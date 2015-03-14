Beyond Black & White

How to Date an Alpha Male…Do You Have What It Takes?

*Due to the politically correct climate we live in, the author of this piece has opted to remain anonymous.

Classic handsome man

First, if you’ve turned the head of a *true* alpha male, pat yourself on the back. Because an alpha male believes he should have the best of everything, and if he wants you, then you’ve got it going on, girl!

The alpha male today is an endangered species, as the unintended consequences of radical feminism (let me be clear–true feminism is about equality, while radical feminism is about a superiority shift to women over men) have left men confused about their position, responsibilities, and roles. So if you encounter one, you need to know a few things if you’re planning on dating for longer than five minutes.

We first need to define what an alpha male is: He is a natural leader. He doesn’t demand to lead, he just…does. He oozes power. Whether he’s boisterous or quiet, people naturally know to fall in line. From the board room down to the waiter…there’s never a question of who’s in charge, and who foots the bill. He loves a challenge–in fact, he needs it. He is intelligent, cunning, and innovative. Many of them are amazing lovers, because they know that being one puts them in a major advantage in the dating world.

Group of sexy naked boys.

But just as the alpha male plays a position, you must do so as well, and you need to know exactly what you’re getting into. Generally speaking, an alpha male won’t make a good match for an alpha female for obvious reasons. If both parties are jockeying for the “top position” there’s going to be a lot of conflict and a lot less love and adoration.

Alpha males are attracted to their opposite–the feminine woman. Alphas fall hard for women who know the power of wearing a dress and batting her eyelashes. They do backflips for women who wait for the door to be opened for them or the chair to be pulled out for them. They love a girl who will let her man order for her at a restaurant. He’s the man who will call you at work and tell you to pack a bag and wear something sexy because he’s got big plans for a weekend involving a plane, an island, and some mojitos. In short, alphas love a feminine and submissive woman, and if you’re smart, you learn how to sit back and enjoy the ride. In all its many forms. 😉

Ah…that dirty word again. “Submissive” has almost been misused to the point of hopeless corruption, because unworthy men have used it to garner control that they do not deserve. However, a *true* alpha male almost elicits automatic submissiveness from a feminine woman, because he doesn’t bluster and throw around his authority, he shows it. An alpha male is running a company (or two) has employees who love him, has friends who would walk on coals for him, and has a track record of making spot-on decisions. A man like that is easy to trust, because he’s displayed competency. Beware of the pretender alpha, who demands and blusters but has no history of competency, but rather a trail of failures and missteps.

Young romantic man

The way you take care of an alpha and keep him wanting more is to express your own power within the confines of the game, or the dance, if you will. You are his soft place to land, you are his receiver, you are his nurturer. While he may give you diamonds, you give him “picnics” in his corner office when he’s too busy to leave the office for lunch. When he’s stressed, you kneel before him and unzip his trousers. (harharhar) Much of what the alpha male wants isn’t monetary in nature. He wants you to swoon for him, after he has EARNED it, and he wants you to think and tell him how amazing he is. And don’t get it twisted…alphas are care takers, and take pride in protecting and providing for the people whom they deem ‘belong’ to them. Alphas aren’t just takers…they are by for the best protectors and providers there are.

Dating an alpha means you’re always listening. You listen when he gives you tidbits of information about what failed in his previous relationships, what things he likes and dislikes, his hopes and dreams. A true alpha man is doing the same, because he knows that, well…knowledge is power. However, you’re listening for clues and cues for what he’s looking for and expecting–which he often won’t come out and just tell you, because he’s assuming you’ll be intelligent enough to read between the lines.

Wearing his favorite hat. Portrait of young shirtless African man adjusting his hat while standing against metal background

Now a couple of things to note: a true alpha male does not abuse women. He loves them. He dominates because he has earned the position, and both parties have agreed. A true alpha never has to raise his voice or use his fists, he never humiliates or demeans, he doesn’t belittle to make himself feel powerful…those are the pretender alphas, and should be avoided at all costs. And don’t get us wrong…you’re not completely powerless when dating a man on his A-game: it’s just that your power is different, and exerted in a different way. Know what makes the alpha melt like putty and you are the one who truly has the power.

So what say you, ladies? Ever date an alpha? Got any other advice to lend?

  • Leille

    They have a calm confidence and they emotionally intelligent and highly self aware!

    I need me one of those!

    I aim too low!

  • Chicago404

    I’m naturally submissive and it’s been incredibally difficult finding men who are NATURAL leaders. I know many men who have to teach themselves how to be the provider and protector …with most men it isn’t instinctive. So I’m almost always dissapointed with a good plethora of the men i com across.
    But when I do happen to come across someone who’s truly an alpha male I know it almost instantly! I’m dominant in business but submissive in relationships… The moment an alpha make comes into my presences I instantly go from dominant and assertive and guarded to submissive and open. I’ve always challenged authority,and if I feel the need to keep challenging a mans authority it’s more than likely because you’re a beta.
    Nothing feels better than a man who makes you feel secure and you can let your guard down and let him lead his you/ his family.
    I’ve noticed that parents aren’t raising their sons to be that anymore. I don’t think it has anything to do with feminism though. It seems that there’s a breakdown in basic parenting. Some people aren’t ven teaching their daughter OR sons how to cook or clean or balance a budget. Just basic stuff that isn’t apart of a gender role.
    But I find this sort of neglect in grooming your child to be good spouces is more prevenlent in America.

  • So MnM12

    Dating an alpha means you’re always listening. You listen when he gives you tidbits of information about what failed in his previous relationships, what things he likes and dislikes, his hopes and dreams. A true alpha man is doing the same, because he knows that, well…knowledge is power. However, you’re listening for clues and cues for what he’s looking for and expecting–which he often won’t come out and just tell you, because he’s assuming you’ll be intelligent enough to read between the lines.
    Now a couple of things
    All that is so true and I now understand where an alpha male should be in my relationship!

  • oekmama

    Mothers cannot teach their sons this. Not 100% anyway. A big part of this is boys modelling behaviour they see… From fathers or other male family members. Or from carefully chosen family friends.
    I’m raising sons… And i’ve seen that from about 3 years old, boys ‘get’ that they are not like mummy. And start to explore and build that ‘not the mama’ identity.
    Moms can raise their kids to fix the messes they make, to be considerate of others, and to have manners. But it takes a father-figure to reinforce it, and show how those values are lived on a daily basis.

  • Statuesque

    Alpha men compete with alpha women? Really? Competition between males and females in romance doesn’t really happen if nature is truly taking its course. Leadership of both males and females is, however, quite natural. Alpha males lead men, alpha females lead women, and sometime alphas from either sex lead betas. Alpha men and women, true alphas, cooperate, because they have already established their own “territory” and status. Game respects game.
    Feminism might have led a female alpha to compete with alpha males in her midst, but she diminishes both her attractiveness to them and theirs to her by doing so. At the same time, it seems to me that some alpha females just need a stronger alpha than they’ve been able to find.
    If I compete with you, and I win, you are a beta by definition. You don’t get to be an alpha just because you like being dominant. You have to win and then cultivate followers. Perhaps two alphas in a relationship competing are simply not going to work because they see the domestic arena as part of their natural territory, and when one wins, the other is beta-ed. Not all alphas feel that way. In fact it’s pretty typical for the alpha male to cede control of the domestic arena to his alpha female partner in very wealthy societies. He’s got conquering and stuff to do.
    If we cooperate, and you lead in your arena and I in mine, that’s nature expanding the impact of male and female leadership. That dynamic is what builds and maintains strong human societies.
    People say alphas need to be in relationships with betas. I say dominant people who need to be in charge all the time do….they are not synonymous.
    I tried dating a beta man and I promise you it was the worst experience. He expected me to figure out everything, to lead him outside of and within the relationship. That’s not what I want at all, nor do most women.
    When I meet an alpha man who could be a good match for me, I recognize it instantly because he treats me like an equal. He knows we aren’t competitors. He isn’t threatened by whatever I am doing, and vice versa. He doesn’t dominate me or cultivate me as a follower, he sees me as a potential teammate. If that need to dominate comes out, and I refuse to submit or get the sense that my territory is coveted, I realize that I have met an alpha who is weaker, one who has to be fended off because he is competing, or a man who is a beta. None of those men are attractive to me as a romantic interest.

  • Mulatta y Nativa

    Great article! I’m an alpha female who LOVES alpha males – especially the quiet ones. All these characteristics really do make up an alpha! The other types are locked in the friendzone, I could never bring myself to go farther than that – Id tread on them. I see where I need to improve upon with myself and will adjust accordingly. I do believe a woman is supposed to submit (but not be subservient) to her man and frankly it’s not that hard to when an alpha is put together. These type of guys equate respect with love. That being said, however, the man is supposed to WANT to consider my viewpoint when It comes to making decisions as a couple and be unafraid of being critiqued if I disagree with something. he should view our relationship as a partnership – we are a team of strong independent individuals who both bring something to the table.

