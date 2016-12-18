They’re FINALLY Here! “Swirling” T-Shirts!

Honestly I don’t know why it took me this long to get this going; chalk it up to eh…I dunno. But! Here they are, the t-shirts you’ve been asking and asking and asking and asking and asking and asking for! What is more, a percentage your purchase gives support for this community. One of our oldest and most loved fans has already ordered and received his, and sent a photo over.

Wow. He looks adorable and dashing all at the same time.

I bet you want one. Or 12. Here’s the styles we have available so far:

Okay; you ready? You sure? Fine! You twisted my arm. Click here to order yours. And one for your boyfriend. Or husband. Whatever.