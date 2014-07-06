Beyond Black & White

Interracial Friendly States, City by City, County by County!

I’m working on a master list NEVER BEEN DONE before (not sure why, tho) on an interracial dating blog. Back when I co-work Swirling, we created a list of interracial-friendly cities and states, and some of them were not really a surprise–Los Angeles and pretty much all of California, parts of Texas, some fly over states, and swaths of regions on the East Coast and South. But…we went really general. So today I thought to myself, “Self, why not pool from the incredible IR community you’re connected to and get really specific?! By the way, Self, you need to really wash your hair and you smell like soup.” 

So I’m off building the MASTER IR-FRIENDLY LIST of CITIES, COUNTIES, NEIGHBORHOODS and TOWNSHIPS that you can feel free to pursue employment, real estate, and vacation spots and know for certain that no one will throw stones, harass you, or otherwise make you feel miserable. It’s also an awesome list for the single girls and gents who are contemplating relocation.

So here’s the working list. I’m working with the folks at InterracialDating.com to create some sort of info graphic or interactive map because we both just love you guys to pieces.

So do me a favor, folks. Look at the list and feel free to confirm, deny, vehemently debate, agree, disagree, or add your city, county, state or township along with a reason or two why it’s a good place for us to plant some roots.

Swirl-Friendly Cities

Oak Park, IL
Temecula, CA
Hampton Roads, VA
Austin, TX
Fairfax County, VA
Mount Airy, PA (predominately black—might not be a fit)
Louden County, VA
Tarrant County Arlington, TX
Maple Shade, NJ
Fredericksburg, Stafford County, Virginia
Denton, TX
Long Island, NY
Manhattan, NY
New Haven, CT
 Coventry, CT
Riverside, CA
Bay City, MI
Lefferts Garden, Brooklyn
Maplewood, NJ
Arlington, TX
Las Vegas, NV
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
Pittsburgh, PA
Irvine, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Stockton, CA
Chapel Hill, Carrboro NC
Ann Arbor, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Ferndale,MI
Phoenix, AZ
Denver, CO
Fairfield County, CT
Porter Ranch, CA
Corona, CA
Dayton, OH
Seattle, WA
Pensacola, FL
Honolulu, HI
St. Louis, MO
San Diego, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Tulsa, OK (?)
Monclair, NJ
Newark Ohio
Aurora, CO
Colorado Springs, Greeley, Boulder, and Longmont, CO
Washington Park, Stapleton, South Denver, and Thornton, CO
Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, NC
St. Petersburg, Florida
Plantation FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Vancouver, WA
Portland, OR
Myrtle Beach, SC
Berkley County, West Virginia
Boston, MA (really?)
Plano, TX
Sacramento, CA
Columbus, OH
Nashville, TN (ask Whitney)
Moorhead, Minnesota
Rogers, AR
Jacksonville Florida
Elkhart IN
Newark, DE
New Orleans, LA
Orlando, FL
South Haven, MI
Muskegon, MI
Charlotte, NC
Kannapolis, NC
San Antonio, TX
Raleigh, NC
Jersey City, NJ
Minneapolis, MN
Cerritos, CA
Long Beach, CA
Tampa, FL
Louisville, KY
Kalamazoo County, Michigan
Baton Rouge, LA
 Biloxi, MS
Lynchburg, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Norwalk, CA
San Tan Valley, AZ
Decatur Illinois
White Bear Lake, MN
Cleveland, OH
Polk County, FL
Greater West Palm Beach, FL
Anaheim, CA
Reading, PA
Daytona Beach, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Moline, IL
Kent,OH
Morgantown, WV
Columbus, OH
Canton, OH
Miami, FL
Hanford, CA
Placervile, CA
Newburgh, NY
Wasilla, Alaska
Waterloo, Iowa
Homerville, GA
Moorhead, MN
Rogers, AR
Elmira, NY (called Zebratown)
Newington, CT
Decatur, AL
Miami Dade, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Baytown, TX
Lexington, KY
Houston, TX (I’m skeptical)
Antioch, CA
Sandusky, OH
Woodstock, GA
Savannah, GA
St. Louis, MO
Muskegon, MI
Lancaster, PA
Birmingham, AL (really?!)
Columbia, MO
South Haven, Michigan
Smithfield, VA
Tacoma, WA
Atlanta, GA
Racine, WI
Rochester, NY

 

  • Camden14

    I agree with San Antonio. I definitely see numerous interracial couples and families here, especially since we have a strong military presence. Love it…..

  • friendlyvisiter

    Does this apply to only black women non black men? Cause I’m thinking that Oakland and Houston might be on there due to the large Latino populations because Latinos and whites tend to date each other quite often even though that’s not always considered interracial, and I don’t know if I would consider Louisville KY or not I live there and rarely see IRR unless it’s BMWW or Hispanic male and white female

  • Brenda55

    Mount Airy, PA (predominately black—might not be a fit)

    Gonna correct you here.

    Mt Airy is a neighborhood in the city of Philadelphia. It is also not majority black but pretty much even. Mt Airy boasts a highly educated population. It has been nick named the “Ph.D Ghetto” for that reason. A beautiful walk able community of large stone houses and well landscaped lawns. 

    Swirl Friendly?  Are you kidding me? HELL YES.  It is one of the places Keith and I hang out. IRR of all varieties. The neighborhood looks like a Loving Day celebration every day. 

    Philadelphia Pa  and the inner ring suburbs is very Swirl Friendly.  You trip over IRRs all over and not just in the more affluent communities. Lots of WM/AW couples. BM/WW couples are also numerous but I am not seeing as many around as I have in the past. Very few BM/AW couples.  WM/BW couples are exploding.  They are all over the city and burbs.

    Philly is a city of neighborhoods.  There are a few that are racially diverse. There are also many where one race predominates. You will find IRRs in all of them. It is the make up of those IRR that will differ. 

    You will see fewer IRR couples the farther you get away from the large cities in the state. We have been all over Pa. and have never felt threatened. The more rural area you might get a stare but that is about it.

  • KendraTaylor

    So Sacramento, CA is one of the most diverse cities in CA (it’s my hometown, Whoop whoop!). Some areas are racially predisposed (i.e you might find a neighborhood that is mostly Latino or Black or Russian), but generally if you’re in an IR no one’s going to bat an eye. . I never lived in Vegas, but I was told during my stay there  by everyone I came in contact  with that I looked great with my French friend, despite the fact that we were not a couple. If you have the money to afford the lifestyle, no one’s going to care about who you’re with in the City of Sin

  • Brenda55

    To help in this effort check out these sites in order to get demographic information.

    http://www.city-data.com/

    http://www.bestplaces.net/

  • MySmile

    I think this is a great idea!! The hard part is that even though some of these areas pop up multiple times and are truly great places, a lot of this is going to be based on individual experiences or isolated events….Sometimes it’s subjective and there are other factors like the age, educational level, etc of men that you have dated or are looking to date….Plus, unfortunately, some of these areas are good for other interracial combos but not bw/ wm so there’s a huge difference there…but I still think this is an excellent idea, especially since we can explain/clarify in the comments to help make the list more accurate.

  • Great list! I’m sure you have seen me vouch for many cities in South Florida here on this site before but after living here 21yrs, the instant change in seeing an increase in WM/BW coupling the last two years has been great to see. From Midtown Miami, Wynwood Miami, South Beach, to the suburbs of Pembroke Pines, to posh Boca, to the old school area of Plantation, I see a good amount of that coupling. I wouldn’t recommend Weston, Coral Springs, Cooper City,and the suburbs in Miami. Brickell in Miami is very up and coming for many young professionals (the city is planned to be the little NY) not a lot of black people there yet, but a lot of European/International men live there so it’s been a hit for me too.

  • MySmile

    As for Greensboro/High Point/Winston Salem, NC- I went to college in Greensboro and currently live there (til I move to Austin), and in my experience, though it’s not the worst place, it is most certainly not the best place. Most of the guys I’ve dated were from somewhere else in the country (or even just in the state).  There is a bit of an artist/ hippie subculture here (but that’s moreso a benefit for artists and gay guys than black women….here anyway), so I that
    can make it a little better..but I still don’t think it’s a good place for young
    women looking for non black men to date. A lot of people here in their
    20s, who are actually dateable, are in a serious relationship, engaged, or married and this can be
    extremely frustrating as a single girl…Unless you are looking to date a
    45 year old, or someone who is already divorced and/or has children…. Even my white friends here from other cities (even in NC) or parts of the country have expressed this sentiment. The main places to meet young single guys is while out downtown,  online, and meetup groups..though half of those guys are in a relationship too! A lot of young people do online dating here..and it seems they don’t have much luck. Sure, there are a few colleges around here, but it doesn’t seem to make too much of a difference. Most people don’t seem to stay long after they graduate. 
    A lot of people here come from surrounding towns that are not very progressive. A lot
    of young guys will look but they won’t say anything..They have too many hangups and they’re too scared about what their family and friends would think. I
    will see the occasional black woman/white man couple either downtown, by my University, or
    in the more affluent areas. I’ve never gotten seriously harassed or anything, just looks (mostly out of curiosity) so it’s not bad if you already have someone and you live in a nice area. Greensboro also doesn’t seem to be a very up and coming city… It looks as though it’s seen better days, and there are a lot of homeless people here. I wouldn’t suggest moving here expecting to find love.

    A friend from California and I were talking about how dating sucks down here for black women. She said over there, if you’re friendly and you look good, you get attention. I said down here, you could be damn near perfect and still not get that much attention. This is not saying I don’t get any attention from non black men, but I don’t see this as the best place for me to thrive and feel celebrated.

  • MySmile

    I’ve heard Asheville, NC is a decent place. It’s a very open minded part of NC. I’ve dated a guy from Asheville and I have a good friend from there…lots of artist and musicians..very liberal..

    As
    far as Kannapolis, NC….I don’t think I can agree with that. My ex and
    some of his family lived in Kannapolis, so I spent a lot of time
    there….and it was mainly a nothing town on the outskirts of
    Charlotte…and I’m not saying that because it’s small…there’s really
    just nothing there. A lot of middle aged people and families. If you are
    looking for young, single, educated men i would advise you to look
    elsewhere.

    Chapel Hill is a College Town, Raleigh,
    and the triangle area in NC is a diverse area with a lot of colleges and
    educated people, so I can see why that’s on there. I’m from Charlotte, NC (kind of) and it seems like a better place for black women and
    interracial dating than the triad (Greensboro/hp/Winston). It’s
    the 2nd or 3rd banking capital of the U.S., and there are a lot of
    people there from somewhere else. It’s a very up and coming place.

     I’m surprised
    Atlanta is on this list…maybe it’s on there for black men and white
    women…I heard that is one of the worst places for black women
    interested in non black men because there are a lot of black people,
    women, and gay guys.

    I’m surprised to see Birmingham on this list. I only lived there as a child in the 90s, but there was still a lot of racism…

  • Karla

    MySmile I heard the same about Asheville too.

  • UnlimitedBeauty

    Camden14 True, but most of the relationships that I are usually BM/WW or BM/HW (Hispanic). I’m not saying that you won’t see the occasional BW/WM relationships but they are not very common and it’s not a place I would move to as a single woman.

  • Glad to see Myrtle Beach, SC and Savannah, GA listed because we’re heading down that way for vacation!

