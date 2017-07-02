Countdown…Toronto! Beauty & the Bear, Kay Love, and Johnny!!

OMG I’m nervous, excited and so busy I can barely think straight, because on Wednesday I’m taking a trip with all of you to Toronto, for the first leg of our “Swirl Around the World” tour! The them is LIVE, WORK, PLAY, and we’ll be living the life of a black woman living abroad, outside of the United States. You’ll be spending virtually every second with me from start to finish, and see some interesting people along the way.

Explore what it might be like to live in Downtown Toronto, and tour the business district. But did you know that you can live in Canada up to six months without actually having to become a citizen? That means people who have online businesses or work remotely can take some extended time getting to know the place and the people, all while enjoying the perks of the U.S. dollar versus the Canadian one.

We’re ECSTATIC to announce that we’ll be meeting adorable IR YouTubers, Beauty & The Bear, and chat with them about what it’s like to live and love as a black woman dating and mating interracially in Canada’s most popular city. Check them out, and be sure to subscribe!

We also are planning a day trip with the bubbly and vivacious “KayLove” who is also married interracially. Check out her vlog on life and dance. She has some amazing energy, so I’m sure I’ll be in a coma after she shows me the sights in Toronto!

And guess who’s going to be helping with all the filming? You might recognize Johnny…who I interviewed for the upcoming (and ever albatrossian) Pros and Cons series. You might not know, Johnny co-owns a film production company and social media marketing agency in Cleveland, Ohio. His business partner is his cousin (who is also joining us), David C. Snyder, and they’ve been making movies since they were 9 and 12 years old. He’s produced 2 feature films, 4 web series, and numerous music videos. His latest venture, SwirlNetwork.TV, is a passion project for his love of interracial dating.

Heeeerrreee’s Johnny!

We’re still working on the “where,” but we’re planning a meet up on Friday. We’ll be sure to keep you posted.

Lastly, I want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with us, and give your encouragement and financial support. This has been a lot of work behind the scenes, but none of this would have happened without you!

