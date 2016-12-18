Beyond Black & White

They’re FINALLY Here! “Swirling” T-Shirts!

| | 23 Comments

Honestly I don’t know why it took me this long to get this going; chalk it up to eh…I dunno. But! Here they are, the t-shirts you’ve been asking and asking and asking and asking and asking and asking for! What is more, a percentage your purchase gives support for this community. One of our oldest and most loved fans has already ordered and received his, and sent a photo over.

Wow. He looks adorable and dashing all at the same time.

I bet you want one. Or 12. Here’s the styles we have available so far:

Okay; you ready? You sure? Fine! You twisted my arm. Click here to order yours. And one for your boyfriend. Or husband. Whatever.

friendswmimi
friendswmimi

I just bought my tank and leggings.  I will be representing BB&W at my local Anytime Fitness.

PaoloP
PaoloP

OT:  San Diego's ABC Channel 10 reporter and weekend anchor is a swirler, having married her husband Jonathan in 2013. They just had their first baby. 


PaoloP
PaoloP

Duh, i forgot to put her name.....Rielle Creighton..

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

They look great! I love bw and wm IR couples! I want those numbers to increase significantly in 2017!

Neil Marsden
Neil Marsden

This is me and the Mrs with our little beautiful niece yesterday going to see Santa.

Neil Marsden
Neil Marsden

Yep she's my heart and thank you. It's always good to treat the kids.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Neil Marsden She's your wife? She's quite pretty, dude! Nice going!   Cute pictures! My husband and I took my sister's kids (aka my niece and nephew) to see the latest Star Wars movie yesterday! Must've been "Niece and Nephew Day" yesterday. 

CarmenAkua
CarmenAkua

Hi NATruthstudent. Like your pictures, and the hat is cool. Are you involved?

princeofthehouse
princeofthehouse moderator

I will be creating more clothes with the design also


let me know what you might want.