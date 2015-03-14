How to Date an Alpha Male…Do You Have What It Takes?

*Due to the politically correct climate we live in, the author of this piece has opted to remain anonymous.

First, if you’ve turned the head of a *true* alpha male, pat yourself on the back. Because an alpha male believes he should have the best of everything, and if he wants you, then you’ve got it going on, girl!

The alpha male today is an endangered species, as the unintended consequences of radical feminism (let me be clear–true feminism is about equality, while radical feminism is about a superiority shift to women over men) have left men confused about their position, responsibilities, and roles. So if you encounter one, you need to know a few things if you’re planning on dating for longer than five minutes.

We first need to define what an alpha male is: He is a natural leader. He doesn’t demand to lead, he just…does. He oozes power. Whether he’s boisterous or quiet, people naturally know to fall in line. From the board room down to the waiter…there’s never a question of who’s in charge, and who foots the bill. He loves a challenge–in fact, he needs it. He is intelligent, cunning, and innovative. Many of them are amazing lovers, because they know that being one puts them in a major advantage in the dating world.

But just as the alpha male plays a position, you must do so as well, and you need to know exactly what you’re getting into. Generally speaking, an alpha male won’t make a good match for an alpha female for obvious reasons. If both parties are jockeying for the “top position” there’s going to be a lot of conflict and a lot less love and adoration.

Alpha males are attracted to their opposite–the feminine woman. Alphas fall hard for women who know the power of wearing a dress and batting her eyelashes. They do backflips for women who wait for the door to be opened for them or the chair to be pulled out for them. They love a girl who will let her man order for her at a restaurant. He’s the man who will call you at work and tell you to pack a bag and wear something sexy because he’s got big plans for a weekend involving a plane, an island, and some mojitos. In short, alphas love a feminine and submissive woman, and if you’re smart, you learn how to sit back and enjoy the ride. In all its many forms. 😉

Ah…that dirty word again. “Submissive” has almost been misused to the point of hopeless corruption, because unworthy men have used it to garner control that they do not deserve. However, a *true* alpha male almost elicits automatic submissiveness from a feminine woman, because he doesn’t bluster and throw around his authority, he shows it. An alpha male is running a company (or two) has employees who love him, has friends who would walk on coals for him, and has a track record of making spot-on decisions. A man like that is easy to trust, because he’s displayed competency. Beware of the pretender alpha, who demands and blusters but has no history of competency, but rather a trail of failures and missteps.

The way you take care of an alpha and keep him wanting more is to express your own power within the confines of the game, or the dance, if you will. You are his soft place to land, you are his receiver, you are his nurturer. While he may give you diamonds, you give him “picnics” in his corner office when he’s too busy to leave the office for lunch. When he’s stressed, you kneel before him and unzip his trousers. (harharhar) Much of what the alpha male wants isn’t monetary in nature. He wants you to swoon for him, after he has EARNED it, and he wants you to think and tell him how amazing he is. And don’t get it twisted…alphas are care takers, and take pride in protecting and providing for the people whom they deem ‘belong’ to them. Alphas aren’t just takers…they are by for the best protectors and providers there are.

Dating an alpha means you’re always listening. You listen when he gives you tidbits of information about what failed in his previous relationships, what things he likes and dislikes, his hopes and dreams. A true alpha man is doing the same, because he knows that, well…knowledge is power. However, you’re listening for clues and cues for what he’s looking for and expecting–which he often won’t come out and just tell you, because he’s assuming you’ll be intelligent enough to read between the lines.

Now a couple of things to note: a true alpha male does not abuse women. He loves them. He dominates because he has earned the position, and both parties have agreed. A true alpha never has to raise his voice or use his fists, he never humiliates or demeans, he doesn’t belittle to make himself feel powerful…those are the pretender alphas, and should be avoided at all costs. And don’t get us wrong…you’re not completely powerless when dating a man on his A-game: it’s just that your power is different, and exerted in a different way. Know what makes the alpha melt like putty and you are the one who truly has the power.

So what say you, ladies? Ever date an alpha? Got any other advice to lend?