do so, the narrative is tired,
    weak, and quite frankly stupid. The last time I checked living intentionally
    and being self aware were the hallmarks of intelligence not self-hatred. There’s a lady on youtube that pulls this madness, a member of a historically black sorority who stumbled into love with a WM as she puts it, whose comments always carry the tone of everyone elses IRR dating choices needing to be policed while her’s are so altruistic.  
    At the end of the day love is so beautiful to me, so if one stumbles into it
    that’s great, I’m always up for hearing someone’s love story, but to start
    motive checking everyone else’s reasons for dating and marrying IRR is a wasted effort. It would’ve been nice to see the reprimand the writer
    provided to swirling BW aimed at the BM and BW who do NOT date IRR as they are the ones
    doling out the negro bedwench insults. Moreover it’s naive to think that if
    this group of “superficial” swirlers didn’t exist perhaps BW who date IRR wouldn’t draw so much ire from
    BM or BW opposed to IRR dating. 
    Let’s take a sampling of a comment from the writers full post  “you sound like a lovely person, without hatred toward black men or anyone else.It is the other white worshiping, black bashing brainwashed mor0ns that is the problem.” Wow BW constantly policed for our choices and having them interpreted so ignorantly and ridiculously. 
    Folks who date IRR are fine …….it’s those that oppose IRR dating that need the real education.

  • International_Responder

    ThePeacockBride International_Responder Let me let you in on a little secret, not everyone that dates IRR was surrounded by “a disappointing black man”……some of us are just like you and chose tp date IRR…..wait for it…….because we can.  Yes you do have the right to voice your perspective but when you choose to single out BW who IRR date as an “overwhelming majority…..that openly bash black men” it’s simply not the truth.  Why waste time drawing attention to a truly small fraction women who hate BM?  Especially when this small fraction of women is not the group calling you a negro bedwench…..it’s those OPPOSED to you IRR dating that resort to name calling.

    As far as statistics go, it was simply in response to your assertion that “Of course there are suck ass black men, but isn’t that true with ANY
    group of people?”  The marriage rates, domestic and black on black violence tell a different story about what BM are spending their time doing, to take note of this reality is okay.  Additionally if BW want to start to affect change in our community by making smarter relationship choices outside of the damaged pool of men that perpetrate the atrocities named above, which as a result leaves a shortage and virtually non-existent decent BM dating pool (here’s where no’s come in again) OR if a BW wants to date a non-BM just because that’s okay.  

    My father is an educated black man that I thank God for imparting the wisdom of being able to distinguish and discern, and it’s not something I am willing to throw to the wayside to preserve the collective black male ego.

  • ThePeacockBride

    International_Responder–
    I’m simply tired of the whole I stumbled into interracial dating so please don’t put me w/those BW who have a preference to do so, the narrative is tired, weak, and quite frankly stupid.
    –That is your opinion because of the perspective you and I both carry. I do not think my story is weak or tired. It’s my story, distinctively different from anyone else’s. I have no issue with people’s dating preferences! Personally, I was an equal opportunity dater. I’ve had people ask me, “Do you only date White men?” “You have a thing for White guys, huh” “I can’t see you dating a Black man”; My response: My preference are nice guys that I am interested in that are interested in me” — These are the kind of comments that have been made to me. And No, it does not make me angry, but my views and opinions are assumed just because I am an equal-opportunity dater. If you have a preference for white men–I support that! But what I don’t understand is the mentality that having a preference for a certain race of people means you have to publicly bash your own. If you do not fall into the category of self-hating and you do not bash ALL black men, or speak of any group of people in general terms when it comes to assigning negative sweeping generalizations about the whole. I just logically cannot say that my negative experiences with black men or even statistics can make me feel like all or even most black men operate that way. I have a TON of non-blk friends who have children with members of their own race and have just as many problems as black women do! Children’s fathers in and out of jail…drug addicted ex’s. My best friend is a white woman who has 3 children–2 by her white ex of 16 yrs and one with a Latino man who she was with for 6 years. Both of those guys were bad men for her and negatively effected her life. Is this because of their race, or because of her poor choices in partners? I would say the later. 

