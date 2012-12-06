Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Relationships / Dating & Marrying Ethnic Men / New Study Reveals Black Women Viewed as “Masculine;” Asian Men Sterotyped “Feminine.” How This Affects Swirling.

New Study Reveals Black Women Viewed as “Masculine;” Asian Men Sterotyped “Feminine.” How This Affects Swirling.

| |

A study released by Columbia Business School revealed that race is often assigned a gender along a spectrum. Black people are viewed as “masculine,” regardless of whether the subject is male or female, and Asian people as a whole are viewed as “feminine.”

Within the heterosexual dating market, men tend to prefer women who personify the feminine ideal while women prefer men who embody masculinity. Galinsky showed that men are more attracted to Asian women relative to black women, while women are more attracted to black men relative to Asian men. Even more interesting, the more a man valued femininity the more likely he was attracted to an Asian women and the less likely he was attracted to an black women. The same effect occurred for women, with attraction to masculinity driving the differential attraction to black men and Asian men.

This news is not surprising to me, which is why I made the video, “Why the Strong Black Woman Must Die.”

 

I’d also like to “kill” what this woman represents for black women:

The grotesque neck-twirling, lip screwed up ball-busting black woman is what many people think of when they conjure up images of black women.

Never mind that I know more black women that look and act like this woman…

Most of my African American girlfriends embody the many of the qualities of our first lady.

Asian Men are ‘Soft?”

No need for a towel. This man is so hot that water will boil right off.

Conversely, Asian men are viewed as “soft” or “feminine” by other racial groups. Think about how this impacts swirling. The masculine stereotype attributed to black people benefits black men when it comes to interracial dating, and one can suggest the data supports this. The researchers looked at 2000 Census data and saw that “among black-white marriages, 73 percent had a black husband.” The “feminine” stereotype benefits Asian women, which the data also supports, but leaves Asian men in the lurch, just the same as how the “masculine” stereotype dings black women

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • Leille

    Unfortunately, I’ve had my friends point out to me. Maybe this is something that’s holding me back?
     
    Yes I’m independent, very financially stable, can change my own engine oil, and hell I can throw a punch and a kick and land it almost like a man! What’s the point of Mr. Right finding me if I can do everything myself, or what’s the point if I don’t seem like I need to be rescued? I’m my best man, and there’s no room for another/replacement.
     
    Is the answer taking on more feminine qualities/interests? Should I have to change who I am to not fit the stereotype to find love? What is it exactly that needs to die?
     
    Help! :-

  • Leille

    Unfortunately, I’ve had my friends point this out to me. Maybe this is something that’s holding me back?
     
    Yes I’m independent, very financially stable, can change my own engine oil, and hell I can throw a punch and a kick and land it almost like a man! What’s the point of Mr. Right finding me if I can do everything myself, or what’s the point if I don’t seem like I need to be rescued? I’m my best man, and there’s no room for another/replacement.
     
    Is the answer taking on more feminine qualities/interests? Should I have to change who I am to not fit the stereotype to find love? What is it exactly that needs to die?
     
    Help! :-

    • punkchique

      @Leille You don’t need to change a thing!
       
      It was a lesson I had to learn. My parents raised me to be independent, anything I needed I either got from them or earned myself. I remember when I was in elementary school they would whoop my tail if i even brought home some other kids pencil!
       
      Fast forward a bit to when I started dating. I always felt there was something wrong with my approach. It was natural for me to make the first move, send the first text, ask him out. A lot of the time it didn’t work, some men seemed to be intimidated by me. And I thought there was something wrong with me so I switched up my style. I tried to be more passive and took keys from my friends.
       
      But I felt so self conscious! It wasn’t me! I’m not one to wait around on some dude to work up the nerve to call me! I don’t pretend to be a damsel in distress just so he could feel more masculine. And I think that guys could pick up how uncomfortable I was playing “hard to get”.
       
      Fast forward a bit, I am in a very happy relationship with a guy that I approached, I asked him out on a date, he beat be to the punch in making it official, but I got to say “I love you” first. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. He doesn’t feel threatened by my independence, in fact he encourages it.
       
      Finding a guy isn’t about getting someone to fix your car, or earn the money. Its about finding someone that you can be the you-est you around. And that involves being who you really are now and not feeling pressured to conform to what society says you need to do to get a man.
       
      And in time, you realize that there is a role that you can’t fill all on your own, an emotional one that has nothing to do with anything physical. Once you find that person you wonder how you ever made it all this time without him.
       
      Just my 5 cents 🙂 I’m done rambling.

    • LaFemmeSphinx

      @Leille I think it’s important to realize your feminine self in what ever form that may take. I was a tomboy, I could tackle, throw a mean punch, and spiral a football. I didn’t have a father so asking boys for help was out of the question. I had to be strong, I had to be brave. Even so, I didn’t necessarily want to be all of that. I wanted to be able to take care of myself, after all, I’d watched my mother do it all by herself, but I didn’t realize there was another option. There’s something so remarkably freeing about being feminine. I don’t have to be hard, I don’t have to pretend, I don’t have to roll up my sleeves. I can just handle things differently. Feminine energy is beautiful, and should be embraced. I can smile, I can sway my hips a little, I can have a little sing-song in my voice, I can rejoice in that which makes me a woman, I can be vulnerable and ask for help occasionally. I liked having doors opened for me, guys walk on the outside, and stuff like that. I liked feeling that though I could handle it, I didn’t have to because there are men out there who genuinely want to be a protector and provider type of man. Even if that means just protecting you from a puddle, and giving you a hand to help you down. 
       
      I began to embrace my femininity 4 years ago. I had a crazy New Years Resolution, where I wore dresses for a year, unless I was at work. It was an interesting year. It lead to other behaviors, like wanting to take extra long soaks, because my legs were shown more regularly. Or, playing with my hair, and make up since the garment was the same every day. I could write on the art of being feminine for days. It manifests itself in different ways for different women. Ultimately, it’s about vulnerability. 
       
      First, I think we have to ask ourselves, what femininity looks like to you? Are there things that you want, but were afraid/conditioned not to want? You mentioned taking on more feminine qualities/interests…what are some examples, and more importantly, which ones interest you?

      • Leille

        @LaFemmeSphinx 
         
        Great post and response! I appreciate this!  I get my nails done, get my hair, done; I love facials, I love high heels, and I love dresses. I love to shop, that for sure! One thing I have been doing lately  is wearing makeup more often and doing different styles with my hair. I also am reading and practicing how to flirt with guys because I’m so, so bad at it!
         
        My interests are who I am. No way am I gonna stop sparring with the boys, working on my car, and allowing myself to be a little more vulnerable. I guess it’s just playing up and embracing things that exude my own femininity .
         
        Thanks again!

        • LaFemmeSphinx

          @Leille Yes! Lord knows I have a 100 Lb weight bag and gloves, I still love throwing a good punch. Be you, just be sure to celebrate your feminine side. A truly masculine man, will compliment your femininity. 
           
          As for flirting, here’s what helps me(aside from the fact that I’m stuck in a bubble and stopped flirting since a physical assault incident) start by smiling. I grew up in the city, I’m used to constantly having a mean-mug. It sounds really simple, but smiling makes a world of difference. To practice, I just started smiling at people on the street, or when I see them look my way (and I find them attractive). Don’t do this silly, cool aloof thing, that Hollywood types suggest.
           
          Give ’em eyes girl! I’m always batting my eyelashes or stealing quick glances at a person of interest. When I catch their eye, I let it linger a bit. I love playing up my big brown eyes with make-up. Most women over do it(which, I get it, make-up is fun—and I indulge in crazy colors and looks from time to time), but most men are attracted to soft shades that compliment your skin tone (for me golds and bronzes), and eyeliner and mascara to make them pop a little. Throw some highlighter under the brow and call it a day. 
           
          Wear that scent that you love, those undergarments that make you have a little pep in your step(I live in lace most days), that lipstick that makes you want to kiss everything and leave your mark(if I don’t leave the house in nothing else, I at least have on my lipstick)…hold your head up and remember that which makes you uniquely you. (Me? I can smile at the fact that I’ve  shot a 50 cal. ) Always have something going in the back of your mind that makes you smile, it’s an inside joke that makes your eyes dance and your aura sparkle. 
           
          Ask a simple but genuine questions, “Where’s the so-and-so?” “Have you tried this?”  if an opportunity presents itself. 
           
          Those are my bits of humble advice. Happy flirting!

  • badtopic

    Am I the only person who thinks this article ended on a “F*** Black men and Asian women! More AMBW!!!” type tone?

    • AJ2011

      @badtopic Yes, i believe you are.

  • Avoc42883

    Don’t believe the hype.  The thing about data is not the facts  but how they are framed.
    The way this is framed one would walk away from this thinking “gee no one wants black woman and asian men and everyone wants black men and asian women.  False.  Especially the black male part. 
     
    Its interesting that this sort of thing is used to discourage Black women but never black men.  Most non-black women don’t have a strong preference for black men.   Zack Morris wanted Kelly Kapowski but no one ever mentions that Kelly Kapowski preferred Zack Morris.  Lisa Turtle also loved her some Zack Morris in the later seasons, and in real life but I’m getting off topic now.   
     
    As of 2008 only 10.8% of married black men are married to non-black women.   That’s actually a really low number. Yet that has never discouraged them from seeking out non-black partners.   Its also never prevented the media from presenting those relationships as normal.
     
    In regards to Asian men  despite black men outnumbering them nearly 4 to 1, their interracial marriage numbers by number and not percentage are actually pretty close considering the population disparity.
     
    source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interracial_marriage_in_the_United_States

    • Jamila

      @Avoc42883 “As of 2008 only 10.8% of married black men are married to non-black women.   That’s actually a really low number.”
       
      That state dramatically understates the number of black men in relationships with non-black women. For starters, something like 25% of black men that marry do so with non-black women; that 10.8 percent state includes black men who are like 60, 70, and 80 years or older. In other words, the total percentage(10.8) is going to be a lot lower than the percentage for a recent year. 
       
      And, from what I can see with my own eyes, most of the black men in interracial relationships are not married. So I’m going to go out on a limb and say that 30 to 40 percent of black men are in interracial relationships.

      • Browncow

        @Jamila  @Avoc42883 You also have to take into consideration the fact that about 40% of BM get married in the first place. Last I heard it was like 38% or was it 39%. Then the numbers of BM married to non-BW should be considered according to the percentage of BM getting married. Not the entire group. The 10.8% number is misleading because these “pie in the sky”, “glass half full” numbers are including ALL BM including like you said, the 60, 70, and 80 year old men. Let’s keep our numbers planted in reality shall we?

        • thecrazyartist

          @Browncow  @Jamila  @Avoc42883
           This is why I don’t take statistics at face value, they count the entire group and do not take into account marriages in recent years.  The same with the statistic that only 9% of BW are married interacially, these stats count the 60, 70, and 80 year old women.  I would personally like to see statistics that take into account the last 10 years, what percent of black men and women are actually married and also include a “not married but in a long term relationship” category.  In fact I am willing to say that people in the 21-30 range in general are less inclined to jump all over marriage in recent years.
           
          I visited Denver this past summer, including most of the suburbs for about a week, and while I was out and about shopping, eating, doing tourist type stuff, I saw interracial pairings(and by pairing I mean two people, not multiple) of ALL KINDS, white/asian, white/black, black/asian, infact I only saw five black men that were with visibly black women,  I saw more black men with white, asian, hispanic, native american and east indian women than I did with black,  and the ones that were with black women, the women were either mixed or very light, they were more ambiguous than anything. In my entire stay there I saw only one black man with a dark skinned black woman.   I saw quite a few black women in interracial relationships as well, including a black woman with an east indian man and an adorable little boy, several black women with latino men,  and a greek man with a black woman, but they were far fewer.  Maybe it is just the location I am in but my eyes do not decieve me, and take into account couples are more likely to live together before getting married these days, just food for thought.

  • josie3144

    Well people will sometimes believe stereotypes until they see differently..for instance that whole situation with the Korean man getting pushed by the homeless black guy…some people just see a victim and a criminal…and large majority of people see angry black people victimizing Asian people…so frustrating…I just thing closed mind people think that all the bad behaviors of one person will be in all the people that are similar…but in reality everyone is different and unique..and generalizing is for fairytales and story books…because I have seen plenty of pretty Asian/Black women that speak their mind…and it doesn’t make them less of a female…and I have seen plenty of Asian men in Prince Georges/Montgomery county that made me want to have their children on the spot…whew..Asian men my weakness like garlic is to dracula…

  • KingsDaughter

    Looking at the rest of the photos, I’d rather you hadn’t put the photo of the stereotype black woman there. Btw, maybe it’s just me but …those Asian men in the article look a lot mixed.

    • Christelyn

      @KingsDaughter I made an edit. I think it expresses what I’m trying to say a bit more clearly.

      • KingsDaughter

        @Christelyn I’ve just seen it. It makes a big difference. Thank you.

  • LaFemmeSphinx

    This whole thing rings true. I hate that this stereotype holds so strongly. What’s worse is feeling so hideous. I live in San Francisco, and my self-esteem has never been lower. I’ve seen AW who were ugly, didn’t carry themselves well, had zero personality, and improperly dressed but were on the arms of some of the finest men and it frustrated me because the same way we have been negatively stereotyped, they have been fetishized. I’ve seen AW flip the script from being docile to being domineering. But it works. 
     
    One of my closest friends, who is Vietnamese(and gorgeous btw), is from Boston, and I originally hail from the East Coast myself…we’ll go out together and she’ll get hit on nonstop. She hates it, because she’s a hard, heavy Boston-accent having woman who is about her business. She has a very dominate personality, and she hates the stereotype because she’s said “I’m not your f—kin Asian princess!!!” on more than one occasion to a guy trying to date her. She also thinks its crazy that I don’t get hit on. She’s always telling me, “Dollface, if we were back east….” and telling me how gorgeous I am and all that.  It’s hard. For all the looks and stares I get, I get no approaches. I’m scared to bother approaching because I know how awful this stereotype prevails in SF. So I just try to smile, and keep my graceful composure, all the while wanting to crawl back into my bed. 
     
    I’m the most feminine woman out of any of my multicultural friends, but it doesn’t matter because I’m Black. In San Francisco, it’s especially hard. I remember going back East a few months ago, and I’m so used to either 1.) Not getting approached by anyone remotely interested in me romantically , 2.) Constantly getting imposed upon and harassed by crass and low-status individuals in public spaces, or 3.) Getting hit on by men old enough to be my grandfather who desire a sugarbaby relationship at best, that I was completely unaware the amount of attention I was getting across the rainbeau spectrum. My sister had to point it out to me.
     
    I’ve lost a lot of my spark and shine being here, my confidence has wavered. I have literally ranted about this for days at a time because it’s such a unique culture here. The few times I’ve been hit on by nonblack men here, a majority of them have been visitors to the city from Europe. I dated a Swedish man, even. I’m not knocking AW, I’m saying that it bothers me when I, a composed, graceful, feminine woman who is undoubtedly attractive have no one knocking on my door for little more than my melanin and see sloppy, unattractive women living the dream with their rainbeaus because they happen to be from the ‘right’ ethnic group. I’ve seen it countless times.
     
    Their pupils dilate, their body angles towards me, so  there’s basic biological attraction with these men…but social engineering is getting in the way. Sure, I’m attractive, but I see it with drop dead GORGEOUS women experiencing the same things I do. It makes it tempting to date those fools on the corner trying to talk to you, at least they’re throwing attention your way.

    • Bren82

      This situation tends to happen quite often. Sometimes a change of location helps.

