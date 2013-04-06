A White Guy’s Honest Opinion About Black Women…and Their Weight.

Here’s a warning: Ladies who are doggedly defensive about anyone ever saying anything critical about their physique might want to scroll on to the next post, because this guy is giving an honest (and somewhat raw) opinion that I’m sure is going to offend some-dang-body.

The man who wrote this to me is in his forties and gorgeous. He very much keeps himself in shape and is committed to a healthy lifestyle. He only recently started dating black women, but observed something on an online dating site dedicated to BW/WM dating–most of the back women wishing to connect with him were overweight or downright obese.

As a white guy who takes good care if his body, I desire the same thing in my mate. I keep a trim fit body because I know it’s sexually attractive, and by that same token a girl’s trim fit body is sexually attractive to me. Honesty why would I put this amount of energy into my body and then want to be with someone who didn’t care about hers? Keeping yourself trim and fit shows me you care about pleasing me visually, and…to be honest, sexually. Men are visual creatures, that’s why porn sells. We like to like what we see. Why wouldn’t you want to put all your effort into creating the best visual experience for us? Especially when we put so much energy into doing it for you. I know how good it feels to be wanted and see that look on your face when your enjoying what you see and what you feel. I also know it heightens the sexual experience a lot when I’m enjoying your body and am extremely sexually attracted to it. And ladies, let me tell you, there’s nothing more beautiful then the graceful muscle structure of a finely tuned black female body… OMG! Can I just tell you… Athletic is it. And I’m not talking about big and round, go look at some of those Olympic sportswomen…Muscle tone, a six pack, that’s athletic. And I’ll be honest girls, when you friend me on Facebook, the first things do is troll all your pics to see how big you are. It’s such a disappointment when I see this beautiful face approach me and then as I scroll through I see you’re bigger than me. I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines here, I don’t go to Japan and demand cheeseburgers, I go for the sushi. If you want this sushi you gotta meet me on what I find attractive. My culture values thin and trim and athletic. If this is the culture you want to be a part of you can’t try to force me to like something I’m just not sexually attracted too… It’s a chemical thing and all the booksmarts and intelligence in the world isn’t going to change the fact that I like someone who takes care of themselves…

Footnote: You can do one or two things with this information..dismiss this guy as a jerk, or take it in and maybe take what you can use as leave the rest. I know a few of you are going to bristle because of this man’s sexual references to the female body type, and I understand that because maybe you’re not used to seeing that type of talk, but I can assure you that imagining sex with women is on the mind of most red-blooded heterosexual men 50-11 times a day.