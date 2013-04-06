Beyond Black & White

A White Guy's Honest Opinion About Black Women…and Their Weight.

A White Guy’s Honest Opinion About Black Women…and Their Weight.

Here’s a warning: Ladies who are doggedly defensive about anyone ever saying anything critical about their physique might want to scroll on to the next post, because this guy is giving an honest (and somewhat raw) opinion that I’m sure is going to offend some-dang-body.

The man who wrote this to me is in his forties and gorgeous. He very much keeps himself in shape and is committed to a healthy lifestyle. He only recently started dating black women, but observed something on an online dating site dedicated to BW/WM dating–most of the back women wishing to connect with him were overweight or downright obese.

As a white guy who takes good care if his body, I desire the same thing in my mate. I keep a trim fit body because I know it’s sexually attractive, and by that same token a girl’s trim fit body is sexually attractive to me. Honesty why would I put this amount of energy into my body and then want to be with someone who didn’t care about hers? Keeping yourself trim and fit shows me you care about pleasing me visually, and…to be honest, sexually.

Men are visual creatures, that’s why porn sells. We like to like what we see. Why wouldn’t you want to put all your effort into creating the best visual experience for us? Especially when we put so much energy into doing it for you.

I know how good it feels to be wanted and see that look on your face when your enjoying what you see and what you feel. I also know it heightens the sexual experience a lot when I’m enjoying your body and am extremely sexually attracted to it.

And ladies, let me tell you, there’s nothing more beautiful then the graceful muscle structure of a finely tuned black female body… OMG! Can I just tell you… Athletic is it. And I’m not talking about big and round, go look at some of those Olympic sportswomen…Muscle tone, a six pack, that’s athletic.

And I’ll be honest girls, when you friend me on Facebook, the first things do is troll all your pics to see how big you are. It’s such a disappointment when I see this beautiful face approach me and then as I scroll through I see you’re bigger than me.

I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines here, I don’t go to Japan and demand cheeseburgers, I go for the sushi. If you want this sushi you gotta meet me on what I find attractive. My culture values thin and trim and athletic. If this is the culture you want to be a part of you can’t try to force me to like something I’m just not sexually attracted too… It’s a chemical thing and all the booksmarts and intelligence in the world isn’t going to change the fact that I like someone who takes care of themselves…

Footnote: You can do one or two things with this information..dismiss this guy as a jerk, or take it in and maybe take what you can use as leave the rest. I know a few of you are going to bristle because of this man’s sexual references to the female body type, and I understand that because maybe you’re not used to seeing that type of talk, but I can assure you that imagining sex with women is on the mind of most red-blooded heterosexual men 50-11 times a day. Waistline of a black woman

  • kaylenematthews

    Glad he said this! I see too many fat black women walking around thinking all that “fatness” is cute. It’s not. In my opinion, if you want to date outside your race especially white and Asian, you should try to lose some weight. Thinness/fitness is idolized in white and Asian communities. There are always exceptions to the rules, however, but the majority of the men love fit, in-shape women. I can guarantee you you will attract more men when you lose weight. Look at the many interracial couples where the woman is black, 7 out of 10 times she’s thin/fit/small/medium and etc.

    • Christelyn

      @kaylenematthews From the many interviews I have with men who think like him, they love our hair, our eyes, our lips, our nose, our skin tones–everything….except the weight.

      • kaylenematthews

        @Christelyn  Exactly! I always say that black women would be the center of the universe if we strive as a collective whole to live a more healthy lifestyle and maintain weight that’s in proportion to our bodies. Many men from other “races” whether secretly or proudly are attracted to us, but many of them have issues with our weight. That’s one of their biggest pet peeves about us.

        • EnJay

          @kaylenematthews  @Christelyn  And, truth be told, I don’t think WE even like the weight.  I think a lot of the attitude regarding weight is a knee-jerk reaction to being rejected in other ways, and keeping a stiff upper lip (or SBW stance).  Weighing too much is not healthy.  Weighing too little is not healthy either, but that is not generally a problem.

      • TamekaMacon

        @Christelyn   @kaylenematthews Whomp! There it is! I attracted many more white men when I was a curvy 190 (keep in mind I am 6″2 and I had a flat stomach) than I do now at  a fluffy 230.

        • Christelyn

          @TamekaMacon  @kaylenematthews Weight is not a natural “black woman” trait. It is a byproduct of a host of unhealthy eating practices. The skin, the hair, the features are…and that’s what these men LOVE. If many single black women put more time into fitness and less time buying clothes and shoes and hair or whatever, you’re absolutely right…there would be no more talk of black women “being chosen last.”

        • Dandelion100

          @Christelyn @TamekaMacon @kaylenematthews
          “Weight is not a natural “black woman” trait” Thank you! I’m sick of people equating black women with being so-called curvy or obese. If you’re overweight, you’re overweight. Don’t try to pass it off as a characteristic of black women. As Napoleon Dynamite says: Gosh!

        • EnJay

          @TamekaMacon  @Christelyn   @kaylenematthews Amazon here too, Tameka:  5′ 11.5″ tall, and right around 200 lbs.  Size 12-14.  White men loved me when I was this height and 135 lbs.  Black men love me now.  Latin men love me when I’m 10-15 lbs up, but I don’t EVER intend to go there again (weight-wise), so…
           
          Anyway, I am so not mad at what this man is saying.  He can’t speak for all white men, of course, but there is merit to what he is saying.

    • BWWOB

      @kaylenematthews Agreed.

      • Christelyn

        @BWWOB  @kaylenematthews Hey Dee Dee…the black dudes are trolling on the FAcebook page, offended by this man’s honesty. What are they afraid of? They scared that dispelling the myth that black women carrying 100 extra pounds is sexy will blow things for them? LOL

        • @Christelyn   @BWWOB  @kaylenematthews  More like they are scared of a bit of competition. And I’m not talking about white men.
           
          IDK who it was talking about DL black men stalking BW/non-BM IRR blogs, but some of the comments I’ve seen recently make me believe it. These closeted persons need to go get their life and leave black women alone. Sorry you’re suffering a beard shortage, but that’s got nothing to do with us.

        • LorMarie

          @Christelyn   @BWWOB  @kaylenematthews
           Yeah, like the guy who said, “ya’ll still lusting after them?” LOL.

        • imahrtbrkbeat

          @LorMarie  @Christelyn   @BWWOB  @kaylenematthews that comment did have me rollin, though..LoL. I see the side-eye rolling all the way to Pluto (damn…I forgot that’s not a planet anymore…but you get the idea).

        • onmywayup

          @Toni_M  @Christelyn   @BWWOB  @kaylenematthews That’s Dee Dee from BWWOB who normally talks about closeted black men.

  • TamekaMacon

    He didn’t say anything that alot of men haven’t said. I’m not offended at all. When you see white men with black women they usually have a slendar build. I’m on a quest to lose some weight so I can get back in the dating game.

    • TamekaMacon

      I also should have stated and to get my health in order. I have too much weight on my frame and have had lots of health problems.

      • WorldTravelingChic

        @TamekaMacon Good luck with getting to a healthier place!

    • onmywayup

      @TamekaMacon Good to hear it, Tameka!

  • Hey you can’t be a nickel looking for a dime. My mom always said you gotta be realistic about what you can pull.

  • BWWOB

    Yes. I say it all the time, with love and empathy, I say it over and over!!  There is plump, pudgy, fat and obese. I’m beyond tired of Black America trying to pass obesity off as being thick and acceptable thus many assume that Other Brothers will want them. No they don’t. 
     
    He only told the truth from his perspective. If you want to know what the horse is thinking go to the stall, LOL. On my page I school them to ditch the dozens of neck-up only photos (gimme a break gigantic clue you’re hiding a big body) and the passive assumption that OB find their obesity just as attractive as a normal size BW.
     
    Black America has truly worked on number on it’s women, to use them to capture them, to keep them down on the farm as a fat  unloved unmarried babymaking hard working mules! Now, the mules want to swirl without changing their attitude or outlook on health. Which becomes a joke and a parody as they pursue OB with that ‘I know I’m cute (from the neck up)’ attitude.
     
     
    Brenda Thompson writes very well about it: this: http://blackwomenwithotherbrothers.blogspot.com/2013/04/guest-post-what-you-wont-do-by-brenda.html
     
    There is a immediate solution to big women wanting to swirl with OB hotties: Ya gotta go to a niche dating site for big beautiful women!! Cause if you’re obese it’s almost impossible to compete with fit and fly BW so go where men state they want a big woman: niche dating sites!!!  http://blackwomenwithotherbrothers.blogspot.com/2013/03/black-women-swirling-obesity-and-other.html

  • tracyreneejones

    *sigh*

    • m008

      @tracyreneejones Yes.
       
      (slightly OT – emailed you (& commented on your awesome scansion) in your earlier published poetic post … just wanted to give you heads-up as I’m sure you are deluged 🙂 )

  • LorMarie

    I’m definitely going to send this post to a person that swore up and down that I was wrong about nonblack men valuing healthy weight and fit women. I’m not offended as he has a right. Only two challenges:
     
    “If this is the culture you want to be a part of…”
     
    No, most of us do not want to be a part of your culture…even those of us that date/marry you.
     
    Second, I must be honest and say that perhaps he should not date black women or find women offline that fit his idea of what’s attractive. There’s nothing racist about taking a step back if you find that you are not attracted.

  • imahrtbrkbeat

    I think I’m more offended at the “if you want to get with my culture, you have to assimilate to what we want” mentality. I understand in a mate that, yes, you want someone that more than likely matches your stamina and your health, lifestyle, etc. That is not the issue…but that comment — I have to strongly disagree that you have to assimilate to white culture in order to get with a white man. Why must I debase myself to be with you? How about what requirements from my culture that you have to meet? Two to tango, bruh. Two to mf-ing tango.

    • Christelyn

      @imahrtbrkbeat Let’s take that “culture” comment out of it. The primary focus of the piece is black women and weight. I’m hoping that you won’t reject the message because it wasn’t delivered soft and fluffy enough.

      • @Christelyn   @imahrtbrkbeat The culture comment does come off as rather condescending but I do understand the jest of the post.

        • Christelyn

          @TheMoxieSophic  @imahrtbrkbeat I think (no I know because I talked to him) the culture reference has more to do with how many black people glorify “junk in the trunk” versus what white culture values in physique. I just was going to leave the letter as he wrote it and promised to clarify as needed.

        • imahrtbrkbeat

          @Christelyn   @TheMoxieSophic But he still said it. Everyone has a preference, I get that. I have certain physiques that I’m attracted to. But if he didn’t mean that, he shouldn’t have said it and it shouldn’t have been included in the letter, period. I understand what you’re saying, but he’s also generalizing his culture, saying that only white men want that type of body. I know that’s not true. I’ve seen it and been in it. It ain’t true. So don’t brainwash black women into thinking that if they ever want to consider being with a man outside of their race, they must assimilate to their culture because they have to be skinny, or fit, or whatever. Strive to better yourself, but not at the expense of what someone else, or what another culture – supposedly – wants.

        • @Christelyn   @imahrtbrkbeat I live in LA and most of the black people I see are pretty fit and health conscious but that’s a regional issue.

        • Gigi

          @Christelyn   @TheMoxieSophic  I have a friend that was just like him and he had some unfortunate mishap that changed his entire life.  He would only date women that had a certain look and to me that is a preference and I don’t see anything wrong with that.  However, my friend was in a horrible accident and now  he depends upon any shape or size men or women to take care of him.  So life has a way of really making us take a closer look at whats really important.  Hey, I’m not stating nothing more than love is deeper than the outer appearance.   I hope one day that my friend will be able to walk again and I’m more than sure his  outlook on life has taken a difference approach.

        • imahrtbrkbeat

          @TheMoxieSophic  @Christelyn  Very true. I used to live in Miami, where it matches from time to time. But I’ve also lived in NY and Atlanta, where it varies, really, and truly.

  • Weight isn’t a black or white issue at all. Most men prefer fit/slender women. Obesity is unattractive. Obese bodies usually look deformed. I will say women shouldn’t get in shape to please some random man but for health, self esteem, and to look good for yourself. When you look and feel good that radiates from within and people will pick up on that.

    • I will also state that the weight issue is an American problem. According to the Center for Disease Control here are the stats regarding overweight Americans:
       
      Adult Obesity FactsObesity is common, serious and costlyMore than one-third of U.S. adults (35.7%) are obese.
       
      Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer, some of the leading causes of preventable death. [Read guidelines]In 2008, medical costs associated with obesity were estimated at $147 billion; the medical costs for people who are obese were $1,429 higher than those of normal weight.
       
      Obesity affects some groups more than othersNon-Hispanic blacks have the highest age-adjusted rates of obesity (49.5%) compared with Mexican Americans (40.4%), all Hispanics (39.1%) and non-Hispanic whites (34.3%) 
       
      Among non-Hispanic black and Mexican-American men, those with higher incomes are more likely to be obese than those with low income.Higher income women are less likely to be obese than low-income women.There is no significant relationship between obesity and education among men. Among women, however, there is a trend—those with college degrees are less likely to be obese compared with less educated women.Between 1988–1994 and 2007–2008 the prevalence of obesity increased in adults at all income and education levels.

  • Gigi

    Wake up!! There is obesity in all ethnicity which doesn’t exclude the white race.  So there are many people that feel the same way he does but it doesn’t have anything to do with race.  I always believe if you want a man with a job, then make sure you have one, if you want a man with a good body, then make sure you have that too and most of all, if you want a man with money, make sure you’re not broke.  So to everyone that is reading this message, take care of yourself one day at a time.   Blessings & Good life!

  • Freckles087

    When someone decides that they are going to date someone of a different race I don’t think they are trying to become part of a different culture. I think it has more to do with the fact that they are looking for someone they connect with. With that being said. I agree with the other parts of this guy’s post/rant. It’s funny how what we want is sometimes different from who we are. If you are overweight and out of shape why should you expect someone who takes very good care of themselves and is fit to want to be with you. I know, I know, someone is going to throw out the, “they should love me for who I am/my personality….blah, blah, blah.”  The truth is, when we meet someone we know nothing about them. All we have to go off of is whether or not we find them attractive. You have to be what it is that you want in a mate. You want someone loving and attentive, be that. If you want someone who looks like Channing Tatum, you should probably make sure that your body is bangin’ too. But even more so, do it for your own health and the way it makes you feel about your body and all that you can accomplish. 
     
    Otherwise, that hogwash about conforming to the “white culture” is silly. Being physically fit is not a “white” thing. It’s a health thing.

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Freckles087 I agree – people look for the connection. For this guy, it seems like it’s being fit, hitting the gym and focusing on what his body looks like. For others, it may be something else. Different strokes for different folks.
       
      This, though –> “But even more so, do it for your own health and the way it makes you feel about your body and all that you can accomplish.” GOLDEN! Don’t get healthy so you can attract someone else. Do it for yourself so that when he comes and goes, your motivation for remaining healthy, fit and fabulous remains.

  • PaiAnnieMae

    RACE WILL ALWAYS BE AN ISSUE IN AMERICA

  • LorMarie

    I thin I might know who this guy is, LOL. Whatever the case, we should lose weight but strive for a look that makes us feel beautiful. I like the idea of being slender, but I don’t want an athletic body.

  • Even though I’ve sworn to stay out of the weight debate (because I can only work on me), I’ve shared this story before and I’m gonna do it again. 
     
    I watched with my own eyes a program where scientists went to a remote South American village to interact with a tribe. I have no idea what their name was, but here are some facts:
     
    – These people had no access to modern technology, including telephones, television, computers and internet, fashion trends, etc. 
     
    – They did not interact with modern cultures or societies, so there were no outside influences.
     
    – There was no way they knew anything about what men in the world “prefered” based on the media.
     
     
     
    When the men of this tribe were asked what shape/sort of woman they preferred, they ALL chose the smaller women. Not skinny, but they preferred the women have a pear shape, but clearly healthy. They did NOT like obese women.
     
    The reason they prefered the smaller women is because they felt they were healthy, could function better, and would have the least amount of trouble bearing children. They did NOT like obese women because they felt they were less healthy, couldn’t do as much and observed the women had more trouble during child birth.
     
    In their mind, they wanted women who were smaller, but healthy. 
     
     
    So the desire for smaller, healthy women has nothing to do with the media trying to hurt black women. It’s a survival instinct based on procreation. The desire for unhealthy, anorexic women, that’s a different conversation altogether and it’s a cop out to act like that’s what men mean when they say they prefer women who aren’t 300 lbs and can barely walk.
     
    It’s also a cruel fact that while a lot of black women are sitting on the sidelines waiting for the exception to become the rule, other women are doing what they have to in order to get the quality men they want. They are THRILLED when black women take themselves out of the game, because that’s one less woman they have to worry about.
     
     
    A lot of black women get mad when someone tells them to do something that will help them become competitive, but the reality is….you don’t have to do anything. Other women will take the steps you won’t, and you’ll just fade out of existence. Evolution is a bitch, but there it is. Being survive and thrive by taking the necessary steps to get what they want. 
     
    I have already made up in my mind I am not interested in fighting people about their bodies. I do believe there is someone out there for everyone, but if you’re whining about the quality of the pool, and you aren’t willing to do more to expand it. *kanye shrug*
     
     
    And with that….
     
    *exits stage left*

    • CherieMaria

      @Toni_M Yes. I am glad you clarified that because I am sure someone was going to throwout the stick figure/anorexic comment. Men will always be visual and a lot of them prefer fit no matter the body type. I recently got my pear shaped body into shape and I had so called well meaning associates telling me I shouldn’t do it and I will lose my butt. They were a little bit too pushy. Now I am fit, curvy, and getting more attention than when I was just letting my pounds pile up.

    • kaylenematthews

      @Toni_M Well said!

    • Kels

      @Toni_M THIS.

    • imahrtbrkbeat

      @Toni_M But at the same time, they should want to do it to better themselves, not to “catch a man.” I mean, people change. It makes me wonder — what if this woman you fell in love with became a victim of a tragic accident, or a disorder, or something of the like, that causes her body to morph into something that no longer meet “your standards”? He’s entitled to leave her? I mean, yeah, do whatever you want, but not at the expense of saying that this person has to be a certain way in order to be with me. AND if they don’t upkeep that phsyisque due to — heaven forbid a pregnancy, thryoid problem, or whatever — they’re no longer deemed worthy to be with YOU? It’s not about you — it’s about the two of you. Just let love be love, man. I know that’s hard for some people, but if all those stipulations exist, they’re not for you. At the end of the day — better yourself for YOURSELF, not to meet anyone else’s expectations. Healthy mind and healthy spirit will hopefully bring someone of like mind to you.

      • @imahrtbrkbeat I am so not here for derailment. This conversation is about ATTRACTION. If you want to do it for yourself, fine. But what I stated was the truth regarding instinctive sexual attraction based on a desire to mate and procreate at the most basic level. And healthy, fit women win out.
         
        It is what it is and all the time black women spend making excuses someone else is spending watching what they eat and doing push ups.
         
        It is what it is. A lot of black women are lying to themselves about their weight. It’s a matter of putting in the work to get it off. If you don’t want to do it, get out of everyone else’s ear about why you can’t. 
         
        I for one am no longer interested in enabling black women to keep themselves out of contention for quality men.

        • imahrtbrkbeat

          @Toni_M but just because he’s fit does not mean he’s quality.

        • imahrtbrkbeat

          @Toni_M It’s not enabling, though. Please understand, if a brother was saying this — which I’ve dealt with a number of times — I would (and have had) have the same stance. As someone who is dealing with an autoimmune disorder (I blame an under cooked chicken sandwich from a very prominent restaurant chain, but that’s another story for another time…) and had no other option but to get her life in gear, I am in NO WAY enabling the poor health of black women. I’ve worked around it everyday, and it breaks my heart to see the vicious cycle happen with children. I just believe that this man’s word should not be taken as bond, and to some, that may happen with some people who do not know better. I never said that I didn’t agree with what he said — because that, to me, is common sense. If I’m obese, I’m not going to expect someone like Brad Pitt pick me up on the side of the street and shower me with endless affection. HOWEVER, I don’t think he has the right to speak for everyone and again, claim his preferences or beliefs are as bond. The comments just came off as reckless. Yes, that may not have been his intention, but it just came off as ugly. @Christelyn  …I know this is your friend, but like I said, if anyone had said that, I’d have the same reaction, black, white, latino, asian, whatever…

    • onmywayup

      @Toni_M Eloquent as usual, Toni. Thanks for saying how I feel better than I could.

  • imahrtbrkbeat

    just a bit of an anecdote: 
     
    I’ve worked in public service where we stumbled upon a lot of — let’s just say interesting things that have been lost. One of which was a porno with black women. The description was on the dvd (in the title). The man that accidentally lost it was also trim and fit. I’m just sayin…

    • @imahrtbrkbeat Just saying what? That white men see black women as sex objects and nothing more? Yeah, we’ve heard that one before…

      • Christelyn

        @Toni_M  @imahrtbrkbeat Uh huh. Jeez…here we have an 80% OOW rate in the black community–tell me again which race of men is using black women solely for sex?

        • Kels

          @Christelyn   @Toni_M  @imahrtbrkbeat It’s a testament to the brainwashing skills of the black community that this “they only want your black ass for sex” tactic still holds up. SMH.

        • imahrtbrkbeat

          @Christelyn   @Toni_M Wow. No..no, I was referring to the porn aspect, ladies. LoL. And how just because he sees black women that way as desirable because of his build does not mean that everyone that is like that does. 
           
          And if you know me as a poster, you would know that I’m fully aware of this…

        • imahrtbrkbeat

          @Christelyn   @Toni_M Wow…no no no. First, if you know me as a poster, I’m not ignorant to that fact, as I’ve touched upon it. 
          Secondly, what I’m saying is that his point is negated when he said that men who watch porn to see women that he’s attracted to who fit that description. I just made the simple observation that that is not the case, you know — fetishes? Yeah. That…not the objectification. That’s a given. It’s not meant to have been taken beyond that.

  • I think more women who desire optimal lives should discipline themselves when it comes to diet and exercise. Women who are physically fit have a strategic advantage and will draw more quality men because the truth is that most people will not get in shape and eat right.  A lot of overweight people are too complacent  to change their bad habits. We also have the fat acceptance movement telling people that their obesity is beautiful. So my thing is if someone wants to walk around with extra weight putting pressure on their joints and heart then by all means go for it. It’s your life at the end of the day. Here is another perspective about the weight issue. http://www.therulesrevisited.com/2012/07/what-men-think-about-your-weight.html

  • Christelyn

    Can I just say though…I want that model’s stomach and thighs. So off to do my daily torture…

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Christelyn Good luck! Even when I’m down to a size 4 I don’t have those abs. If you can make it happen I’ll be slightly jealous of you too! 🙂

      • Christelyn

        @WorldTravelingChic I am officially down to a four too, so I know what you mean. But, hope springs eternal…

        • WorldTravelingChic

          @Christelyn I honestly think some people are predisposed to having an easier time building a six-pack. I personally like food too much. 😉 I also don’t mind being a fit size 6.

        • TamekaMacon

          @WorldTravelingChic  @Christelyn I’m just trying to get back to a 14…lol!

    • CherieMaria

      @Christelyn That picture gave me a huge urge to head to the gym lol

      • Kels

        @CherieMaria  @Christelyn That picture is making me question my sexuality! Geez, I wonder what these guys are thinking! LOL

  • Very honest!  My husband is one such white man that prefers thin women.  He was very much attracted to my figure when we first met as were the other white men I dated.  Most of those men (my husband included) had never thought about dating a black woman before.  I think it definitely help me when it came to dating IR. 
     
    *Note – When I say my husband prefers thin, I don’t mean unhealthy, anorexic, boyish or waif-like.  I definitely had very pleasing curves even at a size 0!  Still do as a size 2 🙂

  • Leille

    No wonder why he is single…
    Banging body> emotional, educational and financial compatability.
    I hope a big girl who asked for a friend request from this guy when she gets a banging body fgives him an ear full!
    Sorry thin doesn’t always equate to fit.

  • BrendaThompson

    I was going to stay out of this one cause I had just written about it and I was surprised and glad to see my article referenced here. I have just one thing to say – I was very small for a long time but I never had an athlete’s build. I’ve always been curvy and I liked it and so did the men. I think there is a difference in having an athletic build and just being curvy and a size 8 or 10. If he likes women with an athletic build, that’s a bit different, don’t you think? 
     
    When I am looking at a man’s profile, if he says he works out every day and is physically active, I pass him up. I know I’m not going to go out there every day and run or go to the gym and I don’t want to have issues with him because of it. Three times a week at Curves is enough for me. I have lupus and while exercise is painful enough, my illness makes it damn near torture. There are days when I’m lucky to be able to get out of bed let alone run on a damn treadmill! 
     
    And I do watch what I eat. And I am losing weight now and I’m pleased. 
     
    I think many of us have these illusions that a man will want us even if we are PLUS plus sized and that just isn’t true. Wake up sistas! Get up and get moving and get healthy.

    • mzsunshine

      @BrendaThompson
       Yes, I read your article on the blog (BWWOB)  and loved it.  Women such as myself looking to date interracially are always looking for the advice from women such as yourself that can gives us insight to dating white men.

    • TamekaMacon

      @BrendaThompson I understand what you are going through. I have fibromyalgia and some other health issues. There are days I can barely walk. Exercise can be pretty excrutiating!

  • Lurkerin20s

    Even though this blog was suppose to be honest…it was to some degree. I am going for 100 percent, so those who get to see this before it gets removed like many other honest comments I made any other site…..your welcome even if you agree or not…its your life, but I never had problems having any race of man I wanted, nor needed advice. I like any interracial blog when its about black women and read them for fun…never taking it all in since I know the truth by 100 percent. I have my own blog ,BUT I warn both black and white and latin women of being fat and being careful to not even bothering with black men at all. I see large white women on black guy number 6 with kids from different black men…..its not just black women. They value white women more, but will trash her too. White women really don’t want to admit this. I know some as well with this going on again SOME meaning more then one.
     
     
    The Truth:
     
    More whites exist meaning more skinny ones exist. I see many thin black women in everyday life and also fat ones too. What annoys me is when dating out white guys act like their race is mainly made up in thin….um no. I see more super morbidly obese white women pushing buttons on their scooters and they are in their 20’s-50’s!!!! White media makes it appear that most are thin, but when us black women get spot light shes thin and mixed and makes sure to say Im latino too (coughs), or if she goes as black shes large as hell.
     
    Back on black women many never want to be obese, I can us credit for that. Want a obese butt,but every where else smaller…and may want the obese butt, with the overweight looking thighs, and the calfs of a Greek God (not my taste and in my opinion gross….but hey I was born liking other cultures naturally, so I wasn’t trying to land Tyrone down the street).
    Again no black woman wants to be fat like that on purpose!
    Black women are more likely to be raped, abused by family members, then in the media you see how other races of women are better then you….so much against black women too much. And guess whats cheap and legal? FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD.
    Food won’t land you in jail, and food can be cheap! If your a little black girl who has been raped, family telling you your lying ect and you have no other outlet….theres food. When I talk to really large black women and get to know them….at the end pain has caused their size.
     
