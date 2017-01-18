Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships


You are here: Home / *Special* / What the Cuss? / Can We Address This Pro-Black Nonsense About White People Not Being Human?

Can We Address This Pro-Black Nonsense About White People Not Being Human?

| | 3 Comments

I’m really getting tired of seeing pro-black, hotep nonsense on You Tube regarding persistent rhetoric that white people are not human. If you haven’t heard it, consider yourself lucky. But you’re not anymore, because I’m about to show you a clip of what I mean.

Why does this dude sound like Oswald Bates?

In any case, idea that oppressed people have to use fake science to try and prove black (or melanated) supremacy are using the SAME tactics used by despots to justify killing billions of innocent people. These people simply want to switch white supremacy for black supremacy, except with more toxic masculinity and more misogynoir. As far as black women are concerned, we simply switch from a white supremacist benevolent patriarchy to a black supremacist malevolent patriarchy.

I mean, can’t we call out racism without using the exact same propaganda that was used to justify 500 years of slavery? Like…how are you more noble? How are you any better? How does this benefit black women, like…at all?

Bottom line, there’s a really easy way to ascertain if someone is human. Want to know what it is? Can a white guy and a black woman make a baby? Yep. They’re human. Can a white guy and a goat make a baby? Nope. Can a black guy make a baby with a gorilla? Nope. Can a black guy make a baby with a hispanic woman? Bingo! Two humans for the win! Can an Asian man have a baby with a black woman? YEP!

Can an Asian man have a baby with a panda? No. Simple ninth grade biology, people.

Stop using the same tactics used to justify killing billions just to make yourself feel superior. It’s kind of pathetic.

Here’s me discussing this in a bit more detail…

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
3 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
dbrooks109
dbrooks109

To me, it really makes black people seem even more inferior. If these are lesser beings but they can blaze right past you in every area,  with lesser time on the planet, what does that say about YOU? Especially if you are sitting on their inventions pontificating about how THEY are less than YOU, likely from your mother's basement. #nignore

SN: that Black and Asian couple are to die for and that baby is edible.

NewSavannahD12
NewSavannahD12

Black men call white men cave men ALL the time.  I don't get it. At least these cavemen are about running and protecting their own communities. 

ZenMaster65
ZenMaster65

Ill bust it here but there is nothing wrong with proud of your background but I outright laugh when I hear folks say they cant be racist or a bigot.  Sorry folks anyone can and the color of your skin has no bearing on it. And Chris is right as I have told other girls, people are people, but we have a habit of not looking past the color of the skin.  Can I make a baby with any woman from any continent, yep.  So what does that say, we are people and folks need to grow up and try to start respecting others and just maybe the number of @$$holes will start to decline.  Never know.