Why I Think Black Women Need Tear Sheets on Elin Nordegren

Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife Tiger Woods and mother to his two children, has reportedly upgraded from a philandering man-whore who sleeps with skanky hoes to a ostensibly family-centered billionaire. This pretty blond rose from the ashes of humiliation and heartbreak to be back on #TeamWinning.

According to reports from Yahoo:

The former Mrs. Tiger Woods, 33, is reportedly dating billionaire coal magnate Chris Cline, a neighbor in her upscale North Palm Beach, Florida, community called Seminole Landing. “Elin was introduced to Chris by a local friend because they seem to have a lot in common,” a source told People, noting that they’ve been dating casually and non-exclusively since the holidays. “They both have children, like to keep their personal lives quiet, believe in philanthropy, and enjoy leisure outdoor activity.” Cline is one of the richest people in the country, according to Forbes. The magazine ranked him as #377 on its latest list of American billionaires and, moreover, estimates his net worth at $1.2 billion — that’s with a b. Cline was even one of the targets of an attempted extortion plot, along with other bigwigs like movie producer Harvey Weinstein, last year. Of course, money is not a concern for Nordegren, especially since her divorce settlement from Woods was estimated at $100 million following his sex scandal.

Anyone surprised? I hope not. This is, to me, an example of a woman who knows what her beauty, brains and white privilege are worth. Hate on her all you want, but she’s no fool. Ladies, understand that men COMMODITIZE beauty. It is a form of status. Right or wrong, Elin understands that her looks can ensure not only a comfortable position for herself, but also her offspring. So what if she 33 and he’s in his 50’s? Just saying, older men know their way around a woman’s body, trust! lol Besides, if he’s not toothless, saggy and fat (this man looks to take good physical care of himself) who cares? You can be hot in your 50’s!

“Women are right to think about security and the ability of their prospective husband to provide, especially if they plan to have children. Also, while sometimes it really is just right and true love, romance is deceptive. Character matters most. People who commit themselves to the lifelong enterprise of marriage — an endeavor that typically involves more than just two people — should expect their love to grow from their accumulated experience of commitment and support to each other over time. In my own marriage, I feel that my wife and I are stocking up treasure in love. I can’t imagine ever throwing that away. I love her and I have great joy in being the patriarch of our little family (she’s the matriarch), our fierce little tribe of four,” says Anthony O., a very happily married Facebook friend of mine.

Another piece of advice from a very wise black woman who’s also on #TeamElin: “Love and devotion are great, but they don’t pay the bills or put your children thru college. So while we are sitting and waiting with baited breath to find out if these men can/will actually live up to the ‘monogamy’ part of the deal, you had better be thinking about the ‘financial’ part. Cuz weddings happen in churches, but divorces happen in court. If women are not smart about who they marry, and take into consideration ALL that is on the table, INCLUDING money, we will always be taken advantage of.”

You think Elin just wakes up in the morning and looks like that? NO! Yes she has natural Euro-beauty, but I’ll bet my kidney she works hard at maintaining it.

Now look at her…

Both women are beautiful…EQUALLY. Ladies, this is how it’s done. Is this black woman wearing a blond weave and blue contacts? NOPE! She has a UNIQUE beauty that is so compelling that the men (of all races) at Sports Illustrated want to celebrate. DO YOU GET IT YET???!!!



My advice? Black women need to know their worth too.Black women are BEAUTIFUL, but in order to compete, you have to be on your A-game too. Get in the gym. Eat clean. Get some therapy. Get a stylist. Make it happen. You deserve the best, and once you realize it, you’ll get it.

Moment of truth time: I’m privvy to a lot of conversations with groups of successful non-black men. They LOVE our looks–the skin, the hair, the eyes, the lips, the teeth (gaps included lol) but the one thing, THE ONLY THING REALLY, that keeps us from competing head-to-head with the Elins of the world is…drum roll…THE WEIGHT. While my #1 advocacy for black women maintaining a healthy weight is because it’s good for them, I am not against the probability that that weight loss will make her more appealing to a wider audience of men. Why the heck not? Black women get weaves and all sorts of nonsense to attract black men because they think that’s what they want, why not do the same for other men of the racial spectrum, especially if it benefits your happiness and health?