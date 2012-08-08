Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / *Special* / *uncategorized* / Meetup Groups Are Where It’s At: Atlanta’s ONYX Boast 10 Marriages and Counting!

Meetup Groups Are Where It’s At: Atlanta’s ONYX Boast 10 Marriages and Counting!

Who you see in that fabulous wedding photo is my buddy, Ming Gregory. You might remember her from a while back, because I did a feature about her Atlanta matchmaking service. Turns out the matchmaker done got matched–she just got hitched to a handsome rainbeau at a gorgeous mcmansion in Buckhead. She met her man through a meetup group in Atlanta called ONYX. And, small world that it is, I’ll be visiting the ONYX group for a “Swirling” book signing and discussion, and Ming will be the moderator–advanced notice for my ATL peeps–on September 28. (Deets coming soon.)

Just an aside, I’m SO happy to see some Atlanta ladies exercising ALL their options down south. Sounds like the mono-racial dating prospects are slim. Sounds like Meetup groups are where it’s at, single ladies. The folks at ONYX have told me they’ve had 10 weddings in their group since it started in 2010. If you live in the area, you NEED to check them out! UPDATE: Sonya Menssen, one of the group’s organizers just told me on our fan page that I am DEAD WRONG on those numbers. THERE’S MORE! “ONYX has had a total of 12 marriages, 15 engagements and 14 serious relationships since late 2011 (including my own:) since the group started in 2011.”

Just. One. Year.

This is just another addition to what should be your dating repertoire. I know some of you have struck out online dating, but that’s just one way to skin a cat. Meetup groups make a nice hybrid of making online connections and then transferring them to offline meetings. And (shameless plug) make sure you thoroughly read “52 Ways to Find a Date,” in Swirling for even more ideas.

Congrats, Ming!

  • Congrats to her and the other ladies! 🙂
     
    It’s really cool, especially since we keep hearing from BW than swirling isn’t that great for them down there. Maybe it’s about pooling resources to get those who are indeed interested together.

  • Pearl Rose

    This is so great! Congrats! I heard Atlanta was the worst place to swirl, guess not. 🙂

  • Bunny77

    Congrats to Ming! Is she still offering matchmaking services?

  • Mercedes824

    i just marked my calendar. 😀

  • CarlaRose

    I live in a city where dating prospects is virtually down the toilet.  Meetup groups (any activity or subject) is a great way to meet people for sure though.  I’ve been a member of Meetup.com since 2008 and have met many great people over the years.

  • keimiasmoon

    Wow that’s an incredibly high rate of marriages! Congrats to ONYX for helping so many Black women find love :). 

    • R. Kamaria

       @keimiasmoon I know, right! And I visited that site and there are like 815 members. Wow. That’s impressive. 

  • R. Kamaria

    Love it! I co-organize events for a group on Meet Up called Single? Me and my current rainbeau met back in March. So far, we’ve been on countless dates and enjoying each other’s company. I really think Meetup.com is a great way to met folks. 

    • Christelyn

       @R. Kamaria Wait…you’ve got a rainbeau?? Why wasn’t I notified? lol

      • R. Kamaria

         @Christelyn  lol. I don’t talk alot about it. We’re still friends. Getting to know one another and having fun. I met his parents the other day. Kinda interesting. His dad was impressed by my veggie tacos. His mom, didn’t seem so open. I guess because I’m a shiska. She’s Jewish. But I’ll charm them! He hasn’t asked me to be monogamous so I’m still dating other people. But I really like him. In fact, I’d totally say yes, if he wanted to be in a one-on-one relationship – and we haven’t even had sex yet. 

      • R. Kamaria

        @Christelyn
        • Christelyn

           @R. Kamaria Yay! Congrats!

        •  @R. Kamaria Oh, how exciting!  Congratulations! 

        • blackpanthershay

           @R. Kamaria  Congrats!! and do tell about your veggie tacos

        •  @R. KamariaCongrats!
           
