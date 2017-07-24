Say It Ain’t So! Nice Nulls Split Amidst Cheating Controversy

Very sad news for our community. Austin Null of the famed, “Nive Nulls,” announced recently that, despite over a year of marriage counseling, he is calling it quits. Citing that he “can’t keep hurting Britt,” rumors are swirling that this is yet another instance of Austin seeking romance outside of his marriage. The couple made major news last year when it was discovered Austin was having an online affair with one of his fans.

I’ve met the Nulls personally and I have nothing but love for them. I am so saddened by this news. However, the fact that Austin married Britt when he was 19 years old may have some bearing on his wayward wandering. Seven years later with three kids all under the age of five, he says he is no longer happy, and will seek divorce despite how hard he knows this will be on his kids.

Having a 19 year old myself, I can not imagine her immature self married. I also think back when I was 19–a complete idiot totally unprepared for marriage and kids (although I’d thought differently at the time), it wasn’t until I was nearly a decade older that I really understood the hugeness of the commitment I was making.

Last point, vlogging is hard. Especially if your audience has expectations of the couple living this perfect life. Let’s get real–if you’re married long enough, problems and challenges will arise. Just because you’re not seeing it in a 14-minute video doesn’t mean it’s not happening behind the scenes. By it’s very nature, people have 100% control over the aspects of their lives they want you to see.

In the end, it’s about the kids. I’m praying Britt can get the support she needs. I’m a little miffed that it seems like Austin is leaving the heavy lifting to her while he’s couch surfing. He’d better get it together. If he wanted to be single, he should have done it while he could. Time to be a grown up.

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.