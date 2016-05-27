Beyond Black & White

Black Women, It’s Time to START Practicing Hypergamy. In Force.

**WARNING: DON’T READ THIS ARTICLE IF YOU BELIEVE IN FEMINIST IDEALS TO THE POINT OF JEOPARDIZING YOUR OWN WELL-BEING. NO FOOT-SHOOTERS ALLOWED.**

A frequent commenter on this site who happens to be a Facebook friend of mine wrote this on her wall, and it split my heart in two.

Breanna Nouveaux

9 hrs ·

 I have to live in a largely black community again at this point due to a loss in income that I am working to improve again. And I just feel so…..sad. The sexual harassment on the street makes me feel horrible. I push it off many times with anger and now I’m an angry mess abut a lot of things that i dont have to be angry about however it’s really exhausting to have to filter it out. 

I have also put back on weight that I previously lost. Going to the gym early or late can be a struggle because as much steam as I let off, the stress returns when I am going back home. The street harassment is ridiculous. I remember when my sister and I told cops about it in the area and they laughed it off saying there is nothing they could do.

This affects possible income because sometimes you appear angry when you are not even angry and people dont want to work with that. Because of the weight you put on to quell the street harassment and/or deal with it (stress can pack on weight just as much as bad food can), this also affects dating prospects.

And then I turn around to see black women like myself telling me to defend black males in the street harassment they may receive by cops but those black women ignore the street harassment we receive as women from those same black males.

And then I turn around to see black men tell me to focus on white supremacy and racism while they are trying to mutilate my esteem and spirit or at least knows their friends who do, and sit back and say nothing.

Why do I say all this ? I say all this because this is the life of so many black women who are in between. Who have the will but the way is not there just as yet and so they have to deal with, not support and comfort of their community, but destruction from their community. When people say black women are most angry, most single, most fat or most this and that, they never go into the details of what surrounds black girl and women lives that make these outcomes so frequent.

So I am giving you the details. From the inside. After I move back into a neighborhood I feel safe in, what of the scores of black women and girls who aren’t able to at their moment in time? Why do 80%of black women have to be obese and single and parents on their own for people to even begin to notice? And why are black males who expect so much loyalty not doing a DARN thing to change the circumstances?

Despite the racism, I feel safer around men outside my own race. My femininity isn’t squandered there. In fact, it is more likely to be protected there than anywhere else.

This is the manifesto of so many black women in our teens, 20s and 30 and even 40s and 50s. Try not to forget that.

When you are a black woman who is an introvert and likes rock and roll as much as r&b as much as classical as much as pop; who has a degree or two …or going for one..or any form of education to expand what you know is not all there is; who is considered corny for not filling stereotypes in front of other black people including the one where black women are tough enough to take all the blows …strong enough to be black but not considered feminine enough to be beautiful, all by the same people, it gets to you. I just wish there were networks of black women BRAVE enough to admit that out femininity is as valuable as our blackness- and for me – even more so. And because of that, it needs to be fiercely protected. And I will in collusion with the best men for the job. Race is insignificant. The protection of my femininity trumps your selective black power stance.

I thought about writing a response on her wall, but I want to do one better, because this is a good jumping off point for us to discuss the practice of hypergamy, and how it’s essential to understand how and why women do it in a patriarchal society.

Hypergamy is just a fancy word for “marrying up.” It means that you have paired with a partner who, perhaps has a higher education, higher income or is from a higher class. And in the case of black women, practicing hypergamy could mean marrying someone from a two-parent family, because so many black children are born out of wedlock and have seen generations of their mothers unmarried, and struggling heads of the household. For the trolls who want to interject here about “black women choosing white daddy in the 1960’s” I’m not here for it. It was a choice of welfare or starve and beg in the streets, so stop being assholes.

The black community has convinced black women that hypergamy is a dirty word, and to do so is to be a dirty rotten gold digger. To even expect a man to have an equal education and a steady income will get you a common retort, “black women’s standards are too high. They need to give a struggling brother a chance.” And often times when the relationship fails, we are chastised for “choosing wrong.” All the while, the most elite of black men date and marry a rainbow, and intermarry at 24%. Seems like a little, right? But consider that only a minorityof black men marry at all–you get the idea.

To be clear, ALL women in America–White, Hispanic, Asian–everyone except us, practice hypergamy, and it is not viewed as gold digging. In fact these women are looked down upon if they don’t practice it. What is more, they don’t have to be taught to do it, because it’s simply natural. And oftentimes, with the lack of a father and family resources to ensure your safety, it’s even more essential for black women to practice it.

But in order for black women to properly engage in hypergamy, we have to accept some universal “rules” about femininity that is not limited to what only a small segment of men respond to. If you’re going to compete in the dating world with white, Asian, and Hispanic women, you need to observe what, how, and why they do what they do. Get serious about how you’re going to go about achieving your goals. Take it as seriously as you would your college major. Then, use your education and spending power to reinvest in yourself. Your goal: to gain a universal physical appeal. And on your quest to gain that appeal, you may realize that you, as a black woman, do it better and more uniquely than anyone else. You will truly be a creature like no other.

Attractive African American woman wearing workout attire standing stretching

It will also require some surrender from you. Putting your foot down to say “Nobody is gonna tell me how I need to look to get a x man!” is only going to hurt you, while the women who accept the game and play it date and marry circles around you. You’re going to have to accept some harsh realities about how black women are viewed in this country and understand that proclaiming of it’s injustice loudly only perpetuates the notions. You can rail against the rigged system all you want, but it won’t change the system in time for you to reap the benefits. Join a gym. But if you don’t have the time or the money, You Tube has tons of exercise videos for free, and for just $10 a month you can sign up for what I use–Yoga Download–which allows for you to tailor the length, intensity and practice. It even includes the barre method and pilates, which are widely credited in giving you a long, lean, feminine silhouette.

Happy summer African American woman with copy space

You will also need to date efficiently, and rid yourself of the low-value benchmark of judging a man based on looks and penis size. There is much more to mate selection than that, and you’re going to have to think long time for your benefit and that of your offspring. That means picking smarts, ambition, and talent over six pack abs and a 9-inch cock. Now that’s not to say you need to be dating The Elephant Man, it just means you’ll have to make looks secondary, and the the ability for a partner to provide, protect, and produce the priority.

In marriage, there is an exchange of resources. The man practices “marrying up” when he acquires a beautiful and cultured woman that captures the male gaze. You are a reflection of his status and ability to “snag such a hottie.” Your looks, femininity, and charm are exchanged for his ability to take care of you and his future progeny. This has been practiced more or less successfully for thousands of years, but this very basic truth is deliberately downplayed within the black community.

I hold no illusions about how this post will be received. I know this might anger a lot of women. It might even make the cut on Lipstick Alley. But none of that will make what I say less true, and the women who listen will be the ones who win.

  PoetOfDarkness

    If you’re going to compete in the dating world with white, Asian, and
    Hispanic women, you need to observe what, how, and why they do what they
    do.
    i know i have brought this up on this blog before, but i think i need to mention it again just from what you said here. Asian, and to a lesser extent, Hispanic women have been taking advantage of the fact that they are considered exotic here in the U.S. for decades now. as a WM with many WM friends and acquaintances, trust me when i say that many WM like Asian and Hispanic women for this reason. 
    i will never understand why black women also haven’t been doing this;
    especially since black women have features that would make them even
    more exotic (dark skin, natural hair, other ‘assets’, etc). now i know there are probably a plethora of reasons why black women haven’t been doing this that we can discuss if anyone wants to (wanting to appeal to only black men, etc) but black women could very much use this to their advantage as well to get the attention of a non-BM.

  PoetOfDarkness

    i wanted to add something else, but my time to edit the post ran out. as i said, as a WM with many WM friends and acquaintances, trust me when i say that many WM like Asian and Hispanic women for this reason. call this ‘fetishizing’ if you want, but i can tell you that no Asian or Hispanic woman gives a crap about this or worries about being fetishzed. i know this has been discussed on this blog before but black women need to stop worrying too much about being feithsized. yes men are visual creatures by nature and a man is going to be attracted to you because of certain features but that’s not the same thing as fetishizing. again, not lecturing but if a man likes your darker skin, i think that’s something you should be happy about and not see it as being a fetish. 
    like i said, most Asian and Hispanic women don’t worry about this. hell, do you think any white woman who is with a black man sits around and worries if he is fetishizing her? hell no she isn’t. (although, lets me honest and say that there is a good chance he probably is in this case and she STILL doesn’t care).

  juleah

  ponelepy

    Great post, even if you are a feminist it’s important to think about your future and that of your offsprings. So dating and marrying a man that has all the best prospects is of the upmost importance. We black woman have to realize and accept that and to get there we should also take good care of ourselfs. As a feminist I believe you advise is on point. Feeling beautiful, feminine and loved is very important and you can not achieve that by staying overweight and unkept.

  BreannaNouveaux

    Thank you for sharing my post. I see people of all races sharing it. I find that….interesting.
    And these are some good tips.
    By the way, I am feminist. Thus, I am glad I can show everyone that the perception they may have on feminists as being man hating or independent of men is wrong. The women (and men ) who do that are more extremists. And there are extremists in everything. For me, needing men (as men need women) and being feminist are not mutually exclusive concepts.
    Good writeup. I am glad the discussion of hypergamy is being discussed. I love strategies that benefit black women.

  Resse

  • As far as I can tell, true feminism includes taking care of yourself in all respects, including all the things Christelyn says in this article.  Feminism includes being feminine.

  BreannaNouveaux

    Yes it does. The reason that wasn’t a focus of feminism is because white women were already required to be feminine for a long time – or at least exaggerated feminine – and so that did not need to be an important goal. However, for women who are not white who haven’t the privileges that white women have had and have always been feminist ( feminism isn’t new. It’s centuries old and has been practiced by African women , Indian women etc ) , femininity becomes an important asset to confirming their femininism. Because their femininity was stripped prior.

  Shirley2006

    Get a meme out there (and black women reading this need to send this to at least one other black woman) because we are competing against a headwind that says, “Black woman: teach me, be my mommy, support me, uplift me, let me stand on your back so that I can meet my potential, etc.”  It’s so overwhelming. I applaud your efforts and I think we all have to be as aggressive.

  • This was posted on Beyond Black and White a couple of years ago and that first sentence is definitely correct.
    http://elegantblackwoman.blogspot.com/2013/04/hypergamy-and-black-women-marrying-up.html?m=1
    One more! This has been shared so many times on FB.
    http://youngbwdeterminedtolivewell.blogspot.com/2015/06/hypergamy-young-black-women-and-simple.html

  • BreannaNouveaux The last few years I’ve often wished we as humans could return to a matriachal society.  It seems to me there would be a whole lot less problems that way.

  EthioPride

    Women marrying up has been and still is practiced by the world at large. Where do you think the idea of bride price comes from? Families sought out men with the highest bidders to pass on their daughters as wives. Feminism in the West has ruined much of that. Now men in the west doesn’t have to do diddly squat to attain a women, as women are bringing their price to the table too. Unfortunately this idea is spreading around the world. And the old ways are dying in exchange for the new, hip, cool, and Western (civilized as they see it) way of seeking out a bride.  

    When my sister got married our grandmother wanted to know, how much land the husband owned, how many cattle’s, how many houses, what the history of his family name was, and all of that. She was a bit disappointed to find out he was just a doctor who owned a house. I consider that marrying up. But, due to my grandmother being very old (96 years) it was hard for to grasp that people are moving away from exchanging cattle’s for a bride. And marrying a doctor is a good bride price. If you get what i mean. She still asks her if she has security, food, shelter, etc. etc. hahahahah…….brain seems to slow down as you get older. I love her to bits though. Great article, as usual.

  PaoloP

    EthioPride “Now men in the west doesn’t have to do diddly squat to attain a woman…”

    I think if a man has pride and wants a quality woman, he will do all he can to prove that he will be a good provider.

  • EthioPride I don’t know, I understand that it’s really about the ecosystem/ society and economy with respect to bride price vs. dowry vs. other set up.

    For example many cultures prefer sons and/or have an honor based culture. And in some type of societies more female children survive until adulthood or more die in childbirth or more boys die before reaching adulthood. These things set the so-called value of a bride or groom. Then at some point it just becomes a tradition.

    Also, when you have a bride price, there is an incentive for the groom’s family to want younger and younger brides…so that’s not good. Dowries can be rough too.

    Most people on the planet, regardless of state, status, or gender will marry their equal.

  Leille

    Since my education ( now pursuing a master’s) my six figure salary and pension is not enough to make me a suitable partner, how small do I need to get to compete, and to even be considered an option?

  • Young sis,  I’m sorry about your situation.  I wonder if within our bbw community if there is more that we can do to lift you up. Your situation is precarious.  Maybe here somebody has a connection they can hook you up with? I’m west coast and Europe based. Message me if there is something I can do (in the forum or lifefyre??? I don’t really know how messaging works here, lol) 

    On another note:

    There is a book out there written in 1983 called “Too many women”. I know I’ve spoken on it before, but I think that folks do not know what they are up against. The book is academic and kind of expensive but I managed to get a used copy. 

    I’m working on a writing project right now, but maybe at some point I can see about doing a post on the book.  If we want to win, we need to have to have all of the information.

  • PaoloP EthioPride I agree PaoloP.  I cringe when I see comments like that as if women are doing better off as a group in non-western countries.

    I’m just keeping it real folks: how many baby girls are dead in Asia? How many girls can’t go to school because the groom wants something for his money, i.e., the youngest he can get– plus school costs money in a lot of places so why bother educating your daughter who gets sold off?

    How many dead babies & moms because girls are being married off too young?  Look up pregnancy fistula people. How many boy soldiers because there are too many of them and they are too poor to afford some of these expensive brides?

    smh.

  • Leille Most men care more about education than salary. And the salary isn’t the problem, it’s how women view money. If you are running around buying the latest and being a conspicuous consumer, he thinks he can’t keep you happy.

    If you save most of that six figures, you signal that you have self-control and are more than just book smart.

    Have you thought about getting a dating coach though? 

