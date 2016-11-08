Beyond Black & White

How Do the Men Who Voted Trump Reconcile That with Non-White Wives?

I, like many others, are pretty shocked at the election results tonight. While I didn’t vote for either candidate, I know one was a lot worse of an “evil” than the other. One candidate thinks that because he’s a “star” he can do whatever he wants to women, married or not. Even grab them by the pussy. One thinks all black people live in the inner city and dodge bullets. Oh…he’s all for “stop and frisk” too. One is a bully and makes fun of handicapped people, and thinks Mexican immigrants are rapists (with the exception of “some” good ones). One candidate lies about big things, little things, ANYTHING without any real consequence. One candidate is gleefully backed by white supremacists.

So I have to ask…to the white men here on the blog, how do you reconcile your support for Donald Trump, knowing all these things? Do you just…ignore all that because you hate Hilary?

I mean, seriously. My husband is white, and so are his parents. I can guarantee you none of them voted for Donald Trump. My inlaws wrote in “Jeb Bush.” My husband left his blank. I wrote in John McCain. But to ACTIVELY desire to usher this SOCIOPATH into office? A man who relishes in dog whistling white nationalist? How do you look at your black women and biracial children and make that be okay??

469 comments
RedScorpion
RedScorpion

The point I was trying to make was that I don't owe anybody an apology for how I voted, and to demand an apology is childish. My ( now ) wife wasn't happy about the way I voted but she also doesn't have to work. For my family Clinton would have been a disaster, I voted accordingly. My wife would not ask me to apologize, I did what I believe was best for us, if she thought that I would try to sabotage my own family I doubt she would have married me.

Humnzrstupd (Phoenix Ares)
Humnzrstupd (Phoenix Ares)

Unwedded here but I would hope couples wouldn't let politics interfere with their marriage. Maybe both should be on the same page before tying the knot(?). I was shocked only that he won because I really didn't expect him to. My cousins and the aunt who's now with a white man are all getting along just fine. One cousin voted blue and her hubby red but he's not rubbing it in. Of course most of the fam is Democrat, most voted Hillary, some not at all. But they accept the outcome. I will add this for all those in America mad about the results....one year ago everyone thought Trump was the coolest dude around. Now that he's President everybody hates him. Hypocrisy at its best.

AlenaCraig
AlenaCraig

@Humnzrstupd (Phoenix Ares) I'm glad your relatives are not allowing politics to ruin their relationships. There are women on FB and YT telling BW that they need to leave husbands and BFs who didn't vote for Hillary. It's ridiculous! 

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

OT 

We're coming on 30 minutes


PJDeanwriter
PJDeanwriter

http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/yep-race-really-did-trump-economics-data-dive-his-supporters-reveals-deep-racial?akid=14873.1852805.xeqyL9&rd=1&src=newsletter1067098&t=8


Read this and do mansplain to us how the outcome of this election wasn't fueled JUST A TAD by White working class insecurity and their unfounded, ages-old fear of blk/brn folk. The "Other" has always been the scapegoat for the nation's inadequate. Look, the elephant is in the room and people wanna keep saying it's not. when it's breaking all the furniture and doing number two all over the place. 


And Trump is not anti-establishment. Look at the people he's picking for his cabinet. Outside of that scary nut Steve Bannon, most have been on the gov't teat for awhile 

PJDeanwriter
PJDeanwriter

@trinigirl1 @PJDeanwriter had to be said, Trini. I'm a Sag and we are known for straight up bluntness. If one has a thin skin and bleeds easily, one does not hang with Sags. I do not give subtle bigots,  White supremacists in disguise or Neo-Nazis a pass 'cuz they "discuss" with me. My Grandfather did not raise a fool! I am quite familiar with what I call the "Well, actually" crowd. The kind who talk in enough convoluted circles that after a while one starts questioning if the sky really is blue. Used to work in an office full of those sort of tools. They bled a lot.

Cabiria
Cabiria

@PJDeanwriter 

"The "Other" has always been the scapegoat for the nation's inadequate. Look, the elephant is in the room and people wanna keep saying it's not. when it's breaking all the furniture and doing number two all over the place. 