    The last time I checked living intentionally and being self aware were the hallmarks of intelligence not self-hatred. There’s a lady on youtube that pulls this madness, a member of a historically black sorority who stumbled into love with a WM as she puts it, whose comments always carry the tone of everyone elses IRR dating choices needing to be policed while her’s are so altruistic.  
    –I do live intentionally, but my intentions are to be happy, so there is no specific vision or path take to get there. And guess what–I am super happy. And the truth is, my happiness came more through serendipity than intentional planning and purposeful dating. When I approached dating in that way, I struck out EVERY TIME. When I just lived my life being the best person I could be, I attracted the right person without effort just being who I am and living my life. Others may not approach it this way, but this is what worked for me. And it’s not about policing other people’s thoughts as it is sharing a different perspective so that all BW don’t get stuck in the same bag. And the truth is, you can’t discount those who have stumbled into love, however they find it because that is their story, not yours. And whatever the Youtube lady says or what I say is us voicing our personal opinion. So on this note, I guess we can agree to disagree because you and I share very different approaches and perspectives in how we live and go about reaching happiness. Neither is wrong, just different. 
    At the end of the day love is so beautiful to me, so if one stumbles into it that’s great, I’m always up for hearing someone’s love story, but to start motive checking everyone else’s reasons for dating and marrying IRR is a wasted effort. It would’ve been nice to see the reprimand the writer provided to swirling BW aimed at the BM and BW who do NOT date IRR as they are the ones doling out the negro bedwench insults. Moreover it’s naive to think that if this group of “superficial” swirlers didn’t exist perhaps BW who date IRR wouldn’t draw so much ire from BM or BW opposed to IRR dating. 

    –I feel as if you are focusing on one point that I made, rather than the post in its entirety. I stated that most of the issues I have had with a negative reaction come from Black Men and older White Women. A majority of the piece reflected on the fact that those types of actions are inappropriate and are not appreciated. Those black men DO NOT represent the whole. The fact is, I cannot compare other black men I know to raggedy prejudice jerks on the street. Just as I don’t feel all white people are racist–even though I’ve met a whole slew of them that are. You can go online and look up TONS of BM that speak negatively about black women–and the funniest thing is not only do they date interracially as a preference, they also spew the idea that Black women aren’t worth dating. I addressed that extensively in my piece: When people imply black women cannot be attractive due to their attributes outside of sex, it degrades who we are. How is it different when black males do it or black women do it? It’s the same! And so the same thing applies to the other side who do this. Please don’t overlook what the majority of the piece was about. 

    Let’s take a sampling of a comment from the writers full post  “you sound like a lovely person, without hatred toward black men or anyone else.It is the other white worshiping, black bashing brainwashed mor0ns that is the problem.” Wow BW constantly policed for our choices and having them interpreted so ignorantly and ridiculously. 
    Folks who date IRR are fine …….it’s those that oppose IRR dating that need the real education.

    –If you are not one of the self-hating black-bashing people–how is this comment directed at you? If you do not fit in that category, I don’t think that was aimed at you, so why take it personally?

  • International_Responder

    ThePeacockBride International_Responder Again…..I hope it is those that
    dole out the “negro bed wench” title that get inspired and enlightened, and
    most importantly educated from your piece as THEY are the are the ones that
    hold the dubious distinction of throwing around this phrase that you chose to
    use in your title and the ones attempting to make it difficult for the
    beautiful variety of IR couples that exist; something both you and I seem to
    agree is a problem.All the best!

  • International_Responder

    Vivaforever International_Responder Haha, I can definitely attempt to search through the YouTube
    landmine to find this video, it’s been a while as I don’t frequent her channel
    as much after seeing her views on “preference” folks…..which from what I
    remember were all lumped in as one type. 
     I know she claims a historically black
    sorority no idea if the college itself was an HBCU, given that these
    organizations exist at all types of colleges/univ.

