This Text Exchange With My Daughter Sums Up the “Miss. Black UOT Pageant” Mess

If you haven’t caught wind of it yet, there’s a big controversy about the winner of “Miss Black University of Texas” pageant, here’s the run down:
- Rachael Malonson was crowned ‘Miss Black University of Texas’ on Sunday
- People took to Twitter to point out judges chose the lightest skinned contestant
- She has a black dad and a white mom and said people often think she is Hispanic
- Malonson said she was taken aback by the criticism, but thanked those who supported her
My oldest baby, away at university in New York, texted me here feelings about it. I’m so proud of her understanding of this issue that I wanted to share it. Here goes…
MaxiMe:
You see the miss black pageant thing
Chris Karazin:
?
MaxiMe:
There was a miss black pageant at a college in Texas and it’s getting a bad reaction because she litterally is not black
She’s mixed I guess but you’d never know
Chris Karazin:
link?
MaxiMe:
https://www.dallasnews.com/life/life/2017/05/03/miss-black-university-texas-gets-internet-backlash-black-enough
I’m feeling some type of way about it
Chris Karazin:
let me go look
MaxiMe:
I understand being of mixed race but part of being black is the struggles we go through for being visibly black. Plus how are you gonna be in a pageant for black culture and straighten YOUR DAMN HAIR
Chris Karazin:
okay so…here’s the issue. There is a problem with colorism in the black community, and if a biracial person can be “black”
black folks steady try to water down blackness and LOVE a light bright looking woman and love to claim her as “black”
You are ABSOLUTELY right, hon
MaxiMe:
No I don’t agree. Black literally by definition is DARK SKINNED
Chris Karazin:
no baby, we agree.
MaxiMe:
No I know
I meant with the colorism thing
Chris Karazin:
Now…if the pageant was called, “Miss African ANCESTRY” then maybe…
MaxiMe:
We can all be African American but black comes with a lot more shit than that
Chris Karazin:
yes love, and glad you know and not caping for these types of women who frankly have it a LOT easier
MaxiMe:
That’s like saying no one can question my whiteness cause my great grandmother was kinda white
Chris Karazin:
lol
MaxiMe:
Yeah they should have an racial exclusive pageant (which is already kinda fucked up) and then pick someone who isn’t even black
Chris Karazin:
YUP
Many black people hate actually being black and elevate others who look more white. It’s sick.
MaxiMe:
A lot of black people are defending it but I don’t get it. Like I agree it’s not the girls fault and she shouldn’t get hate but tf
Yeah it goes both ways
Chris Karazin:
black people steady cape for folks who aren’t actually black lol
MaxiMe:
We can’t never win not even in our own parents
Pageants*
I don’t know honestly
Like Emma isn’t black and that’s not insulting I don’t understand the issue. She’s mixed and she’s still African American soooo
Chris Karazin:
she’s biracial with African ancestry.
And no, she isn’t black
neither is Zachary or Chloe. (Her siblings from her my husband and I)
If they’re “black” what does that make us?!
MaxiMe:
EXACTLY
Chris Karazin:
blankety-black??
MaxiMe:
asphalt
Chris Karazin:
blackety black
MaxiMe:
Charcoal
Chris Karazin:
hahahaha
I love that you get it. That’s my girl.
MaxiMe:
😉
After thought: Maxi’s description of the “black gradient” suggesting that we must be “asphalt” is pretty profound. After all we’re always getting walked on.