And Trump is not anti-establishment. Look at the people he's picking for his cabinet. Outside of that scary nut Steve Bannon, most have been on the gov't teat for awhile" 

I. LOVE. WHAT. YOU. WROTE. 

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

@PJDeanwriter

I've got a nasty cold but I still wish you could see me do my 'happy dance'  TRUTH! 


The "Other" has always been the scapegoat for the nation's inadequate.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

With several comments here in this thread referring to the electoral college, I thought I'd try and find a neutral source that might help explain why it exists and how, while imperfect, it has served us very well over the years...passing the test on several occasions.  This is from a US Government website...not CNN, not FOX News, not a liberal or conservative think-tank.  In college my passion was Poli-Sci...but I felt I couldn't really earn a living with a Poli-Sci degree.  So I majored in Mechanical Engineering and "minored" in Poli-Sci.  And by "minored" I mean I didn't actually get a Minor degree...but I filled all of the elective courses that I could with Poli-Sci courses.  This document best represents the basics that I was taught in the "101" level courses I took.  Subsequent courses delved more deeply into the subject.

https://www.eac.gov/assets/1/Documents/The Electoral College (Jan. 2011).pdf

PJDeanwriter
PJDeanwriter

why am I still pending after hours? My comment too harsh for the few cretinous men on this thread? Puh-leeze. If it is, erase it and best believe if that happens, I'll take note.

BWC
BWC

@femmemuscle @PJDeanwriter


Not sure about comments being disregarded.  Over the past few weeks, I've had a couple of posts go to "pending" status that were in no way inflammatory or containing any cursing.


I do know that the forum used to contain many more moderators, Brenda55, Toni, etc.. that are either gone or don't have as much time to apply here.

femmemuscle
femmemuscle

@PJDeanwriter girl.. it happens on this forum.  My "history lesson" post was in "pending" for a 3 or 4 days before they finally posted it.  Yet, in THIS thread, you had one guy making some pretty under-handed, racist, snide, sarcastic, acerbic comments. - and the mods not only posted the comments immediately?  They spent time - debating with him.


That, i thought was interesting.  


So, no, it's not you, personally.. sometimes i think there's a glitch, or someone's out running errands.





femmemuscle
femmemuscle

@PJDeanwriter


Yep... I have two posts in another topic that were pending.. the first one is going on 5 days, now? The last one i posted.. just a simple reply to someone else regarding this dilemma went pending immediately..


So that second one might beat the first one's record of 5 days... probably by a week.. if it gets posted at all...



trinigirl1
trinigirl1

Point Dexter for you:

I can’t find the comment, so I’m putting this here.

The Republic will survive like I said the other day but we’re in for one long bumpy ride.

You know how this rolls right?  No minds will be changed.   And I’m posting what I can remember and recall from the time when I was about 13 years old and became aware of Trump to this past Tuesday.  What has Donald Trump done for anyone?  They keep talking about all the jobs he’ll bring to the country, ok- the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.   He can take his words from yesterday and put them where the sun don’t shine.  For more than 15 months he has denigrated almost every group of country, save white men and we’ll to ‘accept’ that and go sing kumbaya with these fools.  We want to hold Hillary’s past against her but not his against him?

And for good measure we want to tar Hillary with Bill’s bad behaviors then ok- here goes:

Folks are indeed more concerned about who people screw than their actual actions. Bill Clinton’s actions are bad enough but Donald Trump he isn’t.  

Trump lead the birther movement against the country’s first AA president (no racism there at all)

Trump was being federally cited/ charges of housing discrimination, not once but twice against blacks

Trump publicly stated that a Mexican American judge could not responsibly hear his case re: Trump University because the judge was of Mexican ancestry

Trump has publicly threatened to re-instate stop and frisk, something already proven unconstitutional, but hey who cares about that as long as he wins

Trump managed to get a medical deferment to keep him out of the Viet Nam war when the sons and daughters of the American middle class and poor were dying in rice paddies

Trump paid thousands of dollars for a full page ad in the NY Times to keep innocent men in jail even though DNA proved they’d committed no crime

Trump demands employees to sign non-disclosure forms or face legal action

Trump spends money for ‘his’ foundation at least $20,000 on a self portrait

Trump supposedly donated money to charities but he somehow couldn’t get the check to them until it was discovered that he really didn’t donate what he said he did

Trump has yet to submit his federal taxes showing the American people WHERE AND HOW he makes ALL his money

Trump has PAID ZERO taxes over the course of 20 years, let’s you and I try that one and see how long it would take the IRS to show up, the best part, the people he and his supporters detest so much helped provide all of the taxes to support the infrastructure that made it possible for him to conduct business and be the success he claims

Trump feels that $7.50 per hour is a ‘living wage’ how’d you like to be a maid in one of his hotels?