    • uninterracial

      @LaFemmeSphinx
      No ma’am. Leave those bums on the corner alone. Please!!! I’m sure you meant that in jest, but let me tell you: I know what you mean. I grew up in San Francisco and I mean in the city. I went to city schools, grew up on MUNI and BART, and went to CCSF, the whole 9. The reason I think you’re being ignored is because of how black women are perceived in SF. Loud, crass, criminal even-not someone you can actually trust. It’s incredibly sad for those of us who don’t present that way. I moved out of SF to the Central Valley permanently when I was 20 y/o. But when I would visit, I would get hit on by visiting European men as well. I have to say, even though people have said SF is the perfect place to swirl, I think it depends on what kind of swirl it is. My kids, husband and I just went to SF over the Thanksgiving holiday and I took notice of the looks we were getting from a few people; almost like they were kind of surprised to see such a pairing. Men of color were breaking their necks too. In a “progressive” city like SF, really? More like depressive if you ask me.
       
      Anyway, don’t get down on yourself. You my dear are an anomaly in that city and these men probably don’t know how to approach you. Plus, I don’t know what your preference is for a rainbeau, but I found that most of the white men if not taken already are gay. There is more for the picking in the central valley for sure and there is a lot of swirling in Sacramento. My kids just blend in with all the other mixed kids here so this is where we will stay.

      • LaFemmeSphinx

        @uninterracial Thanks love, I meant in in jest. I appreciate your kind words of encouragement! I’m pretty confident anyway, so rather than let it get me completely down, I just resolved that I likely won’t date here. Thankfully I’ll be gone by the summer. But Sacramento, huh? I didn’t know about that (I’m not a Cali native)
         
        There is a negative connotation here with being Black woman. I’ve ridden the Muni with the most hood-rat females and crass individuals. It saddens me, truly. Then I also see other BW like myself, I could relate to, and they are just as single as me if they aren’t dating a handful of the nice BM out there, then they are likely dating the rachet guy doing the “gangsta-waddle” in his beyond baggy jeans, just so they aren’t alone. Occasionally I’ll see a BW swirling, but it’s rare. 
         
        SF is such a great place to swirl, if you’re not a Black woman. Countless times, people not from here are like, “wait, you’re still single? It’s by choice right?” They just don’t understand the crazy bubble that SF is in, and how being a BW is here. I either get hit on by members of blackistan, GAT-DL (normally selling bean-pies—–just the other day one told me that I was attracted to white men(other nonblacks were ok though) because of their money and power and I’d been brainwashed as the white man tried to regain his soul by dating a black woman, they aren’t genuinely interested after all, just trying to get me to worship their money while they regained their soul by dating a black woman—-ugh!)…and occasionally someone will come out the wood works who isn’t one of these and may be acceptable for dating.

        • uninterracial

          @LaFemmeSphinx Not the bean pies, ugh!! They always try to tell you about yourself and they don’t know you from a hill of beans!! Telling you you’re brainwashed, meanwhile they believe they are providing a service to you. The black Muslim bakery people in the Bay Area have a horrible rep because of Yusef Bey and the pedophilia, kidnappings, and murders connected with their group.

        • LaFemmeSphinx

          @uninterracial Yes girl, the bean pies!!! Didn’t know me from blank street but a white guy hit on me, so naturally this fool had something to say, talking all this mess about the guy(who granted, seemed a little slimy anyway). Still though, White men can’t genuinely be interested in a Black girl like me!  I should date him, because he knows and deserves a Black woman. Meanwhile, dude is 42 and trying to get me to listen to his rap songs. Um…no. Just stop.

        • uninterracial

          @LaFemmeSphinx LOL!!! Too stupid, OMG.

        • LuMaTsao

          @LaFemmeSphinx  @uninterracial can I get your number? 🙂 I’m your neighbor.

        • LuMaTsao

          @LaFemmeSphinx  @uninterracial can I get your number? 🙂 I’m your neighbor.

        • LuMaTsao

          @LaFemmeSphinx  @uninterracial what part of SF? I’m your neighbor

      • @uninterracial  “No ma’am. Leave those bums on the corner alone.”
        I lol’d. You’re hilarious.

    • Leille

      @LaFemmeSphinx 
       
      I’m in the SF Bay too! When I use to hang out in the city, I felt the same way and had the exact frustrations. I don’t really hang out there, because it’s hard finding guys that show a little interest, and get a response when you show it. It doesn’t help that a lot of  the men our there are gay, so since they’re so far few in between,  the straight guys do have their pickings.
       
      I suggest trying Oakland or Berkeley. I see HELLA BW WM couples when I’m out there!

      • LaFemmeSphinx

        @Leille I guess I’ll have to go across a bridge or under the water to check it out! Spend a day in the East bay…but yes so many gay men!

      • somethingdifferent22

        @Leille  @LaFemmeSphinx Wow I’m amazed this is such a common thing! This would happen to me all the time too in the Bay area :O I wish we didn’t have such a bad rap :/ I literally felt like I was invisible when I went back to visit SF after being in NYC for so long. The most common swirl couples are usually AW WM in Cali besides BM WW or BM with Latina Women. It feels like in the Bay Area BW usually don’t have nearly as many swirls going on :/ there needs to be a movement to change this or something! There needs to be a national black women celebrating their femininity day of some sort!

        • LaFemmeSphinx

          @somethingdifferent22  @Leille Yes! I knew I wasn’t crazy or the only one! You are absolutely right that BW don’t have nearly as many swirls going on. I would love a day for BW to celebrate their femininity. We should organize it. How wonderful would it be to amass a movement in which BW got to stand against this negative, bossy, SBW stereotype? Now we’re talkin!

        • somethingdifferent22

          @LaFemmeSphinx  @Leille I’ll say, it really starts with the media though, there aren’t enough poised black women in sitcoms, sure there is Claire from the Cosby show and Vivienne from The Fresh Prince of Bel- Air but besides those two and not many others really come to mind. And all the time we’re portrayed as video vixens or bossy shemale I mean LOOK AT MADEA’S FAMILY If that isn’t perpetuation the whole BW masculinity stereotype I don’t know what is. We need to have a day where all the successful beautiful BW in the world are celebrated and recognized, that it doesn’t have to be were “acting white” that instead were being ourselves and that we reject that standard someone else has placed on us. If anything we need to have a freaking parade in SF! Maybe a swirl parade with speakers and everything from some of the poised beautiful and feminine black women of this country.

        • LaFemmeSphinx

          @somethingdifferent22  @Leille I love it! Let’s do it! Seriously, everybody else can have a convention in this town, why can’t we?

    • Asia

      @LaFemmeSphinx In Swirling Christelyn and Janice make it very apparent that location is very important. It may be hard but maybe you should try moving somewhere more “black woman friendly”? Or maybe you should stop worrying about it so much. Maybe you’re paying too much attention to your friend getting hit on that you’re missing the eyes other men in the room are giving you?

      • uninterracial

        @Asia  @LaFemmeSphinx I don’t think she’s missing ques because she notices her friend gets more attention. Out there it’s real. Black women in that region don’t have the greatest rep due to the stereotypes that are out in full force in SF.

      • LaFemmeSphinx

        @Asia For the most part I’ve stopped caring/worrying. I’m not one to be down and out for long. It really is a significant problem here though, not just with BW but with Latin women as well, and it’s something I’ve experienced and witnessed countless times. I’ve read articles about the social dynamic here…it really is a bit of a bubble. Part of my job is working off of social cues…so I’m always paying attention and processing loads of nonverbal cues. But I’m here for college, so it is what it is. 
         
        I just moved my attention elsewhere. I’ve got great personality and spirit, anyone who works with me can tell you that(the problem is, though, that I can’t date at work), so I’m not about to beg anyone to be with me. I just live and let live, while I’m here.

        • Asia

          @LaFemmeSphinx Well yes it seems all you can do is stay positive. It’s really unfortunate that is how people view black women there. But you never know maybe you’ll stumble upon someone wiser!

  • A study release by Columbia Business School revealed that race is often assigned a gender along a spectrum. Black people are viewed as “masculine,” regardless of whether the subject is male or female, and Asian people as a whole are viewed as “feminine.” – Who the HELL are all these racist people? So sick and tired of all of these studies….

    • Bren82

      @IAOSingleMoms Yeah, me too. I think that these studies are designed to keep black women in an inferiority complex. Don’t let these lies break you down.

  • RoddyRose

    I’m an African American man who is married  to an Asian woman. Well, my observation is that Asian females will let you be masculine. They don’t get into a chest and grill bumping contest with you. I am not an expert on  relationships but I really enjoy practicing my manhood so to speak. Making decisions and leading does feel good. It feels right. It feels authentic. We can argue all day about how bad or how good black men or black women can be. Yadda Yadda! But the reality is opening up to other races provides a wider net to catch that person who jells with you the way you always wanted. Even if you are an aggressive or timid or whatever…there is somebody for everybody out there and for me…it was an Asian women. Not just because she’s Asian but because she’s fantastic, that’s why.

    • Brenda55

      @RoddyRose 
       
      You are right there is someone out there for everyone and everyone should be open to people of other races to find their best fit. 
       
         For me it was a White man. He is a man.  He owns that part of his nature and does not have to depend on me, his wife “allowing”  him to be the man. Men who are secure enough in their masculinity do not need to be surrounded by submissives.  That is, as you well know a prop for the weak and ineffectual man. The half man.  The simp.
       
       Men who are secure about their place in the world do not require that the woman in their life not be her personal best. He does not want her to stand behind him. He is secure in himself and his standing among other men that she stands beside him.  A woman can never instil or grant masculinity in a man.  If he seeks his conformation and validation of manhood among women then he has never achieved it among his peers, other men  and feels that he cannot.
       
      So yes there is somebody for everybody and for me….it was a white man. Not because he is white but because he is fantastic, that why.

      • Karla

        @Brenda55 As always, you are in my head.  I am so, so, so glad that my someone, my dearest, loving husband, was secure in his “masculinity” not to have such hang-ups about me “letting” him be the man.  How can I “let” someone be anything?  I don’t have that kind of power, I don’t want it, don’t have time for it.

      • Karla

        @Brenda55 As always, you are in my head.  I am so, so, so glad that my someone, my dearest, loving husband, is secure in his “masculinity” not to have such hang-ups about me “letting” him be the man.  How can I “let” someone be anything?  I don’t have that kind of power, I don’t want it, don’t have time for it.

      • @Brenda55
         I LOVE you Brenda55!!!

      • LaFemmeSphinx

        @Brenda55 Absolutely! There are so many wanna be alpha males running around that have to control their woman! They don’t have true masculinity, they are merely omegas masquerading as alphas. They depend on being able to ‘control’ their woman. I’m so sick of seeing the whole, “I’m looking for a submissive woman”/ AW on dating profiles. It’s not the true nature of masculinity. These are they same guys who have to diss someone trying to talk to you instead of being confident enough just to talk to you. 
         
        Are you kidding me? I’m a boss(I’m in the military), I’ve made grown men cry on the regular. Nothing makes me happier though, when the right man comes along and makes the boss-like aura that I possess melt away, and makes me desire to be completely and utterly feminine(which, of course I can’t necessarily do at work…but I get all melty at a guy who makes me wanna follow his orders rather than simply having to because he outranks me). It’s such a turn on. More than that though, it compliments my femininity. 
         
        I don’t believe femininity is weak. I believe it is about vulnerability. It’s simply a different structure than masculinity. Both are sound structures architecturally, but each carry complex variances in style and foundation. It takes true masculinity, for me to be attracted to and desire to indulge in a relationship. It takes true masculinity for me to be completely vulnerable and feminine. At work, I’m a force to be reckoned with, at home though…it’s a different story.

        • Kels

          @LaFemmeSphinx  @Brenda55 “Vulnerability” is the key word. I remember the white feminists over at Jezebel being in an uproar back during the ’08 primaries, because they found a quote from one of Obama’s books where he used the word “vulnerability” in regard to his attraction to his wife. Basically he was saying that while he was impressed that she was pretty and successful, he sensed a part of her that was very vulnerable and he wanted to protect her from the harsh realities of the world. His wanting to take care of her in the way only a man can take care of a woman was a powerful feeling and the foundation of their relationship. That’s not sexist, that’s just freakin’ nature.

      • BeautyIAM

        @Brenda55 
        “Men who are secure enough in their masculinity do not need to be surrounded by submissives.”
         
        Yes Brenda. Please tell it. That is what I’m talking about. I loath that their are men that want women to dim their light just so he can feel like a man. Instead, why not let her shine and she do the same for him.

      • Browncow

        @Brenda55 And so school is now closed. You’re wonderful, Brenda55. Just wonderful.

      • iHeartLove

        @Brenda55 “A woman can never instil or grant masculinity in a man.”
         
        I totally agree with this, but I think some people would find a controversial statement.

    • Bren82

      @RoddyRose “Well, my observation is that Asian females will let you be masculine. They don’t get into a chest and grill bumping contest with you. I am not an expert on relationships but I really enjoy practicing my manhood so to speak.”
      Honestly, I feel like this is an excuse men who are not “secure” in their masculinity typically make. I have been married for almost 9 years and never have I challenged or argued my husband’s “masculinity”. He is a man, he knows what he has to do, AND HE DOES IT.

      • AJ2011

        I wrote a reply but it really wasn’t worth posting. We’ve got Chef Bob, Earth Jeff, Brice, Ricky T,  Law, SirLoin and YoungTeach giving us personal insight into the wacky world-o-men. Then Matthew Hussey, Jordan Harbinger, and Prof Banks giving us a more panoramic view. Given the nature of this blog you’d think he’d deduce the obvious @Bren82

        • Karla

          @AJ2011 … and no, you weren’t the only one in the classroom.

        • AJ2011

          @Karla You caught it!  After I posted the comment I though of the Rock.
           
          http://youtu.be/2S1qDdq0Zws

        • Karla

          @AJ2011 Love this and he looks so effin’ hot!!!!

        • AJ2011

          @Karla He is everything I love about Samoan men in a perfect package.

        • @AJ2011  @Karla I love, love him. His smile lights up my world. Great clip for the poster.

    • AJ2011

      @RoddyRose 
       
      “Well, my observation is that Asian females will let you be masculine.”
      “…..there is somebody for everybody out there and for me…it was an Asian women.”
       
      Then
       
      “Not just because she’s Asian but because she’s fantastic.”
       
      Am I the only one in the classroom?

    • Cocuya

      @RoddyRose This reminds me of a quote I once read:  “A weak man needs a weaker partner to feel strong.”

      • SisterRainbow

        @Cocuya  Unfortunately, that quote is true for too many men. It sickens me to the core! I don’t see why any Black woman has to compromise her sense of independence just to be accepted by some weak man looking for a female footstool. Insecure men are ruining women all over the world. It makes sense that so many Black women are angry. We are constantly ask to bend. Compromise. Be something other than who we are, or who we are trying to become, for our own well being.
        I think if we become too soft, we might just disappear. Hell, we’re already largely invisible. It is not realistic, with our history, that we would become this soft flower of a human being, unless that is already part of our nature. It may be. But, racism and sexism has ground it out of many of us. We are defensive because of stereotypes. My question is, how do Black women find a balance with all of these negative things directly or indirectly affecting our lives? Of course, there is more than one answer, since one size doesn’t fit all. I am pretty soft, but I will scratch you like a wildcat if you push me too far. Mostly, I just don’t show my emotion in public.
        My personal observation is this: When we are feminine, we are a serious threat. Racist men and women need stereotypes. Controlling sexists need it as well. This burns me up, because no matter how hard we try, it backfires with all of the jealous anger thrown our way. Of course, no one admits to this jealousy. But, Black women are not stupid. Even when Michelle Obama is not smiling, people have said that she is angry! Really? So, we should be smiling and constantly accommodate people’s expectation of us? NO! We need to define ourselves, and not disregard the real strengths that we have (if we have them), because we earned them. No one gave them to us. We got them through lots of self protection, preservation, and trying to fight off hate (sexism and racism) for centuries. Yes, some of us take it way overboard, and don’t understand where it started, and some do not even care. Take the woman with an attitude, just to have an attitude. Is she really angry, strong, etc? Maybe not. We will only know her story if and when she tells it. But, we know that some of these women are just negative and should be avoided if at all possible. Separating the Black woman who has real issues from the Black woman who causes problems is a good idea. Sometimes, this is the same woman. But for some of us, trying to improve our quality of life is very important. It is an uphill battle, unfortunately.I know I am late to this article, but I have been away. Nevertheless, this nonsense has been going on since before all of us were born, and is still relevant. Unfortunately, it will probably continue for quite some years. I hope not. But, it definitely needs to be addressed, resolved, and/or crushed somehow!