  • Mulatta y Nativa

    Love the way you put it! Well said

  • NYMan

    “The alpha male today is an endangered species, as the
    unintended consequences of radical feminism (let me be clear–true feminism is
    about equality, while radical feminism is about a superiority shift to women
    over men) have left men confused about their position, responsibilities, and
    roles.”
    This here explains why the author has to be anonymous, because
    the influence of the radical feminist dominates the narrative in today’s culture.
    The woman who wrote this article understands that.
  • I’m naturally submissive – so it was very easy (and very comfortable) for me to fall into that role with my husband.  He has those displayed competencies that a woman should look for in a man that will provide, protect and lead.  And he does it naturally.  I don’t have to ‘let him lead’.  He just does.

  • Mulatta y Nativa

    As it should be! That’s wonderful 🙂

  • itsgoodtobeme

    I’m naturally submissive and so it’s the role I have always played.

    Roissy from D.C. and all of the other pretender alphas on the internet who call women the b word need to read this article. I’ve always thought those manosphere blogs were filled with woman hating pretenders and omegas. The manosphere  omega males (no matter their race) hate black women especially. I saw a one of the bw posters on this blog getting trashed by the males on one manosphere blog. They were calling her all kinds of names but she kept coming back, almost begging for approval. It was sad.

  • Robin1

    Thank you for writing this!!!!!   I love it:))  

    Why would any woman want a beta MALE?!!  

    Alpha all the way!

  • onmywayup

    itsgoodtobeme “Roissy from D.C. and all of the other pretender alphas on the internet who call women the b word need to read this article. I’ve always thought those manosphere blogs were filled with woman hating pretenders and omegas.”
    Yikes. Yeah, they are definitely imitators of the real thing.

  • onmywayup

    Statuesque Yessss!!!!! Agreed all the way with this.

  • onmywayup

    NYMan That’s an interesting article. I agree with its sentiments. I thought I was the only one that noticed some of these themes of how men are portrayed. I don’t like it because it tricks us all into thinking that men aren’t capable of much, that they are idiots, that they are always wrong, etc. 

    It doesn’t benefit women, either, as women start to have low expectations and a undercurrent of resentment for men. 

    I’ve read some radical feminist blogs (not to be confused with regular feminist publications) and they are way out there. According to some of them, no woman is naturally heterosexual, men are obsolete, and the world would be a better place without them. Yuck!

  • luna tick

    Chicago404 
    ” But I find this sort of neglect in grooming your child to be good
    spouces is more prevenlent in America,even though some Scandinavian
    countries are more feminist and progressive than we are.”
    This is an interesting observation because many in BW IR circles claim that Scandinavian men tend to be attracted to BW. In my opinion, many of the white men who are attracted to BW are beta or effeminate and the reason they are attracted to BW is because they believe we are more masculine/alpha and they want to be led by a woman.

    Honestly, I don’t believe most Western BW can handle relationships with alpha men of any race. As much as we want to deny it, too many BW are aggressive and domineering in their behavior and mindset. Most of the BW I encounter are very masculine in their behavior. They cannot comfortably accept the authority of an alpha partner. 
    Even in my own family, the women are so masculine (behavior, not appearance) that it is scary. When I was in school, many of the black girls were more belligerent than the boys, even wanting to challenge and fight boys and adults. I was constantly harassed and attacked by black girls for being “soft”, quiet and “acting like a white girl”. Now adult BW tell me I am too “soft” and “wimpy”. They don’t consider me “strong” and a “real black woman”. And yet these same BW wonder why I have no trouble attracting, working with, and living among white men, LOL.

    Many BW fantasize about having a relationship with an alpha male, yet they attract beta, effeminate men and don’t understand why. Many BW (including many dating IR) would need to make radical changes in their behavior, mindset and even their physical appearance (dress, make-up, hairstyles etc) in order to attract an alpha male. Successful alpha men are so desirable they can have the pick of the most beautiful, feminine women so they don’t have to waste time with masculine women.

  • Kaley28

    Excellent Article! Your points hit the note of what Alpha male should be.

  • Statuesque

    I agree. Sometimes I wonder whether people get that relationships are not competitive, and if they are, something is wrong. You are a TEAM. You cooperate. If he wins, you win, and vice versa, IF you have the right dynamic.
    There are a lot of betas – omegas running around pretending like their frustrated quests for dominance and hero worship by a harem of females has anything to do with what women are doing. Human societies are complex. “Alphas” don’t dominate everything and everyone. That is an omega fantasy. Leadership is situational.
    An alpha male doesn’t tell you he is an alpha or need to convince you to go along. If he does, you or he are barking up the wrong tree partner-wise IMO.

  • Statuesque

    Those broads are crazy!! I am actually really worried about the gender imbalance and the trouble that many boys and men are having in finding their way. All it means is that their frustrations will be taken out on women in the end, and with each other in the form of aggression and violence.
    I wasn’t put here to lord it over men or emasculating them for my chauvinistic pleasure. Some of these feminists are just chauvinist sexists who are anti-male bigots and need to admit it.

  • MomofIV

    Robin1 unfortunately, society has more beta than alpha today….

  • MomofIV

    My husband is an alpha male, but he doesn’t consider himself to be an alpha, he calls himself a “real man”.  He loves Jesus first, he loves and values me, and he loves our children.  He takes care of his family.  He is a strong man and an awesome man and I consider myself to be blessed to have him (as he feels the same for me).  For the first time in my life, I have seen what it is like for a man to be a husband and father and have children who know who their father is day and night.  I love, respect, and trust him and he loves, respects, and trusts me.  We have our roles in our household and they balance our life.  We communicate about everything.  He’s teaching our sons how to be real men, have strong character and morals, be truthful by keeping it real and loving Jesus, because men like that are a dying breed in this society.  Our daughters are learning how a man should treat them, to keep it real, and to respect themselves.  All of this is done through love.  He’s strong enough to tell those he loves that he loves them, give a kiss and a hug.  I gave up a lot to be with him, but it was all worth it and I would do it again in a heartbeat.

  • Christelyn

    MomofIV Robin1 It’s true. Not enough alphas to go around, unfortunately. Lots of pretenders though…pretty much all the men on the pick up artist sites are omegas pretending to be alphas. It’s pretty pathetic.

  • Christelyn

    A good example of an alpha, who is an consummate gentlemen, business owner, and all around EVERYTHING kind of man is Matthew Hussey. He’s an alpha through and through. Great business mind, smart as a whip and will probably make his first million before he’s 30, LOVES and RESPECTS women, and commands respect.

  • MomofIV

    Christelyn  MomofIV Robin1 Yes, many omegas faking alphas

  • onmywayup

    LCStrings “Both genders have built this current state of being, not just one of them.”

    Yep–the men in the manosphere say things that are just as awful about women.

    Good thing I don’t associate with either type in reality.

  • AnnieRUok

    itsgoodtobeme That is a mistake many women and girls do…they go to these blogs, PUA/manosphere and read something and naturally get upset and angry and want to challenge these guys in the comment section and put them in their place, which they sometimes do, however,even if the woman “wins” the argument, she has still lost.
    Especially if a black woman does it.
    You are just proving their points, heck, if you MUST comment then at least pretend to be a man! Because you are basically confirming their beliefs that you are less than a feminine woman because feminine, valuable (in their eyes) women do NOT go to these blogs and do not waste their time challenging men because other men do it for them (although even they stay away from these blogs because they are healthy normal men who are busy with their healthy normal lives!)!
    Also, that roissy guy is the one who said black girls are whores by default so clearly there is already something wrong with him. Men who are of value do not write these types of blogs and do not spend time thinking about these things because they already have their woman and their busy careers.
    You wouldn’t go to stormfront ( I hope) and write essay longs replays to some racist….you are not going to change their minds. Just like they aren’t going to change your mind.
    They talk about these sluts and whores but these are the girls they want! Because deep down they loves “the bitches” who looks good and don’t give a F about them, it drives them crazy. Don’t eblieve the hype they DO think about that girl who “pays them dust” even if she treats him like crap.
    Sorry for rambling! 🙂