Trump to this very day still has not paid small business people (I am one of those) the f**king money he owes them for work done

Trump promised 12, 000 people in NJ jobs at the Trump Casino but decided to let that go belly up

The Trump ‘hats’ that his supporters wore on their heads to all those rallies were made in China (meanwhile at the rally) chanting against NAFTA

Trump had a ‘black’ supporter removed from a rally because he ‘thought’ this black man was a protester, never apologized to that human being

Trump has made it fashionable to be an aggressive racist, putting the physical well-being of minority children and people in jeopardy

Trump encouraged Wiki Leaks and Russian hackers to hack his competitor’s computers to dig up dirt he could use against her. Bordering on treason much? Or again does it just not matter about those implications as long as he’s winning?

Trump goes to a ‘black church’ starts talking politics something he’s promised ahead of time he would not do- when politely asked by the black female pastor to refrain, he agrees then the next day attacks that woman on twitter-coward much?

Trump has threatened relations with our allies in the world, demonstrating to all his lack of knowledge about international affairs

He may not have been a ‘politician’ but there’s clear evidence that this man has been a sexual predator, a rapist and that includes his ex-wife, a thief, a liar, a cheat.  We’ve thrown many folks both in public and private life in jail for half of this (wanna bet Weiner gets time?)  But since this guy’s rich and powerful we’ll give him a pass and elect him.  Oh, what’s that chant they loved so much at his rallies? Lock her up? NO LOCK HIM TO F**K UP we have elected a criminal- I’m just waiting for when I can add ‘war crimes’ to this list. Now, let them be mad that we're venting, they can go sit in a corner- or as the girls say have several seats!

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

This Republic will continue if for no other reason than there a far too many of us immigrants, recent descendant of immigrants, and others to be easily marched off to concentration camps without putting up a fight for this land that so many have died contributing to.  

Captain Humayun Khan, a young man of Muslim descent who sacrificed his life so others would live. Do think of him as you allow yourselves to buy into to the racist rhetoric of the Trumps of the world.  

The sight of young people taking to the streets simply saying “Not my president” is a grand and wonderful thing- as uncomfortable as it may make some feel, they are exercising a right others died for them to have and that in this democracy is a good thing.  I stand with them in spirit though I cannot march.

It is both sad and dismaying that a man was elected to the Presidency of this once great Republic by starting his campaign with these words:  “they’re rapists, they’re bringing crime, they’re bringing drugs and some of them, I guess are good people”.

For those of you quick to tell us we didn’t hear those words, or Trump ‘didn’t mean’ it that way, I would suggest that you have either never experienced the full weight of racism and bigotry directed at YOU by those with the POWER to alter your life or you have simply decided that your ‘privilege’ trumps your humanity. I may be back with more thoughts later. 

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@trinigirl1  Michael Moore disputed the notion that all the people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump are racist Friday, reiterating the fact that millions of them voted for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

“They’re not racist,” Moore said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “They twice voted for a man whose middle name is Hussein. That’s the America you live in.”

Moore was pushing back against another panelist who said “deep racial animus” at the heart of the country was behind Trump’s win. “What I’m trying to get at, is at the heart of this country is some deep racial animus that animates the very communities we’re trying to lift up,” Eddie Glaude Jr., chair of the African American department at Princeton University told the panel.

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough replied: “I have to repeat it again because it’s maddening. People who live by data should die by data, and the data according to Nate Cohn of the New York Times says this, and let those who have ears to hear, hear: The very people who helped elect Barack Obama president of the United States twice just elected in Wisconsin, in Michigan, in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Donald J. Trump. It’s the data.”