     
    Asian women know what their men like that matches white men’s like…THIN women. I am talking real thin.
    Latin women know their men like meat on their bones, but not the whole market….
    White women hate being fat for a reason their men are not fans of it!!!!!
    But then here we come….us black women know how to put ourselves together for a interview, some have told me they put on a fake voice (which sounds better then that other voice more sweet female vibe), we understand about our hair, some even lose weight before a interview…..but change ourselves for OTHER races of guys knowing full well what they want…HELL TO THE NAWWWWW. He better take us how we are! Side rolls, a little gut, fire starting thighs and all if not oh well! Then to make us feel better we talk down on other races how they want boyish body girls, or something wrong with them…trust me no black run way model lacks white admires  if shes with a black dude is because she went for one on purpose!
     
    In black culture thin or fat your a no body to the men. In other cultures the weight you are holds value.
     
    Now this white guy here…six pack black woman…muscle build lol is a rare unless older and checking out a girl slightly younger then him.
    My size 4, 5’8 in height brown skin self can go to Alabama (which I have) and get a doiwn right hard white racist (which happened, but um no thanks for other reasons) , or go to New York where women out number men and STILL have guys drooling from other races, I can go to states where black women say other races of men really are not into black women and have their jaws drop when they see um yes they do…just in this town thick is not it. I am a global body size ideal….not at your locale ghetto, tribe in another country, or where ever.
     
    I believe a black women at most should be a size 6…which is pretty high in the white world, but better then other higher sizes.
     
     
    I use to be 300 pounds. I over ate when young after my moms ideal dark sexy black man attacked her oh so light skin they went after only (not her just the skin tone), abused, punched, awful…I ate…ate…every time my younger self tried to run to the phone for 911 (before cell phones) he pushed me out the way and return to attacking her 🙁
     
    I felt horrible I couldn’t save her and angry that when alone I beg for her to divorce him, but she didn’t.
    I ate…..
     
    Then growing up I thought ok Im black doesn’t matter if Im fat no one would want me anyway.
    I always had guy friends who were white…..who showed no interest. Unlike some black girls I see and ask them can you smile? I always had a sunny vibe about me. I didn’t look angry for no reason.
     
    Some years later here I am married like my size 2 asian friend, my size 6 black friend, and two other black girls who are in long term relationships with white guys are very thin too.
    The muscle build can look nice….I guess, but it woud give you a better chance then being obese.
     
    As white men get older they are less picky, but if they have a chance of a thin woman at a older age…..they want it!
     
    With saying this not all white men want thin women…just most do. Its not shallow its called culture. All cultures except this, but black women.
     
    Once black men come into millions out goes the thick big butt black girl in comes the sporty butt to flat butt white girl with a model frame.
     
    I wish you all the best and will continue to read all blogs (just as a hobbie) if this gets removed I know this info is hard to swallow. Be my guest 🙂
     
     
    Being thin won’t prevent cancers ect. and men asking for a thin woman who he can do hiking with…please thats just another way of saying don’t be fat.

    • @Lurkerin20s hey I must agree if you live in So Cal maybe you’re perception is slightly skewed re ww b/c in the rest of the U.S. these broads is fat. I live in Seattle one of the fittest city in the nation way more than So Cal and I’m not going to lie. I see a bunch of fat white women around here, there aren’t that many bw our population here is small but it’s not a bunch of models around here. I’m not particularly offended by what he says if he’s actually a 10 amd wants a 10, go for it. But the I’m sorry the majority of wm are still just average as is most of us.

    • mzsunshine

      @Lurkerin20s
      ” But then here we come….us black women know how to put ourselves together for a interview, some have told me they put on a fake voice (which sounds better then that other voice more sweet female vibe), we understand about our hair, some even lose weight before a interview…..but change ourselves for OTHER races of guys knowing full well what they want…HELL TO THE NAWWWWW”       THIS!!!!
       
      So very well said. And glad to hear about you overcoming a terrible situation.

  • SherryJohnson

    He needs to learn the difference between,’your,’ and ,’you’re.’  Then maybe I will learn the difference between fit and fat.  That is all.

    • Bellatrix79

      @SherryJohnson lol

    • Lily

      @SherryJohnson LMBO…..

  • toichennell

    Nothing to disagree with here. And he’s telling the truth. We understand that he is not the exception but the rule in a lot of circles. I enjoy seeing a guy who takes care of himself so why should I not put my best foot forward and be the best representation of myself? Packaging and presentation are important. Bradley Coopers should not be condemned for shallow behavior for not looking at the “inside of the Gabourey Sidibes. It’s a preference just like some of us prefer vanilla ice cream or peach greek yogurt.
    I personally just got up to a mile run after a winter of saying “just get off your ass and do it” and it makes excited that Chicago is getting warmer and I’ll be able to run on the lakefront. Besides, my -ahem- competition is already pounding the pavement in their booty shorts. No way in hell I’m gonna let myself be overlooked. I feel sexy and confident and I feel it’s the best thing I can do for the only body I’ll have. To clarify: I’m not trying to be “skinny”, I’m working toward being FIT. That doesn’t look the same for everyone. But I plan on putting on some red lipstick and a smile everywhere I go just in case =)

  • Christelyn

    Gee…for the looks of some of these comments, I’d have sworn this man might have said, “Get a long weave and bleach your skin if you want to be with me!!” Hmmm…but since he didn’t, and he CLEARLY likes the features black women possess sans the overweight, the anger seems a bit…off.

    • TamekaMacon

      @Christelyn I am surprised at the anger of some of the comments…esp on the FB page…WOW!

    • onmywayup

      @Christelyn Some of the people on your facebook page are delusional and purposely missed the point.

      • foreverhopeful

        @onmywayup  @Christelyn I just read the comments on the facebook page.  One guy is “out to lunch”.  He comes off to me as a wanna be gangsta.  Here’s the thing, some people miss the forest for the trees.  The message is lost because their feathers were ruffled immediately.  I can see a great looking guy in good shape but if he’s short, I’m out.  I’m 5’8 and want to wear my stilettos!   I’m still dying to know who this hunk is!   Can you send those of us who want to know his information?

        • @foreverhopeful  @onmywayup  @Christelyn  @TamekaMacon  Wow!  I can’t believe some of those fb comments o_O!  I really want to know how that one black guy knows the opinions of a “large number” of white men LMAO!

  • Dandelion100

    If the man has a preference, then that is his right. Is he saying all black women should be running to the gym everyday and guzzling protein shakes? No. That’s just what one guy out of millions prefers. If you don’t suit his preference, don’t worry about it. He isn’t worrying about you.
    I personally prefer slender guys myself. I’m not into huge buff guys or fat or chubby guys. Is there anything wrong with that? I’m not calling larger guys meatheads or fat slobs, that’s just not what I’m into. That’s what preference is folks! It’s personal and not a standard for everyone. For every white guy who likes thin women there’s one who likes or doesn’t mind larger women. If you are overweight and want to stay that way, more power to you. You’ll probably find someone who likes your body type.
    I think people should stop putting weight and race in the same category. Thin == white and obese == black. There are boatloads of obese white women, especially in the Southern states. Unfortunately, black women tend to get shoved in the obese category. Sorry but being obese, fat or curvy isn’t something that has anything to do with race, if you’re fat, you’re fat. Men of other races shouldn’t have to accept black women as being overweight because “that’s how we are.” That’s just ridiculous.
    I for one advocate a healthier lifestyle but that’s just me. I don’t think anyone should be feel obligated to lose weight, but obviously losing weight can result in a better quality of life.

  • Brenda55

    I have no problem with what this man posted.
     
    Would he want me? No.  I am not the body type he is looking for. I can accept that. If you’re a fat gal accept that not everyone digs your look. They do not have to dig your look. No need i getting mad at a man for saying that. 
     
    Again I recall that guy who was featured on this very site as a hottie of the week who got raked over the coals because he was over weight. So come on we women discriminate just as much as men do. 
     
    Look we all have our preferences.  I do not do broke behind men who do not have the education and level of assets that I have.  Don’t care how buff or nice he is.  That is my right and poor ass uneducated men have to deal with that.
    we all like what we like.

    • @Brenda55 exactly if that’s what he wants, fine. Yea he wouldn’t want me but hey I found somebody that wanted my 5’8″ size 12 self. All you need is one, not every man is giving to find you attractive. Personally I’ll a dude a little pudge if he’s good looking b/c I cannot a did not ever date unattractive men but the men I dated varied in height, weight, hair color but you couldn’t be ugly. Yea I want other stuff besides a pretty face but you need the pretty face too. I wish bw would stop worrying about the folks that don’t want them. He don’t want you, so what, somebody else does. My goodness, bw are so bowled over by the slightest rejections it’s weird. I’ve got to lose some weight not b/c my hubby thanks I’m fat, he thinks I’m tiny but he is 6’4″ and 260. But b/c I’d like to lose it for me, surprisingly though this is the healthiest I’ve ever been in my life even w/ the weight now wait till I lose it. But when I do I won’t be a 6, I’m. Just trying to be a 10 or a 12 ages & then I’m good.

      • Brenda55

        @eugeniaberg   @Brenda55 
        Same here.  My hubby likes big women.  Always has. I like tall men. Always have. We both got what we wanted. 
         
        This man in the article is a fitness buff. He needs a woman who digs the same thing since this is a big part of his life.  What part of this can’t the heavy chicks get? 
        Don’t waste your time on this guy. Find someone who loves you curves and all. 
        Sure you are going to have a harder time of it. That is show biz but if those curves mean that much to you will manage.

        • @Brenda55 LOL and yea it may be a little tough but girl,it’s not impossible. And yes if I had my druthers I’d want somebody that looked like Brad Pitt but even at my thinness I couldn’t have pulled that LOL. It is what it is, work what you got if you don’t like what you got work on losing it. I’m not understanding all the clutching of pearls, this one dude.

    • @Brenda55 and yes I remember our big guy hottie and the ugliness that ensued. It was a shame and disgusting so some folks need to stop being hypocritical.

      • @eugeniaberg   @Brenda55 I remember it as well. That’s another reason why I give the hard side-eye to people protesting so much. I have already SEEN the flip-side in action, and it was not pretty.
         
        I still cringe from the embarrassment.

      • MySmile

        @eugeniaberg   @Brenda55 
        I was reading through some of the old articles one day and saw that. People were really nasty towards him. I thought the guy was kinda cute 🙂 It’s not like yall only ever featured big guys, so what’s wrong with variety?
         
        I tried to deny it for a while, but I still have love for the big guys (I had a big thing for them a couple of years ago…chubby, football player build, whatever)…as well as average guys, muscular guys,  slim guys with muscle..I like ’em all..but I don’t like really bony guys…. I understand everyone doesn’t like the big guys, but some big guys are attractive! They can not be dirty or sloppy though! Anyone can look presentable. I prefer them bigger all around or a big build rather than tiny legs with a pot belly.  Big guys are like teddy bears (so comfy) and a lot of them are really sweet!

        • @MySmile  @eugeniaberg   @Brenda55 I think some bigger guys are attractive too!  Like you MySmile, I like all builds except for bony.  I definitely want to be the smaller one in the relationship!  I like having that strong male presence around me.  Makes me feel protected and secure.  My hubby is tall (6’1) but has a bit of a belly.  It bothers him, but I don’t mind it at all.  It’s not even really noticeable when he’s wearing clothes.

        • MySmile

          @The Working Home Keeper  @eugeniaberg   @Brenda55 
          I like to be the smaller one in the relationship too! If not smaller, then definitely shorter but I always have to be shorter no matter what..I don’t date guys under 5’10” (which is average male height)..that’s where my shallowness kicks in lol. I tried it before..I just can’t. ..didn’t like it at all….taller guys make me feel safe. I like the strong male presence around as well
           
          I’m sure your husband looks fine. A lot of men have a little belly. I bet it’s nice for him to know that you don’t mind it. I’m sure it makes him feel a lot better.

        • @MySmile  @eugeniaberg   @Brenda55 I leaned towards dating taller guys too.  But at 5’1, most men are taller than me!

  • foreverhopeful

    Wow!  I can see this post set off a firestorm.  Personally, I’m with him.  I like my men in shape and because I do I work hard at maintaining a certain body shape too.  Unfortunately, I slacked off due to injuries and other issues but I’m back on the horse again.  @Christelyn, I would love to see what this guy looks like!  Do we get to peek at him?  ha

    • Christelyn

      @foreverhopeful Sorry ladies, I promised I wouldn’t…we’ve had some problems in the past with people revealing stuff about themselves on the blog and some not-so-great things happen as a result. I have to protect my sources or be doomed to have none in the future.

      • foreverhopeful

        @Christelyn That’s sad but I understand.  Too bad.  He could have been the hunk I’ve been searching high and low for . Ha! Tell your hunk good luck!

  • Divamom777

    So, he’s a white man looking for a black woman that looks like a white woman. To each his own.

    • @Divamom777 Thinness does not just belong to white and Asian women.

      • Divamom777

        @The Working Home Keeper I’m not saying it does. He said it did
        “.I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines here, I don’t go to Japan and demand cheeseburgers, I go for the sushi. If you want this sushi you gotta meet me on what I find attractive. My culture values thin and trim and athletic. If this is the culture you want to be a part of you can’t try to force me to like something I’m just not sexually attracted too”

        • @Divamom777 Personally, I don’t have a problem with what he said.  It’s true, most white men do prefer thin women.  My husband does as did the white men I dated prior to him.  But to me, preferring thin doesn’t mean wanting a black woman that looks like a white woman.  Black women come in small sizes too LOL!

        • Divamom777

          @The Working Home Keeper Just stating my opinion.

    • onmywayup

      @Divamom777 I hope you genuinely did not think that was what he meant. I really think he meant that he likes his women thin, trim and athletic–sort of like he said in your quote. I think what he’s really saying is that white men are not into heavyset women the way some black men tolerate or appreciate heavier women–and from my experience, it’s true.

      • onmywayup

        @Divamom777 I meant in general it’s true, not necessarily in all cases.

        • Divamom777

          @onmywayup I got fit because I was just so unhealthy. I felt horrible. I feel better, and now I look better. At this stage in my life I like me. I’m short and in my forties ( although people think my 25 yr old son is my boyfriend) LOL. There will always be somebody  taller, younger and better that me so I decided to just give it up and do what’s right for me.

        • foreverhopeful

          @Divamom777  @onmywayup You have to do it for yourself or it won’t work.  You have to look at yourself in the mirror and say I love who I am!  But never ever give up:)

      • Divamom777

        @onmywayup No not really. In all honesty I really didn’t read too much into it. I don’t know this man . I’m sure that he cannot speak for the whole entire  male white race no more than I can speak for the entire race of black women. I am a fit individual, never had a problem getting a man’s attention and I was just stating my opinion. And if you read my other post, I too like a man who is fit. He has a right to like whatever he wants I’m ok with that.

    • Brenda55

      @Divamom777 No that is not what he said.  He is a fitness buff who wants a woman who is into the same thing he is.  If the only thing you are lifting is your fork miss he with that. He not the man for you so don’t waste his time.

      • Divamom777

        @Brenda55 Yes I realize that.

    • Christelyn

      @Divamom777 “So, he’s a white man looking for a black woman that looks like a white woman. To each his own”.
       
      Um…no…that’s a negative. What are you trying to say–thin is a “white” thing?! I mean, really??

      • Divamom777

        @Christelyn  I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines here, I don’t go to Japan and demand cheeseburgers, I go for the sushi. If you want this sushi you gotta meet me on what I find attractive. My culture values thin and trim and athletic. If this is the culture you want to be a part of you can’t try to force me to like something I’m just not sexually attracted too.
        This is what I was responding to. And I’ll repeat. If you looked at my OTHER comment you will see that I like a fit man too. Let me add whether he is black OR white. I TOO am very fit. I had health problems, started to eat right and lift. I feel better and now I look better. But there’s one thing I have realized as I’ve grown older. I am a good woman. My face will get older, my body will change, but I am committed to being a good woman. I hope to meet someone that sees that in me.

  • Divamom777

    But, I’ve gotta say, black or white, I prefer my men to be in shape!

  • Missdelia

    I truly applaud this guy’s honest and upfront assessment! He’s NOT wrong! I have hypothyroidism, so for those of you that can drop 10lbs in 8 days……………give it an honest try and get that guy! Me……he’ll never look my way, still not mad at him! Honesty (not being) is why dating on any level is so skeptical. Lastly, I pray that the female he chooses appreciate the entire man and NO just what is seen! Best wishes to all!

    • @Missdelia I have hyperthyroidism, I don’t take anything for it, it comes and goes but I’m a type 1 diabetic and after my divorce when I started dating again I knew some guys wouldn’t date me b/c of that, I wasn’t offended, it’s a lot of commitment to be w/ someone with a chronic disease. I wasn’t just taking anybody but I knew my pool would be smaller b/c I had a chronic disease and not even one I could anything about. But hey I found someone that it doesn’t matter and he treats me like a queen. It’s not impossible just stop worrying about whether every wm loves you b/c they dint have to.

  • DarlingNikki69

    I don’t see the big deal. He is a fitness buff that wants to date another fitness buff.  Then he should do that.  My only thin with this guy is why are you accepting friend requests from big women?  That’s dumb as hell. You like what you like….ride it out, and don’t waste your time on what you’re not interested in.
     
    I believe we should strive to be our personal best at all times.  I believe physical fitness and great health is a personal must for black women.  I’m not tiny, nor do I have an athletic build. I have curves……which I love. What I do not love, is the extra weight that I have, and am working on discarding. 
     
    I jus don’t understand why everyone is all up in arms over this guys preference…..

  • YumeFulfilled

    I agree with the to each his own remarks. Whether this guy was black, white, asian or blueberry, he is entitled to his preference. What I get from his post is understand that there are people out there who may not appreciate the extra roundness that some of our sisters bring to the table. Totally understandable and I can’t fault him for that preference. Being upset at him would be like me being upset at Self Magazine for not wanting an article I wrote about the best BBQ places in the south. Writers have to know their markets. It’s the same thing in the dating world. Don’t get upset if someone GRACIOUSLY declines. Now if they get downright nasty, that’s a different story….

    • YumeFulfilled

      And know there are always exceptions to the rule. There are some rather fit guys out there who are chubby chasers. 😉 But be the best you and the right guy (or girl) will recognize that.

  • mzsunshine

    It’s so funny that people would get upset about the man’s comment.  We who are looking to cross the culture line, need some insight to what men from other cultures find attractive.  Of course, he doesn’t speak for ALL white men, but living among whites most of my life, I can concur with him that most white men prefer thin.
     
    However with that said, I believe a woman must bring more to the table than just the physical.  The physical is like a resume. A good resume will get you in the door for the interview but it won’t get you the job. A book on dating that I recently read had a list of attributes that men look for in a woman.  The author of the book , a woman was surprised that weight was not mention once by any of the men she surveyed.  The conclusion wasn’t that men would date obese women but women must bring their A-game when attempting to attract a mate for a long time relationship.
     
    So let’s beat the man up since many members of the community have asked Christelyn for articles such as these from non-black men on what we can expect across the culture lines .

  • Lexi88

    Nothing to be upset about, that is HIS preference. While I’m not looking for Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, I do prefer my man to be fit, which means I need to have my things in order. You can’t ask and demand from others, what you yourself don’t have. But, I will say this, the idea that black women or any women should lose weight to get or keep a man is pretty disturbing. Maintaining a healthy weight should never be about a man. Your health is your life. Lose weight for you, not your man or society. 
    I know a lot of women are going to come in here thinking this man speaks for all white men.. he does not! You don’t need every white man to love you and deem you beautiful, all you need is one.

  • SirMixALot

    This is just ONE guy’s personal taste. I am white and have always been attracted to larger women, ESPECIALLY black women. If a girl has curves I am pretty much under her spell.

    • Brenda55

      Watch out Mix!!!!!! Incoming!!!!!!!!
       
       We will now have someone accuse you of being a stereotyping chubby chaser. 
      My husband is much like you.  He likes it brown and round.

      • foreverhopeful

        @Brenda55 You go girl!

      • @Brenda55 so did mine, so yea they’re out there. LOL.

      • DWB

        @Brenda55 “He likes it brown and round.”
         
        Oh HELL yeah!

  • BrownSkinThumbalina

    I appreciate his honesty. I am much the same – I don’t want to be with a man who does not take care of his body (out of shape/fat/smoking/heavy drinking)… I don’t blame him!

  • EvieE

    Could he have worded his article with a little more tact? Yes. But did he say anything that wasn’t true? No. Obesity is an epidemic in this country, particularly in the black community. And the sad thing is, I’m seeing more overweight kids. I think if you don’t like what this guy has to say then there are guys who do like big women but the truth is, the dating pool is smaller for larger women. There are more guys who think like this guy than don’t but some just have a different way of putting it. Let’s be honest here when women are polled about their fantasy man, people name men like Ryan Reynolds, Denzel Washington, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Walker. When was the last time anyone named Jack Black or John Goodman as their fantasy men? JS

  • Okay. First let me say I agree that a woman should take care of herself, if for no other reason, for her HEALTH. Now, I have to take issue with him saying how men keep themselves in shape for women. REALLY??? Maybe in their 30s when they aren’t married but I’m looking at some men in their late 40s and early 50s and I am NOT impressed. Yet these are the same men who want a “fit” woman. So ladies. TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF and get in shape if for no other reason than your quality of life will improve. Don’t expect from a man what you can’t give yourself. And don’t lower your expectations if you can give it and want it reciprocated.

    • uninterracial

      @Penny Okay? What’s with the belly hanging over and pants falling down because they no longer have a waist? The only fit men in their 40’s-50’s I really see are physicians.

      • @uninterracial @Penny LOL!

      • Christelyn

        @uninterracial  @Penny The guy who wrote this just turned 40…lol

      • Jamila

        @uninterracial  @Penny Or personal trainers or business professionals.

    • Brenda55

      @Penny  Oh what.  THIS does not turn you on???????

       
      Wassa Madda wid ya?

      • Christelyn

        @Brenda55  @Penny EWWW! lol

      • @Brenda55 @Penny oh and it’s hairy, I might have been able to take it until I got to the hairy part. Noooo!

      • uninterracial

        @Brenda55  @Penny Now, can you imagine that rubbing against you while you’re doing the do? Talk about a case of road rash!!!

        • @uninterracial  @Brenda55  @Penny oh don’t say that my husband has a tummy like that LOL. I’ts not a biggie in fact he just lost about 40 lbs after he changed meds. He’s forever worried about that tummy it doesn’t bother me especially since I got one *hangs head in shame* tell you the truth it’ll be bigger if I end up pregnant but just got to work around it.

        • @uninterracial  @Brenda55  @Penny and actually my hubby is by no means fat, it’s odd he’s got muscular arms and legs but a big belly. It’s weird but there are a lot of men like that here in the PNW, I think all the walking and hiking and outdoor sports make them have these beautiful muscular legs and nice toned arms but all the beer drinking gives them big bellies LOL.

        • @eugeniaberg   @uninterracial  @Brenda55  @Penny Where there’s a will, there’s a way. ;D

        • @Toni_M  @uninterracial  @Brenda55  @Penny I’m over here laughing out loud, really I am. LOLOLOL!

        • @uninterracial  @Brenda55 Ewww. Ewww. Ewww.

        • DWB

          @uninterracial  @Brenda55  @Penny “Now, can you imagine that rubbing against you while you’re doing the do?”
           
          Well, I have been told by a lady or two that a little extra friction goes a LONG way… =-0

      • Lexi88

        @Brenda55  @Penny 
         
        You are so wrong lol

      • foreverhopeful

        @Brenda55  @Penny uh! lost for words….

      • @Brenda55  @Penny Is this…..fat hairy belly porn? :O
         
        To be honest, the hair is the only thing bugging me. ….I don’t even want to think about what that says about me.  ._.

      • @Brenda55  @Penny  I went to his channel and um….I have seen things. Things I probably should have never seen. O_O

      • MercedesHasLeftTheBuilding

        @Brenda55  @Penny
         that pic is ALL.LEVELS.OF. WRONG.

      • @Brenda55 EWwwwwww!!!!

  • uninterracial

    I get the gist of what he’s saying. My in-laws are pretty obsessed with weight. When I first entered their family, they actually thought I was too skinny. LOL. Well, two children later and even though I’m about 20 or pounds heavier, I’m still small. However, my body did not fare well with baby making and breastfeeding. I have an abdominal hernia as well as diastasis recti and my boobs have deflated and look like two empty tube socks on my chest. But, I’m still thin and muscular. The point I’m getting at is we can be in great shape, but we still have flaws. I wonder how many other things are on his list once he gets past the weight issue. I thank god my husband has accepted my body the way it is now; he has never pressured me to get breast implants or get my tummy fixed even though I’m going to in a few months (I hope, fingers crossed).

    • foreverhopeful

      @uninterracial I wish you good health and a speedy recovery.

      • uninterracial

        @foreverhopeful Thank you.

        • foreverhopeful

          @uninterracial You’re welcome.

    • onmywayup

      @uninterracial Sorry to hear about the health issues–I hope you can rectify them soon.

      • uninterracial

        @onmywayup Thanks, I hope I can too!!!

    • Jamila

      @uninterracial A few weeks ago I had a hernia corrected that was right underneath my belly button. I’m still healing and my stomach is still swollen.  Just don’t expect a quick fix from the abdominal surgery.

      • uninterracial

        @Jamila Yeah, they told me at least 6 weeks of down time, no lifting etc. I hope to be mostly healed by mid August when my oldest starts kindergarten. So yeah, fun times.

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @uninterracial I was wondering about what this guy would do about his lady love’s body is it didn’t bounce back after pregnancy. I get that he wants someone that’s on his level of physicality but, to me, his fixation is a red flag. Yet another thing to add to the vetting pool when I’m checking a guy out.
       
      Best of luck to you with your procedure!

      • uninterracial

        @WorldTravelingChic Absolutely, I mean, what if she lost a breast? Then what? Ladies, choose very carefully. Make sure the man is going to love you no matter what. We take those vows for a reason. And miss me with all the Dr.Laura logic on how both men and women should keep themselves up for one another. I get so tired of that. People change, people gain weight. As long as they’re not obese, oh well, that’s life.

        • EnJay

          @uninterracial  @WorldTravelingChic They should keep themselves up.  I don’t want my man’s ass to droop so low that he can walk and cover his tracks at the same time, and I’m sure he doesn’t want mine to do that either.  Love goes much deeper than the physical, but physical attraction is important too.
           
          Losing a body part is different than getting fat from eating Cheetos and Hagen Daas every night.

        • WorldTravelingChic

          @EnJay  @uninterracial No doubt, the physical is important. I want my man to be as fit as I am, if not moreso. I want him to eat healthily and take care of himself. I want him to be able to hike, climb, boulder and dive with me. I’d also love it if he were bilingual, well-traveled, educated and came from a great family, but that’s a post for another day. 🙂 In my vetting process, though, I tend to sidestep guys for whom the physical is the MOST important thing (as it seems to be with this guy’s post). It’s fine that there are people who rank physical attractiveness as #1 on their list of priorities. I’m just not one of them.
           