  • Chicago404

    Unfortunately BW have been up shits creek since we got here. So we’ve never even had the luxury of being feminine women without suffering the consequences for it. I’ve learned that the hard way. You can sit around and be feminine all you like in Blackistan but that quality is never appreciated,protected,and or valued in us. But it’s valued in non black women.
    Especially By black men.
    I’ve watched black men say they want that quality but once they get it,don’t have a clue as to how to deal with it. Probably because they’ve never had a father,don’t see other men around,and probably never even seen their mom be provided for and protected.
    i see them only knowing alpha females like their mothers but resenting alpha females because they want to be the leader of the relationship. The black community is truly a broken matriarchy.
    So when I see feminine submissive women in Blavkistan getting dogged out by other black women,I believe it’s always coming from a place survival of the fittest. Mom never got treated like a woman,so they never developed into women capable of attracting and keeping an alpha.
    Our survival as black women is solely the Responsiblity of black women. Isn’t that a crappy card that some of us are dealt? Our men aren’t good protectors and providers.Terrible leaders…so we’re forced to be both the lady and the men of the house.
    So I truly believe when some black women see women like you me or any one else that isn’t hyper masculine…they freak out because they correlate weakness with femininity and strgneth and survival with masculinity…in Blackistan that isn’t exactly wrong. Then they also get jealous that youre soft and sweet and they aren’t. They’re smart enough to recognize that we don’t always have the luxury of being women like white women do. Also given how black men act in the black Community,no one trusts their leadership abilities anyway and rightfully so.
    It’s sad. But that’s all I see with my blak female friends. Alpha females born out of survival.
    We shouldn’t have to live like this.
    And I feel terrible because it is truly like you said,many BW THINK they want an alpha male but they can’t take it. They don’t attract alpha males and they wouldn’t know how to be in a relationship with one of they snagged one.
    And yes Scandinavian men tend to be Betas at heart,the alpha males tend to be in the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe. I believe some alpha female BW would be better suited for the Scandinavians that are more female lead. But like I said,I find it crazy that these men in Sweden and Denmark are still men who are taught to be good providera and protectors of their women even if the female is leading.
    I BELIVE many alpha female women need to really get out there and see how real submissive women behave vs how they behave.
    Our gender roles are so reversed in the black community we don’t see that collectively how hyper masculine and aggressive we are and how much of a turn off that is when we take this role into relationships. Leave that in the board room.

  • Robin1

    Can we get a list of where to meet such men, or, the activities they participate in.

    Thanks

  • Christelyn

    Robin1 Alphas like challenges and often like “thrill” activities. Skiing and snow boarding: YES. These men go with their buddies in packs and it’s prime picking for women. I was recently on a ski trip and the place is dripping with testosterone. Rock climbing, hiking, car shows (YEP) all places to meet such men.

  • Christelyn

    AnnieRUok itsgoodtobeme Just went to “Return of Kings,” which I do on occasion when I feel like vomiting. There’s an article on how to nail 19 year-old girls. These men are SO gross…

  • onmywayup

    Christelyn  Robin1 I can vouch for this!!!

  • I’m curious to hear more from the men on this.

    For one thing, it’s hard to deny women’s dominance, when women share in the definition of “protect and provide” (and for good reasons, which I won’t bore folks with) in our culture today. 

    Furthermore it hard for me to ignore the inherent dominance in re-defining the term alpha, describing the men who have those traits, and then choosing and rejecting men based on the new definition. 

    But somehow if we wear dresses; cook; look cute; and “let him” make decisions and come to conclusions that you could have probably come to together anyway—-because in reality, you were smart and picked a man who shares your values and goals—we still get to call ourselves submissive?  

    Ladies, I’m not seeing it. I get the appeal of feminine and masculine gender roles. I get the appeal of confidence. I get the appeal of finding a good man;  but as the saying goes, they are hard to find. And that is an OLD saying.

  • Allyson Wright

    Yes, but is Matthew available? 😉

  • MySmile

    Signs he’s not an alpha male: He looks up to Kanye West and thinks he is an alpha male (this actually happened). Kanye is way too whiny to be an alpha male.

  • onmywayup

    MySmile ewwwwww

  • MySmile

    onmywayup MySmile It was funny because Kanye is like the furthest thing from an alpha male lol…

    I found this from a website: “Big egos are a result of low-esteem, lack of control over emotion, and too many female feelings. A man who is truly confident in himself never needs to lash out at someone who insulted his ego.” 

    lol Kanye definitely comes to mind…

  • AnnieRUok

    Christelyn  AnnieRUok itsgoodtobeme Wow….that’s just…I have no words.

  • MySmile

    Labels can be helpful, but they can also be complicated….I  just know I like men with the most important alpha traits….Someone who is protective, wants to provide, is comfortable making decisions, and knows when to lead…It is important that he enjoys/takes pride in doing these things…I don’t want anyone who is going to resent me for it…

  • To each his/her own. I write romance books and even I don’t write the Alpha male! Not my cup of tea. I was involved with one ONCE and really didn’t like it. The need to control drove me nuts. He might have been on his game. He might have been commanding. He might have been the exception to the rule but…No. An alpha is not for me. But the ladies have mad love for these guys. I’m glad they have a cheering section. Everybody needs one. Give me a Beta. Can be just as protective or driven as an alpha but he doesn’t use it indiscriminately. He knows how to ramp it up or down accordingly. Sits back and watches and waits. And gets a job done without leaving messy footprints and still is in charge and knows himself and isn’t threatened when asked to take out the trash.Yeah, Betas all the way.

  • Mulatta y Nativa

    Sounds too good to be true – that’s wonderful 🙂

  • thecrazyartist

    I personally avoid the alpha and beta labels 99% of the time and just focus on traits.  The labels are subjective and seem subject to change based on the situation.  Any man that applies the “alpha male” label to himself is usually just gassing or has turned out to be pretty hard to get along with. I am at the point where I know what traits I look for(kind, patient, chill, no heavy baggage, protector/provider when he needs to be, can take the lead when needed, introspective is a plus) and what I don’t want to deal with(whiney, always trying to impress others, overly concerned with keeping up appearances, weak willed and indecisive, abusive, narcissistic, deception, dishonesty and manipulation).

  • luna tick Chicago404 Beta has nothing to with being effeminate. Maybe that’s some textbook definition but it’s not accurate.

  • MySmile

    onmywayup It’s funny how an alpha male is hard to define but I just know Kanye West is not one lol…Our definitions of alpha males may be subjective but most people can probably agree lol….Regardless of labels, most of Kanye’s personality traits are not something I would want in a man!

  • zipporah

    Christelyn  Robin1 ..and guys who know how to ‘camp’ with you and make it seem FUN.. know how to ‘chop wood.. etc….(although i don’t like  hunters)
    the only thing with some of these activities, rock climbing, hiking car shows, even rodeos, there are FEW BM–the ones who are into stuff like this, are usually ones raised around WM

  • zipporah

    MomofIV WOW, i’ve seen you on other blogs.. welcome to BBW ….LOL

  • zipporah

    MomofIV Robin1 i have a feeling there are more negative type betas today.. BECAUSE women are acting ‘alpha’ by dress, and other things…
    there are some good betas, my husband and I are both BETA types.. although he has been in ALPHA situations

  • onmywayup

    MySmile onmywayup I feel the exact same way about Kanye.

  • zipporah

    The Working Home Keeper ..but you looking FEMININE at all times… actually helps him lead.. maybe times its all in how the women ‘dress’
    i remember how it was before the 1990s—it seemed like there were more alphas and betas to choose from in the 1980s

  • thecrazyartist

    AnnieRUok Christelyn  itsgoodtobeme  I lurk on these sites from time to time,  never comment or spend more than about 5 minutes or so on them.  I have to say doing this for years really helped me build an iron clad BS detector from a VERY young age.  Some of the “tips” they throw out didn’t work when I was 17(and I wasn’t even an attractive teen), sure as hell won’t work now at 24.  Basically they prey on very young women who are sort of desperate.

  • zipporah

    NYMan there is a ‘male bashing’ commercial that really bothers me from WALMART… for one thing, it shows a boy around 8 who tries to play baseball but breaks his glasses EVERY TIME.. and lastly, when the boy tackles his dad, the dad breaks HIS GLASSES with the boy and shows FEAR telling his wife.. i really don’t think that is funny–they should showed the boy and his BROTHER instead of her HUSBAND with the ‘boys will be boys’, mess
    i will not buy glasses from WALMART

  • onmywayup

    I enjoyed reading this article. However, I don’t really do the “alpha” or “beta” labels because there does not seem to be a consensus around what an alpha usually is.

    In addition to other traits, I do admire a man who is self-assured, assertive, and knows when to take initiative. I’ve noticed the same thing LCStrings has regarding some men who are too afraid to ask for a raise. Personally, I relate better with someone who is more interested in making the best of his life, rather than simply doing what is comfortable.

  • Christelyn

    Allyson Wright He’s not married…so I guess…yes lol

  • lily ot valley

    zipporah Christelyn  Robin1
    Not that the women here are checking for this, but BM raised in the south/Midwest, especially from intact families engage in these activities. If the apocalypse occurred tomorrow, I’m getting to my brother– he could live off the land indefinitely. My husband  never   MISSES a car show, son in tow.
    My favorite, deep sea fishing is also popular for these types of men regardless of race.

  • zipporah

    lily ot valley zipporah Christelyn  Robin1 IN TACT FAMILIES are the KEY.. since many betas were raised only with women.. i guess, and that is the problem

  • MySmile

    PJDeanwriter luna tick Chicago404 “Beta has nothing to with being effeminate”

    Good point…but I think it may have something to do with handling certain things in a stereotypically feminine way..