Moore took it from there. “You have to accept that millions of people who voted for Barack Obama, some of them once, some of them twice, changed their minds this time. They’re not racist. They twice voted for a man whose middle name is Hussein. That’s the America you live in."

Link to full story: http://tinyurl.com/zw82pcq

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

@chest_nut61 @trinigirl1


Chestnut

I’ll try to speak to some of this, stay with me.  Whether these folks are ‘racists’ or not, ‘bigoted’ or not they were more than willing to subjugate their ‘humanity’ to ‘get’ what they think is a great  deal for them and theirs at the expense of others that they clearly think are ‘less than’ them in some way.  Trump’s rhetoric gives them that. The fact is many of these people think their troubles stem totally from the actions and presence of others, not their personal lack of imitative, training or ambition that is more often than not the case.   What some folks don’t want to come to grips with is this:  they’ll have to train more, maybe relocate, work slightly longer hours and make some lifestyle compromises to get what they claim they want- but what I know is true is this, most people whatever their ’creed’ want the 40 hour work week (an illusion) with the executive pay- if you listen carefully that’s what I hear.  It’s all a load of crap and the wheels within wheels of who is at fault for what on any given day is just that, a load of crap.  I am expected to pull and carry my weight, full stop.  I don’t blame WP because I didn’t push harder; don’t have a college degree, messed up my personal credit, picked the wrong men early in my life.  I picked up the pieces, worked the crap job in the nursing home cleaning old people’s sh*t because that’s where I put myself. I taught myself what to look for in a mate I wanted, how long could I go on blaming past men for my bad decision making?  I knew I was better than what I was doing and I committed to show up for myself.  So I started to expose myself to as much useful information as I could that would take me in the direction I wanted to go, I committed to learning.  I realized that no mayor, senator, president or anyone else was going to change the trajectory of my life on that score.  We created a monster that told some people your skin color was enough and now that those folks have to compete in a world where the demands are not about that so much, they’re pissed off. The problem in part here is, it is a bell we can’t unring, technologies have changed and some people black, white or whatever they are will be left behind.  I’ll say it like this, when most Americans are either watching TV or a ball game, my husband and I are working on or doing our business. It is time, investment, sweat equity, etc. we’d ‘rather’ be hanging out, doing fun stuff or any number of things. But we said- to get the life we want as we grow older and more feeble we must make the necessary investment now in ourselves.  We are NOT entitled and we do not behave like it; meaning we blame NO ONE for our circumstances, we look for or create our own opportunity and we go for it, each and every day (as much as I comment here, trust I’m also working) Many WP (some black as well for entirely different reasons) are very entitled and they feel that way due to no other viable factor than their skin color. Of course they do not ‘see’ themselves as ‘racists’ indeed why in the world would they?   Come on, some of these same folks have barely shown up for their own lives but want the keys to the kingdom and they want those of us who know better to be okay with handing the keys over, not happening.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@trinigirl1 @chest_nut61 I can't disagree outright with anything you say here.  I think it's safe to say that there are a myriad of reasons and factors that contributed to Trump's election.  I think the point I'm trying to get across is that some people seem to think it's all racism.  I am quite certain there are some who never voted for Obama because he's black, and voted for Trump because he's white.  That being said, I suspect the number of true racists out there is rather low.  I suspect that there are those out there that voted for Trump because of the reasons you state here...and there are others that did so because of what Michael Moore says.

As you may remember (because I've told you a bit about my story here as well), I made some poor choices as a young adult and was a college dropout making $7.00/hour as an auto mechanic in Buffalo, NY at age 28.  That was when I decided to go back to college part-time at nights.  I worked all day and attended class each evening for 3 years, which contributed to the failure of my marriage.  I quit my job at age 32 and became a full-time student, trying to scrape by on a $9/hour on-campus part-time job.  I'm still paying off my student loans at age 55.

Some people have a certain type of "character" for lack of a better word, and they will work hard and do the kinds of things you and I have done.  Others feel entitled in one way or another (IMHO, WP would define entitlement differently than BP would).