  • International_Responder

    Okay, found the video that irked me once it got into “lumping together” those that had a preference, the special address starts about 3 mins. in. http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-y9gzEG54ic . It’s funny to me how there’s never a response from these folks when a preference person doesn’t fall into the category of child of a dead beat, impoverished upbringing, isn’t homely, etc…….their reasons of course why all preference folks must feel the way they do. Never mind ridiculous things like facts, stats, oh and free will.

  • Gijou

    International_Responder i don’t know . . . she seems well meaning. I feel she just got carried away.

    She’s right, we are too mean to each other as a people.  That’s where I stand with her.  We are just so unkind to each other . . . it is sad.

  • International_Responder

    She indeed had what seems like sincere intent but got carried away w/lumping preference all into the “big lipped and I’m gonna get you” category which had me rolling after not having seen the video in a while and laughing as I write this because these seem to be the only reason’s folks can conjure up for a black person having a preference. In all seriousness though, this assumption is what picks up momentum and leaves BW in particular feeling like they need to have every other reason outside of free will and desire i.e. preference to date and marry IR. The fact of the matter is just as people don’t have to explain their attraction to big butts, brown eyes, curly hair, straight hair, etc. their preference to date who they want should not be met w/the tired self hate spiel.

  • ThePeacockBride

    SavageTango SirLoinDeBeef LMAOO!!! This pic is amazing!

  • Geekette221B

    I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who responded to my previous post. You have given me a great sense of validation. Over the last couple of years, I’ve come to accept my situation. It is what it is. I’ll continue to keep my distance from the toxic people in my life. And I’ll live that life as I see fit, regardless of others’ opinions.

  • AngelaWilliams1

    It does not matter what color the person is that we choose to be in a relationship with. People should stop being so judgmental. I’ve dated men of different ethnic backgrounds and when I have dated white men I’ve been called derogatory names by black people and this really is uncalled for. I think that I’ll continue to date men from all types of ethnic backgrounds until I find the man that is right for me. Whether he be black, white, latino…it doesn’t matter.

  • cieloWillson12

    I actually got a threat a death threat once because Im a brown girl dating a white man.  The person thought I was garbage and my bf a race traitor! I was horrified.

  • MelissaCritchley

    I’m not sure where you are in Minnesota, but I’ve been dating a Black man for 2 years, and my experiences couldn’t be farther from what you are saying.  I think I’ve only run into racism once, and it was before we were even dating.  A group of White men yelled F*** you to us.  Perhaps it is because you are a Black woman with a White man and I am a White woman with a Black Man that I don’t see any of what you are talking about.  I’m not sure.  Previous to this relationship, I was married to a Hispanic, again I never encountered any racism of any kind. The Twin Cities are extremely culturally diverse.  I believe every major “race” is represented in our neighborhood alone, so if you are talking about Minnesota, I doubt you are talking about the Twin Cities, and are referring to a small town in Minnesota – but even still, my boyfriend and I have traveled all over the state, and haven’t encountered bad looks.  Most times, people remember us because we are an interracial couple, and it is more rare than not to encounter an interracial couple, but I don’t mind being remembered.  But I think often, if you put out a feeling of love and acceptance and be outgoing, that is what you will receive in return.  If you go out expecting people to be raciest, you’ll experience that.

  • melissamak007

    MelissaCritchley I’m sorry. I am not sure who your response was for. But, how can expecting racism and ignorance actually make someone experience it? I never in a million years expected it. But, it happens. All. The. Time. Sometimes you have to look through a different lens to get the full picture. I live in NYC and have never been to Minnesota. But, I have no doubt that whoever you were responding to has experienced whatever it is she said she did.