  • I’ve heard this about Asian men and black women before.  I even remember back in my mid-20s, when a white lesbian couple I was friends with suggested that I should date an Asian man.  They both were against white men and somewhat leery of black ones.  I thought the whole thing was very odd.  I believe their aversion to white men had to do with the harrassment they received from them because they were lesbians.  Their car and home were vandalized by a group of frat boys.
     
    On another note, as much as I liked Beasts of the Southern Wild, it bothered me that the father made the girl act like a man and be tough.  Don’t get me wrong, I understand why he did it, but it was just another example of a black female foregoing femininity.  However, the movie was good and visually appealing but that part bothered me.

    • Bren82

      @stephanie88 I actually want to see this movie.

  • Bren82

    Thoughts about the “study” (I would honestly call it an “opinion piece”):
    Based heavily on stereotypes and false perceptions of participants
    Based on pictures presented to the group
    Not based on personal interactions (i.e., hanging out or dating)
    Not based on reality
    Based on the OPINIONS of a SMALL group of people on a college campus, which is a bubble, and many college students tend to be narrow-minded anyway beecause they are not living in the larger world
    OPINIONS ARE NOT FACTS
    It didn’t, and doesn’t, stop many of us black women from snagging a significant other (so try not to be discouraged by this type of opinion piece, which has proven itself false time and time again).
    We can’t just leave it up to black women to “change”;people’s negative pereceptions of black women have to change as well
    Thank God for people with minds of their own.

  • NoDramaCiCi

    This is true but I would like to add another layer…
     
    I havent seen any research on this but I suspect that darkness (black) is associated with power and strength. In a sexist society we value power and strength (darkness) in men and the opposite for women.

    • KingsDaughter

      @NoDramaCiCi Very interesting.

    • Maxine

      @NoDramaCiCi That’s right.  Dark = strong, forceful, powerful, protective, foreboding, masculine, dominant.  Light = feminine, receptive, soft, easygoing, happy.  People speak of blondes and blondeness (blondes have more fun) as if only women can be blonde and speak of darkness (tall, dark, and handsome) as desirable in men.  In cartoons, TV commercials, and movies, male cats and dogs are brown or black to signal that they’re male and female animals are light  or white.  Even in Snoop Dogg’s video where the dogs morph into people, the black dogs turn into black men and the sole woman (a BLACK woman who is brown skin and black hair) is represented by a blonde dog!

      • zipporah

        true–this is why many WW bleach their hair some even look better bleached because it brings out their skin–(many dont like the ‘snow white’ look)–i also think  in many cultures, the woman stayed inside away from sundamage and wore parasols when she was out–Men OTOH tended to be adventurous, get into the sun and didnt care about wrinkles as long as they didnt sag–so,,,,this is why i believe a darker BW has more of a chance with an asian, or white man—-

  • I don’t pay attention to these studies.  My attentions are focused on my real life experiences and interactions.  No one upon meeting me thinks I’m masculine or sees me as some neck-rolling, ball-busting stereotype.  Quite the opposite!  If you’re presenting yourself in a feminine manner, then people will consider and treat you as such.  Studies be damned!

    • Karla

      @The Working Home Keeper Thank you.  I would also like to think that my breasts and genitalia negate any idea of masculinity.  Yes, Virginia, it’s a biological fact that I’m not a man and will never be one and don’t want to be one.  I love being a woman!

  • AlsatiaWatley

    (apologizing in advance for the rambling nature of the following post)
    What a depressing thread… on one hand, I refuse to believe there is no hope and believe that everyone seemed have a chance at love if they choose no matter how quirky/mannish/femme/place in life..but most Americans ARE lemmings and it seems most guys WILL choose to apply the stereotypes to all and worship what the world worships. I hate how stupid this country has become.
    btw, what happens if one DOES move and get the same result? Keep moving until it does? Congratulations if you have that kind of scratch.
    I will not kill myself trying to be something I’m not only to continue not getting any play. I can’t replace a car tire but i do have a 6′ stepladder to change the light bulbs…because of that I don’t deserve love? I REJECT THAT!

    • Christelyn

      @AlsatiaWatley “I REJECT THAT!”
       
      And you absolutely should. I always struggle with reporting on posts like this, because I know how news like this can affect the self-image of my readers. But to NOT report it would be worse–the reporter in me simply can not allow that. However, this news in no way affect me personally. I know I’m not mannish. I know I’m not masculine. But it’s never a good idea to be naive about how certain segments stereotype us. As Dr. Phil says, “You can’t change what you don’t acknowledge.” Even if the assumptions are unfair, I personally believe that knowing what your challenges are will allow you to overcome them.

  • BeautyIAM

    I don’t get…..I really don’t get it. I mean I do get why its being done, but I don’t get why some people are so stupid and dense to believe it.
     
    I’ve heard of dudes that will not date a BW because they fear she will fit into that neck rolling, ball busting stereotype. OMG. Like dude, are you that stupid. I just can’t with some people and their lack of brain cells. 
     
    To tie this to Scandal, that is why I adore the show. We have the GORGEOUS Kerry playing this sexy, feminine woman. So many aspects of her scream WOMAN. So how is it that people ignore that and go straight to the neck rolling “manly” black woman…just depressing.
     
    I’ve also seen a plethora of really cute, hot, and dare I say sexy Asian men. I just think the stereotype of them being weak is just so played out and crazy.

    • Karla

      @BeautyIAM Yes, Kerry is gorgeous and in no way would anyone ever mistake her for being “masculine”.  I put these ladies on my Tumblr page just to negate that dumb stereotype of “drive-by” masculinity:   http://karlasuniverse.tumblr.com/

    • LaFemmeSphinx

      @BeautyIAM I know. I relate so much to Kerry in that show! About her business, but still incredibly feminine! 
       
      I experienced so many BM and nonblacks saying they couldn’t date a BW because we’re too bossy. Anyone who would give such weight to stereotypes as to make it law isn’t worth my time.

      • Bren82

        @LaFemmeSphinx when it’s a black woman, it’s bossy. When it’s a non-black woman, it’s standing up for herself.

        • PamelaFoster

          @Bren82  
           right here!!!! this will preach any day…..

    • Bren82

      @BeautyIAM: it can be very hurtful knowing that a guy would refuse to date you simply because of the color of your skin and the stereotype attached to it. Chances are they didn’t deserve you anyway. Eff’em!

    • Kitt_Kat

      @BeautyIAM That’s the power of stereotypes, some people really do buy into everything they see on television and in magazines.
      I also keep hearing about Scandal. I’m going to need to try this show out.

    • uninterracial

      @BeautyIAM” I’ve heard of dudes that will not date a BW because they fear she will fit into that neck rolling, ball busting stereotype. OMG. Like dude, are you that stupid. I just can’t with some people and their lack of brain cells.”
       
      I’m sure my husband would be pissed if he knew I shared this info with a group of black women (or anyone for that matter), but when we first started dating, his concept of what it meant to be black was twisted.  He pursued me for a while before we actually went on a date. About 6 months into our relationship, he decided he wanted to call it quits because he thought I didn’t have “culture” as in black culture. Now, he was 24 and I was 21 so I totally chalked it up to stupidity. Well, the break-up didn’t last too long, after he dated a few girls, because then I couldn’t get rid of him. Fast forward 15+ years later and here we are married with kids. From time to time I remind him of this and he wants to put his head in the ground he’s so embarrassed. Sometimes, men don’t know what the heyall they want.

      • zipporah

        sooooo true!!! thats why you have to play ‘hard to get’ sometimes–LOL

  • Suburban Soulgirl

    NGL- This is not news to me. I stopped caring about these studies.
     
    OT:  I currently live in NYC (which is not great for dating if you’re a 30-something BW IMO).  I am thinking of relocating to the West Coast for a few months.  Do you know if Bakersfield, CA is a good place for black women to date?

    • Christelyn

      @Suburban Soulgirl “Do you know if Bakersfield, CA is a good place for black women to date?”
       
      Oh God, no. Try San Diego, Orange County, Riverside County, Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, but Bakersfield? No, and…no.

      • Suburban Soulgirl

        @Christelyn I’m almost afraid to ask why now…LOL

        • Christelyn

          @Suburban Soulgirl Bakersfield is pretty…rural, despite being more developed during the real estate boom. Do research on the city stats, and you’ll see for yourself. Bakersfield is toward Central California, which is more farm country.

        • mahogany

          @Christelyn   @Suburban Soulgirl I agree with you Christelyn about Bakersfield. I will say that I lived in Irvine (Orange County) for two years and just moved to the Los Angeles area due to LA having “more singles.”  Irvine…no I would say much of Orange County is family oriented. I’ve learned thats where I’m to go AFTER I get married. To GET married I should stay in LA County. Hope this helps.

      • AJ2011

        @Christelyn   @Suburban Soulgirl 
        “Oh God, no.”
        You made me wake up my dad.

        • Christelyn

          @AJ2011  @Suburban Soulgirl LOL why? He heard you laughing? hee hee

    • Bren82

      @Suburban I’m from NYC and would say wherever you go, choose wisely. It’s easy to find a man but difficult to find a relationship.

  • BryanTruong

    I’ve heard these perceptions before as the reasoning why AMBW relationships work.
    Whatever.
    I can’t personally do anything about how other people wish to perceive me based on my ethnicity and gender. It’s not like if I tried to act much more macho than my usual self that it would change anything. Even if it did, I would probably be viewed as “the exception, not the rule.”
    All I know is that my gf thinks I’m more than masculine enough for her to be satisfied with me and attracted to meas her romantic partner, and she is more than feminine enough for me to be immensely happy with and attracted to her as my girlfriend – and honestly, that’s all that matters to me.

    • Christelyn

      @BryanTruong Now THAT’s what I’m talkin’ bout! 😉 Thanks for chiming in, Bryan!

      • BryanTruong

        @Christelyn  Not a problem, obviously this hits close to home for me, ha.
        I also don’t think the onus should be completely on “us” (meaning Asian males, black females) to single-handedly try to change others’ stereotyped perceptions–it’s probably idealistic to think this but these people should try to be around us more to learn “the truth” about us. Oh well.

        • Bren82

          @BryanTruong Preach! That is exactly what I said in my response: why should it only be up to us (black women, Asian men) to change people’s perception of us? Whatever happened to spending time with and getting to know a person before passing judgement? If a person does not have the maturity to find things out for themselves, then in my book they are not worth the time.

    • Bren82

      @BryanTruong YAAAAS!

  • To self actualized men secure in their masculinity (of the kind you’ll rarely find taking part in college studies about dating), black women’s famed “strength” (real or perceived) comes off as POWER. 
     
    There are 2 things you should know about power:
    1) it takes too many forms to be definitively masculine or feminine.
    2) it attracts…power.
     
    Run with that.

  • Law Wanxi

    Somewhere in London, Satoshi Kanazawa, PhD, is looking out his window, sipping a little Perrier-Jouët, and feeling very vindicated.

    • thecrazyartist

      @Law Wanxi
       This study along with Kanazawas is going into my “who funds this crap?” folder.  Is the government really putting money into these kind of studies, or is it someone else?

    • Jamila

      @Law Wanxi He shouldn’t, because this study is nothing like his pseudo-study. What Kanazawa tried to say was that black women were “objectively” less attractive than other women by using faulty research methods. 
       
      This study measures subjective perceptions of femininity vs.masculinity. 
       
      If Kanazawa–or anyone else–can’t tell the difference between the two, all they have done is to demonstrate how little they know about how to conduct research.

      • Veron

        @Jamila  @Law Wanxi “This study measures subjective perceptions of femininity vs.masculinity.”
         
        I think it bears the question, however: Who decided that we needed a study based on the femininity or masculinity of specific races, and why?  It isn’t too far fetched to think that the person who originated this study had similar ideas to Satoshi Kanzawa to pursue it in the first place.

        • Jamila

          @Veron  @Law Wanxi 
           
          “I think it bears the question, however: Who decided that we needed a study based on the femininity or masculinity of specific races, and why?”
           
          Columbia Business school decided. And honestly, this study isn’t telling most of us in the know anything we didn’t already know–that perceptions of race are affected by gender; that black women are perceived differently than black men. 
          If you don’t study the who, what, when, where and why, even if the answers you get are uncomfortable then there is no way for you to know what dynamics are at play and how to solve the problem that you didn’t even know existed.
           
          A bit more info on the study:
           
          “Within the United States, Asians as an ethnic group are perceived as more feminine in comparison to whites, while blacks are perceived as more masculine, according to new research by Adam Galinsky, the Vikram S. Pandit Professor of Business at Columbia Business School. Further research by Galinsky shows that the fact that race is gendered has profound consequences for interracial marriage, leadership selection, and athletic participation.”
           
          I hope that partly explains why research like this is still important.

        • Christelyn

          @Veron  @Jamila  @Law Wanxi Columbia Business School did the study, but I think it was initially to ascertain if race and gender and certain work areas were held by certain groups because of stereotypical perceptions, or something like that.

        • Veron

          @Jamila
           
          “If you don’t study the who, what, when, where and why, even if the answers you get are uncomfortable then there is no way for you to know what dynamics are at play and how to solve the problem that you didn’t even know existed.”
           
          Excellent point.

        • Maxine

          @Christelyn   @Veron  @Jamila  @Law Wanxi They were probably looking into the use of race and gender in advertising.

        • zipporah

          i wonder if it is the ‘Geisha” look that makes them more ‘feminine’ or have the stereotype of –even THEY use white makeup to make themselves ‘lighter’- with lots of piled up hair and fans—

        • kiki100

          @zipporah nope. Just being themselves is enough. Plus the smaller framed ones may be more sought after.

  • R. Kamaria

    I like Asian men. More reason to get your cocoa butter love thang going. lol. Blasian babies for me. hahaha.

  • Veron

    Oh goodness, that man, and his lips… His eyebrows! I’d use them as bath towels.

    • zipporah

      he almost looks mixed because he has less of the ‘single fold’? of the asian eyelid (my daughter has a little of the eye because of phillipino ancestry)

  • This is not news, well at least not to me. It probably is to some BW who are in denial and who come to troll my blog. It can make one sad and hopeless. Or, if one is willing to listen, it just tells BW what they have to do in order to be seen as more desirable. They have to look and act way more feminine than they are used to and use Asian women as an example. Stop looking at Monique, Nikki Minaj, Serena Williams, or any foul mouth rapper, or hard women as beauty or behaviour role models because most men don’t find these women attractive. If you don’t live in the hood then you can be as feminine and as delicate a flower as you want to be and that is how you will attract the most high quality men.
     