          As someone who has watched loved ones battle with their weight due to hectic health issues that have nothing to do with eating Cheetos and Haagen Dazs every night, I’ve seen the power of character. Sometimes life is hell and we lose control of our bodies in spite of doing everything right. What happens if it takes me a year to lose the weight after having his baby? What happens if I get sick, have to go on steroids and gain 30 pounds? I want a guy who will stick around for that.
           
          I get that guys are more visual. When the pursuit of visual “perfection” is at the top of your vetting process, though? Yeah, you can miss me with that. I’m more than okay with being fit, beautiful and healthy.

        • EnJay

          @WorldTravelingChic  @uninterracial I agree.  Health is paramount.  As a woman with asthma, I’ve known the horror of gaining 13 lbs in 3 weeks due to the Prednisone. That is different from sitting one’s big butt on the sofa and eating a bucket of chicken.  One can’t be helped.  The other is a choice.
           
          I love the way my man looks.  I don’t love him BECAUSE of the way he looks.  I want him healthy, first and foremost.  If he gains a lot of weight or loses a body part (God forbid) due to no fault of his own, I will still love him.  If he parks it at a buffet on the regular, says “eff a stair master,” and gains 50+ lbs., we are gonna have some issues to work out because that is not attractive to me.

        • WorldTravelingChic

          @EnJay  @uninterracial I agree with you. Both partners should work to keep themselves up. I wouldn’t find 50+ lbs gained from extreme behavior change attractive either. If you find someone who is health conscious and active, though, I can’t see them hitting the buffet line hard or eating a bucket of chicken out of the blue. That, to me, would seem like there’s a deeper issue that should be addressed.
           
          The ideal of visual “perfection” spoken of in the guest author’s post is what I avoid. I’ve found that the pursuit of it is elusive and often fleeting. I leave him to it.

  • ValerieSimmons

    I totally understand this gentleman’s point of view and agree with him.  Thank you for posting!

  • Brenda55

    OK you’ll getting too heated up in this mug.  Lets lighten it up.
     

    • @Brenda55 LMAO!

    • foreverhopeful

      @Brenda55 OMG!  That song is too funny!

    • @Brenda55 
       
      x.X LOL!

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Brenda55 OMG! Where do you find these videos? This was hilarious … especially since I used to be teased about having skinny legs like my momma. 😀

  • CarrieThompson1

    wonder what age group he dates?

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @CarrieThompson1 I was kind of wondering that myself with the Olympic women reference …

  • MiMikins512

    I’m not really sure whether or not I’m liking what this guy said.  If he’s saying that as a fit man who just happens to be white he expects his mate to be fit, I’m behind him 100%.  But if the subtext of the above text is that black women who want to attract a non-black man should be fit because being fit is a predominant part of non-black culture, I have to disagree.  Yes, healthier habits are more prevalent amongst whites and obesity is more prevalent amongst blacks.  But being fit is not a “white thing” and being fat isn’t a black one.  There are plenty of fat white people, and a plethora of fit black people.  It really comes down to justifiable expectations. 
     
    To echo the sentiment of others, you shouldn’t expect to receive any more than you have to offer.  It should come as no surprise to a 300 lbs. 5’0″ black female that Chris Hemsworth’s doppelganger wants nothing to do with them.  But men are subject to the same logic (“men are visual creatures” argument does nothing to change that).  And of the many white (and non-black) men I know, few would be justified in expecting that beautiful body in the photo.

  • PamelaFoster

    Nothing wrong with his preference.  We should all be fit for our body type.  Just know the same measuring stick you use will be used on you…The guy wants somebody to mirror his lifestyle.  I want a guy physically fit, attractive, tall, no face wrinkiles, in his 40s but  looks 10 to 15 years younger because that fits my profile {a little devil’s advocate at work here}.

    • uninterracial

      @PamelaFoster Haha, LOL!!!

    • DWB

      @PamelaFoster “I want a guy physically fit, attractive, tall, no face wrinkiles, in his 40s but  looks 10 to 15 years younger…”
       
      Well, you look like a teenager yourself so that shouldn’t be too hard!

  • onmywayup

    For those women who are striving to become a healthy weight (or maintain it), have you noticed the attention that you get?? I’m telling you, there must be something about being an educated, healthy, happy, vibrant black woman–it is like nothing else! I have especially noticed this difference when I am hanging out in majority non-black groups. I get a lot of positive attention, compliments, stares of awe from white and other non-black men.
     
    I’ve just been noticing it these past two years, and I kind of wish I had figured this out earlier in college. I had a lot of lighter-skinned, mixed, non-black friends and we tended to hang out with the types of guys who were attracted to them. If I could do it over, I would definitely have attended a few events by myself and worked my niche.
     
    The good thing is that I’m still young–so I still have plenty of opportunity to work the advantages being the only cookie in the cream! (Thanks to advice from Dee Dee’s blog!) Haha.
     
    (This was the post I was referring to: http://blackwomenwithotherbrothers.blogspot.com/2013/02/red-wine-and-chocolates-how-to-be-only.html)

    • @onmywayup I’m 41 and still get lots of attention and it’s nice. Not that I need it but it’s nice. But being happy and healthy and carefree goes a long way. Now I’m married so really I could get all the male attention in the world and it wouldn’t matter, it only matter if Mr. Berg gives it and he gives it in spades. But I swear as bw we can be some of the most downtrodden, unhappy folks in the world and look it. Personally I don’t care how skinny you are, if you’re unhappy, bitter and burdened no man is gonna want you. I’m not exactly a social butterfly which is fine with me but I remember showing up to a event for my husband’s family and inundated with male attention, it was rather shocking and the women were shocked too LOL. But I’m happy bubbly me and it goes a long way.

      • @eugeniaberg   @onmywayup “Personally I don’t care how skinny you are, if you’re unhappy, bitter and burdened no man is gonna want you.”
         
        *does an irish step dance all around this truth*
         
         
        Also, I saw the comment down thread. 😀 Hoping, praying and flailing that everything works out.

        • @Toni_M  @onmywayup We’ll be good I think. Thanks.

  • You know what I’m getting is the hurt feelings. When I started back dating I knew every wm wasn’t going to want me when I was in my 20s and a size 8, every wm didn’t want me but that wasn’t my issue. At the time I started dating after my divorce, I liked me just the way I was and knew one person would come along and appreciate that. I didn’t feel like I was lacking I’d done a lot of work on myself and introspection. So if I met a guy that wasn’t into me, I said okay and kept it moving. I didn’t ask why, I didn’t wonder why b/c I liked me and had good self confidence. If he had issues with me those were his not mine. So if you’re okay with yourself and how you look and what you have to offer why get all bent out of shape b/c one white dude says well maybe I don’t want you.

  • Carmencita

    There nothing wrong with having preferences. But it’s not cool to shame someone who doesn’t fit the bill…

    • imahrtbrkbeat

      That’s all I’ve been trying to say @Carmencita … and it seems like it’s been taken to another context. It’s disappointing that that’s not being seen in the grand scheme of this. Heaven forbid something happens to him and he ends up gaining weight — and he’s being treated the same way. Karma exists!

  • MySmile

    I understand his point, being fit and at a healthy weight is great, and attractive to most men. That’s all well and good. We all like what we like, but I thought he was very condescending (difference between honesty and douchebaggery).  I would never date a guy who acted like that anyway and he probably wouldn’t want to date a girl like me either so we’re even.  If we are telling bw not to be worried about wm who don’t want them, then some white men should just stick to the slim black women they like and keep it moving….

    • @MySmile You know bw keep asking for this information (I see it with my own eyes) but when they get it and it’s not what they want they get all mad. Stop asking for every random white man’s opinion. Be happy with your opinion of yourself.

      • MySmile

        @eugeniaberg  
        So true. I guess I feel that way because I really don’t even ask or care to know most times!!!!..My curiosity got the best of me though. I started losing weight when I already had a boyfriend who liked my size (I was a size 12, size 8 and single now) because losing weight has a whole bunch of other benefits (and I enjoy the way I look in the mirror). It’s great that it attracts more guys though..that’s just another perk. At one point I cared more about what random white men thought, but now I just try to focus on the people who think I’m hot stuff. Caring about everyone’s opinion is emotionally draining.
         
        That is one of the most important things I have learned from this blog is to stop worrying about people who don’t want you! I still have to remind myself of that sometimes but I’m way better off than I used to be. I used to feel like I needed validation and approval from everyone but I’m starting to get over that. That needs to be an article in itself… Stop asking for every random white man’s opinion!

        • @MySmile Yes, black women need to stop it. I know many of us have no been celebrated no where, in the media, in our own community, for a lot even in their homes. So I know some neediness comes with wanting to know that every man can possibly think you’re attractive but that’s not reality. Yes, if you like you and what you have to offer someone else will like it. Worry about him not this dude b/c he’ll love you b/c you love you. That’s the first part in getting and being able to receive love is that you love yourself. I never listened to every random bm’s opinion of me, why would I do it with wm.

        • Lexi88

          @MySmile  @eugeniaberg  
           
          “That is one of the most important things I have learned from this blog is to stop worrying about people who don’t want you!”
           
          Exactly! everyone has an opinion and a preference. If you keep asking, soon enough you’re going to get your feelings hurt. Is obesity an epidemic? absolutely! should you strive for a better you? of course. But, not for validation or acceptance. If that is your only motivation, you will fail and resort back to previous lifestyle. You can’t live your life trying to please every single man on the planet.

  • Law Wanxi

    Fifteen yards, Unnecessary Roughness.

  • Brice Cameron

    White American culture may place value on being thin trim and athletic, but a large percentage of us are far from it.  Most of the world considers us to be about as far from that ideal as you can get.  Bully for you for being in shape and looking for someone who also shares your commitment to fitness.  But obesity is not just a Black problem.

  • BrendaThompson

    I didn’t have anyone to give me advice when I first started dating white guys. I felt alone most of the time and it was hard. But I was lucky and I have known and dated some really great guys. And I will continue to write essays that may be of help. Count on it.

  • Curious_Asian_Man

    Personally, I call bullshit to this guy’s opinion. As a man who adores, values, respects black women. Let me tell you that black women are all beautiful from various shapes and sizes to the different tones of their skin. True, health and fitness is something everyone should take part of for themselves and their HEALTH. Just because he you find something unattractive to himself, doesn’t mean it’s unattractive to the next man. 
     
    “Footnote: You can do one or two things with this information..dismiss this guy as a jerk, or take it in and maybe take what you can use as leave the rest. I know a few of you are going to bristle because of this man’s sexual references to the female body type, and I understand that because maybe you’re not used to seeing that type of talk, but I can assure you that imagining sex with women is on the mind of most red-blooded heterosexual men 50-11 times a day.”
     
    He doesn’t only sound like a jerk but someone who’s just superficial in seek of sexual pleasures, Sounds like all he’s wanting someone as a trophy mate/wife. Someone who he can show off to his peers. GTFOH.
     
    That’s what irks me on people who are single and are seeking a mate. If you are really serious in searching for someone who will be there for you. Stop with the superficial bullshit society and the media has corrupted your minds with. We all have imperfections we carry within ourselves. Whether it’s visual or not, but that should deter you from getting to know that person for who they are and what they’re all about. 
     
    What I would like to know is… since mr gorgeous, who keeps himself in shape to main a committed healthy lifestyle still single. I am quite confident a man with all these traits wouldn’t be single. Could it be he lacks intelligence?

    • uninterracial

      @Curious_Asian_Man Oh sir, you are too good.

    • imahrtbrkbeat

      @Curious_Asian_Man Get it, homie. That’s what I’m talking about.

    • @Curious_Asian_Man Single cuz he wants to be.

  • Brenda55

    Is she wrong cause dude doesn’t trip her trigger? 

  • Veron

    The thing is, I agree with this guy’s perspective, and use the same standard: “As a [insert whoever] who takes good care if his body, I desire the same thing in my mate”.  But I don’t think I like his reasoning. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a woman, but to me looking good naked should be near the bottom of the short list of reasons why to aspire to fitness.   Yes, a fit body can be sexy as hell, and I am unabashedly drawn to the beefcakes and all their cakes of beefy beef on a very (VERY) physical level, but I know the level of activity that I incorporate into my lifestyle, and my preferences come from the experience that the less fit a person is, the less they’re interested in or willing to put up with a lot of the outdoorsy and physically challenging activities I do regularly and might want to do with a partner.  An immune disorder forces me to maintain a consistent plant based diet 90% of the time, so I can’t indulge as freely in a food-and-drink-based courtship, and sitting at a desk for work most days leaves me too pent up to spend my weekends seated.  Health is wealth in my opinion, and all of that factors into my preference for a fit mate, the maintenance of an active and healthy lifestyle, not just that he looks good naked. In fact, that’s complete secondary.
     
    I will say that I do appreciate that it’s fitness and athleticism that is being praised here, and not “thinness”.  I was very immersed in the dance world when I was younger and went out of my way to be thin, robbing myself of the ability to really gain muscle and athleticism beyond a certain point.  These past couple of years I’ve been heavy into strength and weight training, gaining tons of muscle in the process, and not only am I smaller than I’ve ever been (even though I’m dense as hell, and the number on the scale shocks me and everyone else all the time), the things I’m able to do with my body are unreal to me sometimes.  But that’s what motivates me more than anything else.
     
     I am not eating right and working out as much as I do with the goal to be sexually pleasing.  The bomchikawow is a pleasant aside. I’m doing it because having normal blood work at the doctor’s is awesome, being able to run 5 miles in less than an hour is awesome, the kick of endorphins after a good workout that keeps you smiling for the whole day is awesome, and my first unassisted handstand was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.  My fitness means I can be active with the people I adore, and it means I’m more likely to be physically and mentally healthy and capable for the long haul. I want all that for myself, and for whoever I’m with, and I’d hope they’d want the same for themselves.

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Veron THIS is what I was thinking. Be fit and athletic for your own self, for your health and well-being. Not so you can look sexy for someone else or so white men can find you attractive. I get what he’s saying, fully believe that black women (and women of all races) should do what it takes to get their health and weight issues under control and can even buy into why his preferences exist but the reasoning seems shallow to me.

    • juleah

      @Veron I LOVE your comment!!!!!! High blood pressure runs on my Mom’s side of the family and Diabetes on my Dad’s side of the family. I refuse to ignore these things and wait until my doctor tells me something is wrong before I take my health seriously. I have some friends and family that ask me why I go running or go to the gym and I tell them because I like the way I feel during and after I exercise (especially Bikram yoga)! Health is numero uno and everything else is a plus.

    • DeepWater

      @Veron  “The bomchikawow……”.   I have honestly never heard “the deed” put in that form, bwahahahahahahahahahaha.    I have GOT to remember this one, fa sho.

      • Veron

        @DeepWater LOL, It’s my father’s term actually.  When my sisters and I were teens, and, actually even to this day sometimes, if he felt we were showing a little too much skin, he’d send us back to our rooms like “You better tone down that bomchikawow”, or “Don’t come down here bomchikawowing and think I’m gonna let you go out like that.”
         
        So now, if anyone is in a slinky dress, or got their legs out, they’re “bomchikawowing”.  To us it means “looking good” to my father it means “needs to put on some damn clothes.” But then, if we were in anything less than jeans and a bulky sweater, my father thought we were bomchikawowing.

  • Christelyn

    A young girl observed this post and asked that I send her comment anonymously.
     
    “Ms. Christelyn, I am a long time reader of your site and follow you on Facebook, obviously. As a 30 year old, plus sized black woman who is struggling with my weight, I can tell you that everything this man said is true! I live in NYC and even with my beautiful face, and talents (I am tri lingual, a personal chef and cultured in art, music and theater), I get looked over by successful, handsome white men in lieu of white, Hispanic and Asian women who are not as beautiful or talented than me – they are just thin.
    And these Sista Soulja’s have got to go! Always carrying water for black men, but if they go to Tommy Sotomayor’s page or Tariq Nasheed’s page, not ONE black man is standing up for them. And the ones that dare to stand up for black women are blocked and called “simps”. When will these black women learn?! They’re always standing up for their “skrong black KANGS”, but let me tell you, living in Harlem and going out to Red Rooster and other social settings, black women are at the bar alone or with groups of other black women while black men flaunt their white dates in our faces! These white women (and women of other races in general) are treated with kid gloves by black men! There is also a pervasive pattern of black men at bar type scenes who will talk a black woman’s head off and take up all her time, preventing her from mingling with others (cause a true Sista Soulja would never want to come across as “bougie” or “stuck-up” to her black KANG, but then as soon as he sees a Latina or white woman, he is buying out the bar for them! I know this from experience personally and from friends who have experienced the same thing! Going out in Manhattan or Brooklyn has become a very humiliating experience because there are always black men with non-black women on dates, and white men will not touch you if you are not a Naomi Campbell or Selita Ebanks prototype in this town. To attract a desirable, eligible white man, which I want, I have to be thin!
    I am struggling with my diet and exercise because I am an emotional eater and my current phase of life has me depressed. But I am working on it and my vanity, if nothing else, will force me to slim down for the summer.
    Anyway, thank you for trying to wake black women up! I will move to Europe once I graduate with my MBA in 3 years. I suggest more black women do the same! America is fast becoming a wasteland for our marriage prospects!”

    • Brenda55

      @Christelyn  
      Glad you posted this.  Dirty little secret time. Pull it out from under the rug. Black men don’t dig fat chicks either.

      • Christelyn

        @Brenda55 I’m having a conversation offline with a black male friend of mine who said, “I don’t have one guy in my circle with a big chick. Just doesn’t exist.” We also discussed how many people on here are saying that white women are fat too, which is true, but here’s the difference–THEY ARE NOT MARRYING LOOKING FAT. THEY ARE FIT AND THIN. OR, AT LEAST THIN. My buddy agrees. He said,”lol, yup. They know the hustle once they get a ring without a prenup, game on lol”

        • Brenda55

          @Christelyn  That is my experience also. Most of the black men that I see out on dates are out with thinner women of all races.
           
          Sure you will see a large man out with a large woman but if the man is normal weight his woman is normal weight also. 
           
          Black woman, heck fat women of all races, fat men can get their noses all bent out of shape if they want to. Have at it but fat acceptance is dead on arrival. Not ever going to happen.

        • @Christelyn   @Brenda55 your right I didn’t get married as no chunky monkey LOL. I had to keep it tight, keep it right not b/c I just wanted my now husband but I felt better. I already got one strike, the diabetes last thing I need to be is obese and diabetic. umm no.

        • jakethewrestler

          @Christelyn   @Brenda55if you just focused on the positives of bw there would not be time to write neg about ww.  i dont want bw gettin the best men for no other reason than becuz of their inside and outside gorgeousness

        • EnJay

          @Brenda55 You know what I would like to see (maybe it happened before I got here, not sure) – a post about whether or not fat acceptance SHOULD happen.

      • @Brenda55  @Christelyn  Don’t nobody want obese women and if they do, be ready to get emotionally abused. Which is another big secret, some men pick fat women b/c they can abuse them it’s true. If you’re having issues with weight and wanting to be accepted by every man that comes your way, then you got other issues and shouldn’t be dating nobody. My thought is all the women up in arms about this shouldn’t be dating anyone at all. I’m going to say this and I should it alone. Weight we can lose that’s true but a$$hole is forever.

        • Brenda55

          @eugeniaberg   @Christelyn  There was a discussion over at Betty Chambers about the movie Just Wright.
          http://tinyurl.com/d6yqxjm
           
          Black women are really invested in this fat, plain Jane gets the hot guy.  All she has to do is be a good woman. The movie is a fantasy and so is that notion.

        • @Brenda55  @Christelyn  Life is not a rom com or romantic novel. I wish many women would get that.

        • @Brenda55  @Christelyn  And I love your avi, it’s beautiful.

        • Brenda55

          @eugeniaberg   @Christelyn  Now you know what I look like.

        • @Brenda55  @Christelyn  Ah yes and it’s gorgeous 🙂

        • MySmile

          @eugeniaberg   @Brenda55  @Christelyn  
          I really never understood why some women want a Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt look alike to just waltz into their life and sweep them off their feet…..9 times out of 10 that’s not going to happen lol. I feel sorry for any woman who can only be attracted to guys who look like A-list celebrities and male models…We all have our celebrity crushes, but it’s good to snap back to reality. I’m not saying settle, or date someone you’re not attracted to at all, but it’s good to be a bit open!
           
          This is coming from someone who loves romantic comedies & novels….. I definitely believe in romance, but not perfection….

        • @MySmile  @Brenda55  @Christelyn  You know I loves me some Brad but I was never so delusional as to think anything like that was coming my way and I’ve dated some good looking dudes. My hubby has the perfect Scandinavian face and features, they’re beautiful to me.  I’m a nice looking woman but I’m just average I mean, for real, when he was with Jennifer Aniston I kept thinking boy he sure is way better looking than her LOL. Yes there is no perfection, only someone perfect for you. Yes I want to be attracted to the person as I said before below I can’t do unattractive but I’ve met some average dudes and their personality just made them the hottest thing on the block.

        • WorldTravelingChic

          @eugeniaberg   @MySmile  @Brenda55  @Christelyn YES to the average dude with personalities that make them the hottest thing on the block!!!! 😀

    • jakethewrestler

      @Christelyn if this lady meets a wm she is intersted in she can make it happen.  she can get that guy to chase her if she is persistent and patient.

  • Morenika

    Well am not obese or grossly over weight.  I use to run three mile a day…  However,  I am curvy and not perfect.  I am like that cracked clay pot that if you put light into it, it will shine out.  I understand our author, but wow, this makes me wonder if I should give up…even looking at that model, if that is what most men want, good luck, ideally most women are like that cracked clay pot and if you don’t look, you will miss the light that shines through…..  I got the cracked clay pot ideology from Joyce Meyers….

    • MySmile

      @Morenika  Sometimes I think hearing these things does more harm than good and are soul crushing for bw (don’t think this is the intent, but sometimes it’s the result).  They hear all these things they have to do to get a white man.  You do not have to look like a dang supermodel!!! I may be single (for various reasons) but I have observed it with my own eyes… Most bw dating wm do not look like Selita Ebanks or Naomi Campbell (got those names from the posts below). Most are an average to smaller size though… but even that’s not a requirement. There are so many white men out there..and way less bw in the US……and though size can make your dating pool smaller, it doesn’t completely eliminate it! You have to focus on who likes you and thinks you’re hot! (I’ve stated below that I’ve struggled with this as well).

      • Brenda55

        @MySmile  @Morenika This is just the same reaction that single Moms have when it is their day in the spotlight on this blog. As a plus sized woman what he said is mild compared to what you do here and have to deal with.  The man is just being honest.

        • MySmile

          @Brenda55  @Morenika 
          I didn’t mind him sharing his opinion about weight..but he just sounded like a pompous a-hole. He made it sound like bw should do everything for him so he can grace them with his presence lol…no….. I just feel bad that instead of motivating more people to workout, it just makes people angry and feel like they aren’t good enough to date a white man…it can make the whole inferiority thing worse…
           
          You do have a good point though with the single mother comparison. I always say that we are all sensitive about some things. Everyone has a sore spot. I’m not acting like being overweight is ideal, but there are always going to be overweight people in the world…so there will always be overweight black women. It’s totally cool if he doesn’t want them but his word choice and all that being a part of his culture stuff made me roll my eyes lol….I’m not really mad, but I was more like who does this guy think he is? I’d rather read inspirational stories from other women who’ve lost weight than stuff from this guy..but that’s just me….

        • smit44

          @MySmile he didn’t say women should do everything to be graced with his attention. he said is that he’s a fit, athletic and attractive man who takes care of his appearance- and expects the same of potential mates.
          honesty about your preferences and the traits you offer isn’t pompous – and it seems like the people taking it that way are showing their insecurities.

        • ChibiSayuri

          @smit44  @MySmile I totally agree on what you said lol. It is funny how everyone is up in arms about some man’s preference. I don’t see him being an asshole at all. well you know who the out of shape ones are. lol. Then you got some women saying “he trying say we gotta look like models” and I’m like wow, way to twist his words. He clearly is just saying how he wants his spouse to take pride in their body. It’s not hard to make healthy life decisions and being healthy, being healthy and being fit is not a crime.

        • MySmile

          @ChibiSayuri  @smit44 
          ? I am not out of shape or plus sized (though I used to be out of shape and bigger) Why is that always assumed? Just because I’m not, I’m not going to be b*tchy towards other people. I’m not up in arms about his preference, I simply didn’t like his delivery and the “you must adjust to our culture” thing. He does come off as cocky to me, but again, I’m not trying to date him or anyone like him. Nothing is wrong with taking pride in your body and wanting someone who does the same. Nobody said being fit is a crime. I work out on a regular basis. If you read my other posts I have stated how I feel about it. Being fit is great for so many reasons…it’s sexy too. I don’t think many of us disagree with that sentiment.

        • MySmile

          @ChibiSayuri  @smit44 
          ? I am not out of shape or plus sized (though I used to be out of shape and bigger). Why is that always assumed? Just because I’m not, I’m not going to be b*tchy towards other people. I’m not up in arms about his preference, I simply didn’t like his delivery and the “You’re trying to cross cultural lines” thing…just thought it was condescending that’s all…as if he’s giving bw some inside information to move up in the world…ok buddy. It does come off as cocky to me, but again, I’m not trying to date him or anyone like him.
          I don’t know this man from Adam and Eve lol….Nothing is wrong with taking pride in your body and wanting someone who does the same. Nobody said being fit is a crime. I work out on a regular basis. If you read my other posts I have stated how I feel about it. Being fit is great for so many reasons…it’s sexy too. I don’t think many of us disagree with that sentiment.

        • @ChibiSayuri  @smit44  @MySmile There’s a whole lot of assuming going on your post and you know what they say about assumptions.

      • jakethewrestler

        @MySmile  @Morenika He is def attracted to himself and I got a feelin he aint that attractive to most of the woman he meets on a daily basis.  Ladies  get fit yes!  but men are gonna love your for your smile, realness and becasue they can trust you.    If he doesnt value those things first dont let him in the door.  I think many WM are getting the notion that can date of with BW because they settle.

      • jakethewrestler

        @MySmile  @Morenika He is def attracted to himself and I got a feelin he aint that attractive to most of the woman he meets on a daily basis.  Ladies  get fit yes!  but men are gonna love your for your smile, realness and becasue they can trust you.    If he doesnt value those things first dont let him in the door.  I think many WM are getting the notion that can date way up with BW because they settle.

        • @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika I think your notion is right.

        • foreverhopeful

          @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika Interesting. I recently met a man I think is so into himself physically. His Narcissistic personality has taken me aback.  I don’t think I have ever met anyone who only sees women as objects and himself as a “God” until I encountered this man.

        • @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika a lot of NPD (narcissistic personality disorder) men b/c it ‘s mostly men use either their body and their smarts to narcisize women.

