Black Women’s History: “Rosie the Riveter” Wasn’t Always White

By Stanley Solomillo

Unidentified African American assembly plant worker drilling holes for rivets on a Vultee A-31 “Vengeance” dive bomber at the Vultee-Nashville, Tennessee factory in 1943. Courtesy Library of Congress, LC-USW361-295 (35 mm color slide).

 

When it comes to remembering World War II, we usually think of African American men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces, often with distinction despite extremely racist conditions, and who achieved the highest military honors.  Over 990,000 African Americans served in the military during World War II and they comprised the largest minority in the United States to participate in the war effort.

We should however, also recall their estimated 400,000 civilian counterparts, whose often forgotten contributions provided no less distinguished but largely unrecognized service in the war industries on the home front.  Subjected to conditions that mirrored the racism of the military in the 1940s, African American workers contributed to the war effort in factories at home that included the construction, manufacture, and assembly of ships, aircraft, vehicles, and munitions.

The often lauded persona of “Rosie the Riveter,” who worked tirelessly to ensure that her brother, boyfriend, or husband was sufficiently supplied and armed while maintaining a home or minding the children was largely portrayed during and after the war as Euro-American.  The myth has continued into the twenty-first century.  However, thanks to a handful of researchers, who during the last decade of the twentieth century, began searching through records that were produced during the conflict, we now know that this image is not quite true.  “Rosie the Riveter” wasn’t always White.  In fact, she may have been Black.

The entrance of African American women and men into the war industries did not occur easily. U.S. government contracting for the defense industries began in 1940 and although there was a huge need for workers, there was initially great resistance from both industry and labor to the hiring of Blacks for anything beyond menial service positions.  This was challenged in 1941 by A. Philip Randolph and the powerful Black union, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, who demanded that at least ten percent of the war manufacturing jobs be set aside for Black workers.  Supported by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People or “NAACP” and the Black press, Randolph coupled his request with the threat of a march on the nation’s capital.

When appeals from Eleanor Roosevelt and New York City Mayor Fiorello Henry La Guardia failed to dissuade him, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 8802 in order to avoid the march.  The act banned discrimination in the hiring for government contracts and established the Fair Employment Practice Committee or “FEPC.”  Although the new entity had no enforcement power and was hampered by a lack of sufficient funding and staff, it could review reports of complaints, hold public hearings, and recommend the cancellation of government contracts in order to effect compliance from business and labor.

 

Despite the formation of FEPC, however, employment opportunities for Black women and men remained tenuous and were sometimes accomplished at great peril.  There were companies who chose to violate Roosevelt’s 1941 order.  One Michigan corporation refused to hire Black women purportedly because White women thought they had to share toilet facilities.  Another Arkansas company denied employment to Black workers altogether because its White workers threatened to stop work or quit.  On at least one occasion, Federal troops were brought in to quell a strike of 20,000 White workers at an Alabama shipyard who resented the hiring of Black welders.

Not to be deterred from opportunity, from 1941-43, 700,000 African American families relocated from farms and rural towns in the South to cities with factories and plants in the North as well as shipyards and factories on the West Coast.  For those who were hired, the new industrial work environments were in most cases as racist as those they had left and were also physically dangerous due to the nature of the work performed (especially in munitions plants).  In addition, no provisions were made by the Federal government for new defense worker housing and conditions were often overcrowded and unsanitary because of segregation.  Their arrival was often resented as well and purported to be the cause of an increase in racial tensions.  In 1943 alone, there were 242 riots in 47 cities across the U.S.

Ultimately, however, Black workers were hired to fill eight percent or 400,000 of the 5 million defense jobs that were created during World War II.  Black women may have been employed in an estimated 10-20 percent of those positions although the actual numbers remain unknown.  Despite working conditions that exposed them daily to insult or injury, Black women were often more willing to work than their White counterparts and aggressively acquired new skills when given the opportunity.  Domestics became clerks or stenographers; laundresses were qualified as welder trainees, welders and riveters; and hairdressers trained as machinists and mechanics.  Their achievements were recorded by government photographers, in a small collection of images like the one above that were later archived in the Library of Congress, forgotten, and then rediscovered by researchers.