    Or you can spend your time convincing the world how great it is to have a “strong, independent, masculine woman”. That didn’t make feminists look hot to anyone and it won’t work for hard BW. If you want to be attractive it’s time to embrace femininity in all it’s glory and give up trying to act like men. P.S. you can go to school, work, and even have power yet still remain a lady. 
     
    I also don’t think that femininity is a race thing.  Some women are born with it but much of it is learned and socialized. It is taught more to Asian women and they accept it more. It is taught less to BW and accepted less, so if this is changed then BW will change. Femininity is achievable by all women not just Asians. Also many African women and even dark skinned Indian women are viewed as feminine so skin colour does not preclude it.

    • LorMarie

      @Elegance Thank you for mentioning Serena Williams. While I admire her and feel that she is good looking. I can’t say that her body is something to aspire to.

      • DWB

        @LorMarie  @Elegance When I was single I aspired to Serena’s body, but I think we’re talking about  two different things! 🙂

    • zipporah

      it is the softening of the woman no matter who she is..i’ve known many BW of all spectrums who are FEMININE–as long as they dont ‘show they color’ –LOL..that loudmouth bW has to GO—we also have to watch what we name our children–they tend to ‘grow’ into their names…i think many WW with unisex, or surname, names tend to be less feminine as well overall McKenna is a mans last name or Kennedy– Madison could be shortened to Maddie–(off the subject) BW cant go wrong with naming their sons after the four gospels IMO..Matt Mark Luke, John–LOL—Jim, Brad, etc (brad isnt bibical)…IMO most BM behind bars have weak ‘made up’ names with a D’ or someting in the beginning OR a name like Trayevon–(my spelling) lots of trayvons out there ALL BLACK and are post ‘1970’ born

      • KingsDaughter

        @zipporah I like your point about the naming thing. Based on personal observation I’ve found it true many times over.

    • iHeartLove

      @Elegance Serena Williams is an athlete. I don’t think she can really help her body given that her sister, who is also athletic, has a completely different body than her. Serena is not foul mouthed or hard. She’s soft spoken with an incredibly womanly voice.
       

       
      She dresses well and is quite hot when she dresses up. And…she swirls. Why are you lumping her in with Blackistan?…Is it her aggressiveness on the tennis court? She leaves that on the court and is way cute otherwise. She’s funny, wealthy, successful, not a baby-mama, and she swirls!
       
      http://redcfa.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Serena-Williams-In-Victoria-Beckham-Late-Show-With-David-Letterman.jpg
       
      Her body is muscular and not everyone’s cup of tea, but she is quite pretty.
      http://wallpaperpassion.com/upload_big_thumb/22538/serena-williams-red-dress-wallpaper.jpg
      http://cdn.styleblazer.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/SerenaWilliams.jpg
       
      …I love her in that red dress!…hence all the pictures 😀

      • @iHeartLove My point was don’t go to the gym and put on 60 pounds of muscle to look like her if you don’t already because that will make you look less feminine. She has more muscle than many men. Most men don’t find her attractive but of course many do.

    • zipporah

      I also believe femininty is BETTER than age with women today—i’m seeing younger women who should be pretty but they are HARD and older women that young men are going ‘gaga’ over, just because she is feminine– not because she is sleeping with him— and the guys that ‘may be’ going for the hard women are softer themselves–sort of a ‘yin-yang’

    • BrokenHeartNSoul13

      @Elegance

    • BrokenHeartNSoul13

      @Elegance
       Great post, the truth behind all of this REPEATED negative attacks in media and newspapers has nothing to do with science at all. There are women of all colours who act all kinds of ways, because they are human, they aren’t pre-programmed animals with no identity that act according to color!! The “experts” of these repeated negative articles do not care about truth, science or anyone’s well being when it comes to relationships. They just need someone to look down on to make themselves feel better. This is nothing but a special concentrated hatred that is ONLY directed at black women. You never see this type of hatred and negativity directed at other women, it is special and designed just for us.

  • LorMarie

    Regarding this statement from the article:
    “The stereotype content for blacks was considered to be the most masculine, followed by whites, with Asians being the least masculine”
    I’ve heard HBD following white men describe black women as the least feminine and Asian women as the most feminine. I’ve also heard them claim that black men have the most testosterone. Let’s assume all of that is true. If African features are the most masculine and Euro and Asian features feminine, what does that say about white men relative to black men? It says that white men are closer to the feminine ideal than black men. Get my drift? You can’t claim that Asian men are more feminine and that black women are masculine without saying that white men are less masculine and more feminine than black men. Is any man comfortable with being less masculine than another man???

    • zipporah

      its true–i’ve also heard that WM are more masculine simply because they could grow FULL BEARDS while asian men and some black men  cant—big deal….besides WHAT KIND of BW or BM are they talking about–we have a wider spectrum than asians
       
      A reason i think is asian men tend to be shorter than blacks  and some black women tend to be taller and have shorter or shorter looking hair–but that isnt always the case. I met a japanese man who is 5’9″ full japanese and is husky—–

  • Brenda55

    OK lets kick the tires on this study.
     
    Part one.
     
    “The effects of gendered races extend to leadership selection and athletic participation, further research showed. In a study in which participants evaluated job candidates, Asians were more likely to be selected for a leadership position that required collaboration and relationship building, traits typically perceived as feminine. Black candidates were more likely to be chosen for positions that required a fiercely competitive approach, typically seen as masculine.”
     
    Read more here: http://www.sacbee.com/2012/12/03/5027406/gender-and-race-how-overlapping.html#storylink=cpy
     
    I have a question concerning this sentence. 
     
    ” Black candidates were more likely to be chosen for positions that required a fiercely competitive approach, typically seen as masculine.”
     
    1. Given the fact that black women are earning and have earned higher levels of education at greater rates than black men. What do you want to bet that most of those candidates being chosen are black women and not black men?
     
    http://www.census.gov/compendia/statab/2012/tables/12s0229.pdf
     
     
    The Black Gender Gap in Educational Attainment:
    Historical Trends and Racial Comparisons
     
    “Historically, the
    black female advantage in educational attainment is linked to more favorable labor market
    opportunities and stronger incentives for employment for educated black women. Males of both
    races have tended to delay completion of a college degree, but this pattern is disappearing as the
    striking educational gains of white women have caused the racial patterns of gender differences
    in college completion rates to grow more similar over time. Blacks in general and black males in
    particular continue to lag far behind whites in their rates of college completion. While some
    have linked the disadvantaged position of black males to their high risk of incarceration, our
    estimates suggest that incarceration has a relatively small impact on the black gender gap and the
    racial gap in college completion rates for males in the U.S”
     
    http://www.columbia.edu/~tad61/Race%20Paper%2009232009.pdf
     
     
    Where black men have the advantage however is on the playing field.
    “A final study analyzed archival data from the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Student-Athlete Ethnicity Report, which breaks down the racial composition of 30 different collegiate sports (NCAA, 2010) from 2000-2010 for Divisions I, II, and III.  Galinsky and his colleagues found that the more a sport was perceived to be masculine the greater the relative number of black to Asian athletes who played that sport at the collegiate level, with blacks more likely to participate in the most masculine sports.” Read more here: http://www.sacbee.com/2012/12/03/5027406/gender-and-race-how-overlapping.html#storylink=cpy
     
     
    2. Who is in the position (still) to do the choosing?

    • Brenda55

      Part Two:
      Next.
       
      “These interracial dating preferences have real-world results, Galinsky found. He analyzed the 2000 US Census data and found a similar pattern among interracial marriages: among black-white marriages, 73 percent had a black husband and a white wife, while among Asian-white marriages, 75 percent had a white husband and an Asian wife. An even more pronounced pattern emerged in Asian-black marriages, in which 86 percent had a black husband and an Asian wife.”
      Read more here: http://www.sacbee.com/2012/12/03/5027406/gender-and-race-how-overlapping.html#storylink=cpy
       
      Lets break out some more fun facts.
       
      “among black-white marriages, 73 percent had a black husband and a white wife,”
       
      “An even more pronounced pattern emerged in Asian-black marriages, in which 86 percent had a black husband and an Asian wife.”
       
      If this is indeed the case, and I have no reason to dispute these numbers then why is the GAT-DL and their minions so worried about what black women who swirl are doing and who they are doing it with?
      Why the constant attention and attempts to disrupt and derail our sites and the attempts to coerce us to change course?
       
       
      Finally this.
      “Their next set of studies demonstrated that these associations have important implications for romantic relationships. Within the heterosexual dating market, men tend to prefer women who personify the feminine ideal while women prefer men who embody masculinity. Galinsky showed that men are more attracted to Asian women relative to black women, while women are more attracted to black men relative to Asian men. Even more interesting, the more a man valued femininity the more likely he was attracted to an Asian women and the less likely he was attracted to an black women.”
       
      Read more here: http://www.sacbee.com/2012/12/03/5027406/gender-and-race-how-overlapping.html#storylink=cpy
       
      Look closely:
      “Within the heterosexual dating market, men tend to prefer women who personify the feminine ideal while women prefer men who embody masculinity.”
       
      See that word tend? That does not mean 100%. It means the average, the usual as in for example “White men tend to prefer women of their own race”. The same can be said for women and men of all races. Men do tend to prefer women who they consider feminine as they define it. No problem with this.
       
      Is there a one size fits all definition for femininity?
      Do all White men define it the same way?
      Is the Asian Woman the definition of the Femininity ideal for all men?
      If so why aren’t all men dating and married to Asian woman?
       
       
      Here is the money shot.
      “Galinsky showed that men are more attracted to Asian women relative to black women, while women are more attracted to black men relative to Asian men. Even more interesting, the more a man valued femininity the more likely he was attracted to an Asian women and the less likely he was attracted to an black women.”
       
      Did you notice one interesting thing with this sentence? Pissssssst. It is not broken down according to the race of men. So what happens if you add all the Asian men who tend to prefer their own women with the subset of men of other races dig them also. Yep. Asian women win the popularity contest.
       
      Now for black women we have a different dynamic going on. There are a subset of men who are not black that dig us. We prove that everyday by dating and marrying these men. We see the increase in BW/non-black men IRR. It seems however that black men do not tend to prefer black women or see black women as feminine. In fact they place that crown on other women and yet flap their traps when other races of men are increasingly put that crown on us. If black men truly valued black women the way they say we would not see articles like this one and stats like the ones you are reading here.
      So this study validates what we see every day on word and deed re. Black men. The brothers don’t have our backs.
       
      Just saying.
       
      So ladies. Don’t get hyped over articles like this one. We know the score. Spend your time working out the best deal in the dating market for yourself and nix the loyalty bit.

      • mahogany

        @Brenda55 Thank you Brenda55!

  • AminahMatthews

    Now that’s the kind of asian men I like.

  • Tammy_Ghalden

    The stereotype of how black women act is only part of the equation. Have any of you seen any of the nasty comments made about Michelle Obama’s looks? It doesn’t matter that she’s a classy woman, Eurocentric society finds her physical features to be unappealing. On average, black people do have more bone and muscle mass. That is why BMI calculations are slightly off for people of African descent. In many cultures, dark skin and broad noses are seen as masculine. Even if all of the stereotypes were to go away, we would still have cultures that prefer lighter skin and smaller noses on women. If our society put more focus on the features that indicate fertility such as full lips, wide hips, and large breasts; then Asian women would be seen as less attractive. 
     
    As far as Asian men, there is the stereotype that they have the smallest penises out of all three races. While South Asian men have the largest eyebrow ridges, prominent eyebrow ridges in East Asia are rare. Since European men tend to have prominent eyebrow ridges, that is what a Eurocentric society is going to value in men. Women also prefer tall men and that is another ding for Asian men.

    • iHeartLove

      @Tammy_Ghalden Some people are in denial about how absolutely fabulous Michelle Obama is, all day, every single day. I don’t know that there is anything that can be done to help them see the light.

  • Once in awhile I have posted here that some BW could tone down the thirsty and she-male behavior and someone always comes to attempt to ‘check’ me. I ignore them, of couse Denial much???  Don’t crap on my foot and tell me it’s chocolate I run a swirl page I know what I’m talking about they fill my in box with questions and profane statements. Mainly they are lonely and are advertising it but have been socialized by Blackistan to accept bums and approach men. We can and are changing the image of BW, one mind at a time.

    • AJ2011

      @BWWithOtherBrothers There was a black guy I was debating this past spring semester in Diversity Dialogue (campus social group). He believed that if black people behaved better, whites and other racial/ethnic groups would treat us better. I went to the computer in the front of the class, with the prof’s permission and pulled up 2 images; 1 of a young black girl in an auditorium surrounded by white male hecklers and 1 of a young black girl walking followed closely by white female hecklers. You’ve probably seen them before, 1950s. So I posed the question: if blacks weren’t behaving badly back then, why would the same be true now?
       
       My point is that people aren’t going to change their minds until their good and ready or they’ll make a excuse to keep it the same. I can recall being embarrassed by the what black women were saying on television. I thought it was my responsibility to speak up against what I saw as bad behavior so we  (black women) would be treated as individuals. I don’t know when it clicked but I do know that at some point I realized that didn’t make any sense, I’m not responsible for making people feel “okay” about my race/gender combo. As KidFury would say “I’m not here for that.”  
       
      I don’t know maybe its age or personal constitution but I’m not wrangling adult women. Let em say what they want. If someone sees it and sees fit to project I’m not making it my problem.

      • AJ2011

        @BWWithOtherBrothers *an excuse

  • Alana 2

    I think these stereotypes are why non-Asian men who are nerdy or short, in other words, less stereotypically masculine, are more likely to be into east Asian women.

    • LorMarie

      @Alana 2 I’ve heard that there is a “certain type of white male” more likely to date Asian women.

  • PamelaFoster

    Really…not another delusional study by a “prominent researcher” lookig to profit from somebody’s insecurities.  We need to ask why are these same studies done (it seems to be) yearly denigrating black women in some form or fashion.  I guess these “scholars” with their peer reviewed publications {insert snark here} feel if you spew nonsense long enough somebody will believe it.  As we know there are masculine acting women of all shades but the focus always goes back to a neck snapping ball busting Sapphire.  Sort of like when their is a crime in a low income black neighborhood they have to find a plastic cap wearing clown or somebody with uncombed hair that just rolled out of bed….SMH

    • @PamelaFoster I don’t know if I agree that researchers are playing on people’s stereotypes. If this is the truth then I, as an undergraduate researcher, did the same thing when I did research on stereotypes of ethnic women. I think for me it was more of curiousity as a young Black woman. Good news was that often my results did not match up with stereotypes. While yes these studies can seem to keep perpetuating stereotypes for us, it’s also good to re-assess and see if the stereotypes still exist in the first place.

      • PamelaFoster

        @ starzzy  I hear ya.  I don’t see the ‘black woman he man’ stereotypes going anywhere soon because for some strange reason black women are a favorite whipping boy for many media outlets .  Those reaping benefits from said studies whether they be socially or sexually gain nothing from challenging the age old myths.  Those not listed are not affected enough to respond.  I understand there are those in academia legitimately researching discrimination to monitor cause/effect.

    • Sunshine789

      @PamelaFoster I don’t think researchers are being racist in doing these studies. I think that a great majority of these studies focus on the lowest class of BW, and are usually constructed to justify funding for some program designed to help economically distressed neighborhoods. Unfortunately, they then get trotted out as representative of all classes of BW, without that context for the study cited. In the city I grew up in, lower class WW were just as “masculine” as lower class BW. It is just “sexier” as an academic to study the hood, rather than the trailer park. Someone needs to do a study that focuses solely on middle and upper-class BW, and only then will we have real stats.