    I think you said you were in a cut throat dating market. You may have to look elsewhere or travel. I know it sucks and it’s really hard to do. My hubby and I are in a pickle right now because both of our sets of parents are aging and each set of parents is on different continents. We make it work. But all in all life is damn good.

    My point here is that you have to be smart and proactive here. And if you are not sure about how you are perceived by guys in your market you need to do something about that.

  Christelyn

    Leille Lellie, think about what you just wrote: “Since my education (now pursuing a masters), my six figure salary and pension is not enough to make me a suitable partner”

    Those are usually the qualifiers used to gauge the suitability of a MALE partner. Now that is not to say that your accomplishments aren’t important–they are. It means that you are able to elevate yourself into neighborhoods and settings with people of high class and income levels. It’s also a good meritocracy exchange. It’s quite valuable. But…not sufficient. Men are STILL visual, and they STILL have a primal way of mate selection. These are things we can not change in time for us to reap any benefit.

  Leille

    So my education can open doors… Though it’s not important to men.
    So since men visual, hoe small do I need to be?

  BreannaNouveaux

    I love your comment. Thank you. My Facebook is under my same name here. I am not sure how to message here either lol.

  Leille

    By the way, after having no luck online for 10 years, I’ve been trying to meet men for the past two years and it’s still quite difficult. Suggestions aside from Match.com and the like, please.

  • Christelyn

    Leille I suggest you see a doctor and nutritionist. You have the resources to do so. It’s not a matter of how “small” you need to be. It’s about achieving a healthy weight for your height and age. Look in the mirror when you get out of the shower. How much excess weight do you have? Are there areas you need to target? Those are questions you’ll have to answer yourself. You’ll know when you’re an ideal weight, because your female silhouette will be revealed. That’s going to be different for everyone.

  Christelyn

    Leille Lellie, you may not see, but I’m giving you a hug. I know what you’re feeling right now, and I’m picking up on it. This is about being crafty and getting the most out of your brains and your beauty. Don’t feel hopeless. You have the determination to get those degrees and salary, which means you can exercise your brain. Use that same energy on your body and you’ll be unstoppable. xo

  Leille

    Christelyn  Leille

    What makes you suspect that I’m overweight or need to see a doctor or a nutritionist?

  • Leille I disagree actually. I think I remember where you are because I grew up there. Good men there want an educated women. Plus, there are all kinds of perks that come with education and motherhood (if you ever decide to have a kid) and intelligent men know this.  I have a friend in your area who is recently married now and she has a high IQ.

    Thing is she comes from a culture where intelligence is valued so it was pretty easy for her to pull in guys. This is where BW have to be more crafty. Our  US culture does not value intelligence like other cultures do but there are still plenty of men out in about who do value smarts.

  • BreannaNouveaux You’re welcome 🙂 I am not on Facebook though. How about Twitter? Then we can exchange emails or something.

  Christelyn

    Leille Christelyn You asked me, “How small do I need to be?” That’s not the right question. It implies that, in some way, you’re feeling that your current weight may not be a healthy one. I apologize if that wasn’t the case. No one here is saying we all have to be a size 2. We advocate healthy weight. I only advised you see a doctor and nutritionist because you asked me something I can’t answer for you, and only a doctor or nutritionist who can actually SEE you can.

  Leille

    Christelyn

    Not hardly Ms. Karazin. I am a healthy size 12, at 5’5″ and my nutritionist and doctor suggest that I’m fine at 180lbs.

    Because society, men’s “primal” instincts, and the other “races” of women you suggest black women should emulate suggests that I’m not fine. That my education, earning power and assets are masculine suggests I’m not fine, or not enough to land a mate.

    According to you I need to put more energy into how I look, instead of investing in my earning potential to  purchase a home, to help raise children and to be rock for a husband, who at some point in his life may NOT be able to provide in the San Francisco Bay Area!

  FriendsofJay

    I don’t have a problem with women “marrying up.”  As my mother-in-law told Judy, “it’s just as easy to fall in love with a rich man as a poor one.”  That’s what I like about women———they’re so practical.
    After all, until recently a woman’s entire life was about marriage and family.  A girl HAS to think about the children that come from a marriage.  She wants them to grow up in a safe community.  She and her husband want their  kids to go to college and get good paying jobs.  Nothing wrong with that.  I admire people who plan ahead.
    Perhaps a man can focus more on a cute tush and a pretty face, but even then he wants a woman he can talk to, who wants the same things he does, and someone who isn’t too frivolous——like Paris Hilton, who paid $15,000 for a dog collar.  My wife has a co-worker at the hospital who bought a designer diaper bag for $1,200, but regretted it later when the store wouldn’t take it back. She’s divorced.  Her husband had enough of her antics.  She also stole a doctor’s prescription pad and wrote scripts for her friends for drugs. .  She was fired, of course.  Problem is she has a very sweet little girl whom my wife adored.  With that type of reputation, who’s going to hire her and how is she going to provide for her daughter.  She didn’t think ahead.
    Also, from what I read and hear, college is the best place for a young woman to meet upcoming and successful men.  So an education has many benefits, romantically, educationally and financially.  
    In short, a smart girl goes to college, finds a man who is on the successful track, has a two person income—————and has a great chance for a happy life. And isn’t happiness what life is all about?

  Shirley2006

    Christelyn  Leille So true, Christelyn. I remember working in corporate and those six figure dudes were hitting on the lady cashier at the shop in the lobby, know what I mean?  As an admin assistant, I got LOTS of attention from the guys out there. I have a daughter and I don’t know who she will become (she’s only 3) but I’ll tell her to get her career and her security but having all that just doesn’t bring the boys to the yard! LOL!  Heck, when I met my husband 15 years ago, I was making a fairly low salary. I’m a career person now, but I was a stay at home mom for 6 years and he married me when I had a part time job. So, he wasn’t looking for someone to match his salary so much as he was looking for someone who had the same goals, interests, etc. and yes, men are a bit competitive and like to have a good looking lady on their arm. So, I say go as far as your mind will take you but men don’t really list salary and career as what they look for in a woman.

    And BTW, I have male cousins in their 30s, living at home, who regularly talk about meeting a woman who has college and a high salary so they can live the high life, so they can be taken care of. And when they say that in front of me, I say under my breath, “So you want to be the woman in this relationship?” Basically they want to go from moms to wife without breaking a sweat and they prefer wifey make big money so they don’t have to quit their gig in the mailroom. So, beware of men who are overly interested in your salary because it’s likely that they don’t have equal earning potential. 

    PS: In my profession, people tend to marry each other. You hear alot of how husband and wife are both doctors or both psychologists, etc. and a higher degree and salary can help with networking and meeting men of your equal education and salary. But, those men are just as likely to hit on the intern in the office or on the food truck lady!

  Christelyn

    Leille Christelyn Lellie, please stop being defensive. This is not an attack on you. How on earth can I gauge whether you’re “not fine” when I don’t even KNOW you? I’m giving general information for those whom it applies. If it’s not you, then let it fly. There’s no sense being snarky about it. I’m sorry if this offends you so.

  One n Only

    Women, but black women especially have dropped the ball. The mgtow and mra will argue that hypergamy is destroying society and blah blah blah. I do not date black men. I focus on white, asian, and hispanic men only. I carry myself with the highest respect and will only accept a gentleman by my side. Black women to improve and compete you have to value yourself. Eat right, exercise, wear clothes that flatter your shape. Since I am a college student on a budget, every saturday is my spa day. I take a bubble bath, do a full body shave, deep condition my hair, paint and groom my feet and hands, etc. Black women have age defying skin, nothing saddens me to see young black women with ratchet jailjouse tattoos! Coconut oil ladies and fragrance free preferably organic lotion will have you turning heads in these streets ladies. No matter what you do to your hair, try growing it long, thick, and healthy. Have confidence! Men who kove black women always speak of our boldness and confidence. I’ve noticed nobody likes an insecure black women, insecurity is for teenage white girls, not grown nubian women, who know who they are and where they are going. Demand respect from women and men, and return the respect. Carry yourself like the rare cut diamond you are. Date marriage minded, respectful, gentlemen only…from all over! Black women are popular in italy, Germany, turkey. So last but not least, join the global village by dating international and intercultural as well.

  One n Only

    I love your comment! I don’t like when peopl demonize men for liking pretty women. I don’t like when people demonize women for liking handsome employed men. Both women and men also value personality like being funny, smart, and confident. Humans are wired to reproduce with the best of the best, women more so because we risk our lives during pregnancy and child birth and are responsible for child rearing. Black women need a man who they can depend on for support during pregnancy and child rearing., which stats show the best man for the job is white, asian, and hispanic men.

  juleah

    Shirley2006 Christelyn I just asked my husband his top 3 things when he was looking for a mate and he said in this order: 
    1. Personality, 2. Looks/physical attraction, 3. The ability to take care of herself no matter the career or salary. 
    He said he wasn’t a man looking for a sugar mama so everything else wasn’t as important.

  trinigirl1

    Boy! Oh boy, is this ever a juicy discussion- I’m reading and enjoying while I stuff my face with Chinese food.  I’m sure every single woman here knows exactly what I think.  LOL

  trinigirl1

    FriendsofJay
    And Uncle Jay if you’re like me and you didn’t get a ‘college degree’ whatever the reason you become a stalker- LOL  meaning I spent time in seminars,conferences,etc that were white male driven and dominated for a reason.

  zipporah

    Male cousins at home? Wanting to marry upU0001f623U0001f620
    I wonder what Breukelen Blew would sayU0001f606

  Shirley2006

    One n Only I like this!  And LOL on the “Nobody likes an insecure black woman.”  We do have a reputation for being confident and bold. When I am feeling insecure, I actually remember my “blackness” (and my height) and I go forth in confidence and it works!

  Christelyn

    zipporah “I wonder what Breukelen Blew would say”

    I already know, because I’m talking to her right now. 😉

  Shirley2006

    zipporah Oh honey. You should meet these guys. And it won’t surprise you that I’m a psychologist, my sister’s an attorney, our other girl cousin is a nurse practitioner, and my male cousins are in and out of jail, part time working in a bike shop, one is a new dad–not married to the mom–and living with his in-laws and the woman he knocked up, and the oldest one DOES have a real full time job and ALL OF THEM LIVE AT HOME WITH THEIR PARENTS–except the one that knocked up the poor woman (who is not black) and is living with HER parents.  Not sure what the heck happened to the boys in my family!

  trinigirl1

    Shirley2006 zipporah
    Not just your family!  That is EXACTLY what coddling and hand holding grown a** men produces. Nobody wants to admit it and it’s so sickening- moreover when one BW, your truly calls all the mess out for what it is- there’s push back. There is a whole set of BW who’ll circumvent what BW like me try to do in raising these men in an effort to allow them to ‘coast’ in life.  Keep in mind all their ‘coasting’ is usually on some BW’s back. I’mma shut up now. 🙂

  Shirley2006

    trinigirl1 Shirley2006 zipporah Trini, the 39 year old cousin is regularly mistaken for my aunt’s husband. They live together and there is no sign of him moving any time soon.

  trinigirl1

    I’m gonna keep it real here. People can call me gold digger all day long for wanting an upwardly mobile life as a BW but here’s the thing. When you marry a certain type of man, you’re assuring yourself and your children something called ‘freedom’.  When you involve yourself, shack up and layup  with Pookie & ’em you’re buying and assuring yourself and your children a life of  ‘struggle’.  Do you boo, do you.   Whichever of those two strategies you think will work for a successful future and life do.

  • trinigirl1

    trinigirl1
    OM FKING G!  When there’s time, I’ll share on something that happened this morning with a friend- and the numnut is 33. STUPID people!

  Brenda55

    Leille Try telling us what you have been doing for the past two years.  Where do you hang out? What kind of hobbies do you engage in?  If you are working and going after a Masters at the same time I can tell you that your life is pretty full and you may not have much time for a relationship.

  LalaBlossoms

    I think a lot of black women don’t realize that they are not appealing to quality men with how they groom and dress themselves. A lot are vying for the easy attentions of low quality men and I think believe that is the best they can do because of inferiority complex. Plus, if you do choose to look really soft and feminine you get hated on by jealous black women and called bougie by the men. A lot of the women who do choose to be “girly” go to extremes and end up looking fake or too sexual. The bottom line is most quality men of any race do not want overtly fake eyelashes, weave, crazy fingernails, tacky tattoos and piercings (tattoos and piercings can be beautiful but we all know of what I speak), overly sexual clothing, dirty hair, too much makeup and a bad attitude to much. Too many of our women are afraid to look at this realistically. To me it comes down to immaturity. Even women who aren’t extreme aren’t looking at very obvious things that can reduce their attractiveness. I have a friend who is single and middle age and despite all of my trying to help her she will not take my advice on how to fix her hair up. She has a great body and is fashionable, but will not fix her hair. And this is not unsolicited advice, she has asked me in the past and is always commenting on how great my hair looks, yet years later despite my advice she allows her hair to be broken off, damaged and in an unflattering old fashioned style, yet is looking to compete for a tall, hot, well off black man in NYC. Hair is the most important thing for a black women in the dating game with men of any race, yet for some reason she is accepting mediocrity. I just don’t get it. The dating scene is hard here, but I keep myself always sophisticated, soft and authentic and feel it serves me well. I regularly attract men of higher status than me. I haven’t found the right match yet but at least I know I’m bringing my best me to the table and not living in a fairy tale.

  • trinigirl1

    LalaBlossoms

    Thank you for saying this:

    The bottom line is most quality men of any race do not want overtly fake eyelashes, weave, crazy fingernails, tacky tattoos and piercings (tattoos and piercings can be beautiful but we all know of what I speak), overly sexual clothing, dirty hair, too much makeup and a bad attitude to much. Too many of our women are afraid to look at this realistically.

  • LalaBlossoms Great advice! A lot of truth there. And not everyone has to go all out. I’m pretty sporty but I do love sundresses. Sneaks and dresses are still in style in Milan, so the world finally caught up to me ;).

  Leille

    I asked a question, even put my stats out there and really didn’t receive an answer.
    But I understand that what I have to bring to the table in a relationship, including my values, on paper, isn’t as important and meeting white beauty standards, Mrs. Karazin.

  LalaBlossoms

    Cassie12345 LalaBlossoms

    Yes, a lot of women have a sporty style, but still look feminine. I think the key is looking authentic, fresh and relatable.

