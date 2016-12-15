Beyond Black & White

Chinese Men are Snatching Up Ugandan Women, and the Men Aren’t Happy.

Interracial dating and interracial marriage is increasing internationally. The government of Uganda is becoming increasingly concerned that Chinese men are infiltrating their country, first with trade, then with marriage–of Ugandan women. The government is increasingly concerned that these marriages are scams so Chinese men can continue to work within the country.

I continue to be PUZZLED at how outsiders are continuously able to PEACEFULLY exploit this continent and it’s people. A quote from one of my die-hard You Tube subscribers:

“There is a few factors at play here, China’s one child policy, income disparity, I do have some problems not with people marrying but with the great land grab going on in Africa, China has secured one trillion acres to grow food for china, meanwhile using genocide on local tribes to clear the land, the price of maze has trippled as food production moved from local to chinese, it’s causing those on borderline poverty to starve, of course companies like goldman sacks and blackstone are partners with the chinese in the rape of Africa’s resources I have a vid I did 4 yrs ago called the great land grab﻿.”

Interesting developments, indeed.

pesha
pesha

I do not know much on this topic.  Why do I feel uncomfortable about these men marrying these women? 

I just feel skeptical of the motives of the Chinese men. Will these women fair any better in these marriages?. I do hope it all ends well for these women.

Patricia Kayden
Patricia Kayden

How do we know these marriages are all scams? Let people make decisions without being harassed and challenged.

NewSavannahD12
NewSavannahD12

I don't care about what ANY black men think.  Good for the Ugandan women.

gooliegirl2000
gooliegirl2000

So as a first generation Ugandan America, I know that many Chinese men specifically came in huge waves around the 2000s based on visiting and hearing stories from my parents telling me stories. I know I'm speaking just from my personal experience but there are very great similarities between ugandan men and african american men. Like my female cousins having kids with the ugandan men out of wedlock and them abandoning them, or how they were just so controlling. So it doesn't surprise me if Ugandan women take charge and go try something new.

gooliegirl2000
gooliegirl2000

@NewSavannahD12 @chocolate_fashionista @gooliegirl2000 That's what I'm saying! My mom comes from a family of 11, 3 brothers and 8 sisters, 2 of the sisters dated/married an Ugandan man, and one is married to a Japanese man while the other married a white man . (granted they had to go abaord to realize this, but still!).

chocolate_fashionista
chocolate_fashionista

@gooliegirl2000


I'm always happy to hear that African women are expanding their options!!!  They don't have to deal with men who will abuse them.  They have a right to find love and live well!!!

Livvy46
Livvy46

But the comment from the YouTube subscriber is in fact describing everything that AFRICAN governments have been doing to their own countries for decades?

anarchisttomato
anarchisttomato

Well according to the stats on dating websites, the two most overlooked ethnic groups are Asian men and Black women (whereas us White guys and Asian women get all the luck it seems!). If Asian men and Black women start digging each other, good I say. There's a lot of potential love being wasted. Two very different cultures too, which may be quite a refreshing change for both partners.

PJDeanwriter
PJDeanwriter

Just me being a smart azz but on that graphic it says, "UNgandan" What country is that?

chocolate_fashionista
chocolate_fashionista

The level of misogyny and sexism in Africa is appalling! It could be that Chinese men, initially at least, seem like a refreshing change from the norm.

ladyofmagic1974
ladyofmagic1974

I find it interesting that these same BM officials who let these outsiders whether if they are WM, Arab Men, or Chinese Men exploite and steal their country's resources while they and their family/friends receive a kick back want to bitch and complain when these same outsiders start taking their women!  Just like Breuklen Blue said in her YouTube videos, "Who was at the Gate", these guys can save their tears for someone else who cares!  I don't feel sorry for these Ugandan Officials who want to complain now, they weren't complaining when they and these outsiders were making a fortune while the rest of the local population lives in poverty, or when they have local men who abuse and rape local women and girls for years!  No, they start having this so-called "CONCERN" when these same outsiders that they help become wealthy and now taking their women!  Please, if you ask me they are just a bad or worse than BM here in the U.S. and other western countries who say every excuse in the book to keep BW from swirling even though they swirl just as much or more or they aren't giving BW any other reason beside their sexual organs/sexual skills as a reason to stay loyal!

dbrooks109
dbrooks109

' I continue to be PUZZLED at how outsiders are continuously able to PEACEFULLY exploit this continent and it’s people. ' You aint the only one. Black and Asian men are starting to learn a cold hard lesson that White men learned long ago. Women are the greatest resource. Chinese women, keep dating up.Ugandan women, get 'taken' by these Chinese men. Ladies, make these men pay.  