    I can verify Raleigh, NC is IR-friendly.  Hubby and I have lived here close to 20 years and haven’t had any problems.  We met at college here in Raleigh and just felt comfortable settling here to raise our family.  In our part of town, you will actually see more BW/WM interracial couples than any other, across various age ranges.  I would probably add Cary, NC to the list as well due to its proximity and similarity to Raleigh.  
    My close friend from college (BW) lives in the Greensboro/High Point area with her husband (WM) and 5 children.  They’ve been living in that area for as long as we’ve been in Raleigh.  As far as I know, they’ve never had any problems and seem content to stay in the area (they passed up an opportunity to move to Denver to stay there).
    Another suggested add would be Wrightsville Beach, NC.  We vacation there frequently and have always felt comfortable.  I just love it!

  • Karla MySmile Me, three!  Hope to visit Asheville to attend a bluegrass festival and to take the kids to the Biltmore.

  • BWC

    Reaching_100 
    Hi Reaching,  Do you know anything about Weeki Wachee?  We are looking at places there online. (we are in MD now).  My sweetie has friends that retired in Wachula but that seems a bit rural for me.

  • MySmile

    The Working Home Keeper Karla MySmile I’ve only been to Asheville once and it was to visit the Biltmore when I was younger. Even then, the city seemed like a beautiful place.

  • Brenda55

    CelineNicole
    You are correct however a lot is changing in that area.
    For those not familiar. Chestnut Hill is one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the state of Pa.  We are talking old Philadelphia money i.e. from the Mayflower. That community is in the Northwest section of Philly.  Mt Airy is the next community over.  People priced out of CH tend to settle there. Homes run the gambit of $350( for a handy man’s special) to well over a million.

    Next neighborhood is Germantown. Another old community with Revolutionary War roots. The Battle of Germantown was fought there. This community has seen better days however it is on the up swing with the western part of the neighborhood ( the part closest to Mt. Airy) in full gentrification mode. Lot of people priced out of Brooklyn NY are moving there interestingly enough. 

    It is the eastern part that is still dicey and even that is improving with investors snapping up properties for rehab and sale. Germantown is still heavily AA and working class to poor hence some of the ‘tude one gets if one is a WM/BW couple.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    I live in South Florida as well and you’re right most areas that was mention is very IRR friendly.  I work in downtown Miami and I’ve came across a lot of European/International men that have hit on me!:)

  • Keioni

    Hampton Roads, VA is not a city but an area that consist of about 7 cities including Virginia Beach, VA which is also on the list. Being a very military area I would agree it is pretty swirl friendly but that depends on where you live. Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Newport News are but Hampton, Portsmouth, and Newport News might be less so. Overall I would agree with having it on the list.

  • MySmile

    Keioni Yeah my dad’s side of the family lives in Hampton, VA and I don’t see a lot of bw/wm couples there when I visit..I barely even saw bm/ww…I don’t live there though, so take my words with a grain of salt.

  • Keioni

    MySmile Keioni
    I think it might appear so but it can be deceiving since it is a military town. Many of the IR couples might have met elsewhere and moved there for the military. IR partnerships are pretty popular in the military but it is mostly AW/WM, AW/BM, or WW/BM.

  • MySmile

    I just realized that this may sound negative or like I have a bad attitude towards dating lol… but I really don’t think I do. I definitely have my issues, but I like to think I’m friendly and approachable, and I was never one of those “all men are dogs” girls, no matter how much I get hurt…I hate when girls do that…I’m just telling it from my experience in Greensboro… I’m actively doing something to change my situation (moving to Austin, not just for dating though!). I’m also not saying all people in the area suck and you will never have any luck haha..
    I’ve done some dating (not many relationships, but dating) but I am just being realistic about why this doesn’t seem to be a good place for me and a few others have said the same. Most guys here seem too hesitant.  I know some bw/wm couples who met in college but I’m out of college now, so obviously that didn’t happen for me haha and that’s totally fine (not rushing it!). I know I need to work on myself too. It seems like a college town, but really my university was a lot of girls and gay men, the other big university in town is an HBCU, and there are a couple of really small colleges so it’s not like it’s dripping with 20 something guys. There seem to be a lot of engineers here for some reason, though.. I was seeing one for a little while….I was just saying  there does not seem to be a large pool of single, eligible men under 35 and there are better areas (even in the south) for interracial dating for bw (whether it’s casual dating or relationships!). I’m sure it would be a decent place for families. I think bw can manage to have some type of dating life here, but  to be completely honest, I want to be somewhere with a smorgasbord of non black men open to dating me. 😀 Austin, here I come!

  • mim86

    Please please please be skeptical of Houston. Seriously. Don’t move here to swirl. Great jobs here, but not the place for BW looking to interracially date.  I live here. And it is only swirl friendly, for the most part, for BM. In high school, in the burbs, in malls, you could find dozens of BM with WW or HW but I am not sure I ever saw it the other way around. Between like 1999 and like 2004, I remember keeping a running count of BW/WM relationships I would see in public in my head, and I dont think I ever got beyond 4 or 5. It might be getting better, but BW/WM are still rare and few between. A lot of the WM here are very scared to disappoint mommy and daddy with a black woman, and A LOT of the black men are color struck like whoa, and date out. And hispanic men tended to date their own.  The white men who do date out usually date hispanic/latina women. Most of my life here, I have felt invisible to white men.  Many don’t see us as a choice they can make, so they don’t even bother to look at us.  At all.

    Austin is a lot more liberal of a city and I know black women dating out there, so that might be a good place to be, but do not come to Houston specifically to swirl. You would have to really hustle.

  • MySmile I thought the information you gave was great!  If I was a single BW looking to date IR and considering GSO, I would want to know exactly the things you said.  My friends that live in High Point (BW/WM) were already married when they moved to the area.  But, haven’t had any problems as a BW/WM couple with bi-racial children living in the area.

  • FriendsofJay

    I can vouch for Pittsburgh, but I was surprised to see Reading and Lancaster on the list. But even in my redneck area, swirling is growing——much to the chagrin of the older population.  Only a couple of weeks ago I heard an older woman use the term “darky.”  I almost laughed out loud.  I’d only heard that word in old movies about the old south.

  • tamitay

    Spokane, WA is very swirly.  We’ve been married 24 years and our bi-racial children are in interracial relationships.  So our whole family is one big swirl.  There are many interracial couples in this city and many bi-racial children.  Nobody bats an eye.  It’s a common sight.

  • ldunklin

    mim86 I agree with our comment.  It is getting better.  I am dating a WM and know of three marriages of BW/WM.  I attend a very white church and the three marriages came from that church.  My guy attended but left.  It seems as if WM of Houston are curious but when it comes down to it, are afraid of their parents and end up dating WW or HW.

  • MaryumMD

    I’m a native Austinite and have lived in Austin my entire life. I’ve been in many interracial relationships and am currently married to someone who is of a different race. Austin in general has a very welcoming vibe and is accepting of many things, including interracial relationships. I’ve never felt like I was out of place or should feel bad about dating outside of my race. I think every city in some respects will have its cluster of people who disagree with things like this, and that’s just the inevitable part of life. Overall, you have a fair assumption that Austin should be included in this list.

  • Naomi2

    Atlanta – absolutely NOT! LOL

    Charlotte – unless the IRR other than BM/WW were in hibernation, I didn’t see any.  My sister-in-law stated that she dated WM before she married my step-brother.  Of course, I never saw any of this b/c I didn’t know her before she started dating my step-brother.  I felt that Charlotte was still a little “old south” socially in this way.

  • qjonesatl3

    LOL i have no freaking idea how Woodstock , GA got put on there thats a freaking fib from the pit of hell. maybe roswell GA . You find black men white women. Woodstock is just getting developed some , but its full of rednecks and just white ppl wanting to get away from anything ethnic like.

  • ElenaCarter

    I’m a little surprised to not see San Diego on the list. Is there something I don’t know about it? I am pretty grateful for this list though since I’ve lived in CA all my life and have this desire to move around but a fear as to where I could go without the worry of people not being as open minded as where I am now.

  • BWC

    Maybe there needs to be a subcategory specifically for BW/WM.

  • Cam7877

    My fiancé and I, both met on an online dating site back in last winter. She is from Fort Wayne, Indiana and I am from Philadelphia.  

    Surprisingly in the year 2014, both Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, are not idea areas for interracial relationships.  I can truly attest to this, because both my finance and I, experienced it all the time.  This was particularly noticeable when we would dine out in downtown Indy.  Some of the reactions we noticed ranged from stares to people (both Caucasian men and women) shaking their heads in disbelief with a scowl look.  This was often from the older generation not so much from the younger generation.

    Subsequently, racism was one of the main reasons why fiancé decided to move out of Indy.  We both agreed that it would be in the best interest of our relationship to move to a liberal area of the U.S. where it was progressive in its thinking.  After several visits to Philadelphia, and showing her the new areas where the “millennials” are moving to; such as Northern Liberties, Queen Village, Bella Vista, and FIshtown—she was open to the idea of moving out of Indy and moving to the Philadelphia area.  However, the hurdle she faced was getting her license to practice Dentistry in Pennsylvania.  Finally, two months ago she passed her boards, and is now licensed to practice in Pennsylvania.  She recently landed a job in Harrisburg.  The move to Harrisburg is a temporary one, as once her contract is up after a year, she will be moving to Philadelphia area.  To not only be closer to me, but also to move to a racially open environment where citizens are open to interracial couples. 

    Sadly, as my fiancé and I, were watching T.V. last night.  She noticed an article on her Facebook wall discussing racial tension in her home town of Fort Wayne, IN.  Unfortunately, several degenerates spray painted the Martin Luther King Bridge with racial slurs.  Interesting enough, the slurs condemned interracial couples or mixing.  Needless to say, my fiancé turn to me and stated how she was glad to move out of the “small town” way of thinking in Indiana.  And looks forward to the progressive forward thinking of Philadelphia.

    To conclude, often times we openly talk about race with each other.  It is this same openness that has made our relationship strong.

    To anyone interested in reading the article that was mentioned above, there is a link below for you to review.  For anyone looking to establish a healthy interracial relationship it might be in your best interest to move to areas that are more socially accepted to interracial dating.  One thing I found helpful is looking at how that state voted in the last couple of years.  If the state voted Red, then this could indicate there some parts of the population who are not progressive in their thinking, and are not open to interracial dating.  However, if the state voted blue, then there is good possibility that a certain part of the population are open to interracial dating.

    http://www.indianasnewscenter.com/news/local/Vandals-Deface-MLK-Jr-Bridge-With-Racist-Slurs-265972971.html?vid=a

  • JemITO

    qjonesatl3

  • JemITO

    MySmile Atlanta is very swirl friendly for black women. My friends and I have had no problem meeting/dating/marrying men of other colors. Plus there are a ton of families here as well. And the gay guy comment only applies if you’re looking for black men. Gay white men are “out” and not hiding it.

  • Christelyn

    ElenaCarter It’s there!

  • ElenaCarter

    Christelyn  ElenaCarter Oh good! Must have just scanned through too quickly!

  • sunflowerraven

    @KendraTaylor Yep I totally agree with ya about Sacramento being pretty diverse! I love it and it’s continuing to grow! So many IR couples too! I was pleasantly shocked to see Placerville, CA on the list! Maybe because I love that place so much LOL. But anyways I visit up there few times a year and the most times I see IR couples is during the month of October at Apple Hill for all the fall and Halloween events. Its so much fun!

  • sunflowerraven

    By the way Christelyn thanks for doing this! I traveled parts of the world but sadly never really across the US. My boyfriend has ventured across the nation and he had a blast doing it! We want to plan a trip together soon and I always wondered which areas where IR friendly out of CA. Now I know. 🙂 Yay!

