QOTW: “How Can I Support My People in an Interracial Marriage?”

The note…

I’m a 27y/o stay at home wife/new mom, I’ve been subscribed to your channel for a few years now. I am married to a Ukrainian-American man who was adopted by Americans & came to US at age 11. We have a child together. My man is so supportive (we support each other) not just of me as an individual but, he’s interested in supporting the black community as well; mainly due to his people’s background with Russia, he understands oppression.

Anyway Chris, I am writing to you for a few reasons. As a black woman I am very much interested in advancing impoverished black communities across America (as I said my husband supports me in this) but, get some kick back when a very FEW ignorant blacks tell me I cannot want to support blacks while being married to a nonblack. I know this is a ridiculous comment….

Also, I would just like your advice on a few things.

What do you think is the best way for impoverished black communities to heal themselves/ourselves? I feel we let our locally elected officials get by w/ineffective leadership. I feel our local churches could do more to help but, honestly I’m very new to this topic & certainly am lacking details. I just wanted to ask you very quickly before I delve deeply into some books on the topic.

Why is it successful blacks do not speak much of giving back in terms of urban development, etc.?

Do you have any thoughts on this?….I do know you are NOT an urban developer nor are you from an impoverished black neighborhood.

I just relate to you well and am wondering if you have any thoughts on this very real ordeal that has started to haunt me….literally lol.

I want blacks of all backgrounds to stand for our most unfortunate counterparts, whether or not we are married to another black.

I do not want those growing up in ghettos to feel left behind, abandoned or even forgotten in their disillusioned disposition of inferiority.

And most importantly I feel if competent, capable blacks rally together & begin to turn around our own communities we will be more respected on not just a national scale but, also a world wide scale.

Sorry, I do not mean to take up so much of your time.

Thank you for the uplifting message you give to us black women, as no one else is doing this. Yes, we must stand for ourselves and make lemonade of the sour lemons we’ve been dealt but, hey that is why we are intelligent, competent, beautiful and willing!

God bless you Christelyn! 🙂

Here’s my take…

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.