White Chicks, Like Seriously. Don’t You Have Better Stuff to Do??

So I’m looking through my Yahoo feed and see a photo of this silly white woman who wants everyone to know she’s on her period.
I am a woman, therefore, I bleed. . It’s messy, it’s painful, it’s terrible, & it’s beautiful. . And yet, you wouldn’t know. Because I hide it. . I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile. . Tampons? What are those. We don’t say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier). . Events or engagements get missed. I’ll tell myself it’s the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being “caught,” at what…I’m not quite sure. . And I’m lucky. . Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION. . WHY? . Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed. . STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you’re too afraid to say “I’m bleeding” or “vagina.” Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity. . START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don’t recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don’t perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance. . This #StartSomethingSunday , I want to highlight @corawomen . . Cora Women is a 100% Organic tampon company. . But that’s not all. They are also breaking barriers. Making it ok to talk about periods, even on social media. Providing personalized, delivered tampon/pad orders right to your door. AND for every box purchased, donating a box of sustainable pads to girls who can’t afford menstruation products. . Fuck yeah. That’s the kind of stuff I can galvanize behind, no money or even product needed. Just a mission I support on a topic we should ALL be talking about. . More ⬇️
Honestly, this is the kind of stuff, white ladies, that makes women of color not able to take you seriously when it comes to feminism. Instead of fighting for girls and women in third world countries being kidnapped, raped and sold into sexual slavery, you’re fighting for the “right” to gross everyone out with your freaking red-stained yoga pants. The absolute GALL of you…have you just won all the important stuff that you wanted, like the right to vote and equal pay, that you have to resort to this?
Like really? This is going to be your fight? Your right to display DISGUSTING body fluids so we all have to be grossed out? Okay; I’ll play. Let’s not wipe our asses after we shit, okay? Let’s just sneeze and let the snot go all over everybody! No more snot shaming!! You know what? I don’t think I should have to be shamed into using the toilet anymore at all. I’m just going to piss wherever I feel like pissing!
You privileged, protected little nitwits have NO FREAKING IDEA what a struggle is and you now have become an utter joke. A BLOODY joke.
You’re running around doing yoga and little girls are getting their clits chopped off. You’re whining about having to wear a bra and shirt and some little girl is getting gang raped and her tiny little insides are being ruined by sociopaths. You make me BLOODY sick.
Give it up, silly twits. Period blood is a freaking bio hazard (okay; my FB friend is a nurse as says it’s not, but still). Just like snot, pee and poop. What you REALLY should be ashamed of is your overprivileged existence that leads you to create oppression where there is none.
PISS OFF!!