  • TracyWilliams2

    Birmingham swirl friendly? It depends on who you ask. Definitely more bm/ww couples than bw/wm. It seems more in the suburban parts (Hoover, Trussville, yes Trussville) than in Birmingham proper. Also younger (under 40-45) crowd.

  • gooliegirl2000

    Brenda55 I agree! I am a black girl who lives right outside of west philadelphia in the suburbs and there has been an incredible increased of IRR and I feel like it’s a great range of all different types of couples!

  • Brenda55

    AniceYantez FriendsofJay
    Sorry but that Amish Mafia show is about as real as a three headed quarter.

  • marie_christine2

    Bummer Chicago isn’t there, but no big surprise, you don’t see many of us there.  But it was nice to see Oak Park made the list, and that’s only 20 minutes from where I live.  We will have to make a trip for dinner or something soon.  Thanks for this list, I think it will come in handy for so many!  As always Christelyn, nice job and keep on doing what you’re doing!

  • Gijou

    Temecula, CA, Riverside, CA, Antioch, CA, Placervile, CA, Hanford, CA . . .  I grew up in California . . . . given the fact that most of these places politically very conservative (Tea Party and vocally anti Obama doesn’t mean love can’t find away) . . .  and a fair amount of the population in some of these cities is mostly white . . .  kinda hard to believe “they are down with the swirl” . . . . Riverside maybe . . .that being said must be I would guess given the population more Latino/White as versus Black/White, Black/Latino relationships.

  • kelmo214

    Additions: Frisco, TX , Plano TX, and Richardson, TX.  People are moving here in droves because of the economy and good schools. Very interracial friendly. 

    Mt. Airy, PA-I used to live right next, and it is very diverse and interracial friendly. Probably the most diverse neighborhood in Philly. If I move back, it will be to this area. 

    St. Louis, MO-I grew up here in the 80s, and did not notice much. However, whenever I have gone back, I have not gotten a good vibe. For example, I stopped to get gas a couple of years ago on my way to the airport. A man at the pump next to me just stared at me as if to intimidate me. No smile, just staring. It was uncomfortable. There are probably some suburban areas that are okay, but for the most part I don’t think it is too friendly.

  • Christelyn

    Gijou Trust me, they are. I live in Temecula. While it’s staunchly conservative, they are NOT staunchly racist. Conservative does not = racist.

  • Christelyn

    JemITO qjonesatl3 Good to know! We’ll adjust the list accordingly.

  • Browncow

    Christelyn  Gijou Thank you. We’ve been brainwashed into thinking that ALL conservatives are racists or all racists are conservatives which is so NOT true.

  • ShataviaWhitaker

    I was starting to get a little worried when I didn’t see Atlanta until the end. I lived in New York for 14 years before I moved to the the suburbs of Atlanta. And i never saw such a large number of interracial couples in the big apple than I witness in atl. Most of my friends are in an interracial relationship or have been in one.
    That being said, I believe that this is due to younger generations becoming more lenient towards the matter and also circumstances they find themselves in. My high school was filled with interracial couples as well as my university, however both were considered the most diverse schools, ethnicity-wise, in the county and state respectively. I assume that swirling would not be such abnormal behavior in this circumstance. And although metro Atlanta is demographically diverse, there are several neighborhoods and counties that have a majority of one race over others, this they may stick with there own. This may cause people to believe swirling doesn’t exist.
    But swirling is very much alive in Atlanta, as I have seen and experienced it firsthand.

  • Christelyn

    Browncow Christelyn  Gijou Seriously! Most of the white men married to black women on this site are Republican or Independent and conservative. Contrary to what folks might think, men like this tend to be very open to judging people based on shared values. My husband is fiscally conservative and is a registered Democrat. I’ve seen more racism, honestly, from hipster liberals who perpetuate the soft bigotry of low expectations.

  • Christelyn

    ShataviaWhitaker I’m seeing a big change in that regard as well. So glad all those gorgeous and talented women are opening up and dating a rainbeau instead of chasing after the IBM’s are are just putting some of these chicks in rotation.

  • Christelyn

    BWC I’m doing that offline. I’m going to do a general list, and one specifically tailored for BW/non-black men pairings.

  • Christelyn

    @The Working Home Keeper @MySmile Shelbi, can you FB message me your list of NC cities and counties so I can update the list? Thanks!

  • Christelyn

    MySmile EXACTLY! I wants it to be reader-generated and reader-approved. The cities with the consensus would stay, some would be added, others taken off or put on the “maybe list.”

  • Christelyn

    Okay New Orleans is very close to being booted off the list. Not so swirl-friendly? Can people confirm? Is it more open to BM/non-black women or other racial combos?

  • Gijou

    Good to know. I’ve visited some of the winery’s in the area . . . very peaceful place. As for the faux liberal hipsters, I’m in total agreement. An I’ll say this I feel most conservatives who aren’t racist are more in touch with their feelings, I feel a fair amount of faux liberal hipsters prove “de Nile” ain’t only in Eygpt!

  • khalilk

    You also a great deal of interracial dating in military towns.

  • ShanaeShayChapman

    kelmo214 Agreed, about St Louis, I’m from there and lived there 23 years, still very segregated city. North is black, South is white and latino and some blacks. Took my boyfriend to STL last year to visit family and constantly got unpleasant looks and stares, and verbal harassment. A BW, walking, actually had the audacity to scream, “Why are you with that white man?’ as we rode in a slick white Camero down a major street (definitely jealous). Overall STL is ok with WW and BM and used to seeing this pair but to be a BW/WM couple in this town is hard and rarely seen.

    Boston- I currently live here and have lived here for the past 4 years. A college town, so more open and more BW/WM couples here. Definitely still get the stank eye mostly from BM, and BW here not very open to IR dating, but I think it is changing. Several friends have asked me about IR dating and a few have actually done it since our talks. Some stares from whites/blacks (especially BM), but more subtle verbal attacks may occur (a BM saying under his breath I was a disgrace while my bf and I walked down a street, only loud enough for me to hear), but then again racism and intra-racisim is more subtle up North anyway, people may try to appear sophisticated, but secretly hate seeing your IR relationship, so have to observe people, the truth always comes out.  

    Paris, France- Boyfriend and I went here on vacation a few weeks ago. Most BW/WM tolerant place I’ve been so far, many, many BW/WM couples and families. Melting pot, large number of immigrants and IR couples. No stank eye! Lol. Although I was only here for 10 days, wouldn’t mind going back to investigate!

  • kelmo214

    ShanaeShayChapman I agree completely about St. Louis. When I was a kid I would frequently get excluded from birthday parties, etc. Again, I know that was a while ago, but a lot of people that I know who still live there are somewhat closed minded. I lived in Webster Groves, and can remember walking home in the 7th grade and someone yelling the N-word at me for no reason. I will not return. I am adopted, and my parents are Caucasian, so people always stared, assumed that I got bussed in from the inner-city areas, etc. It was bad. So experience all sides of the spectrum, there are other places for couples/families to have peace. 

    Your info about Boston was interesting. Nice to know firsthand. I love the East Coast, and may return at some point. Texas is nice and relaxed, but I miss the nightlife, restaurants, arts, cabs, etc.

  • nyaw

    ShataviaWhitaker I agree nyc should not be on, it predominantly Asian woman and White guy interracial. once in 2 months I would one couple.

  • nyaw

    ShataviaWhitaker I never thought of Atlanta.

  • ShanaeShayChapman

    kelmo214 I know exactly where that is, I took college classes at Webster University. Yes, race relations have a long way to go in STL. 

    Do you know about Austin or Dallas? Are they swirl friendly?

  • AniceYantez

    Brenda55 AniceYantez FriendsofJay  LOL  I’m not saying that the show itself is real, but the biracial “character” Alan is.  I’m sure most of the stuff is/was staged for the show, but they definitely did face repercussions.  I know the Amish are very peaceful people and aren’t focused on race like non-Amish are.  They’re very peaceful and keep to themselves.  We haven’t done it yet, but I’m sure if we were to visit Amish country, we wouldn’t feel like we were unwanted.

  • sunflowerraven

    @Tammy_Ghalden I think this list contributes to both single WM and BM not just ones in IR pairs. It’s showing you places where singles can meet and greet without being stared at like its something out of this world. If I was single this is something I would love to know because then I would have a bigger advantage of meeting non BM.
    Also your right about these cities listed being more dominated by BM/WM couples. However, that’s not really a surprise since BM date out more than BW.

  • Law Wanxi

    Christelyn  BWC
    I’m just getting up in Tokyo and I read this. You should do some number crunching to eliminate both WW/BM and AW/WM. Well, to be honest, especially AW/WM, as that is the ‘new normal’ in places like Seattle and its suburbs, along with all of California. If all Black Women see are WW/BM and AW/WM, it is not indicative of swirl-friendliness for BW. I don’t know if your base data includes Latino/a’s, as the recently rising interest of Latinas for WM and AM also works against BW swirl.

    I’m working here for the next two weeks. As in, working. Not to worry, no State or Federal laws are being broken; no need for the US Government to hunt me down with a drone and kill me, and 20-30 innocent bystanders with a Hellfire missile. No actual fun is being had. It’s a business trip.

  • Law Wanxi

    Tammy_Ghalden
    Your last paragraph is spot on.

  • AniceYantez

    nyaw ShataviaWhitaker  I’m not too sure about that…  Years ago, I lived in Miami and met an Italian from Long Island through Match.com.  I ended up moving to LI.  It only lasted 6 months, but when I moved out, I continued to date (although mostly from Long Island).  I dated Cuban, a Greek from Brooklyn, Italian, Jewish and one WM who lived in Manhattan.  While I didn’t see a lot of IR couples, I can say that LI and NY were IR friendly for a single BW.  I even belonged to a Yahoo group of BW who have dated and were interested in dating IR.  The only “issue” was “weeding out” those who were secretly gay and/or bi and those who wanted you to experiment with other women…  LOL  NYers are FREAKY!

  • kelmo214

    Yes, I live in Dallas now. The cities I mentioned are suburbs. It is pretty low key, and interracial relationships are pretty common. Of course you may get looks from BMs, but people don’t really say anything. I have also seen several wm-bf relationships in Ft.Worth. It’s nice, and although I miss the east coast, it is nice to live somewhere that it does not really matter. I will say that some WMs are a little timid at first, but with the green light, it’s good. In Dallas, people are more concerned about if you have the same drives and goals rather than race. It can be pretentious at times, but it Hs not bothered me.
    Austin does not have as many black people, however the people are so laid back, that it does not really matter. It seems to have more going on bar-wise, and nightlife wise than Dallas.

  • Driving Miss Britt

    Christelyn  

    I would say cross both New Orleans and Baton Rouge off the
    list. Both of them aren’t that big when it comes to interracial dating to begin
    with from my perspective (though we would like to think of ourselves as a
    progression anything goes southern city, especially New Orleans, but for the most part
    people stick within their own racial group). I mean there are pockets of swirl but usually
    not very many with black women pairings.

  • mzsunshine

    I live in in central Florida, Weeki Wachee is very rural and may not be as swirl friendly as other parts of the Tampa Bay area.

  • Mo_Gemini

    kelmo214 I also live in Dallas………where do I need to hangout…..I am serious. Sometimes Dallas seems like it is stuck in the 50s to me.

  • Mo_Gemini

    Can anyone comment on Colorado?

  • Mo_Gemini

    Tammy_Ghalden I also agree  with last paragraph. I don’t think Texas in general is a good place for black women to swirl. I could be wrong. Maybe it is because I have not been successful.

