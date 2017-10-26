Four Ways to Start Living Well

Living a healthy lifestyle really does matter. It keeps your body physically fit, your mind mentally sharp and can help you live a better quality of life for longer. Fortunately, anyone can turn their lives around. By introducing a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, sufficient amounts of sleep and ending bad habits you can start to feel good. The many benefits of a good night’s rest A lack of sleep, less than 6 hours per night, doesn’t just leave behind physical signs such as bags and dark circles under the eyes, it also affects your brain and body. This can increase stress levels and create false hunger, cause mood swings like irritability, and a loss of focus. When you get the proper amount of rest, between 7 and 8 hours nightly, you wake up alert and refreshed, things you learned the day before are processed and you can even feel creative. If you have trouble falling asleep, try avoiding late night alcoholic beverages, caffeine, and heavy foods. It may also be something as simple to fix as your mattress. If it’s older than 6 or 7 years, replacing it might help you to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. There are many reputable companies that offer a wide range to suit nearly anyone’s needs. Shop around and look for a mattress sale on the brand you like and then replace your old one. Eat a well-balanced diet With time being of the essence for many people, fast food seems to be the new norm. Unfortunately, these processed, quick fried indulgences a few times a week can cause serious health issues down the road, along with weight gain. Luckily, there are ways to slowly move away from that lifestyle and get back to good-for-you fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and healthy fats. Take advantage of your freezer and crock pot and pre-cook and then freeze healthy meals. Go through your closets and refrigerator and remove soda, meals in a can, and unhealthy snacks. You’ll find that if you start slow and remove just a few things weekly that offer no health benefits, you’ll crave the junk less and enjoy the good stuff more. Plus, as an added bonus, you’ll start to lose the weight you never thought you could.

Importance of staying physically fit

Not everyone gets a rush from going to the gym to work out. In fact, more dread it. Exercise is a key component in achieving a healthy existence. When you get your blood pumping and your body sweating you are removing fat and replacing it with muscle. Your body needs muscles to support you. Exercise also helps you to lose weight faster and keep it off and it de-stresses the mind replacing it with happy thoughts long after the workout. If you don’t like to go to the gym, then don’t. There are many other ways to get in shape. You can take long bike rides, speed walk or jog, swim or sign up for dance classes a few times a week. The important thing is to do something you like so that you stick with it.

Disposing of bad habits

Some bad habits are just annoying to others, but many are life-threatening to you. Smoking, abusing alcohol and taking pills you don’t need are all bad habits that can end your life prematurely. The good news is that you can quit anyone of them with assistance from family and friends. You do these things to fill the void, feel good or to fit in. Instead, find a hobby. Write, paint, bowl, do gardening, anything that makes you happy. If you find that you can’t quit on your own, there are rehab centers that can help you.

Life, for the most part, is what you make of it. If you eat good foods, get plenty of rest and exercise, and eliminate your bad habits, you’ll look good, feel good, and enjoy a better quality of life.