  • thenameisshauna

    Hi @MelissaCritchley. I hear where you’re coming from, and I have to respond ~ a possible reason for why you (as a white woman) and the guy you’re dating (a black man) aren’t experiencing as much, if any, racial negativity is partially due to the social norm. In other words, a black man dating/marrying a white woman isn’t uncommon, especially in the media (sports, television, movies,), but rather so publicly displayed and exposed that the majority of society silently & publicly accepts or tolerates it. Now, on the other hand (and speaking from experience), a black woman dating a white man isn’t socially acceptable for s the majority of people ~ a reason for this goes back generations to the time of slavery, when African women who were enslaved, became objectified as property and bedwarmers due to our physique, or in their minds our “over-sexed bodies” (reference & research the story of Sarah Baartman, “Venus Hotentot”). So, since the history has depicted the black woman as nothing more than slaves, nannies, and bedwarmers to the white man, seeing a black woman dating a white man at her own free will is looked down upon by many, to our black men & women, and to other races as well. It is viewed by some in the black community as a slap in the face because of the history (black women & white men). So, the above is only a portion of reasons for why it’s a different response to white women w/black men than to black women w/white men ~ the constant public exposure is not always evident. I can’t speak for all, but I can for myself ~ my current boyfriend is of Irish/German/Dutch decent, and I get heat more so from my own people, Especially my sistahs (black women) which I just will Never understand. But, good thing to know is that whenever he and I are together, no matter where in public, it’s as if we are the only ones there ~ no one else matters. I feel that we as adults have a responsibility to the children of this generation to educate them and expose them to all cultures and races, teching them unity and love beyond the lines were were told not to cross. Just my opinion.. Cheers 🙂
    Shauna

  • Walter_White_Labs

    MelissaCritchley  Yes, WM with BW is far, far, far more different than WW with BM. The social mind set is that (and let’s get real) if a BM dates/marries a WW, his “status” immediately goes up. If a WW dates/marries a BM, she is looked at as “sultry” and highly sexually active, youthful even. If a BW dates/marries a WM, it’s generally looked at that she has elevated her station in society. If a WM dates/marries a BW, there is nothing gained socially for him. The WM is looked down on. Marrying below his station. I don’t like this notion, I don’t agree with it, but in the minds of the people who are uncomfortable with even viewing IR (interracial relationships) this is their thinking.

    So why does a WM marry/date a BW? It can only be for love of her.

  • BritneyRobinson

    Walter_White_Labs MelissaCritchley

    I actually kind of find this post insulting. I thought you gained a lot from marrying someone you love.

  • Walter_White_Labs

    BritneyRobinson Walter_White_Labs MelissaCritchley  Britney, you do understand I was referring to the social world as a whole, not my personal beliefs? I was referring to those who give IR couples (esp. BW/WM) dirty looks. I was trying to explain how the IR haters, think.

  • 4GVN1

    I have been married 25 years. He is Mexican, I am Black. We’ve raised our family & lived our lives w/out race issues. It has always about our love for each other & our families. The rest fades into the background.
    God bless you all.

  • Walter_White_Labs

    4GVN1 
           And that is how it should be. What other think… HOW others think, is irrelevant to the love between the couple.

    All the best

  • International_Responder

    Exactly. If only it were as simple as a shift in expectations to eradicate th racism and hostility shown towards BW/WM couples in particular. Oh the privilege of being able to wear rose colored lenses.

  • melissamak007

    International_Responder I know. I almost didn’t respond. Because I didn’t know if the comment was… Serious? Two Black women might not have the same experience in relationships with WM. So, I don’t understand the comparison being made to a WW/BM relationship. Funny thing is, I am a person that likes to remain as positive as possible. It comes back to you. But, good vibes doesn’t envelope people and make their ignorance go away.

  • TashaWoods

    I HATE these kinds of stories where you feel the author is trying to justify her choice in mate and what is the relevance in mentioning that your dad was on welfare? Is that supposed to connect Black readers to you? Of course you must mention your previous love of dark, muscular Black men, to keep it “real” right? Ugh, I couldn’t even finish this pathetic piece. Obsessing over disgusting Black men and their opinions is a huge turn off to me. Who the f-k cares what stupid, degrading, and ignorant Black men think?!! I’m Black and avoid those mfs like the plague.

  • TashaWoods

    BritneyRobinson Walter_White_Labs MelissaCritchley
    Exactly!! Maybe she should be stuck with some Black men and then she can feel validated and content in Blackistan. This article pissed me off!