  • Mo_Gemini

    mim86 Houston sounds like Dallas. BW/WM is still rare.

  • International_Responder

    Is it me or was Maryland completely shut out?  I lived there for several years during my
    early twenties, right out of college, and find myself longing for the diversity
    among couples that I was exposed to while there, so lacking here in the Midwest.  I was in Arlington, VA for a work related
    trip this past April and it served as a huge but refreshing reminder that there
    are regions of the country that are light years ahead where progressiveness is
    concerned.  As far as Maryland goes, some
    cities include Columbia, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Rockville, Timonium, The
    Gambrills, Odenton and these are just a few. Those named offer great schools, employment
    opportunities, and run the gamut as far as cost of living, additionally there’s
    an international flair particularly in the Montgomery County Maryland cities
    due to the abundance of folks that flock or are transferred to Washington, DC
    from around the world for jobs, and many DC employed folks head out to Maryland
    and Northern Virginia to live.

    Thanks everyone for the feedback regarding the West Coast, I
    have yet to venture out that way, but keep hearing really good things.

  • International_Responder

    mim86  “Seriously. I had to get a business plan in place.”…….hey we’ll do it for education and work, why not love right?

  • International_Responder

    MySmile A “smorgasbord”……..hey options are always great, especially when there are lots of them.

  • Brenda55

    AniceYantez Brenda55 FriendsofJay
    You are in for a treat if you ever do visit. Some of the best eating around.

    Some Amish have in the past and currently do adopt AA orphans to raise among them. Some decide to stay within those communities and some of course leave.  If I find the article on this I will post it.

    You are right in saying that the Amish are a peaceful people who pretty much keep to themselves.  I admire their off the grid quality of life and the simplicity with which they live it. I think that show is a disgrace and makes a mockery of these fine people.

  • nubianinthedesert

    I applaud the efforts at this list. I really do … but I think the fact of the matter is, there are men of other races interested in dating black women EVERYWHERE. Even when I was a high school and college student in Nebraska (yes, Nebraska!!!) I had white men who were interested. If you are in a smaller city, you might have to go online to find the guy but I just don’t think there are any cities where you’ll find not a single man who will be interested in dating a black woman. Of course, the larger, coastal cities will be more tolerant but here I am, smack dab in the middle of a Red State, and I have found love (and often see so many other sistas out with white or Hispanic men that my boyfriend and I joke that we should have worn our club T-shirts.) Just my two cents.

  • Keioni

    International_Responder
    Yes the DC-metro area (DMV) should definitely be on the list.

  • MySmile

    Christelyn sure, no problem!

  • Swirlgirl28

    Pensacola, Pembroke Pines? Nooooooo! That’s why people seem to think that Florida is a horrible place to swirl. You’re going to all of the wrong areas. Those are all of the WRONG towns to swirl in. Besides Orlando and Tampa; you want to stay away from that whole area. Orlando and Tampa are great and South Florida is safe; (Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and my area Port Saint Lucie, for a smaller town feel). However, Jacksonville, Sanford, Vero beach, Sebastian, all of Pinellas county and all of Pasco county are HORRIBLE! Just like Texas; there are certain places in Florida that are swirl friendly and others that I wouldn’t even spend 15 minutes in.  I was born and raised in Florida and have lived here all my life and trust me; you definetly want to stay away from the areas I’m warning you about.

  • juleah

    Driving Miss Britt Christelyn  
    I agree. New Orleans is not interracial friendly. I lived there for a little over two years and things are very much still segregated. Different ethnicities may work together but they are not romantically mixing together or even living in the same neighborhoods.

  • Brenda55

    Tammy_Ghalden
    “Most of these interracial dating sites are dominated by white women and black men. Just because a lot of black men and non-black women or white men and Hispanic and Asian women are hooking up from a particular city does not mean the city is great for single black women.”

    I do agree and yet more and more black women are meeting and marrying non-black men.  I met my husband 15 years ago under these less than forthcoming circumstances and we have men and women who have been married longer than I have who got together and are still going strong.  The Lovings did it under much more challenging times and there were black women and white men couples who met and married decades before.

    Right now I do not think that this is a good idea to make this an exclusively black women/white man IRR list.  I am of the opinion that IRR friendly for one type means IRR friendly for most. Some of us are in various stages of relationships, some of us have kids and would like this kind of information when it comes to where we travel and spend our entertainment and housing dollars and make decisions as to where to put down roots and send the kids to school.  

    This is about more than single black women getting dates.  It is about gathering information that has been ignored by those who collect it and feature it to promote their local communities.  Being IRR friendly can and should be a selling point for the increasing number of IRR couples and families of all types out there.  Remember we are now 15 percent of the U.S. population and growing.  Black women and non-black men are counted among that number but we are more than just single black women. I as a inter-racially married black women and those of us who are currently inter-racially coupled whether with kids or not would like this information because frankly we are a demographic that has been ignored and under served.

  • International_Responder

    I agree that if you look hard enough there are non- black men everywhere interested in dating black women and no one should feel hopeless where they are, but the fact of the matter is these “best of” lists serve to let individuals know that they have an abundance of options, don’t have to settle where they are if frustrated and provide us all with information to make decisions more advantageous to us. Thanks Christelyn for recognizing the need for this list.

  • MySmile

    Swirlgirl28 I lived in Tallahassee, Florida (not far from Pensacola) as a child., so I can’t say much about the dating there, but I know that North Florida and the panhandle are the more country, southern, or rural parts of Florida..The whole state of Florida is not the same. Totally different feel from south florida.

  • Brenda55

    Let me add my applaud to Chris for starting this project.
    It is truly a for us by us initiative to garner useful information for those of us who are inter-racially partnered.  

    The more you post your first hand information and perspective the better for us all.

  • Swirlgirl28

    Reaching_100 Yep and I’m loving it. I grew up here in South Florida and the change in population, diversity and interracial relationships has been overwhelming, in a good way. My town went from having only 83,000 residents in the year 2000; to 230,000 residents currently. The only issue now is all of the darn traffic. LOL!

  • Swirlgirl28

    BWC Reaching_100 Weeki Wachee? Nope and Wachula is horrible. I know you were asking Reaching_100, but being from the same side of the State she’s from I decided to answer; if that’s okay. LOL!

  • MySmile

    International_Responder
    Exactly. I get what nubianinthedesert is trying to say, because I have had white guys who were interested in me who are from places that are seemingly non swirl friendly (aka the middle of nowhere West Virginia, Idaho) and I’ve also managed to have a dating life in places that weren’t the most interracial friendly…

    On the other hand….

    People say all you need is one person,  but that’s only halfway true…In the end, sure, it only needs to work out with that one special person BUT you need a decent sized dating pool because naturally, some things are not going to work out and who says you want to settle down with the first person you meet? I’d rather be somewhere I have more options, rather than a place where the pickings are slim and/or people have 1 million hangups about interracial dating…..

  • FriendsofJay

    Now that I think of it, yes, most of the IR couples in my area are BM/WW, but that seems to be the rule in most of the U. S.  I don’t know if it’s because WW are more tolerant to dating out or because many BW still seem more dedicated to only dating BM.  I CAN say that this is A GREAT TIME TO BE A BM!  Sites like this are making many BW more open to dating out but there still seems to be a lot of resistance to the idea out there.  I can’t quite get my head around that mind set in BW.  In my area, very close to Pittsburgh, its almost always BM/WW.  We have very few Asian Americans.  I know a YOUNG man at my gym who has a real crush on a BW in housekeeping (she IS very pretty), but she seems resistant to the idea.
     
    BTW, I don’t now I’ve ever told all of you that Jackie, the black dietician at my gym, married her white boyfriend Mike.  They are both very attractive and make a wonderful couple.  There was a big problem with her engagement ring though.  About a week about her fiancé gave her the ring, someone stole it, along with another girl’s engagement ring.  Her boyfriend bought Jackie a replacement, but it was a pretty low life person who would steal a girl ring.

  • Swirlgirl28

    ladyofmagic1974 Pensacola and Pembroke Pines though? I don’t know; maybe it’s been too long since I’ve visited those areas.

  • Swirlgirl28

    MySmile Swirlgirl28 Yep; I wouldn’t live in North Florida if someone paid me. Ick! Nothing but good old boys and red necks.

  • Brenda55

    FriendsofJay
    I remember the last time we visited Pittsburgh. We were sitting in the plaza near the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co.  We saw very few IRR of any kind there.  That struck us as strange since as you know the city has an abundance of colleges so you would think that we would have seem more couples of our kind. 

    The city is self was friendly and we had a great time both times we visited however.

  • Geekette221B

    Don’t forget about Philadelphia PA, the City of Brotherly Love. Swirling couples are everywhere!

  • dippedingodiva

    Hmmm from my experiences interracial friendly places in New York are:
    Fort Green Brooklyn
    Park Slope, Brooklyn 
    Williamsburg, Brooklyn
    Clinton Hills, Brooklyn
    Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

    I agree for the most part with Manhattan, just be careful in Harlem, the Bronx (a lot of races are self-segregated in those areas)

  • MySmile

    juleah Driving Miss Britt Christelyn “Different ethnicities may work together but they are not romantically mixing together or even living in the same neighborhoods.” 

    I think this is a big part of it, too…are people romantically mixing or are they just acquaintances and colleagues? A lot of people have no problem being platonic friends or going to school/ work with different people, but they wouldn’t necessarily date across the color lines. Even some places that are seemingly diverse or progressive are said to not be so interracial friendly. Some say this is even true for places like NYC (not sure…I’ve only been there once…I know some of the neighborhoods are segregated by ethnicity). Then again, people working together can possibly lead to more romantic mixing.

  • TeeVee

    Morgantown, WV; Canton, OH; Newark;OH:
    Are swirling Meccas for BM/WW of the low quality kind. The populations of these areas are less educated, and the white men are also low quality. In these places you will find BW with wigger types.
    Montclair, NJ; West Orange, NJ:
    Educated people who work on Wall St., television, and the entrainment industry. CAUTION! Some of the surrounding towns like Bloomfield, NJ is a bastion of the Italian old guard (think Tony Soprano) who are grade A1 racist. Be very careful. Newark, East Orange, and Irvington are predominately blackistan type areas.
    Northern VA:
    Is a wonderful place for a black woman who has her act together. There are so many BW/WM couples here. The population here is highly educated, work mostly in STEM, the military (officer level), and lots of foreigners. Lots of black women with their non black husbands sporting diamond rings!

  • MySmile

    Geekette221B I haven’t been to Philadelphia yet! Well, I’ve passed through …but I want to visit…I also have a cousin there who is in a relationship with a white guy 🙂

  • nyaw

    I never said nyc was not friendly, it rare to see bw/ wm

  • BWC

    Thanks Christelyn! As always, you are the best!

  • Brenda55

    MySmile Geekette221B
    Come on to Philly.  You will have a great time.

  • miss_m_RN

    Mount Airy is a neighborhood within Philadelphia, not a town itself. I lived there for several years. It is predominately black so non-black women may find dating in that area fairly easy as there is an abundance of black men. Mount Airy is near places such as Chestnut Hill and Jenkintown where one may have an opportunity at interracial dating

  • MySmile

    TeeVee “swirling Meccas for BM/WW of the low quality kind. The populations of these areas are less educated, and the white men are also low quality. In these places you will find BW with wigger types.”