          Wow the dating culture in America is so different from what I’ve used to. When ppl go out in my culture (and husbands) you’re monogamous from the first date until you don’t see each other any more. No need for words.
           
          I take it he’s seeing lots of other girls as well?

        • R. Kamaria

           @LionMama Yes. In America, we are encouraged to “duty” date – date several men until one asks for a commitment. I don’t know why it’s that way. It’s silly. But it keeps you from spending all your time and energy on one person. I assume he goes on dates with other women. But he never talks about it. I told him about a date I went on a few weeks ago. But he hasn’t mentioned another woman. But that doesn’t mean he’s not casually dating. Since we’re not sexually active, then it probably isn’t that big a deal. 

        • R. Kamaria

           @blackpanthershay They are soooo yummy. I use Morningstar Farms veggie crumbles and saute onions and green and red peppers. I also use taco seasoning. I use the white corn taco shells and quesadilla cheese. Tasty!

        •  @R. Kamaria  @blackpanthershay That sounds DELICIOUS!

        •  @R. Kamaria Yes I guess so.. but it also limits how much you get to know a person. I, myself likes to examin a man from all angles and be really focused on him to make sure he’s right. But then again I don’t trust easily. I think I would have a lot of trust issues with a man who dated several woman at the same time. like.. why is he not focused on ME. Acctually I would get very hurt.
           
          If you don’t mind me asking.. Do these ‘casual’ dates become sexual?  In general with the women in America? I’ve read that many do it on the first date in America (And here in scandinvia, not me though) so if a woman have several dudes at a time.. No I think I’m to conservative for that lol.
           
          It’s a bit weird with me seeing how I waited 6 month, veting the man, his family and finding out if he really liked me.

        •  @LionMama  @R. Kamaria First, you can certainly date several guys at the same time. No sense putting all your eggs in one basket.
           
          You can’t speak for all American women because up-bringing and individual outlooks vary. I’ll say for my part that I don’t think it’s wise to “put out” immediately and hope that a serious relationship follows. It can work out but if a guy is pressuring you into hooking up early on, it’s usually a bad sign.

        • I forgot to mention, when I say date, I mean go out and socialize, not sleep with several people. For my part, I wouldn’t want a guy sleeping with several women and hoping to add me to the list. That reeks of a lack of interest in a serious commitment. And I wouldn’t expect a man to be interested in seriously committing to me if I was trying to bed him and several other guys.
           
          That’s pretty much the antithesis of seeking a monogamous relationship.

        • R. Kamaria

           @LionMama I wish America was more like where you live! But it isn’t. Dating is such a game. I really hate it to be honest. But I find that the more you put into a man, the more he doesn’t like you. I’ve dated one guy at a time before being committed and it turned out to be a disaster. I find that when I’m dating two or three guys at a time, I don’t have time to focus on one. While I can’t speak for all American women, I find that the more I date multiple guys, the more interested they become because they have to fight more for my attention. 
           
          As far as sex, if it’s casual, I’m typically not having sex. And definitely not with all of them. lol. That’s what ex boyfriends are for. hahaha. But seriously, I really like this guy so I’m willing to wait a long time before getting physical. I’m like a guy in that sense. If a guy is too eager to have sex with me and too soon, it’s a turn off. 

        •  @Toni_M  @R. Kamaria Well did ask for a general view..
           
          Just a thought as I said before if you are to date internationally ppl should watch out for that so you girls don’t blow it dating several men at the same time.

        •  R. Kamaria.  Disaster? Fight with other men for you’re attention?  What are you guys doing over there lol.
           
          The men over here would say screw it, there’s several other women who would be happy to date me if he’s a quality man and got things going for him.
           
          haha, I’ll never get used to western standard of sexuality. Thank god I found a husband willing to wait an appropriate time and make a commitment.
           
          Why not tell this guy you want to become serious. I know the women (black and white) here in Scandinavia have no problem telling their man that they want something serious.