  • LalaBlossoms

    LalaBlossoms

    Wanted to add, you don’t need to be a Marilyn Monroe type because I love her but she is so over the top and isn’t what most modern men are looking for. I say embrace whatever type you are, don’t try to be some Black Barbie ideal, but enhance your features naturally and make sure every effort is flattering and appropriate.

  • LalaBlossoms

    LalaBlossoms

    Black women are afraid to face the truth and being “criticized.” This is a huge problem in the black community in general. You have to earn the respect and interest of men. Men want what looks healthy, genuine and feminine. Bottom line. All the guys that go for that ratchet or over the top look are ratchet and over the top themselves. Not a good target market. There is too much group think in the black community that only supports a few types of looks and anything else is trying to be white. How about I’m trying to be a lady?!

  Leille

    My initial question had nothing to do with attractiveness. It was about size since the post was encouraging women to lose weight to snag a guy.

  zipporah

    Tattoos aren’t beautiful and neither are piercings unless it’s one in each ear
    Also, the henna look is better Since it’s not permanent

  • trinigirl1   Yes!!! We’re not gold diggers. We just provide too much “free” labor which is taken for granted (and yes it is out of love but we still should not struggle for it).

    “When you marry a certain type of man, you’re assuring yourself and your children something called ‘freedom’.”

    Preach! And you know what? And it’s resources + character. I’ve seen so many people make good moolah and blow it on frivolousness only to be facing retirement half broke. And guess who suffers?

    My mom in law is taking care of her husband who has dementia and thankfully they have the means to get plenty of help! Meanwhile my mom is struggling with my dad, because even though my folks were solidly in the middle class, pops was a little bit too free and loose with the money back in the 80’s and 90’s. 

    Ladies, chances are you will taking care of your husband in old age. Think about that.

  trinigirl1

    LalaBlossoms trinigirl1

    How about I’m trying to be a lady?!

    This right here!  I sued to get so tired trying to beat back the “who you thing you are” comments (from both BM & BW, never, ever white people) as a young woman who enjoyed wearing dresses and sadly this nonsense carried over into adult life.

  • Leille I can tell have a logical mind. 🙂

    Hey, I googled some images of women with your coordinates (ha ha). In my opinion you are going to be more attractive to black guys or Latino guys with those curves. I’m around a lot of white men and Asians, but this is just my opinion though. 

    The thing that nobody is saying here is that what men like in terms of body size also has to do with class. There is a biology component to this as well, but for example in my hubby’s country, when you are in the big city the women (and men) are thin. When you go to the countryside (not rural just not metropolitan) people have much more meat on their bones and you see plenty of bigger women with men on their arms that you simply would not see in the city.

    This is just information. You can choose to go where more men are attracted to your body type or you can change it.  It’s really up to you.

  • zipporah Yeah, I’m gonna be bad and say that I don’t think the tattoo ink that they use in the U.S. looks that great on dark skin. 

    But henna is really nice, I agree. 🙂

  trinigirl1

    Hi Mods

    Pending down thread

  trinigirl1

    Cassie12345 trinigirl1
    My reply is ‘pending’ LOL

  • Not quite off topic because I want to address the disclaimer…
    The core principle of feminism is actually very noble. Why wouldn’t we want true equality? The problem is that feminism is not for the unprotected collective of any society. Independence comes with serious risks and heavy responsibilities. If your only safety net for resources and protect comes from the State, rather than your community, you can’t afford feminism. You will be left twisting in the wind when, not if, it comes time to deal with the backlash from your activism.

  Shirley2006

    IslandFrost Thus the intersectionality of feminism where white feminism can’t address the issues and needs of black women because we don’t have the status nor the protection that white women do.

  trinigirl1

    LalaBlossoms Cassie12345
    I have been saying this FOREVER!

    but enhance your features naturally and make sure every effort is flattering and appropriate.

  BreannaNouveaux

    I was telling some sisters on a thread that I do not find being called “chocolate” by a man offensive. They consider is oppressive. I think it’s sexy. I reminded them that some of us are caribbean and were around Latino men. Being called morena and chocolate wasn’t an insult or condemnation of your blackness . Unless you see it that way. To be fair,, the post easy about white men saying it. Does it bother me. Nope. Chocolate as we know it today is a sweet treat. Call me sweet all you want. Lol.
    For this reaction to a man referring to you as something sweet, seems more like a reflection of something internal. But everyone’s story is different. I personally do not find it problematic.

  trinigirl1

    BreannaNouveaux
    And most of them probably wondering why they can’t even get a d**n date.  No ability to take it in stride and keep moving.

  BreannaNouveaux

    It’s in carribbean culture too. My family had a few husbands for me lined up by the time I was 18 …I was like NOOOO. Lol. Most of the guys were engineers. Being in America you want your freedom so at 18 I was like give me a little freedom first. They have this thing of stifling you as a child and teen that you don’t want to enter marriage that way. Especially if you see otherwise in the states. But I’m going home in a few months ….I can already see the poor souls lined up by my uncle. Lol. My dad has always been a little weird about it but prefers I marry either a Haitian man or a non black man and he trusts me to vet them well. He is very specific about which men NOT to date and marry. I go my own way but I appreciate his points.

  BreannaNouveaux

    I see many people say they are “sad for breanna” …I was sad yesterday but it is more than sadness. It’s about seeing black women as WHOLE beings who can often be victims of circumstance and to see that what we have been forced to believe about black women is not particularly true. It is not sad as much as it is exhilarating. And freeing of black women. I think I should have expressed that more because a lot of people see it as more sad than empowering. Talking about street sexual harassment that black women uniquely face is yes, sad at first, but it also empowers black women to be seen for their womanhood and less for their blackness which which is what has debilitated us thus far. Please understand. Thank you.

  BreannaNouveaux

    The lack of nuance is astounding. How is it oppressive to be called a sweet treat. They forget that women are softer than men. You WANT men to like your softness and sweetnes . But so many of us are harden so I understand why we first react negatively , I just don’t understand why we stay that waydespite evidence that we don’ have to.

  Shirley2006

    BreannaNouveaux  LOL!! Yea, I don’t mind “chocolate”  either.  And when we were first “together”, he talked about how much he liked my skin and how soft it was. I’ve never touched a white woman’s skin but is there something different where a black woman’s skin “feels” different to a white man? Maybe it’s the visceral reaction to darker skin?

  trinigirl1

    BreannaNouveaux
    There may be those women who can make the case for being ‘offended’. I’m just not one of them. I don’t want to minimize the unique challenges BW may face but sometimes you gotta admit some folks were born just looking for the next reason to be ‘offended’, pissed off or plain unhappy. I mean really? Hubby just said to me “you look delicious & tired”. I should be mad?  Crazy.

  trinigirl1

    Shirley2006 BreannaNouveaux
    Girl, he’s in love.  LOL– who knows –  I  just asked hubby your question  he just “crepe paper” is what he remembers with WW. I’m done.  LOL

  trinigirl1

    Neil Marsden trinigirl1 Shirley2006 BreannaNouveaux
    He’s laughing, like you knew he would!  Bad boys- quit it.

  trinigirl1

    Neil Marsden trinigirl1 Shirley2006 BreannaNouveaux
    LOL, Oh Neil!

  Shirley2006

    Neil Marsden trinigirl1 Shirley2006 BreannaNouveaux LOL!  My husband is always cracking jokes like that. If he’s getting ice cream, he’ll make a big pronouncement that he prefers “chocolate”  and I”m supposed to say, “I want vanilla” and he’s all “Oh yea?”   Ha! I suppose he is fetishizing me comparing me to chocolate ice cream. I’d better run screaming.

  Christelyn

    Leille It wasn’t all about losing weight–it was about doing what your competition does to be on equal footing. It’s more than that.

  CalculatingAnn

    trinigirl1 FriendsofJay Is that how you met your husband?

  Southerngirl59

    When you don’t know your value and self worth as a woman, you tend to believe the BS. As an older black woman, I have seen and experienced, racism, sexism, sexual harrassment, age discrimination. This can be very overwhelming and stressful, especially if the person doesn’t have support a friend or family member; or lack the self-confidence. I valued the support of my father, grandfather, uncles, brothers, male cousins, as well as my grandmothers, mom, sisters, aunts, female cousins who supported me and empowered me to advocate for myself and others; and they had my “back” . It is important that we stop believing the negativity. Thank god that many many of our black female ancestors didn’t buy into the BS and they had to endue conditions that was much worst, harsh and cruel. One thing my grandmother would always tell the younger me. “NEVER ANSWER TO A NAME THAT IS NOT YOURS..WHEN YOU DO YOU HAVE VALIDATED THAT IS WHO YOU ARE..”

  trinigirl1

    CalculatingAnn trinigirl1 FriendsofJay
    Sorta– but we also have our ex’s to thank!  LOL.

  • trinigirl1 That is wrong, lol.

  zipporah

    BreannaNouveaux  womanhood is WAAY MORE IMPORTANT than our ‘blackness’ even if its a factor… we are male and female first…..

  BreannaNouveaux

    I think we have been so many bad names we can’t always distinguish. Unique experiences are one thing. But getting genuinely upset. ….seems like a case of transference.

  zipporah

    Cassie12345 zipporah  and you could CHANGE THE DESIGN and get another HENNA, LATER… or, none at all

  zipporah

    One n Only  one thing–you need to watch out for some of the Hispanic men as well… if they are gangsta NORTENIO, SURENIO, etc.. its just like ‘pookie’…. the key is not to get a thuggy guy.. of any race
    I’ve seen my non black stepdaughters go that way a bit..

  zipporah

    Brenda55 Leille  I think hobbies are a key… try something, that not too many BW are into. and would fight a stereotype as well….

    You could just stand out, in a good way—sailing, archery, foreign language, horseback riding, etc….

  zipporah

    Shirley2006 zipporah  talk about UPSIDE DOWN….lol….ESPECIALLY OVER 30, which used to mean MIDDLE AGE

  Brenda55

    Leille Christelyn
    Well heck if your credentials are that tight and your looks are so on point why are you washing out in the dating arena?

  Southerngirl59

    Re: The article on “hypergamy”. I agree with some of what was said in the article. What I really disagree with is this sstatement “ALL women in America–White, Hispanic, Asian–everyone except us, practice hypergamy”. Seriously!!. How can you say “ALL”. and it went further to say everyone except us. Mmm. 1. Unless the person has interviewed every single white, asian, hispanic and black women in America, she cannot profess to know this. I can easily dispute this.. I frequently see women from various race and social economic background who are in toxic relationships and struggling. The vast majority thought they married the love of their life, they were educated or was more educated than their spouse or signficant other and financially stabled at the time they met their mate, “they look good on paper” 2. I personally know several black women who seek partners who are compatible and financially able to keep them in the lifestyle that they have created for themselves. Some of these women are married and I assume happy. And a few are still single.

  Lovelyskies ahead

    Yes I agree (Nigerian) I don’t see hypergamy as a bad thing the way some black american women here see it as, then again the black males here shame them for it and degrade them if they want a man that isn’t a bum.

  FriendsofJay

  MissC320

    U0001f60a Great article! I recommend fitnessblender on YouTube. I love their workouts! They are FREE.

  trinigirl1

    CalculatingAnn FriendsofJay

    Ok, hubby said quit ‘being mysterious’. My shortest version.
     Simply said my ex was a jerk and a prick.
    Back then a fella who I was doing business with  a money man and yes he was Jewish, was ‘factoring’
    some invoices  for me about $20,000 in a little business I had. His company didn’t usually do anything that
    small but he was able to do it for me. Well, he was attracted to me- I didn’t know it at the time. I learned
    this after a bunch of other stuff ‘came out’ He asked me if I was aware of a particular
    seminar, I was because a psychiatrist I was dealing with at the time had
    mentioned to me that I should consider doing it (seminar) when time and money allowed- it
    was one of those 3 day long, then a follow up of 5 days seminar.  The money man asked me if I would consider
    going with him to the seminar, I thought about it and said sure. I was curious
    and interested in this seminar why not go with someone I knew, etc.  In any case I’m talking to jack a**, that’s
    what I call him about the seminar and my plans to go with “Tom’ yes that’s
    his first name, well, – my ex- being the type of man he was- “well, I (meaning
    he) could benefit from this, blah, blah, blah” Now this seminar is NOT
    inexpensive by any means and we were living together so of course, something
    like this has an impact on the household budget plus, I had certain things
    mapped out. Anyway we have a knock down drag out stinking fight. Finally I’d
    had enough and said “ok, you do it ‘first’”. 
    It was best thing that could have happened- he made a couple of ‘friends’
    at THAT seminar and one of them is hubby. So, yeah in my case my husband did
    come walking through the door.   When we shook hands and said hi to each other,
    not kidding for the first time- there was a pretty instant ‘attraction’, we
    knew we had to get rid of the ‘other’ folks we just didn’t know at the time, exactly
    how it would all play out.  That’s been
    over 25 years ago.  LOL- some twists and
    turns but here we are!

  BreannaNouveaux

    I don’t see education outside of myself. Quality men should expect me to come with a base minimum of a 4 year degree. I couldn’t even entertain anyone who thinks my education is some sort of flaw. Cultural differences strike once again. Some men from some cultures are encouraged to be educated just like the women. It’s only countries rampant with insecure men that seem to attack the education of its women.

  BreannaNouveaux

    As for weight. One word : healthy. Take it from there.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    It has nothing to do with nuance, hardness, or “softness”. For some women, being compared to food or an inanimate object is offensive, and by default, oppressive. I am a human being. I am not food. It’s one thing for a black or hispanic guy to call me that (not saying it can’t be equally as disrespectful too, just in a different way), but a completely different thing when a white guy does it (especially if I don’t know him that well.) It’s fetish-y and smacks of, “Oh, look at how your skin is so different from mine, so I must find some inanimate thing to compare it to because it’s not like mine”. Something like that would make me fairly uncomfortable. Just because you may feel differently, doesn’t make this a hard or foreign concept to understand why some black women may feel this way. Also, since you did bring up hispanic men, the use of this as a compliment typically has very sexual connotations. Not only is this very obviously disrespectful, but a very shallow kind of compliment as well. For myself, there is nothing flattering about being told in few words that some guy wants to get in my pants. I will also add that I do not wish to be called a Fox, vixen, or any other canine animal. Again I am a human being, not an inanimate object or an animal. I think a lot of young women feel this way, regardless of race. And the notion that black women who feel this way should “loosen up” just because a guy, any guy is paying them a compliment in a relatively less disgusting way than most of us are used to with black men is very problematic to me.