        • foreverhopeful

          @eugeniaberg   @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika I like looking at good looking men too but I look with a dose of reality.  A male friend reminded me of my own attitude toward men many years ago when I was in fantastic shape.  The article compared men to food.  Men fell into three categories…hot fudge sundae, cantaloupe, and I thing the last was rhubarb.  The article said everyone desires the hot fudge sundae because his packaging looks good.  But you have to ask yourself is something that good looking going to treat you well or will he be more into himself.  The cantaloupe isn’t as good looking as the hot fudge sundae but he’s okay and will treat you nice.  The rhubarb has to work at tasting good so he pulls out all the stops to treat you like a princess.  My friend compared himself to the rhubarb.  He said he knew he was a good looking guy by most standards but he made up for his lack of looks through his personality and charm.  He told me to watch out because I also went for the hot fudge sundae based completely on looks and nothing else.  I got the hot fudge sundae but in the end, I should have done more shopping around because while he tasted good, he left me with a tummy, heart ache etc.  I should have looked for what else he has to offer.  Bottom line, the cantaloupe or rhubarb can be your hot fudge sundae because you adore him and truly see him for the wonderful man that he is.  So, while I do like to keep in shape and want my guy to be in shape too, I make sure he’s got it going on all the way around.

        • @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika “Ladies  get fit yes!  but men are gonna love your for your smile, realness and becasue they can trust you.    If he doesnt value those things first dont let him in the door. ”
           
          I see this a bit differently.  Men are visual (so we’ve been told).  And while, yes a man should love and value your internal qualities, what turns his head and gets his attention in the first place is the physical.  I know my husband values all my wonderful qualities.  But, I also know it was my physical attributes that drew him in and got his attention!

        • @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika Oh I used to love a hot fudge sundae but yea it didn’t always turn out so great LOL.

        • foreverhopeful

          @eugeniaberg   @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika  SORRY,  I just say a couple of typos.  I mean we were reading an article in a woman’s magazine.  and I think instead of thing.

        • foreverhopeful

          @The Working Home Keeper  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika That’s true physical attraction comes first.  But, it’s not enough to keep you there.

        • @The Working Home Keeper  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika I think men are visual but I think women are visual too but we’re practical so we’ll put some things aside. But yes, men like different things. I don’t think any man wants an obese woman, any man that’s mentally stable. If you want her fit and athletic, get that, that’s fine. If you want her with more curves, find that but don’t ask for what you’re not willing to give. That’s my whole thing.

        • @foreverhopeful  @The Working Home Keeper  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika Yea I’ve met some hot dudes that when they opened their mouths, I was like, no!

        • jakethewrestler

          @The Working Home Keeper  @MySmile  @Morenika
           maybe i should change the word ‘first’  to ‘equally’

        • @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika Indeed – after 12 years of marriage and 3 children, it does take more than just physical attraction.  But, if we’re just speaking about a woman increasing her options in the dating realm, the physical aspect does come into play.

        • @The Working Home Keeper  @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika Yes to sustain a marriage you got to have lot more than looks but looks don’t hurt.

        • Morenika

          @The Working Home Keeper  @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile Actually we must keep ourselves together in order to date and when we are married.  I love the movie “First Wives Club” and the song that comes on in the begging while they showing the names of the actors/actresses.  ” Don’s send him off in curlers'” there may be someone at the office and men will be men”…  Oh and it also say’s “Wives always must be lovers to”….  I agree…  My friend William always says that the same way you got him is how you have to keep him….

        • Morenika

          @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile Yeah, I met one of those the day before Christmas and I turned him down,  He say’s that I am the one who got away…  Yeah, ah no….  Stuck on himself is not the word….

        • @Morenika  @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile Yes, even though my husband and I have been married for a number of years now, I still work to maintain a weight that is both healthy for me and pleasing to him 🙂

        • Morenika

          @The Working Home Keeper  @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile And that is the most important thing, because you both think enough of each other to make sure the other is pleased…. I will meet my mate that will be pleases…  I keep hope alive……

        • PamelaFoster

          @jakethewrestler    
           Awesome points Jake, women need to be careful with whoemever they date!!

        • @eugeniaberg   @foreverhopeful  @jakethewrestler  @MySmile  @Morenika I thought “narcisize” was exercising while looking in a mirror. 🙂

      • Leille

        @MySmile  @Morenika 
         
        Sometimes, what is considered “average,” isn’t good enough because there’s always someone smaller.

        • EnJay

          @Leille  @MySmile  @Morenika I don’t think it’s about being “small.”  I think it’s about being height/ weight proportionate.

        • Morenika

          @EnJay  @Leille  @MySmile It really is…..  I am tall and my bone structure varies..  I have taken on each cultural gene somehow….

        • Morenika

          @Leille  @MySmile I agree, because sometime the media has a way of making the average, not underweight or overweight person feel as if they are out of the box….  That is why I expressed the cracked clay pot ideology..  If you only limit yourself , and again it ok to have your personal preference, you might be missing your dream-mate….

      • Christelyn

        @MySmile  @Morenika Listen my adorable Shelbi, I think that you have to take posts like this and get what you can and leave the rest. I think however, it’s pretty clear the difference between healthy weight and morbidly obese, so I’m not thinking we need to over-analyze this so much. Bottom line: there are TONS and TONS of men who love the unique and beautiful features of black women–just look at your avi, Shelbi, no other race can pull off that kind of beauty. But the one thing from a physical perspective that keeps many of us out of the game is our weight, and for the most part, is very controllable. No one is asking you to grow hair down to your butt. Or wear blue contacts, or bleach your skin or relax your hair. Just be a FIT you. It’s really just that simple. No soul-crushing need take place here. xoxox

        • MySmile

          @Christelyn   @Morenika  Awww! Thanks *blushes* I agree with all that. Of course it’s not bad to lose weight in a healthy way and get fit. I guess I just wasn’t a fan of his delivery. You did put a warning at the beginning though…and I went right on ahead and read it anyway haha
           
          I just hate to see other people hurt over this stuff. I’m not really hurt from it I just didn’t like a lot of things about what he said…gave it the side eye a bit…..but I get the point so I will take from it what I can (ex: keep working out!) and leave the rest. (the stuff I didn’t like)

        • @MySmile  @Christelyn   @Morenika That’s the right attitude. My god I’m so positive today, what’s come over me. LOL.

    • onmywayup

      @Morenika You’re probably fine. Keep in mind that this is just one guy’s opinion. And even if guys like looking at women like the models in that picture, it’s not like they all expect to have that in real life. Just like I don’t necessarily expect to have Bradley Cooper in real life.

      • @onmywayup  @Morenika Oh I wish LOL.

      • Morenika

        @onmywayup Thank you.  I have my certain fans, that ogle me in the office…. and when I in my favorite elements…  LOL…  They are probably saying she is the only one here and OMG….  She is not with the expected Sister-girl attitude… No seriously…  I am ok and working a little more at getting tones…  My very handsome sexy, sexy Doctor took time out to show me his diet and complimented me in my jeans.  I am alway indebted to hime for reiterating things I should be eating…..  He does not know I secretly love him……

    • Lexi88

      @Morenika 
      Why would you give up, were you looking to date the writer?

      • Morenika

        @Lexi88 Oh no,  that was not literally …..  If that is how must men see women, and I hope not, then I would not stand a chance  in he-Double hockey sticks.  I am no by any means a size two and I I love my size 12…  when I was a size six at 5’8 I looked like a crackhead….  My stressful Postal job made me that size six and my mother thought i was dying lol…….

        • WorldTravelingChic

          @Morenika  @Lexi88 I’m 5’6″ and look like I have a terminal illness if I go below a size 6 (under 140, for me), so I understand completely!

    • EnJay

      @Morenika You know what’s funny?  Most people do not end up with their “ideal” partner, if “ideal” = the list they wrote on paper.  That woman (model) may be who he wants, ideally, but if that woman +15 lbs bowls him over with her wit, smile, intelligence, awesome personality, well, then…
       
      He probably won’t fall for that woman +50 lbs. though.  15 lbs. up just says “I’m not obsessed.”  50 lbs up says “IDGAF.”
       
      There’s a lid for every pot.  This is one man, and if his lid doesn’t fit your pot, it’s cool.  His ain’t the only lid in town.

  • TraciBenjamin

    whatever the motivation, being fit and healthy should be the goal.  Plus sex is so much better when you’re not worrying whether you belly is protruding or your ass is jiggling.  I prefer men who are fit so I understand the writers sentiment.  Im not checking for no overweight dudes because its hard as heck to stay fit and its a big turn off for a man who doesn’t care enough to take care of his.

  • SullyMesry

    This is just one man’s opinion, but it does represent a percentage of men out there, so don’t discount his views on what he is looking for, if your looking for these types of physical traits in your mates.
     
    What us men accept as far as body type and the type of females we look for varies.
    We have and Ideal woman, but we tend to accept our less than ideal woman(physical types) because of personalities.
     
    Personality goes a long way(quote), but it only lasts for so long if that personality is not optimistic and ambitious about improving yourself among other things.

  • BrendaThompson

    I write interracial erotica and I have several stories posted on some of the sites. I have seen way too many written by overweight black women where the heroine is fat but she manages to attract a gorgeous, fit, sexy, rich and otherwise adorable white guy. I am so tired of those stories that I don’t even comment on them anymore. These girls need to stop dreaming and get up, put that bag of chips down and walk for a while. That fantasy is NEVER coming true. And they get hard down mad if someone points that out to them in the comments.

    • @BrendaThompson I love interracial erotica and I write interracial romantica myself, yes I’ve read a lot of t hose too. It’s cute and everything but I believe it really is making some delusional. Where do you write at? Anywhere I can see I’d love to read it.

    • imahrtbrkbeat

      @BrendaThompson @eugeniaberg  this immediately made me think of “Babycakes” — loved that film growing up. Do you guys remember that film with Ricki Lake?
       
      I mean, hey, you never know…everyone has a preference.

    • EarthJeff

      @BrendaThompson “she manages to attract a gorgeous, fit, sexy, rich and otherwise adorable white guy.”
      Well, there are so few of us around….

  • keimiasmoon

    I have seen the way some White guys talk about fat women. The fat hate is real. Some Asian communities have it too. If they think that way about their own women then I’m pretty sure they are not making exceptions for Black women.  I’m in the dating game and definitely trying to get slimmer to compete. I realize I probably need to be “skinny” or “athletic” on profiles instead of “average”. I know you’re not supposed to admit that and you’re supposed to love your body no matter the size and yada yada yada but the truth is it’s a competition. Yeah I wanna be healthy but I also want to be attractive to the opposite sex. I find nothing wrong with that. I’m intelligent enough to not starve myself/become anorexic/bulimic. Just eating healthy foods and exercising. No matter how much I love my body, at the end of the day I can’t get married to myself.

    • imahrtbrkbeat

      @keimiasmoon You know, what I find interesting is that when I put “curvy” on a profile, the assumption is that I’m fat. No. I’m actually curvy, but not fat! LoL. I actually have a shape, but it’s constantly construed that I’m overweight. I find it hilarious. I’m a 10, but people always believe I’m a six or eight — due to a large frame — but it always interests me who responds or does not when I put that or “average” in my profile.

      • foreverhopeful

        @imahrtbrkbeat  @keimiasmoon I went to get measured for a pair of jeans.  I was considered super curvy because my waist is so much smaller than my hips. Like you, I’m not overweight but  I won’t be putting super curvy on any profile.

        • @foreverhopeful  @imahrtbrkbeat  @keimiasmoon It’s because so many women abuse the term curvy when they are really just overweight. You are paying for the sins of others.

    • MySmile

      @keimiasmoon 
      I guess I was never that competitive when it comes to romance..  I stay to myself a lot. It’s not that I don’t notice or admire others..I’m often inspired by them. I’m just not of the “you better do x, y, and z before some other woman comes and snatches him up” mindset….

      • keimiasmoon

        @MySmile It’s not that I’m hating other women, but more in the sense of doing your best, putting your best foot forward. I was the same way with makeup. I felt like it was lying. Consider it like running a marathon. I mean yeah, I could go out, and walk most of it and come in last place, or I could prepare and coach myself and be super happy with my effort and success. I guess I see it more as living up to my potential and reaching my goals. And part of my goal is to make men’s heads turn!

        • MySmile

          @keimiasmoon 
          Oh definitely, but most stuff I do that makes men’s heads turn, I already liked doing anyway..wearing make up, dresses, etc… I’m not saying I don’t try or look my best! I definitely do!! It’s great to be your best you. I’m just saying that some women are constantly in competition with one another for men..not saying you but we all know there are a lot of women like that. I see it the same way you do…living up to my potential! I’m running my own marathon, not trampling over other women to get to the finish line with one guy at the end of it… Some women act like there are like 5 guys on the planet lol

  • BrendaThompson

    I write mostly interracial erotica/romance. I got tired of reading the same old nasty sexist and racist hot-black-woman-with-big-tits-has-sex-only-interlude-with-white-dude. I wanted to show there could be hot sex and love in an IR relationship. And my couples tend to be older….40+. Grown folks have sex too. My stories are on Lush Stories and Literotica under Bayjaytay.

    • @BrendaThompson I’ll check it out.

    • Divamom777

      @BrendaThompson Found you on Lush Stories!

  • foreverhopeful

    The great thing about this post is how it has everyone in dialogue with one another.  While we may not all agree with what was said, I think it has once again sparked conversation about getting fit and healthy.  I think this post has challenged us to at least think about eating healthy and exercising for ourselves.

  • Trisha93

    Read his comment which I took with a grain of salt. I mean this is one white man’s opinion, how he prefer women with a fit body. We all have our own preferences so we can fight him for what he find more attractive.
     
    I say it all the time if you not looking like Channing Tatum or Carmelo Anthony don’t think you will get Meagan Good or Lauren London. So if he keep getting friend request by unfit and unattractive women on Facebook maybe he’s not that attractive, I’m just saying.
     
    But if you’re overweight, I do think you should try losing weight just to be healthy.

  • juleah

    I’m going to take this article for what it is and that’s one guy’s opinion about the type of woman he likes. Attraction is different for everybody so overweight and obese women need not step to HIM.
     
    In my experience WM are more attracted to women that like to DO things. They don’t require you to be a size 4 (men can’t usually guess a woman’s actual size anyways, LOL) but you have to like doing things outdoors like hiking, biking, running, boating, going to concerts, or something besides sitting on the couch.
     
    Yes, I do think women should strive to be as healthy and active as they can be but I don’t think having a body like a model is required to get a WM interested in getting to know you better. As long as you have SOME things he finds physically attractive about you, you have nothing to worry about.

    • tonyrog

      @juleah I so agree.

  • Beruda

    I just take this as this is his preference and knock yourself out. What he or any man thinks doesn’t concern me. What I (and the ppl who really care about me) think is all that matters to me.

  • ChibiSayuri

    Haha i totally agree. And being the fact i am a very toned a nd fit black woman i take pride in how i look. But my main reason for that is because i want to be HEALTHY first and looking good is a plus. But i think its rediculous how a lot of blk women are out of shape Smh. So yeah me fir stepping up to the plate and being healthy as my LIFESTYLE first and formost and lookingHaha i totally agree.

  • thecrazyartist

    While I will say being fit should be done for you first and foremost, I will have to agree with this man.  If you are a fitness buff who frequents the gym numerous times a week, forgoes junk food in favor of clean foods, and values fitness and makes it a full-time 24/7-365 priority, you are probably going to be better suited to a partner that values the same lifestyle.    I understand that size is not an indicator of health, and that certain conditions like hypothyroidism or hormonal imbalance make it difficult to lose weight.  I also know not every woman will fit into a size 2-4, and that we are all built differently.  But are we really right to flame/trash/insult this man for having a preference? No we are not.   I would be dead wrong to insult him because I prefer non-black men.  Everyone on this site has a preference, whether we want to admit it or not.  I prefer men that are slim/average and moderately fit and most likely would not pay an obese man any attention.  I know that looks are not everything, but there is nothing wrong with having preferences.

    • thecrazyartist

      Holy crap I just saw the facebook comments.  People are losing their damn minds.

    • PoliticallyAware

      @thecrazyartist
       I couldn’t have said it better.

    • jakethewrestler

      @thecrazyartist  Kia you are alwasy amazing and I wish i could alwasy read your opinion before I write something dumb.   But many wanted to give the flip side attributes of a real women while some focuses on one thing. 
       
      Plus as I mentioned many times if I thought bw were getting the creme of the crop I ould stop 
      reading these blogs.  It seems there are more guys at the point of preying on Black/ Bi-racial  Woman because they think they are easier game for many of the reasons often stated on these blogs.   
       
      You ladies are treasures. You can get any man you want even if the guy is not currenlty open to dated non-ww.  Make him up and get him to chase you.  Be bold peristant and patient.

  • BrieStoll

    I don’t know why this was needed. Was it just a desire to reiterate the obvious and , by the way , one persons feelings? I mean fit people generally like fit people is a given . young people generally like young people as well . Do you feel the need to do an article explaining in detail that sexual attraction with someone young and firm is higher than old and baggy?  Also you are deciding that all men are you? I have attracted fit men , very fit in some cases and I am a plus sized woman. I am  also pretty and smart , bright , bubbly and kind.  Your assertion that this is what men want is not just condecending but wrong. I feel like this is another of those ” this is why your not good enough” articles pointed at black women.  I am not saying you don’t have a right to your opinion , I just need you to remember that it IS YOUR opinion.
    furthermore , black women should get fit and healthy for themselves . Insinuating that I should change myself to get a white man is not  just wrong , it;s insulting . Are we still at this place? I have  lost 15 lbs in the last month for my health, for myself , for my longevity.  Stop purpetuating  that stereyotpe that we have to be anything but ourselves for men.
    Lastly, where are the articles telling men this? Men are not ( white or black) all fit and trim . Write an article telling them to get fit for us !

    • Beruda

      @BrieStoll “Lastly, where are the articles telling men this? Men are not ( white or black) all fit and trim . Write an article telling them to get fit for us !”
       
      I agree, I see plenty of overweight men out there.

      • VintageNarcissa

        @Beruda  @BrieStoll If I had a penny for all the fat/old/gross/undesirable white men I get approached by, I’d be one rish bish! I’ll tell you that for sure. But I’m not getting on the internet and writing no PSA. People seriously need to get over themselves. Because you can be fit one day and paraplegic the very next. And that fit girl might dump your ass for someone who can walk in a hot second, while that big girl might see past your limitations. You never know what’s going to happen. Roger Ebert just died after being married to a beautiful black woman for 20-years. She was not slim by any means. What she was, was there for him as he suffered cancer that disfigured his face. Fit, healthy bodies are great. That doesn’t mean fit, healthy, bodies can’t fail you. Most of us aren’t living those uber healthy lifestyles that have us looking 35 when we’re 70, so most likely our bodies will fail us at some point. And what will this PSA mean? Bubkiss. Because regardless of weight, regardless of colors, regardless of anything, black women who truly want love will find it.

        • Leille

          @VintageNarcissa 
           
          Very well expressed!

        • @VintageNarcissa  @Beruda  @BrieStoll “If I had a penny for all the fat/old/gross/undesirable white men I get approached by, I’d be one rish bish!” <<<THIS!!! I go through this as well. But admit, I desire a many that is fit and trim because that is what I aspire to be. I’m just not feeling the tone of what this guy had to say.

      • MySmile

        @Beruda  @BrieStoll 
        Yep. A lot of white men are overweight but most are just average when it comes to weight. Lets not act like they’re all walking around ripped with six packs or looking like Greek Gods…A lot of wm don’t even have the right to have the expectations that this guy has so he can speak for himself…. It’s not really a “if you want to be a part of my culture, get in shape and slim down” thing…..it’s more of a “if you want a man in good shape, you need to be in good shape too” and vice versa thing… It depends on the type of individuals you want to date…

      • MySmile

        @Beruda  @BrieStoll 
        Yep. I’m seeing more and more overweight white men but most are just average. Let’s not act like they’re all walking around ripped with six packs or looking like Greek Gods lol…don’t think so….A lot of wm don’t even have the right to have the expectations that this guy has so he can speak for himself…. It’s not really a “if you want to be a part of my culture, get in shape and slim down” thing…..it’s more of a “if you want a man in good shape, you need to be in good shape too” and vice versa thing… It depends on the type of individuals you want to date…

    • jakethewrestler

      @BrieStoll  i think the artcel was posted to lift up bw to compete better.  I dont buy it. If looks is all that matter to men then there  would be long lines of men for all you ladies.

  • VintageNarcissa

    There are some things I can agree with in what this guy says. I completely understand someone valuing health and wanting a partner that also values health. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. But there’s a few things this due can miss me with, with his approach in this letter. 
     
    1. This whole ‘men are visual creatures’ thing seriously needs to die. People act as if women don’t have eyes too. And in the long run it ends up looking like an excuse to be a douchebag. 
     
    2. The following quote: “I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines here, I don’t go to Japan and demand cheeseburgers, I go for the sushi. If you want this sushi you gotta meet me on what I find attractive. My culture values thin and trim and athletic. If this is the culture you want to be a part of you can’t try to force me to like something I’m just not sexually attracted too.”
     
    This is so ridiculously off putting, and not even for the reason that most might consider. This part –  If this is the culture you want to be a part of  – This dude seriously needs to have several seats, because the going to Japan and eating sushi goes both ways. It makes me wonder where his real interest in black women lies. Mentioning porn in his statement, really? Honestly what I hear from this line is he basically wants a white girl with a super dark tan. Dude, you may as well get you a white girl with a super dark tan if you’re going to think like that, 
     
    I can understand that there are in fact a lot of black women that are overweight. But can we PLEASE stop acting like every single black woman in the country is overweight. Because that is simply not the case. It’s not our fault that this guy can’t find any of them. Because tons of white/non-black men have no trouble finding, slim/fit/athletic black women. Have you ever thought that the fit athletic black women that you desire are likely not held up on interracial dating Facebook pages and are likely out living their lives, going to the gym and meeting eligible men in real life? Those are the kinds of women that are the most eligible themselves and likely have no trouble finding men in their everyday lives, so they in fact won’t be the ones pursuing Facebook of all places. Just like we always say here to the women, you need to take a look at you and figure out what it is that is not attracting the women you want. 
     
    So again this just seems like a means of shitting on overweight women thinly veiled as a public service announcement of concern. And not even so, because the only concern I really saw in this statement was to himself. I wish him luck, but honest I’m not surprised that he’s single. And its not because too many fat black women that he doesn’t want keep messaging him.
     
    And I say all of this as a black woman who is body conscious and health conscious and have a partner that is also that way and prefers his partner fit and healthy as well, just fyi. Because I’ve definitely been accused of being overweight on here because of my views. I am all for urging people to be healthier and more fit. But this is not the way. This has been the way since time immemorial and people continue to gain weight. This post is likely to have more women crying into a tub of Ben and Jerry’s than it is having them jump on a treadmill. There’s a big difference between tough love and cruelty. People don’t need to be told umpteenth times that their fat for shits and giggles. I’m pretty sure they know. I’m pretty sure if they really want to change, they will, on their own accord. It is no ones responsibility to make them change. Especially for their own selfish and frivolous reasons. It is not any one person’s job here to solve the overall issue of obesity, I really wish we’d stop acting like it is.

    • BrieStoll

      @VintageNarcissa so much right ! Especially  on the whole assimilate or we can’t love you.   I am not trying to pass here , I am trying to meet someone to love . Where does that end , can you say ” my culture only likes straight hair”  or ” your nose is too wide , white men hate wide noses ”  …
      what about the whole different body type thing? what if I simply am NOT athletic ? I have been thin , but my round hips and natural dd’s didn’t leave , what do you think ? should I just give up now?

      • VintageNarcissa

        @BrieStoll Take comfort in the fact that not all men think like him.
         
        The other day I was watching a video shot by a biracial girl interviewing her white father on his opinion on black women’s hair. He told he he likes natural hair and braids, black hair styles essentially. He said he didn’t like black women who wore weaves because it reminded him of white women. Does that mean that all black women who wear weaves shouldn’t have interest in white men? No. It does seem that a lot of white men that date black women do prefer our natural hair. But for many weaves aren’t a deal breaker. Maybe some exclusively like natural hair and some exclusively like long straight hair but they are not the be all end all. 
         
        And then you have to consider, we’re talking fat, skinny, fit, athletic, what have you and people have preferences within that. One man’s attraction might be a size 6 another man’s attraction might be a size 2. So anything more than a 2 is fat. Someone could like 6 packs, so someone with a 4 pack is not fit enough for them. I read the other day that that dude who is with Kourtney Kardashian was harping on here about her weight (after having just had their second child mind you) because she’s now apparently 115lbs as opposed to the 95lbs she was when they met. This is what I think of when I see PSAs like this. When I hear “men are visual creatures,” I hear all they (those particular men) care about is the visual. And that is not a viable partner for a marriage minded woman.

        • WorldTravelingChic

          @VintageNarcissa  @BrieStoll I don’t even know what to say about the KK portion of your comment …
           
          Like VintageNarcissa said, this is one man’s opinion. It’s kind of like the information that’s floating around that says white men really like black women with natural hair. It doesn’t mean men aren’t going to be attracted to you if you have relaxed hair. Different strokes for different folks.
           
          Basically, do what you need to do to take care of your body and maintain a healthy weight – FOR YOU. Attracting non-black men, who we’re told seem to prefer smaller, fit women, will be a secondary benefit.

    • zabeth

      @VintageNarcissa “I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines here, ” <<< That is one of the most ignorant things I’ve ever read in my life!

      • VintageNarcissa

        @zabeth Isn’t it though? Ridiculously. That ish sounds borderline racist if you ask me. Definitely miss me with that nonsense.

      • VintageNarcissa

        @zabeth Isn’t it though? Ridiculous. That ish sounds borderline racist if you ask me. Definitely miss me with that nonsense.

      • @zabeth  @VintageNarcissa I don’t like that comment either because it is so one sided, isn’t he crossing cultural lines also????

    • Karla

      @VintageNarcissa I actually avoided this thread because this man turned me off on so many levels but I had to say this is the most cogent assessment of what this guy wrote; brava, you!  I get what he was trying to say but he did a very ishy job of saying it.  He is masking his cruelty with so-called “tough love”.  There’s no doubt about it; I live in Virginia and have been south.  The obesity is staggering and not just among BW but WW, WM, BM and even AM and AW.  My mother went to her new doctor in Alabama for her yearly physical.  The first thing out of the doctor’s mouth was, “Oh, you must not be from around here.”  My mom explained she had moved from Colorado.  Her doctor said, “Well, you moved from the fit state to the fat state.  You’re obviously very fit (at 77).  I sure hope you can stay that way.”  Ain’t no “tough love” working in that region.  It’s going to have to be something else and frankly, if I knew the answer, I’d be peddling it down there and making a mint.  They have the same gyms, access to the same magazines showing skinny, beautiful people but the sweet tea, fried foods and lack of encouragement to exercise, particularly in their infrastructure are addictive and, apparently, are blinders.  People know where all of this is going to lead (diabetes, strokes, heart disease) and yet they still do it.  My mom works in a hospital down there (does volunteer work) and said the younger people coming in there with strokes, etc. is mind-boggling!  And yet, it still goes on.
       