    This is also an important point! It depends on what type of man you are looking to date..It’s not just “where are the white guys/non black men?” It’s “where are the type of men I am looking to date?”. I have actually come across a number of wm in rural, redneck areas, who are open to dating bw (especially online), but many of them are not doing much of anything with their lives, nor are they looking to (aka low quality)…you can find those anywhere…it’s easy for a bw to find a low quality man wanting or willing to date her if she just wants anyone

    I will go ahead and say that I find myself more attracted to “white collar” men for serious relationships/potential husbands….stability, responsibility, and a strong work ethic are important in a man to me. I hear that Austin (where I’m moving) has a high percentage of educated, employed, bachelors in their 20s and 30s (Lots of techies and musicians, from what i’ve heard :-D.. love other musicians and creative, free thinking, individuals….just not the bum kind haha)

     I’m glad people are being so specific with their answers!

  • kelmo214

    The issue with Dallas is that the nightlife is horrible. Also, it is not really just meeting WM, dating is horrible. The men want you to approach them, ask them out, call them, will text you for months, etc. From talking to men, they are used to women being forward here, and feel that they don’t have to try. With WM—and I have asked, yes they are interested, but they are intimidated, so you have to soften your approach, and let them know you are interested.
    It may be more about getting out more to be noticed–Starbucks, Whole Foods, Klyde Warren Park, Dog parks if you have a dog. However, if you are looking for an exciting night scene, it is not happening. I used to go out dancing all of the time, and it has barely happened since moving here.

  • QuiQui

    Good. I’m interested in the general list. But much more interested in places where AAbw can meet and date non black men. Im in nursing school and have learned nurses have highest average salaries in DC Metro area. It looks like a promising area for my future. Just got to make time to visit and confirm for myself.
    I live in Tulsa,OK. I personally do not consider it swirl friendly for AAbw looking for a non black man. I would remove it .No question mark in my mind. I’ve dated interracially here. I’m still looking, if that helps.

  • Justme65

    Wow Christelyn!I’m just looking at the Cali places and I’m
    wondering if this survey means ALL IR dating or WW/BM dating on this list.I would love for you to be able to break it
    down to what is important to BW, because Anaheim, California (ORANGE COUNTY)
    doesn’t sound like its reputation goes along with a place conducive to swirling,
    for ANY black.
    Riverside County is my neighbor,
    but again, WW/BM swirling mostly.In my
    County, Barstow, California is the best place for WW/BM to get their swirling
    on, because all like-minded WW bring their BM there to take care of their black
    male DBRs and his children they were given, with their welfare money.And they don’t have to worry about anyone
    looking twice, since the whole city is doing it up WW/BM.
    I work in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and
    the WM/BW swirling is huge.That is so
    beautiful.It never seems desperation on
    behalf of the woman.The WM acts as a
    man and the BW reciprocates in true man/woman fashion. It’s an expensive place to live in Cali also,
    but less so than L.A. County and Orange County.I’m twenty minutes away from Rancho
    Cucamonga, and Riverside County, and 60 minutes away from L.A. County, so I’m good where I live.
    I don’t get out there much,
    other than driving every inch of my whole, bigger than pretty much all of
    Counties of the U.S. Counties every single week for my job, so maybe someone
    from the Cali areas on this list can give some insight into where the WM are
    for us BW, because I’m not believing this survey about it.

  • dani-BBW

    kelmo214 I agree. St Louis is awful. The vast majority of blacks and whites don’t even mix socially in the Midwest. There’s just an unspoken racial distance that few people really bridge.

  • dani-BBW

    St. Louis has to come off the list.

    For the Texas cities, I think breaking them down into neighborhoods might be more helpful than just listing Houston or Dallas.

    Great idea!

  • Miss Steph

    I live in Atlanta and it’s hard to get a WM to even look my way! I do know if they think I wouldn’t be interested or if it’s just the culture of the city. I am originally from Chicago, and before moving here I hadn’t met so many pretenders in my entire life! A lot of these women are fake everything, or looking for their next sugar daddy. I am so close to throwing in the towel!

  • somethingdifferent22

    I would say honestly after swirling in NYC and NJ for a while it is a dangerous but fun game like everything else in in the Big Apple. There is a lot of hot foreign guys and bankers or college aged travelers you can take your pick. I would also add Hoboken, NJ for IR friendly most of the guys are pretty open and pretty fantastic to look at as they play soccer or jog shirtless (yum) and most have money but of course with that comes the racist families and ego problems. But it’s a cute town so I would suggest it, a little cleaner than NJ too and more single men 20-40 professionals or young families. People might bat an eye at you but there’s definitely less harassment than in Manhattan or certain parts of Brooklyn, the Bronx, or Harlem. Staten Island has more IR’s happening more often now too but the racist families are pretty bad but that’s more on a family level then out in public. (I.E they talk about you behind your back or threaten to disown the kids etc)

  • BWC

    Baltimore here. As with any major city, know which areas to avoid. The majority of the city, aside from the tourist areas and the Canton/Fellls Point are pretty bad and getting worse. I have seen more wm/bw pairings in the suburbs. White Marsh, Parkville, mainly the east side. Further out you start getting into the more rednecky parts of the state, especially north and east.

  • BWC

    I think we need a chart that lists states/cities/neighborhoods vertically (MD, Baltimore, Canton) and horizontally types of IRRs (bw/wm, ww,bw) and individual options(bw-good to date, bad to date, etc). Kind of complex, I know 😉

  • mzsunshine

    Swirlgirl28 I live in PInellas county and my observation is  a contrast to your commentary of the county. While there are more BM/WW couples, I’ve noticed an uptick in WM/BW couples.  I don’t believe PInellas county is as swirl friendly as the Miami-Dade area but a BW can find love with a non-black man.

  • Brenda55

    BWC Gotta gather the data first before we can graph it.

  • Honestly, even though my bf haven’t gotten anything but “confused” looks from strangers, I’m a little iffy about any city in the south.

  • Brenda55

    BWC
     As a frequent visitor to Charm City I second what you posted.  Have not had the pleasure of visiting the burbs unfortunately.

    That split is real and seems set in concrete.
    Excellent essay highlighting that point.
    http://tinyurl.com/lzqe9o2

  • BWC

    Thanks for the info. What areas should we look in? We are of moderate income. She’ll be collecting early retirement and working PT but I’ll definitely need a FT job (in IT). I’m concrete and asphalt city-folk but she prefers suburbs/rural. That’s why weeki “appeared” promising. Her friend says there are a lot of AA in Wachula (she didn’t want to be the only one lol!) but that doesn’t mean they will be ok with us being a couple.

  • BWC

    Always OK to get a 2nd opinion. Appreciate any input that you can give.

  • KendraTaylor

    sunflowerraven Apple Hill is awesome.  I love their cider! I’ve yet to check out their wine tastings, but their fudge sale (when they’re not during their usual Apple-inspired theme) is divine. I never really checked out Placerville as a city/town, but I’m glad that that city is down with Ir couples :]

  • Brenda55

    BWC
    Here is a link.  You can ask specific question about communities in Fla.
    http://www.city-data.com/forum/florida/

  • BWC

    Thanks Doll!!!

  • Driving Miss Britt

    juleah 

    I think you hit the nail on the head Juleah. Especially with the line:

    “Different ethnicities may work together but they are not romantically mixing together or even living in the same neighborhoods.”

    That is not only my experience as a native of New Orleans but from my time on the East coast as well, especially in Connecticut. Though, Connecticut was a bit different for me because the guys either thought I was Hispanic or from one of the Caribbean islands (to me it seem more of a cultural swirl is more prominent up there than racial, again from my perspective). I think there is still a bit of a disconnect between socializing with each other and actively dating each other especially in cities that is still very much set in their ways. Don’t get me wrong, I do think love can blossom anywhere but some places are like deserts for black women.

  • PatsyGreen

    It”s Montclair, NJ with a ‘T’.
    Usually military people are less prejudiced so communities around military bases tend to be more ethnically diverse.

  • LeCe

    juleah Someone once said, “The funny thing about New Orleans is you can have a million dollar mansion practically around the corner from a lower middle income neighborhood”.   No, there isn’t a lot of after hours mixing; but, there is some here and there.  

    After Katrina, Former President Bill Clinton stated something to the fact that most black people could improve their lives by simply moving to more diverse neighborhoods where there is more concerned for education, safer and cleaner neighborhoods, etc.

  • RodR

    TracyWilliams2 I’ve never had an issue in Bham and lived here all my life. More like swirl neutral in my opinion. I live in the burbs but lived downtown for several years. The most diverse neighborhood In Bham in Crestwood North, then Crestwood South. They are heavily more liberal and diverse welcoming all types of people. 
    I’m moving to Colorado in about 4 years, so I’m curious about Denver CS areas.

  • LindaCanham

    Hampton Roads va is not a city. That is 7 cities and not all 7 cities are accepting as the next.

  • RodR

    Birmingham should be in the “moving on up” list, or swirl neutral.

    As long as your aren’t too far from the city limits. 20 miles in any direction wouldn’t be as friendly.

    As a native Alabamian, I don’t see how Decatur AL got on the list. Huntsville AL is more deserving in my opinion.

  • sparel

    FriendsofJay “I know a YOUNG man at my gym who has a real crush on a BW in
    housekeeping (she IS very pretty), but she seems resistant to the idea.”
    Have you ever thought for a second that she just may not be attracted to the guy? Women are visual too.  so she may be resistant to him because she’s not digging him.

  • _LuluDeb

    Christelyn  BWC  “and one specifically tailored for BW/non-black men pairings.”
    Yay! Thank you! <3

  • juleah

    LeCe juleah 
    “The funny thing about New Orleans is you can have a million
    dollar mansion practically around the corner from a lower middle income
    neighborhood”.<<< This is so true.
    When I moved to New Orleans I was coming from Northern California so I couldn’t (and still can’t) wrap my head around the culture there.
    I’m from Sacramento, CA where most neighborhoods are diverse from lower income to upper income. I mean the kind of diverse where people actually interact with other ethnicities in their neighborhoods.
    Most of the people I went to high school with are married or have dated interracially.

  • _LuluDeb

    MaryumMD Yes, Austin is awesome for BW interested in dating interracially and on top of that a good chunk of the population is SO ATTRACTIVE (well, they still were the last time I visited).

  • juleah

    Driving Miss Britt
    Yep. I think the thing that surprised me the most was that the people living there didn’t see anything wrong with being segregated. It was just a way of life and I was the weird one for thinking it was odd. LOL!

  • JenHellaRattyLum

    I would say the entire state of Hawaii…

  • Lady A

    RodR I agree, I live in AL(though I want to move out pretty soon) but I live in Huntsville and it’s IR city out here more than anywhere else imo.

  • _LuluDeb

    mim86 Yeah, when dating everyone MOSTLY sticks to their own race and/or culture in Houston. I don’t even see a whole lot of white guys dating asian girls here. I don’t see BM/non-BW everywhere either but I am seeing them more and more especially out here in the suburbs.  

    I hardly see BW dating out but I am seeing a SLIGHT increase and it’s mostly in high school/college age individuals. I’ve actually seen more AM/BW pairings than WM/BW pairings which is pretty interesting. I get approached more/easily start conversations in certain areas of Houston that have a more liberal, laid back vibe similar to Austin. Mainly Upper Kirby, Montrose and some areas of the Heights (don’t care for Washington Ave. at night though) and it’s usually white guys I end up talking to. I’m open to all races/cultures but Houston’s amazing diversity is sort of a waste in that aspect.