  MissC320

    I don’t think size matters… I’m new here. A particular YouTuber comes to my mind named Chanel Boetang. She gave herself a year to find her hubby (he’s black but still). ***She set her intentions. *** Learned how to style her body type and do simple attractive make up and boom! Everything won’t work for everybody…..but I hope this helps.

  Christelyn

    Southerngirl59 I meant, “all” as a group…collectively.

  Leille

    Brenda55 Leille Christelyn

    Trust me, this is something I’ve been trying to figure out for a while.

  BreannaNouveaux

    DER KOMMANDANT I will answer some major points of yours one by one. “Also, since you did bring up hispanic men, the use of this as a compliment typically has very sexual connotations.”
    -Men and women are sexual beings. A man dating and courting you is usually about landing in the sack with you. I never said they were not sexual, I said that they did not bother me.  When women are encouraged to wear pink, what do you think the pink is a symbolism for? Take a guess. And yet we encourage women to wear pink or red or wear certain outfits to attract men, don’t we? And then we get upset when they respond to us in a way that is just as subtly sexual as what we wear or how we behave (pheremones) when we want to attract them? This is double speak.  
     ” For some women, being compared to food or an inanimate object is offensive, and by default, oppressive”  
    -I have heard this claim but never explained how? And what is the correlation between oppression and your skin color being adequately compared to a food color? 

    “Again I am a human being, not an inanimate object or an animal. I think a lot of young women feel this way, regardless of race.” 
    -We are all human beings. Why do we feel the need to keep reminding people of this? And this is a contradicting statement; humans, like all other animals, are sexually based creatures. So if you identify as human and stress it then why do you dislike the sexual part of being human? 
    ” And the notion that black women who feel this way should “loosen up”
    just because a guy, any guy is paying them a compliment in a relatively
    less disgusting way than most of us are used to with black men is very
    problematic to me.”   
    -Valid concern but how does being called chocolate equate to being called a bitch, hoe, thot etc?  In context, those aren’t objects, those are descriptors of sexual behavior aggrandized to be shamed by black males based on your skin color that is in racial proximity to their own, which they hate.  The former is a celebration of your skin color based on the comparison of sweetness to the cocoa bean plant which is representative of health and vitality.  

    Want to know what I believe? I believe for many black women, we are UNCOMFORTABLE being seen as women because we have been seen as BLACK for so long.  Racism is a fight between men and economics. However, we as black women uniquely placed ourselves center into the battle of racism because black males simply chose not to and took the role of being the submissive ones of the race, to the point that we have taken (and sadly embraced) the masculine role of the race.  And so when we are referred to as black, we get either excited or upset based on the concept. When we are related to as women, our initial reaction is to be upset, dismissive and ignorant of the real issues that face us BECAUSE of our gender.  We have learned to revoke our gender by our own admission. Why? I am not entirely sure.  But I feel this is why so many black women’s immediate reaction is to behave so fiercely towards men who appreciate them for their womanhood along with, or non concerning of their blackness.  

    It took me a long time to understand exactly why so much of black culture between black men and women , particularly with sex, is so violent: “beating it, tearing it up, breaking that back, digging that back out.”  I never understood how women could embrace such sexually violent epithets if they truly respected their own womanhood.  We as black women need to take an EXTREME  amount of responsibility in the images we have not only accepted of ourselves, but also reproduced and therefore validated. 

    The fact that black women fight with me on being seen as women is indicative of that.  An unspoken part of my post that I made about street sexual harrassment (as I wanted the focus to be on the perpetrators) is that black women VALIDATE the harassment.  Every time we turn a blind eye on issues that affect our womanhood, we say its ok and therefore black males feel zero need to to behave better. 

    With all that said, I just have one last question: Why do we fear femininity SO much that we will literally fight men to not see us as such? Think of a woman who is not black: White, Asian, Latina – do you think they fight men on seeing them as feminine…do you think they would be so desired if they did? 

    Ladies…we can’t want masculine manly men, REAL MEN, as we say 
    and then turn around and CONDEMN men for wanting feminine women.

  BreannaNouveaux

    DER KOMMANDANT My post was about black women being sexually harassed and assaulted BECAUSE of our gender, usually, if not largely, by black males. So they are as black as us. Which means its our womanhood they do not care for.

  • I have a Tumblr blog too! However , you probably know more about femininity than I do, I’ll be 19 in a few months and I’m not there yet. 😛
    http://delicatelyhopefulcreator.tumblr.com/

  BreannaNouveaux

    DER KOMMANDANT Lastly. The first thing I say when I see Oneika is I love her chocolatey skin. I don’t want to oppress her. I want to applaud her. I think we are unique that we have skin that can be positively associated with happy things. That makes me smile…it doesn’t make me feel oppressed in any way, shape or form.

  BreannaNouveaux

    DER KOMMANDANT I forgot the link of what I am referencing.  
     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMtuvekNF8w

  Patricia Kayden

    Great post. Black women must look out for their best interests and marry well. Better to stay single than marry down. Other races of women have figured that out.

  Patricia Kayden

  DER KOMMANDANT

    “When women are encouraged to wear pink, what do you think the pink is a symbolism for? Take a guess. And yet we encourage women to wear pink or red or wear certain outfits to attract men, don’t we? And then we get upset when they respond to us in a way that is just as subtly sexual as what we wear or how we behave (pheremones) when we want to attract them? This is double speak”
    Um, I’m not sure what you are trying to say with this, but that whole pink and red thing is a societal construct. So really it means nothing. Certainly nothing innate, anyway. Don’t quote me on this, but I believe the color pink wasn’t used in connection to femininity until the 40’s. Yes, the color red has long been associated with passion, usually anger. So this really doesn’t have much to do with the topic at hand. I don’t see where anyone is encouraging women to dress for men. I know I never do. I dress for myself. I believe most women do. And I’m sorry, but the example you gave is the exact one most men give when discussing street harassment. And it’s crap. I couldnt care less how much what I’m wearing pink, red or otherwise makes some guy feel. If it makes him feel sexual, that’s not my problem. Being told that you are sexy, or beautiful by a guy isn’t terribly flattering. All it means essentially is “hey, you have nice genes, I want to mate with you”. It’s not personal, nor is it very creative. Besides, I’ve been told that by guys my whole life, and I am FAR more than my looks. Never did I say that I dislike the sexual part of being human. I dislike crude comparisons packaged in a pseudo racially divisive “compliment”.
    And being compared to an inanimate object is offensive because I’m not an inanimate object. This is simple, really. Referring to a man as a “Prince” is not quite the same thing, as princes are people. Throughout history women are referred to or compared to things that are sweet, usually food. However men don’t run around calling each other “honey”, “sweetie” or “chocolate”. So why should I take it as a compliment? I might not consider myself to be a sweet person, and “sweetness” is a fairly trite, banal characteristic of femininity. Being referred to as a canine animal is offensive because well, they are dogs. It’s not a compliment. Come on, now. B**** isn’t okay but Fox or vixen is? And a man telling you he likes chocolate in reference to your skin is pretty clear cut. He’s telling you “I just want you for sex”. Why should I be so desperate as to find a statement like this a compliment? Any white guy looking to date a black women should have the social skills to realize why this may be seen as offensive. If he doesn’t, and he gets pepper sprayed like “Brody”…Oh well. It’s not on me to school him on the basics of dealing with people.
    I will say this. The issues of femininity vs masculinity are VERY complex. I feel like a lot of the “remedies” for these issues, particularly ones given here for black women, are shallow, restrictive, and overall just serve as a band aid on a festering wound. Society at large is grappling with shedding old norms and gender roles, we are seeing a lot of pushback in lots of places because of this. I understand that for us, our issues are unique, not only due to misogyny, but racism as well. However I don’t think that telling women to adhere to restrictive gender norms is the answer, and as far as I’m concerned is just another “black tax”. That wasn’t empowering or helpful to white women, and it will NEVER be helpful to us, because of racism. This is the simple truth, as hard as it may be to accept. I don’t have any answers, but I know that oversimplifying a very complex, convoluted issue with a simple remedy of “being more ladylike” isn’t a suitable one, either.
    And to answer your question, the best answer I know of why women, regardless of race reject trite classifications of femininity is this, femininity has, in most places of the world, been seen as less than in comparison to masculinity. Femininity as a whole is usually seen as less valuable, and less valid. Think about it. The term “hit like a girl” or “throw like a girl”, classically feminine things are usually seen as less useful, or silly. For the longest emotions were seen as a typically feminine trait, and therefore useless and not equal to the “logic” of maleness. There are probably far more examples as well, but I’m tired and that’s the one that resonated with me the most when I looked at your question.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    And I will add that there are plenty of white women who do not ascribe to limiting gender norms. LOTS. Latina and Asian women belong to very restrictive patriarchal cultures anyway, so adherence to those norms would be engrained in them. However most Asian and hispanic woman who break away from those cultures aren’t really up with that. And I keep seeing Asian women being brought up as some sort of template that perfects man-hunting. Are you really so naive to think that comes from a positive place? I’ve even heard the very much unverified excuse around here that Asian women don’t mind being fetishized. Really? Because all of the Asian american women I’ve known hate feeling that way, and will be the first to tell you that dating is a real struggle because of it.

  Bren82

    Wall Street men want Wall Street women.

  cashdolldiva

  cashdolldiva

    Southerngirl59 I can’t speak for Christelyn but what I got from this post is that non-Black women generally marry up and or aren’t knocked for doing so. It’s normal for “them”, but when Black women do it we’re golddiggers.

  cashdolldiva

  cashdolldiva

    Shirley2006 IslandFrost  Exactly. Black women have to deal with sexism, racism and colorism. Also a lot of the things feminists try to force feed women is not beneficial to Black women.

  Leille

    Miss Cute Cassie12345 Christelyn

    This is exactly the answer that I was afraid of seeing, but
    in fact the answer that I was expecting. This advice is scary and  potentially dangerous.
    Men of particular skin colors, and of certain cultures have
    particular beauty standards and if you want to marry such men, you have to be
    for them. You have to find their social clubs, you have to rub elbows with
    their friends and be non-threatening; you even have to consider become a vegan
    and be a hamster on cardio equipment to open the doors to possibly find love to
    be successful with these me. These men that believe “ You are a reflection of his status and ability to ‘snag such
    a hottie,’” because what their
    family and friends think about him is all wrapped up in how we need to look. 

    The title of this article should be  “How to be for every man, through white-media
    beauty standards,” where we have the blind leading the blind… Just think about
    it… Would you tell your daughter to adhere to your definition of
    attractiveness, and tell her that taking care of herself, financially, isn’t as
    important and being skinny and beautiful? That if she desires to be married
    that she needs to concentrate on being skinny and beautiful?

    Is this really how the real world works??? In generalizations??? Can we really speak for all of the single men on this earth and what it is that they’re looking for comes down to just how thin and beautiful you are? That’s the most important quality a man needs in a mate? ARE YOU SERIOUS???

    Instead of stressing about how to be for the men I desire, by
    comparing myself to other women, to see if I’m small enough and feminine enough,
    I choose to go out, and mingle with men and women. Eventually, I will find the lid that fits. There is a man out there for me, just one, that will appreciate
    my curves, my accomplishments, my values, and his self-worth would hardly be
    caught up in how hot his friends think I am, because HE think I’m hot and that’s
    all that matters.
    Ladies, you will have a very short life if you think that you
    need to be for somebody. Be your best self to attract people who will
    appreciate you for you. You want a man who appreciates your uniqueness in that
    regard, not in how you measure yourself to other women.
    Ladies, all you need is one, gtfo with bringing a “crowd” to
    the yard…

  cashdolldiva

    zipporah I’ve seen plenty of beautiful tattoos but they’re not my thing.

  cashdolldiva

    Miss Cute This makes a lot of sense. The number one reason for divorce is financial issues. Also low income couples divorce more than anyone.

  cashdolldiva

    Miss Cute BreannaNouveaux Why stunned? Caribbean descendants come from Africa. The culture wasn’t destroyed like with American Blacks.

  cashdolldiva

    Lovelyskies ahead Black American women are largely shamed into settling or marrying down. We are constantly called gold diggers and told in order to marry a Black man we must lower our standards. It’s a common theme in books, movies, and talk shows.

  • cashdolldiva

  marie_christine2

    It’s so encouraging that someone as young as you gets it! True feminism and femininity go together perfectly, one need not be the antithesis of the other. I’m going to check out your blog! U0001f600

  Brenda55

    Leille Miss Cute Cassie12345 Christelyn
    “This is exactly the answer that I was afraid of seeing, but in fact the answer that I was expecting. This advice is scary and  potentially dangerous.”

    Oh please, it is not. It is just common sense.  You market for the audience you are trying to attract.  There is no one way to be a black women.  So what if black women co-opt stuff from other races and cultures.  Lord knows they sure as hell co-opt from black women. 

    Maybe, just maybe being your best self means getting out of a narrow definition of what a black women is and can bring to the table. Just maybe winning in life means looking at what other women are doing, fitting it to you and giving something new a try. 

    I for one did not limit myself to the black community play book when it came to my interests and where I socialized. That made me open to a wider variety of men including the one I married. 
    I married up.  I had a BA to his PhD.  My RN salary to his millions.  My credentials were a part and only a part of what made that happen. The ability to fit into his world and represent myself as an accomplished woman in that world did the rest.

    Miss Cute about summed it up right.  If that advice does not work for you don’t take it. Here is wishing you every sucess in what you are doing.  You never know, it may eventually work someday.

  • BreannaNouveaux DER KOMMANDANT

    This is one of the internal struggles (like the mommy wars, etc) of many women in a modern economy. Is there space for both your ideas?