    One example is venting or complaining too often about your problems instead of being solution focused. Have you ever dated a guy who complained about his job/life and never did anything about it? That’s the worst! Why are you at the same job for 5 or 10 years if you hate it so much? I understand that undesirable jobs or situations are part of life, but you should be looking for something better…..Hell, I love to vent and talk about my feelings, but even I eventually do things to change my situation!!! I moved halfway across the country on my own!!! I can’t be serious about a guy who won’t even look for a better job…I would be concerned about being with a man who is not at least some what of a go getter or is too passive about life in general…You can’t just go “oh this is the hand I was dealt, so I’m just gonna have to deal with it.” No, you change your cards…

    Like I said, labels are complicated, but some of the beta traits, such as the one I described, are truly undesirable for serious relationships or marriage..

  • Christelyn

    ladyluxe Why are you coming in here barreling and guns blazing? You don’t like the article? Move the eff on! No need to be mocking and belittling. Considering that the “typo-laden” piece has been shared over 200 times and liked over 1,000, you’re in the minority. But hey; the world takes all kinds.

  • lily ot valley

    PJDeanwriter “isn’ t threatened  when asked to take out the trash.” Or cook or help get the kids to dance,track,basketball, or the museum opening,etc. 
    I really do not like the whole Alpha, Beta , Omega labeling. Best to confine those terms to the Greek organizations from our college days.

  • lily ot valley PJDeanwriter yeah, I don’t know when the labelling started but it’s akin to grading eggs or hair types. Not a fan of it. Judge a man on his qualities, or lack of. There is always room for the individual. Hey, I’m sure someone adored the “Alpha” I let go.

  • lily ot valley

    zipporah lily ot valley Christelyn  Robin1
    I was responding to the comment that black men who engage in thrill seeking activities are raised around white folks. My thought is that these traditionally male activities are often learned from other males, I.e. father, grandfather, uncle, or brother.They can be very much a part of their black family experience.

    Are beta white males raised primarily by women? That is single mothers?

  • zipporah

    lily ot valley zipporah Christelyn  Robin1 that could be the case.. (i may have spoken too soon) because we didn’t have this many betas in the culture at least until the late 1990s
    being a computer nerd, is really not a beta, unless he has other problems

    but i also noticed many times that some BW would ‘overdress’ more than WM or the ones i’ve known
    the tennis shoe craze.. AKA jordans, could be single moms sons (2nd generation), as a whole because many men wouldn’t pay that much for an article of clothing
    they would rather buy ‘tools’ etc…

  • I loved this article! This is exactly the kind of gentleman I would LOVE to date, form a relationship with, and get married to. Men like this understand submission is a two way street and should never be abused (and that open lines of communication is key to a successful relationship). I feel that I’m not looking to be told what to do but someone to complement. I can’t be a complement to a man who prefers that I take the lead in ALL things. I may be strong and seek out positions of power for my employment opportunities but my personal life is different story.

    Good job on this article but I’d like for there to be a follow up to this article displaying the difference between an alpha, a beta, a loner, and a follower. How each type is different across cultures could be a follow up to that too.

  • jazzyfae45

    Interesting article, but I can’t really get with these labels like alpha, beta, omega, and whatever. To be honest I don’t think men display all these different traits like aggressive, sensitive, strong, assertive, take charge, weak, and so on all at once but a variety maybe. Not to mention these terms are strictly subjective depending on the person. One woman might think a man is an alpha while another might see a beta. I will say that some men definitely display more of what people refer to as “alpha” traits than others though. Shoot but from reading the article an alpha is definitely a man I’ll take lol.

  • NYMan

    ladyluxe Seems as if I stepped on somebody’s toes.

  • Mulatta y Nativa

    Radical feminism is a thing and has done significant damage to the male psyche – get out of your bubble

  • lily ot valley

    zipporah lily ot valley Christelyn  Robin1
    In the BC, Alphas(based on this term that I really dislike), are often “peacocks”. Looking good while being in charge is important.Also, if, according to the article, Alphas want the best…then having the latest,overpriced Jordan’s is mandatory!

  • Mulatta y Nativa

    I would love to meet a slightly more rugged version of him! He’s very charming and the epitome of a gentleman 🙂

  • NYMan

    ladyluxe luna tick Chicago404 

    “No, it sounds like you need to take a gender studies course
    and realize what you associate with ‘masculine’ and ‘feminine’ is a social
    construct.Pushing people into gender
    binaries like this is disgusting and only leads to homophobia, sexism and transphobia.Sorry you were bullied but there’s no reason
    to turn around and bully others right back.”
    I don’t even know where to begin with this. What the
    heck do they “teach” (indoctrinate) you in “gender studies?” I agree with those
    who say “race” is a social construct, but to say masculine and feminine is a social
    construct is absurd. We are born male and female. It is in our DNA. You cannot change
    it. But being a so-called “trans-sexual” IS a social construct. Again, you
    cannot change your sex, no matter what anyone says. “Chaz” Chastity Bono is still a
    woman, not a man.

  • Oaktown Paul

    ladyluxe 
    You say..” I’m not submissive, I don’t wear dresses, I don’t bat my eye (lol), I’m not traditional in any way.”
    Nothing wrong with that!!!!
    As one popular singer would say, “You were probably born that way.”  Awesome for you.
    Of course, others are wired a bit different.  That is OK too.
    For a number of decades, the PC police made it difficult for Men and Women to openly talk about the power dynamic where men were more assertive.  As a result, many men (especially wm) have become noticeably less assertive  

    Albeit, with the number of males who were asserting power in an abusive way, totally understand why the feminist movement felt the need to speak up.
    But, for the sake of men who are not submissive, don’t wear dresses and don’t bat their eyes, we need to stand up for ourselves much in the same way you are standing up for yourself.
    We do not need to agree, but I think the folks here prefer we politely agree to disagree. 
    Because, in the end, I think the goal is for all be trying to be our best selves. 
    Ironically, the article is not my favorite because (like many  others) I’m not enamored with the Alpha vs. Beta Construct.  It is a bit too simplistic for me.  But, I get that it is an accessible way to address an important topic.

  • onmywayup

    Rexy012 The best thing about your post is that the love you and your husband have for one another is evident. This warms my heart! Thanks for sharing.

  • Christelyn

    Rexy012 And you know what? You GO. Don’t let ANYBODY make you feel like you’re less than because that’s what you want and value. I’m a stay-at-home mom myself, and I’ll “step away” too! 😉

  • Oaktown Paul

    Neil Marsden ladyluxe 
    Oh hell Neil, if your Shaggy, does that mean I’m Scooby?
    That’s OK, an argument to make that Scooby is alpha and Shaggy is beta!!!  LOL

  • La_Zairoise

    I happen to like alpha males the non arrogant ones, I like being appreciated for my femininity it’s comfortable 🙂

  • frankzarzar8

    jazzyfae45 There are a lot of “fake” Alphas out there. As a man I run into them all the time. They talk loud, or have a great personality, say what they think you want to hear but…its all for show. You really need to get to know the man..well. Some women think a jealous man is being protective! They think a controlling man is showing …love?  I have seen this in business and in friends relationships. Also, if a man is ready to get into a physical altercation because of something another person said, thats not Alpha or love. He should be able to take appropriate action without physical interaction. Now if someone else gets physical, all bets are off. Anger over almost  anything and foul language should also be a red flag.

  • Statuesque

    Being alpha is not about being dominant or seeking to dominate others. To me all it means is that you proactively carve out a space or “territory” that’s yours and it is supported by others who help you because they prefer to do so rather than own that space for themselves. It’s about leadership and vision, but also about cooperation and responsibility to others.
    The “a-hole” behaviors associated with machismo/hen-pecking, egotism, narcissism etc. fool people into thinking that these are “alpha” leadership traits. They really aren’t. Neither is needing to have the biggest or the best fill in the blank, or cultivating a sense of entitlement.
    Women who are leaders, assert themselves with confidence or don’t make themselves smaller in a relationship order to appease the egos of weaker men will always be told that they are too (insert marginalizing word) by people who can’t handle it. But they are not told these things by people who can. Men are not all the same. Some men are strong enough to handle and also cherish feminine strength. When I say alpha, these are the men I am talking about. And since human society does not have a single “alpha boss” at the top of a 6 billion strong pyramid, doesn’t it stand to reason that leadership is situational, and alpha/beta is more descriptive of a dynamic rather than an absolute?
    If anyone watches the show Vikings, Lagatha is an alpha female who was married to Ragnar, an alpha male. He never tried to dominate her and when he disrespected her, she divorced him. Her current love interest is a king. I doubt he sees her as a threat to his masculinity because she can fight and speaks her mind!

  • ChristieRJohnson I like this article. It actually speaks to the types of males I see in real life. I work in the male-dominated IT field. (My boss is a fake alpha and it drives me NUTS because I need for him to do his job. I should never have to step in and lead when he should be doing it. I hate being a leader in that capacity. And I think it’s sad when other people have said to him that they consider me as their boss instead of him AND he said he preferred it that way. WHAT the DEUCE?!?) In any case, now I’ll know what qualities to look for.

    Thanks for this…

  • BellaVoce

    This article here is REAL TALK…I LOVE it!

