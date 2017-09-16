Turns Out ‘Hot Cop’ Micheal Hamill Hates Jews!

Last week we reported on a selfie of three good looking Gainesville, FL police officers who were out on the streets assisting with hurricane relief. Turns out officer Michael Hamill, 28, who looked especially sweet, is wearing a mask. After someone scrolled through his social media pages, an alarming discovery of anti-semitic comments popped up.

This from Yahoo:

One of the screenshots from Hamill’s Facebook page, posted in 2011, read: “So I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality its YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. put them in an oven and deal with them the hitler way. haha” Another screenshot of a 2013 post reads: “Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me sleep better as well. here is one for everybody ‘what’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?’ anybody know? well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps.’” Hamill joined the force in 2016, three years after he made the alleged comments.

Three years before he was hired, huh? People don’t realize that your social media rants, racism, and risky lifestyles will come back to bite you. The internet has a short attention span, but a long memory. The department is shocked…SHOCKED!! that the cop’s remarks weren’t discovered through a traditional background check.

Hmmmm….

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.