    I think so (minus the pepper spray for brody, lol).

  oceanspray

    I think you could lose a little weight based on your stats. (But I dont know what you look like so take it with a grain of salt)Im two inches taller and curvy and about 25 lbs lighter and I still come across as a thicker, curvy type of girl…
    Also I think we are alike in personality. I m naturally introverted and in my own head alot. But lately Ive beccome more open and interested in the people around me and guys gravitate toward me. How did I do thiss? I started hanging around fun outgoing and optimistic friends. I intentionally modeled their behavior patterns (and prayed to Jesus asking for his help in being more positive). And its amazing
    It was all about attiude adjustment for me… So try finding positive people to hang out with. Good luck.

  • In this context/post, black women being feminine is about black women doing what benefits them. Judging by this comment and previous ones you are interested in social activism/justice, so your opinion on this type of topic is based on that. Its fine if you don’t agree. However this isn’t about social issues, but about what benefits black women. Plus blurring the lines between sex and gender isn’t beneficial to women and is going to be kind of hard to do anyways since some of it is biological, its not only socialized.
    One more thing the whole pink and red thing is because pink and red symbolize reproduction as in body parts.
    http://muslimbushido.blogspot.com/2016/05/beauty-and-comportment-are-weaponsdo.html?m=1
    http://www.hookingupsmart.com/2010/08/18/relationshipstrategies/biology-drives-gender/
    https://notyourgirlfriday.wordpress.com/2013/04/17/if-feminism-grants-choices-why-isnt-femininity-a-choice-for-black-women/
    https://notyourgirlfriday.wordpress.com/2013/03/07/why-wouldnt-you-want-to-be-feminine/

  Leille

    You market yourself like the game of love is a business transaction, like you’re a commodity… When that car is old and out of style you can trade it in for something new.
    How about this: Be your best self, challenge yourself, improve yourself for you to be the type of person you like to attract, instead of being concerned about what Becky and Sachiko are doing.
    Focus more on ourselves and what we want as individuals instead of looking at what other women or groups of women are doing to be in the relationships we want to have.

  • Leille We are saying the same thing as you are in your last paragraph. The only difference in outlook here is the understanding that nobody is guaranteed a special relationship or spouse in life. It’s not a right or a given. Also, some people are simply more attractive than other people.  

    If you can find fault in those last two sentences than we simply agree to disagree. However if you agree, then you have to recognize that some people will have to work a little harder than others to get what they want in life. This is the advice that people are trying to tell you.

    A good friend of mine, who happens to be a white guy, quite a catch I would say, but who is still single at 43 (not for lack of trying)  told me: You can be yourself, by yourself.  I say, you can also be yourself with someone else, but you should recognize that that person can come to you at 25, 35, 45 or 55, 65 yrs, etc.  Or that person might be in another country, etc.

    All folks here are trying to do is to give tips to speed up the process of finding someone special IF you want it. If you don’t then, that’s OK too.

  Leille

    I’ve noticed there appears to be a lot of generalizations on internet forums/blog communities, where people try to analyze/be analytical with such generalizations to make sense of what may be happening in their world.
    You are responsible for what happens and you cannot control or manipulate people in the real world.
    Let’s say I lose 25-30lbs and I’m still not meeting anyone, then what? Let’s look at Carrie who writes for this blog, for example. She’s got a great body, she’s highly intelligent, cultured, educated and has a very good job. She’s no closer to meeting the right man than I am.
    At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. Nothing can explain why she or I aren’t hitched. But we’re putting ourselves out there, mingling, and kissing toads. Neither of us are in any better position because of our “perceived attractiveness” to the opposite sex. It’s not a competition. It boils down to timing and compatibility. It’s about the journey. That’s what I’ve learned. The journey.
    Black women, our journey begins about not settling for less than what we deserve and not comparing ourselves to other women in or outside our community and defining what kind of partner we want based upon what we value as individuals.

  Blackgirlwithstandards

  • Your blog is lovely! I’m going to be doing a lot of reblogging.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    Hey, I certainly don’t think that it has to be an either/or sort of a thing. For some black women, classic characteristics of femininity resonate with them… And that’s fine! More power to you! However for some of us, those characteristics do not, and standard feminine gender norms feel restrictive. This is okay as well. Black women are not a monolith. Sometimes I think that white American society has been putting us in boxes for so long, that we just can’t stop doing the same to each other. It’s proving to be a very hard habit to break for ALL of us.
    My problem is when black women here box certain characteristics like fighting for what you believe in (the women of black lives matter) as “masculine”, when ideas like that truly hold us back. Some black women don’t have a soft way about them and they never will, some do curse like sailors (holla!), and some just have a fire in them that rages when they see injustices in society, and they have to do something about it. I think it’s wrong to assume that these characteristics make black women like these any less of a woman. Especially since the whole “black woman are masculine” troupe is based on a LIE! The virus that is racism created this lie, and perpetuated it. They way black women are treated based on this lie, in our community and outside is a symptom of that virus. Getting mad at, and only seeking to treat the symptoms is only a temporary fix, and in the long run will prove futile. I just think it’s important to remember this, and not drive ourselves crazy policing our behavior trying so hard NOT to fit this stereotype, and tearing each other apart over it in the process. Which is, of course, what the lie was designed to do in the first place (Because that is the nature of the beast that is patriarchy, after all.)
    Look, we all have our own definitions of what true femininity is. For myself, I feel the most feminine when I feel capable, strong, and prepared for ANYTHING. Asking any number of women on the street, you would get so many different perspectives. I too think there is space for all perspectives. That’s one of the many things that feminism embodies for me. Choosing your OWN way to be a woman.

  • DER KOMMANDANT Well said, well said. This is part of the hierarchy that we have to deal with. The policing is because black women are not afforded privilege of being seen as individuals; and the fact is that most women of childbearing age will be dependent on men, so in some part we have to play by their rules (i.e., labor without acknowledgement, “choices” that undermine our economic potential, accepting a  lower status, making ourselves vulnerable, etc). 

    Because let’s face it. If these feminine ideals were inborn inclinations and not a function of our economy you wouldn’t need to police people!! Women would just naturally do these things, lol. 

    For example, men have fought wars and when it is no longer necessary they flock to alternatives like team sports and violent first person shooter games, and ww wrestling. And they certainly are not having an internal conflict about it to the degree women do: sure they might want their kid to wear a helmet or push for better laws to protect their brains from getting bashed around. But they love their surrogate war games, lol.

    But I agree that it’s not an either or. And each woman will have to figure out what we can live with and what we can’t. We can have a pretty nice life if we play our cards properly too. We have a lot of privilege being in the west. 

    I’m happy for the angry and loud women who came before us who didn’t sit back and take it.

  • trinigirl1

    Sameriah 99
    He may have less money than you but he should never have LESS ambition than you! Make sense? make sense.

  iea

    IslandFrost What you’re describing is white feminism and radical feminism.  There’s really not anything anti-feminist about what’s described in this article.

  iea

    That is one passive aggressive warning up there, not to mention attention seeking.  There’s nothing anti-feminist about hypergamy,  but not making it a goal is not “against your best interest” either.  Not everyone wants to be beholden to a man, for a variety of reasons, and that is in our best interests.
    Funny thing is that this article is less shaming and has less of an anti-feminist tone than most of what’s written here. However,  echo chambers are never a good thing.  If you can’t handle differing opinions then maybe an online community isn’t for you 🙂

  Christelyn

    iea Maybe it’s not for you. See, I’ve been doing this for six years. I’ve been around long enough to know people looooove to concern troll topics like this so I try to cut them off at pass.

  iea

    Christelyn  iea It sounds more like you can’t handle criticism and differing opinions, neither of which are concern trolling.

  Christelyn

    iea Christelyn The reason you’re comments aren’t being deleted is proof I can handle it. Next?

  iea

    Christelyn  iea *your.  And I’d say your rather perturbed tone proves otherwise, but that’s just my humble opinion 🙂

  Christelyn

    iea Christelyn YOUR comments are staying because I’m not deleting. Better? But next petty comment and I’ll make this an echo chamber.

  MissC320

    @Miss Cute I didn’t know she went on a diet. I haven’t watched Chanel in a while but the story of her relationship timeline fascinated me. She made similar points that Crystalin made about dressing right and that kind of thing. Also Chanel and her husband both live in the UK so I’m sure that plays a role as well. 🙂

  • iea I was kinda following you until the last line. Did you just show up yesterday, lol?

  Blackgirlwithstandards

    How is avoiding a failed relationship not in one’s best interest? Money is the number one reason couples break/divorce. “All you need is love” is a myth. No romance without finance is more like it. BW marrying down is a losing game.

  ChrisM31

    Cassie12345 iea That’s what I thought when she wrote “maybe an online community isn’t for you.” She must be brand new around here.  Wonder how she found this blog in the first place.  She clearly doesn’t not know that Christelyn has thousands of followers and readers.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    @Blackgirlwithstandards Honestly, I don’t think that’s what she was trying to say. There is a middle ground between marrying up, and marrying down. It doesn’t have to be a black and white situation.There are things to be taken into consideration when talking about hypergamy. Not exactly making it a priority, but certainly not looking to marry down is okay too. Most people within the middle class bracket, marry others within that bracket. Whether we are talking about IR, or same race unions. This is not hypergamy. However, if you are not middle class, but are looking to get married, marrying up does have its benefits. But it has its flaws as well. It certainly isn’t the be all and end all. Keeping it real here, it isn’t realistic for everyone. And if you aren’t careful, in case of a divorce, you could end up on the losing end. I think this is what she meant by being “beholden” to a man.

  Brenda55

  caligirl94117

    This is a good post. I agree 100%. I will say that I find some of my fellow African American women who were so damaged by the macho misogyny of their fathers towards their mothers that they marry down in order to have power. I have a couple of family members who did this. They are black women who like being in control, so they earn the money, raise the kids, and mother their under-employed/irresponsible husbands. I reflected on the actions of their fathers and realized that they chose specific types of black men who would not have it together because they feared that if the man had it together, then a black man would want the kind of misogynistic power their father had over their mom. It was deep. I spent some time with these relatives and found that they are control freak “strong black woman” caricatures because they are too afraid not to be in control. 
    I know not all black women are like this, but some are and it’s a result of toxic upbringing.

  Leille

    The debate was about the part in Mrs. Karazin’s blog that talks about appealing to the visual tastes of men to compete with white women and other women of color for a man that’s high status. It was shared that my accomplishments, ededucation, and wealth did not matter in the grand scheme of things, because it’s clearly about striking the fellaz’s ego, andaking him feel masculine. So I asked how small I needed to be.
    I was challenging the notion of beauty, by the standards set forth by the women “winning’ in the game is in fact factis what is truly important, but knowing what an individual wants in a partner, by discovering themselves through their journey, is.
    I was simply challenging the logic of the advice given in the piece by giving my opinion.

  Leille

    *Challenging the notions of beauty to that of what’s really important, which are one’s values and what kind of relationship they desire to have, on their journey to finding a mate in a hypergamous relationship.

  • The middle ground is called assortative mating, which is what most people do.
    http://www.hookingupsmart.com/2016/01/05/relationshipstrategies/assortative-mating-is-here-to-stay/

  Brenda55

    PhillyGirl
    Hey Philly girl!!!! Where in the world….and I mean that literally…are you these days?  Hope all is well.

    As for this debate-let.  Leille’s objection to the advice give has be duly noted…..repeatedly. The point is this and I am directing this to our Miss Leille.

    Gonna break it to ya.   You are no more accomplished than many other black women out there.  You are no more accomplished that a large amount of women of all races world wide. 

    It is great that you have a education, successful career, money in the bank and are slim. So the hell what?  Millions of other women have all of that. Successful men take that as a given.  Why? Because they can.  Because for them that is baseline in the women that they are surrounded by ever day.  It is not special it is expected.

    The hard nasty truth is this. Greater accomplishments just mean that you compete on a higher level and that is all that it means. A successful and accomplished man knows that he can carry the load nicely with or without your six figures. He expects to do that and will.  Only gold digging fuck boys are looking at what a women has in her wallet since he plans to live off of what she is bringing to the table.  

    Your accomplishments means that you are par with the other women in a successful man’s circle and can hold your own with them and not embarrass him when out socially. That said take a hard look at what these women look like and how they carry them selves and catch a clue. 

    Yes, looks do matter, deportment does matter unfair as it is. I will give you some home work.  Pick up a few copies of the magazine Town and Country and then get back to me with what you see. Every women in that magazine is credentialed to the hilt yet look at what they look like.  Chris is not wrong. Those of us who actually travel in those circles know something about the game. That is your competition.

  • Here’s what I was trying to look for. All of the articles about assortative mating. 😛
    http://www.hookingupsmart.com/tag/assortative-mating/

  • Brenda55 PhillyGirl I love this comment so much! I tend to get too academic and you kept it real.

    To Leille: since you are in the bay area, why don’t you take a stroll to UC Berkeley, Stanford and UC SF, etc and take a good look around. You and all those ladies all want the same type of gentleman.

    Leille, I used to be in your shoes. So I’m feeling ya. It is disappointing, but this is the situation.

  • @iea actually, I didn’t describe anything at all. I was addressing the “no feminists need apply” statement which may create confusion for SOME people, who don’t understand the complexities of black womanhood in relation to feminism. I said nothing about “free bleeding”, not shaving or anything else that would come close to being a description or considered radical. In fact, I stayed completely away from a description of any type of feminism and dove straight into how feminism is most forms is NOT compatible with black women living well since it wasn’t created for us, by us or with us in mind.

  • I saw your last name and wondered if it was a pseudonym or if you were Haitian! I love seeing my people! Lol

  • @BREANNA! I saw your last name and wondered if it was a pseudonym or if you were Haitian! I love seeing my people! Lol

  chest_nut61

    BreannaNouveaux Breanna, I know you’re a regular here and I was saddened to read about your current challenges.  I see your point about how it can be empowering, though.  I hope things are able to improve for you quickly.  You certainly possess the qualities and abilities needed to turn things around to something more to your liking.

  chest_nut61

    I too agree 100% with everything said here.  As long as a person is honest and genuine, there is *nothing* wrong with trying to find yourself the life-partner that is best for you and will help you both emotionally and financially.  IMHO, real feminism is about women being able to do *anything* they want to do.  If that means being a CEO of a Fortune 500 company, fine.  And if that means being a stay-at-home mom, that’s fine.  As is anything in between.
    As long as no one is deceiving anyone or misrepresenting themselves, and the feelings on both sides are genuine, it’s all good.  Marriage is a partnership and each person both gives and gets to make the whole greater.