  • _LuluDeb

    ldunklin mim86 For some, it’s their parents, for others it’s just going along with what seems like the “norm” in their surroundings.

  • Letta

    Justme65 I don’t know about SoCal, but NorCal is pretty swirl friendly. The gender/race thing does not matter. I’ve dated plenty of men from various racial/ethnic backgrounds when I lived there. If you’re approachable and nice looking, men will give you a second look. Unless you’re hanging out in the hood 24/7, no one will care about who you’re dating. But, that is my experience!

  • sunflowerraven

    Yes! Their apple cider is delicious! I don’t even like apple cider lol. They have a fudge sale!? Over at that little fudge shop near the fishing pond huh? Next time you go don’t forget to venture through Placerville. It’s absolutely beautiful.

  • Letta

    Christelyn I see more BM/WW couplings in these areas. But, for the most part, people do not date outside of their racial group in Louisiana. Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule. I think WM are scared to even go there with BW in this state, even when they are interested.

  • LeCe

    @juleah  True, for the most part we are opposites.  I think some of those people who know better do not want things to change in New Orleans.  Change would up-set the status quo.

    One of my co-worker’s sons came home from Boston where he is attending a university and he said that he was not coming back home for his next summer internship.  Like you he left New Orleans long enough to realized things are not exactly normal.

  • FashionistaOfColor

    As far as Boston is concerned, there’s a lot of swirling going on here, but most of it doesn’t involve black women. I’d estimate that about 90% of the interracial couples I see up here consist of Asian women and white men. 

    I’m also wondering why other areas in New England aren’t listed? I have swirling black female friends who’ve had luck dating in places like Providence, Rhode Island and Portland, Maine.

  • AlexChrisCope

    There should be no skepticism with Houston, TX! I live there, and there is TONS of interracial couples. I actually grew up in Fort Bend County, which was just named the most diverse county in the U.S.!

  • Maxine

    SirLoinDeBeef Mo_Gemini Tammy_Ghalden Ditto Lubbock, TX.

  • Swirlgirl28

    FashionistaOfColor That’s terrible….

  • Swirlgirl28

    mzsunshine Swirlgirl28 I haven’t been in Pinellas county since 2009; so maybe it has changed.

  • Secinv

    Christelyn, thanks for commenting and need to agree. I am active in the liberty movement in New England and this includes the Tea Party. I have yet to hear any racism or bigotry from anyone at their events. I am more of a libertarian oriented Republican, as the party has been split with two factions. Factually spesking, the Democrat Party created the KKK ANC thd first two black US Senators were Republican and the first 15 black congressman were Republican. Martin Luther King was a life long Republican. The left has been smearing and ridiculing the Republican Party for years with claims of racism, but refusing to address their own issues. One is the background of West Virginia US Senator Robert Byrd (D), who was a former Grand Dragon of the KKK. There are many more stories like this one. The opposition of President Obama is based on his policies and actions that are seen as dictatorial and Marxist in nature. Most people are not collectivist with the judging of people by which group they belong too. The left though uses the old collectivist tactic of grouping folks together for the purpose of conquering by pinning one group against another. The Communists , Socialists and National Socialists (Nazi’s) were successful with this tactic. I totally opposed to any form of collectivism.
    Liberty appeals to everyone….
    Stephen

  • International_Responder

    Yeah, I intentionally left cities in Baltimore county with the exception of Timonium off of my recommendations of cities in Maryland and not due to lack of familiarity. The real gems in Maryland are definitely in Montgomery and Howard Counties, along w/certain cities in Anne Arundel County. I lived in AA county and commuted to Montgomery county for work, and I can tell you that the beltway is great for the forward thinking, progressive, and intelligent BW, the population is highly educated and everyone is expected to bring their A game.

  • FriendsofJay

    sparel Her resistance wasn’t based on his appearance.  It was based on the fact that he wasn’t black.  I overheard her say, “what would my friends say?”    This is the separatism I spoke of in another recent comment.  How are we ever going to get together?  We can hardly hurl charges of racism against one another when so many people on both sides feel this way.  The Civil Rights law is fifty years old.  It’s time to stop this nonsense.

  • AniceYantez

    Brenda55 AniceYantez FriendsofJay Ok, now you have me wanting to plan a trip!  LOL  I’ve heard the food is excellent.  My best friend and her husband (a White couple) live in a rural area outside of Buffalo, NY.  When visiting, it’s not odd to see/hear the occasional horse and buggy go down their street.  My best friend always says we have to go to their store for baked goods.  I’ll make a point when we visit this summer/fall.
    I’d love to read the article if you can find it.  I’ll do a search myself as well.

  • sparel

    FriendsofJay sparel well you said she “seemed” and not “is” resistant to the idea.  But that’s still her choice.  I think people need to focus less on people that don’t want them and more on people that do.  Am I going to get mad because a white man say to me “what would my mother think?” no because there are plenty of white guys out there.  Furthermore, it doesn’t make her a racist because she wants to be with a black man any more than me self hating for my choice of a partner.

    on a side note: The reason why I said she probably wasn’t feeling him because I was called a racist by a white guy because I wasn’t feeling him.  *ME* out of all people.  But hey you can’t change the world.

  • ShanaeShayChapman

    FashionistaOfColor I agree, Boston is more subtle with racism and lots of AW/WM pairs, a sprinkle of BW/WM pairs

  • charlesguthrie

    Hi,
    I am a social science researcher and doctoral student
    exploring the various aspects of interracial relationships that may answer some of these questions (I currently have two research projects in the design phase and others waiting funding opportunities).  I would love to connect with Christelyn and keep everyone updated on my empirical findings.

  • FriendsofJay

    sparel I dislike running arguments, but to put a final note on this comment:
     
    1. My primary point was that she was less concerned with wanting a BM and more concerned with what people in her community would think of her dating a WM.
    2. It’s an old grad school custom to always leave yourself “wiggle room” when you write anything.  In my field of English, you’re not  really entitled to an opinion until you have a Masters degree.  Therefore when I said the woman “seemed” resistant I was using that device.  Only people who work in scientific fields can say something with certainty.  Those of us in the humanities must be more circumspect.  I’ve been out of grad school for many years, but I guess its a holdover from those day.  My apologies.
     
    My main purpose in commenting on these IR blogs is to try to mend fences between black and white, especially men and women.  I think it’s a losing battle.  But please believe I mean well.  What happened between me and my girlfriend so many years ago is the reason I want to bring understanding between blacks and whites.  I’m on a mission, yet I understand the hesitancy on both sides.

  • kelmo214

    I agree with Friends of Jay. Let’s be honest, a lot of black women will not step out because of what others will think. Why do people live for others. If someone treats you right, be open. On the other hand, the men who start with “I have never been with a black woman before” will not get anywhere. We are not aliens.

  • sparel

    kelmo214 so are you concluding that “a lot” of black women don’t have a mind of their own?

  • sparel

    FriendsofJay sparel
     Fair enough Jay 🙂

  • ElLagoJeff

    AlexChrisCope I’ve lived in Houston my entire life and have seen very few IR couples.  I spend a lot of time in the Clear Lake area as well as in Midtown and the Galleria Area, and I hardly ever see IR couples of any combination, let alone BW/WM couples.

  • AniceYantez

    kelmo214 So true!  I remember being a teen and asking my oldest brother (16 yrs. my senior) what he thought about me liking white guys.  He told me, as long as they treat me right, color doesn’t matter.  He then told me about an IR married couple that he knew BW/WM.  The man had their wedding photo on his desk, and he said his co-workers began treating him differently when they realized he married a BW.  He just told me to be aware that not everyone would be accepting, but it doesn’t matter what others think.  SO SPOT ON! 
    The best advice I could have ever received.  Basically, from that moment on, I never let what anyone said bother me.  I had a black friend tell me once that I thought I was white.  I told her no, I knew who I was and what I liked, etc.  I refused to be pressured into being something that I wasn’t and waiting for the BM who would never meet my needs or even appear for that matter!  I did date BM prior to the age of 25, but once I hit a “string” of WM, I never looked back. 
    I can honestly say that I’ve never had a WM blatantly mistreat me as I’ve had BM.  Nothing like being invited out to dinner and then being TOLD to pay.  This was a “double date”, but not really.  Me and my best friend with two guy friends.  They had invited us out, but then didn’t want to pay.  We sat there until they did.  But, when walking back to campus (college days), one of them snatched my purse and they took off running!  I reported them to campus police and they brought it back with everything in it, but that stuck with me.  That’s just one of many stories…
    I’ve also had the white guy who admitted that he was “ashamed” to have never dated a BW before…  Needless to say, that was our first and last “date”.

  • AlexChrisCope

    ElLagoJeff AlexChrisCope Maybe it varies by area in Houston. I live near the Sugar Land area, and there are LOTS of them! Almost everyone I know is biracial/multiracial because of the surplus of even older interracial couples in the area.

  • ElLagoJeff

    mim86 As a lifelong Houstonian, I’ve seen the same things as you.  I hardly even see that many BM/WW couples.  Swirling is just not the thing here because I never see it.  The IR couples I do see are the exceptions that prove the rule.  I’m not sure, though, that it’s a matter of WM being afraid of familial backlash.  I think there is a historical component to Houston’s racial divide, but the bigger issue to me is that BW and WM aren’t doing anything to bridge that gap.  The two groups segregate themselves, and they refuse to interact socially.  As a WM, hitting on BW in Houston is tough because IR skepticism is so high.

  • sunflowerraven

    Your older brother is right about being treated right! Very good advice. 🙂 The part about the double date was crazy. Wow. O_O I’m glad you reported them and received your items back!

  • MichelleEllington

    Miss Steph I live inside of 285 here in Atlanta and north of 20. And I have cosistantly dated white men, going on 20 years. It is not difficult to get your swirl on here but I will say that one has to be willing to embrace technology and be willing to get out of your neighborhood to meet new people. Doing the same ole junk is not going to work.

  • CraftyLady

    I’m a friendly girl, but many people in Boston are not friendly to outsiders.  For context, I am Midwestern, so it was a shock just how rude and angry people are here for no real reason.  Especially if you are dark-skinned.  Perhaps women of lighter complexions or less African features have better experiences, but I have had people repeatedly stand on commuter trains or hunt for other seats rather than sit next to me.  (I’ve been told I smell nice and I don’t take up more than one seat.)  I have heard the n-word more times than I ever heard it in WI (usually directed at black men, but really??), and when I moved from RI I was instructed by white friends where NOT to live because it would be a hassle (North End and Southie).  I have a heck of time finding men (that aren’t fat, jobless, or old) who will even respond to me online.  So, no, I think Boston is a terrible place for darker ladies to date because there is a lot of pent up racism and it is very hard to know what their intentions are, if they ever speak to you at all.

    I agree with the poster who said this is all subjective.  That’s true.  I do have bad luck dating.  I’m lucky to have good friends and a job in my field, but I’ve never been successful dating due to shyness when I was young, and lack of interest until my late 20s.  I was a very late bloomer, but for context, once I decided to start dating in Rhode Island, I had more dates in 6 months than I have had in 3 years in Boston (maybe 5?).  To be fair, I did have a 5-month relationship 2+ years ago, and I just ended an 8-month relationship in January.

    I’d love tips on making this place work for me, but I’m really just biding my time until I can move to a friendlier place.

  • MichelleEllington

    sparel kelmo214 That is too easy an answer. No, what most black women know is that there is a serious potential risk of being made a pariah in her community, her family, and generally discriminated not just by whites but black too. It is romantic to think that love conquers all but the reality is that there are very few people of any race that would put themselves up for that kind of treatment. Socially, given how women are raised and the values that are placed on that gender, it is a brave and reckless woman who would give up all she knows for something so vague as happiness. But generally, most women, are not that brave.