  • TashaWoods

    melissamak007 Keioni
    Most of them act like savages which is why I live in a neighbourhood they can’t afford and go to places where I never have to see them. I can deal with Whites who are never really disrespectful, but Black men are absolutely disgusting in behaviour. I don’t deal with them and have no tolerance for their foolishness and hood behaviour.

  • TashaWoods

    DamianSanders
    Olivia Pope is a bed wench, why? Plenty of women do exactly what she’s doing and they’re not called bed wenches, but you being, the typical black male loser wants to degrade a Black woman! Keep your low class ass in Blackistan where there are obviously no “bed wenches”, Daquan.

  • ThePeacockBride

    TashaWoods Hey Tasha! I am the author of this post. Thank you for reading it and voicing your opinions. 
    –The relevance of mentioning the history of where my father and mother came from is because it impacted and shaped who I am today. My father grew up in Harlem. He saw Malcom X preach in front of the Mosque. He lived through the Harlem Riots…he lived during a pivotal time in history, as did my mother. This shaped who I am and gave me a great appreciation of what the people before me have sacrificed and given to make a pathway for me. I appreciate that, and all my father has accomplished in his life. I don’t see how mentioning my family history is offensive to your sensibilities…
    –I do not obsess over what people think about my relationship. Out of my 15 years of writing, this is the very first time I have ever written about this subject. I write more on Party Planning and DIY than I do about relationships. This was just my reflection on this subject.
    –I mentioned my love of muscular dark men because it was a matter of fact. I am attracted to men of all types through various phases of my life. This story is about keeping an open mind and not letting your “preferences” blind you to a wonderful individual that could come into your life and you could find love with. I don’t have to prove to others that I am “real”. I just live my life and be myself. I have a great circle of friends and family that know exactly how “real” I am, so I don’t have a need or desire to prove that to anyone else. 
    You may feel that my story is pathetic, I wouldn’t feel any sympathy for me. I live a great life, with a great family, a great career, and I am very happy and in love with a great man. 🙂 Life has been very good to me. 
    I appreciate your feedback! We all have different tastes, interests, and opinions…much respect!

  • Brenda55

    DamianSanders
    Yadda,yadda,yadda.
    Move along Damian.  We know all about racism and this history of our country.  We also know about misogyny, abuse and the persistent degeneration of black women within the black community.  Take your nationalist nonsense elsewhere.  It is not welcome here.

  • Brenda55

    TashaWoods DamianSanders
    I live when this idiots call out “that chick from Scandal”.  A fictional character.  The actress who plays her is married to an African man and has just had his child but still they complain. No separation reality from fiction is there?

  • International_Responder

    Yeah several of us picked up on what you did as well in our earlier comments. I didn’t feel the piece was altogether pathetic, I’m always up for a journey to love piece, but the “I’m w/a white man, but don’t feel bad BM I still love you and adore you because I didn’t even see this coming” tone, was a drag. It isn’t necessary to cater to a segment of the population that becomes insecure about themselves because of your IR relationship. Especially when BM will be first in line to yell negro bedwench, along w/BW and non black folks that are opposed to IR relationships.

  • International_Responder

    ThePeacockBride International_Responder Wow you pulled a lot out of
    the four sentences I wrote.However, I’ll go ahead and bring this to a close since you felt the need to circle back w/me after my agreement w/someone else
    that had a takeaway similar to mine.  Please, can it be for good this
    time?I thought when I wished you well several
    days ago all was said and done.

     “I don’t usually write about relationships,
    love, or even being in an interracial relationship–because outside of what I
    wrote above, there is nothing different than being in another relationship.”………uh
    it’s pretty clear this isn’t your usual topic of written discussion and that’s
    not meant as an insult, it’s obvious, the naiveté you admitted to in one of
    your responses came across.  Additionally
    the blog that you provided a link to, does the job of telling us what you do
    and who you seek to reach day in/day out. However your  PIECE i.e. the story submitted here, indeed catered and
    pandered to the need of BM to ensure that a BW involved an IR relationship give
    them the gold star first. There is a lot that’s different in IR relationships and
    that’s why you labeled your piece “Im a Negro Bed Wench,” and Other Things I
    Learned Since Marrying My Husband”.