  • Smart women marry well or not at all.
    I don’t care how many degrees you have. If you’re an attorney who married the courier for your law firm, you’re a fool. You might not be able to get a named partner, but at least get with the paralegal.

  chest_nut61

    BreannaNouveaux I think quality men wouldn’t care what particular level of education a woman has.  I think a quality man would want a quality woman and one of those qualities would include intelligence.  I *definitely* agree with you that the most likely way to have that intelligence is to get an education and degree, but there are intelligent women (and men) who don’t have degrees too. 🙂

  • caligirl94117 Thanks for sharing this. I never considered this viewpoint before and find it very interesting and telling.

  dbrooks109

    Chris, you are on point today. You are right about the weight thing. We can rail against the system but if you want to win you have to follow the ‘rules’. Just like a sport, getting a driver’s license, everything if you think about it. You dont in just win the golden nugget because you think you should. You have to play the damn game. The black community and even the feminist community has/is lying to millenials about taking a man as is and we wonder why American woman are so doped up on psych pills. We’re doing the man’s job which is to provide and protect the family. I urge some of you readers to read ‘the end of men’ and ‘what our mothers didn’t tell us’. These white women aren’t too far behind. Unfortunately, we’ve had a head start at this ‘I can do it myself’ bs so we have some time to turn this ish around. And ladies, look at this damn economy. You better consider money. The  middle class is shrinking by leaps and bounds. If you want your children to be a part of the haves, there is no negotiation. Marriage is as much a business contract and it is a emotional contract. Treat it as such.

  Brenda55

  simplylois

    IslandFrost A female physician married a “specialty butcher”.    LOL, specialty meats?  That guy just won the lottery.

  Leille

    Brenda55

    Okay. I looked at the magazine, and I see what you’re saying, and you answered my question clearly.

    I’m not looking for a millionaire and I’m not looking for someone to break his back alone to take care of the family, but because of where I’m going in my career amd education, I will be rubbing my elbows with some pretty powerful fellas…

    This is how small I need to be in order to land a quality man:

  DER KOMMANDANT

    So because I don’t denounce the black women involved with social justice organizations as “masculine”, I’m one of them? HA! Actually I don’t see myself getting involved with stuff like that anytime soon. Never say never, of course, but as of right now it’s not for me. The reason why I’m vocal about this, is because I don’t believe telling black women to adhere to limiting gender norms is “benefiting” us at all. And no one here is looking to blur the lines between the sexes. If you honestly think that men and women deciding not to adhere to gender roles is blurring the lines… You’ve need to start reading different things. As another said, if these things that society tells us are feminine were inborn inclinations, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. And it’s a discussion that women have been having for DECADES. If some black women feel this resonate with them, that’s great. But acting as if the black women who don’t are masculine, and pretending that just being more “girly” is going to open doors in life is disingenuous at best.
    And I see that one of the links you provided talks about gender being biological…. I’m not gonna go there. If we want to be talking about gender identity, you should realize that the topic is much broader than some biased study.

  • iea

    IslandFrost  That’s great but what you described still is white feminism/radical feminism, even if you were unaware of it.  It sounds like you don’t know what radical feminism or white feminism is, which is fine; most people don’t.

    And free bleeding isn’t a thing, it was a myth created by trolls at 4chan.

  Leille

    None of that’s important, to men though… Just be good looking because being educated, accomplished and well versed in such topics isn’t important. Being able to REALLY relate to these men isn’t as important as being a size 4.

  sarah connor

    Another point BW PLEASE SMILE! A smile says, “I’m open, positive, and ready to receive.”
    I LOVE THIS ARTICLE!

  trinigirl1

    Putting this here!
    Hey Ladies
    word please—I have thoroughly
    enjoyed reading the posts the past few days especially the comments between DER
    KOMMANDANT and Leille and I’m always honored to be a part of these conversations.
    I may be wrong but I’m starting to sense a ‘snideness’ regarding body size that’s
    a little unsettling. We don’t pick our
    genetic makeup.  I’ve shared family
    photos in this space and at my heaviest I was a size 8. I’ve spent some time
    being penalize for my size  by BW and
    some WW as well. I get all that you’re are saying and normally I’m not touchy
    about this but I’m well aware having done some slideshows for the group that many
    of the ladies here are naturally petite or ‘medium’ sized not necessarily
    larger women.  My two of siblings and the
    women who I’m close to have all suffered or struggled with weight through their
    lives and are big, beautiful women. Debate but please be mindful that others
    are reading and can find some things a bit hurtful. In closing, no one has to
    follow the ‘standards’ of beauty set by this  society, in fact I see evidence of this every day,
    women can create their own standard and still find love if that is in fact what
    they’re truly looking for,  I did.

  swirlinBeachlady1

    Chris, I love this article. Being an older single person, I try to remember to smile more and to put ” the face on ” as they say. Going out try to look positive and walk with that air of confidence. Also, walk as much as I can for my health.
    I battled kidney cancer last year
    And now cancer free. My Doctor said I more or less saved my own life. I don’t smoke or drink, eat red meat. I try to eat as many organic things. But, I also try my hardest and its hard for us black women folk to do. But, being stress free..its hard but I have gotten a whole lot better at it. Stress is a killer…try to do things to relax you and your mind.
    Us black ladies are some dynamite ladies no matter what our age. Yes, we all can stand some improvements here and there and thank God, for Chris who is here to hand out little nuggets and encouragements.
    Peace and much happiness to all of you.

  swirlinBeachlady1

    Trinigirl1, Thank you!

  • First, I want to apologize I had written a well typed out repsonse three times, but it keeps getting deleted, so this response might not be written very well. 
    I did not say that your are one of them, I said judging by your previous comments you seem to be very passionate about social issues. I don’t consider black women that are involved in a social justice organization to be masculine because they are fighting for a cause they believe in. What I consider masculine is that they are on the front lines for men that wouldn’t do the same for them. 
    Several BWE and BW focused bloggers have encouraged black women to be conventionally feminine to reap benefits because black women as a collective have not experienced this. 
    I feel that femininity it is about being authentic. Heck I’m not even girly, I’m nerdy. 
    I should have phrased that comment better, I thought it didn’t sound right. What I meant by the blurring of lines is that gender behavoir is not only influenced socially, but biologically. However, you are correct I do not know much about gender identity and I was hesitant about commenting, but I was curious to see your response and perhaps learn something new.

  swirlinBeachlady1

    Caligirl94117, This describes my sister hands down. She has to be in charge! We came from a two parent home. My father was non Black man.
    Believe me we keep our distance from the control freak.

  swirlinBeachlady1

    Neil Marsden, trinigirl1, OK I am the cocoa girl…that is lactose intolerant. So you all got something else for me? LolU0001f606

  • trinigirl1  I agree Trini. But I think that what most talking about are the laws of averages here and giving women advice that could make their search a little easier.  

    We need to acknowledge that we are also asking men to fit a general mold (wealth and status) while giving each other high-fives.  I have talked to enough men to understand that many feel that they are penalized for their earning potential and status and are also weary of the “game”. Yes there are a lot of losers and jerks out there, but there are also a lot of guys who are in the same boat trying to find the right woman and genuinely want to know what they need to do to come correct.

    I’m not sure how to convey that some mainstream societal ideals are actually pretty reasonable within limits.  Within limits, I say. Each person has to set their own limit but they need to understand that the boy/girl next to you is constantly setting and readjusting their limits as well.

    Another thing that should be acknowledged as a source of gender conflict is that the quest to look youthful and beautiful–unless that is your passion and what get’s you excited when you wake up—has limited usefulness outside of procuring a mate. 

    On the other hand, men that aim for status to procure a mate, generally are driven to produce (music, poetry, art, widgets) and can find themselves as creators or owners of something that has value once you take the woman out of the equation;  many women including myself are uncomfortable with the fact that women who aim for the “ideal” do not have that luxury.

  chest_nut61

    trinigirl1 I have found myself attracted to women of all shapes and sizes.  I *like* curves and there’s no one size or weight that is right for everyone, or even a majority.  Everyone is different and has a weight that is right for them.  BW are naturally curvier so men that are attracted to BW probably like a curvier girl anyway, right?

  Shirley2006

    swirlinBeachlady1 Oh my God. I am so very glad you shared this news and that you’re well now.

  swirlinBeachlady1

    Shirley2006, yes went to doc three weeks ago. Cancer free..no chemo, no pills, no radiation. I go back in 6 months for checkup. He said you drink a lot of green tea and snack on seaweed chips and I drink a lot of water. So had half of left kidney removed.
    Doc told me to watch the stress and toxic situations. So, I have changed quite a few things I won’t do. I do a lot of me time now.
    Thanks for the great pieces Shirley.

  trinigirl1

    chest_nut61 trinigirl1
    And I suspect that when
    all is said and done it also comes down to ‘how the person you’re involved
    with, married to, etc. makes you feel about yourself ‘ more than any one
    physical component.  Sure there
    must be some ‘spark’ that ignites interest but I’ve spoken to men, mostly white
    who told me they ‘thought’ they had a particular physical type but when it came
    down to deciding on permanence on finally selecting a ‘mate’ other characteristics
    tend to come before a woman’s physical appearance, it’s important but it doesn’t
    ‘trump’ other qualities. And it’s true ‘attractiveness’ varies by culture but
    can also shift due to exposure, maturity, etc. 
    The men/women we’re attracted to tends to shift also based on what
    stage/place in life we find ourselves, etc. To your point, after having my son,
    my ‘curves’ really developed. LOL. Before that I would hear things like “You
    got big tights for skinny girl”. ??  As I
    said we don’t control our genetics we can only take care of what assets we have
    as men & women.  I think I’m at 140
    now and body type has everything to do with how we carry weight along with
    exercise, etc.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    This all the way, trinigirl1. In this day and age, it is SO hard for any woman, regardless of race to feel comfortable in her skin. Society really makes it hard. But I feel that body confidence is attractive on everyone. Some of the most beautiful women I have seen in my life have been plus size. So I certainly don’t think that you need to be a certain size in order to date. Confidence is sexy. When you decide that you love yourself, and that you are beautiful, people will respond, and treat you accordingly. This is a very powerful tool, and one often overlooked. Of course health is to be taken into account. But beauty doesn’t come in a clothing size.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    See, for you, being feminine is about being authentic to yourself. I’ve never heard that one before! U0001f60a But this is what I’m trying to say. As women we all have our own definitions of what is feminine. Rigid gender roles seek to confine us to a very false characterizations of femininity, as dictated by the patriarchy. For all of what black women have gone through, I feel this is the last thing we should be doing. We should be trying to figure out what being feminine means to us. It’s mostly the constant policing of behavior that bothers me. I get that we usually don’t have the option of being seen as individuals by society. But how can we ask society to give us something we won’t even give to one another? I feel that the best way for us to break the stereotype is to show ALL types of black women, doing their own thing.
    One of those sites said that being seen as feminine is a feat. I have a few issues with that statement. See, it doesn’t take into account the racist lens we are often views through, and the false images that come of that. Back in the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, most women conformed to rigid gender norms. It’s just what women did. Black women were certainly no exception. We wore dresses, makeup, and looked just as good as the white gals. Things changed, women moved toward different things. Again, black women being no exception. However the racist lens America views us through never did. If we were viewed as masculine now, we were viewed the same way then, before such alternative gender ideas were the norm.
    Racism has always had some sort of offensive stereotype for us. Then Regan got in office, and the “welfare queen” stereotype took hold in the 80’s. It was a myth used to scare white people into believing that the brown people were living off their backs. It was a stereotype that had political agendas, a very powerful one at that. Those fears are at a fever pitch in this country right now. And with all of this against us, we shouldn’t let society stop us from being who we are. I understand that with most BWE sites, they either don’t see it as being this deep, or possibly don’t have the capacity to. But any issues concerning black women is a deep one, and cannot be treated in a superficial fashion. Yes, the solution of being classically feminine is tidy, easy for some, and simple. And if it works for some, then that is awesome! But it is fairly unrealistic to expect this to work for everyone, even most black women. We already tried it that way, and it didn’t work.
    This is long, I’m quite sure I was rambling, but I hope you got the gist of what I meant to say. As I stated in another comment, it doesn’t have to be an either/or kind of a thing. That is one of the many things feminism is about. My problem is the behavior policing, and the overall elitist tone on most BWE sites concerning this topic.

  chest_nut61

    trinigirl1 chest_nut61 I agree with everything you say.
    Over the years I’ve found myself attracted to women who, at first meeting, I didn’t think were all that attractive.  But over time as I got to know them as a person, I found them to be VERY attractive.  It really is about the entire person for me.  Looks might be the thing that gets initial attention, but that’s only true in some of the cases.  In others it’s just about getting to know the person.

  • DER KOMMANDANT

    DER KOMMANDANT

  • Okay I understand your perspective now!
    As for authenticity…. http://femandbrown.blogspot.com/2014/07/what-is-femininity.html?m=1
    Excuse my grammatical errors. 😛
    This post is about black women being themselves and not taking on the burden of changing other people’s perspective.
    https://neecysnest.wordpress.com/2014/12/06/lete-try-this-again/
    I won’t lie and say that I have always thought this way. I came across BWE blogs five years ago and the deal was “separate the wheat from the chaff”. I don’t think that way now; black women should be treated as individuals. However, I don’t like that there isn’t a variety of black women shown.
    I think the elitist tone you mentioned has to do with socioeconomic status, even sometimes I feel out of place on this site because of that. However, BWE in the beginning was intended for upwardly mobile, middle class African American women, then it extended to women of other backgrounds.

  iea

    DER KOMMANDANT YES YES YES! EXCELLENT post! It’s nice to see the rare self thinkers around these parts.  This is exactly why I don’t spend so much time around this blog any more, because so many posts are pitting the “acceptable” blackness against the “non-acceptable” blackness, which is still just perpetuating misogynoir.  That’s the opposite of sisterhood; it’s divisive. Sometimes i think many of the bloggers/posters here just want to be apart of the racist status quo instead of destroying those figureheads as a whole.
    Im with you completely.  Feminism means it’s a-okay to be girly, or to be tomboyish, or to be a mix of the two.  To me, if you identify as a woman, then you’re feminine in my eyes.  And the ideal woman will always be strong woman who stands up for herself and what’s right, regardless of whether she’s wearing a dress or pants.

