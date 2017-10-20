Lupita N’Yongo Had Twice The Reasons to Keep Quiet About Harvey Weinstein

Yesterday Lupita N’yongo broke her silence about her experience with sexual predator, Harvey Weinstein. In her OpEd in the New York Times, she wrote this:

Harvey came for me, saying he wanted to show me something. I protested that I wanted to finish the film first, but he insisted I go with him, laying down the law as though I too was one of his children. I did not want another back-and-forth in front of his kids, so I complied and left the room with him. I explained that I really wanted to see the film. He said we’d go back shortly. Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times.

OMG…so gross. It didn’t stop there. And it looks like he used his assistants to set up traps for his victims.

I met a female assistant when I arrived there. I was expecting that it would be a group of us, as it had been for the reading, but she informed me it would just be Mr. Weinstein. She would sit with me until he arrived. She seemed on edge, but I could only imagine how stressful it was to work for a man who had so much going on. Harvey arrived and the assistant immediately disappeared. We ordered drinks and starters. Again he was offended by my nonalcoholic beverage choice but he didn’t fight me on it as hard. Before the starters arrived, he announced: “Let’s cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal.” I was stunned. I told him I preferred to eat in the restaurant. He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing. He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them. I was silent for a while before I mustered up the courage to politely decline his offer. “You have no idea what you are passing up,” he said. “With all due respect, I would not be able to sleep at night if I did what you are asking, so I must pass,” I replied.

I can’t even say how incredibly proud of Lupita for taking this position, especially in light of the real chance that it could have completely eliminated her chances of becoming an actress. It’s doubly amazing too, that she no doubt is aware of how much harder it is for black actresses, specifically with her phenotype. I loved her before; I adore her now.

By the way, after protecting this monster, Hollywood has completely lost all moral high ground about the sexual exploits and attitudes of Donal Trump, Bill O’Reily or Roger Ailes.