        • R. Kamaria

           @LionMama I’ve dated international men. Same rules apply. But as far as American men, most are pansies. I hate to say. They often can’t handle a woman who is too assertive. So you kind of have to ease into things. I let the guys I date know that I want to get married someday. I just don’t put a timeline on it. They’ll figure it out and if they never want to get married, hopefully they will say so and never call again. 
           
          I don’t like the term serious relationship. I want a fun, loving and exciting one. Serious sounds too … well … serious and boring and like it’s Sunday school. So when guys ask if I’m looking for a serious relationship, I always say, no. I’m looking for a mutually loving and awesome relationship with a man who will be my best friend and love. 

        • PaigeinPhilly

           @LionMama  I have married a Norwegian man…and what I find is that a lot of American men play too many dang games (no matter the skin color!) and when I met my husband..he got my number immediately and called me the same day and has walked the talk ever since…=0)

        • wanderingdreamer

           @LionMama I think dating in America is different , it seems strange to date several people at a time too, that’s not how it’s done in the UK/Ireland either.

        • wanderingdreamer

           @LionMama @R. Kamaria I think dating in America is different , it seems strange to date several people at a time , that’s not how it’s done in the UK/Ireland either.

        • R. Kamaria

           @wanderingdreamer  @LionMama That’s why there are so many singles in the states. I seriously don’t understand why there are thousands of smart, good looking single people who never give each other a shot. Everyone is too concerned with looking cool. 
           
          While I really like the guy I’m dating, I’m not going to wait forever until he decides he wants to be monogamous. But I will say, he is taking things slowly and I can appreciate that. We are having fun getting to know one another. To be honest, while I go on dates with other guys every now and then, he’s the one I like the most and care about the most and the only one who’s been to my apartment. The other two I’m not really that into. But I keep them around as a safety net. 

        • Pearl Rose

           @PaigeinPhilly  @LionMama Oh I just LOVE that, that’s the way I want to date!

        • Pearl Rose

           @wanderingdreamer  @LionMama  @R. Kamaria 
          I would rather date one at a time.. it’s safer.

        • R. Kamaria

           @Pearl Rose  @wanderingdreamer  @LionMama Safer? What do you mean? Like you don’t want to get caught in a crossfire if they find out about one another? lol. 

        • Pearl Rose

           @R. Kamaria  @wanderingdreamer  @LionMama 
          I can be a bit dramatic sometimes! lol I guess I mean not figuring out who I want t go on a date with this day. Not wanting to be kissing them at the same time. Hurting someone’s feelings because they want to date me and I want to be with the other guy.. the other guy comes back kills me.. that kind of stuff LOL Or “Hey Pearl, you didn’t tell me you were seeing other people! I thought we were in a relationship!” I don’t do good with juggling.. I’m more of an undivided attention kind of girl.. AND I don’t want to be sleeping with people that I’m just dating (not worth it to me). People do that a lot nowadays. I’m just more of a one at a time girl. 

        • wanderingdreamer

           @R. Kamaria  @LionMama have you been dating him since March then? I would have thought by now he knows whether he wants to get more serious.

        • R. Kamaria

           @wanderingdreamer  @LionMama Well technically since May. We met in the meet up group in March. We didn’t start going on one-on-one dates until May. I don’t know guy time. Some say they know the day they meet you. Others say it takes time. Who knows!! 
           
          I’ll give him another month. lol

        • wanderingdreamer

           @R. Kamaria  If a guy REALLY likes you, he will let you know. Men are jealous creatures, if he really likes you he won’t want you dating other guys. If he wants to get serious, he will bring it up. If not, move on to pastures new.

  • Congratulations to Ming & her new hubby. I remember her post on her that wasn’t that long ago. For the single ladies looking for love, take Chris’ advice there are tons of avenues to meet eligible men you better use them all that’s only smart.