  BreannaNouveaux

    Thank you, darling

  DER KOMMANDANT

    I get that for the upwardly mobile black crowd, conformity isn’t an option. But it’s when that mentality goes overboard, and takes on the same behavioral policing that we face from outer white society, that it becomes an issue for me. I get telling black women to stop looking and acting ratchet (not a term I’m fond of, but the best one I can think of), which to me, has nothing to do with femininity, and everything to do with poverty, lack of home training and education. But I have seen the same attitude used towards, say, an afro punk chick, with a multi colored afro and beautiful tattoos. The attitude begins to lack nuance and discernment, and it becomes identical to the usual fare we expect from white society, and the margin becomes very narrow and exclusive. The whole tone of a lot of articles in the BWE blogosphere tends to consist of “Well why are you complaining? You need to conform. Individuality is for white women, we don’t have that option”. Which, again takes a very complex issue, strips the racial baggage and knocks it down to the superficial for the sake of ease. Also, it ignores the fact that because of the racial lens upon which we are viewed, conformity might benefit one black women, one like myself, or Neecy…. A woman who is a safer shade of brown, with keener features, and be completely useless to another… Perhaps a taller, darker skinned black woman with broader features. I have seen this issue brought up on many of these blogs, and most of the time this concept is rebuffed. Also, I really don’t think we ever stopped conforming to standards of classic femininity. That’s were the lie of racism comes in. Most of us never stopped, as it became engrained in us as an essential tool to survive within white society. It just never helped us. So while some ladies within the BWE movement have some great messages for young black women, some messages can be just as restrictive as the same we receive from the black community, albeit in a different way.

  Ayman78

    This for the most part good advice for women in general, but black women specifically. Apply these values to dating interracially, but also within the black community as well. Help younger women refocus on dating with a purpose and set goals, based on long-term value.

  Leille

    Thank you!

  Leille

    You’re right. It’s not your idea of fun, but for another man, it just may be.
    That’s okay.
    There’s a lid for every pot.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    Yeah, that’s the feeling I get here sometimes as well. There are some awesome people here, and then I’ll read a post about femininity or something else and then I’m like…U0001f629. On other BWE blogs though, the social climbing aspirations are clear as day. And I truly don’t have a problem with that. You do you. My issue is trying to repackage it as something its not. Just be real with it. And then the passive aggressive jabs you get hit with as soon as you drop some REAL knowledge is amazing, really. I have a love hate relationship with the BWE movement. I think it’s a great starting point for black women looking to find their own way outside the black community, however it is a lot like training wheels. You outgrow it quickly. Not to mention how most BWE spaces aren’t really inclusive of LGBT and non-cisgender identifying black women. Which is interesting considering how much shade white feminism gets around those parts for being non inclusive.

  iea

    DER KOMMANDANT “Which is interesting considering how much shade white feminism gets around those parts for being non inclusive.”
    Mte, a lot of it has always reminded me of white feminism, but that’s another post entirely.

  chest_nut61

    Shirley2006 BreannaNouveaux “is there something different where a black woman’s skin “feels” different to a white man? Maybe it’s the visceral reaction to darker skin? ”
    There is no physical reason why it should be so, but I must admit that a BW’s skin DOES feel different to me.  Since men are visual creatures, I suspect the color contrast does set off some kind of visceral reaction.  I’ve noticed it and for many years tried to figure out why I have that reaction.  I never could figure it out so I finally gave up trying to figure out why and just accepted it.

  BonChic

    I hope Breanna can get back into a neighborhood where she feels safe. I pretty much always agree with her comments on here. I wish her the best.
    In regards to hypergamy, that’s always been in the back of my mind. It was never taught to me. Women I have known typically get with men on or below their income level for the most part.
    I told my boyfriend that if we ever have kids, he’s gotta make more money than he does now. He makes good money now but with a child, it has to be more lol. He also supports my decision to be a SAHM.
    But won’t be no babies or nothing until there’s a ring on this finger 🙂

  cocobellaella

    Leille I can hear the sarcasm, frustration, despair and cynicism come through…and that’s just in a comments thread. I’m imagining what it’s like to be around you in real life. IF you want to play the dating game and WIN then I suggest you divert your resources to self-improvement: mental and physical. Get a therapist, join a bootcamp and establish a beauty routine. And, who says you can’t save for the future and take care of yourself? 

    I’m saying all of this because I too was fed the same BS and so for a  few years, put my head down, worked my butt off, acquired some assets and have a pretty decent net worth. But BWE and certain real-life mentors have opened my eyes to the possibilities of meeting a quality mate while growing my own little empire. I don’t regret losing valuable years with my head in the bitter sand, but I mourn the time I don’t have any more. 

    It’s so easy to hide the loneliness behind degrees, “my own house,” a great, job, isn’t it? But you can’t hide from yourself and your true desires. 

    Invest in yourself. And be careful of your wording, you’re already setting yourself up for failure in dating with “a husband, who at some point in his life may NOT be able to provide in the San Francisco Bay Area!” Yeesh, elevate your standards, you deserve it.

    cc: Christelyn

  cocobellaella

    Leille Actually, yeah I can, you’re frustrated that you “did the right things” like many of us BW were led to believe, but it doesn’t seem to have a made a difference, eh? It’s great, even necessary for BW to have an education and decent career to attract a quality mate, but that’s not the only thing. Looks and comportment count for a LOT. 

    Christelyn is the one who’s married to a successful man who’s means allow her to stay home. So listen to her…it may not be what you *want* to hear (which is my I suspect you’re resisting so hard), but it’s the truth.

  cocobellaella

    Leille I can see people in this comments thread try really, really hard to be nice to you. But if you’re not open to receiving feedback from people who have what you want, then why are you here?

    deleted_74031872_Miss Cute Cassie12345 Christelyn

  cocobellaella

    Brenda55 PREACH! PhillyGirl

  cocobellaella

    trinigirl1 No one asked Leille to focus so much on “becoming small”. She was really close-minded and unhelpful with pushing certain critical conversations forward. Basically, she’s not ready for what this community proposes…yet.

  iea

    cocobellaella  Christelyn’s experience is anecdotal; her advice is more of an opinion than a scientific or statistical fact.  I know more overweight black women married to successful white men (just saw a plus sized facebook friend marry a white guy who’s an accountant), than model skinny ones.

      So no, Leille is not required to listen to her advice and has every right to challenge what’s being said here, especially since it isn’t backed by any facts.  Always question everything; following things blindly leads you right over the side of a cliff 😉

  iea

    SirLoinDeBeef Leille And us independent womyn don’t think it’s fun to go on a date with a Cosby defender who thinks women are inherently dishonest.  This is a perfect example of why it’s important not to downplay core values — it might shrink the dating pool but if it gets rid of men who don’t respect women then I’m okay with that 🙂

  iea

    cocobellaella Wow thats a lot of projecting lol.

  iea

    Cassie12345 Leille “The thing that nobody is saying here is that what men like in terms of
    body size also has to do with class/status. There is a biology component
    to this status seeking in men as well just as in women;”
    That’s not biological.  But you are correct about class and status.   There have been studies done, showing that “high value” men will date/marry women with waifish, modelsque figures despite preferring women who are more curvy, simply because of the status that comes along with it.  And I believe that might be the problem
    Leille is referring to when she asks how small she needs to be.  A waifish figure is not realistic for the majority of women, especially over a certain age.  Also if those men care so much about stats wrt how their women look, they’re probably also looking for blonde, white women, with straight hair, which is something that’s conveniently ignored every time this topic comes up.

  iea

    Leille deleted_74031872_Miss Cute Cassie12345 Christelyn Yes, thank you! This comment is everything I think and feel whenever posts like this come up on this site.  I’ve found that there’s a lot of cherry picking and double speak going on — when the discussion is hair, suddenly the motto is “men will like you better if you embrace your unique beauty!”  but when it comes to ANYTHING else the motto suddenly morphs into “conform! do what the white/asian women do to compete!”
    Um, okay, so which is it?   
    If we’re talking about what most “high value” men like, it’s going to be long straight or silky hair.  So why isn’t hair straightening or tasteful weaves being pushed here?  (This is a hypothetical question btw).

    Ultimately, you have the right approach, absolutely.  If you’re trying to be someone you’re not, people will notice.  I think black women already have way too much pressure on them to meet certain standards and a lot of the advice here sadly only reinforces those ideas.  None of that is self love.

  iea

    cocobellaella Leille deleted_74031872_Miss Cute Cassie12345 Christelyn That question goes both ways, doesn’t it? Why do you keep responding when she clearly isnt interested in what you have to say?

  • lurkmodeoff

    lurkmodeoff

  • lurkmodeoff

    Leille Christelyn
    Long time lurker who came out of hiding to address a comment
    made.
    “I need to put more
    energy into how I look, instead of investing in my earning potential to
     purchase a home, to help raise children and to be rock for a husband, who
    at some point in his life may NOT be able to provide in the San Francisco Bay
    Area!”
    From personal experience this is not a good mindset to
    have.It is one that I had many years
    ago as well but it was at a time when I was single and going on one first date
    after the other.It
    was a mindset that had since I was little due to the fact that while with the
    best of intentions my parents (who are still married to this day) instilled in
    me that I should learn to do for myself (be able to pay bills, buy a house if I
    wanted, etc.,).I figured my parents are
    still together so maybe it will work the same for me.So I grew up thinking that I would always
    have to be able to take care of myself.However with that thinking also comes a “harshness” or to tie into the
    article a “masculine” quality that unbeknownst to me was proving detrimental to
    my dating life. 
    As the years went on I
    realized that my parents grew up, dated, and married in a VERY different world
    than the one I was living in and what worked for them back then obviously was
    not working for me.This was years ago
    and way before this website.But, after
    some heartfelt discussions with friends (I had a good friend call me a man-eater…like
    really? It hurt my feelings and I was mad
    at her for a long time over that but honestly she was right.), and some
    interesting dating experiences which resulted in lots of introspection and
    taking a good hard look around I realized I needed to “soften”.
    I had too much male thinking, masculine
    energy after years of climbing the corporate ladder, trying to establish myself
    and my home through home ownership.I was
    worried about the things that a man should be worried about which is kind of what you are talking about.I am not one to adhere to strict gender roles.Howeverwhen you take on the role of provider you are making it very hard to be
    in the role of receiver which if you want to get metaphysical is what you are
    based on body mechanics.But I
    digress.LOL.  While there is nothing wrong
    with striving for and achieving academic, financial, and corporate success, if
    that is not what you are now wanting to focus on some of that will need to take
    a back seat or in the least be shifted around a bit.  You sound like you are at the point where you can possibly put that on cruise control and start focusing on yourself and learning about you and guarantee the right man will  come across.

  cocobellaella

    Leille You come off as arrogant, entitled and lacking in humility/self-awareness…I wonder if you come across this way to men… Brenda55 Christelyn

  cocobellaella

    iea It’s not projecting…it’s speaking from experience. I used to be EXACTLY like Leille (except skinny lol). cocobellaella

  cocobellaella

    iea Leille it’s ironic that you come on here questioning women who are romantically successful. It seems that in this phase of your life, there’s nothing on this website that can help you unless you’re ready to accept the help. But seriously, good luck to you.

  iea

    cocobellaella You come off as extremely rude yourself. Leille came across just fine in her posts. You’re clearly upset that she doesn’t want to listen to you, which is within her rights.

  iea

    cocobellaella iea Right, you’re projecting your own unique experiences on to someone else, that’s the problem. And on top of that, you have to be consistently rude and belittling, and now you’re taking (not so) subtle jabs at her weight.

  iea

    cocobellaella iea Leille I’ve grown up around a handful of close relatives who were “romantically successful” in having long lasting relationships with successful white men. Which is why I’m wise enough to know that the myopic point view points and double speak that are often presented here are, well, just that.
    I don’t need nor seek help in the dating department. I was drawn to this website because it was nice to see a community of people with similar interests, not receive advice on things I already excel at.  But I also don’t like seeing people being bullied simply because they refuse to drink the kool-aid 🙂

    Thanks for the well wishes tho!  Good luck to you as well my friend 🙂

  DER KOMMANDANT

    Ha! Good one. Still keep in’ it real over here, I see?U0001f61c

  DER KOMMANDANT

    (Except skinny lol)
    Seriously? You think that’s cute? Just because she doesn’t agree with you, you want to move on to cracks about her weight? Well I’m telling you it’s not cute in the least, and you should be ashamed of yourself. This isn’t high school. Grow up.

  iea

    DER KOMMANDANT Always 😉

  Brenda55

    lurkmodeoff Leille Christelyn
    Hope she takes your advice.  Your diagnosis is on point and expressed better than I could have.

  LorMarie

    Cassie12345 iea I too was cheering until the last line…

  oceanspray

    iea cocobellaella Leille

    Silky straight hair is what most men prefer. So why isn’t it promoted here like weight loss etc? Most of the African women wiith white husbands wear weave. Interesting question. 

    The hair debate is interesting here, I think the answer to your query lies in the fact that the natural hair movement and the BWE movement are closely linked; I’d even go as far to say that the roots of BWE began in the soil of a certain natural hair website. Thus BWE doesn’t criticize natural hair (but it also doesn’t knock) straight hair.

  iea

    Cassie12345 iea  Lol.  Sarcasm doesn’t always translate well on the internet.

  iea

    ChrisM31 Cassie12345 iea Yeah I totally couldn’t tell based on all the different commenters and sarcasm doesn’t exist 🙂

  iea

    Christelyn  iea “not deleting”
    *Searches for last comment*
    Lol 🙂

  iea

    oceanspray iea cocobellaella Leille Yeah I dont see criticism for straight hair so much but I do see weaves get knocked here.  I do think a lot of women with natural hair are with white guys, but I also see plenty with weaves.  I think someone in this post said that “high value men dont like weaves” or something to that extent.  Personally, I think if it’s a nice, tasteful weave that looks somewhat natural it’s not going to put a woman at a disadvantage.