In addition to their achievements in factories, assembly plants, or shipyards, Black women also demanded equality and fairness. They reported to the FEPC or directly to the White House corporations that failed to hire Black workers and filed complaints against companies for unfair and dangerous working conditions.  With the war’s end in 1945, however, their employment advances evaporated as defense plants were shuttered across the nation and jobs were lost.  However, it has been conjectured that their experiences laid the groundwork for the organized activism of the Civil Rights movement that occurred during the next two decades.

    I’ve know about this for years that there were BW who did their part during WW II, but as always the media loves to play favorites.

    Here is an interesting link:  http://www.hvpress.net/news/138/ARTICLE/6567/2009-03-11.html

    there werE ALWAYS BW working in these kinds of jobs….ESPECIALLY on the west coast.. women WELDERS.. during WW2, but many didn’t want to give their jobs up when the men came back… but many DID.. to have families

    Yes, at the age of 18 my aunt a BW also worked as a welder on bombers during WWII in Nashville Tennessee, Rosie The Riveter.

    There is information out there on this subject and more to be discovered.  All we have to do is take the time to  search for it.

    On January 27, the Nation and the VA family lost Corporal Alyce Dixon, a courageous Veteran, member of the Greatest Generation, and—I can tell you from having met her at the Fisher House here in Washington, D.C.—a remarkable, generous, and good-humored lady.  Corporal Dixon was 108 years old when she passed away at our D.C. VA Community Living Center—deeply respected and much loved by those privileged to know her.
              It is fitting to remember Alyce’s life of service as we observe Black History Month.  She was one of the first African American women to join the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC) and, later, the Women’s Army Corps (WAC).  She served in World War II as a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—the “Six Triple Eight”—from 1942 to 1946, and she deployed with the 6888th to Europe in 1945.  The innovative women of the 6888th were famous for their extraordinary diligence in getting service members the mountains of backlogged mail from home that was often misdirected or cryptically addressed.  They persevered, and they succeeded against tremendous odds. 
                Thanks to visionary leaders like First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and civil rights activist Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, African American women first won the right to defend the Nation in the WAAC and, then, the right to join their white WAC counterparts overseas. Under the command of Major Charity Edna Adams, Corporal Dixon’s “Six Triple Eight” Battalion was the only all black WAC unit deployed to Europe in WWII, though other African American women served as nurses in Africa, in Australia, and in England.
                Three of Corporal Dixon’s fellow-WACs—Sergeant Dolores M. Browne, Private First Class Mary J. Barlow, and Private First Class Mary H. Bankston—died while serving in France.  They rest today with other heroes at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer.
                While Alyce and the WACs of the 6888th helped save the world from fascism, they faced discrimination and segregation in Europe, and here at home.  Returning to the United States after the war, there were no parades to greet them and no recognition of their service for many decades.  But because of their examples of duty and courage, President Harry S. Truman ordered, on July 26, 1948, that “there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion, or national origin.”  Still, the fight for equality would continue.
                After the war, Alyce continued to serving her country at the Pentagon, her fellow Veterans by volunteering at the VA Washington Hospital Center, and her community by volunteering at the Howard University Hospital—a wonderful example of selfless service.
                African Americans of every generation have given their lives in defense of freedom, even when they did not enjoy the full measure of liberty themselves.  They fought during the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, the Philippine Insurrection, the Mexican Expedition, and World War I, to name a few.  They are members of the legendary Buffalo Soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen, the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, the Marines of Montford Point, and the “Red Ball Express.” And they are Medal of Honor recipients like
    Sergeant Cornelius H. Charlton in Korea and Marine Corps Sergeant Rodney M. Davis in Vietnam.
                During this year’s Black History Month, let us honor and celebrate all African American Veterans who have risked, and often sacrificed, their lives in service to this great Nation and follow Corporal Alyce Dixon’s wise advice to live by caring, sharing, and giving.

