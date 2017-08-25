Insecure Actress Has a Whole Lot of Sex on TV; Still a Virgin IRL

Nigerian born actress, Yvonne Orji, who plays a women who has a lot of sex on Insecure recently revealed (again) that she’s a 33-year-old virgin and proud of it!

After all, non-psychopaths can play serial killers, law-abiding actors can play gangsters, chaste women can play sexually-liberated women.

I’ve gotten a few notes from fans over the years from women and men who have been virgins well into their 20’s and 30’s and have felt shame or insecurity around that status, and Orji serves as a great role model.

Of course some folks in social media are judging her choice harshly.

yvonne orji talks about her virginity in like, every interview lmao, so who’s really making her pussy our business? (it’s her.) — neon guts (@iLove_CC) August 24, 2017

In this day and age, when sex comes so cheaply via Bumble and Tinder I can only respect her decision.

Sure; some people remain asexual because they’re not interested in sex. But I doubt that’s the case. She’s waiting to get married, and that’s her choice. Feminism is about choice, right?

On the other hand, I’m wondering how you work in “I’m a virgin” in celebrity interviews without it seeming awkward…meh.