    There is an Alpha male who has expressed interest in me and I love it….he has hinted at me packing a bag and just getting away with him.  I was tickled and loved the idea of him taking care of things.  Nothing left for me to do but be a lady and enjoy his company.  

    As a single person looking to be married again, I have to search my heart and really get in touch with what it is that I REALLY want.  My alpha male love interest is well off, encourages me, is adored and respected by peers.  All great!  I don’t consider myself an Alpha female but I was raised by one….I have many of my mother’s ways.  I love being in my alpha’s company but I have a mind of my own…will he be able to respect this? My alpha is very  helpful and loves to give advice.  Great, but what happens if I decide not to follow that advice?  The relationship hasn’t really taken off yet, so this is all a bit premature, but these are things that one has to consider.

    I was married to a wanna-be alpha for 19 years…he wanted to force submission out of me and frankly had no idea what is means to just do it….if you are in charge – then be in charge!  I think a lot of BW say that we are tired of running the show and having to take care of everything but are we really ready to take a backseat perhaps the way an alpha may expects?  Are we really ready to at least share the “power”?

    I could explore this topic all day….can’t wait to read what some others have to say  🙂

  • MomofIV

    zipporah MomofIV Thank you zipporah, you are very kind.

  • BellaVoce

    Rexy012

    Sounds like you have a winner!  You and your husband are blessed indeed!

  • BellaVoce

    PJDeanwriter
    “The need to control drove me nuts”

    See, I worry about this with my alpha love interest….I am not one to be controlled and he’s going to have to be ok with that.

  • BellaVoce

    LCStrings Neil Marsden

    partnership not rulership…..I love this!

  • MomofIV

    ladyluxe Robin1 You don’t have to be a submissive stepford wife or not think for yourself to be married to a strong man.  I am a strong woman, but I recognize the importance of allowing my husband to lead in certain areas of our relationship.  Sometimes he makes decisions for the family, sometimes I do, sometimes we both agree, sometimes we agree to disagree…but it’s always with respect.  If someone’s feeling are hurt in the process, there is always a heartfelt apology.  My husband always comments to me how opinionated and intelligent I am and how he appreciates that because I will tell him when I disagree and feel he is wrong.  We are our strongest supporters…and there is no weakness in that, for either of us.

  • ChristieRJohnson

    Sweet_Poetess ChristieRJohnson Being a leader comes with responsibility, and some want all of the perks (pay and title), but none of the consequences (like making a wrong decision that could effect others).  That is in work as well as in love.  
    Think of the verse about women submitting to their husbands.  What some choose to forget is the other part of that verse:  Husbands, love your wives as God so loved the church.  Like God is head of the church, the husband is head of the house.  That means that the success or failure of the family falls on him.  Bills don’t get paid?  It’s on him.  Johnny can’t read?  On him.  Suzy is the town Schwin?  On him.  The wife is to help and to support, but the responsibility falls to him.  
    Let’s be honest, some men don’t want that kind of responsibility.  Others, don’t understand that kind of responsibility.

  • ChristinaBlake

    I am dating one now and he definitely fits the bill.. He is my king to my queen

  • DivineBeauty75

    I’m a true alpha female and I tend to like the arrogant alpha males but one thing about me I’m definitely not 100% submissive, I’m more of a challenge and I like a little bit of a challenge for the male side. I can’t stand anyone to order for me or dictate to me. I ‘ll take the Arrogrant Alpha Male over one who prefers me to jump when they say so.

  • ChristieRJohnson Sweet_Poetess Ya, there’s a difference between supporting someone and being submissive versus the yes-person who can’t handle responsibility at all and ALWAYS delegates lol

    It should be a symbiotic partnership.

  • Oaktown Paul

    BellaVoce 
    I like your comment.  It hits upon a core truth.
    The idea of seeking “permission” to control totally does not work.
    Either a person takes charge, or they don’t!!!
    For those who are inclined to find someone who will take charge, I offer this advice: 

    People who cannot “control” their own lives have absolutely no business trying to control anyone else.  This is a dynamic to be avoided because some people will try to control others as an way to augment the power which they themselves do not have!!!  (We can call those folks “False Alphas!”) Stay away from False Alphas!!!

    People who really know how to take control (whether they be men or women) earn the right to be in charge because they will consistently get s#@t done!!!  If a person consistently takes charge and gets stuff done, then they prove they have an Alpha trait.
    But is this “Alpha” person a good person to date?
    One more test.
    A true leader takes responsibility for the total outcome, and thereby accepts responsibility for how his or her actions effect others — including you!!!.  The people who get shit done and only care about themselves are inflicted with the trait of narcissism — a trait that can be held either alphas or betas!!!  they are not leaders, they are just takers!!! 

    For those who might enjoy having someone else “take charge,” see if they get stuff done, and then check to see if they care about how their actions will effect others — including you!!!

  • Christelyn

    Oaktown Paul  BellaVoce Careful, Paul…you’re sounding like an alpha…;-)

  • Oaktown Paul

    Christelyn  Oaktown Paul  BellaVoce 
    LOL…..sometimes I wonder why I enjoy swimming in the more dangerous waters!!! 

    Actually, my professional background allows me to “argue” both sides of the story.
    I am a chameleon!!!

  • Clairebebe24

    WHAT AN ARTICLE. Wow LOVE ITTTT. THANK YOU SOO MUCH

  • NYMan

    ladyluxe 
    “Thank GOD I don’t like alpha males to begin with….I’m not
    submissive, I don’t wear dresses, I don’t bat my eye (lol), I’m not traditional
    in any way.I AM smart and opinionated
    and I don’t back down or dumb myself down just so men can feel better about
    themselves…and I’m still more feminine than the women who do those
    things.Truth be told, women like me
    intimidate everyone, male or female, and that’s the real reason why we have
    articles like this, and comment like the ridiculous ones in this thread. Sorry
    not sorry :)”
    You make it a point that you don’t wear dresses and that you
    are not traditional in any way, but yet you say you are “more feminine” than women
    you have contempt for who do things “just so men can feel better about
    themselves.” What do you mean you are “more feminine” than them?
    You say you don’t back down and women like you “intimidate
    everyone.” You seem to take pride in that, but yet you would hate those traits in a man.
    I see so many contradictions.

  • ChristieRJohnson That was an very eye-opening article. It sums up that the guy to avoid at all costs is the OMEGA. There are TONS of Omegas out there. As the author described, they are the always-broke-mom’s-basement -dwelling-porn-site-visiting-constant-computer-game-plalying loser. In this article, the Beta is ok and simply in need of motivation to bump up to a n Alpha, if that is what a women wants.

  • Oaktown Paul

    Neil Marsden 
    Your “Alpha Status” fits you well.    
    See my comment above…
    “A true leader takes responsibility for the total outcome, and thereby
    accepts responsibility for how his or her actions effect others…”
    I tip my hat to you, 

    You are the best kind of Alpha!!!!

  • ljchristian68

    I think I’m dating a alpha. Im a alpha by proxy. I could never trust what my exhusband said or what he would do. I never felt protected. I do now. I never want to be the alpha in the relationship again.

  • Oaktown Paul

    Neil Marsden Oaktown Paul  ladyluxe 
    Rats, I love Scooby snacks!!!!  LOL

  • BellaVoce PJDeanwriter I wish you good luck. Only time will tell.

  • lily ot valley

    ChristieRJohnson Sweet_Poetess

    IMO your statement should be featured. In my experience FEW people, no matter the hue or gender are truly leaders, because FEW people today want to take responsibility in any area, personal or professional.If all goes well, everyone is an “Alpha”, but when it’s wrong or doesn’t go well today’s leaders look for someone or something else to blame.
    Thanks for bringing that idea of submission up…that is what I’ve based submission on in marriage and. never considered the wife’s role as subservient or “Stepford” like.

  • BellaVoce

    Oaktown Paul  BellaVoce

    I love the advice you give here…will definitely keep it in mind!

  • TishaB

    Spot on! This is definitely what I’m looking for, which I think is why I have not met a man that interests me yet. I find many are good for conversation, but anything romantic is out! I’m a nurturer and I love catering to my man. My last relationship, he was a faux-Alpha. Would complain about me never taking the lead, and my response was, “YOUR THE MAN!” Since being single almost two years now. I’ve stopped looking, and have just decided to focus my energy and time on myself. No dating sites, just groups like this with like-minded people.

  • mayabee22

    ChristinaBlake Really? They still exist? I thought alpha males were extinct like the dinosaurs. Good for  you though.

  • MomofIV

    ChristieRJohnson Sweet_Poetess Responsibility is the key…not many want responsibility for anyone today, except for themselves.

  • MomofIV

    Sweet_Poetess ChristieRJohnson he likes it when you lead because you make his job easier…he gets the higher paycheck and you get the stress….definitely not fair.

  • ChristieRJohnson

    MomofIV ChristieRJohnson Sweet_Poetess Some don’t even take responsibility for their own mess and continually blame others.  I’m surrounded by them all.of.the.time.