      On the OT thread, I mentioned my BFF, who is beautiful in any universe.  She dated a man, an Adonis-like Greek god.  I mean he was so fine he was foine!  Women would gasp when he appeared, he was that fine.  But I digress.  She introduced me to him, I did the requisite gasp and then we all sat down to dinner.  I dearly wish he had kept his mouth closed because, by the end of the evening, just looking at him made me want to hurl.  He had the most sucky personality of anyone I’ve ever met.  And, believe me, it did not get better with time.  He was mean, snarky, stupid, childish, abusive, Narcissistic, selfish and a downright a-hole.  I saw him the other day.  His looks have faded as he has aged but his personality remains the same.  He is single and lamenting the fact that he can’t find a woman who will stay with him; they want him for his looks but then, something happens.  He thinks they’re shallow and that very well may be but I don’t think so.  He’s looking at 50 and has never been married.  Dude, seriously?  You don’t get it? 
       
      I work out and take care of myself because I want to be like my mother.  She’s on no meds, has never been in a hospital for a serious illness (only to birth us, her children) and looks 20 years younger than she is.  She is dating a WM ten years younger than she, after having been married for 48 years.  I’m on no meds, have never been in a hospital and I plan to keep it that way.  My husband has Type 2 diabetes.  He worked out like a maniac but loved his sweets.  It came back to bite him and scared the daylights out of him.  After three trips to the emergency room, he got it together because he had to.  He lost 60 pounds, I changed our diet and he now maintains a normal blood sugar without meds.  He’s very diligent about checking it now and his doctor told him he can start coming in every year instead of every six months.  At our age, it’s all about health and well-being.  That’s our motivation.
       
      Again, thanks for the refreshing response.  No judgment, no emotion; just a thoughtful, factual analysis.  I enjoyed reading it.

      • tracyreneejones

        @Karla  @VintageNarcissa I want your Momma to write a dam article, I’m even getting tired of the WM’s version of Black women and I”m not even in this conversation, just a bystander. I love preserved beauty and healthy living, mind and body…..I’ll peddle the bike with you if I can find the answer, its out here somewhere.

        • Karla

          @tracyreneejones  @VintageNarcissa LOL, I’ll see what I can do about getting my mom to write something.  The women on my mom’s side are/were spectacular.  My great-gran lived to be 102 (died of natural causes) and my grandmother lived to be 95 (natural causes also).  My great aunts are in their 90s and still kickin’.  One of them was an elected sheriff in her 80s!!!  All these women are/were in excellent shape because they ate right and exercised (my great-gran and grandmother were hard-working women, raising large families; they got more than enough exercise taking care of kids, doing housework, working out of the house and gardening/farming). I do have excellent genes on my mother’s side!

      • WorldTravelingChic

        @Karla  @VintageNarcissa Heck yeah! I want to read your momma’s article too. Kudos to her for taking such good care of herself and passing that knowledge on to you.
         
        I’m from the South and agree with you – the lifestyle, infrastructure and culture down there is killing folks slowly. It’s one of the main reasons I moved out and don’t want to go back. Colorado was where I got my first taste of what a really healthy, active lifestyle in a place I loved could look like.
         
        Regarding the Adonis … Lord, have I been there. It’s always a shame when you meet a really good-looking guy and ten minutes into the conversation you wish he’d never uttered a word. Perfect example of how the outside and inside must work together to keep us interested. I’d take average Joe who had similar interests and a great personality over the Adonis you described. Apparently, the women he’s dated in the past feel the same way. Poor guy. I hope he figures it out.

      • VintageNarcissa

        @Karla I enjoyed your response as well Karla c: People should in fact be aiming to be fit and healthy. I’m reading this book right now called Eat To Live by Dr. Joel Fuhrman and the other day I stumbled upon this one sentence that has got to be the single most motivating thing I have ever experienced in my entire life.  
         
        “Do not underestimate the effect of a superior diet on gradually removing and repairing damage caused by years of self-abuse.”
         
        I can’t read something like that and then turn around and take someone like this guy seriously. No one should be telling anyone that they should use this as motivation to lose weight. You will never catch me taking as motivation anyone whose sole reason for waiting to change my life is so he can get his dick hard. I’m sincerely glad I don’t have to. I don’t mean to be crude. But with this dude is it clearly what it boils down to. It’s not even to change your life, but simply your weight so he can have arm candy and deflect whatever deep seeded insecurities he has by proxy. Yeah, definitely miss. me. with. that!

        • Karla

          @VintageNarcissa I have all of Dr. Fuhrman’s books and he is so right; once one realizes that a superior diet is what it takes to even feel good every day, the change will come.  It took menopause for me.  I’m seriously into food as medicine and how it helps my body to be at its best.  I will not put myself in the hospital due to my own hand.  Whatever it takes to be healthy at my age, I’m ready and willing to do it.  My husband (and I) got the wake up call the hard way.

    • PamelaFoster

      @VintageNarcissa
       Lady you are on fire!!! I got to “bow down” to your skillfully crafted posts.  I thought I was the only one gagging at this men are visual crap.  This type of thinking can have 3 or 4 seats.  If that’s the case why do some men that look similar to Freddy Kreuger out here spouting off at the mouth about 10s only need to apply??

      • MySmile

        @PamelaFoster  @VintageNarcissa 
        “If that’s the case why do some men that look similar to Freddy Kreuger out here spouting off at the mouth about 10s only need to apply??”
         
        LMAO!!! I just smh at these guys…

    • MySmile

      @VintageNarcissa 
      “I can understand that there are in fact a lot of black women that are overweight. But can we PLEASE stop acting like every single black woman in the country is overweight. Because that is simply not the case..”
       
      Yep! There are plenty of slim/fit/athletic/ black women out there. They may not be in the majority, but there are enough. I am also seeing more black women losing weight and a lot of the motivation comes from other bw (blogs, facebook fan pages, etc)
       
      “This post is likely to have more women crying into a tub of Ben and Jerry’s than it is having them jump on a treadmill.”
       
      Exactly.

  • You know I just did a little vlog about this blog I had to b/c everyone needs to just be the best them that they can possibly be, that means different things for different ppl. Here’s the vlog, excuse my salty language but I had to come out of the box on this. http://wp.me/p1LNjf-rl

    • Lexi88

      @eugeniaberg  
       
       “b/c everyone needs to just be the best them that they can possibly be, that means different things for different ppl.”
       
      Bingo! 
      Everyone has a long list of things they want black women do to and be, all under the pretense of building a better you. We are the poster child for everything ugly.
      Black women should push to live a better, healthier, more productive life for self, not just for a ring or man.

  • zabeth

    I wouldn’t want anything to do with the guy in this article and I have the body type he describes- heck I’m a personal trainer. Ladies, please vet all men, something in the milk here ain’t clean.

    • @zabeth Zabeth…I feel the same about this guy in this article. I’m all about getting and staying healthy which is why I keep it clean in my eating and I work out with my trainer 3 days a week and is about to start running with a running group…but this guy sounds like a whore and sounds like black women are a fetish to him…I seriously was having a “side-eye” moment while reading it.

  • Here are two expression of an opinion I see a lot. I think this is self-protection against feeling judged:
     
     @WorldTravelingChic ~ “Be fit and athletic for your own self, for your health and well-being. Not so you can look sexy for someone else or so white men can find you attractive.”
    [But elsewhere, WTC makes some more nuanced statements.]
     
     @Lexi88 ~ “…the idea that black women or any women should lose weight to get or keep a man is pretty disturbing. Maintaining a healthy weight should never be about a man. Your health is your life. Lose weight for you, not your man or society.”
     
    Ehrm… Really? No argument from me about health being important, or even the stronger reason. But to say that being motivated to be thinner or in better shape because that will increase your attractiveness to your target group is illegitimate? Why? We do all sorts of things in the service of increasing attractiveness or to please a partner, some of them physical, some intellectual, some about style, some behavioral.
     
    But losing weight or increasing fitness to be more attractive? Unh uh, shouldn’t do that for that purpose.
     
    Look, I wouldn’t want anyone to obsess over this, or despair because of natural limits to what they can do. But better luck in the attraction business is a perfectly fine motivation to get healthy. Doesn’t negate being motivated by the health itself.
     
    Works for me. I am right now losing weight to be more attractive. Doesn’t mean I am shallow or too concerned with the opinions of others. I can’t get taller, but I can get smaller and more fit. Simply being more healthy has only been motivation enough for me to maintain a steady weight, not lose it.

    • @Aabaakawad  “Look, I wouldn’t want anyone to obsess over this, or despair because of natural limits to what they can do. But better luck in the attraction business is a perfectly fine motivation to get healthy.”
       
      I absolutely agree with you!  There’s nothing wrong with doing things that will increase your attractiveness to the opposite sex.  Whether it’s dressing more femininely or losing weight.  Even though I’ve been married for many years now, I still work to maintain a weight that is both healthy and pleasing to my husband.

      • Bren82

        @The Working Home Keeper @Aabaakawad I’ve heard men say that they don’t want a “fat” woman/woman who is bigger than them. And I have heard men say that a woman’s weight doesn’t matter. It goes both ways.

        • @Bren82    @Aabaakawad Absolutely!  My husband prefers thin women.  But, I have white men friends that have gone onto marry BW that were larger (they were larger men too).  So, yes you will find men that like one or the other or both.  But, when it comes to attracting men, I still think a woman will attract a larger number of men by being a healthy/trim/fit weight.  And from my own personal experiences dating IR (specifically WM), I think being a fit weight helped me to attract not just those white men that preferred black women anyway, but also those who had not previously considered dating a BW (like my husband!).  Again, just speaking from my own experiences.  YMMV

        • Bren82

          @The Working Home Keeper I definitely agree with your observation. Most of the bw I know who are married to non-bm are slimmer. Even if the man is bigger, the woman may be big but still smaller than he is.

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Aabaakawad  @Lexi88 As I’ve mentioned in some of my more nuanced statements posted in this feed, I see nothing wrong with losing weight and being more attractive to the opposite sex being a secondary goal or by-product of getting healthy. Working hard to remain so for your mate if they’re attracted to you at a certain weight is also a great thing. My point is that you should do this for you – not for someone else.
       
      That may just be me and the way I live. That’s what motivated me to go natural – not the statements floating around online that say white men are more attracted to it. It’s what motivated me to dress more feminine – not because men find it more attractive. Those things are a by-product.
       
      No self-protection from being judged here. I’m quite happy at a fit size 6 and frequently have men of all races checking me out.

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Aabaakawad@Lexi88As I may have mentioned in some of those more nuanced statements posted in this feed, I see nothing wrong with losing weight and being more attractive to the opposite sex being a secondary goal or by-product of getting healthy. Working hard to remain so for your mate if they’re attracted to you at a certain weight is also a great thing. My point is that you should do this for you – not for someone else.
       
      That may just be me and the way I live. That’s what motivated me to go natural – not the statements floating around online that say white men are more attracted to it. It’s what motivated me to dress more feminine – not because men find it more attractive. I like the way I look and feel when I do. The reactions are a welcomed by-product.
       
      No self-protection from being judged here. I’m quite happy at a fit size 6 and frequently have men of all races checking me out.

    • Veron

      @Aabaakawad  @WorldTravelingChic  @Lexi88 
       
      “But to say that being motivated to be thinner or in better shape because that will increase your attractiveness to your target group is illegitimate?”
       
      I actually am not sure that’s what is being implied here.  There were some statements made in the comment that were off putting, such as  “Keeping yourself trim and fit shows me you care about pleasing me visually, and…to be honest, sexually.” and “Men are visual creatures… Why wouldn’t you want to put all your effort into creating the best visual experience for us?”
       
      There is an implication that the only reasons one would keep a fit body were of the superficial and sexual sort. The idea that you should “want to put all your effort into creating the best visual experience” for a man completely diminishes the idea that a woman might want to put some of that effort toward other reasons outside of a man’s libido.  Health, stamina, maybe her own visual experience in her own mirror.  The phrasing was unattractive, and I think that’s what caused the backlash. 
       
      I don’t know the writer, and I don’t believe it was his intention to come across as shallow, but some of his statements were.  The comments I’ve seen seem to address that shallowness, not the idea that attractiveness can’t be a motivation to improve your fitness level.

    • @Aabaakawad  @WorldTravelingChic  @Lexi88 
      “No argument from me about health being important, or even the stronger reason. But to say that being motivated to be thinner or in better shape because that will increase your attractiveness to your target group is illegitimate? Why? We do all sorts of things in the service of increasing attractiveness or to please a partner, some of them physical, some intellectual, some about style, some behavioral.”
       
      I AGREE 100% I don’t know where people got the idea that trying to look more attractive in order to look good for men is inherently wrong and means you are shallow. You do realize that through evolution women’s features and bodies developed to be attractive to men right? Attraction is important! It doesn’t mean you are shallow, I think paying attention just means you are smart, you know what men want, and you are providing it so that you get what you want (men’s attention). People who don’t care about looks just need to find each other and live happily ever after. The rest of us who care about looks will find each other and enjoy looking at each other 🙂

      • Lexi88

        @Elegance  @Aabaakawad  @WorldTravelingChic 
         
        No where in my post did I say I or other women should not care about looks. My issue with this post is the idea that our only and most important reason for weight loss is to find a man. Women who lose weight to get a man, usually gain back the weight when they become comfortable, because they did for him, not health reasons or to better themselves.

        • @Lexi88  @Aabaakawad  @WorldTravelingChic 
          “Women who lose weight to get a man, usually gain back the weight when they become comfortable, because they did for him, not health reasons or to better themselves.”
           
          I’ve never heard that before. I’ve only heard that most people gain their weight back period. People who lose weight for themselves or for health reasons gain the weight back too.

  • Lili2009

    Since he has such a narrow “type”, he needs to join a body building club with black women in it.  Yes, lots of black women are considered obese and overweight (stop the presses!) But, he needs to stop putting them down for being proactive in their search for a man and focus on why he is so darn hot and yet so single.

    • Kenyatta

      @Lili2009 I have the body type he describes (athletic and muscular) but I don’t body build. I simply eat right (mostly paleo) and lift weights. I do understand his point on that, and only that. Women in general need to embrace weight lifting, especially as they age. It is great for bone density and getting a nice tight figure. It’s time for the ladies to get off the cardio equipment and take over the weight room.

      • Sunshine789

        @Lili2009 And cut out the carbs almost completely. That will lead to the fastest, most permanent weight loss.

  • Bren82

    Being that I am slim and workout, and am surrounded by women who are slim and workout (there are at least 5 gyms within a one mile radius of where I live and not including those in residential buildings), I don’t take offense to his response and I don’t think he’s shallow. I also don’t think that he is saying all women who approach him should be stick thin, just proportional and fit. He is talking about the women who approach him. Of course thin is not in with all men but for him a physically appealing woman matters to him because he is physically appealing. Of course if a woman seeks to lose weight, health should be the number one motivating factor. However, just as many women think it’s hawt to see a man in the kitchen, many men think it’s hawt to see a woman taking care of her body.

    • @Bren82 I agree, I mean the women who meet his physical expectations actually exist so he is only interested in them. If a guy is really attractive, like a 9/10 I would not be surprised if he only goes for 9s or 10s. I don’t get why people are acting so outraged by this. Guys who work out a lot often go for women who do the same thing. If you don’t care about your weight or keeping slim then women need to look for men who feel the same way. I wasn’t bothered by his comments at all. If I met him, I might not meet his standards…but I’m not crying over it because he has high physical standards. I’ll just have to get an average cute guy instead of a fitness model oh well 🙂

  • Lili2009

    He sounds sexually frustrated and hostile. If a woman does fit his physical criteria (imagining both of them eating meals off their rock hard abs), then I do feel sorry for her if she should gain any weight through the course of their “relationship” (pregnancy? yikes!)  He just seems like he doesn’t have the woman’s best interest at heart. He’s just mad because he’s not finding “Ms. Black Rock Hard Abs America 2013”  to get in on with.  She’s out there but for some reason, the universe is keeping her from him (which seems like a good thing at this time!)

    • VintageNarcissa

      @Lili2009 “He sounds sexually frustrated and hostile.”
       
      Definitely so! He sounds like he would flip out if his partner gains even five pounds. That’s not love. That’s not that type of IR relationship you want. I know a lot of women of all races who have lost a lot of weight, after having met their partners whose support what was encouraged them to lose weight. Not only be better for themselves, but also to be someone their partner is proud to call theirs. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be fit and attractive to have the best chance at finding a mate. But when all that person is looking at is the outward appearance, yes that is a problem. This guy seems petty and mad that the types of black women he wants aren’t checking for him. I don’t even think I have to mention what kind of guy he really sounds like. From this message I wouldn’t be surprised if these women are not interested because of his attitude and personalty and he’s sitting there like: I don’t know why, I’m so fit and sexy! Yeah no sweetie. You can’t give me a lump of shit dressed up in a nice bow and expect me to get excited. Just the same as you can’t put a diamond in a dingy old box and expect people to realize what’s inside. But, if that dingy box is see through and people can see the diamond inside, the that changes people’s attitudes. But a lump of shit is always going to be a lump of shit.

      • @VintageNarcissa  @Lili2009 
        “But when all that person is looking at is the outward appearance, yes that is a problem. This guy seems petty and mad that the types of black women he wants aren’t checking for him.”
         
        Where are you getting that from? You are reading too much into his post. It was focused on the physical and weight not on the type of character he is looking for or even his own good qualities. I don’t automatically discredit a man because he says he likes good looking women because guess what…MOST men prefer good looking women! There’s a reason why all sorts of men like to look at attractive women, it because most men, even the unattractive ones and the losers, are attracted to good looking women. It doesn’t mean anything bad about his character.

        • VintageNarcissa

          @Elegance@Lili2009
          2+2=fish, okay. I can read as much or as little into this as I want. That is my right. Just as it is his right to spew this nonsense. Yes, love and dating aren’t as cut and dry, but in my opinion, if he were all that good, he’d likely be taken by someone already. Or he’d at least have access to enough of the black women he desires in order to not feel the need to write something like this. People who are happy with their situations do not write things like this, and in that context, because they are too busy being happy with their situation. Read into that.

    • Butterfly123

      @Lili2009
       Exactly.  I am a  size 8-10 and am trying to get rid of a little tummy (which I hide really well).  I’m 5’8 and look slimmer than I am but I have a butt and boobs and a little muscle in my legs.  I am working on my tummy.  Even when I get rid of it for summer outfits, bathing suits, etc.  I would not want a guy like this who requires it of me.  I want to keep my body looking good cause I want to not to get and keep someone like him.

    • @Lili2009 “He sounds sexually frustrated and hostile. ”
       
      Actually to me he sounds like the opposite. He sounds like a man who is used to getting slim/athletic women so he expects Black women to fit the same standards. Beggars usually aren’t choosy, so by the way this man confidently states his opinion he doesn’t sound like a beggar and can afford to have high standards. He doesn’t sound desperate in any way. 
       
      Confident men who have their pick of women want the best looking women. They can find great looking women who are also intelligent with good character. Intelligence, good looks, and good character are not mutually exclusive! 
       
      I think Black women need to be aware face the reality that most men don’t prefer overweight women. Some do, but MOST do not. If you want to be desirable to MOST men then you need to be slim. If you don’t care about being attractive to most men then don’t worry about your weight or men like this. Personally, I want a good looking guy so I try to make myself look good to attract one.

  • Lily

    “And ladies, let me tell you, there’s nothing more beautiful then the graceful muscle structure of a finely tuned black female body… OMG!”
     
    ^^ Well, I agree with this.  Lol.

  • Curious_Asian_Man

    “It’s a chemical thing and all the booksmarts and intelligence in the world isn’t going to change the fact that I like someone who takes care of themselves…”
     
    By this statement I feel this guy would choose a woman who looks good without intelligence than an average woman who has intelligence. I’d take the woman with average looks and intelligence for 1000 please Alex.

  • jakethewrestler

    What does a man want.  A woman who values herself.  A woman who values men. A woman with similar interest/values.  A women who is real,  A women who is tough/dedicated.  A woman with a womens intuishen.  A woman who can protect her man by seeing through other people.  A woman that accepts him.  A woman that can be pleased by a man that does his best to please her.  A women who stands with her man.  A women that LOOKS HER BEST.  A woman that accepsts good behaoir without questioning the motive.  But most importantly he wants a woman he can trust and a woman that trusts him.

  • Brice Cameron

    I don’t think this guy realizes that if he wants to date a black girl he has to totally adopt Black American culture.  He will have to maintain his fitness level eating soul food every night.  Plus it is strictly BET and Tyler Perry from here on out.  Interracial dating requires sacrifices.

    • @Brice Cameron 
      Is that a serious post, or are u trolling?
      All Black women DONT eat sould food, watch BET or care about Tyler Perry.
      Speak for your situation only, maybe?

      • Brice Cameron

        @Loake 
        Joking and being sarcastic.  Not a serious post.  I will delete because I don’t want other people to take it the wrong way.

        • Brice Cameron

          @Loake 
          Also, I am aware that most black women on this site don’t like BET or Tyler Perry.  I sometimes watch Tyler Perry movies.  I view Tyler Perry and Adam Sandler movies as about on the same level, just heartwarming fluff to pass the time.  So that is my situation.

  • Kenyatta

    I respect this ONE man’s opinion and his right to feel however he wishes but it really is that…HIS OPINION. He isn’t speaking for all white men, all good looking white men, or anyone else. He is speaking for himself. To be honest I would think that any black woman who encounters a man like this, who believes that by opening up her options is somehow looking “to be a part of” a different culture, should run FAST. I am guessing in his narrow mind he doesn’t need to embrace her culture because his is the dominant one. Any black woman of any size who would be with a man with this thinking has bigger issues than her weight. I am not a writer but someone should do a post on why black women should stay far a way from white men who expect her to reject her culture and assimilate into his.

  • zabeth

    This man is in his forties, did anyone else notice all of the spelling and grammar errors he made in his text? As a man in his forties has he ever been married or engaged? Is he capable of providing the type of relationship most women here would want- long term committed? Moreover, he’s just NOW starting to date BW? What does this all suggest to you ladies? Vet! Vet! Vet!

    • Kenyatta

      @zabeth Exactly!!! Without knowing of this man’s character  his opinion means very little. That coupled with his gross generalizations makes it very easy to dismiss him. I am in very good shape and have never been overweight so this isn’t me being defensive but this comment shows exactly what caliber of man this is:
       
      “I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight (his error not mine)” 
       
      I have never been told anything like this from anyone so I guess I don’t fit into this.

    • Sunshine789

      @zabeth Thank you! If you can not bother to spell-check before publishing an article, you have bigger issues than weight….

  • MommyTRex2010

    First off the woman in this article, her body is SICK!! Oh I’m so jealous. Secondly i am not skinny and I do get my share of looks but honestly I do not feel confident being at my present weight. I don’t know what the big deal is about looking good if its for you or your mate so be it. I’m guessing that if you can’t handle your weight and let yourself go, it might be a sign to men that you can really handle anything else.I personally know a woman that has let herself go. At 59 she can barely walk and breathe, and is morbidly obese. Infact I see lots of women that are younger than me, that have my weight beat by 50-75 lbs, and I am 43. Weight is a symptom of other things, I know it is for me. 
    I have basically “put myself on hold” until I get myself together. I need to lose weight to feel better and be in better health but also to attractive to men as well.

    • jakethewrestler

      @MommyTRex2010   Keep us updated. Good Luck and  God Bless

      • MommyTRex2010

        @jakethewrestler Thank you I will.

  • VheFrazier

    First, I’ve read comments here and on Facebook. I originally read the article on my phone and then grabbed my laptop to pen a lengthy response. Secondly, I’m not offended. I’m more fascinated by this mans approach stating “his culture values thin & athletic” physiques. What culture? Is he confusing an entire culture for his personal taste? White men are just as varied as Black men when it comes to selecting a type of woman with a type of physique. This guy sounds like someone who lives in and for the gym. He also sounds like a real pro at seeking out women who do the same, no matter what race they are. I personally do not date anyone who is more focused on their looks than life. This man sounds like someone who is extremely vain and is willing to sacrifice a lot to look a certain way. He’s entitled to his opinions and choices, but he cannot claim his entire race or “culture” thinks as he does.
     
    Also this, “I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has [taught] you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines…” is really off base. The entire paragraph is a really bad generalization. I strongly believe Black culture isn’t driven to be bigger or unhealthy. Whoa, anyone who doesn’t fit his ideal physique who just so happens to contact him is trying to “cross cultural lines”!? He isn’t the end all be all for the pool of men interested in Black women?! People of all races seeking to date or start a relationship aren’t trying to start a revolution by contacting someone outside of their race!? Also, we weren’t all born and raised to eat soul food and force feed everyone to do the same!? I personally maintain a lifestyle that is not unhealthy or complacent. I wasn’t raised to embrace being overweight or think that it is appropriate to be “thick”. I’m the shortest and largest in my immediate family. All of my half-siblings are tall and thin, my mother is the same and only my father was short and stocky. I’m a size 14, an average American womans size and I am considered height/weight proportionate by most men and women. I would think there is a large sector of Black women that do fall into this category. There are those who wish to be thick, many who are obese and plenty who are just born thin very similar to any other race i.e. Asian, European. The smallest I’ve ever been is a 10/12 and that is with working out 5 days a week. So being thin was never in the cards regardless of what lifestyle I keep. And sadly that sort of regimen didn’t really afford me any personal life. To me life is too short to be worried about what you look like especially to appease someone other than yourself. I maintain a pescetarian diet (with the occasional meat cheat), trust preventative medical care and have two dogs that keep me active. I generally eat well, stay mildly active and maintain my shape for my wardrobe. I enjoy the way I look and have no qualms and it shows. The moment I encounter a man who regards the gym as a home away from home I disconnect. I prefer men that make me feel like a woman and who engage in a healthy, yet active (in multiple ways) lifestyle. There is no chest shaved, gym addict in the world I would desire. That to me is the biggest turn off. I prefer a man with ankles larger than mine, who has hair on their chest and is out in the world doing things versus under a gym. I’m a Black woman with natural curves, I’m over 30 and I find plenty of mutual connections with a complete and total interest in my body type. Women like me aren’t all completely undesirable!?
     
    It is important for Black women to know there is no consistent right of who you have to be as a person or what you must look like to date in or out of your race. And this can be elaborated upon in another blog and or forum i.e. hair, religious affiliation, profession. In regards to looks, you do not have to be “thick” to be desirable to your own kind and you don’t have to be skinny or “athletic” to be desirable outside of your race.  It is also very important that men like this get similar opinionated evaluations. I hate to say he needs to be “checked” but the reality is he isn’t the standard for white men or what we as Black women consider when dating out. He isn’t considering any qualities when looking for potential dates and he trolls to find what not who only he visually and sexually desires. He also has the opinion that women do the same. When in actuality, at my age I’m looking for a companion that is suitable to marry, have children with and is at a same personal/professional level as me. The last thing I’m worried about is a six-pack or sexual ability (based on looks?) especially at this stage in the game. Love isn’t sprung from looks! Stability and security doesn’t come from looks either. Also, in my experience and I’m sure others can attest to it, those visually stunning men both white and black aren’t exactly stellar in bed. I would tell him to please consider his emotional needs and if someone can fulfill those before he wonders if their posterior fits the bill. I would also say any woman whose rebuttal is she is trying to lose some weight, you’re taking his sentiments the wrong way. When someone is looking to date a non-smoker, saying you’re trying to quit doesn’t make them in anymore of a hurry to date you! Men of all races like confidence and being confident in whatever health & lifestyle choices you or genetics made for you is all you need to have. In fact, that is never the price of admission to date anybody who really wants to date you. Sounds like this guy just wants generalize and attempt to offend an entire race because he internet trolls for sex.
     