  • SonyaMenssen

    THANK YOU so very much Christelyn for your wonderful write up announcing Ming and Shane’s wedding as well as information on our meetup group, ONYX! Our group members are VERY excited about your visit and cannot wait to meet you! We have been discussing the book on our discussion board as well as recommending it and your blog/FB page to everyone we know. You are one VERY popular lady in ONXY!
     
    I also wanted to invite anyone in the Atlanta area to the Swirling Book Signing/Discussion event with Christelyn on September 28th! We are in the planning process now and hope to have everything finalized by weeks end. You do NOT have to be a member of ONYX to attend this great event. EVERYONE is welcome, the more the merrier:) Please keep your eyes on BBW for more details and make plans to attend so we can all meet you in person! This will be an event that you will not want to miss, especially having the opportunity to have YOUR copy of “Swirling” signed by Christelyn! We will also have a discussion with Christelyn as well as other panel members to discuss “Swirling”, dating in general and other topics that are important to men & women who would like information on dating/relationships/marriage, as well as expanding and exploring their options.  
     
    ONYX has actually had a total of 12 weddings since late 2011 (myself included:), 15 engagements and by last count 14 serious relationships. We are always excited and happy for any of our members who connect and find their “one” whether it be a fellow ONYX member or through meeting the person by attending an ONYX event (which has been the case recently:)
     
    We also have a group on Facebook for Interracial Couples (“Interracial Couples of Atlanta & Elsewhere” aka IRCAE) which is open to any and all couples who have a spouse/mate of a different race, culture or color. If you are in an IR marriage/relationship and are looking for a place to interact with other IR couples, please feel free to join us! We welcome all members who share a positive spirit and vibe.
     
    Thank you again Christelyn! Marcella and I are very excited about meeting you and are eager to introduce you and “Swirling” to the Atlanta metro area. We’re doing our best to “represent” in the South and appreciate your willingness to assist us.
     
    Happy Swirling!
     
    Sonya N. Menssen
    Co-Organizer, ONYX
    Admin, IRCAE

    • Christelyn

       @SonyaMenssen Those group stats are a-freaking-mazing!! And boy, you sure do know how to make a gal feel welcome!

    • SonyaMenssen

      All, I just want to clarify something. Ming and Shane did not meet through ONYX. Shane was a member and an Assistant Organizer of ONYX when he joined Ming’s meetup group, ColorBlind International. While Shane WAS a member/Assistant Organizer with ONYX, Ming was not and had her own meetup group, Color Blind International which is how they met. ONYX counts this wedding on behalf of Shane, not Ming but we love them both and wish them every happiness in their marriage:).

  • Leona_LoveQuest

    I love Meetup. I haven’t met any potential suitors this way yet, but I’ve made a lot of new acquaintances and I’ve been having a lot of fun.

  • Christelyn

    UPDATE: Sonya Menssen, one of the group’s organizers just told me on our fan page that I am DEAD WRONG on those numbers. THERE’S MORE! “ONYX has had a total of 12 marriages, 15 engagements and 14 serious relationships since late 2011 (including my own:) since the group started in 2011.” Just. One. Year.

    • SonyaMenssen

       @Christelyn
       LOL! Thanks Christelyn. Just to clarify; the group DID start in 2010 but we had our 1st marriage in December 2011

      • Brenda55

         @SonyaMenssen  @Christelyn  I have a question that is a little off the subject.
        I took a look at your website which as you know is wonderful.
         
        My question is this would Onyx be something that you would think of franchising to other cities? I can think of a lot of cities much like Atlanta that would be great places to set up shop.

        • SonyaMenssen

           @Brenda55  @Christelyn
           Hi Brenda! Thank you! And that is actually something Marcella and I have been discussing for a while now. The only issue is bringing together the right mix of people who have the right attitude. I’ll give fair warning to all: It is NOT easy! Most people who join think that we have their mate “in the stock room” ready for them at a moment’s notice lol! We had a lot of issues we had to deal with but seeing where we are now, it was well worth it:) If you’d like, we can definitely talk about it and will assist you (and others) with starting your own group or becoming a “sister” ONYX group. Please send me a friend request on Facebook (Sonya N. Menssen) so we can exchange email addresses and messages. Looking foward to speaking with you and helping out:) Thanks again!