  • MomofIV

    ChristieRJohnson MomofIV Sweet_Poetess very true

  • Brenda55

    OK you’aa put this picture in here just to mess with my mind. Don’t try to deny it cause I know you did.

  • jazzyfae45

    @frankzarzar8
    There are definitely many fake “alpha” males out there. I dated one for little over a year and it was miserable. I also dated a guy who didn’t necessarily get angry over almost anything buy when he did get angry, boy did he get ANGRY smh. He never took it out on me while we were together but it would only be a matter of time until her did so I left him too. Good tips to look out for.

  • jazzyfae45

    @Brenda55
    His eyes are INCREDIBLE! And that sideways tilted smile too, so hot.

  • Brenda55

    jazzyfae45
    Yeah.  I keep coming back over to this article just to look.

  • frankzarzar8

    jazzyfae45

    Thanks Jazzy….these comments have been eye opening and thought provoking for me!

  • AndreWebb

    I think there more than alphas and betas too I think there Charlie’s and deltas and straight bitches as well, every guy can’t be an alpha but I think u have full control whether u fall into the charlie, delta or straight bitch category

  • frankzarzar8

    Women have wanted men to be more sensitive, get more in touch with their feelings. Feminists have had their day, changing many women’s attitudes. More women are working and want a say in family money issues. This reminds me of a line my father would always use when he heard my buddies and I in a dating discussion…..Back in my day,,,,,Men were Men…and Women were damn glad they were!   He had a great sense of humor!

  • NYMan ladyluxe luna tick Chicago404 I think both of you are correct depending how you want to look at things. Apart from pregnancy and early childhood care taking for women and team aggression for men, the differences between men and women are minuscule in today’s world.  

    And quite frankly there are few traits where men and women do not overlap. Sure you can generalize, but it’s hard to argue that a behavior is inherently masculine or feminine if 1) the bell curve overlaps 2) I can find at least 1 culture where a gender norm is reversed or shared 50-50.

    But there is no known culture where men have babies and are responsible for early childhood care; and no known cultures where similar but genetically unrelated females (only) band together to fight other genetically unrelated females. So to me this probably represents the maximum difference that biologists are going to be able to squeeze out of sex/gender.

    What constitutes gender roles (clothes, food prep, who pays for the date, who has longer hair, who gets to wear the flashy clothes, etc.) are often arbitrary minutia. They seem important only because we are social animals and we feel that the traditional family is at stake.

    One the other hand, take away birth control, medicine, machinery, electronics, education and you’d think that men and women were from different universes.

    Also, there is more and more evidence of a genetic and biologic origin of transgender people. It is likely that transgender people have a brain and a body that do not match. 

    http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn20032-transsexual-differences-caught-on-brain-scan.html#.VQZKu7DF-SM

  • onmywayup

    Brenda55 I thought Man Candy Monday came early!

  • Great article!
    I love these types of men. A man should draw submissiveness from a woman NATURALLY. If a woman sees and trusts her man to be a strong alpha, she will automatically want to submit to him. Any man demanding and controlling is a fake alpha who is really insecure.

  • onmywayup

    AndreWebb What’s a charlie?

  • AndreWebb

    A Charlie would be a man who’s at home taking care of the kids and wife is the complete care giver and makes final decisions over house hold and children. He’s probably good in the bedroom but it’s mostly tailored to her needs.

  • AndreWebb

    Beta’s come to terms with not being the greatest ir gods gift to women but won’t back down from alphas I’d they try to take what’s there’s, they are more on a mutual equal footing with the woman, and can be dominant in the bedroom still there more the happy to let the alpha be the star as long as he doesn’t try to take what’s his.

  • Aquagirl1

    Tbh the stereotypical “alpha” male sounds like my worst nightmare. Presumptuous, demanding, patronizing, arrogant, materialistic… all the enemy of romance in my books. I like men who are unpretentious, and who are sensitive and just a tad vulnerable… the Chris Martins and Chris Carrabbas of the world are my type. Not the Christian Greys.

  • Aquagirl1 True but alphas, like Cesar Milan, are not the same as dominants like Christian Grey. Dominants expect blind obedience, are presumptuous, demanding, arrogant, et cetera. They don’t see submission as a two way street and the relationship isn’t as symbiotic as you would think. Alphas vindicate freedom. Dominants seek to take it away.

  • a_r

    This article is so well written and ACCURATE! I’ve always held the belief that a true alpha male is just as submissive to his mate as she/he is to him. Submission works both ways in a relationship. Both parties submit to one another. Love is not just an emotion, it’s a series of actions as well. It’s what you do for one another, both the big things and the small ones. The few true alpha men I’ve known have been hard working and straightforward in everything they do, but kind and gentle as well. Bullies are not alphas. I’m not sure what I would “classify” myself as, but I feel like an equal mix between alpha and beta female. I have major qualities from both.

  • Oaktown Paul

    Brenda55 jazzyfae45 
    You women are a hot mess.  I’d say you are “off-topic,” but you make the rules, and you can be on any topic you want !!! LOL

  • Brenda55

    ladyluxe Christelyn
    MODERATOR’S NOTE.

    I have been watching you and you have an unnecessarily nasty edge to your responses.  You have been called out several times for this by other members of this community.  Your presence on this site is no longer welcome.

  • Brenda55

    Oaktown Paul  Brenda55 jazzyfae45
    Well.  Technically counselor  I am on the topic.  This photo after all was found in the body of the article. Let’s just say I am focusing on a different aspect of the subject matter. Yeah.  That’s the ticket.

  • Oaktown Paul

    Brenda55 Oaktown Paul  jazzyfae45 
    I stand corrected!!!! LOL

  • SparklyAquaMetaphysics

    Good stuff! Real alpha is not intimidated by a woman’s power. I play my power in a feminine way, so it doesn’t attempt to threaten the alpha. My power is in that form of play. It’s a lovely dance.

  • MySmile

    ladyluxe NYMan luna tick Chicago404

    Yeah sex is biological; Gender is a social construct (former sociology major here lol)..but I do believe biology can affect how “masculine” or “feminine” we are (personality/ temperament, etc)

  • Brenda55

    Oaktown Paul  Brenda55 jazzyfae45
    Oh, damn and here I was stretching it a tad.  LOL.

  • Oaktown Paul

    ladyluxe Oaktown Paul  
    Based on the intensity of your response, I suspect you have endured pain I cannot imagine.  Therefore, I do not judge  — because your reality is what makes sense for you.  I will, however, point out that, ironically, aggressive hatred is a very “masculine ” behavior. By my way of thinking, you should be careful.  “When you hate, your hatred becomes you.”  (You certainly do not want to become like the misogynistic men you hate.)  Since I do not know you, I have no interest in hating you. I give you the gift of my well-intentioned thoughts — and you may do with it as  you like.  Peace to you.

  • MySmile

    Rexy012  Ok, I just “awwwed” my way through this entire comment. I love it…so sweet…Your love sounds so tender and genuine.. I want what you have one day…

    ” I also love the fact that he is a better cook then myself and often prepares our evening dinners after he gets off work. I clean those dishes with a huge grin and full belly.”

    I like this  because it shows that even though he’s a “real man”, you still have a partnership…and it shows that you don’t have to fulfill every single little gender role to be feminine or have a successful marriage ..I also like this because I don’t really enjoy cooking 🙂 😛

  • onmywayup

    MySmile Rexy012 “I also like this because I don’t really enjoy cooking” 
    Lol! 

    But honestly? Me neither.

  • Clairebebe24

    Neecy agreed. A true man is a man who takes care of his woman and knows her worth.

  • BWC

    MySmile ladyluxe NYMan luna tick Chicago404 
    Along with genetic variances like multiple X or Y chromosomes, environmental factors (estrogens from certain foods, plastics and other chemicals), etc…

  • BellaVoce

    @sparkly aqua
    If you don’t mind sharing, give some examples of this form of play….lovely dance that you speak of. I am most curious 🙂

  • BellaVoce

    @sweet_poetess
    Alphas vindicate freedom. Dominants seek to take it away…
    Truer words have never been spoken…

  • BWC

    NYMan ladyluxe luna tick Chicago404 
    Sorry Nyman but you really need to do some educated reading on the subjects of gay/lesbian, bi, trans, and now, gender identity.  It is not a simple, cut and dry, one way or the other, black and white definition that has been forced on society.

  • BellaVoce

    @ljchristian68
    Like you, I never felt protected with my ex…I never want to be in a relationship like that again.

  • BellaVoce

    @DivineBeauty75
    At least you know who you are, what you want and what you won’t stand for….I respect that.

  • BWC

    PJDeanwriter luna tick Chicago404 
    Beta means that you are more of a follower, order taker, than a leader and the world does need Betas to get the work done.  Chaos is the result when everyone tries lead at the same time. 
     I remember reading that Alphas average 1 in 20.  When the Japanese had Allied soldiers in captivity, they found that they could separate the Alphas from the group and the rest would offer little to no resistance.
    I’ll have to try to find that reference.