    So with that being said, thanks but no thanks.

  • You know what. Speaking for MYSELF, theres nothing in his post that I disagree with.
    I admire and respect his HONESTY. I totally believe in getting in shape for whatever man Im interested in.
    I want my man to be proud of ALL of me. Whats the harm in that?

    • Kenyatta

      @Loake I also agree with all his points about fitness and weight. I am a very fit person and want a partner who also values eating well, working out, and being healthy. That being said, this is not the type of man black woman should be dating as evidenced by his generalizations and belief that black women who want to date men of other cultures are somehow looking to assimilate into another. Basically, this is the kind of man who is always going to see an issue. Yeah, you might be fit with a great body but then he would wonder why the hell are you always concerning yourself with “black issues” or “black culture”.

    • jakethewrestler

      @Loake
       there is a big line between being strongly/opniniated and being honest.    what is there to admire????     Over opiniated people like to pat themselves on the back.  why are some doing it for him?  help me understand becuase I am slow compared to you ladies. .   I have a defective laptop andi am ready to feed it to the buzzards so please excuse my grammer/spelling

      • onmywayup

        @jakethewrestler  @Loake “there is a big line between being strongly/opniniated and being honest.    what is there to admire????     Over opiniated people like to pat themselves on the back.”
         
        I agree with this. I appreciate honest, but I also appreciate tact.

  • cocoababe

    wow @ the comments. yeah I’m in agreement w/ the minority. Love Chris’s message of black women and getting their weight in check to INCREASE their pool of eligible men to choose from, but the messenger for this was a POOR choice.
     
    keep in mind this is NOT the first time a white guy has brought up the weight issue, and the comments were MUCH more tame then they are now.  Even the girls who fit his ideal body type are getting creeper vibes, including myself o_O
     
    I agree w/ the poster below about vetting guys VERY CAREFULLY. I just showed his post to a friend (bw who runs marathons on the side) and she was like HAIL NO lol. she wouldn’t touch this dude with a ten foot pole. I assumed this was a 20-something guy by the demands and grammar errors, but he’s in his FORTIES??? lol oh Lord.
     
    y’all there’s no reason to get upset by his comments. he’s ONE guy out of millions. All you need to take away from this is to get your body in check to IMPROVE the quality your life and IMPROVE the quality of your mate 🙂

    • Bunny77

      @cocoababe Yeah, I’m with ya… and I ain’t NEVA been overweight, I run marathons, eat healthy and think that most BW (heck, most American women in general) should be more concerned with their weight than they are now… and I still think this guy came off as a real jerk.

  • Mel_woman

    According to many of the posts on this blog, wm/non-bm only like bw who are fit, college degree, have dark skin, full lips, big natural hair, big boobs, and a Serena Williams booty with an extremely bubbly personality. Now, we all know there are plenty of bw out there who don’t have all or any of the above traits, and they are still able to attract wm/non-bm men. So I wouldn’t take the preferences of this dude personally. I’m sure there is someone out there for you. Just be the best you you can be.
     
    Disclaimer in case someone wants to come after me: I’m fit, have dark skin, college degree, natural hair, and a nice butt and lips. So don’t come after me with the only fat and light skin chicks are offended by these wm preferences posts please! Lol. Thanks.

    • jakethewrestler

      @Mel_woman
       i dont have the stomach to read this males letter again  but im not part of his trophy culture.  did he also state a skin tone preference??  smh? I cant imigine a white male having a strong  preference

      • uninterracial

        @jakethewrestler  @Mel_woman I think what she is referring to is the theme on the site that most white men go for black women with west African features; he didn’t specifically state a preferred skin tone.

      • Mel_woman

        @jakethewrestler I don’t think he mentioned skin tone; he mainly just focused on weight. I was referring to general, how do wm like their bw posts on this blog: the general consensus overall is that the bw must be dark, college educated, fit, natural (hair), busty, bootylicous, full lipped/nosed, and bubbly to attract wm.

        • @Mel_woman  @jakethewrestler Well, each thing in that list is at least a slight statistically advantage over their opposite. Likely education and fitness are the strongest helpful traits, and guess what, good news, they are both attributes you have a lot of control over.

    • Butterfly123

      @Mel_woman
       I don’t think that all white men prefer big Serena William’s booty.

      • @Butterfly123  @Mel_woman 
        I don’t know why BW always choose Serena Williams as an example of an attractive BW athlete. I haven’t seen many who look like Serena. Even her sister Venus is smaller. Flo Jo didn’t look like  her, neither did Jackie Joyner Kersie or Dominique Dawes. If a man doesn’t like Serena’s physique that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like athletic BW, she’s just one woman so she’s not everyone’s type.

        • thecrazyartist

          @Elegance  @Butterfly123  @Mel_woman
           Right, and different sports require different body types, a figure skaters body will be completely different from a sprinters, which will be completely different from a volleyball player.

  • DU2

    I agree 100%that black women should do all they can to take good care of themselves  to attract quality men and be healthy first and foremost. I do not defend being overweight and calling it sexy. If you want to attract a certain type of man you have to play by the rules.
     
    No I do not think this guy is a jerk for speaking his mind, he brought up some good points to ponder and we need to pay attention if we want men of his mindset. HOWEVER, when he says his “culture” is attracted to trim and fit women, what CULTURE is he speaking of??? White men? American men? Men are attracted to all kinds of women of different shapes and sizes. One of my pageant sisters (Miss Plus America) is married to a white cop and she told me that he told her straight out when they were dating  that he wanted his wife to be a curvy plus size black woman. I belong to several swirling social media pages that have posted hundreds of pictures of interracial couples and the black women are all different shapes and sizes as are their husbands so who is he speaking of exactly? If he is from the west coast living in California or something then yes I would agree because that is what they want out here for the most part ,”Hollywood Barbie”.  I live out here and I can attest that is  what most of the men want black or white, but he does not speak for every rainbeau on the planet not even all white rainbeaus. Maybe the ones who run in his circles feel that way but every one has their preference.
     
    One thing I have observed is that all men want the woman who is their wife/girlfriend to be healthy and attractive for them and to take good care of themselves and their appearance, but the rules apply differently. I have lost about 50 pounds and the guy I was dating a while back while I was getting healthier  did not want me to get too skinny. He wanted me a “Mae west” healthy not a “Calista Flockhart” healthy, but was very supportive in me taking good care of myself.This gentleman’s input is much appreciated and welcomed by me, but I know that it must be seen as a guideline not rules set in stone for every man walking the planet. Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

  • jakethewrestler

    I want to apologize to Kia for not taking her advice.  But Everyone one of you ladies can hook  a man much better man than ‘trophy male’ who preys on bw that settle because others woman wont.

  • FriendsofJay

    I haven’t read all 330 odd comments to this post, but the replies seem to be 50–50.  I like my women to be fit, relatively slim, but I definitely DON’T want a woman to have muscle separation and a six pack for her stomach.  The softness of a woman is what most men want, I think.  At least I do.  Its that softness that really turns most guys on.  I’m told some guys like those women who compete in body sculpting, but they’re not my type.  But then, I’ve been called old-fashioned and old school many times.

    • BrieStoll

      @FriendsofJay no … you cam’t . It’s not part of your culture … so sorry!

      • KingsDaughter

        @BrieStoll  @FriendsofJay lol

  • jakethewrestler

    It sounds like this guy find bw that only temporarly settle for him while other women dont even do that.  Perhaps these ladies are just taking his money in exchange for ego boost.  Fair trade???      But I have learned from this blog is that while you ladies do settle for older and less attractive mates you dont settle for ‘trophy males’  thats good!!!    Perhaps I have been barking up a wrong tree and I dont need to be reading this blog anymore.   Im proud of you ladies.    Get the best mates ladies you deserve it.

    • @jakethewrestler ” But I have learned from this blog is that while you ladies do settle for older and less attractive mates…”
       
      ?
       
      Older does not equal settling.  And attractiveness is subjective.

  • BrieStoll

    No one is defending obesity , I think people are offended by this ” You have to be this ” attitude. You could easily get a man who preferred black women that are thick and have him write an article . Would that negate this mans thoughts? Some of what he said was down right racist. Indicating that it’s the black woman that must change to be with him , and btw , he is exactly the person that goes to Japan and looks for burger king.   You decide to date black woman but want them to emulate a white woman sterotype ( did I miss the meeting , isn’t honey boo boo’a mother white? when did all white women become Calista Flockhart?) . I thought that interracial dating was about embracing ( literally and figuratively) another culture.  there is all types of bodies , all types of types. There are women from 4 11 and fine bones to 6 foot 5 total amazon beauties . why so narrow? 
    May  I ask your friend why he didn’t join one of the fit dating clubs?

    • onmywayup

      @BrieStoll Is that you in your avatar? Wow, you are stunning…!

      • BrieStoll

        @onmywayup Thank you very much .

      • NYMan

        @onmywayup  @BrieStoll I thought so too.

        • BrieStoll

          @NYMan  Thank  you as well 🙂

  • I actually agree with this article. Even if he didn’t say it, he and other men will be operating according to these preferences for a slim or athletic looking woman. They don’t care about the fat acceptance movement and will continue to like what they like and pass on women who are overweight. They can do this because there are available slim/athletic women available. So if you want one of these guys then you have to meet their physical tastes. This will take self-control and work but it can be done especially if you never let yourself go too much. 
     
    As a woman I also have physical preferences and I don’t go for guys who don’t meet those expectations. I know that there are some men who are strongly opposed to this and expect women like me to not care about their physical looks. But sorry, if I am unattracted to you physically then I don’t want to be with you. I also want a guy with an education and a good job and good finances and that takes work and self-control too. 
     
    Having these expectations bothers people who can’t meet the standards but that’s life. It doesn’t mean you can’t find someone, but the someone who accepts you may not meet your personal standards. It gets people really upset but I don’t bother criticizing people for their dating preferences (because they will dated who they want regardless of what anyone else thinks) and I don’t listen to other people when they criticize my preferences either. You just have to find someone who prefers you.

    • Butterfly123

      @Elegance
       
      Having these expectations bothers people who can’t meet the standards but that’s life. 
       
      That is not true.  I have a pretty good body.  I just don’t have a six pack but I am built pretty nice.  I considered slim have nice boobs, butt,  legs, full lips, nice eyes, high cheekbones.  I am working on a six pack cause my mid section is not what I want it to be.   It will take me all of a couple of weeks to get my stomach flat not a six pack but flat… I have never been a big girl…..And I am bothered by his post.

  • Asia

    I feel like this shouldn’t need to be reiterated but not ALL men like thin women. Some men like bigger women and that is OKAY. It just so happens that this particular guy likes thin women. He is entitled to that however I don’t think anyone should ever change for someone else. If bigger women want to slim down then that’s fine but they need to do it for themselves because at the end of the day they are the ones living in their body. Now why didn’t he go to another website? Or perhaps get off the internet and go out into the world to find woman? I think he needed to clarify a bit more in his letter. Men SIMILAR to him who are fit nuts MAY be more inclined to go after women who also value being slim and healthy. Those thicker women don’t need to slim down for him. He just needs to say thanks for your interest but no thanks.

  • I posted this below but I just wanted to add something:
     
    “He sounds sexually frustrated and hostile. ”
     
    Actually to me he sounds like the opposite. He sounds like a man who is used to getting slim/athletic women so he expects Black women to fit the same standards. Beggars usually aren’t choosy, so by the way this man confidently states his opinion he doesn’t sound like a beggar and can afford to have high standards. He doesn’t sound desperate in any way. 
     
    Confident men who have their pick of women want the best looking women. They can find great looking women who are also intelligent with good character. Intelligence, good looks, and good character are not mutually exclusive! 
     
    I think Black women need to be aware face the reality that most men don’t prefer overweight women. Some do, but MOST do not. If you want to be desirable to MOST men then you need to be slim. If you don’t care about being attractive to most men then don’t worry about your weight or men like this. Personally, I want a good looking guy so I try to make myself look good to attract one. 
     
    I wanted to add:
    Many of the commenters below seem upset he’s implying that Black women want to assimilate to White culture by dating White men. So are you telling me you won’t be open to White culture when you date, marry, and raise half-white children? If you are living in a Western country you are probably accepting a lot of White culture already. He didn’t say he wouldn’t be open to Black culture so I don’t get where people are getting that idea. Going for overweight women does not equal accepting Black culture and his rejecting overweight women does not mean he is rejecting Black culture! There are plenty of Black women who look like White women painted Black and if that’s his type so be it…those women need love too! Plenty of us have been called whitewashed anyway so if that’s his type then those women might be perfect for him.
     
    For the women who are coming out and saying they wouldn’t want him…so what? He is saying he doesn’t want most of you either. Everyone doesn’t want everyone but everyone is free to have their personal preferences. He’s not your type and you aren’t his. I don’t know enough about the man to even say if he’s my type…but I do like good looking men so I would probably enjoy talking/looking at him.  I like good looking dudes, they’re hot! I don’t like jerks and character is important of course 🙂

    • uninterracial

      @Elegance
      “I think Black women need to be aware face the reality that most men don’t prefer overweight women.”
      See, this is what pisses me off the most. This statement implies that all black women must be overweight or obese. Well, at 70%, most black women are overweight, but not all. Besides, we are totally overstepping the concept of genetics. Now, I know, going to a local scarf and barf for breakfast, lunch, and dinner doesn’t qualify as a genetic disposition, but hear me out. Black, well Africans, were brought to this country as chattel (yes, I’m going there). Now, when it came to reproducing slaves to help build this nation, they picked the biggest, strongest and healthiest (no scarf and barf in those days) slaves to reproduce with each other to ensure healthy offspring that could toil in the fields. My point is, there are going to be big women and big men in our culture based on that history which should never be brushed under the rug when people see “overweight blacks”. There’s a reason for this in addition to the typical American diet. Not everyone was destined to be a size 4. That is just freaking ridiculous. I’m a comfortable size for me which is on the small size but I never revel in it like I’m special. The women in my family are naturally petite;  It’s based on who I am and how I eat,  but I would never tell anyone who is overweight who I never met  to just “lose weight” without knowing their medical history, genetics, etc. It’s so very ignorant.

    • cocoababe

      @Elegance 
      “I think Black women need to be aware face the reality that most men don’t prefer overweight women. Some do, but MOST do not. If you want to be desirable to MOST men then you need to be slim.”
       
      you are saying two different things here.
       
      I agree w/ the first statement. the last statement is what prevents bw from making the necessary changes.  You can not and will not be found attractive by every guy.  They all have different tastes and preferences.  The universal attribute is def having a partner they find attractive, but that will look different on each woman.  Which is why it keeps going back to bw needing to get healthy and fit for themselves so that they can sustain it FOR LIFE. I’m not busting my butt for some short term gratification.  I want to look good until the day I die.
       
      There’s a BIG difference between increasing your pool of eligible men vs. aspiring to be desirable to most men. I’ll take the first option 🙂
       
      What does Evia say….”You just need to find one.”
       
      Like I said earlier the message was delivered in a very tacky way. You may say too bad, but if the point of the post was to convert fatties to minis, the messenger screwed that up. If we are just preaching to the choir, then duh, of course people won’t get upset.
       
      If there are bw who want to get inspired and get support on their weight loss journey, these sites are a HUGE help 🙂
       
      http://blackgirlsguidetoweightloss.com/
      http://blackgirlsguidetoweightloss.com/

    • Christelyn

      @Elegance OMG that’s why I love you. You are so spot on about this stuff it’s cray cray. Like my friend Dee dee Russell says, “Men with options, use them.” Trust me, this guy has a lot of options.

      • @Christelyn  Thanks sweetie 🙂

      • Kenyatta

        @Christelyn   @Elegance I agree that men with options use them. That is very clear. However, men with options typically don’t worry about all the women that don’t meet their standards. I am not trying to say that he doesn’t have options but if he does why does he need to talk about all the overweight black women who he isn’t interested?  If I want a man with a college degree men that don’t have them are quickly rejected and I move on. I don’t feel the need to let those men without degrees know that they need to step their game up. I just politely and quietly stick to what what I like and exercise my options. Seems petty to me to feel like you need to let those that don’t meet your standards know why they don’t meet your standard. That doesn’t make sense to me at all.

        • @Christelyn  
          “If I want a man with a college degree men that don’t have them are quickly rejected and I move on. I don’t feel the need to let those men without degrees know that they need to step their game up.”
           
          Yeah, I don’t think a day goes by when I don’t read an article about how women are getting more degrees than men and that men have to focus more on school. I also see many articles complaining that men aren’t chivalrous anymore and they aren’t taking care of their children. 
           
          I hear a lot of men complaining in general about the quality of women today, men from all walks of life. The wealthy ones complain about goldiggers and women getting plastic surgery and being shallow. Other men complain about the lack of femininity, women being too independent, or women being too fat. Men complain about women and women complain about men. 
           
          He seems to have options but he wants more thin Black women available. I would like more non-bald guys around….

        • acwarner33

          @Elegance  @Christelyn  
          How many articles are out there about the”OBESE” Or “Just Fat” males and how women reject them.  It has been my observation that women are far more open to date a “big” man.  You know you have said to yourself, Why is she with him?
          Yes, people need to be healthier, but i wish we as a society would focus on health as the goal and not superficial beauty.  Fat people are tired of hearing ” you have a pretty face” and thus devaluing the rest of the person.

        • Christelyn

          @acwarner33  @Elegance We did a spotlight a while back on a very nice man who was slightly overweight, but was highly educated, great personality, wonderful person, and some of the ladies ripped him to shreds, and accused me of advocated that black women go for scraps and second-best white men. It was a fiasco.

        • Brenda55

          @Christelyn   @acwarner33  @Elegance Have you kept in touch with him?  I often wonder how he is doing.

        • Christelyn

          @Brenda55  @acwarner33  @Elegance He’s doing great. He’s fine. I’ll be featuring him again here next week, but for another reason. I’ll never, ever put my friend through that again.

        • Brenda55

          @Christelyn   @acwarner33  @Elegance He was a cutie.  Alas I was too old and very married otherwise……

        • @Elegance  @Christelyn  “I would like more non-bald guys around….”
           
          Oooo, you should check out the lush foliage at the top of my head. It’s very easy to see, I’m just 5’7″. 😀

        • KingsDaughter

          @Aabaakawad  @Elegance  @Christelyn lolz

        • @KingsDaughter  LMBO at  @Aabaakawad  @Elegance  @Christelyn

        • @Christelyn   @acwarner33  @Elegance
           I remember that post and just mentioned it above…the comments were viscious…I felt for the guy.

        • @Christelyn   @Brenda55  @acwarner33  @Elegance
           After those comments, I commend him for even allowing another post about him. I’m hoping that it is good news and maybe he has found a good woman. I remember saying that I would definitely give him a chance with how he looked on paper.

    • Kenyatta

      @Elegance Ok, so that is HIS type? So what? Does he represent the “most” men you keep talking about. Let’s look at  it this way. MOST men like long straight hair, does that mean black women should change simply to be attractive to most men? Also, what does being attractive to “most” men get you? You only need to be attractive to one man so it makes more sense to change for you, if you feel you need to, and find the one man that complements you. 
       
      I think most women have issues with this guys view because of the way it was presented. It was presented at if this is the standard idea and women should take notice because what this guy said is the norm or the standard. Is it? Maybe, maybe not. Either way ,I am sure I can find a man who says he loves large women and say “see y’all there are white men who LOVE them some large women”.  I understand that alot of black women these days are overweight but telling these women that they won’t get a “gorgeous” man (as if that is what makes a great partner) isn’t going to make anyone change. I am not talking about fat shaming or anything like that but this man not being interested is not going to make anyone lose weight. 
       
      FYI, I am not overweight and have never been overweight. I have the body type this guy describes but would not give him the time of day. Why? because being “gorgeous” doesn’t make up for his generalizations about black women or men. If he was simply taking about his personal preference but he makes it seem like ALL men are hitting the gym and getting sexy for women and so many black women, who have been told to be fat by there culture, are fat and obese. 
       
      At the end of the day you are 100% right that he has the right to his opinion. I have the right to look at his opinion and say it doesn’t matter.

      • Whoa Kenyatta…I think that the readers would do well with focusing on the general message of the post rather than the minutia regarding how he expressed his ideas. Arguing about his writing style misses the whole purpose of the post. 
         
        Do I think that MOST men in Western countries prefer slim women…YES. 
         
        “MOST men like long straight hair, does that mean black women should change simply to be attractive to most men?” If they want to they can, many are doing this already. Women will do what they feel they need to do to look attractive and my personal opinions on the matter won’t change that (because they are not trying to date me). I embraced natural hair, other women can do what they feel they need to do. 
         
        “Also, what does being attractive to “most” men get you? You only need to be attractive to one man so it makes more sense to change for you, if you feel you need to, and find the one man that complements you.”
        If you are attractive to most men then you will have your pick of most men. You will not have to limit yourself and settle only for the few men who find you attractive. You have more options if you are attractive to most men. It is easier to find a needle in a haystack if there 1000 needles hidden rather than just 1. 
         
        “I understand that alot of black women these days are overweight but telling these women that they won’t get a “gorgeous” man (as if that is what makes a great partner) isn’t going to make anyone change.” 
        Well here you are generalizing too. You don’t know how many women are motivated to lose weight so that they can be more attractive to a man or men in general. You don’t know how many women try to lose weight so that their partner stays attracted to them. Many women make themselves attractive for men (e.g., huge breast implants, Brazillian waxing, lip injections etc.). I don’t think women do such things “just for them”. Since I do other things to look attractive I don’t look down on them for doing what they think is necessary. I’m not the beauty police.

        • Kenyatta

          @Elegance Being attractive to most men does not, and never will equal being more likely to find a happy and healthy relationship. That really is my point…

        • Dandelion100

          @Elegance I honestly don’t think there is a thing as being attractive to most men. There are millions of men in this country; billions of men in the world. Each of these men have their own idea of what is attractive. No matter what you do, I don’t think it really is possible to be attractive to “most” men. What makes up the majority of men, and how do we even know what they find attractive? I agree with Kenyatta. Sure being conventionally attractive will get more guys looking at you…but does that really increase your chances of getting a relationship? Among those guys looking at you for being so attractive a lot of them can be losers. And even if they are successful, doesn’t mean they will be a suitable partner. 
           
          Thinness might be attractive to “most” men, but what degree of thinness? Some men will say they don’t want a woman that’s too thin or that is only bones…others want one that’s more athletic, then there are those that prefer larger women. People are getting to bent out of shape because of this one anonymous guy. No matter what you look like, there will be a guy who likes you. 
           
          I can give my own experience as an example. I am very tall and thin, and I get told that I look like a model all the time (not bragging or anything) and I also get hit on by a lot of guys. I don’t think of myself as beautiful because I’m just an awkward nerd but apparently a lot of men do for some reason. I make an effort in my appearance and try to dress well while still maintaining my own personal style. I dated this guy for a few months, but it didn’t work out. The girl he is now dating is the exact opposite of me. She is rather short and doesn’t put a great amount of effort in her appearance. And what do you know, they’ve been going out for quite a while now and he really likes this girl according to his Facebook posts lol. The other girl he dated right after me was rather overweight and basically wore pajamas all the time. 
           
          Now this person has chosen someone who isn’t necessarily a conventionally attractive girl after he dated someone who is seen as attractive, and he has done this twice. This just shows that not all guys go for what is seen as attractive by the vast majority. Again, I’m not trying to act like I’m some beauty or anything and that is not to say the girl he is dating is ugly. And look at me! Still single lol. I get a lot of attention from guys but none of them are guys I’d have any interest in being in a relationship with, at all. 
           
          So we can argue about looks and preferences back and forth all day…but there really is not one definite answer. People will date who they want to date. That’s all there is to it. And this isn’t necessarily a reply only to you but to the entire thread in general.

        • monicasky

          @Dandelion100  @Elegance Just about everybody has preferences.  There are men who want women with big boobs and a butt.  There are some who do not.  For  women, there are women who are not attracted to short guys.  There are women who don’t like hairy guys.  There are women/men who are not attracted to redheads.  There are women who do not like guys with bald heads.  There are men who like women with long hair.  There are men who do not like women wearing makeup.  It is not the end of the world just because everyone has preferences.  This man is just stating his preferences.  Preferences can also vary by region too.  It is not surprising emphasis is placed a lot on physical appearance in California versus other places in the country or world. 
           
          As far as weight is concerned, like the other comments, if you’re fine with your weight no problem.  If you’re not happy with your weight, then work on it.  But do it for YOU.  I have had white guy who was attracted to me and wasn’t that concerned about size.  I was a size 14/16 at the time and he was thinner.  I also had another white guy who was not thin but not fat either tell me he didn’t want me to lose too much weight, and he was attracted to plus-size women.  I was actually offended at what that guy said at first, but that was his preference.  All in all, people have preferences.  I am working on my weight and doing it for me.  No amount of other men or even women’s opinions will matter if my doctor is telling me I have such-and-such disorder/condition/disease because of my weight. The OP’s delivery may not be the best, but it’s not selfish to want a women or for women to want a man to be healthy and/or in shape.  In the end, better health means a longer life and/or better quality of life.  I would want my prospective mate to be around in this world as long as possible and I would think my mate would want this for me..

  • NYMan

    “Athletic is it. And I’m not talking about big and round, go look at some of those Olympic sportswomen…Muscle tone, a six pack, that’s athletic.”
     
    Serena Williams is muscular and athletic, but is she too “big and round” by your standards? Big and round doesn’t necessarily have to mean “fat.”
     
    “My culture values thin and trim and athletic.”
     
    Which culture is that? I hope it isn’t anything like the fashion model industry, in which the standards of thinness are so pathologically extreme, anorexia runs rampant. Don’t get me wrong, some people are truly obese and that has health implications, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. But the other extreme is just as unhealthy.
     
    I don’t want to put words in the author’s mouth, but I do think some men are so fanatical about a woman’s size, they make no distinction between a voluptuous woman and Jabba the Hut.

    • CherieMaria

      @NYMan I have seen a lot white men very critical of Serena William’s size even though she is very fit. I think some men envision a certain size and their mind and  they just like their women small. The go to word is just fit and athletic.

      • CherieMaria

        @NYMan *in their mind

      • NYMan

        @CherieMaria Right. Serena Williams has a large frame, but she is fit and athletic, which she had to be to become a tennis champion. They don’t have to like her size, but it would be foolish for them to fault her for it.