  • Brenda55

    AniceYantez Brenda55 FriendsofJay
    Found the article.  My bad, I was wrong these were not Amish but Mennonite.

    http://tinyurl.com/m4sb368

  • euo95

    JenHellaRattyLum – I’ve always loved the idea of moving to Hawaii! Do you live there or have any personal experience? I hear that the “locals only” mentality still persists in some areas but maybe not in the bigger cities or military communities, right? Any experience in Honolulu vs. Big Island Hawaii? :]

  • MichelleEllington

    ShataviaWhitaker Surprisingly, and I am a native, there are a lot of mixed babies and kids in Woodstock.

  • TJSgirl

    I agree about Hawaii. I was in Hawaii two weeks ago for my sister’s wedding who is a black woman who married a Hawaiian man. They are very welcoming, laid back, and accepting of everyone. Also, there are a lot of Samoans, Japanese, Filipino, and Caucasian men who live there. My sister’s new uncle-in-law even wanted me to stay and meet his son. When I told him 26 is a little too young for me, he proceeded to name the ages of his other four sons. He basically told me I could take my pick! Needless to say, I will return to Hawaii! 🙂

  • kelmo214

    sparel You are just trying to stir the pot with your quotation marks. My statement is very straightforward, and based off of real conversations. If you disagree, so be it. However, my opinion stands.

  • JenHellaRattyLum

    There are some places more unfriendly than others.definitely closer the the larger populations. But the mixes are more Asian, Polynesian, white, black. My husband is Chinese/Japanese, which is amazing considering their history. I’m white. His family has Korean, Hawaiian, Mexican, Okinawan, white. Just come with the attitude that this is their home and you want to learn and must people are nice. I’ve been here 26 years already.

  • kelmo214

    MichelleEllington I have not experienced that community, Michelle. Sorry, but a lot of black culture is about following what other black people do, rather than being an individual. I am not going to go into specifics because I do not want to bring the negativity, however I have been embraced more from other cultures than my own. That can be further divided into issues between black women, issues between black men and women, issues between educated vs. non-educated, different neighborhoods, cars, etc. 

    I agree with you that there are further issues. Some WM’s or BW’s families may have issues. However, everyone’s family/community dynamic will vary.

  • Geekette221B

    I agree. The Center City, University City, and City Line Avenue areas are best.

  • BWC

    International_Responder 
    The Baltimore Metro area has a long standing issue forced integration.  In the 80’s, Section 8 blockbusting led to white flight and dropping property values.  Then “move to opportunity” instilled more anger from the “flighters” that escaped from the city only to see the low income housing projects knocked down (gentrification-check out housing costs now. Up 3 to 4 hundred per cent from then)  and more Sec 8 pushed into the surrounding Counties (Balto, Northern AA, Howard).  And many successful AA families felt the same way.  They were able to move away from the inner city just to have it dropped back on their doorstep 5-10 years later.  It is a tough situation to see blackistan move in and crime rates climb.  I don’t begrudge anyone a helping hand and recognize the need for social programs but the advantage/corruption of is becomes sad for all.  Definitely impedes bringing people together.

  • alelgreen1

    I actually disagree. I honestly feel those places minus City Line are tourist traps and places where people from the burbs and jersey tend to hang. I’m not really sure what there is to do on City Line though there isn’t much to do there.

  • AniceYantez

    mim86 ElLagoJeff  “hard to explain to your aunties that white guys give head like a mutha. (sorry, but so true)”  GIRRRRRRL!!!!!  LOL  If given the chance, my man will do that all day, every day!!!  LOL  I don’t have much experience with Black men, but I’m sorry about the endowment rumor…  Not true!  LOL  I wish I could just go around telling random BW how it’s a lie…  LOL

  • Brenda55

    AniceYantez mim86 ElLagoJeff
    ” “hard to explain to your aunties that white guys give head like a mutha. (sorry, but so true)”  GIRRRRRRL!!!!!  LOL  If given the chance, my man will do that all day, every day!!! ”

    LOL!!!! Just spit my grape kool aid all over the monitor.  If it blows you owe me.

  • The endowment rumor about white men is 100% UNTRUE!!! I’ve been with three white men in the last 10 years and they where …… TREMENDOUS, better than the black men I’ve dated. Now, I don’t prefer one race over another, I am an EOD (equal opportunity dater) but I somehow always seemed to find my way back to a white man. 🙂

  • AniceYantez

    Brenda55 AniceYantez mim86 ElLagoJeff  OH NO!  NOT THE GRAPE KOOL AID!  Don’t be wastin’ the good stuff!  🙂  hehehe  Sorry…  Alright, I’ll owe you…  🙂

  • AniceYantez

    ToyaJaye  I’ve only been with one BM and I guess he would be considered “average”.  I had one Cuban that was barely visible (BWAHAHA), and the one that almost made me get up and run was a WM with some Native Indian in the mix…  WWWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

  • Brenda55

    ToyaJaye
    Don’t know who started the lackin and not packin rumor.
    To the swirling uninitiated…….do buy it. It will save you that embarrassing dear in the headlamp look.

  • TJSgirl

    I’m not sure about how it used to be before I moved here, but I’ve lived in Newport News and Hampton since 2009. I see a plethora of BW/WM in the NN, Hampton, Norfolk, and VA Beach areas. I won’t speak for Williamsburg and Yorktown since I’ve never visited those areas.

  • AniceYantez

    Tammy_Ghalden  Well said.  But, I’ve never heard a Democrat on a national speaking level say anything racist…  LOL  But, I’ve never really followed politics as closely as I have since things got “hot” with Obama taking office.

    I can’t look for the post at the moment, but there was someone who commented that MLK was Republican.  NO HE WAS NOT.  He would never align himself with either party.  TONS of people don’t realize that the parties changed with the CRM and that was when Republicans showed their “true colors”.  They were ok with Lincoln freeing the slaves so to speak, but didn’t believe in actually treating them equally.  So, the parties actually reversed so to speak with the CRM…  The White House saw the first major change when Kennedy, the first Catholic president, and who supported equal rights took office.  That’s when the BC majority swayed Democrat and never looked back.

  • AniceYantez

    Brenda55 AniceYantez FriendsofJay  Thanks!

  • I’m curious about South Dakota. My bf’s from Rapid City and wants to take me to meet his family next month. He has cousins there who are dating and married to BM and his sister, who lives down south like us, is married to a BM and his brother’s ex-wife was an AW and was recently engaged to another AW (he lives in Rapid City). I guess I want to know what to expect when I step off the plane. 🙂

  • I’m brave! Lol …
    Sorry. Just being a smart ass.
    It’s getting a little intense in here, whoo….

  • International_Responder

    BWC International_Responder It’s was always so crazy to me when living there how
    Baltimore was simply its own little universe within Maryland; there’s such a
    stark contrast between what goes on there and some of the other counties in the
    state that top every kind of “best of” list that has been published.  The info. you provided on the city’s history
    sheds more light on that.  I guess this
    kind of issue is not completely unique to Maryland, but given Baltimore’s proximity
    to the nation’s capital, I guess the disparity is magnified even more.

  • FriendsofJay

    SirLoinDeBeef The problem with literary symbolism or any interpretation in the arts is that everyone who read a story or a poem, sees a painting, or listens to a piece of music sees that work of art “feels” it from a different position or perspective.  That’s the beauty of art. It’s sort of the artistic equivalent of Einstein’s theory of relativity.  We all see things from a different position and with different experiences.  If you grew up poor, things will look quite different from that position than if you grew up rich, if you’re male or female, you’re bright or dull or black or white.  I try to be indulgent with all perspectives.  The problem comes when you try to make them see things from your perspective.
    There is one thing I can say for certain, though: this is the most intelligent and contemplative blog I’ve ever been on.

  • friendswmimi

    Swirlgirl28  I’m from Pensacola and I’m biased because I grew up here.  Although, I have to say that my boyfriend is NOT from Pensacola.  I met him online.  But there is the Navy Base and the Air Force base where you could meet a nice white man in the service.  I have to admit, though, not too many BW/WM couples, but I’ve never experienced racism while out with my boyfriend.  You have to be  persistant , and vet and be open to guys that may not be what you expected.

  • Secinv

    Hi, I think your experiences may be somewhat accurate on Boston. I am in Boston too, born and raised in the area. It is liberal, but not accepting as one would think. Myself and my libertarian friends have discussed these liberals are so collective in their thinking. What happened in America to individualism? We must focus on treating everyone as an individual and not as everyone being part of some group.
    Think Liberty….;)
    Stephen

  • TiariContreras

    Any city in Indiana should be on this list. I really don’t know how CA made the list, was born and raised there and the swirly-ness I’ve encountered in the last 6 years living in Indiana exceeds that of most of my life in Los Angeles. And honestly here, the people do NOT care, they flaunt their IR proudly!

  • Gijou

    What does any of this have to do with IR dating?

  • euo95

    JenHellaRattyLum – thanks for the insight! In your opinion, do you see BW/WM relationships at all in HI? Do you have any city recommendations for college-aged girl such as myself? From research I’ve done Oahu seems like a cool place to vacation but of course no one talks about the dating scene. Also, is the cost of living really as high as some people say? I hear about $4 gallons of milk and it makes me a little weary. Sorry for so many questions, really just hoping to get a perspective from someone who lives in HI ! ;]

  • ElLagoJeff

    mim86 ElLagoJeff  I’m sorry to hear about your experience with white (and non-white males) in school, and I’m glad it didn’t lead you to lump us all together as horrible racists.  I think your experience in Houston is all too common given the local racial climate.  It still feels like a segregated community in many ways.

    I lived in the Montrose area for a number of years and rarely encountered black people in the neighborhood, especially the young, professional types with whom I would have mixed well.  But your original point was spot on: WM don’t look at BW in Houston, not in the main.  The invisible barrier has been reinforced everywhere I’ve ever been in town.
    I started working for an energy company in downtown in the early 2000s, and my white male coworkers gossiped about every female in the building EXCEPT the BW.  Didn’t matter if they were young, hot, tall, short, whatever, they were something separate that wasn’t to be touched.  I never overtly questioned this, either.  I just accepted the unwritten notion that black and white were to remain socially separated.

  • BeautyIAM

    Justme65

    Yeah, I live in LA County, but I really don’t have enough experience to give a run down on how its like. I did just join OK cupid out of curiosity. I have been getting a variety of responses from a rainbow of men. So that is something.

  • Maxine

    Tammy_Ghalden Christelyn  Browncow Gijou I do think a California Republican is different than say an Alabama or Texas Republican.  It seems the conservatism is tied more to economic policy than the racist, cultural conservatism of the South.

  • Lolo73

    I live in Hampton, Va now and married to WM (I’m BW) and because of the military presence, most of the seven cities are great to live in for all interracial couples, specifically Va. Beach and Chesapeake. Hampton and Newport News get more stares from black folk than others.

  • Gijou

    Postracialist TiariContreras I agree. I too, live in the LA area, swirling is pretty normal. I think a lot of Black women experience a lot of flirtation from men of other races also.

  • RodR

    I’m to Colorado in 4 years so I am curious what it’s like there

  • MzUltra

    Stapleton (Denver) in the house. I think because in the past there were two military bases in the area Denver has been more open to IRR couples. Aurora is the land of the mixed kid. Highly educated BWs here are also more willing to date IRRly as well.
    You just gotta love the Mile High City…all puns intended!!!!