    • SonyaMenssen

       @Christelyn
       Christelyn, don’t kill me but I was in error and gave the wrong month. Our first ENGAGEMENT was in Dec 2010. Our first WEDDING was in JANUARY 2011, not December. All other information is correct! I sincerely apologize for my error!

    • KingsDaughter

       @Christelyn Hurray!! Love it!

  • VintageNarcissa

    That’s pretty darn awesome. I remember just before I met my BF I was looking at IR groups on Facebook and Meetup.com and I was considering utilizing them. 

  • Andromeda

    I had BESTA see you when you come in town!!!! OAN: I guess I should join this meet up group lol…

    • Andromeda

      I got off because I couldn’t make any of the meet-ups! grrrr…Imma do better lol

  • reem11

    Congratulations to you Ming Gregory!

  • Leona_LoveQuest

    There are no Meetups quite like this in Baltimore, so I went to the ONYX page to check it out. I didn’t meet the requirements to join, but I did join the matchmaking service advertised on their page. Only $25 per match and you already KNOW the other party is interested in IRR and in starting communication. Wish I knew about this sooner!!!!

    •  @Leona_LoveQuest  o/ <3

    • friendswmimi

       @Leona_LoveQuest Let us know how that goes!! 🙂

      • Leona_LoveQuest

         @friendswmimi You know I will! I’m needing some new material to write about anyway!

    • Mel_woman

       @Leona_LoveQuest Hey, there’s actually a Baltimore IR group on meetup. But sadly, it’s closing down. I’m  not sure why. I’ve never been to any of the meetups because the group is mostly women and most of the few men that did attend were overweight or not in my age group. Maybe you could try to bring it back and diversify the group? (if you have time). Just a suggestion. Or if any Baltimore IR person here wants to save the group, I think the position is still open.

      • Leona_LoveQuest

         @Mel_woman I know there was one in DC. I went to the first one, but it was difficult to get there during the rest of their events. I found the same situation, mostly women and unattractive men in the wrong age group. I don’t know how ONYX  attracts their guys, but all the Meetups I’ve been to, for IRR or not, the women way outnumber the men, and the men are generally un-dateable.

  • JemITO

    Yay, I’m super excited for this!

  • Tammy_Ghalden

    Interracial groups work well in areas with a significant percentage of black people. Groups like this have very low membership where I live and it’s one of the largest cities in the country.

  • Maxine

    This is awesome news!  I always thought Atlanta was one of the worst places for bw/wm relationships.  Just goes to show people need to find the right outlets.  If Ming has her wedding album or videos online anywhere, I’d love to see it!

  • MayaM

    When black women are determined to accomplish a goal….they get it done.  Seeing black women lead happier lives.  That is what it is all about!

  • PaigeinPhilly

    That is such good news! I love seeing my sistahs find love…especially in the South …and HotLanta at that?..that place is black gay men city…yall know im telling the truth…so many beautiful , talented sistas down there hoping to get her IBM and they totally outnumber what they are seeking.

    • SonyaMenssen

       @PaigeinPhilly
       To quote a familiar phrase “Aint that the TRUTH” lol! What is even more sad is that we have women who think it’s “wrong” that other BW date men outside of their race. These are the women who will willingly “share” a Black man or date/marry a “down low” Black man when their “gaydar” is pinging off the charts! I want to ask them “Is your self esteem so low that you are willing to settle for THAT instead of having a man that is all YOURS, straight/hetero and desires to have a healthy, loving, monogamous marriage/relationship just because he is of a different race or comes from a different culture?” What message does that send to our daughters and younger BW? It is sad that so many BW do not recognize their self worth and KNOW that they deserve the BEST no matter what. That’s one message I am determined to get across to my fellow “sisters” no matter what:) 

  • blackpanthershay

    Congratulations Ming and hubby!!