Point Dexter
Point Dexter

We know one thing for sure. they're Trump voters.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@Point Dexter I was responding to your comment that "The ones out their (sic) whoopin it up in the streets aren't liberals".  The only ones out in the streets that I am aware of are the protesters and rioters.  Are you saying *they* aren't liberals?

If that is what you're saying, I have a question.  If the protesters and rioters who oppose Trump (and therefore, most likely Hillary supporters) aren't liberals, can we agree that the KKK people who "support" Trump aren't Conservatives?  Or does it only work one way?

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

From the most recent column by Larry Elder.  This is only part of the column and the emphasis is mine.  Full column here: http://tinyurl.com/zdpymwc


The day after one of the greatest political upsets in world history, I dug out my July 2016 exchange with "David," an Ohio left-wing retired law professor whom I once considered my best friend. He wrote:


"Larry,

"Donald Trump -- the screaming, the red face, the slashing hand gestures, the repeated appeals to familial blood spilled by outsiders, the vow to deport 3 percent of the American population.

"The demonization of our present leaders as stupid, as weak, as corrupt, as criminals, as traitors, as not citizens, as not Christians.

"The mischaracterization of our country as broken, as suffering, as crushed underfoot by foreign forces.

"The assertion that only he can save us ...

"This is unique to American politics, Larry. But the world has seen this before.

"If you can't see it after last night's speech I am afraid you will never see it.

"You have spent your entire career denying that racism still exists. You were wrong. Racism is a powerful force, a dark and tempting lure that can be used by a fanatical leader to frighten and manipulate multitudes. Now you have a raving lunatic racist as the Republican nominee. What will you do? Will you continue to support him? Will you stay silent? You are a man of great influence, and I have faith in you to do the right thing and help to save our country.

"David"


My response:


"David,

"Name one time I 'denied that racism still exists'! One. I've never written such a thing, said such a thing, or believed such a thing. It is beyond insulting.

"Not only does racism still exist in America, but bigotry does. And you are an example of it. You're bigoted against conservatives, against people who believe the government is too big, against people, like my father, who grew up in the Jim Crow South during the Great Depression, who believed that racism, sexism and whatever 'isms' you want to put forth are no longer major forces in America.

"By making such an asinine statement you reduce yourself to the subterranean level of credibility you claim Trump possesses.

"After that I need not -- and won't -- respond to anything else you said in your email.

"But I will say this. Get used to it. You just heard the next president of the United States. He's going to get elected. And it will be, in no small measure, because of the hysterical, unfair, demonic characterization of him by you and others who, by doing this, malign many soon-to-be Trump-voting Americans, who feel they're working harder and longer and making less money as a result of the policies of the last eight years.

"When he gets elected, go to the nearest mirror -- you played a large role in it.

"I've been doing this a long time. I have a much better handle on how much of America feels and thinks than you do. You think you do, but you don't.

"I've seen the Trump phenomenon divide friends and families. I never really thought it would happen between you and me.

"But this is the first time I truly feel insulted, demeaned and caricatured by you -- simply because I see things differently. I have many, many left-wing friends. I live in California. Honestly, how many conservative friends do you have? I bet the answer is -- after this letter -- none.

"Larry"

500and50
500and50

@JamesTR2975 Not sure who you're used to talking to, James, but considering that many of the Black women here are likely to have benefited from Democratic policies to help with housing, food, education and health, I think you've really misjudged your target audience.

JamesTR2975
JamesTR2975

@500and50 @JamesTR2975  Black Women have Benefitted from Nothing the Democratic part has ever GIVEN them. The Black Women I know have always worked HARD for themselves. Democrats MAKE or BRAINWASH people into thinking, "oh my with out them I can't make it on my own, help GIVE me, LET me have, I deserve!"

The Truth is Women as a group disserve MORE then Democrats and Republicans can give them. You have to Earn Respect, Earn Money, Earn you way to the top, It's not given to ANYONE! 

JamesTR2975
JamesTR2975

@Point Dexter @JamesTR2975  The Socialist Ways of Democrats and Liberals, are made to Stop people from making a life for themselves. By forcing Redistribution of Wealth to the Poor and Destitute to keep them from making for a Legal, honest living and eventually being happy and successful on their own.

