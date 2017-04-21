IMPORTANT: Anti-Defamation Project Update and Tips for Online Security from NCIS

Text “NCIS” + your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

“Tip Submit” Android and iPhone App (select NCIS as agency)

NCIS Hotline 1.877.579.3648

Web, text, and smartphone reporting is anonymous.

To learn how to submit a tip via the NCIS Text, Web,and Smartphone App Tip Line, scan the QR code with your smartphone or visit www.ncis.navy.mil.

If you cannot report to NCIS, notify your security of cer, supervisor, or command. Per DoDD 5240.06, they are required to notify NCIS within 72 hours.

NCIS may pay rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest or the prevention of certain felony crimes.