  • Pure Vanilla

    Listen up you stank bitches, its time to tell you all the truth. I’m a white female, the very thing you smelly gorilla’s all wish that you were. Its true across the board. No one likes your stank nasty nappy headed behinds. You can all just forget it. You all have hideous dark skin, tons of fat, smelly vaginas, nappy ass hair and you smell like sweaty butt holes all the time. No straight male that can do any better wants that. Once we all powerful white women, the queens of all things sexy and feminine, decided in our drunken stupor to give black men a little drop of attention they all began to flock to us. If you can’t even keep black men what the hell makes you think you’ll get our men? What a joke. Keep trying but I have a feeling most of you will stay single for all long time probably your entire life. This is a good thing! The only black women that will be born will be mixed from now on so they will be prettier and lighter skinned and more worthy of being a wife and mother. If it wasn’t for your nasty dark butt hoodrats having 20 babies in the hood there would be no more black women!!!! Once again you hoodrats ruined it. The world wants to be DONE with black women. You are too ugly to even share air with us beautiful white women. Bye ugly stinky gorillas.

  • Jordan

    Geez, that pic of the Black man is so emasculating!  haha.

  • BryanTruong

    Not to go completely off topic, but I was actually hunting for that obvious “troll” post by “PureVanilla” that I saw pop into my e-mail inbox.  Was that deleted or am I just blind? I had a response ready to roll, ha!

    • zipporah

      i saw the female dog–LOL –i wonder if ‘she’ could be a BM in disguise who is upset about how BW are dating out

  • Onepost

    How ironic that although black men are considered the most masculine, they are the weakest with regard to holding down the family and in business compared to all other men around the world.   I wonder what the correlation is because even in some african tribes, the women pretty much run things.  Oprah educated the women in South Africa because they are the ones who are expected to run things.  I wonder what the correlation is with these “masculine” men around the world who pretty much as a group have no power or influence as a whole worldwide economically.

    • AJ2011

      Their larger, darker, and considered more aggressive in comparison. Masculinity isn’t measured in deeds as much as a presence.

    • Christelyn

      No doubt. You know, when are they going to do a study that says black men leave their kids in droves because they love their children less. Could you imagine? Wait. They’d probably blame black women for being so “manly” that they simply could not compete. (hard side eye)

    • kiki100

      There you go. This is why I get upset with the strong bw thing. People who say the strong bw must die don’t seem to get that these women are this way due to culture. ..something they had to do.  In many parts of Africa, the woman does more work than the man.

      • @kiki100 A lot of Westerners think African women are very feminine. Having to work isn’t what people are talking about when they complain certain BW are not feminine. They are talking about women who curse, argue too much especially with men, are vulgar, dress and look like men, and don’t have a soft and gentle demeanor. For instance, Michelle Obama is strong but she is very feminine. If you look at photos and videos of Black women prior to the 1990s they wore dresses and looked like ladies just like other women. They did not act like men or use the excuse that culture made them do it. They coped with horrible racism back then but they still remained feminine.

        • Karla

          @Elegance “They coped with horrible racism back then but they still remained feminine.”
           
          I agree.  Rosa Parks is getting fingerprinted after a tough, tiring day at work and she looks a little frazzled but feminine and well-dressed: http://i1055.photobucket.com/albums/s512/kpfears/RosaParks.jpg

        • @Karla  @Elegance I love vintage and what drew me to it was images of black women from the 50s.  And not just the black performers of the day, but the everyday women as well.  Despite having tremendous challenges, they still presented themselves with grace and dignity. 
           
          Even though elegant, feminine, graceful and dignified black women still exist today, for some reason that’s not the image presented.  Those women are seen as the exception and not the rule.  I think in the 90s if black women wouldn’t have been so eager to accept and adopt the “strong, independent, take no mess, I don’t need a man” image, we wouldn’t be dealing with the image issue we have today.

        • Leona_LoveQuest

          @The Working Home Keeper  @Karla  @Elegance I love vintage too. It’s what drew me into the world of fashion and costume design as an occupation. I’m so sick of these “studies” they only support the images constantly shown on TV like the Real Housewives shows where all black women do is glorify wealth and act uncouth. We get that or the black hoochie on the pole. There aren’t enough opposing images to show any balance. This is why I used the words ‘classically feminine,’ ‘elegant,’ and ‘tasteful’ to describe myself in my dating profile.
          Until I am fully employed again, I’ve been living in an area that doesn’t reflect my class or level of education. Most of the black women I see around here support the stereotype of this study. They are so loud and they swear like sailors. I can hear them from inside my apartment. They either dress like video vixens or like men and a lot of them are obese. I fully understand why non-black men in my area choose “anything but black” as their racial preference if that’s what they are seeing on a regular basis. It’s a really  tough image to work against as a woman trying to date interracially.

        • Karla

          @The Working Home Keeper  @Elegance “Even though elegant, feminine, graceful and dignified black women still exist today, for some reason that’s not the image presented. ”
           
          But see, that wouldn’t get ratings or attention within the media.  What some BW don’t know is that elegance and decorum can work wonders.  Just today, a woman at Whole Foods said, “I love to see you and your husband come in here.  You always look so refined and your manners are so impeccable.  It’s a refreshing change from what I usually get.”  Although I was flattered at the compliment, I was also sad that her “usual” was less than stellar.  I’ve also spent the last month watching my mother, the doyenne of elegance, work her magic and get red carpet treatment everywhere she goes.  She’s old school and she’s got the magic!

        • @Karla  @Elegance “What some BW don’t know is that elegance and decorum can work wonders.”
           
          Indeed!  And this BW is more than willing to let it work in her favor!  Yesterday at Trader Joe’s, one of the young guys that works there commented that I always, always look fly – haven’t heard that word since the 90s! LOL!  As we were talking, another gentleman (an older WM) that works there, chimed in and said to me “You’re looking absolutely stunning as usual”.  And then he kind of stood there and admired me for a bit even though he had a customer right in front of him!  Oh, it’s so fun being a girl! *giggles*

        • @Leona_LoveQuest  @Karla  @Elegance ” Most of the black women I see around here support the stereotype of this study.”
           
          It’s unfortunate there are BW willing to play into those stereotypes.  Hope you can move into better surroundings.  A change of scenery can do wonders!

        • LaFemmeSphinx

          @The Working Home Keeper  @Leona_LoveQuest  @Karla  @Elegance I understand the desire to move…and it saddens me that so many BW play into this stereotype. I get it, I felt that pressure too, fortunately my mother reeled me in from hanging out too much with my cousins who constantly perpetuated the stereotype. This is why I believe mentorship and community are so important. I’ve been feeling more and more like I should mentor young women, and Black girls especially, because they are getting their social cues from the media. I’m single, and therefore not having kids until that changes. Even so, I still can be a big sister/auntie to some of these girls and try to be a positive role model.

        • KingsDaughter

          @Elegance  @kiki100 Us African women are in general very feminine. Of course there are exceptions everywhere and you’ll also find the kind of brash (often young) women you’ve described.

  • greengirl7

    The Strong Black Woman persona didn’t develop naturally as a product of slavery.  BW were stigmatized as unfeminine during slavery to justify their mistreatment.  But BW themselves didn’t adopt or support an unfeminine image until recently, this is something completely new.
     
    Here are American BW predating the Strong BW:
    <a href=”https://www.google.com/search?num=10&hl=en&safe=off&client=firefox-a&rls=org.mozilla%3Aen-US%3Aofficial&site=imghp&tbm=isch&source=hp&biw=960&bih=492&q=black+women+1950s&oq=black+woman+19&gs_l=img.1.0.0i10i24l3.3601.9106.0.20821.4.4.0.0.0.0.196.582.0j4.4.0…0.0…1ac.1.FR5CtGIxrME#hl=en&safe=off&client=firefox-a&tbo=d&rls=org.mozilla:en-US%3Aofficial&site=imghp&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=%22black+women%22+1950s&oq=%22black+women%22+1950s&gs_l=img.3..0.141405.144959.0.145669.2.2.0.0.0.0.184.362.0j2.2.0…0.0…1c.1.5O-eSwIW2Vo&pbx=1&bav=on.2,or.r_gc.r_pw.r_cp.r_qf.&fp=2f52ae9be354517d&bpcl=39650382&biw=960&bih=492″>”black women” 1950s – Google Search</a>, <a href=”https://www.google.com/search?num=10&hl=en&safe=off&client=firefox-a&rls=org.mozilla%3Aen-US%3Aofficial&site=imghp&tbm=isch&source=hp&biw=960&bih=492&q=black+women+1950s&oq=black+woman+19&gs_l=img.1.0.0i10i24l3.3601.9106.0.20821.4.4.0.0.0.0.196.582.0j4.4.0…0.0…1ac.1.FR5CtGIxrME#hl=en&safe=off&client=firefox-a&tbo=d&rls=org.mozilla:en-US%3Aofficial&site=imghp&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=Dorothy+Dandridge&oq=Dorothy+Dandridge&gs_l=img.3..0l10.128287.128287.4.129853.1.1.0.0.0.0.189.189.0j1.1.0…0.0…1c.1.t4rIJz1eC0w&pbx=1&bav=on.2,or.r_gc.r_pw.r_cp.r_qf.&fp=2f52ae9be354517d&bpcl=39650382&biw=960&bih=492″>Dorothy Dandridge</a>, <a href=”https://www.google.com/search?q=black+women+1920s&hl=en&safe=off&client=firefox-a&hs=vwC&tbo=d&rls=org.mozilla:en-US:official&channel=s&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ei=1rvCUOPMBcuA0AGv6oC4Bg&ved=0CAcQ_AUoAA&biw=960&bih=492#hl=en&safe=off&client=firefox-a&tbo=d&rls=org.mozilla:en-US%3Aofficial&channel=s&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=diana+ross+60s&oq=diana+ross+60&gs_l=img.3.0.0.253.6129.1.10170.3.2.0.1.1.0.340.543.2-1j1.2.0…0.0…1c.1.-ZM1Ro-9kQ4&pbx=1&bav=on.2,or.r_gc.r_pw.r_cp.r_qf.&fp=2f52ae9be354517d&bpcl=39650382&biw=960&bih=492″>Diana Ross</a>,   <a href=”https://www.google.com/search?num=10&hl=en&safe=off&client=firefox-a&rls=org.mozilla%3Aen-US%3Aofficial&site=imghp&tbm=isch&source=hp&biw=960&bih=492&q=black+women+1950s&oq=black+woman+19&gs_l=img.1.0.0i10i24l3.3601.9106.0.20821.4.4.0.0.0.0.196.582.0j4.4.0…0.0…1ac.1.FR5CtGIxrME#hl=en&safe=off&client=firefox-a&tbo=d&rls=org.mozilla:en-US%3Aofficial&site=imghp&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=Josephine+Baker&oq=Josephine+Baker&gs_l=img.3..0l10.221848.221848.2.224044.1.1.0.0.0.0.315.315.3-1.1.0…0.0…1c.1.cu2kIkpckmU&pbx=1&bav=on.2,or.r_gc.r_pw.r_cp.r_qf.&fp=2f52ae9be354517d&bpcl=39650382&biw=960&bih=492″>Josephine Baker</a>, BW who sang in Motown:
    <a href=”http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ7uXX9K7Sk”>(Photos) The Supremes: You Can’t Hurry Love – Original – YouTube</a>, <a href=”http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=425GpjTSlS4″>(Photos) The Marvelettes – Please Mr. Postman (1961) – YouTube</a>, or any black-&-white footage of celebrity or non-celebrity BW.
        All of them were feminine, elegant, and respectable –  not butch, not angry, not loud, not “keepin’ it real”, not gravel-voiced, not trashy, not speaking “ebonics”, and they experienced a lot more racism and struggle than present day BW.
     
    The 2nd myth about the Strong BW, is that it came about as an unavoidable consequence of living in dangerous neighborhoods.  Other groups of women live in dangerous areas and are also experiencing hardships, but only American BW are adopting and promoting a masculine image.   African women for example are, unfortunately, experiencing a lot more danger and more hardships in general than American BW.    But it hasn’t forced them to become unfeminine, or to start boasting about the strength of African women.
     
    The 3rd Strong BW myth, is that the Strong BW image helps BW.   This also isn’t true.
    –Feminine women are treated better than unfeminine women.   Being thought of as manly ensures us lesser treatment than other women.
    –It is easier for women thought of as feminine to gain protectors and allies.
    –Where is the proof?   If the Strong BW image is so beneficial, how and where is it helping us?   Shouldn’t BW be better off economically, emotionally, and romantically than AW, WW, etc. who are foolishly promoting the opposite image.
    –The Strong BW is also seen as the angry BW, the violent BW, the ignorant BW, and the classless BW.    Because all of the aforementioned types of BW view themselves as SBW, and make sure that everyone in earshot knows they are.
       So even if a BW’s personal idea of a Strong BW is “An elegant, feminine, and independent woman who happens to be black”, if she goes around declaring herself to be a Strong BW people won’t see her version of a Strong BW, they will see the popular image of one.   This is the problem with BW trying to redefine the Strong BW stereotype.   It’s like someone going around calling themselves “stupid”, but not acting or sounding stupid.  In the hope that people’s definition of the word “stupid” will change.   And thinking it doesn’t matter that everyone else is still using stupid to mean “stupid”.

  • greengirl7

    The Strong Black Woman persona didn’t develop naturally as a product of slavery.  BW were stigmatized as unfeminine during slavery to justify their mistreatment.  But BW themselves didn’t adopt or support an unfeminine image until recently, this is something completely new.
     
    Here is how BW represented themselves predating the Strong BW:
    Google Image Search – black women 1950s, Dorothy Dandridge, Josephine Baker, “Diana Ross young”, the BW who sang in Motown:
    (Photos) The Supremes: You Can’t Hurry Love – Original (Take 1) – YouTube

    (Photos) The Marvelettes – Please Mr. Postman (1961) – YouTube

    or any black-&-white footage of celebrity or non-celebrity BW.
        All of them were feminine, elegant, and respectable –  not butch, not angry, not loud, not “keepin’ it real”, not gravel-voiced, not trashy, not speaking “ebonics”, and they experienced a lot more racism and struggle than present day BW.
     
    The 2nd myth about the Strong BW, is that it came about as an unavoidable consequence of living in dangerous neighborhoods.  Other groups of women live in dangerous areas and are also experiencing hardships, but only American BW are adopting and promoting a masculine image.   African women for example are, unfortunately, experiencing a lot more danger and more hardships in general than American BW.    But it hasn’t forced them to become unfeminine, or to start boasting about the strength of African women.
     
    The 3rd Strong BW myth, is that the Strong BW image helps BW.   This also isn’t true.
    –Feminine women are treated better than unfeminine women.   Being thought of as manly ensures us lesser treatment than other women.
    –It is easier for women thought of as feminine to gain protectors and allies.
    –Where is the proof?   If the Strong BW image is so beneficial, how and where is it helping us?   Shouldn’t BW be better off economically, emotionally, and romantically than AW, WW, etc. who are foolishly promoting the opposite image.
    –The Strong BW is also seen as the angry BW, the violent BW, the ignorant BW, and the classless BW.    Because all of the aforementioned types of BW view themselves as SBW, and make sure that everyone in earshot knows they are.
       So even if a BW’s personal idea of a Strong BW is “An elegant, feminine, and independent woman who happens to be black”, if she goes around declaring herself to be a Strong BW people won’t see her version of a Strong BW, they will see the popular image of one.   This is the problem with BW trying to redefine the Strong BW stereotype.   It’s like someone going around calling themselves “stupid”, but not acting or sounding stupid.  In the hope that people’s definition of the word “stupid” will change.   And thinking it doesn’t matter that everyone else is still using stupid to mean “stupid”.