This Idea of a Happy, Successful, more Productive, Smarter Society is a Threat to Everything Democrats and

Liberals at large Hold most dear.

Which is the reason Hispanics and Blacks are Pandered to when Voting times Come around the corner.

I'm not a Republican, So, I cant say anything about their practices.

Statuesque
Statuesque

@500and50 @JamesTR2975 Furthermore, many of us are the grandchildren and great grandchildren of people who were threatened with bodily harm to receive those benefits in the South, which were "reserved" for White people and few were shy about letting them know Roosevelt wasn't talking about them. My grandmother praised Roosevelt until the day she died. She worked 3 jobs to feed her family but when she became so ill one year she spent most of it in the hopsital, that New Deal saved her children from starvation. So, nope.

Statuesque
Statuesque

I have added a vetting question to the docket: Did you vote for Trump, and why? There is one, possibly two answers that are acceptable. But essentially I can never fathom having a romantic relationship with a man who supports, condones, or excuses that man. Anyone who makes excuses for his racist, misogynist, idiotic, xenophobic and deplorable (oh yeah...I said it) stances and criminal behavior.

The fact that an insignificant minority of Blacks voted for Trump doesn't matter except to them personally and the Trump supporters who point to them (unless they are throwing them out of rallies because they mistake them for protesters). So what, I say? Free Black and slaves fought in the American Revolution and Confederacy; though much of that was forced labor, there were mulatto and Black slave holders who were true believers. There are Mexicans who came here as undocumented workers, LGBT conservatives and, of course, the legions of White women who voted for Trump. He did not attract any substantive support from people of color because his platform is tailor-made for White people: Rich Whites who expect the GOP to dismantle the welfare state for humans and maintain it for corporations, middle class Whites with a vague sense of fear and dismay about losing status and cultural relevance, and poor Whites who can usually be counted on to respond to racist dog whistles to distract from the forces that are really responsible for their conditions.

There are material differences between conservative-minded patriots i.e. actual Republicans and this nihilistic tantrum in support of a fraud, a Siberian candidate and the most unqualified person to ever be elected to this office. So if you think this is the right move for the country and he's just the guy to make it "great again," it's a no from me outside of the friend zone.

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

@Statuesque

I honestly miss you commenting- it is always powerful, at least for me.


The fact that an insignificant minority of Blacks voted for Trump doesn't matter except to them personally and the Trump supporters who point to them (unless they are throwing them out of rallies because they mistake them for protesters). So what, I say? Free Black and slaves fought in the American Revolution and Confederacy; though much of that was forced labor, there were mulatto and Black slave holders who were true believers. There are Mexicans who came here as undocumented workers, LGBT conservatives and, of course, the legions of White women who voted for Trump. He did not attract any substantive support from people of color because his platform is tailor-made for White people: Rich Whites who expect the GOP to dismantle the welfare state for humans and maintain it for corporations, middle class Whites with a vague sense of fear and dismay about losing status and cultural relevance, and poor Whites who can usually be counted on to respond to racist dog whistles to distract from the forces that are really responsible for their conditions.

Statuesque
Statuesque

@trinigirl1 @Statuesque I love you Trinigirl!  You know we are Haitian cousins too, I'm convinced. :)  I miss being able to participate more but life has been a bit crazy. I still try and follow most of the threads here. Save a seat at the Table of Tuesday Deplorables though...one of these days I will be there!

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

@Statuesque @trinigirl1


Please do come hang out with us- we're really drinking by the way!  You know those islands it would not surprise me at all!  :)  keep an eye the next post I'm putting up should be entertaining. :) 

Cabiria
Cabiria

@Statuesque .. I think I love you! ha! Great comment!! My sentiments exactly.

RedScorpion
RedScorpion

My fiance is a lovely bw, we're getting married in two weeks. I'm in my late twenties, a highschool dropout, and I'm working 60 hours weekly so my fiance doesn't have to work. There was no way to sell Hillary Clinton to me.

Even without the promise to take coal miners jobs and train them for an industry that barely exists, without robbing Haiti blind, selling state department favors for Clinton Foundation funds which were used at more than 80% personal funds for the Clinton family, without tons of people next to her mysteriously dying, without destabilizing peaceful third world nations to replace them with war zones. There's this little thing about taking in refugees who cannot be identified at 20000 per head at a total cost of 6 billion plus. Then imposing a no fly zone over Syria where Russia is already in deep, thereby threatening WW3.

