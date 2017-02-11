White Chicks, Like Seriously. Don’t You Have Better Stuff to Do??

So I’m looking through my Yahoo feed and see a photo of this silly white woman who wants everyone to know she’s on her period.

Honestly, this is the kind of stuff, white ladies, that makes women of color not able to take you seriously when it comes to feminism. Instead of fighting for girls and women in third world countries being kidnapped, raped and sold into sexual slavery, you’re fighting for the “right” to gross everyone out with your freaking red-stained yoga pants. The absolute GALL of you…have you just won all the important stuff that you wanted, like the right to vote and equal pay, that you have to resort to this?

Like really? This is going to be your fight? Your right to display DISGUSTING body fluids so we all have to be grossed out? Okay; I’ll play. Let’s not wipe our asses after we shit, okay? Let’s just sneeze and let the snot go all over everybody! No more snot shaming!! You know what? I don’t think I should have to be shamed into using the toilet anymore at all. I’m just going to piss wherever I feel like pissing!

You privileged, protected little nitwits have NO FREAKING IDEA what a struggle is and you now have become an utter joke. A BLOODY joke.

You’re running around doing yoga and little girls are getting their clits chopped off. You’re whining about having to wear a bra and shirt and some little girl is getting gang raped and her tiny little insides are being ruined by sociopaths. You make me BLOODY sick.

Give it up, silly twits. Period blood is a freaking bio hazard (okay; my FB friend is a nurse as says it’s not, but still). Just like snot, pee and poop. What you REALLY should be ashamed of is your overprivileged existence that leads you to create oppression where there is none.

PISS OFF!!