    • @greengirl7 Interesting, I read an interview with Kerry Washington recently about why she took the role in Django Unchained. She said she thought the character was really interesting and unique, basically a damsel in distress “locked away in a tower” whose husband comes to save her, versus being a strong black woman who breaks out of the place or whatever. She said she couldn’t recall many black “princess” archetypes. 
       
      I was on the fence about seeing the movie but Inglourious Basterds was not bad regarding the Holocaust, and I really respect Kerry as an actress and intelligent person. She has fully explained why she is ok with the role and movie, and the trust she placed in Tarantino so I feel more comfortable seeing it now.  Just not on Christmas, LOL.

      • greengirl7

        @dani-BBW I’m all for BW princesses and damsels, but this is not the movie for me.    It seems too much like a DBR BM’s wet-dream; a bit creepy, Leo D. looks like some kind of preternatural conglomeration of every evil WM in history, and BW/BM pairings just don’t hold my interest.  :raspberry:

      • Sunshine789

        @dani-BBW  @greengirl7 Oooh! I am glad you brought this up! I hope BBW starts a post on this movie! I was on the fence when I saw the first trailer, holding my breath because Tarantino enjoys trafficking in stereotypes sooooo much that I was afraid it would just be awful.
         
        But then after I saw it a few times, I decided that it was a good thing. I am sick of black history being erased as a part of American history, and I am sick of every “black” movie produced falling into the camp of “stuffy, respectable period piece” or “Tyler Perry”. We really need more range available to our black actors/actresses, and we need a way to get the general public past their fear of talking about slavery and the facts regarding it honestly. Movies, no matter how imperfect they are, are the best vehicle for this.
         
        I could see an entire genre of “slavery” films that become as common as Westerns – which I love. Awkward as the Xmas release of Django may be, it is actually an honor for a movie with a black star to get such a prominent release date. I feel that if people go out in droves to see it, it could really help open some doors in Hollywood for black actors, not unlike how the success of Sex in The City opened everyone’s eyes to the idea of “Women’s” movies being able to be a box office draw. We really need more “black” films that the entire public wants to go see in order to have more of a say in what gets green-lit in Hollywood.

    • @greengirl7  
      Cosigned 100% !!!!! I wish that BW would stop blaming slavery for this because right after slavery BW were still highly feminine like everyone else! It wasn’t until maybe 20 years ago that BW (and many WW) seemed to become super hard and masculine. It’s because now they see it as a way to protect themselves or a way to be cool when women did not think this in the past. In the past women could be mean and angry but they were still feminine. Excellent comment!!!

    • AJ2011

      @greengirl7
      I’ve noticed the lack of objectivity we have when we look at the history of African American women. We assume that being part of the group examined exempts us from the same standard of evidence we demand from “outsiders”. So I offer a critique and some cool stuff to read.
       
      The political and social activities of black women in late 1800’s-mid 60s gives us a pretty good idea of how Black women IDed themselves and what Black Women considered respectable womanhood (femininity) in those periods.
       
      What is now called the Black Women’s club movement and their platforms were rooted in the virtues of charity, religious activity, a stable home, modesty, and chastity. This standard of femininity is found in most cultures regardless of the development stage of the state or colonial influence. They also identified themselves as whole persons and separate from Black men in political strategies. But what is fascinating though is how adamant black women were about the integrity of their collective respectability, in some cases claiming it superior to that of white women because it required more demonstration.
       
      This would remove Baker, Dandridge, and Ross from every virtue of femininity. “Elegance” is an indicator of class/social status not womanhood, which is why a courtesan or a man could have been called elegant without demonstrating the virtues listed. So I could charge you with attempting to redefine femininity from the definition of the times those entertainers you listed lived.
       
      http://books.google.com/books?id=v6F9WKOsbmcC&q=toward#v=onepage&q&f=false
      http://lisa.revues.org/806
      http://teachinghistory.org/system/files/black_women_and_reform.pdf
       
      There is still more research on my part to do as far as Black women trading their womanhood (femininity) for utility (strength and independence) but I think its linked to the political and social reform of the 60’s and 70’s (Civil Rights, the BPM, and Feminism). I have a few conclusions to toss around. Were black women choosing virtues they could easily claim without opposition? Did Black women try to identify with the “Blackness” black men created for themselves during the Black Power Movement?
       
      And damn it Sojourner Truth never said “Ain’t I Woman?”, just had to throw that in there.

      • greengirl7

        @AJ2011
        “The political and social activities of black women in late 1800’s-mid 60s gives us a pretty good idea of how Black women IDed themselves and what Black Women considered respectable womanhood (femininity) in those periods.”
         
        I just commented a little about this in my response to kiki100.
         
        “This would remove Baker, Dandridge, and Ross from every virtue of femininity.”
         
        Only from a Victorian BW’s perspective; they were extremely conservative by today’s standards.
         
        “““Elegance” is an indicator of class/social status not womanhood,”
         
        I disagree; I think elegance in women is seen as a feminine trait.    Which is why women are held to a higher standard of decorum than men, and why classlessness and vulgarity are considered more forgivable in men.   The same way a higher level of cleanliness is expected in women, even though both genders can display high levels of cleanliness.   People attach cleanliness to womanhood because of our tendency to clean more than men.
        Elegance is defined as a dignified grace in appearance, movement or behavior, or displaying etiquette.   Societies everywhere expect to see these attributes displayed more by women than men.    Take Jackie Onassis for example, who is considered universally to be extremely feminine, almost entirely because of her elegant bearing and dress.    A woman displaying culture or sophistication is seen as an indicator of class, but a woman displaying courtesy, grace, and being soft spoken is seen as feminine,
         
         “…which is why a courtesan or a man could have been called elegant without demonstrating the virtues listed. So I could charge you with attempting to redefine femininity from the definition of the times those entertainers you listed lived.”
         
        But modern standards of femininity don’t stipulate modesty, or other Victorian values.
         
        “They also identified themselves as whole persons and separate from Black men in political strategies. But what is fascinating though is how adamant black women were about the integrity of their collective respectability, in some cases claiming it superior to that of white women because it required more demonstration.”
         
        Wow, if only today’s AA BW would take a page or two out of real historical BW’s book, we would all be so much better off.   BW would drop the indiscriminate loyalty to BM and the sexist “black community” indoctrination, stop supporting BW degrading hip-hop and media, and would use their media presence to highlight the best of BW.
         
        “There is still more research on my part to do as far as Black women trading their womanhood (femininity) for utility (strength and independence) but I think its linked to the political and social reform of the 60’s and 70’s (Civil Rights, the BPM, and Feminism). I have a few conclusions to toss around. …Did Black women try to identify with the “Blackness” black men created for themselves during the Black Power Movement?”
         
        The Black Power Movement is where all of the present madness amongst a certain segment of black people originated, and was then exacerbated by hip-hop culture.    Which is rooted in Black Power sentiments:  posturing and being hyper-aggressive in an attempt to out-masculine WM, BM being above criticism because of racism, showing their contempt for WM by “acting black” and rebelling against global norms/middle class values, because that’s what “evil WM” brainwashed black people to do.
         
        Good post AJ2011, very thought provoking.

        • AJ2011

          @greengirl7 
          Thanks you for reading it and offering an informed rebuttal-I respect that. 
          You premise, at least for your first point, was that the SBW is a recent cultural standard. 
           
          “Here is how BW represented themselves predating the Strong BW:
          Google Image Search – black women 1950s, Dorothy Dandridge, Josephine Baker, “Diana Ross young”….”
           
          The women you listed weren’t considered respectable women in their time-maybe Ross but even then she had a baby out of wedlock which was still taboo let alone having sex with a man you weren’t married to. The values of those times could be associated with Victorianism but they were also religious, a corner of African American culture and persisted until the Black Arts Movements. 
           
          “Elegance is defined as a dignified grace in appearance, movement or behavior, or displaying etiquette.”
           
          I still consider Elegance to be an indication of status, not femininity. The context is there but I don’t see the connection between femininity and elegance. 
           
          “Wow, if only today’s AA BW would take a page or two out of real historical BW’s book, we would all be so much better off.   BW would drop the indiscriminate loyalty to BM and the sexist “black community” indoctrination, stop supporting BW degrading hip-hop and media, and would use their media presence to highlight the best of BW.”
           
          Couldn’t agree more and its very limiting in a way, being defined by a genre that considered black women a disposable consumer demographic. There is other music, comedy, and entertainment to buy and see. Its doesn’t matter if the current culture, music, or attitudes change. I’m already gone.
           
          “…being above criticism because of racism, showing their contempt for WM by “acting black” and rebelling against global norms/middle class values, because that’s what “evil WM” brainwashed black people to do.”
           
          *Fist bump* I agree.

    • @greengirl7 I don’t know, ladies. Sojourner Truth spoke “Ain’t I a Woman” for a reason. I’m guessing this 2012 study echoes attitudes towards black women Truth observed & experienced in 1851. But whatever. When you encounter someone as the best version of yourself and make a heart connection, none of this matters.

      • greengirl7

        @ieishah We’re not denying that BW were treated horribly back then, we’re saying femininity was considered the norm for BW in the past.

        • @greengirl7 It’s more than treated horribly. The idea that black women aren’t as feminine as other women is exactly what Truth was speechifying about. More of that history can be read in bell hooks’ book of the same name, not to mention Giddings’ when and where I enter, among other places. 
           
          What you’re arguing is that black women never considered *themselves* more masculine, carried *themselves* masculine, or projected a masculine image until recently. Ironically, this is also what Truth is speechifying about in “Ain’t I a Woman?”.
           
          Can you see how both of those things can be simultaneously *true*? American society has historically viewed/treated black woman as less than feminine, and black women never thought of themselves as less than feminine until recently? 
           
          That said, *strength* and *masculinity* are NOT the same thing. In the yogic traditions, strength is flexibility, arguably, a ‘feminine’ trait. There’s also strength in vulnerability, arguably, a feminine trait. Really, let’s open up a bit here.

      • AJ2011

        @ieishah  @greengirl7 
        Sojourner Truth never said that. 
         
        Isabella Baumfree was born in the late 18th century on a Dutch Settlement in NY. She spoke only Dutch as her slave parents and owner did until she was 9 years old and later American Standard English, but retained her Dutch accent the rest of her life, as she spoke at the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio. 12 years later a white woman named Frances Dana Barker Gage, the presiding official at the convention and author of children’s books and poems, would give Baumfree a dialect she never had, 8 extra children, and a hostile audience to brave while repeating “Ain’t/Ar’nt I A Woman?”.   Gage’s perception of Sojourner Truth is based on what she considered to be an authentic female Negro; inarticulate, over fertile, and denied every courtesy afforded to women.

        • @AJ2011  @greengirl7 Honey and I just came from a 2 hour satsang with yogis from New York, followed by the first legit snow fight I’ve had since grade school—you will always win Wikipedia wars against me. My time for that is limited. (Most of your comment comes from there, no?) 
           
          That said, if Wikipedia is correct and Sojourner’s speech was recorded according to someone else’s perception of her, it just goes to prove my point, or rather, create the space in the conversation that I intended. Historically, there’s a chasm between what society thinks of black women (masculine, inarticulate, over fertile, WHATEVER), and the image black women hold of themselves (feminine, elegant, respectable, WHATEVER). That chasm reflects the madness of racism, but it’s also a very powerful place from which to play with perception… If she said it, or didn’t say it, the result is the same.

        • AJ2011

          @ieishah  @greengirl7 
          My source isn’t the wiki, I like learning about the history of African American and lucky to have a good relationship with my local librarian. So you might want to cool your jets a bit, you weren’t being a attacked you were being informed. 
          Sojourner Truth: Slave, Prophet, Legend: cited for a woman’s studies research paper about the perception of race in the Women’s Suffrage Movement. I meant to quote Truth’s speech but it turns out that would’ve been to “scholarly” of me.
          The Narrative a Sojourner Truth: using to cross reference the prior source.
           
          The rest of your comment is meant to be a cheap shot, a war you’ll win because I have standards for my conduct.

        • @AJ2011  @greengirl7 nothing wrong at all with scholarly, except that it should be more than about quoting sources almost word for word. This is about perception after all, which is how you look at things, more than what you look at. that was the point of the comment.  
           
          no cheap shots, just truth. and my jets, btw, are completely cool, doll.

        • AJ2011

          @ieishah  @greengirl7 
          You contrasted your time spent on leisure activities with what you assumed was my time preparing for a “Wikipedia War”, suggesting not only was that a source for my information but time spent in vain.  “Honey” and “Doll” are good ways to undermine someone in an exchange too. I know a cheap shot when I see it, so would anyone reading your initial and subsequent responses to me. Not a good look, especially when you weren’t provoked.

  • BrokenHeartNSoul13

    I would like to comment on asian women being seen as more feminine, they are basically “replacement white girls” for men. Asian women are nothing but white girls with squinty eyes, i’m sorry to say it like that but its true. They have the straight silky hair, they have light pinkish white and light yellowish white skin. They qualify as white girls. And white supremacy is dwindling, not alot of white births, so the key to resolving this issue, is to socialize men to see asian women as white women and then they will create more white babies keeping white supremacy alive.

  • BrokenHeartNSoul13

    Articles like this have NOTHING to do with science or people that care about anyone!! They just write this stuff to attack black women spiritually, and psychologically! We are HATED, we are HATED! When someone hates you there is no rhyme or reason, PERIOD. They will use their colleged degree, their status, graphs, pie charts and statistics to excuse everything but they will never admit it is just plain hatred!

    • greengirl7

      @BrokenHeartNSoul13 
      “They just write this stuff to attack black women”
       
      Exactly.
      Where are the studies about violent Black men?
      Where are the studies comparing the number of murders committed by different ethnic groups of men?
      Where are the studies about which group of men commits the highest rates of domestic violence, burglaries, or rape?
      Where are the studies on which group of men are most likely to abandon their children?
      Where are the studies on which group of men score the lowest on IQ tests?
       
      There are plenty of reputation damaging articles on BW, some of them using misleading statistics, or using only popular opinion to draw conclusions.   But no such studies on BM, because that would be “racist”.
      These studies aren’t even real studies, a group of people just went around asking “Who do you think the most feminine/unfeminine women are?”, never mind that one ethnic group of women are severely stigmatized, stereotyped, and maligned to begin with.  This femininity “study” just like the attractiveness “study”, was created to further assault our image.
       
      They would never perform a study comparing women, where they knew ahead of time that WW would be on the bottom.  Would they do a study on which IRR marriages are most likely to fail? Never, because WW’s IRR marriages are most likely to fail.

      • BrokenHeartNSoul13

        @greengirl7  @BrokenHeartNSoul13
          YES!! Thank you GreenGirl! This is just plain hatred, PERIOD. These people do not care about truth, right and wrong or science. Let me write an article talking about whites or jews this way and i would be called anti-semite, racist, bigot they would drag me through the mud! But people claiming to be about “science” can say whatever they want about black women and no one says a word but agrees with it!!

  • vthewriter

    I see this as more of a poor reflection on Columbia Business School rather than any kind of validation of racial/gender stereotypes. Scientifically, the study doesn’t stand. Just on the surface there are too many flaws, and then to actually delve deeper… there are too many things wrong with it to consider it as evidence of anything.
     
    The most they did was compile a select representation of aggregate statistical data of individual opinions using the best resources available to them. The problem with many social statistics is that they are too quickly and easily swayed by mainstream media, region, culture, nationality, etc. The release of a new movie or television show can change social perceptions. Moving the study across the border to Canada will change the results. The time they took to conduct and release the study affected its relevance. The statistics will probably be outdated in the next year, and will most certainly be outdated in five.
     