    I knew this!!!!!!

    Also … Bass Reeves – The Real Lone Ranger
    http://www.billoreilly.com/video?chartID=762&vid=-243849210070832484

  • This is amazing. My mom had friends who were a few years older than her and got jobs during WW2 at the now closed Frankford Arsenal in Philly. They made “good money for a Black woman” their White co-workers would cry. Anyway, my mom always lamented that she had been a few years too young to get work there. Of course when the war ended many left to get married and production demand dropped too. But the kicker was that those who stayed got DEMOTED or their pay CUT to accommodate returning White males. Ah, the gov’t! Always evening out things.

    Wow….. really enjoyed this

    Thank you for posting this

    Some of the things said in this article are unbelievable.  Imagine white women refusing to work because they would have to share a restroom with black women.  That’s shameful!.  I’ve read a number of reports about AAs during WW 2, but the pragmatist in me thought that because of the man shortage during the war, AAs would be welcomed with open arms.  Fighting on the home front to save the country should have been the very beginning of the Civil Rights movement, with many whites marching for the equality of their fellow workers from WW 2.   This country has much to answer for in it’s treatment of black people

    Excellent read, Stan. I will enjoy exploring these links in the weeks ahead.
    (True to form, I just spent some time trying to determine the make and model of Rosie’s classic old electric drill)

    FriendsofJay I read somewhere that the African American GIs were not given access to the GI bill which funded the greatest period of economic expansion in the US. If that is true, then we were excluded from home loan guarantees, college education, and other benefits that built the largest middle class in US history for whites. Now, we’re expected to compete without “preferential treatment” given to whites and not complain.

    Thank you Stan!  How wonderful to have a bit more information on the lives  and stories of these unsung women and men who participated in making this country what it is almost from the start.
    P.S. I’m still waiting for you!  🙂

    Why am I not surprised by this:  

    “For the morale of Soldiers in war time, only one thing counts more than somewhere to sleep or something to eat,” said Freedom Team Salute’s Colonel Griffith. “That one thing is mail from home – holiday greetings, photographs, regular letters, and packages filled with items from relatives and friends. The Battalion broke all records for redistribution of mail to front line troops in the European theatre.”

  • MJae Excellent information, MJae!  Your comment should be turned into a blog post all on it’s own and spread all over the internet!

  • Very good piece.  Very informative.  As a former union steward, I appreciate reading about the different aspects of the labor movement, and as a committed swirler, I love it when it’s about black women!

  • I always enjoy reading Stan’s posts on little known history regarding black women. I actually shared the post about black women surfing on Pinterest and it has gotten a lot of repins.

    caligirl94117 I’d never heard this.  But it’s a horrible injustice.  I’m beginning to warm up to the idea of reparations.  To anyone with a sense of decency, this country has to atone for the horrible treatment of its black citizens.  We need to get these historical outrages out to the general public.  Anyone with a sense of right and wrong would be moved.

    NATruthstudent MJae  I actually received the information about Corporal Alyce Dixon,  from work the other day.  I just wanted to pass it along.

    EarthJeff  you’re welcome!!

    caligirl94117 FriendsofJay  That’s not true.  I had several uncles who served during WWII and some took advantage of the GI bill and others, including my father purchased their home through the home loan guarantee program.

  • MJae NATruthstudent I’m glad you did!

    “Rosie the Riveter” wasn’t always White. In fact, she may have been Black.”

    “Black women may have been employed in an estimated 10-20 percent of those positions although the actual numbers remain unknown.”

    “Their achievements were recorded by government photographers, in a small
    collection of images like the one above that were later archived in the
    Library of Congress, forgotten, and then rediscovered by researchers.”

    This whole article is a guessing game. No substantial evidence other than the government photo, which was “forgotten” and then “rediscovered”. Riiiiight. We can this revisionism.