Attention Young Ladies…Things I Wish I’d Done to Meet Guys In College

I recently received a question from a 21-year-old girl who goes to a predominately white college that on it’s surface, doesn’t present many opportunities for interracial dating. As with most situations, the few blacks that attend cluster and socialize together so there’s not much social intermingling either. Coupled with that, today’s pathetic “Netflix and Chill” sex-uationships aren’t at all appealing to her.

I thought about when I was in college at Loyola Marymount University, and this young girl’s situation mirrored mine even back in the late 90’s. The black stayed huddled together, the young black men had so many women after them they could simultaneously run through each and commit to none. Instead of going to parties and dates, the black girls would spend their time in each other’s dorms relaxing each other hair or some other nonsense.

Me? I was all about the books, and that whole social scene was, I thought, below me, because I was an older student by a couple years, who’d worked a full time retail job and had an apartment, so I realized how shitty life could be without a college degree. I kept my GPA high and ignored my student mailbox full of invitations for dinners, charity events, and volunteer opportunities. I never went to the sport games. I was a complete shut in, and that part of the college experience I regret not having even to this day.

If I could have done it all over, here’s how I would have conducted myself socially, and maximized my opportunities to meet and mingle with men and women of all races:

    I am 21 year old in college at a HBCU but it’s in a major city. This has been one of the worst experiences of my life thus far. I regret choosing this school but I am a senior and the finish line is so close. I did have the college experience freshman year; however, if I could I would never have done it. My dating options are slim here as I don’t want to pursue anything with the guys on my campus. Dating in DC is weird because the crowd is mostly late 20s to 30s. The students on other campuses don’t really interact with one another, so I am forced to just not date. I really pray to fall in love but I know that is not going to happen for a very long time. P.S. online dating sucks; guys will show interest and when you message them they won’t respond so I deleted my dating profiles. I know that other bw have different experiences but I guess that’s why I’m weird no one approaches me nor seems that interested in pursuing something serious.

      Just curious, are you attending Howard?

        Yes I am. Why?

          Howard University has a 3:7 male to female ratio. The Washington DC area also has high number of females. So you’re not weird. It’s just not the best dating environment. Fortunately, I noticed that a lot of men are open to interracial dating around Washington DC. 🙂 Also some black guys outside the Howard campus. If I were in your shoes, I’d try hanging out more often in other college towns and attend a few of their functions. 🙂 I met a really good-looking white guy from Georgetown when I came to visit. He was nice as pie – it’s a shame I lived out of state. There are so many universities in DC/VA, so don’t lose hope.

    I was that shy nerdy guy in a predominantly white, very selective university back in the day. I met a black woman through my social group and asked her out. She kissed me goodnight at the end of the evening but said that she wasn’t comfortable dating a white guy (due to social pressure from the black community), so that was that. But then I met another nerdy black woman through my social group. We discovered that we loved a lot of the same music and literature and hit it off. It ended up being an epic college romance.

    I have studied, lectured in & attended conferences in several universities across North America, Europe & Africa & your observations are accurate especially for unis in the US. I have seen many young black women hanging out with each other & black men while the black men were very open to women of all races. University is where many black girls become ‘woke’ & there is the high risk of becoming a sister soldier who is suspicious of white people in general but gives black men a pass & this makes them very isolated because they are not making friends with white ladies or men or attending social events if they’re not organized by the black student union.

    I am happy to report that things are changing though and I believe it is in part due to the swirl movement. I am seeing more young black women being open to dating non-black guys on campuses & more young black women hanging out with people of all races. I was invited to speak at one black students’ union… I witnessed the black men there ogle biracial ladies & one gave a Jesse Williams’ speech about ‘we must do right by black women’ & spoke about how he had always been interested in white women. I smiled when a young black woman, after that spoke about her white boyfriend 🙂