    I don’t expect much from business schools in general. I don’t expect much from Columbia in this case. If they really want to stand behind their “findings,” they will have to continue to keep up with this study for at least another decade, but I have the feeling that this is more of a “fire and forget” kind of study. As an example, if we were to look at how drastically gender perceptions have shifted in the U.S. in the past 10, 50, 100 years, we could see how fluid the idea of social perception on gender is. If we were to take a snapshot of gender perception at any of these different points in time, or even in different regions, we would get many different conclusions.
     
    Long story short: relax. Just because a college released a study doesn’t make it accurate or relevant.

  • Jamila

    Some of you all sound absolutely crazy and have serious persecution complexes. This was not a study done because “THEY HATE BLACK WOMEN!” Sheesh, that is such a reflective response. This study was completed in a valid way, so no, you cannot impugn the methods. All of those responsible for the study have an interest in diversity and studying minority groups; two of the researchers are social psychologists. 
     
    Erika Hall, one of the three people responsible for the study is a black woman. She is now a professor as Kellogg Business School:
     
    “Erika Hall is a lecturer in the Department of Management and Organizations. Prior to Kellogg, Professor Hall was a Research Associate at Harvard Business School. Her research focuses on implicit perceptions of femininity and masculinity in the workplace. Further, Professor Hall looks at how leaders with multiple minority identities are perceived in teams and organizations.”
     
    re: Amy Cuddy, the other female professor in the study
     
    “Social psychologist Amy Cuddy, an associate professor at Harvard Business School, uses experimental methods to investigate how people judge each other and themselves. Her research suggests that judgments along two critical trait dimensions – warmth/trustworthiness and competence/power – shape social interactions, determining such outcomes as who gets hired and who doesn’t, when we are more or less likely to take risks, why we admire, envy, or disparage certain people, elect politicians, or even target minority groups for genocide.”
     
    re: Adam Galinsky
     
    “Adam Galinsky is currently a Vikram S. Pandit Professor of Business at Columbia Business School. He received his Ph.D. from Princeton University in Social Psychology and his B.A from Harvard University. Professor Galinsky has published more than 140 scientific articles, chapters, and teaching cases in the fields of management and social psychology. His research and teaching focus on leadership, power, negotiations, decision-making, diversity, and ethics.

  • Sunshine789

    Interesting observation that I have had: on several blogs I have seen people cite Michelle Obama as being unfeminine because she has defined arm muscles. When I dared compare her beauty to Jackie O on Facebook, several people had a fit that I would utter such sacrilege!
     
    Also, when I was in a college-level fashion illustration class, my teacher gave me notes that my sketches should have what she called “breadstick arms” – i.e. no muscle definition at all.

    • KingsDaughter

      @Sunshine789  MO and JO are both elegant and feminine in their own way. Those fashion sketches are always unrealistic anyway.

      • Sunshine789

        @KingsDaughter I was actually one of the top illustrators in the class, and she was constantly using my work as a positive example to others.  I just thought it was funny that was the one single thing she decided to critique me on.

    • KingsDaughter

      @Sunshine789 Let me rephrase my earlier post. I can’t compare MO and JO. Two women from different eras. JO was elegant and feminine as is MO but both in their own unique way. Those fashion sketches are always unrealistic anyway.

      • Sunshine789

        @KingsDaughter When I was commenting on MO and JO on Facebook, I had posted that I felt that MO was a modern version of JO, which I didn’t think was really that radical of a statement, considering they are both so elegant – albeit in their own ways as you mentioned. Also, the Obama family reminds me of a modern-day Camelot: a beautiful black family embodying the image of the perfect American family. I think that was where the backlash to my comment was coming from – the idea that a black family could be the “ideal” version of “Perfect Americana”.
         
        Yesterday on the news my husband and I were watching a news story about the upcoming gay-marriage rulings on Brian Williams show. When he mentioned “traditional marriage” my white husband pointed out that they showed a clip of a straight black couple as opposed to a white one. That single editing choice was a great example of how the Obamas are helping to move us into the “normal” lane of the American conciousness.

        • KingsDaughter

          @Sunshine789  I don’t think the backlash to the comparison with JO has anything to do with race. Really. JO is one of those over-revered and impossibly exalted style icon’s who must never EVER be compared to anyone else. Don’t you know that todo so is akin to blasphemy.

        • Sunshine789

          @KingsDaughter “Really. JO is one of those over-revered and impossibly exalted style icon’s who must never EVER be compared to anyone else. Don’t you know that todo so is akin to blasphemy.”
           
          Lol! I found this out the hard way! But fashion is about change, and I haven’t seen anybody wear a pillbox had in a few minutes, sorry to say, Miss JO. However, everyone is wearing that grey nail polish that MO was rocking at the DNC and shopping at J Crew, so I think her time has come:)

        • KingsDaughter

          @Sunshine789 There’s room for everyone as far as influences go. Fashion goes in cycles anyway and influences from other eras will pop up time and time again. For example the designers MO favours may be fresh/rising but some of the stuff she wears is not new by any stretch of the imagination.

        • Sunshine789

          @KingsDaughter “For example the designers MO favours may be fresh/rising but some of the stuff she wears is not new by any stretch of the imagination.”
           
          Neither was JO’s style anything new. What made her special was the ambiance she imbued her clothes and family with – an ambiance that was aspirational for the average Jane. Michelle Obama is the same way – I see many mothers using her and the Obama girls as touchstones for how a “proper” family presents themselves.
           
          This is why it is notable that the haters critique her toned arms. She has been impeccable since the Obamas took the White House.

        • KingsDaughter

          @Sunshine789 
          She’s ok. They both are (well, JO was).
           
          You know what’s funny? Probably those who are so enamoured with JO may not have even been alive when she was in the White House. Yet they’re so defensive over her. It’s a weird nostalgia for something they didn’t even experience. Simply put it’s just the idea of her, the mystique. Next best thing to royalty. Sure everyone has tastes but it’s not a personal affront if someone doesn’t agree.
           
          I thought toned arms were better than flabby or skinny arms anyway.

  • Sunshine789

    @KingsDaughter I love JO as much as MO, and I can understand why someone would not agree that they were similar style icons, and I totally get the royalty thing. But citing MO’s toned arms and saying she is “masculine” as the reason she is not as stylish makes me give the dissenters a side-eye….

  • KingsDaughter

    @Sunshine789  It’s like trying to convince a Beatles fan that the Beatles are NOT the best thing to have ever existed. Just give up lol

  • Sunshine789

    @KingsDaughter Yeah, the Beatles are just ok…..lol!

  • @AJ2011 You know, it actually would be helpful for you to post exactly what Truth said that day. I’m almost certain that the gap between what was said and what was attributed to her would prove the original point I was making about perception. A conversation stuck on Youtube links and details that don’t move towards the point of the post (“How [stereotypes] Affect Swirling”), or even beyond, strategies for connecting in the midst of the madness…I do on some level find to be useless. So yes, you got the implication right. It’s frustrating to see a conversation that could be about strategy devolve into a link fest, then see efforts to move beyond it turn into more of the same. 
     
    And “Honey” was not directed at you. It’s what I call my BF. See? That’s one less imaginary jab. I don’t know. I’d say my comments can be characterized by more of a big eye roll, which I’m pretty sure is within bounds.

  • @Sunshine789  @KingsDaughter I love my pillbox hat! 🙂

  • AJ2011

    @ieishah 
    http://books.google.com/books?id=EpN0sZ0_rPcC&q=hawk#v=snippet&q=hawk&f=false
     
    Page 81-82 and we aren’t familiar enough for you to call me anything but the username I post commentary under, there is even a “reply” button to save you the trouble. Finding it “useless” didn’t necessitate unprovoked  barbs, very condescending. I do recall making the point that Sojouner Truth never said Ain’t I A Woman 5 hours before you contributed it to discussion.

  • @AJ2011 
     
    You seem hurt and angry. That’s too bad. I don’t know what you said 5 hours before I joined the discussion. Like I said in the comment you took so much offense to, I was busy. I don’t have time to go back into the annals of the discussion to find what you said, when. It was meant as information when I first said it, you took it as a barb, completely missing the point and I’m explaining it…again.
     
    I don’t even think I was replying to you originally. Although, I did use the word “ladies”, which I’m going to go ahead and assume is not your name either. Hope that didn’t cause offense as well. 
     
    I made two points, none of which your commentary addressed–that was where the eye roll came in. The black woman as masculine is rooted in slavery. Even if Truth didn’t say Ain’t I a Woman, this happened:
    http://books.google.de/books?id=iYrL_RKlkI4C&pg=PA286&lpg=PA286&dq=sojourner+truth+shows+her+breast&source=bl&ots=ftBiovJmBY&sig=rg_1-LUMtrbZw0xQ3Tj7WFcdtCg&hl=en&sa=X&ei=Il_GULbqMYfEsgafvoCYCg&redir_esc=y#v=onepage&q=sojourner%20truth%20shows%20her%20breast&f=false
    …her experiences testify to that point. The second point was that none of it matters once you learn how to work with perceptions and make heart connections. That point, still unaddressed, even after all of this. I’m unsubscribing from this to save us both the trouble.

  • Maxine

    @Jamila Thank you.  The study was done to reveal people’s illogical thinking and underlying stereotypes.  I don’t know who would be surprised by this information.  The study did not claim, unlike the Japanese researcher from Psychology Today, that these results were based in scientific fact.  It did not start with the hypothesis that black women ARE masculine and then set out to determine why.

    • kiki100

      @Maxine  Study or no study. We all know how blacks are viewed by other races. I suppose these studies are for them, not for blacks…

  • Jamila

    @greengirl7  @AJ2011 ” The same way a higher level of cleanliness is expected in women, even though both genders can display high levels of cleanliness.   People attach cleanliness to womanhood because of our tendency to clean more than men.”
     
    I don’t know if women have a “naturally” (I know, that wasn’t your word) greater tendency to be any cleanlier than men. I think that associating cleanliness with being a woman has a lot to do with menstruation and the way that many cultures have historically felt about blood. Look at Judaic beliefs about blood: because bleeding is associated with uncleanliness, those who bleed(i.e., women) would naturally be seen as somehow unclean, as needing to spend more time cleaning and purifying themselves. 
     
    There was a book that discussed the links between mensturation and cleanliness in women, that I haven’t gotten around to reading yet, called “The Female Thing: Dirt, envy, sex, vulnerability”. Thanks for reminding me of it!

  • Jamila

    @AJ2011  @ieishah  @greengirl7 I always thought Sojourner Truth was the one who made that statement in a speech. You’ve given me something to research.

  • zipporah

    Its amazing==i didnt know she would have a Germanic accent with STANDARD ENGLISH!–could it be that the white woman made sure she sounded like a sharecropper instead to fit the ‘minstrel’ box they fit black into….I always thought the ‘german’ type accent is prettier ‘to a degree’ than the ‘sho’nuff mammy’ black accent of minstrely–I wonder if they made us unattractive on purpose so white men wouldnt be ‘tempted’ to marry them? Lest we forget: many WM were actually raised by BW on the plantation–and some BW werent slaves

  • zipporah

    ..hmmmm: could black kids be copying a STEREOTYPE  of minstrely and calling it AUTHENTICALLY BLACK?! is the joke on US?–something to think about

  • kiki100

    @KingsDaughter  “Don’t you know that todo so is akin to blasphemy.”
     
    And we all know why. Jackie y the way with with Bobby before John. hh the protection these people have.

  • kiki100

    @BrokenHeartNSoul13  Wow…..interesting.

    • BrokenHeartNSoul13

      @kiki100
       Its true Kiki!! Look at the way asian women look. They are basically white girls with squinty eyes, its the truth! They have the qualifying traits that whites see as acceptable and beautiful, straight hair, light pink or light yellow skin and usually thin bodies. They have squinty eyes but many whites see that as pretty so they don’t care, they still qualify as replacement white women. They are replacement white women in a nut shell. And they have all of the positive stereotypes pinned to them and their entire being. For example, they will always be seen as sweet, submissive, smart, cultured, elegant, powerful, wealthy because they are asian. They will never be hated and treated with the extra special hatred that black women are treated with.

      • Lilly

        @BrokenHeartNSoul13 @kiki100 I get the point you are trying to make and your frustration because I’m a black woman and we are picked on. But the thing in not all Asian women are light skinned, many of them are darker skinned but you would never know that because skin bleaching is a billion dollar industry in Asia. They have been manipulated just like black women to think that who they are and how they look isn’t good enough. Many of them dye their hair lighter colors, they bleach their skin, and get a procedure referred to as double eyelid surgery. What double eyelid surgery does is it is plastic surgery to widen the eyes and give a more Western (Caucasian) appearance.
        This is commonplace in many Asian countries especially in South Korea.
        They are taught to hate what makes them the most beautiful just like black women, Aren’t we taught also that lighter skin black girls with long hair, perfect skin, and huge butts are the epitome of beauty.
        C’mon ladies it’s not their faults either all women of color are being put down

      • KingsDaughter

        @BrokenHeartNSoul13  @kiki100 
        Some of the crazy Indian ads:

         
        Targeting men as well:

         
        and Sharukh Khan is in the last ad. He’s an Indian film LEGEND so it’s a big deal that he’s promoting this!

      • BrokenHeartNSoul13

        Yes Lilly, I know there are Asian women with dark skin and Iknow they are hated too. But it is still the truth that Asian women, (the ones with straight hair and light pink and light yellowish skin, such as the japanese) are replacement white girls. They are just white girls with squinty eyes, that’s all. I was not saying dark skin indian women are replacement white girls, I was talking about the japanese chinese, thai, etc. That is why white men love asian women and go after them, because they look close enough to white women and many white men view them as better than white women because they are “exotic” looking. And then we must remember many men in general believe that asians have smaller genitals. Which is untrue and perverted thinking because ANYONE can have big or small genitals!! But again another positive stereotype working in favor of asian women, men think thier vaginas are smaller and tighter than other women just because they are asian. And men think all black women have big, loose and dirty vaginas because we have brown, and purple pigments in our skin and because they think black women only have sex with men who have big penises. Which doesn’t make any sense either because who can tell black women who they have and have not been having sex with? But the majority of people, especially men, believe in this. Especially because it makes men with small penises feel good about themselves in their minds.  But that is my point, this entire thing is not about asking honest questions, its about directing hatred and nasty stereotypes on black women to uplift others.

  • KingsDaughter

    @The Working Home Keeper  @Sunshine789  @KingsDaughter I think they’re cute 🙂

  • Lilly

    I agree with a lot of ppl in that this study seems flawed but I’m still so curious to know why black women have the reputation of being unfeminine and asian men are viewed as feminine. I think ppl expect BW to act a certain way because many of us have grown up in tough neighborhoods or poor areas so in order for us to survive we’ve had to act tough so that we don’t become targets but that’s not always the case. I personally grew up in a tough area in NY and I’m still feminine. AM I believe are constantly picked on and viewed as effeminate or if they have any kind of masculine qualities it’s because they are some kind of martial arts phenom or a ninja. Really is that all they are to ppl? and are all BW rude and have nasty attitudes?

  • EmilySpring

    Enjoy.  Sh!t Black Girls say to Asian Girlshttp://www.youtube.com/watch?v=858o8H52vB4&list=HL1355255667&feature=mh_lolz
     
    Like moving targets…

    • Maxine

      @EmilySpring UGH.  Awful.

  • Kiera

    Stereotype or study, it is all bs. I have MANY black female acquaintances, and they are only masculine in their thinking (as in they are in control of their emotions and don’t let themselves get played by men), but they love dresses, make-up, aren’t ghetto, are ball-busting or emasculating in any shape or form. All are beautiful, get a lot of attention from guys and all around sweet people. The Asian men I have ran into in my relatively short lifetime have had type A personalities. Not saying there aren’t timid Asian guys, but I never met one. Type A is as masculine as it gets. I take articles like this, nod my head a bit, and keep on about my business.