  • Rexy012 Love it!  When the Mr. and I go out to dinner, it’s always a bit entertaining to watch the server look to me for my order, but my Hubby answers!  I wouldn’t have it any other way. 

    “Also teaching our son when we leave to help mommy with her coat and hold
    the door open for her as she exits the restaurant. I want my son to
    learn to be a responsible young man by a responsible MAN, his father.”
    Seeing my husband interact and guide our sons in particular, always gets me a little emotional.  Not because I didn’t have this myself growing up – I did.  I had a wonderful, devoted father in the home that loved and provided for his family proudly until the day he left this Earth.  But, seeing them interact is just so beautiful.  And I realize how fortunate my boys are.  Especially in today’s world.

  • NYMan

    BWC NYMan ladyluxe luna tick Chicago404 
    I am not talking about bisexuality or homosexuality
    at all. If I were to “identify” as an elephant, does that make me an elephant? Of
    course not. Likewise, you cannot change your biological sex, no matter how many
    hormone injections and surgical alterations you undertake. Our sex is hard-coded
    in our DNA and internal organs, even if external organs are artificially altered.
    “Chaz” Chastity Bono is still a woman. No matter how much she has been artificially
    altered to appear to be a man or that she was legally declared to be a man, she
    is still a woman. That is her biological reality. You will never convince me otherwise.

  • BWC

    zipporah MomofIV Robin1 
    I think we are confusing Betas with “want to be Alphas” and Omegas. 
    To me, Betas are merely 2nd tier leaders, such as a Colonel to a General but I guess it’s all semantics.

  • Robin1

    Christelyn  Robin1 Thanks:)))) will add this to my “to do ” list.

  • BWC

    zipporah lily ot valley Christelyn  Robin1 
    “they would rather buy ‘tools’ etc…”
    Sad but true 😉
    When we go to Lowes or Home Depot to “pick something up” she put my blinders on or, if it’s something that she wants me to make/build, she usually finds a comfortable spot to sit down because I look through every option of available materials. (and usually come up with my best ideas that way).
    Don’t ever send me in alone, I could be gone for days.

  • BWC

    lily ot valley zipporah Christelyn  Robin1 
    Is it normal for a man to size up another man based on his clothes?

  • Robin1

    Brenda55 jazzyfae45 truth:)))

  • BWC

    Sounds to me like Savage Tango wrote this.

  • jjelsewear

    I sometimes wonder how the world got to this point. I mean history shows the events plainly but gaining equality for women should not have created such a vacuum that so few alpha males are here today.

    Personally I like the Alpha type- when I have been around male friends who happen to be Alpha, they were the epitome of the word gentleman, knew proper social protocol, looked out for the women in the group we were hanging out with and still were the life of the gathering. I like how they exude confidence, how they make me feel feminine and safe. And I like how, even though they are the man with the plan, they still take heed of your input and know that taking advice from others furthers their position.

    Having an Alpha as a future life partner would be wonderful. I would love to have a more traditional type of relationship (him the leader and me the helpmate). Someone who I can trust, who will build a solid “home” so that I can build the homefront/haven and who will be the best example for the children we eventually have. But where would I find him? And am I ready to receive him when I do?

  • Cami2210

    I don’t consider myself submissive so much as Venusian.  I’m a Gamma girl and I feel feminine just by being myself.  Most men I see being referred to as alphas are just bossy and insensitive.  Many are just plain effeminate.  It’s VERY subjective.  To me the most attractive male quality is not caring what other men think.  I like a man who is powerful and not threatened by the world.  That quality is hard to resist.

  • Cami2210

    Statuesque I have a very similar definition of what an alpha male is.  They can’t be threatened by other people’s strength and obsessed with controlling their environment.

  • Tracer love

    Hhmm. Who wouldn’t want a TRUE man’s man? This type of man is ideal. Only kind I woild date or better yet Marry. I have always told my friends that the world is missing men. Real men. I see a lot of whimsy men, always wanting women to take care of them. How about we take care of each other. Let him be a man and me be a woman.

  • PaoloP

    This is one of the better descriptions of Alpha Male I have seen.
    http://www.askmen.com/sports/bodybuilding/alpha-male-traits-2.html
    When I showed this list to my father [who turns 88 next month], he thinks those are just traits of being a man….not a big thing….aren’t they self-evident? Unfortunately Dad, not so much…especially when fewer and fewer boys grow up around their dads. Many have no quality men to emulate.
    I do think so much talk about alpha vs beta, etc., has brought out some delusional behavior in men. 
    For example, I know a family who has the same number of sons as my brothers and me. They all consider themselves to be alphas. Well, perception and reality are very different. During any shared activity, these guys spend a lot of time battling over who will be in charge (because their idea is lead=delegate=avoid real responsibility), and consequently very little gets done. They constantly obsess over the fact that the others ‘might’ be doing less than them. If something is deemed ‘inconvenient’ or they ‘don’t feel like it’, or someone ‘upset’ them, they feel perfectly fine taking off to go play golf or something, expecting that somehow the work will magically be done automatically, and blaming each other for the effort falling through. 
    Are these guys alphas? They certainly think they are, but all that chest beating and puffery leads to nothing. To me, they are anti-alphas, despite their declarations to the contrary.
    In contrast, my brothers and I cooperate and work together very well (as my father says, “it’s a gift”). We realize we all have different skills and use them to the best advantages. We take turns leading and following. For example, my oldest brother is very patient and a good planner, while my youngest brother is more impulsive but is very good at conceptualizing things in three dimensions (how physical objects things go together…we’ve built a lot of stuff over the years). Do we have personal differences? Of course, however we focus on the objective at hand and work towards it. Gratefully, none of us has to worry about the others trying to get out of responsibilities, because that just wouldn’t be right. The amount of actual effort we can each contribute is not always equal for each project, but we work for an overall balance.
    Are we alphas? I will bet society doesn’t think so, and frankly none of us gives a sh–, because we’re happy being both leaders and “joiners” (followers), depending on the circumstances. Do we think we are special? Heck no, we’re just a family, thankful that we can actually do things together, have a good time, and get things done.

  • jjelsewear

    Rexy012 in my mind, I think I am the right type but outwardly, it’s harder to display that. Like many women today, the role of the relationship leader has fallen on me often. I’m trying to self correct that behavior because I’m so accustomed to doing it and sometimes don’t even realize it until I’m knee deep. Being a part of this community has really opened my eyes to just how far down the rabbit hole I was venturing. Not that I don’t want to be a strong woman on my own but Christelyn and the other bloggers have helped me to realize I was starting to go into the angry/DBR sector.

  • Cami2210

    luna tick Chicago404 I can’t speak for all american BW, but I don’t have an effeminate, beta male dating pool and don’t perceive white men who like black women that way either.  

    I do agree that there are a lot of BW who don’t stand a chance of getting a powerful man because they are masculine and don’t know it because of how they grew up.

  • PaoloP

    Rexy012 Exactly. What’s more important are the traits and their resultant actions, rather than whatever title they are given. I think that most men I could consider Alpha don’t even know the term. They are living such full lives that they are not even aware of such debates or nomenclature.

  • La_Zairoise

    Preach PAUL!!

  • SparklyAquaMetaphysics

    BellaVoce Well feminine is the opposite of masculine and the more feminine you bring to the table the more you feed on the Alpha’s alpha. I’m very confident, tall, and have that look of “I can get whatever I want”, so often men were intimidated. So I had to learn to temper it with more softness, softness that’s always been in me (I’d squashed lots of it after living years in NYC—street harrassment, and hey growing up with just brothers and male cousins—all good guys but it was often me against 6 boys!) 

    A real Alpha is not threatened by feminine power, he’s intrigued and fired-up by it. It is his complement. So he wants to protect, care for, do for, even more. I keep telling my gf’s who like to loudly proclaim, “I’m an independent woman”, uhm, “You might want to take off that badge. It’s sending the message that you’re the man and the woman. There’s no ying yang play in that. Stay confident, capable, and all that, but how about wearing a dress, makeup, jewelry, a soft voice, a sweet scent, a SMILE, and enjoying having doors opened, chairs pulled back, decisions made sometimes… I didn’t burn my bra, so I want men to know that I love being a woman and my best match is an Alpha male. Even if we play roles in the sheets, he submissive sometimes, he is still Alpha because he isn’t so full of himself to do what pleases me.

    Just my thoughts!

  • SandyEllis

    How about just being a decent person so someone would want you in the first place? All this alpha male bs is just that bs. Any man should be strong and confident in himself. Im not looking to be dominated by anyone, and neither should men. Its 50/50 for me or forget it. cant imagine being some weak lil thing just to make a man feel in charge? Please.  ……………. Men by nature should be strong and in control of themselves, but not controlling…..

  • SandyEllis

    PaoloP great post, I agree 100%

  • Cami2210

    cjdimplez Sameriah 99 I feel like TRUE alpha men aren’t threatened by strong women.  Submissive women are a dime a dozen.  A man worth anything is looking for a woman who has more to offer than that.