  • Christelyn

    I just have to  step in here and defend my friend because some of you are making him out to be some sociopathic, narcissistic cretin and I assure you that is not the case. Is he hot for a woman with a svelte physique? Yes, that’s clear. Is he empty, soulless, and shallow? No. Nor is he a meathead–he’s quite smart, wealthy and educated. This note that he agreed to share was more a stream of consciousness rather than some formal letter. I’m feeling like some of you need to make this guy evil so you can discount the message by killing the messenger. This post got 364 likes last I checked, so there’s some MEN and WOMEN who are co-signing, so I think that bears noting. All I can say is I’m glad I kept his name out of it….good thinking Chris…

    • uninterracial

      @Christelyn So, why is he single at 40 if he is so “great”? Inquiring minds…

      • Christelyn

        @uninterracial He’s divorced. Like half the men his age.

        • uninterracial

          @Christelyn Okay, i think alot of us were wondering what his circumstance was.

        • Christelyn

          @uninterracial And before any assumptions are made about THAT, he initiated the divorce. That shouldn’t matter, but I kind of have a feeling it does for this particular mob, er, I mean, crowd.

        • Jamila

          @Christelyn   @uninterracial Questioning someone’s relationship status is a time-honored way to discredit that person without having to actually discredit that person–I’m not surprised the “well why ain’t he got no woman???” line has been trotted out a few times in this thread.

      • @uninterracial  @Christelyn  I guess all these Black women are single because there is something wrong with them right? Or else they would all be married right? 
         
        It doesn’t feel good when someone implies there is something wrong with you just because you are single.

        • Christelyn

          @Elegance  @uninterracial Exactly. And for the record, (and my friends know this) I’m very protective of them when they open up themselves, and I’ve let people have their say, but now I’m feeling it’s getting a little bit much. He’s not calling anyone by name, he doesn’t know any of you personally, so he’s not seeking to insult you. Some here on the other hand, are doing this do insult and discredit him, and it’s simply a lot of displaced anger. That wasn’t the point of my running this, and that’s why I put the disclaimer. I feel like some black women really want bloggers like me to LIE to them, and I’m sorry, I’m not going to. I run both positive and affirming weight management stories and jarring ones. If you don’t like it, move along.

        • uninterracial

          @Christelyn   @Elegance Wow, you guys are too much. I’m out.

        • Christelyn

          @uninterracial  @Elegance Uninterracial, it’s not just you…you just happened to be on the receiving end of my rant. No one is singling you out…this is a collective complaint. Sorry if I hurt your feelings.

        • uninterracial

          @Christelyn   @Elegance I’m not hurt, I’m just starting to feel indifferent about this whole conversation.

        • Christelyn

          @uninterracial  @Elegance In any case, I just don’t want you to feel like I was singling you out.

    • cocoababe

      @Christelyn  
      “This note that he agreed to share was more a stream of consciousness rather than some formal letter.”
       
      oh yeah we could tell 🙂
       
      “I’m feeling like some of you need to make this guy evil so you can discount the message by killing the messenger.”
       
      nah. all but 1 or 2 comments calling out the dude CLEARLY said they agree many bw are too big and/or losing weight and staying healthy should be a priority.  if you are trying to convert folks to ANYTHING, the messenger is everything.

      • Christelyn

        @cocoababe So basically you’re saying you agree with the basic premise, but that he’s just as asshole. Got it.

        • cocoababe

          @Christelyn  
          lol NOOOOO Chris. 
           
          you can’t expect a message to be delivered like to be accepted by the people its meant to help the most.  If this was for thin/in the process of losing weight crowd, that’s why we didnt get upset. But if you are trying to reach the hard-headed fat folks, his attitude was not a good look.  It’s no ones fault really, its just a mismatch.  that’s why i listed the links below of fellow bw who are helping other bw lose weight 🙂
           
          if you guy is as great as he seems (and a grown man at best), i hope he isnt taking the criticism to heart, which is what we are telling the upset posters “don’t take it personally.”

        • @cocoababe  @Christelyn  
          How is someone not supposed to take personal attacks personally? Some of the words used to describe the man were really out of line. If someone were to call him some of those things in real life I’m sure he would have something to say about it. An insult is an insult, not everyone accepts the “anything goes” attitude of internet comments.
           
          I also think there was a disclaimer warning women who are sensitive about their weight to not read the post.

      • Kenyatta

        @cocoababe  @Christelyn  “If you are trying to convert folks to ANYTHING, the messenger is everything.”
         
        So true!!! I think when someone is presented as being the voice of “his culture” who he is just as important what he says and how it was presented. If my doctor was unprofessional and low-brow, I would question his diagnosis and request a second opinion. Same for this guy. 100% agree that overweight people in general should lose weight for their health but his message was very off putting.

    • foreverhopeful

      @Christelyn Wow!  I liked this topic because it opened the door to talk about getting healthy and fit.  My weight has been all over the map in the last few years because of injuries and sidelined due to surgeries.  I didn’t take offense to the post at all.  I know what I want to look like and what makes me comfortable in my own skin.  The note just reiterated my own thoughts and made me look at some of my own insecurities.  Trust me when I say I have had my share of hot men!  Women used to tell me all the time my man was hot and what an ego boost I got from that!    But I also got burned for not looking deeper than what was on the outside. I’m Not saying that this man isn’t a complete package, I am speaking from personal experience.  And, I will tell you this, I post hot men all the time on my facebook page for me just as much as my friends.  Some of the inspire me to make sure my ass stays healthy and fit and some of them are just a freaking fantasy.  Bottom line is I thought we could exchange ideas here and not attack one another for what we believe. (unless of course, it’s degrading, racists, etc……) I think everyone here was just expressing how they feel good, bad or indifferent.  We are all adults here.  We have to learn to respect each other and choose our words carefully before we write and post.  I have had to check myself a couple of times because I was heated enough to say something off the cuff.  I’m not bashing anyone for what they wrote.  I feel and sense your passion.

    • Dandelion100

      @Christelyn  I’m wondering how people are making all these assumptions about this guy from one paragraph.

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Christelyn I, for one, have appreciated the conversation this piece created Cristelyn.Thanks for the clarification on your friend – looks like it was needed. I viewed this post as one guy’s preference but took away the general message that men prefer smaller, healthier, fit women. I get that but I do healthy and fit for me. The attention and compliments are a natural byproduct.
       
      It is unfortunate that the message got caught up in the delivery, though. My mom used to say, “It’s not what you say but how you say it.” My communications and marketing professors echoed the sentiment, so I don’t think that can be discounted. I don’t expect to be coddled but the delivery is as much a part of what gets taken away as the message. 
       
      With that being said, I’m glad that there’s more to this fellow than meets the eye. Best of luck to him in his search for Mrs. Right! I’m out. 🙂

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Christelyn
      I, for one, have appreciated the conversation this piece created, Cristelyn. Thanks for the clarification on your friend – looks like it was needed. I viewed this post as one guy’s preference but took away the general message that men prefer smaller, healthier, fit women. I get that but I do healthy and fit for me. The attention and compliments are a natural byproduct.
       
      It is unfortunate that the message got caught up in the delivery, though. My mom used to say, “It’s not what you say but how you say it.” My communications and marketing professors echoed the sentiment, so I don’t think that can be discounted. I don’t expect to be coddled but the delivery is as much a part of what gets taken away as the message. 
       
      With that being said, it’s great that you’ve pointed out that there’s more to this fellow than meets the eye. Best of luck to him in his search for Mrs. Right! I’m out. 🙂

  • KendraTaylor

    I think it’s great that there is a differing opinion on what a man finds attractive about the female physique. So often I see guys saying they want an hourglass figure–so it’s nice to know to come across something different. However, with that said, don’t let this post tell you that it’s either athletic or hour glass shape. With as many shapes as women come in, there are that many guys wanting that shape. No matter your physique it means absolutely nil if you have no confidence. Work with you have and know that if one guy isn’t attracted to your body, there will be many more who are. Happy Sunday!

  • DU2

    Ok I have read the back and forth and I will say this, why are we giving so much energy to this guys OPINION?? This is his viewpoint and perspective. It has no POWER to determine anyone’s future of happiness. It did not create the heavens and the earth, it will not stop the war in Iraq, it will not stop world hunger and it will not save the whales. The guy is not devil or an angel,  he is a man with an opinion and it is his opinion based on his preferences and the preferences of guys who feel the way he does, but  it is not the controlling vote of every man on this planet and the women they choose to love and marry. If you find something in what he says that can help you by all means use it, if you don’t push on. I appreciate his input and I see it for what it is, an opinion,my life was going on before I read it and will continue afterwards.
     
    Somewhere on this planet there is a  black woman who is a size 20 who has a rainbeau crazy about her, this guys opinion is not going to nullify that and make that guy go “hey what am I doing? Some guy out there said I should not love her because she is not trim, damn it I am filing for a divorce or breaking up with her”  Some where on this planet is a black woman who is a size  6 with a perfect manicure, pedicure,  every hair in place who is single, his opinion is not going to guarantee a prince show up for her either.  My statement is not for heavy women and against petite women, my point is there are people on this planet living  their lives  who did not get this guys memo and are either happy or unhappy and it is not based on size criteria. For the record I did agree with him that black women should be healthy and fit as I know someone is going to go on a tear about supporting obesity. I said before he made some good points, I just take them with a grain of salt.
     
    As I said before, I belong to several swirling social media pages and from the hundreds of photos I have seen   the black women on there ranged from  super dark to super light, from a size 2 to a size 26, tall, short, weaved, locs, afros, braids, tattoos, piercings, etc and their rainbeaus from the looks of these pictures are crazy about them and all hugged up on each of them and those with children, their kids have toothy grins. (I guess they did not get the memo). As someone said quoting Evia Moore, “all you need is ONE.”  (Unless you are into polyandry).
     
    One last thing, there is no crime in a woman stating she wants to get in shape to attract a man or expand her dating pool, this is not a betrayal of her womanhood.  If a woman says she wants to go back to school to further  her education and get promoted, we have no problem with that, though she has made it clear it is for her benefit but if she says I want to make myself more attractive for a man, we want to burn her at the stake! Is not increasing her desirability also for her benefit? Most of us want to be attractive to the opposite sex and want some healthy attention, I know I do and I am working hard to make that happen. The goal should be to make yourself as attractive as possible pulling no punches.  By the way being “slim” and being attractive are not always the same thing. If Marylin Monroe were alive today at the age she died and you asked men if they would want to go out with her or one of the Olsen twins (who are really thin) I can just about guess who they would pick.
     
    I would suggest all this energy those  who are single are projecting at this guys OPINION be re-directed at being YOUR best to ATTRACT the best man for you and his preferences should line up with what you bring to the table when it is all said and done.

    • Brenda55

      @DU2 http://tinyurl.com/cntfwrd

      • DU2

        @Brenda55 Thanks!  🙂

    • @DU2 FANTASTIC!!!! I couldn’t agree more 🙂

    • @DU2 *snaps z formation at this comment*

    • Bren82

      @DU2 I totally agree with you. The comments are WAY to excessive and too much attention has been given to one man’s EXPERIENCE and OPINION. This man, being that he is in his forties, is NOT going to change his preferences for fit women until he is ready to, no matter how many women take offense or get upset. I really wish that we could move on from this conversation.

  • iminyjo

    I can already hear the “if you don’t like it, don’t read it” admonishments that will probably come but…
     
    I don’t know why I even bothered to read this article as I could have quoted from it before I read a single word of it. There wasn’t anything new or insightful about it. In the past, in perhaps, the last two years I’ve come across dozens of articles about what was “wrong” with Black women and all the ways in which we make ourselves unattractive and unloveable to men (of various shades) by being either too fat or too loud or too opinionated or too aggressive, and so on and so forth to be loved. I think this article folds in very nicely and keeps good company with them (Like that wonderful Psychology Today article).
     
    But call it my morbid curiosity, ultimately, that led me to click through anyway. And honestly now I’m more sad than angry to read yet another “insight” into the mind of a man who purports to luurve Black women but can’t abide one who is overweight. I get it- my dad and brothers feel the same way (and they’re Black men) but as a big girl currently on a down swing…two dress sizes and counting…I really would have preferred to read about what it was about Black women he liked. Is that unreasonable? Would I have done better to go in search of that kind of content elsewhere? So, yes, great he wants a Black woman who could be a fitness model- well, good luck with that (he’s entitled to his preference).  I mean there’s a way that he could have said it (or you could have discussed it with him in order to elicit a more civilized response from him and from the commenters in response). Perhaps this was supposed to be the straight no-chaser, unvarnished truth, but it just reads as mean.
     
    P.S. I absolutely can not abide Blondes and they get the thumbs down from me in no uncertain terms…the whole lot of them! Out on the great rubbish heap of life- Brad Pitt, a young Robert Redford and Paul Bettany inclusive, as far as I’m concerned. I know quite a few Black women who feel the same. I wonder how much time the Blonde white men of the world do/should spend worried about that?

    • onmywayup

      @iminyjo Well, you not liking blonds is your preference…just like the fact that he doesn’t like overweight women is his preference. Although more men may prefer slimmer women (I think–I’m not a man), I firmly believe that there is more variety in preferences than what many women seem to think. Try not to waste your energy being offended by this article…and congrats on the weight loss.

  • I’m afraid this guy is right at some levels…no man looks across a party, office, classroom, nightclub, and starts sizing up women based on the contents of their brains…as I say to women, “No man looks at you and thinks immediately, ‘Ooh, I want to plan my 401K around her.’ No, they think, ‘I want to plan 20 minutes in the backseat of my car around her.'” And that attraction is based on all the physical stimuli…breasts, ass, legs, hair, lips, eyes, the whole inventory. I was always a sucker for the warm, inviting smile. Remember, that guy across the room doesn’t know you from Joe Stalin unless his buddy or your buddy has set this meeting up. In which case, he already knows if he’s interested or not.
     
    When the conversation begins, then comes the sharing of intellect and emotion. And that’s the key moment, the presentation. If you come over as outgoing and socially appropriate (you don’t make any anti-social faux pas like starting off the conversation with a tirade about your third-grade teacher), and reasonably hygienic (clean clothes, no funny smells, no “born to kill” tattoo across the forehead), you can start from there.
     
    After that, I think it all comes down to compatible personalities…common interests, common attitudes, or genuine interest in the other person.
     
    I have met a great number of stereotypical black women of the overweight/obese variety, with the loud mouths and tight anger of frustration at having to carry too much of the burden. They can be off-putting…nobody likes to deal with an angry person.
     
    As for the weight issue, I blame the fast food and fried chicken industry. Here in Newark, we have big problems with “food deserts,” where good and nutritious food is simply not available or inexpensive, and too many people live off of greasy diets and fast food, which is a short route to an early death. You should not feel that you have to look like you can hide behind a pencil to be attractive. Remember that Naomi Campbell and Rihanna have an army of personal trainers and can spend two hours a day in workouts that would exhaust a Royal Marine Commando. But I don’t think either have benefitted…Rihanna seems permanently attached to a violent boyfriend, and Naomi Campbell seems to use her personal assistants as human dartboards.
     
    What matters is staying healthy.
     
    And don’t forget the flip side…there are a hell of a lot of decent guys out there who do NOT look like Blair Underwood or Brad Pitt, who will make perfectly good boyfriends and better husbands.
     
    I’m not telling people to “lower standards.” I’m telling you to move past the initial physical demands set by Hollywood and try to judge people based on their personalities and behavior. I think judicious use of “Right Guard,” regular showers, and holding down a job with steady upward career progression is more important than washboard abs and a cool car.

  • AminahMatthews

    Huh… Co-sign!  I find nothing wrong about what he said. All I read was TRUTH. Black women shouldn’t get mad at this. Just get moving and do what they need to do…….EXERCISE!! 
     
    SO MANY black women don’t know how FIERCE they can be in this world with a nice, tone, physically healthy, curvy body and amoung other things.

    • onmywayup

      @AminahMatthews “SO MANY black women don’t know how FIERCE they can be in this world with a nice, tone, physically healthy, curvy body and amoung other things.”
       
      I’ve said it before and I will say this again. If this happened, we’d be a serious group of winners.

    • clmason

      @AminahMatthews HIS truth isn’t the same as “THE” truth.

  • I don’t get all these unwritten rules and crap everyone is suppose to blindly follow  about how one must be or look to attract somone, especially someone of another race.I’ve had no problems attracting a rainbow  of different men and I’ve been more or less the same size since I was 14 and that is about a size 14.  I will be damned if I am going to fight against the nature of my own body. I’m just not meant to be any other body type than what I am. If I’m not what a man wants, then he is free to go get the woman who meets his standards, just don’t bust my chops about it because frankly I don’t give a dang! I value my health and wellbeing so I take care of myself. If some man likes the results, cool, if not so what. There is quite literally someone for everyone.

  • KingsDaughter

    “I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines here”
     
    Oh my goodness! LOL Is this for real??
    I don’t have weight problem or whatever and like keeping fit and healthy. Encourageing fitness is great but the delivery of this message was soooo off. Which is rather unfortunate.

  • clmason

    It seems he doesn’t really want to date Black women. He reminds me of people who want a Black friend but then regret when they get one because the friend doesn’t behave the same things as their White friends. Either you wantna Black woman or you want a White woman with a tan.
    NOTE: I love Italian men, and I also love tall men. God in His infinite wisdom chose not to combine the two. I can’t blame Italian men for that.

    • @clmason “It seems he doesn’t really want to date Black women.”
       
      No, it seems to me like he wants a Black woman who embraces White culture, with a slim/athletic body, who makes exercise and looking good a priority. Black women like that exist and they are his type. All black women are not the same. He may only be interested in a small percentage of Black women. I’m only interested in a small percentage of non-black men as are many women on this blog. I think some people here are not being honest with themselves about the fact that they also have preferences that may hurt the feelings of others if they were to find out.

      • R. Kamaria

        @Elegance  @clmason I agree. My thing is, don’t worry about who isn’t into you. Go for who IS into you. Being healthy is the key. I’m working to lose 15 more lbs. I will still be curvy at 140/145 lbs. But that is my ideal weight – ideal healthy weight to be exact. My not be what dude is into. Who cares!
        I don’t bother with men who want skinny or thin. I’m neither. lol. Skinny women shouldn’t deal with men who want thick women. Go for what you want!

        • clmason

          @R. Kamaria @Elegance @clmason I’m neither worried nor interested in this guy’s myopic attitude. What worries me is the acceptance of the tone of this article by Black women on this list.

        • @clmason  @Elegance Worry about yourself clmason. I don’t make a big deal over the fact that some men prefer slim women and his tone is nothing compared to some of the rude comments I’ve read on this blog. You act like he called Black women bi***** and ho*** or ugly or something which is routinely done in rap music. You are acting like he’s a klan member or something. You seem to have just started commenting on this site and only on this post.
           
          Ladies, read the comments from this woman and draw your own conclusions about why she’s on a site about interracial dating.

      • clmason

        @Elegance Actually, he wants to date atypical Black women – the chupracabra, if you will, and lecture the rest of us on how to become that. It’s great to be fit, but women, least of all Black women,

        • @clmason  @Elegance So what if he likes atypical Black women? I think I’m atypical. He sounds like an atypical White man anyway since most men in their 40s don’t look so hot. No one has to go for typical if they don’t want to.

        • clmason

          …I don’t know why that posted, but to finish my point…
          need to be lectured about what is attractive. As a Black woman who has dated White and other men while when 418 pounds and sporting short, natural hair, I disagree that White men who date Black women are this vapid.
          Health is health. Fit is fit. And beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

        • clmason

          @Elegance So you’re saying that someone claiming to be fit is automatically “hot”? I don’t know where you live, but I live in Ohio and there are plenty of 40+ year olds who keep themselves fit and “attractive” (that is if you equate fitness with attractiveness).

        • KingsDaughter

          @clmason  @Elegance “he wants to date atypical Black women – the chupracabra, if you will”
           
          What?!

        • @KingsDaughter  @clmason Personally I think clmason is a troll. There are slim/athletic women around they are not mythical creatures.

        • KingsDaughter

          @Elegance  @clmason LOL I know. Sometimes the comments are just out of this world.

        • @KingsDaughter  @Elegance  @clmason Yes, from reading some comments you would think some people have never seen a thin/skinny black woman before LOL!  We do exist, I promise!

  • KingsDaughter

    “I know you’ve all had it engrained upon your mind that you need to eat and put some pounds on and whatever else your culture has tonight you but listen, your trying to cross cultural lines here”
     
    Oh my goodness! LOL is this for real??
    I don’t have a weight problem or whatever and like keeping fit and healthy. Encouraging fitness is great but the delivery of this message was soooo off. Which is rather unfortunate.

  • QuitaN

    I am an overweight/obese black woman struggling to lose weight. It can be very difficult to get the weight off and work to be healthy and look attractive. I do think it is worth the effort in the end. You have to make time to take care of you before you can help someone else. The me time I spend working out, helps me on so many levels, not just physically. I think losing weight and being healthy and attractive is important for me and myself; not only so that I can find a good relationship, but also to boost self esteem, confidence and health. Losing weight, as I have done in the past and I am struggling to do now, is a huge accomplishment and a real challenge. It gives a sense of accomplishment and helps you feel confident to reach other goals. Chris, your friend is right, more of us black women should work at having good health and looking attractive.

  • foreverhopeful

    Just a thought.  And, please no one take offense to this.  For those bashing this man for his preference, isn’t this kind of like being a hypocrite.  Aren’t we all here because we have a preference for dating someone outside our race? I personally like my man tall, muscular  with dark hair and preferably blue eyes.  Am I wrong for this?  It’s just what I like.

  • Lei

    I am sneaking in on here as a guest. I completely agree with him. I have constantly heard what women want in a man. He’s gotta be this height and can’t have a beer belly and etc., but there body is in the “I am not truly taking care of myself” category. I totally understand where he is coming from. It isn’t fair to expect one thing from someone else that you aren’t bringing to the table. He is keeping his body together not just for himself, but because he knows it is what women find attractive, why shouldn’t he get the same in return. I totally cosign what he said. I was just thinking about this same topic the other day, because it is something talked about amongst my friends and I would love to jump in and say something but due to stepping on feet, I keep quiet.

  • SmartQuietBeauty

    Six months ago I would have rolled my eyes at this guy and his article. But when I looked around on campus, at all the thin/fit white girls with really long hair. It made me feel like I had to do better because I know the chances of guys looking at/liking those girls are higher than they would be for me. I felt like I had to do something about it, so I did. I’ve lost a lot of weight since the start of my freshman year. (thirty or forty pounds). The attention I am getting from everyone (even guys)  uplifts me so much!! I’ve never had anyone call me beautiful or pretty. I guess being 5’5 and always 165 pounds-extremely overweight–hindered that. I am  around 130 now. Truthfully, I could stop here. But I feel like I have to keep going until I hit 100 pounds. I refuse to be the fat girl anymore. My mom has told me to not lose anymore weight but I do not want to stop. When I look in the mirror, I see the fat and this disgusts me. No one knows how I’ve been losing the weight. As far as I am concerned, in order to be thin and beautiful eating food will forever be an enemy of progress.

    • Christelyn

      @SmartQuietBeauty You can’t be for real.

      • SmartQuietBeauty

        @Christelyn
        I am. It seemed normal to me. Honestly. I guess, not.

      • Lily

        @Christelyn   @SmartQuietBeauty I understand her.  In fact I think a lot of black women think this way, just ashamed to admit it because you are called self hating.

    • @SmartQuietBeauty
       Are you suggesting “not” eating? Also, 130 seems to be healthy enough. I wouldn’t get as small as 100 pounds at 5’5″ pounds. That is getting a bit risky.

    • R. Kamaria

      @SmartQuietBeauty 100lbs? I’m 5’2″ and I look emaciated at 130. I can’t imagine why you would want to be 100 lbs. That doesn’t seem healthy for a woman over 5’4″

      • R. Kamaria

        @SmartQuietBeauty I meant to say that I would look emaciated. I know everyone is different but I hope you aren’t developing a disorder.

        • SmartQuietBeauty

          @R. Kamaria
           I am not sure where the lines of disorder and normal have crossed. When I look in the mirror I don’t see 130, I see someone who is still overweight. Fasting/not eating gave me optimum results (10 pounds in two weeks). I am not sure what’s going on in my head. I just want to be skinnier. I don’t know if I need help or not. Maybe I do.

        • R. Kamaria

          @SmartQuietBeauty  I think you should maybe seek some guidance. Consult a physician to make sure you’re not getting into the unhealthy zone by trying to get down to 100 lbs. I’ve had two friends with eating disorders and it’s a real problem. I want you to get help if you are. Nothing wrong with wanting to lose weight. I want to get down to 145. I’m around 155/157 right now and continue to drop weight. However, I remember when I was stressed out some years ago and dropped down to 140 lbs and was a size 6. I didn’t look healthy. I looked like I lost too much weight too quickly. The goal is balance. Good luck

        • WorldTravelingChic

          @R. Kamaria  @SmartQuietBeauty I agree with R. Kamaria. If your university is like mine, you probably have access to a counseling center and wellness clinic that are covered by your fees. They can give you great, honest, non-biased feedback face-to-face. We can only read your words. Take advantage of what’s available to you in order to stay in the healthy zone.

    • netsirc

      @SmartQuietBeauty If you’re serious, please see a doctor because this is sounding like anorexia and body dysmorphic disorder.

    • foreverhopeful

      @SmartQuietBeauty I was finished responding to this blog until your response popped up in my email.  The last line of your response scared and saddened me.  I hope and pray you are not suggesting you will starve yourself.   I can only imagine how you feel when you see yourself in the mirror.  Food is NOT your enemy!  You can still be lean, fit and healthy by eating properly and with portion control.  I worked in an industry where how you looked was everything,  And, yes size mattered.  I hurt my back from not knowing when to say when while working out. I also faced a surgery to take care of another issue I had going on.  I put on some weight.  Partly because I was stress eating and the other because I couldn’t workout.    Following my surgery, I was out for six weeks.  When I recovered, someone actually told me well no you can get back to the business of being healthy.  I went from a size 8 to a10, to a 12 to a 14. I’m 5’8.  I felt horrible. I’m getting back to the me I recognize. I had planned  to reveal my change on my birthday.  I have had to learn what  healthy looks like.  It’s different for everybody.  Trust me when I say NO good can come of you not eating.  Please take care of yourself.  Eat healthy and workout.  It’s the only way to achieve the body you want.

      • SmartQuietBeauty

        @foreverhopeful
         Thank you, very much. I am not so sure what to do about my weight problems. A part of me feels like continuing no matter what anyone else says. I was always know as the big, chunky, or fat girl. I don’t want to go back there. (especially now when I am trying to date outside my race.) Honestly, I don’t know where to go from here.

        • R. Kamaria

          @SmartQuietBeauty  The bottom line? Be yourself. I’ve dated white, latino and arab guys when I was a 6 and now that I’m an 8/10. I had gained 10 lbs and was up at like 165 with my last boyfriend who is white. He liked my big butt. But I was not healthy. I couldn’t run longer than 3 minutes on the treadmill then. I lost the weight for MYSELF!!! For my health. But the point I’m making here is that a dude will like you for you. I was 165 and 5’2″ and my man at the time thought I was hot. 
           
          I’ve got this last bit to drop. My current man is supportive of my weight loss but thinks I look good as I am. Don’t think you have to be anorexic to get a man.