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

@chest_nut61 @trinigirl1

You're up early! I'll answer this one after coffee and stuff I may send you a link so you can 'hear' my voice or I may write depending on how time looks for me today, I'm finishing a holiday project. 

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@trinigirl1 @chest_nut61 Yes, as I mentioned before, I'm usually at my desk before 5am. :)  No worries and no hurry.  Voice or written response if and when you have the time is fine.

oceanspray
oceanspray

Could you and Savage discuss this on next cafe deplorable? Pretty please

BWC
BWC

@chest_nut61 @trinigirl1 

My guess is that outside influence seeks the lowest common denominator meaning find the sociopath willing to do anything for a trinket, provide weapons, and let them run amok and destroy their societies then come in and pick up the spoils.

Against these odds, the ones seeking a civilized society don't stand a chance.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@chocolate_fashionista Although I directed the question to her, I am more than happy to hear anyone else's thoughts on the matter. :)  What you say is interesting and could explain a lot about why they wouldn't want to protect the resources.  But I'm not sure it explains why they didn't develop them in the first place...or recognize there were resources TO develop.  Unless, of course, having those 3 things you mention is all that matters, even if you have them while living in what, by 21st Century standards, would be considered pretty rotten conditions.  I do realize that those in power live more comfortably, while everyone else lives in squalor in a lot of those places.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@trinigirl1 @chest_nut61 Listening now on my lunch break. :)  Are you aware of a documentary called "Guns, Germs, and Steel"?  It's available on YouTube (at least some of it is...it's quite long) and comes at this issue from a unique perspective.  Here's a description:

In Guns, Germs, and Steel, anthropologist Jared Diamond explains why some societies are more materially successful than others. He attributes societal success to geography, immunity to germs, food production, the domestication of animals, and use of steel.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@trinigirl1 @chest_nut61  Stream of consciousness responses while listening to your World view...


Agree no group "better than" based on skin color, etc...but I see how culture makes certain things important to one group, and not as important to another.

Rampant corruption, yes.  Is it destined to be that way forever?

Yes regarding additional challenges due to large number of tribal based groups.

Uganda natural resources...yes...why don't the locals develop?  I understand it's the question you're trying to answer.

Yes, a long history of slave trade creating a historical legacy.

Interesting observation: If they can't build it, "we're going to tear it down", etc.  I'm familiar with that dynamic.

Yes, short sighted view..."if I'm satiated, I'm good."  No need to go any further.

"Not folks who process in that way"...makes sense.  I don't think it's because they are men...because I think most men would.

I agree while the Chinese men may not be the best, but comparatively, they are good.

Totally agree with your closing remarks beginning at about the 28 min mark.


Thanks for taking the time to respond!!  No need to send to me...I listened twice. :)

chocolate_fashionista
chocolate_fashionista

@zipporah


If marrying Chinese men like this means that more African women can live a better quality of life, then I would implore them to open their options and consider dating men of this caliber in Africa.  If he's Chinese, Syrian, Indian, French....just marry men that have something worthwhile to offer you.  


https://youtu.be/tc1lI-6ctnY

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@trinigirl1 Hey Trinigirl...in your audio blog you wondered aloud if someone could name 10 or 15 countries that are "in the 21st century".  That leads me to ask the question, "If the Chinese saw opportunity in Uganda, and if they were/are willing to spend time and money to develop those resources, why didn't the local BM in those countries do it a long time ago?"  ladyofmagic1974 said a much similar thing in a response.  She echoed Breuklen Blue saying "Who was at the Gate?"  You and others here have repeatedly said that BM have never really "invented" or created things...for example, some of those "21st Century" luxuries (for lack of a better word) that you refer to.  So are they simply not capable of seeing the valuable resources that can be developed right there in their own country?  Or do they see them, but simply do not care?

zipporah
zipporah

@chocolate_fashionista I've just heard of some Ugandan men leaving wives and children.... so, if that is the case, perhaps these Chinese men would MARRY the women....

