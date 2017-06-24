Texting Techniques for the Online Dating Jackpot

As much as I hate how texting is dominating our communication practices, it’s evident that it’s an integral part of connecting and maintaining modern-day relationships. But how much is too much? How deep should you go in revealing yourself? Luckily for you, I have by buddy Jordan Harbinger, co-founder of The Art of Charm to give you some texting techniques and tips to help you navigate the craziness.

Critics of too much information revealed via texting say that it should only be used to flirt a bit and make plans. But Jordan thinks that can be a bit too constrictive, and negates the reality of the technological world we live in. But when you have people meeting in online forums, quickly and openly changing their relationship status on Facebook and then breaking up before they ever meet in the flesh, there absolutely needs to be some middle ground.

