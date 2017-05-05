This Text Exchange With My Daughter Sums Up the “Miss. Black UOT Pageant” Mess

If you haven’t caught wind of it yet, there’s a big controversy about the winner of “Miss Black University of Texas” pageant, here’s the run down:

Rachael Malonson was crowned ‘Miss Black University of Texas’ on Sunday

People took to Twitter to point out judges chose the lightest skinned contestant

She has a black dad and a white mom and said people often think she is Hispanic

Malonson said she was taken aback by the criticism, but thanked those who supported her

My oldest baby, away at university in New York, texted me here feelings about it. I’m so proud of her understanding of this issue that I wanted to share it. Here goes…

MaxiMe:

You see the miss black pageant thing

Chris Karazin:

?

MaxiMe:

There was a miss black pageant at a college in Texas and it’s getting a bad reaction because she litterally is not black

She’s mixed I guess but you’d never know

Chris Karazin:

link?

MaxiMe:

https://www.dallasnews.com/life/life/2017/05/03/miss-black-university-texas-gets-internet-backlash-black-enough

I’m feeling some type of way about it

Chris Karazin:

let me go look

MaxiMe:

I understand being of mixed race but part of being black is the struggles we go through for being visibly black. Plus how are you gonna be in a pageant for black culture and straighten YOUR DAMN HAIR

Chris Karazin:

okay so…here’s the issue. There is a problem with colorism in the black community, and if a biracial person can be “black”

black folks steady try to water down blackness and LOVE a light bright looking woman and love to claim her as “black”

You are ABSOLUTELY right, hon

MaxiMe:

No I don’t agree. Black litterally by definition is DARK SKINNED

Chris Karazin:

no baby, we agree.

MaxiMe:

No I know

I meant with the colorism thing

Chris Karazin:

Now…if the pageant was called, “Miss African ANCESTRY” then maybe…

MaxiMe:

We can all be African American but black comes with a lot more shit than that

Chris Karazin:

yes love, and glad you know and not caping for these types of women who frankly have it a LOT easier

MaxiMe:

That’s like saying no one can question my whiteness cause my great grandmother was kinda white

Chris Karazin:

lol

MaxiMe:

Yeah they should have an racial exclusive pageant (which is already kinda fucked up) and then pick someone who isn’t even black

Chris Karazin:

YUP

Many black people hate actually being black and elevate others who look more white. It’s sick.

MaxiMe:

A lot of black people are defending it but I don’t get it. Like I agree it’s not the girls fault and she shouldn’t get hate but tf

Yeah it goes both ways

Chris Karazin:

black people steady cape for folks who aren’t actually black lol

MaxiMe:

We can’t never win not even in our own parents

Pageants*

I don’t know honestly

Like Emma isn’t black and that’s not insulting I don’t understand the issue. She’s mixed and she’s still African American soooo

Chris Karazin:

she’s biracial with African ancestry.

And no, she isn’t black

neither is Zachary or Chloe. (Her siblings from her my husband and I)

If they’re “black” what does that make us?!

MaxiMe:

EXACTLY

Chris Karazin:

blankety-black??

MaxiMe:

asphalt

Chris Karazin:

blackety black

MaxiMe:

Charcoal

Chris Karazin:

hahahaha

I love that you get it. That’s my girl.

MaxiMe:

😉

After thought: Maxi’s description of the “black gradient” suggesting that we must be “asphalt” is pretty profound. After all we’re always getting walked on.