    • Yes!!! Well said, same thing I referenced. That’s why I say studies like these are mainly based off looks, not saying character can’t play a major part but we’ve associated Asian men with femininity and have referenced their small jewels, dainty features and small frames as feminine. Asian women are seen as more feminine because of that. Most black women are very girly, aren’t therr studies talking about how high our standards are, and how we’re obsessed with hair and makeup and all of that b.s. so something isn’t right. I just think this limited biased thinking on what classifies  feminine and masculine really has hurt the images of black women and Asian men. It really sucks because some people obviously internalized it.

  • RoddyRose

    I had a reply to one of my comments and they say my comment reminded them of a quote about a ‘weak man needing a weak partner’. You know, when I pray to God at night or in the morning I say that I need God’s help because I’m weak and I’m faced with a world that tries to tear me down. I DO think I’m a weak man. They are correct. I’m so weak that when I’m tempted to cheat on my wife, I pray so that I will not, and thus I have not. I’m so weak that when my wife needs money, I pray that I don’t spend it, knowing full well that if I do, she will be neglected. I’m so weak that after all of the stress I face, I haven’t had a drink of alcohol nor have done any drugs in four years, even though, I have thoughts about doing so every now and then. So to respond accordingly…Yes it is true.I am a weak man. The only thing is, my wife would beg to differ as she thinks I’m a strong man because of the sacrifices I’ve made in order to be with her.  She thinks I’m strong becase of the promises I’ve kept. Sh thinks I’m strong because I married her when I said I would even though she doubted I’d pull it off. she thinks I’m strong and beautiful. I mentioned in my previous and only comment on this website that I’m a black man married to an Asian woman. This woman gave me the opportunity to prove myself. I didn’t know how to love anyone, as I was a damaged person still on the mend when I met her. She gave me the shot I was looking for and by some miracle, I’ve been able to pull it off, marrying a woman of a different culture and race and really experiencing love. In my assessment, I am a weak black man who is heavily flawed and made many mistakes in life, but my wife…It brings tears to my eyes…She loves me and I love her too.

    • Christelyn

      @RoddyRose That was beautiful, Roddy. It really was. God bless you and your wife.

    • vthewriter

      @RoddyRose Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone does stupid things. Everyone has regrets about things they’ve done or who they’ve been in the past.
       
      Strong people learn and move on. Temptation doesn’t go away. Problems don’t go away. You can’t escape yourself or your past. But strong people move forward. Strong people change what they do not like about themselves. Strong people know their limits and they know how to act in the way that’s best for themselves and their loved ones.
       
      Weak people keep doing the same old thing over and over again while complaining and making excuses the entire way.
       
      Good luck, friend. No one in this world is perfect, but everyone in this world can make themselves better. The more you do it, the easier it gets. Your wife might see something in you that you just haven’t admitted to yourself yet.

    • Brenda55

      Keep working on yourself.  You’ll get there eventually.

  • Wait this doesn’t make any sense to me, it seems to me this is based off of appearance moreso than actual character. Michelle Obama is not extremely dainty and soft spoken. She’s classty and feminine looking, but she’s authorative, she’s outspoken about several issues in America which is why people can listen to her husband and her and “listen” and comply with the rules they’ve set as members of the white house. When she gets in front of the media to speak she’s not drawn back with a light soft spoken voice and batting her eyelashes. She’s outspoken and authorative like I said, not loud and overbearing but speaks with confidence and a profound tone to get you to listen. Women back then were very authorative along side black men because of racial bias and history. Black women back then made their voices heard along with their men in the fight against democracy. It’s not about upholding the strong black woman image or character to denounce femininity and womanhood, it’s the way black women are viewed because OF THE WAY WE LOOK. Black men are associated with masculinity because of their structural build, features and approach.
     
    Asian men damn sure aren’t docile, soft or feminine acting. They’re very powerful about their culture, heritage and cultureal rules SO WHY ARE THEY DEEMED FEMININE? Go to a Asian country they make it known how they’re the head of their culture and society not women SO WHY ARE THEY VIEWED AS FEMININE? Their looks!! Even photos were used to “PHYSICALLY” prove that we disgree with the labels about masculinty and femininty given to Asian men and black women. Michelle Obama who was used as a reference was the victim of being labeled “ANGRY BLACK WOMAN” despite us thinking she’s the epitome of classy and feminine black woman. SO WHAT ELSE COULD IT BE THAT CAUSED PEOPLE TO LABEL HER SUCH THOUGH SHE IS NOT? I don’t even have to say it “HER LOOK”! She’s dark skin/brown skin and she’s a black woman. Black women are already off the back approached and labeled with stereotypes before people even open the wrapper to see what’s on the inside. So are Asian men, who are far from Feminine, go meet one and tell me if their character comes off womanly, you’ll get a rude awakening. Black women don’t have to shout the moutains strong black woman all the time, it annoys me. But we’ve developed very outspoken approaches to a lot of issues because we still are black in America. We’re not treated like women in society, and definitely not treated like women in our community in which the men want you to serve their manhood before they treat you like the woman you are. It’s kind of hard to smile and bat your eyelashes with a thorn in your foot if you know what I mean.
     
    If you meet most black women we’re feminine, if you meet most Asian men they’re masculine, if you look at us and go by whatever internalized stereotypes then that’s your problem society. You painted that image. Yes IMAGE.
     
    Judging a book by it’s cover still exists unfortunately mainly for black women and Asian men. We can’t help how our DNA decided to construct us.

  • Jamila

    The results of this study also have a lot do to with how Asian culture is perceived. 
     
    Women, by virtue of being women, are going to be considered more feminine than men–and this goes for ALL races. 
     
    However, think about your perceptions of Asian cultures, what are the first things that come to mind? For me, I think of the idea of “flow”; yin and ying; the fact that Asian cultures do not encourage open signs of aggression or hostility between enemies; the book The Art of War, which, although it is a war book, is more about strategy and manipulation and outwitting your opponent by using your mind than about how to drop bombs or actually kill someone. All of those thoughts are ideas that I associate more so with femininity than with masculinity. 
     
    I also want to point out that “masculine” is not synonymous with “manly” and “feminine” is not synonymous with “womanly”.  I think that most of us are from the West, and as such our thinking is likely to be of a dichotomous nature–it is either to the left or the the right, it is black or it is white, it is a man or it is a woman.  So when we see the word “masculine” we think “like a man; not belonging to a woman” but this isn’t always true and is definitely not how other cultures see things. 
     
    For example, there are many languages in which words can be either masculine, feminine, or neuter. In English we only have the neutral participle “the”, which is neuter: the house, the car, the man, the shoe,etc., But in many other languages words can be masculine, feminine or neuter; in German there is “die”, “der”, and “das”–which all mean “the”, and are feminine masculine and neuter, respectively.

    • Karla

      @Jamila “I think that most of us are from the West, and as such our thinking is likely to be of a dichotomous nature–it is either to the left or the the right, it is black or it is white, it is a man or it is a woman.”
       
      Excellent observation.  And I like the example of language.  BTW, those assignments of masculine, feminine and neuter articles are usually grammatical gender assignments, not so much natural gender.  The word “mädchen” for girl uses a the neuter article, “das”, not the feminine article.

    • Maxine

      @Jamila And black culture is perceived as masculine.  There are more black men than women in the public eye, usually for the most hypermasculine reasons.  Basketball players. Football players.  Perp walks and mug shots on the news.  Heroic action stars in the movies. Competent scientists or government agents on TV.  Today’s black music is dominated by men bragging about their sexual prowess, their material riches, their violence over other black men, their commands to black women to back it up/twerk/drop it low.  Black comedy, where many non-blacks think they get the inside scoop on black culture, is nearly all-male.  (I know white comedy is dominated by men too, but not as much with Roseanne, Sara Silverman, Chelsea Handler, Whitney Cummings, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey.)  What few prominent black women there are (Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Ciara), are either partnered with or proteges of these men.  I also think people outside of a culture get their cues about the women from how the men in their culture treat them.  If you hear bitch and ho as euphemisms for black women, if 70% of the black women you see are unpartnered or raising kids alone, if black women on TV are starting fist-fights and complaining about child support that even millionaire ex-husbands won’t pay….whites and other non-blacks are subconsciously getting the message that black women are tough enough to take it.  They are assuming that a black man knows best what black women want/need, and if this is how they’re treated it must be OK.  
       
      If there’s any lesson to take from this study, it’s that we have to be adamant in supporting positive images of black womanhood and rejecting the negative ones.

  • simplytoyin

    @Bren82  @stephanie88 agree – i watched beasts of a southern wild, and as i walked out of the cinema i had tears streaming down my face and a choking feeling in my chest, i cried most of my tube journey home – it was a well made and acted film sure. And i can see why the father tried to do that to his daughter, in case he wasn’t there. But still, it was a bit too much. So it bothered me a lot and the reviews i’d read that didn’t like it much eg bell hooks’ and some others began to make sense. Many sung the praise to high heaven which made me wonder if they saw the same film. Bren still see it, it’s not a horrible film. Then again, maybe i’m not its intended audience in that i critique everything (media) i watch / put time. Working on limiting this as it can be draining to me.

  • SisterRainbow

    Being a strong Black woman can be tiring. It is true that this developed in the distant past for the reasons Christelyn stated. It also survives because many of us cannot depend upon anyone else. It is not easy to balance this, but it is worth it, if we can do it. But, some of us are defensive, and I understand that (and I am also talking about myself at times). Though sometimes, I have not defended myself, and that just made me angrier, then my barriers became like iron. People have sometimes mistaken that for my being strong. But, they were wrong. I was protecting myself, or so I thought. Hmmm, so many perceptions of Black women are way off. Yes, I do agree that we should discuss this. This problem has been like a noose around many our necks for way too long, in addition to other expectations that haven’t done us any good.
    Guess what people say when they see my femininity? The “Lisa is mixed” explanation comes out, even though I identify as Black. Some people (especially women) don’t know how to handle it when a darker complected Black woman is super feminine (even though some darker women are also mixed, just not stereotypically so). I have seen this…and the “opposition” is upset as if their world has been shattered. No exaggeration. They cannot handle it emotionally, and don’t know how to process it without further insulting this woman. In many cases, a darker, feminine Black women is categorized as oversexed…even if absolutely nothing about her exudes sex at the time she is being analyzed. She has to be knocked down a peg or 10 pegs, because too many other women cannot handle a society where all eyes and minds are not focused on them. Though, even that is not true for all nonblack women, the illusion and the promotion of it is powerful.
    I completely understand the current need for being strong when it is a defense mechanism. My focus is to balance it, not to completely get rid of it. I don’t see how, in this society, we can do that. That is, until I begin to think of other women who are not burdened with this stereotype. But, their history and current experiences are different. *sigh* This frustrates me, but it is still an interesting and important topic. I still have about 100 comments to read. RATS! Catching up is not easy.  🙂

  • Megreek

    I

  • Megreek

    I

  • LotusBud

    I agree…I mean I think black men can appear masculine physically but I don’t see them as masculine in gender role and influence in society.  But the women have to create a home that they want to be in. That’s where the feminine qualities of a woman are vital.

  • LotusBud

    @Tammy_Ghalden  Tammy, Michelle is a classy woman but she’s not physically very pretty. It’s not that she has black features, because her features aren’t broad at all. She just lacks facial symmetry but she knows how to work what she has to her advantage. She takes pride in presenting a well put together display to the world and more black women need to learn this art.  It doesn’t matter what some low-brow white people say about Michelle, they feel insecure within themselves. That’s they only reason they tear her down so badly. It’s envy.

  • LotusBud

    @NoDramaCiCi  Yes but darkness for women on the feminine side is considered warm toned. This is how even make up is categorized. Darkness in females is like a cozy den to relaxed in…it’s warm and inviting. There’s nothing more feminine than that. Pale is masculine as it is cool.

  • LotusBud

    @Christelyn   @Suburban Soulgirl I say if you carry yourself as a beautiful woman, you will have no problems anywhere in the world.

  • Ayumi1337

    I get labeled as a man from mostly the thug types of black men in America. I am from Ethiopia so my features are different than what African American males are used to. Also I am very tall and that intimidates these thug types. I just ignore them because they are nothing to me.

  • @Ayumi1337 You look very lovely and your features are beautiful. Haters gonna hate.
     
    Also welcome to the site. o/

  • Ayumi1337

    @Toni_M Thank you 🙂 or as we say in Amhaic amesegunalhun :).

  • Karla

    @Ayumi1337 Welcome to the site.  Those fools/jerks/idiots/morons must be blind as bats.  Even Stevie Wonder could see that you are a beautiful woman.

  • DWB

    @Karla  @Ayumi1337 A blind man could see indeed — WOW you are stunningly beautiful Ayumi!

  • Ayumi1337

    @DWB  @Karla You are kind and generous. 🙂

  • Ayumi1337

    @Toni_M That is true. Like my dad always said “People will love or hate you, so do not mind it.”

  • Chinyere Fidel

    that asian man is half white in the pic.

  • wannabemywife

    Generalizations don’t really matter because it all depends on the individual. For one, there are Asian men with masculine qualities, and they will be considered as attractive or even more so than black masculine men. The reverse is also true; some black men could be short and shrimpy looking.
     
    Of course, there are women who may actually prefer men that are not classically “manly” and who may possess softer features, as tastes will vary from person to person.

  • JovieBlue

    Asian men are viewed as feminine because when the Chinese first came over they did “women’s” work of being cook and laundry cleaners.  Black women are viewed as masculine because during slavery they were made to do “men’s” work in the fields.Stereotype just continued on.

  • slock

    The idea that most black women look like Michele Obama is ridiculous.
    Also, we all know that most Asian men look, absolutely, nothing like the one pictured.

    • S. Via

      That’s because you don’t live here in Asia and you don’t know a lot of black women. I see a lot of feminine women here in Korea and most of these women who are the most “feminine” seem to be the most well taken care of in body and by family/the social structure. The women that have led a hard life aren’t being plastered as the beauty standards of this country and being made models. These women are usually older or a lot less plastic-surgeried out or just simple mothers who take a simple approach to life. I often frequent Jimjilbangs/Onsens (bath houses) and you see how people really look since everyone has to be clean and naked to enter the baths. It completely floors me how different these people look when they are not “dolled up” and plastered with make-up. They look like regular people. There will always be the handful of feminine gorgeous women, but most of them are just average-looking people.

      Flip that to black women. I have seen lots of feminine/attractive black women but they always get labeled, “the exception to the rule.” Oddly enough, I know a lot of black women who have been told, “Wow, you are pretty for a black woman.” It just means that people are EXPECTING black women to be unattractive and they are projecting on them in some situations. Also, if the only black women you come in contact with are living hard lives…they probably will look worn and have a demeanor of someone who isn’t feminine (as femininity can make people vulnerable in certain societies. )

      As a college-educated middle-class black woman I get the privilege to see many types of black people that are invisible to “the media.” Being married to a caucasian man and bringing our families together has been interesting for both of us. He didn’t realize the type of black people that existed and he even admitted that he had only been exposed to black people from “hard” living situations and in the media.

      So, I hope you are living among lots of Asians to back up your claim about Asian men. I also hope you know a lot of black women over various social hierarchies to support your claim as well. From my perspective, I have to disagree you on both of those.

  • dfasmilll

    Most black women do look like the one waving her finger, let’s be real. Attitude and all.
    And for the Asian men, if you go to Japan or China, they come in all different sizes and colors just like white People in America