NewSavannahD12
NewSavannahD12

@chest_nut61 @chocolate_fashionista 


Because they are conquered men! That is why.  They take out all of their frustration on us.  One even had the nerve to state that black women can't compete with other women. And started talking all of that beauty standard mumbo jumbo.  They are soooo dense.  Don't they realize that WOMEN have power regardless of race?  Bw's problem is that they don't understand their worth in the world.  Also, women's beauty is not nearly as important as men having power or being conquerors.  Whether these women are beautiful or not, EVERYONE can get a man.  However, they can not compete with men across the globe.  I think that bw being with powerful men makes them feel even more powerless. Powerless men....cant stand them.

simplylois
simplylois

@chest_nut61 @chocolate_fashionista

I work with educated Africans who do not want to live in Africa.  If many of the educated Africans leave who will be left to cultivate the resources?  Foreigners?  The lack of interest is one way Africans are losing their resources and women.  Some of the Africans I work with seem to be a little obsessed with competing with AA people.  As one woman told me, "Nigerians are the top Africans."   I thought to myself, "Why did she say that?  I am an American."  Corruption is another reason they do not wish to return permanently; therefore, leaving behind many natural resources for others to cultivate.  At the same time some of these people look to AA people to protest this and that while they continue with their studies and building their businesses. 

chocolate_fashionista
chocolate_fashionista

@chest_nut61

I know your question wasn't for me, but I feel I can give you a good answer. I feel that for the most part, protecting the resources whether they be material or otherwise is not a PRIORITY for African men. It's not a matter of them being capable or not. Technically they are by virtue of being men. However, they place no value on these things.

There is an African saying that goes "Every man for himself and God for us all". To me, this pretty much sums up their mentality. What seems to be extremely important to them is having the women in submission and serving their every whim, being shown respect, and their libido. From the outside looking in it seems as though as long as they have those things they are content.

chocolate_fashionista
chocolate_fashionista

Okay, let me say this first. They DID recognize the value of their material resources because in ancient Africa there were secret societies made up of goldsmiths, blacksmiths, coppersmiths, etc. And even as far back as 300 BC, Africans had been smelting iron. Iron ore, gold, copper, and tin were the leading industries for ancient African civilizations. This led to production and international trade. In fact gold was the leading export commodity. And in India there was a great demand for ironware made in Africa.

The problem is that the African has always been a poor strategist. When you don't have good strategy, you lose wars, and the spoils are taken by the winners. Even now, there are no powerful armies in Africa. Think on that for a second.

This information was taken from the book 'The Destruction of Black Civilization' by Chancellor Williams.

Blanc2
Blanc2

Interesting how the internet works.  I did a search and found basically one single article, and set of photos, recycled on at least a dozen blogs and news sites, including The Atlantic.  Plagiarism much?


Consider China.  For decades it has had in place a "one child" policy, and in most cases families favored male children so much that there was a de facto practice of gender-based abortion and even infanticide toward female babies.  Thus, China now has a giant male/female imbalance among its young people.  A billion sexually frustrated young Chinese men?  What could possibly go wrong?


What has happened is that the "price" of marrying a Chinese woman has skyrocketed out of reach of most Chinese men.  If you don't belong to the 1% of Chinese elite you don't have much chance of getting interest from a Chinese woman.  This is exacerbated by the influx of European men into China and, ah, "co-mingling" with the women.  See Chinabounder.


http://chinabounder.blogspot.com/


http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/china/2420969/ChinaBounder-sex-blogger-reveals-his-identity.html


http://www.lovelovechina.com/relations/what-i-learned-from-chinabounder/


Add to this the reality that men are horndogs and, no matter where they are, they will figure out ways to hook up with the local talent.  And there are plenty of truly gorgeous women in Uganda.  I have to imagine that chauvinism runs very, very deep among Ugandan men -- given the politics of the nation -- which could make Chinese men seem positively new age in comparison (even though, compared to European and American men, Chinese men are viewed as chauvinistic).