  • Justme65

    International_Responder ThePeacockBride 
    Huh???

  • Justme65

    4GVN1 
    Yessssssss!!!  Y’all rock!

  • chiromo

    Clearly… you can’t be helped

  • Justme65

    International_Responder 
    I agree, though I can see why some white men would wonder about BW’s intentions now that we’re beginning to leave BM en masse.  I just do my “thang”.

  • Teach_this

    @melissamak007
    I totally agree with you on bw/wm relationships having different experiences. I am a bw married to a wm. Initially I expected to encounter racism as we dated. But we didn’t to my surprise. I attended predominantly White schools from kindergarten to post graduate school. I’ve dated Black and Latino men before I even met my husband. I was born and raised in south central L.A. but my parents had me schooled in Westchester/Culver City. There were times as a single woman I had to deal with racist people. My husband and I have been married 5 yrs. this summer and I can honestly say we’ve never really experienced racism (aside from prolonged stares or a glare here and there) or maybe we just naturally ignored them. At any rate, I would not insulate that other IR couples do not experience racism. I think it is insulting for anyone to state that an individual or a couple projects their own social outcomes, it is insensitive and naive. I know a couple (bw/wm) that were walking in the Fox Hills Mall, as they passed an African Amer. woman, the woman called her a ‘zebra’ and a sell-out. Now I ask, did this couple project that ignorant comment?

  • Teach_this

    @ Shauna
    Well said!!

  • Teach_this

    @ Walter_White_Labs
    I get you and you are correct in that is how society sees those combinations of IR. Sad, but on the upside, that view point is changing with a growing number of bw/wm relationships springing up nationally and internationally. Especially with the newest IR set of am/bw.

  • Teach_this

    @Statuesque
    I too have had those knee jerk reactions to White people that looked longer than socially appropriate (I thought), but only to find they were pleasant and very courteous. I can say those experiences far out way the glares.

  • Teach_this

    @Keioni
    My husband (wm) made light of some people that noticed were we a couple in a market in L.A. (Inglewood), when he shouted out, “Honey, I can’t find the crackers! Honey, do you know where the crackers are? I keep looking for the crackers, but can’t find them!” It was funny as h— to see their faces/jaws drop. I had to walk away and told him “I don’t even know you” as I walked away trying hard not to laugh.

  • Brenda55

    Teach_this
    My husband does this also.  But then what else is he supposed to call me? People just have to get used to seeing couples like ours interacting in everyday ways.

  • Walter_White_Labs

    Teach_this  I agree.
    The “long stares” are more out of curiosity then discomfort or hatred.

  • Heidi49

    Young lady, you married whom you loved. You don’t need to justify that to anyone, and I mean anyone. My mother is 75 years old and grew up in Cincinnati Ohio, while it was in the north she still experienced racism. Did that keep her from dating whom she wanted? No. She dated a white young man when she was 19 years old. He was 21. They met at her job while she was attending college at the University of Cincinnati. He was a great guy so my mother has told me, but she broke up with him, because while there are white family members in my family dating back to the 1830’s. Her parents felt that he wasn’t serious. it was 1960. In 1963, she married my dad who was Portuguese, Irish and Black. Now get t his my father hated black people. My sister and I don’t even know why he would marry someone whose background was French West Indian which are those who are from Trinidad/Tobago. etc. and Northern European but he did. His family thought he was crazy for marrying a girl that while bi-racial was dark and almost 10 years younger than he.

    They both had issues from their families, and their own personal beliefs, but they married anyway. So all I can say is know your own mind, and live your life with the man that you have chosen.

  • 2thompsons4u

    I found your story after searching the term “bed wench” during a conversation with co-workers I had never heard of it. I’m not sure what the term would be for me or my husband as I am half Filipino & a mix of European ethnicities and he is black. We make no apologies for our love and we are truly made for each other. In this day & age we need to learn to celebrate true love and not pick it apart based “how” or “what” we think it should be.  I wish you & your husband the best. You are a beautiful couple.

  • Thai Kells

