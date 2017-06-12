Join Us for the Loving Day Live Broadcast!

Happy Loving Day everyone!! To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the landmark decision that made it possible for our kind of relationships to legally exit, we’ll be doing a live broadcast with a few special guests today at 3PM/EST, and also 8PM/EST as we have a live Bachelorette watch party. Make sure you subscribe…you won’t want to miss it! Whew…I’m gonna need a few naps…

Special Guests:

Jason Davis, the author of Denver in Color, a book comprised of interracial couples and their perspective. I’m especially looking forward to this, because I get a lot of mixed responses about interracial dating in this area as it pertains to black women. I was delighted to see that many of the profiles in the book are of WMBW combinations. In fact, we recently had a Question of the Week on just that.

Check out their video profiles too…interesting stories on how the couples met, and the challenges they faced from friends and family.

Follow Jason:

Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Also on the live broadcast, actress and YouTuber, Danie Steel, host of The DK Show, talking black women in interracial relationship, empowerment, and whatever else we want to talk about!

Follow Danie on Instagram here.

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more serious about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.