  Leille

    iea cocobellaella Leille

    This is precisely what I was doing!

  Leille

    Silverroxen

    This is great stuff here; right up my alley. Thanks for this!

  oceanspray

    iea cocobellaella Leille

    Yea…the key is a NATURAL looking weave. I get more male attention with my shoulder length, black, wavy weave than with my natural hair in twists. (Although my big blow out afro also draws in men too). The key is clean, simple and natural looking hair.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    Weaves are constantly knocked here, as, being either consciously or subconsciously “low class”. Whatever, man.
    But if we are going to be honest about these white “high value” men, men like these are looking for trophy wives. As @iea stated before, these men tend to favor waifish body types, and usually straight blonde hair, because of the inherent social value in a woman looking this way. And yes, you will find that a lot of these so called high value men will say that they prefer straight, silky hair as they find it more feminine. As opposed to the white men who are strictly attracted to black women only, regardless of income, who are far more likely to notice or be attracted to a black woman with natural hair, vs relaxed or weaves. In my experience, these types of ” high value” white guys are typically far less likely to be attracted to black women, period. And if they are, it typically falls to a certain type, she is usually thin, and more than likely she would be the type of black woman to wear weaves (albeit natural looking, usually expensive ones), or at the least relax her hair. As that type of assimilation would have value in his world.
    The general feeling I got from most of the “advice” that was given, is that ambition need not apply when talking “hypergamy”. So we are talking about being a trophy wife. Why not be honest about this? This is social climbing, pure and simple. And if we are going to keep being honest, the parameters for being a trophy wife for these so called high value men, rule out a good percentage of women here. Which is my biggest issue with a lot of the conformity driven advice given on this site, and other BWE spaces. It ignores the fact that by the nature of what it is, it rules out a good bit of women who will simply never fit the template in the first place. And of course, when these things are brought up, no one wants to address it or be honest about it.
    So if you want to tell women to bend over backwards to become something they aren’t, fine. There is nothing inherently wrong with that advice. But please be honest about it, and what “hypergamy” in most cases truly is. And while your at it, what the cons are as well.
    And please stop saying that most Asian women practice hypergamy. Because it is false. And the ones who do, catch heat left and right for chasing after white men for the sake of having mixed children (whether this is the case or not). At this point, it’s become a stereotype of it’s own.

  Silverroxen

  PaoloP

    chest_nut61 I think a lot of these ladies have projecting this down pat….not because it’s enjoyable but because they have to do it in order to not be harassed.
    One of the appealing aspirations of hypergamy is hopefully being able to leave such an existence behind, to move to a place where such harassment is no longer necessary. In other words, to be one more aspect in which they can feel more ‘carefree’. Anyone would want a better life than putting up with that crap.

  BreannaNouveaux

    chest_nut61 I will post what I stated on Javonne Stewart’s post in response to queries such as these (with a little more addition to it) : 

    “If you are thin, wear anything sexy, have a happy demeanor, enjoy non black culture – your femininity is immediately robbed by black males and made into a crime; you are sexualized and an immediate target for enhanced sexual harrassment to the point of being followed and attacked.  This is why a latest study finds black women pack on weight to subconciously control these actions as opposed to staying thin and being more vulnerable. It is a safety mechanism that kicks in, coupled with the extremely bad quality of food in common day and in many poor areas.  

     This is the part no one talks about before they spout off at the mouth as to why we are so angry or fat or single. Who keeps us safe enough to be anything other women are ? Find a happy black woman and I GUARANTEE her friends and mate are mostly, if not all, not black. That should be embarrassing to black people. Not an indictment of black women and girls who free themselves.”

    Black women who have the “don’t f!ck with me” appearance are responding to the environment that they are in because this keeps them internally safe.  
    Your wife really does not know this?  Or maybe she has not thought about it in these realms.  If you read my entire post, I mention this – about the humanity of black women and why many of us do what we do.  I privatized it on Facebook because I realized many people simply saw it as a “woe is me” post and did not read fully or understand fully what I was saying. It was not a “poor black woman, woe is her” post. It was a – Listen world, this is what black women constantly have to deal with in promotion of those stereotypes you have been led to believe about us.  Since it seems that point was missed, any future posts I make on the topic will be edited and reviewed to see that I make my point better and clearer.

  BreannaNouveaux

    PaoloP chest_nut61 Yes, that is precisely it, hence why I started my post with the correlation of income and neighborhood. Many people may have seen simply the ‘black’ part and therefore saw it in a binary of black= bad and white=good so therefore racism should not be talked about. When in fact, I was trying to show that class is a huge part of it and that because many black women who are either poor or lose income temporarily have to live in lower class neighborhoods to sustain their lives, that this is their experience , whether they grew up in it or not.

  BreannaNouveaux

    BonChic Yes, I am slowly getting back into my income bracket and going for more to refill my income safety nets. My parents have offered me a place to stay but they are states away and I have no online option for my particular majors at my university as of yet.

  BreannaNouveaux

    swirlinBeachlady1 Amazing share, thank you!

  BreannaNouveaux

    swirlinBeachlady1 And much congratulations on such a feat. Much blessings to you.

  chest_nut61

    BreannaNouveaux PaoloP chest_nut61 Yes…understand.  I used the term “those communities” in the most general sense.  And I picked up on the fact that you said “largely black community”…meaning it wasn’t just black but a mix.

  BreannaNouveaux

    DER KOMMANDANT Please watch Breuklen Bleu’s latest video.  It expresses what I think to a degree that I am currently unable.  The first third of the video into the second third especially. 

  BreannaNouveaux

    chest_nut61 BreannaNouveaux PaoloP What I am more so saying is simply that in black neighborhoods, black women have to deal with a variety of life threatening situations and the outside world simply sees the outside response of black women and seem to be blind to the causes. That is what prompted my post.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    chest_nut61 BreannaNouveaux PaoloP A black male explains it in the following post although, some of his statements are passing the buck, the overall point is there.  

    http://www.thegameissoldnottold.com/black-men-are-the-number-1-threat-to-black-women/?fb_comment_id=801769656591900_801868359915363&comment_id=801868359915363

  chest_nut61

    BreannaNouveaux chest_nut61 PaoloP Thanks!  I will definitely check it out!

  BreannaNouveaux

    DER KOMMANDANT Oops, I meant to say the 2ND third of the video goes into the fetishism aspect.

  BreannaNouveaux

    sarah connor This is truth. In safer neighborhoods I actually see black women practice this and color therapy as well.  As Christelyn mentioned months back, femininity needs the space and protection to flourish.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    BreannaNouveaux

  • “However, I know when to turn it off and make it work for me lol. White women can afford to be feminists, they know what white male hand still feeds them at the end of the day. ”
    This! This is what I was trying to express, but it would have taken too many words and my words get jumbled sometimes. 😛
    That’s why I shared those two posts from NYGF.

  iea

    DER KOMMANDANT “And please stop saying that most Asian women practice hypergamy. Because
    it is false. And the ones who do, catch heat left and right for chasing
    after white men for the sake of having mixed children (whether this is
    the case or not). At this point, it’s become a stereotype of it’s own.”
    IA w/ everything you said, as usual lol, this in particular.  I think a lot of people here only know Asian people/culture from a distance so they fill in the blanks with a lot of assumptions and media driven stereotypes. I grew up in a predominantly asian are and have always had lost of asian friends wherever I went, and I’ve yet to see this hypergamy happen in action lol.  Ive only known one who tried, pretty desperately, and a decade later still no ring.

  swirlinBeachlady1

    Breanna, Thank you so much it is really appreciated. Things were rough for a while but, a whole lot better now.
    I know things will get better for you. Thank you, for sharing also. Remember that old song ” Only the Strong Survive.”. You will make it I just know it. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    So, how come certain comments are invisible? Several exchanges between @iea and myself have gone missing, however on my profile they are visible. Is this something that was done, or is this a malfunction of livefyre? So confused.

  Silverroxen

  • DER KOMMANDANT

    DER KOMMANDANT

  • chest_nut61

    chest_nut61

  Leille

    Yeah, I’ve noticed that, too. A few posts were ad hominem in their content.
    🙂

  DER KOMMANDANT

    No no, my comments certainly weren’t ad hominem in their intent towards you at all, my comment in response to those comments… Got a little spicy! Lol. But not personal attacks in the least. And some of my and @iea’s thoughts on the article and hypergamy as it is presented and disscussed here went against the grain… So the whole thing is weird.

  iea

    Blackgirlwithstandards I actually answered your question in my post if you had taken the time to read.  “Some of us dont want to be beholden to a man” or anyone else at that.  I’ve been in similar situations, and Ive seen too many women in “financially abusive” situations where money is held over their heads and used to control them, and they make choices not based around their well being but their lifestyle, and that’s not going to be me. Period.
    I never championed marrying down.  I personally believe in marrying your equal, or someone in the ballpark range, and as someone who makes a 6 figure income I can do that and still have a very comfortable lifestyle. (Marrying someone who makes more than you isn’t even hypergamy — marrying into a higher class is hypergamy)
    I’m not judging your choices and you shouldnt need my choices to validate your own, so please don’t be so defensive and judgemental about mine, thanks.

  iea

    DER KOMMANDANT Yes, thank you for explaining it so succinctly lol.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    Exactly. There are men out there who get off on the control that comes with buying a woman’s affections, and the power imbalance of it all. Especially when the woman is young, and of a lower socioeconomic status. Even when these types of men are looking to put a ring on these women, that behavior doesn’t come to an end. This is a genuine concern. How many women are out there, in a terrible marriage, but can’t leave because they are afraid to start over with nothing? These are areas that should be addressed. This is what kills me about this site sometimes. She introduces a “new” concept to women, and acts like it’s ice cream and ponies all the time if you try it this way, but she doesn’t really get into the cons of those proposed new concepts.

  Silverroxen
    http://www.beyondblackwhite.com/qotw-sometimes-hes-just-an-ahole-girl/

  iea

    Silverroxen I remember that, I was happy to see that article.  I don’t think it gets addressed nearly enough though.  And honestly I do get the feeling that many followers here (and most social climbing women in general) have these fairytales in their heads, thinking that situations like that one are rare  and it would never be them because they’re so much smarter~.  I’m just a bit too much of a realist for that.

  BreannaNouveaux

    Oh I disagree with him on that too. They blame white men too much.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    @iea @Silverroxen Christelyn should have linked to that article in this piece, at the very least to address the cons of the situation she’s proposing. The whole tone of the article, and a lot of the advice given is vapid in nature, and never speaks to what can go wrong, and how to protect yourself. Life is not some mediocre romcom, and fantasies aren’t reality.

  cocobellaella

    DER KOMMANDANT Ya ya ya. We get everything you’re saying. But it’s completely irrelevant in this case. The whole point is to “use” these “social constructs” to our benefit. Not to discuss gender politics in a jr. level college class.

  iea

    cocobellaella DER KOMMANDANT Unfortunately it’s not irrelevant when the ideas you embrace and perpetuate have a harmful effect on others.

  Amadie

    Leille Christelyn No offense intended, but 180 lbs at 5’5 is quite big. I don’t know what exactly your nutritionist and doctor have told you, but your bmi actually puts you in the obese range. You probably don’t look sloppy, out of control, or abnormal but you are obese. I don’t know where you live, but if you are in an area where there are other large people or if you are used to seeing big people, that can easily throw your perception off.

    I am 5’6 and the most I have ever gone up to was close to 140. I was way heavier than I should have been and I could tell. Other people might have said it was fine and I wasn’t even in the overweight range, but it was still more weight than I should have been carrying. That was soon after I entered university and I quickly adjusted by going back to healthy eating and adopting an exercise routine. I prefer to be honest with myself and that is the way my family is as well, whereas other people tend towards placating and normalizing situations. Even if you are fine with how things are you should at least acknowledge the reality.

    The max I feel comfortable at is 130 lbs and like I said I am taller than you. That may change in the future if I put more lean muscle on, but I don’t see myself being over 132. I am also naturally curvy with hips, breasts, and a butt. If I wasn’t, I would probably stay at an even lower weight.

    Btw, I don’t believe that you necessarily have to lose weight, be slender, or fit in with everyone else since there are plenty of larger women who are stylish, chic, and in relationships. I do think you should be honest about your body type because you may need to adjust your clothing, style choices, and dating expectations.

    And finally, I am not personally familiar with the San Francisco Bay area, but from what I’ve heard there are married people who are making the decision to live elsewhere due to the cost of living. It seems you have decided that living there in the future is a non-negotiable and as a result you are ordering your life in the present and are also restricting your options because of that idea. Maybe you should reconsider this and see what other possibilities and options there are.

    You are already planning to be in a marriage with a husband who cannot stand on his own emotionally and cannot figure out how to take care of his family, and to live a lifestyle where you will have to work and won’t have the option of staying home with the children while they are young or taking a sabbatical in case of illness/stress. Are you sure that is what you want? If you want to keep working, that’s one thing. But working hard and neglecting your looks, because you think you will be with a man who is incapable of handling things and will need you to help prop him up gives off a totally different kind of energy.

  DER KOMMANDANT

    @ cocobellaella You can keep telling yourself it’s not relevant all you want, but it is. “Using social constructs to your advantage”, really means conforming so you can validate yourself through the eyes of a “high value” white guy. Call it what it is. Which is your choice to do. But it’s not an option for all black women, or even a considerably healthy one at that for most of us. And it’s not “Empowerment” in the least.
    Think of it this way, any advice a woman with an eating disorder finds on a pro-ana site is an option for her, and it’s her choice to embrace the disorder rather than treat it. However it’s far from a healthy option, and to pretend that all or even most women with eating disorders should consider the same is preposterous.
    Get it now?

  guacgirl

    Thank you for adding this.

  cadafango

    Black women do engage in hypergamy on mass.

  netsirc

    iea You’re a breath of fresh air.

  Russell Spears

    You have no guts or integrity to debate this! sad that you choose to filter the responses….