Yay! Janet Jackson Gives Birth to a Boy!!!!

Black women are ALL THE WAY WINNING at the beginning of 2017! This according to People Magazine:

It’s a boy!

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and news of their first child’s impending arrival was reported in May. Speculation first began when the singer postponed her Unbreakable World Tour so, as she said in a video posted to Twitter in early April, she and Al Mana could focus on their family.