  • swirlypirouette

    As a lady in ATL, this gives me hope. I am a part of this group and the event I went to was so much fun!

    • SonyaMenssen

       @swirlypirouette
       Swirlypirouette, I’m so glad you enjoyed the event! Which event did you attend? Please make sure you find me at the Carnival Pool Party on 8/25 if you’re going. Would love to meet you:) Happy Swirling Lady of ONYX:)

      • swirlypirouette

         @SonyaMenssen  I went to last year’s pool party (whew, what an amazing 1st event to attend). I went to Shout on Friday. I am on the fence about Saturday’s event, I’m in the military reserves and that is my drill weekend. I am so bummed. I have to get up at 5am Sunday.

        • SonyaMenssen

           @swirlypirouette
           NOW I know EXACTLY who you are! LOL! JR called me Saturday to give me an overview of the Shout event and your name WAS mentioned more than a few times:) Judging by the pictures, I can tell you guys had a GREAT time! I hope you can make it to this years Pool Party. That’s always our “end of Summer blowout” event and it  IS a “Carnival” theme. This year we’ve opened it up to other dating/singles groups (IR and non IR) plus advertised it pubilcly. We have over 100 confirmed RSVP’s so try and make it if you can. I would hate for you to miss out on the fun but don’t get in trouble lol! If you can attend please make sure we meet before the end of the night. Most of the time we are greeting everyone so I’ll be easy to find. Just look for the tallest couple around:) Jason is 6’5 and I’m 6 foot even so we’re pretty easy to spot.

        • swirlypirouette

           @SonyaMenssen I hope I can make it! I will try really hard because I know it will be a GOOD TIME! I will be sure to say hello!  

  • sweetpea2580

    Congratulation’s to the happy couple.
    On a side note the meetup groups where I live are complete jokes. After I am done with school I am moving to a livelier city!!

  • GoneInternational

    Wow, this group sounds so awesome! I wish there were something like this in the Midwest (Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee). 
     
    Sonya, if you don’t mind me asking, what is the age range of the group members and of those who are entering serious relationships and marriages? 

    • SonyaMenssen

       @GoneInternational
       Hi GoneInternational:) The age range is 35 to 57. Our “youngest” couple is 35 and 37 respectively and our “mature” couple is 48 and 57 respectively:)

  • Leona_LoveQuest

    IMPORTANT UPDATE: I was accepted as a client into Swirl Matchmaking service, but I just received an email informing me that they will be limiting their clientele to Georgia residents only as of September 1st! (Where were they when I actually lived in Georgia?!)  It’s great news that their business has become such a success, but I guess they are now overwhelmed with requests from women across the country. That’s great news for them, but now I’m back at square one. Hmmm. Maybe we need to start a chapter in the DC area.

    • SonyaMenssen

       @Leona_LoveQuest
       I am sorry about Leona-LoveQuest. Marcella has needed to scale back some due to personal issues but she IS revamping and trying to decide what direction she wants to take going forward. I also want to ask you if you travel to Atlanta frequntly? We DO accept out of state members but they must either visit Atlanta frequently or commit to attending at least 2 ONYX events a year. They must also be active on our group discussion board. If you meet those requirements, I a approve your memership so you can “check us out” 🙂 Let me know! Would love to have you as a member. 

      • Leona_LoveQuest

         @SonyaMenssen I don’t travel to Atlanta frequently. I just settled in Baltimore last year and I work mostly in the DC area. I lived in Valdosta, GA for four years, but I didn’t meet anyone until I decided to quit that job and move to Virginia.
        I’ll have to do some research for matchmaking services in my area once I’m in a more stable position financially. I know I can’t afford Paul Carrick Brunson’s fee now that he’s friends with Oprah. LOL!  Lovetown, USA is also in GA. Maybe I should reconsider moving back!

  • Cynthia

    would love to meet a 48-55 gentleman