The really interesting part will be to see what happens to the children.  Will they become a shunned, untouchable caste, like children of black Americans and Japanese women were for so long (until that drop-dead beauty from Nagasaki won Miss Universe Japan a couple of years ago). 


https://images.search.yahoo.com/search/images;_ylt=A0LEV1S6rlJYjHQAFjRXNyoA;_ylu=X3oDMTEyZnBrZnBkBGNvbG8DYmYxBHBvcwMxBHZ0aWQDQjMxNjVfMQRzZWMDc2M-?p=Miss+Universe+Japan+Black&fr=yfp-t-s


But I digress.  Uganda remains a truly fucked up place.  I worry for the children.  Same if the men take them home.  Racism is deeply infused in China  These kids won't find an easy path there.






BWC
BWC

@Blanc2 

To me, at least, this comment explains everything you need to know about Chinabounder for he firmly speaks true to himself:

"Forget the Western expat community, largely made up of bigots, fools and moral and emotional cripples as it is".

I would normally say that it takes a strong man to acknowledge his weakness but if he does nothing to better himself then he deserves the emptiness that grows within. (and whatever response these women or their families decide to level upon him.

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

Read that same 'article' and just couldn't stop laughing- Well, what has changed through the centuries?  Nothing, just nothing.  The Ugandan government wanted the Chinese as long as they were getting what they want, now that the 'women' see a benefit in the alliance with Chinese men, the Ugandan men have a problem with things? They're crying foul?   The Chinese were right to remind them that they can take their money and other resources elsewhere.This is funny!  Gotta go but may add more thoughts later when my system decides to work right. 

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

So I'm doing a live broadcast in a bit on just this topic for anyone who wants to join me live, come on in call 657-383-0801, otherwise I'll just share my thoughts none of them politically correct on this topic. Did I say politically correct? Screw that! 

FriendsofJay
FriendsofJay

@chest_nut61 @trinigirl1 I sometimes refer to the women on this blog as "my girls."  But I don't think of them as my property.  


Remember, it's only in the U. S. that BW are considered "less desirable" than other women.  Most of the world knows quality when they see it.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@trinigirl1 Just listened while on my lunchbreak.  I totally agree with all of your main points.  You made some comments about Uganda the country, black culture, etc. that I can't speak to...not because I disagree, but because I know far too little to comment or even have an opinion.  Obviously you're much more qualified to speak to those points, and they are much the same or similar to points you and others have made here on BB&W before, so I'm taking you (all) at your word. :)

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@trinigirl1 To be honest, I was/am a little confused about what the point was.  I took it the way you did...that is, the BW there are making a choice...one that benefits them...and the BM don't like it.  I actually cringed when I heard the term "our women"...like they were property.  But when Chris was saying that the Chinese responding that they would stop if asked sounded like a threat, I wasn't sure if the implication was that was a bad thing.

I look forward to reading your response.

NewSavannahD12
NewSavannahD12

@FriendsofJay @chest_nut61 @trinigirl1 


I have an African girlfriend who married a pretty powerful European man.  Yeah it is an American thing and I honestly think that is exaggerated because black American women as a collective are like a flock of sheep in their way of thinking (ie NBABMBW) so men are scared of them...

Blanc2
Blanc2

Interesting.  Are they having families and supporting them?  This hasn't been on my radar.  Deserves some looking into.  Idi Amin was such a genocidal maniac.  At one time there was a sizable south Asian (Indian, Pakistani, etc.) population in Uganda.  Amin drove them out (as illustrated in shorthand in the into scenes of "Mississippi Masala").  Amin has a "death to gays" policy, the bastard child of some asshole American evangelical who daydreams of murdering gays and found a voice in Amin.  The country is totally fucked up.