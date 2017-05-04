Facebook to Ad 3,000 Employees to Fight Violence and Harassment. YouTube Should Catch a Clue.

After a slurry of suicides and murders being broadcast on Facebook LIVE, founder and CEO just announced the company plans to hire 3,000 more employees to screen.

In addition to murders and suicides, Facebook will also use the additional staff to flag and remove other things the company doesn’t allow on the platform, such as hate speech and child exploitation. Facebook is working on tools to make it easier to report posts so that the team can be alerted to major problems as quickly as possible. The company plans to work with law enforcement as well. Last week, Zuckerberg said Facebook was alerted that someone in one of its live videos was contemplating committing suicide. “We immediately reached out to law enforcement, and they were able to prevent him from hurting himself,” Zuckerberg said. “In other cases, we weren’t so fortunate.”

In addition to this response, along with his initiative to fight fake news by facilitating REAL journalism, and his tours around the country to meet people of all backgrounds, leads me to think Mr. Zuckerberg is more than just another capitalistic sociopath. Wish I could say the same for YouTube, who have, for nearly a decade, allowed for the most hateful, violent and disgusting content for coins, and only just recently decided to change course when a major boycott lost them $750 million.

What these companies need to realize is that with the advent of social media that’s getting them filthy rich, goes with the social responsibility for not allowing the world’s underbelly to make you money.

YouTube, catch a clue.