Melania Trump: A Cautionary Tale of Hegemony

As if we didn’t need more proof of Melania’s distaste for husband, we now have this…

I noticed a lot of social media posts about how to snag a rich and successful man, as if that was the be all and end all. But I feel I have a responsibility to address the pitfalls of making that be your laser focus when finding a mate. Sure; it’s nice flying around in private jets, wearing designer clothes, eating and staying and five-star restaurants and living in a gilded cage…for about a month. When that newness wears off and you have to look at what you’ve traded for such a life…perhaps a narcissistic man who would drop you like a hot potato if you lost your looks or your figure, or a man with a Napoleon complex *cough* Kevin Hart *cough* pathologically chasing tail to prove his manhood, you’ll soon question if your sacrifice was worth it.

I was born in 1973. I honestly haven’t EVER seen a more miserable First Lady in need of rescue than I have looking MMP, or Miserable Melania Trump. Check out the history of their…”love” story in the Vanity Fair article. He didn’t even have concern for her when she was pregnant. She was window dressing. He only agreed to her having a baby at 35 as long as she agreed to keep her body intact after the baby’s birth.

What is more, her son Barron looks as miserable as she does. This is not the picture of a happy, functional family, despite the many millions or billions of property and assests they posses. At some point the money just doesn’t matter.

So ladies, as you plot and plan and position yourself to find a man of means that will ensure that you won’t have to worry about money for the rest of your life, think about what you WILL have the time to ruminate on once money isn’t a factor. Think about what you will have to tolerate and endure. Think of all the fake grins and humiliations. The soullessness of it all. Think for a moment, that ugly Cheeto of a man mounting you at night.

Now is this me telling you to marry a bum? Pfftt! C’mon. You know me better than that. But if you had to choose between a millionaire narcissist and a sincere man who made a solid six figures and loved the shit out of you, you’d better know better.

By the way…if you haven’t noticed, I hate our president. HATE HIM. That doesn’t mean however, that I’m a flaming liberal. I’m a registered Independent and I lean conservative. Being conservative shouldn’t mean I have to turn a blind eye to the pathological narcissism of this man, or the lying and buffoonery. But hey; if that’s the cost of admission, maybe the liberals need to have some more consideration by me…