What did Trump say? Something about closing out borders so the bottom income Americans can get a raise and stop paying taxes for people's healthcare who are otherwise outside the system? Something about women fawning over billionaire playboys so much he can grab them at will? Not biting at the bit for war with Russia because ISIS is military action worthy?

My fiance gets her news from facebook, so naturally she's terrified. I balanced things an outrageous person has said vs the things a criminal has actually done. No contest.

If anything she owes me an apology, she didn't vote with me for the good of our new family, not to mention her extended family. Who is completing for lower wages with unskilled migrants? Her brothers and uncles certainly. Least I got her not to vote at all.

torgodog
torgodog

@RedScorpion What was so ethical about the Trump Foundation? He used contributions for his own personal use.   And it's easy to let Trump skate on his opinions about public and foreign policy when he hasn't served one day as an elected official yet.  Is there some sort of political office he held that I'm not aware of?  What calls has he had to make? You seem to agree with his statements about closing our borders, but how about his repeated statements about closing our borders to Muslims?  Are you okay with that?


If we're looking at someone's professional career as a means to judge their moral character then why not take into account all the contractors he's swindled in his years as a casino and golf course owner.  The years of bullying and cheating his employees.  Why not take some of that into account as a part of someone's moral character to judge if they are indeed fit to make decisions about foreign policy and military action?


All those women who've come forward about being groped?  They were all fawning over him?  They were all asking for it?

500and50
500and50

@RedScorpion "If anything she owes me an apology"

Holy s**t dude... seriously?  A white man wanting an apology from a Black woman for being afraid of her future in this country under a President who out and out hates people like her.  You're a real piece of work.  She's your future wife, not your house pet.

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

@500and50 @RedScorpion


Thank you sir,  saved me from saying a whole bunch of four letter words that would have kept me pending!  Whoever he is, is truly unbelievable. 

RedScorpion
RedScorpion

She's on tape saying she wants a no fly over Syria. The director of the FBI twice said she broke the law. Multiple witnesses to her fury at aides , journalists, and rivals. Pictures of her collapsing all over the campaign trail. The Haitian people are pretty upset with her. There was so much dirt on her it was hard to even see a person. Was Trump ideal? No, but keeping her out of the POTUS was the only thing of importance in 2016. Also, nice of you to assume the way I talk to you is the same way I talk to her.

RedScorpion
RedScorpion

Which is it, being black or being female that exempts her from being wrong? I would not be so stupid as to say white privilege doesn't exist, it was sewn into the flag before white faces ever landed on the continent. The funniest thing is that there weren't many straight white males before 2013, just lots of Europeans of different backgrounds. Salon , huffpo , facebook, network news, BLM, and Washington changed that, we were going to what? Vote against our interests? Vote against my future family? Foolishness.

RedScorpion
RedScorpion

It was almost too easy, all I had to do was get her to watch the debates, then we watched Clinton Cash. After that she was so disappointed with both candidates she didn't vote at all

JamesTR2975
JamesTR2975

@RedScorpion  think your communist manifesto while reading this!

you NOT an American, Your a Communist, Red Scorpion was the Code name of a Soviet Spy during the Cold War. He didn't live long.


AlenaCraig
AlenaCraig

@500and50 But hey, at least he convinced her not to vote at all. Red Scorpion deserves the side eye of death. This is WHY BW need to vet and vet well. 

Point Dexter
Point Dexter

@RedScorpion Somebody's bought into the right wing lies. They've had 30 years to malign Hillary's character and its had an effect on gullible people. Funny thing is despite the never ending politically based witch hunts and every dirty trick the GOP congress has put her through, you guys still got nothing, nada, zilch!


Your fiance getting her news from Facebook isn't good but definitely more credible than the hogwash you get from FOX news and the rest of the right wing media. If you voted for Trump you owe her the apology. But hey, as long as you got the little lady under control. I guess soon you"ll be letting her out of the bedroom long enough to fix you breakfast. Have a good day!