        • SmartQuietBeauty

          @R. Kamaria
           Trying to be yourself when you are young is a perpetual struggle. I think it’s going to take sometime for me to just be me. I do agree with all you say. I believe it’s going to take sometime to believe that I can be who I want by going the healthy route.

        • foreverhopeful

          @SmartQuietBeauty Please check and see if there is someone you can talk to on campus about this issue.  I don’t want you to end up hospitalized or worse.  I have interviewed women and men who had body image problems.  I also have a friend who would throw up everything she ate when we were in our 20’s.   She wanted to look like me and  other friends who were thin.  But she didn’t work out and ate junk food.  The mind can trick you into seeing  what’s not there.  You are NO  longer that heavy girl.  Check with your doctor about the proper weight and body mass index for yourself.  My Doctor told me I should weight between 125 and 158.  In the same breathe, he said 125 is out for me and my build.  I have always been the athletic type.  Not really into sports per say but I love a good workout.  I love kickboxing, taebo,  zumba, yoga (which I am horrible at,  not flexible at all) step aerobics, cycling.  You get the picture.  These are all things that can help you lose weight with a proper diet.   You just have to find what is best for you.  I took spinning classes once!  I bulked!  My thighs were huge and believe me I heard all about it.  I was called thunder thighs etc.    I have to tendency to bulk when I lift weights too so I do that sparingly.  Again, please consult a doctor and seek help from a dietician.  if you have facebook, there are several fitness groups I like.  They send daily motivation messages, weight loss shakes, food tips etc.  I will gladly send those to you if you like but please start eating!

        • TamekaMacon

          SmartQuietBeauty, I am hoping you take everyone’s advice. This is coming from someone who was bulimic for SEVERAL years and is paying the price for it with numerous health issues and medical visits. Please consult with a dietician and a therapist.

    • onmywayup

      @SmartQuietBeauty Are you implying that you don’t really eat anymore? I hope you don’t consider doing anything dangerous…I mean this sincerely. Don’t jeopardize your health for a certain size; I say this as some my family members become sick and pass away from preventable diseases that result from unhealthy lifestyles. It’s unhealthy to be obese and it is often unhealthy to be underweight if you are not eating enough.
       
      I’ve been borderline underweight in college and it has resulted in anemia, vitamin deficiencies, and a compromised immune system which meant that I got sick quite often. So please, please, please consider your health first.
       
      …I read the comment you wrote some time ago about the horrible things your mother said about your weight. I don’t mean this in a rude way, but perhaps you should consider therapy. I’m only saying this as someone who has friends who have had eating disorders, and as someone who has had disordered eating patterns myself.

    • Karla

      @SmartQuietBeauty Please, I am begging you.  Seek a therapist on your campus and get help quickly.  One of my best friends had to leave the Army after a promising career because she decided that being all she could be meant fasting and obsessive workouts.  By the time anyone knew what was going on, she had big medical problems, including severe cardiac arrhythmia and she was in her late 20s. She had to be medically discharged and still suffers from heart problems today, 15 years later.  Unsupervised fasting or big weight loss too fast is no joke; it can kill you.  A human body is meant to eat, not to starve.  Please, please get help.

    • clmason

      @SmartQuietBeauty This is *exactly* what I meant by us emulating White women. What does long hair have to do with attracting a mate, even a White one?

  • I want to apologize Chris. Without really knowing this guy, I did jump the gun on the personal slight…although I still feel the presentation is a bit off putting…I do agree with this guy in 2 ways…1. You can’t demand something of someone that you can’t offer in most circumstances. I feel the same with men. Which is why I feel the article written a couple a years ago with the not-so attractive, but very educated man received a lot of flack from BBW viewers. I for one, am real about my healthy lifestyle and do want man that cares. I would hate to reach my 50’s or 60’s and my spouse now needs me to take care of him because he didn’t take care of himself when he could. and 2. Black women need to ensure that they are able to attract the best quality men in every way possible…this includes taking care of themselves and their appearance.

  • Avoc42883

    To anyone commenting to the young lady below, I don’t think some of you have a true understanding of the type of environment she is likely dealing with.   Many young (white) men at that age simply won’t acknowledge women who aren’t a size 0/2.  They flat out ignore you and look past you or they act as if you are only good for sex..  Even the ones that like a different body type won’t admit it because of peer pressure and fear of ridicule. 
     
    As someone else stated on this post, “fat-hate” among younger white men is VERY real.  I went to a predominately white high-school and college.  My white female friends would often just split a candy bar for lunch, I saw others eat plain lettuce with tuna and that would be all they ate all day.  They were praised for being “hot”, at that age I was an absolute beanpole so I also had the “pleasure” of being considered hot too. 
     
    Well when you are super skinny you hear all the cruel things boys say about heavier girls and it feeds into your desire to keep your weight down. 
     
    When my younger brother was in college, a frat got in trouble because they sent out a party invite stating that they were going to weigh girls at the door and any girl that gets into the party and wears over a size 2 “deserved to be raped”.  He told me a lot of guys who saw the invite found it hilarious. 
     
    When I was in school I had a roommate one year, a hispanic girl on scholarship who lived in a mostly black/hispanic neighborhood.  She was used to getting a lot of attention  because of her fair skin, long hair and green eyes.   She was about 5 feet tall and a size 6 with a curvaceous lower half.  At school most of the boys pretty much ignored her, it was a huge culture shock for her and caused her deep depression.  I saw this happen to a lot of black and hispanic women when I was in college given the high number of affluent whites at my school. 
     
    To the young lady below, please strive to have the fittest HEALTHIEST body you can and trust me after college it will get better, especially if you travel and get out there in the country/world.  I know that starvation seems like a solution but it will hurt your metabolism in the long run and affect your health and grades.  I know it isn’t fair but please, please try and focus on your studies and building a network of friends, it WILL payoff, trust me.

    • foreverhopeful

      @Avoc42883 Trust me.  I get it.  I saw it and lived what she is experiencing  to an extent. I was the only black girl in my immediate group of friends.  I had to deal with my hair not being long enough, am I too dark and I need to be thinner all the time.   I still have body images but I have learned to love me for me.  Some days it’s easier than others,    I really feel for the young woman and any young woman feeling the way she does.  I just want her to seek help and get on the right track so that she can find what she is looking for.  He’s out there.

      • Avoc42883

        @foreverhopeful Yes I hope she gets help as well but even speaking to someone as a woman of color can be very difficult because you can’t always find empathy. 
         
        I get this vibe some of the posters here dismiss eating disorders and the commenters mentality as “some crazy white girl stuff” without realizing the external factors that come into play.   The thing about disordered eating is its really hard to correct your behavior when those around you are praising you for it. and encouraging it.

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @Avoc42883 Love this >>> “trust me after college it will get better.” It’s hard to grasp while you’re living in the midst of it but it really does get better!

    • clmason

      @Avoc42883 Why should we feed into this vapid and misygonistic mindset?

      • Avoc42883

        @clmason  @Avoc42883 nothing in this post implies that black women should feed into a vapid and misogynistic mindset so I’m not sure what you are getting at.

        • clmason

          @Avoc42883 I’m getting at that you may want to invest in a class on reading comprehension.

  • AngieNCh

    I rebuke this. For future references please revise your writing beforehand.

    • WorldTravelingChic

      @AngieNCh I’m sorry, but I LOL’d at the “I rebuke this”!

      • KingsDaughter

        @WorldTravelingChic  @AngieNCh Ditto!

  • foreverhopeful

    @SmartQuietBeauty Check out black girls do workout, black girls run, sexy and fit, muscle fitness and fitness world.  These sites can help you achieve optimal fitness.  Good luck to you.

  • foreverhopeful

    This is too much and overwhelming.  I’m out. Much, much love and respect to you all.

    • jakethewrestler

      @foreverhopeful dont leave us.  I get uncomfortable with this blog at times.  sometimes I think us WM get too much of a pass  sometimes I think the messages sent are not always dignified.  sometimes  people get offeneded to easily  sometimes some want to give all woman a pass.  sometimes i think bm and ww get bashed to much.  soemtime i think wm get to be of an ego boost from this.  sometimes i get depressed listning to bw issues…..  But I know almost everyone who contributes to this blog wishes the best for BW and I hope you all help each other.   But most of the time I am amazed.    God Bless you all

      • @jakethewrestler  @foreverhopeful
         hmmmm….

      • foreverhopeful

        @jakethewrestler I wasn’t leaving the whole blog just this blog entry.  I wished every much love for continuing the conversation. I’m done talking about it.   I think we are beating a dead horse here.  I love when people can get together and discuss issues but a line has clearly been drawn in the sand here.  It doesn’t matter how many times we repeat ourselves views are not going to change.  I think we just have to agree to disagree and move on to something else.  I love the story of the lady who found love after 40.  It was sweet and tender.  I just needed to stop reading how we are beating each other up for our choices on this particular entry.

  • Statuesque

    “As a white guy who takes good care if his body, I desire the same thing in my mate.”
     
    Suffice it to say that many of the ladies here, no matter their physical size, desire a man who will take good care of their hearts and would have to exclude this gentleman from the short list.  It seems like mutual exclusion would be of mutual benefit, as there are plenty of muscular, fit Black women to pursue and plenty of White men who don’t need their women to have Allyson Felix’s body.
     
    This is one man’s opinion and we should wish him well in his search for a desirable Black female mate.  Doing so will not negate anyone’s ability to find love with a man who has different standards and desires.  Hell, when my skinny a$$ was alone I saw lots of bigger women hugged up, wifed up, and pushing strollers.  Look out beyond your computer screen to the real world and you will see the same thing.
     
    I realize that the words above are unvarnished and can hurt if you aren’t this man’s idea of desirable, but their importance is blown out of proportion.  Do you need all men, including one White man who would apparently kick 95% of the Black female population of any age and weight out of his bed, to be attracted to you?  I hope not, because THAT is a much bigger problem than this anonymous well-preserved middle aged man’s opinion.  No diet, nutrition plan or exercise is going to fix that problem.

  • maygem

    Hi all – lurker and occasional poster….I’m confused here. I live in Canada (montreal to be precise), and I am a plus size black woman dating a white man, and I simply can’t believe the furor whipped up over ONE MAN’s comment! I try and maintain (hopefully loose of course) my weight, but I  do that for me, not to look pretty for a culture that has often viewed beauty through the lens of thinness. My Anglo (very, very English as we say here in Montreal) boyfriend has never once made me feel that he finds me unattractive, and my heart breaks for the young poster below who feels food is her enemy. My boyfriend likes that I enjoy my food……what bothers him about overweight people is when they seem to be eating for eating’s sake, and not for enjoyment. I gained weight primarily because I was doing doing my PhD and at a computer all day, skipping breakfast, but eating everything in sight come lunch time, and then not being physically active. Now that I’m working a set schedule (well, more or less), can cook at home, and get out and enjoy walks, etc., the weight is coming off, but I don’t feel a pressure to please him. I guess in summary what I’m trying to say too all the ladies on the board – be healthy for you, ONLY FOR YOU. good night to all !

  • Kiera

    I don’t know if I can be agreeable with this article. The only part I can agree with is that this guy wants what he wants, and there is nothing wrong with that. HOWEVER, it is just not a part of black american culture, the desire to be thin. Fortunately for him, there are black women out there who are interested in staying thin, and not just because they want to fit a white standard of beauty or whatever, but because she wants to stay athletic, fit or healthy. I just don’t think it is realistic to expect that of every American black woman. I know it would be great if all black women were gung-ho about their health given statistics or whatever but there’s a pot for every lid… Sometimes the desire to drop from 250 to 150 should be more about your goals for yourself than attracting Jeff or Timothy. I feel like if you’re losing weight just to attract someone, and only that, it’s a self-esteem problem. Not loving yourself at any size is more unappealing than anything. I feel I am teetering off the subject, so I will leave it at that.

  • I’m not understanding how being “fat” is apart of black culture. This is the sentiment I’m getting from some of the comments. Am I missing something here?

    • Kiera

      @IAOSingleMoms Just like a large amount of white women I know are obsessed with going on diets or exercise to get thinner, at one time there was a lot of black women who are trying to get big butts and get “thick”. Also, most black women have told me that I am too skinny at 5’2 and 120 lbs. Interestingly enough, I know of several black women who are trying to lose weight as of recently, but this is why some are saying “fat” is a part of black culture. I’m surprised you haven’t seen how many black women strive to be thick or how some older black women will be like “You are sooo skinny! Do you eat?” to a smaller, younger relative.

      • Kiera

        @IAOSingleMoms Also, just to add one more thing, I don’t know the exact statistic and you may even google it if I sound like I’m fibbing but the percentage of (over age 20) overweight black women in the US is nearly 4 out of 5. A small black women is a rarity. for black men it’s kind of lower but it’s still around 60-70 percent range. 
         
        http://minorityhealth.hhs.gov/templates/content.aspx?ID=6456
         
        I am not trying to be smart alecky or anything and I hope I don’t come off that way.It can be argued that black women (or people) carry their weight different from other races, statistics are bs, etc. But 70-80 percent of black women is alarming, considering how we only make up a small chunk of the American population. I’d say that is black culture enough.

      • @Kiera  @IAOSingleMoms As someone that is naturally thin (no starvation diet or eating disorder, just high metabolism and genetics), I grew up feeling very abnormal because of my size in black circles.  My mother even went so far as to take me to the doctor because she felt something was wrong with me!  As a teen, I even tried to gain weight by eating fatty foods so I would fill out more.  So while, I don’t like those that equate “fat” with being black.  In the past at least, having a “thick” figure was prized in black circles.  Remember “Baby Got Back” – red beans and rice didn’t miss her LOL!

        • Avoc42883

          @The Working Home Keeper  @Kiera  @IAOSingleMoms its funny everyone always mentions baby got back, lol.  seriously, watch the video on youtube and then find a fat woman in it, I dare you.

        • @Avoc42883  @Kiera  @IAOSingleMoms The song stands out in my mind because I remember when it came out  (I think I was in high school) and felt very inadequate because I had no back LOL!

    • @IAOSingleMoms “I’m not understanding how being “fat” is apart of black culture.”
      That part is confusing to me too. I’m sure we have all heard BW say “BM men don’t want bones, they want someone thick”, and they don’t want to lose their curves, or they want to gain weight to get some curves, and they don’t want to be skinny like White and Asian girls. I think that the blog author is referring to that sentiment he has overheard. (personally, I even thought Black people were averse to being skinny. BW on this site openly criticize thin BW celebrities as if it’s a crime to look like other non-Black celebs in order to compete in the non-Black entertainment industry).  Plus, we all know the statistics about how overweight Western people are, especially BW (I don’t buy into that stuff about Black people being bred to be large, otherwise we would all be large. I think we are big because our jobs are sedentary so we are not physically active, and we have too much unhealthy, high calorie food available).
       
      But when he mentioned it some commenters jumped all over him saying he’s making generalizations . Now commenters are even equating his dislike for overweight/obese women as meaning he doesn’t like Black women period! 
       
       So is he right in saying BW embrace fat and it’s a part of Black culture or is he wrong?

      • Christelyn

        @Elegance  @IAOSingleMoms Let’s not be naive…we all know that “thickness” is celebrated in the BC. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard women say they were afraid to work out because they feared losing their prized ass. And then there’s all the warnings when you do try to lose…don’t get too skinny because no black man will want you. THAT’s what he was talking about. I just wish people would sport acting so simple! Ya’ll know this is true.

        • @Christelyn   @Elegance  @IAOSingleMoms 
           
          *breaks oath of silence*
           
          I was just reading a post by Halima about the “self-hypnosis” some black women experience when it comes to things in the black community. It AMAZES me that people are trying to act brand new regarding where this impression comes from. 
           
          People like to play dumb if it means they can continue to enable themselves to participate in limiting, self-harming, downright TRIFLING behaviors.
           
          But you know what? That is their God given right. It would just be nice if they simply owned it for what it was, rather than tap-danced around the obvious with a bunch of BS excuse-making.

        • Avoc42883

          @Christelyn   @Elegance  @IAOSingleMoms I’ve heard women say that as well.  But they are lying to themselves and making excuses.  If you are truly curvy no amount of weight loss or fitness will change that.  I can personally confirm there are women in hollywood/media, black and otherwise that are considered “curvy” or voluptuous but can easily fit a sample size dress to wear to an event or on set.  This entire conversation is so muddled because we keep equating curvy with fat and thin/fit with anorexic/scary skinny.

        • @Avoc42883  @Christelyn   @Elegance  @IAOSingleMoms “This entire conversation is so muddled because we keep equating curvy with fat and thin/fit with anorexic/scary skinny.”
           
          So true!

        • @Avoc42883  @Christelyn   @Elegance  @IAOSingleMoms  Before I go back to being silent, I am just gonna repost this from Halima’s blog. It’s a timely discovery because it DEFINITELY applies to your post:
           
          “What I do know is that society literally invisibalizes thin black women, emphasizes thin white women, invisibalizes fat white women, and emphasizes fat black women. This is nothing new. Therefore, black women are publicized and applauded for being fat while white women are not as visible. 
           
          When we prove that we’re different from other women, that we’re fat when they’re thin, that we’re strong when they’re vulnerable, that we’re loud when they are coy, when we’re “independent” when they rely on marriage, when we say we are alone when they are loved… it makes others comfortable because we are effectively dehumanized and meant to accept a more degrading/downgraded existence than they are.
           
          And of course, others are totally comfortable with this place. When we state that this is positive, we agree with them!I fully support “curvy” coming back (obviously, this is a personal bias)… But I REFUSE to endorse, support, or acknowledge black women being used as role-models for white female body acceptance and superiority, as is done with Queen Latifah as a Covergirl rep or Hattie McDaniel types in American Cinema. And I wouldn’t if I were you, either….”
           
          And there you have it.
           
           
          *goes back to being quiet on the matter*

        • Christelyn

          @Toni_M  @Avoc42883  @Elegance  @IAOSingleMoms YEP.

        • @Toni_M  @Avoc42883  @Christelyn   @IAOSingleMoms 
          “When we prove that we’re different from other women, that we’re fat when they’re thin, that we’re strong when they’re vulnerable, that we’re loud when they are coy, when we’re “independent” when they rely on marriage, when we say we are alone when they are loved… it makes others comfortable because we are effectively dehumanized and meant to accept a more degrading/downgraded existence than they are.”
           
          Exactly! BW other themselves when they insist that it’s rare to find a slim/athletic Black women, and if a man doesn’t like big women then he won’t ever find a Black woman. This guy says he likes slim BW and commenters are equating that with him not really liking BW since BW are all overweight! BW athletes are not overweight and they are his type and they are Black even if they aren’t fat. 
           
          White women and Asian women dread being called fat and don’t want to be fat. It is a negative label in Western countries and many others. So why are BW so quick to embrace it. We know that we don’t live as long as other women, we have more health problems, and we get worse health care so why are we embracing something that has a negative impact on health? We need to be even healthier than White an Asian women because we are at risk! Fat acceptance is going to harm way more BW than other women. Having the highest rates for diabetes and heart disease are signs that being thick is not good for us (now someone will say that being too thin comes with health problems too so we shouldn’t act like being thin is so great either…)

        • Avoc42883

          @Toni_M  @Christelyn   @Elegance  @IAOSingleMoms yep, this is why when we talk about the pedestal, especially when it comes to putting brown-skinned women on the pedestal (though colorism is a whole other ball of wax)  we are going to have to accept that the woman on the pedestal might not have the same body as us as she is being held to hollywood/media standards.  Kerry Washington anyone?
           
          We are forgetting the simple fact that there is someone with our skin color on that pedestal benefits us all. 
           
          I think the expectation that black women are to be completely “untouched” by those standards is completely ridiculous.  And Queen Latifah and Hattie McDaniel types aren’t being placed on the pedestal either, they are simply allowed to occupy the empty space around it every once in a while.
           
          Some white women often fight to be off the pedestal because they don’t want the obligations while they are simultaneously reaping the benefits of being there.   Some black women want these same benefits and want to occupy that space without the obligations.  It doesn’t work that way.

        • Avoc42883

          @Elegance  @Toni_M  @Christelyn   @IAOSingleMoms I’d also like to add that when it comes to who is “built that way”, there is a massive diet industry in East Asia, liposuction and diet training programs are big business in Korea, and if you go into an Asian market in Chinatown/Flushing here in NYC etc there are TONS upon TONS of diet teas, and “slimming creams”.

        • clmason

          @Elegance  I said that the athletic Black women physique is atypical…and it is.  Google it.  And yes, he doesn’t want the typical Black woman, so…???
           
          There is nothing wrong with being fat, or thin, or any body type.  WW and AW have made meal tickets out of their bodies making themselves in the image that pleases their man.  Yes, this is a feminism issue as there are WW and AW that reject this notion of thin = beauty.
           
          Moreover, it is also a class issue.  Wealthier women have more resources to tone and tighten than the woman of color that has to work two or more jobs to put food on the table.

    • clmason

      @IAOSingleMoms 80% of Black women are overweight or obese…That’s how.

  • Kitt_Kat

    Women exist for more than just men and their gazes. And hey, if you’re gonna miss women who have more going on than what their bodies weigh, cool, that’s up to you. If you don’t like what you see, move on, and you will surely find someone you do like eventually.

  • Vanessalondon

    I  think that life is tough enough so being nice to other costs nothing. We all have preferences, if  I  met a guy that I  was not attracted to when I was single,  if  he was nice and polite  I would just say I have a partner but you seem really nice or you have a nice smile or lovely eyes so at least that person dont feel like crap, as its tough meeting and approaching new people. Rather then putting yourself  in a box, some of those women that are not his preference could of been great friends, that could lead him to meeting her friends, co workers etc and meeting new people and may be meeting his preference. There is someone for everyone life would be boring if we were all the same.

  • Also, notice one of his first lines “I keep a trim fit body because I know it’s sexually attractive, and by that same token a girl’s trim fit body is sexually attractive to me.” This is a man who keeps fit partially to be attractive to women! There are people who do this. Being attractive is always for yourself and it’s also for other people too. This is a guy who will work out to look good for women and he will be a good match for women who work out to look good for men. They will keep up the hard work to be attractive.
     
    He would not get along well with a woman who doesn’t care about appearance who tries to get him out of the gym. The woman would get him to not worry about eating healthy and working out and he would lose his looks. That is a problem women routinely face when the have a healthy lifestyle and lose weight and their man discourages it. They sabotage and tell them their efforts are unnecessary. Next thing you know it you’ve gained a ton of weight and don’t look the way you want. He would do best to avoid women who don’t believe in looking good for their partners. He needs someone who thinks about attractiveness the same way he does. The gym or athletic events will be a goldmine for him. A man like this would encourage your weight loss efforts and live the healthy lifestyle with you.

    • clmason

      @Elegance If he’s such a catch, then why is he single?  #somethingtothinkabout

      • onmywayup

        @clmason  @Elegance Because he chooses to be…? The condition of being single isn’t necessarily about how quality you are. There are plenty of good quality people who are single and low-quality people who aren’t. I was not a fan of this man’s delivery, but am so done with that “why are you single then?” stuff.

      • @clmason  @Elegance You know, a lot of black women have had this question thrown at them in the same petty tone. Single, beautiful black women improbably alone. Are you going to shade those women for not settling for the first man that shows interest in them? Or the women who complain about not finding a man that meets their needs? Including the PHYSICAL requirements?
         
        Or are you going to start backpedalling your behind off as to  the implications of this comment.
         
        I think some people invest more energy in being indignant than they ever will in doing something positive for themselves. And that’s sad.

  • While everyone is entitled to their preference, I just didn’t like his tone (not feellng it at all), and I’m not overweight by any means.  However, it would behoove him to simply state in his profile that he wants a slim/trim woman (like in the first sentence or something).  In online dating, you have to focus on what you want because if you don’t you will keep getting responses from people who don’t fit your criteria.  So he would say something like, “it’s EXTREMELY important to me that a woman lives a healthy, active lifestyle and is slender and athletic.” Then you know right off the cuff, what he wants, and the plump women will pass over his profile unless they like rejection or something.  And I’m sure there are black women fitness clubs online, he should check those out too.

  • Just saying

    I agree with this man. It’s not necessarily about fitness to attract the opposite sex. It’s about the principle behind it. Sometimes it’s refreshing to know that someone cares about themselves as much as you care about yourself. As a black woman, I care about my health and the overall composition, structure of my psychique. I want to look good to myself and I want to attract someone that looks as I do. It’s simple. I have witnessed too many black women say that they want a man with a six pack but walk around with kangaroo pouches. We want a fine, sculpted, buff, physically fit man, but we walk around with two butts. Two butts, one in the front with multiple layers, and one in the back with cottage cheese and dimples the size of craters. It’s true. There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said. And, in fact, I’m glad he was observant enough, concerned enough, and brave enough to point it out and voice it.

    • clmason

      I think that you and this guy need to learn to speak for yourselves.  Not everyone thinks muscular is sexy or attractive.  I don’t.  There is a whole world of different body types out there not just muscular OR obese.  Open your mind.

  • Rick G

    I’m a white man in his early forties. I do agree with the basic principle this guy is trying to convey, though I’m not sure he did a great job of conveying it. He really needs to be gorgeous, because he come off as somewhat tone-deaf and egotistical. Given the multitude of grammatical errors he committed in just a few paragraphs, he’s also obviously not that bright.(For the record, I’m not knocking occasional typos in blog comments. We all have those on occasion. But when you make a point of writing something at length and you repeatedly screw up “you’re/your,” YOU’RE not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed.)We’re all attracted to different types of people. I love all my friends of various shapes and sizes, but I’m attracted to women who stay fairly fit, as I work hard to do. (I like curves in the right places, but the term “curvy” has been hijacked certain contingents to be synonymous with being overweight.) I understand that not everyone will be attracted to me, and that’s fine. I’m 5-10. If you like tall men, I might not float your boat. That’s cool. We all like what we like.

  • Brittany

    This is an honest review of one man. Everyone has a preference. But if u do take care of yourself, as he does he wants someone to do the same. He feels he has the right to ask that, y not? he works hard to look good. It is a raw honest opinion, kinda hard to read but thats becasue im not used to hearing something so bluntly put. It sounds pigish, but i get what hes saying. I will say what ive noticed in society is they want you to consider somebody morbidly obese- curvy, (and use the same discription for Beyonce or Serena -curvy) instead of the health concern that being obese is. If youre attracted to someone, you jus are, like i said everyone has their preference. Who doesnt like to see a nice fine toned body- doing anything. (no matter how theyre built- fine is fine) In this case its a white male attracted to a fit athletic black woman. Not everyone can attain that level of fitness for various reasons, to be on either the giving and or receiving end of that fineness. But fine is fine, and if u think u are and your mate thinks u are well, then thats all that really matters! But i always want to know what men really think, especially when it culture crosses. But its two sided here. She has to be jus as attracted to him as well and meet her standards regardless of how he feels about her. My take, say whatcha will.

  • alex

    This guys an idiot and an asshole because he believes women have to mold themselves to his preferences. Dick, even grade A dick is plentiful. Im a beauitiful, well shaped overweight woman and have an overabundance of male attention. Plenty of men find me and my huge rack attractive. I would never even notice if some wanker was “disappointed” by my size 10 body. It wouldnt even register on my radar.