  • BellaVoce

    SparklyAquaMetaphysics BellaVoce

    Ok now!  LOL    I think this is wonderful!  I really enjoy my femininity and from what I can tell, the men enjoy it too.  

    Thanks for sharing….I’m definitely taking notes  🙂

  • BellaVoce

    Rexy012 jjelsewear

    …You won’t find him, he’ll find you…

    Sooo interesting.  My alpha love interest and I have work together for close to 3 years.  When i divorced, I went back to using my maiden name. He noticed the new name immediately and asked what changed.  When I told him I was now divorced, he was all over that!!!!  Once he knew I was single and available, he did not hesitate to let me know he was interested.  

    The nature of our work doesn’t allow for dating because technically he “answers” to me.  This  has NEVER intimidated him in any way.  I’m currently looking to move to another job soon and at least once a week he reminds me that once I’m in a new position, let the good times begin!

    He encourages me to reach higher, go further and has always been willing to introduce to me his contacts in our field who could help further my career.  This man has been a friend to me.

    I was married to a “poser”, wanna-be alpha…was involved with an omega for a few months (still trying to lose the weight stress from that relationship put on me) and now am being pursued by the alpha….by far the alpha is my favoirite.

  • BellaVoce

    Cami2210 cjdimplez Sameriah 99

    Submissive is an interesting word, Cami2210.  I know it gets some folk all riled up and i used to be one of those people!  LOL  

    For me I don’t equate submissive with weak but rather flexible, able to relax…able to yield to another’s leading. Submissive doesn’t have to mean doormat – although that’s how the wanna be alphas treat it.  When I submit it’s like I’m saying “Baby, I trust you and I know you got this, so I’m gonna sit back and let you do your thing”.

    You know what’s funny though, my alpha love interest LOVES that I’m in a position of power and authority.  I wear my power well, as does he and I think we will make one hell of a couple because of it.  In some matters, say financial, he is stronger and more experienced…I will have to submit to him to some degree but in terms of people skills, I’m definitely the stronger one… we submit to one another depending on the situation at work.

    I think you are right though, if he’s TRULY alpha, he will not be threatened by a woman’s strength.

  • zipporah

    BWC zipporah lily ot valley Christelyn  Robin1 i guess the COUNTERPART are women who go into CRAFT STORES and buy fabric for quilts.etc..
    THERE ARE some REALLY CUTE FABRICS!
    @;^D

  • Cami2210

    BellaVoce Cami2210 cjdimplez Sameriah 99 I see submission as something that happens when you let a man take care of things for you.  I don’t identify as being submissive because I only am in relation to a man who wants to take care of me, not as a personality trait.  There are a lot of women (people pleasers) who are submissive in general, and I don’t want to be lumped in with them and their values.

  • BellaVoce

    Cami2210 BellaVoce cjdimplez Sameriah 99

    I agree with you there….I’m not a people pleaser either.

  • onmywayup

    BWC Whatever happened to him?

  • Mulatta y Nativa

    You lucked out! THAT is the kind of man I dream about – not threatened by a woman of a higher position and wants you to succeed! Best wishes 🙂

  • ChocolateDiva

    Holla about it girl! Displayed competency is the key. So many makes whine about a woman needing to submit to them without realizing that they have NEVER given her a reason to trust him or his judgement.
    I do disagree about alpha makes and alpha females. I am definitely an alpha female but within that I know when not to challenge a man. I will walk all over most men but when faced with a true alpha I know to fall the @$; in line. It’s automatic because like u said you can feel an alphas presence.

  • Mulatta y Nativa

    Ugh I feel your pain! It’s so hard not to tell dudes these days to grow a pair -_- I’ve got stacks of man-cards I had to pull!

  • ChocolateDiva

    Some women like to hold a mans balls in hand. I’ve waitressed and the worst was a woman who told me her husbands order. When I turned to him and asked what kind of meat he wanted in his breakfast burrito she still answered for him. Then when I brought the check she reached over the table and barked ” I’ll take that” we were at a hotel so all he had to do was write the last name and room number. She wouldn’t even let him do that. Smh. And she was a middle aged WW just in case anyone wondered. They had 2 young sons who are growing up in that dynamic.

  • brownbeautUK

    Rexy012 Beautiful. Exactly what I’d love to have in the future x

  • PaoloP

    BellaVoce Rexy012 jjelsewear

    On Saturday, I had lunch with the widow of a cousin.  She and my cousin had gotten married after each had been widowed following 40+ year marriages. Although our cousin  was husband #2, with a gleam in her eye, this 88 year old woman told us that he was indeed the love of her life. 
    I wish you to be similarly blessed.

  • New Guest

    onmywayup BWC 
    Unfortunately, it looks like he deleted his livefyre account. I am sadden by that. I really miss reading his posts.

  • AndreWebb

    I had a woman who thought I was undeserving too because I was nice and didn’t challenge her so she got with another dude who’s beaten her twice, but she’s quite submissive to him, guess he was more deserving, smh I get what ur saying but some women couldnt tell a good man if he fell from heaven!

  • wri316

    Did someone turn the heat on because it automatically got hot in here! LOL. It’s funny because so many men talk about being an Alpha male but it is so true…a real Alpha male never has to say it. You simply know it.

    Now someone, please pass me a fan!

  • The last paragraph is extremely important. Due to older relatives setting a bad example, many women have grown up to believe violence + infidelity = alpha. They can’t tell the difference between an abuser and an alpha male, or the difference between a philanderer and a man with a high sex drive.

  • starlightbubbles27

    StarStroy LOL Same, I wanna know where I find these men too

  • babygirl6

    It’s nothing like being with someone who knows what to do and how to do it., the alpha male doesn’t beg for attention his swag automatically demands it without even saying a word.

  • Missymiss

    I do not care for “alpha” males. They are entirely too controlling or “dominating” for my taste. The thought of having someone else make decision on my behalf such as ordering for me at a restaurant, just seems like a miserable existence. I say miserable existence because being with an “alpha” male requires me to hide who I truly am.

  • Clairebebe24

    Been with an alpha male does entirely mean that you have to hide yourself, on the contrary a true alpha male loves a who knows who she is and what she wants and does not hide it

  • Missymiss

    Clairebebe24 
    Alpha males prefer passive women who tolerate being dominated. I have no desire or interest in being dominated. The mere thought of it is insufferable. You said “being with an alpha male doesn’t entirely mean that you have to hide yourself.” The problem with that statement is word entirely. The word entirely implies that I do indeed need to hide certain aspects of my personality. If I am hiding certain aspects of who I am, I am not truly being myself. Not being able to be myself is a problem.

    You also stated that “a true alpha male loves a woman who knows who she is and what she wants and does not hide it.” I am unsure whether or not that statement is true but I do know that regardless of what she wants, at the end of the day, an alpha male usually wants his woman to succumb to his desires. Actually, catering to the man’s desires and bearing his children is really the only role or purpose of the female in that type of relationship.

  • MissChristieNC

    Missymiss My Alpha Male orders for me, but he orders what I want after we have talked about it. After we have been together a few years, he may order for me completely, based on my tastes, but that would be the exception, not the rule. Also, I hide nothing with my Alpha Male. I am a professional, run a business, manage my kids, I am always “on”, with him, I get to step back a bit. We talk, I express my opinions on EVERYTHING, but he makes the decisions. It works for us because he has proven himself worthy of my trust. I trust him to be in charge, to take the lead, a role that he does not take lightly.

  • Vera Maria

    Wow… there must be hundreds of women that are PERFECT for the alpha male. There are lots of women without their own life and who’d be submissive to the bone. Umm… oh or do you mean you want a nurturing, happy woman? Then remember, Mr. Alpha, she needs her own life, including her friends or her charity or her animals. And this woman often has her own head. Like I have. Oh, and I’ve turned the head of an “alpha male” who is married to a yay sayer and he is quite unhappy. I can provide him light and happiness but I could never do that shut into a cave. And remember: diamonds don’t make a girl truly happy. She needs warmth, and a vision on which on to work.. And yes, she can be submissive, but this has to be a very small part in her life. Maybe restricted to the bedroom. Are you really an alpha or are you like a very young alpha? 😉 regards

  • Maddy Aliprandi

    Don’t use the term radical feminism unless you know what it means. The term radical in this sense means to pull something up by the roots and examine it. Radicalis (latin) = forming the root. This is a version of feminism which engages with the very foundations of social organization. It focuses on the idea that oppression on the basis of sex, is the most fundamental source of inequality in society. That this oppression manifests itself in the systematic subordination of women through the existence and maintenance of patriarchal structures. It does not in your words about “superiority shift to women over men” but about recognising that the inequality stems very deep. It is not about the superiority of woman at all, it is about find equality by looking at the root of the problem.

  • dessy handayani

    I am currently dating an alpha male, he is always in control of everything, he makes decision, and most of the time he’s busy chasing his dream, once he comes back he will be very loving to me, I love the way he treats me and I love his dominant manner. 😊