  • Shasha7

    Yes Boston, MA is interracial friendly. Worcester, MA is too. The whole state of MA

  • imtheglue

    I have to disagree with the idea of this list based on personal experience. I am from Pensacola, FL. I was born and raised there. I met my husband there and lived there for 30 years. I am now 35. I am a Black woman and my husband is a White man.  I have seen people in Pensacola snub us and people embrace us. 

    About 4 years ago, after we had been married for nearly 4 years; God laid it on my husbands heart for us to move to Montana. I moved to Montana sight unseen. I had the notion that everyone in Montana were from Montana. Boy was I wrong! Most of the people who live in my part of MT are transplants from other states. A great number of these people are from California. 

    To promote a list of interracially friendly states is to stereotype a state. People move all the time for different reasons. People are people and no one is the same. I think it’s misleading to suggest that more people in a certain city are more open minded than others. I haven’t had any problems in MT. This state has a very low statistic of minorities. Yet most of the minorities I have seen here are interracial couples. 

    I have bought your book Swirling how to date mate and relate. I think it’s great! I follow you online and love how you are healthy and promote eating healthy. I think it’s wonderful that you are a positive role model. But, this is something that is just not right. Not all people think the same. It does not matter where they live or what they look like.

  • TyTy_Nuggets

    ToyaJaye i am the daughter of a BW and WM and my father is from sioux falls (about 5 hours east of rapid city). we’ve made several dozen family trips up to the black hills, and i can tell you from my past experiences (haven’t been back to rapid in about 4 years) that you will most likely be one of very few interracial couples in a place at any given time, especially of the BW/WM variety. most people don’t care, but you’ll probably get a few glances here or there- especially from tourists. the state is just really slow moving but for the most part any discomfort you experience will be minimal; the vast majority of people there are totally harmless! have fun on your trip!! 🙂

  • imtheglue

    @MySmile Please just stop! That’s like saying all the people in your county are ignorant. I am from Pensacola. All the people there ARE NOT the same. You’re talking about what you’ve heard or may be what you’ve had a sample of. I was born and raised there. I am a black woman and my husband is white. We met at work 10 years ago. What is in a person’s heart isn’t determined by the region they live in.

  • Maxine

    I know we’ve had posts about Canada before.  Can anyone speak on their experiencing living/dating in Toronto or Vancouver?  I’m also curious about Utah since I’m outdoorsy and keep seeing places like Ogden, Park City, and Salt Lake pop up on various lists.

  • Funmis3

    ahahaahahhsaa Long Island? Looooool. Maybe things have changed from 22 years ago. I aint ever going back. Yonkers, NY should be on the list. Ive seen more bw/wm than ive seen anywhere. No one cares here.  In Manhattan only comments I heard came from Hispanics. Go figure.

  • Justme65

    BeautyIAM Justme65 
    Yeah it is.  Good luck!!!

  • Justme65

    Maxine 
    Ohhh, Canada!  Now there is a place I could think about living.

  • Justme65

    Shasha7  Wow!  Boston?  I heard the Irish there are super racist.  Go figure.

  • Justme65

    Gijou Postracialist TiariContreras 
    Fa sho!!!

  • Maxine

    Justme65 Shasha7 Yes I’ve always heard the same, that it’s the most openly racist and segregated city.

  • Maxine

    Justme65 Maxine I really enjoyed my visit to Vancouver.  That was a long time ago, but I’ve wondered about it ever since.

  • Justme65

    Miss Steph 

    Girl, I threw in that towel 24 years ago.It is interesting to hear you say Atlanta
    hasn’t changed with the influx of people from all over the country.Atlanta is fake, fake, fake.And then, FAKE!!!Everyone pretends to be someone they aren’t.

    My sister lives there now, and I hear that it’s
    hard to straight date when a lot of the population are gay or lesbian.Plus, if you find a straight guy, who isn’t
    on the down-low, he may be infected with HIV.At one point, Atlanta was at the top of the CDC’s list of cities with
    the fastest growing HIV cases.Paradise?Nah!!!And, if you live in SWAT, you probably don’t
    even see white men for days or weeks.My
    IR dating encounters (WM) were quickly shut down by black people who made it
    known through their stares or gestures that the WM wasn’t to approach me.What a freaking nightmare it was to live
    there, having grown up in a totally different environment.Did I mention that Atlanta is FAKE, lol!

    Run girl, run!!!

  • Justme65

    Maxine Justme65 
    Yeah?  I may have to do some research as to whether it will be a good place to retire.  Kinda scary though!  I need first-hand info about a different country.

  • Maxine

    Justme65 I know Canadians hate to hear this, but it’s as American as you can get without actually being in America.

  • CraftyLady

    Maxine Justme65 Shasha7 In my experience, it is openly racist and segregated.  I’m really not quite sure where people have been going in the city that they feel Boston is interracial friendly.  I wish my 3+ years here was unmarred by racism.  I’ve been to Ireland, and found people there to be lovely.  I was in Dublin and Galway.  By contrast, a white male friend and I were killing time after a wine tasting, and decided to walk a little bit into Southie.  The further in we got, the more staring we got.  We both became so uncomfortable as we neared a local bar, that rather than pass by the guy hanging out front who was glaring at me, we just turned right around and walked back to the area where the tasting had been.  (Clearly I don’t mean every Irish person here is racist, but there are some very serious race relations issues between black, the Irish, and the Italians.)
    I suppose some people have gotten lucky or they don’t notice?  You can definitely find white men to date here, but it can be very awkward navigating the city as a couple and sometimes even on your own when you find yourself in the wrong neighborhood or on the T after a major sporting event.

    I’m beginning to agree with one of the posters who said this list might not be usable.  I mean, I know a ton of people who think Boston has diversity issues, but there are a lot of women on here who find the opposite.  I’m not sure how useful this list will be if it’s just people’s lived experiences presented as evidence…

  • euo95

    Can anyone tell me about BW/WM relationships in Hawaii? I’m really interested to know how I would fare over there. :]

  • Shasha7

    I haven’t experienced any issues, but I actually don’t live in Boston. I live in Worcester ,MA and it’s very interracial here…and the times I’ve gone to Boston I’ve never had any issues, personally …but when I say interracial I’m not referring to just black and white. I’m usually here with a Hispanic man and I’ve never had an issue…and I’ve gone to clubs and bars and they are usually very diverse. I’ve seen black women with white men and there was no issues….I’ve never been to Southie, so that could be a reason why…I’m guessing it depends on the area.

  • 2Legit2Britt

    I agree. When my husband and I were looking to leave the city, we said a big “hell no” to Long Island. The wrist kind of racist over there.
    I agree with Yonkers and up. (Anything on the Hudson Line of Metro North.) Tons of IR couples in the River Towns ( Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown) and some of the best schools. All of Westchester is great for IR couples. Then you just narrow it down by how much money you have and the culture you want. Hudson Line and Harlem line are VERY different.

  • AniceYantez

    I lived in Manhasset, Roslyn and Glen Cove.  All considered wealthy, snobby areas, but I never had a problem.  People at my job, in Jericho, joked that I should be wearing a sweater over my shoulders and have a dog on my arm.  A coworker who lived in my neighborhood did dress like that.  I never got stares or comments.  I was “hit on” a few times while getting coffee or doing groceries.  So I’m interested in why people think LI is so racist?  If it’s the Italians, I moved there to be with an Italian.  Like anywhere, some are old school, but like any nationality, you can’t clump them all together.

  • Beantowner

    I know I’m late but I have to jump in and represent for Boston
    Swirling! I have lived in Boston for almost 5 years and am 32 days away from
    marrying my Canadian rainbeau!!! I know plenty of BW who are dating or married
    to WM and I definitely would not rule Boston out. There are still neighborhoods
    where racial tension runs high and boundaries still occur. But many of these
    neighborhoods are older areas of Boston, often dominated by local families who
    fit a Martin Scorsese/Ben Affleck movie (neighborhoods like Southie and Quincy
    come to mind). For various reasons many local guys are not as open to dating a
    woman of color and all of the swirling couples I know are transplants. I have
    also experienced racism in predominately black neighborhoods like Dorchester,
    Roxbury and Mattapan. It all depends on where you live/are and what communities
    surround you. *Disclaimer: this does not apply to everyone who lives in those
    neighborhoods and I know plenty of wicked awesome locals! And I am sure there
    are plenty of local guys, who may not have prejudiced families, and love to
    swirl – don’t rule anyone out 🙂

    Many people do not realize that the city of Boston is small and
    the area called Boston is really the Greater Boston Area. It includes numerous
    cities and neighborhoods with very different vibes. Boston also has a large
    young adult population and lots of turnover due to the massive number of
    colleges and universities in the area. So there are some great areas for young
    adults in their 20s and 30s and young families. I live in Somerville and love
    the diversity around me. Somerville is going through a huge growth spurt and
    anyone who knew the area 10 years ago will tell you how much it has changed
    (and the rental prices are starting to reflect that). But cities like
    Somerville, Cambridge, Brookline, Newton, and Watertown and neighborhoods such
    as downtown Boston, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and Jamaica Plain all make up “Boston”
    and provide lots of diversity and IR.

    I would also recommend online dating for anyone struggling to
    date in Boston (another full disclosure: yes, Boston still has weird, wacky,
    guys online). I did find old school dating difficult in Boston and people weren’t
    as stranger friendly compared to growing up in South Florida. Boston is a
    strong city and requires some tenacity to live here. But I promise it’s an
    awesome place, full of swirlers!

  • boldlipsglobal

    FashionistaOfColor I agree with this statement 100%.  I’m originally from Chicago but lived in Boston for 10 years and, as a women of colour, noticed IR couples where the man was of colour and the woman was either vanilla or caramel.  Some vanilla gentleman were attracted to the chocolate sistahs but where often too shy to approach while others were just interested in the fascination of being with a chocolate sistah.

  • ccdivine7

    Does anyone know about Salem, MA?

  • I would be forced to disagree with Hampton Roads. Although there are many, many mixed families. The blatant hatred displayed in this area is pervasive at work, in schools, and even among college students. If it were not for the military this place would not be as diverse as it is but interracial friendly, I would definitely not go that far. There are tremendous disparities throughout the area and once thr children are off to school interactinf with classmates, the true teachings of their parents at home come to light and it is not so accepting. I definitely would place Hampton Roads nor Virginia Beach on this list because the racism runs very deep here.

  • Justme65

    Letta Justme65 
    Same in SoCal.

  • IonEnergy

    I would like to say, as someone living in, and born in Rochester, NY (but have lived elsewhere), that it should be crossed off this list, and Albany, NY should DEFINITELY take its place. I have never seen more BWWM pairings than in Albany, and lots of bachelors willing to date interracially to boot, and I lived in NYC for 7 years. Albany is more into pairings like these than NYC even…

  • Justme65

    IonEnergy 
    Whoa!  Didn’t think NY was like that.

  • Funmis3

    2Legit2Britt we also have an older senior populace that likes to swirl too. Loool. I saw a granny with her gray hairs sticking out from under her wig and her man with the shopping cart r7ght behind her. Lol

  • amandand

    Almost all of those Michigan cities are Detroit suburbs and share a border with the city. Might as well say Detroit Metropolitan Area or Southeastern Michigan in general.

  • onmywayup

    amandand agreed

  • MariaBartolo

    As should Atlanta or any city in Georgia… I’m from Colorado and it’s very interracial relationship friendly….. Georgia, not quite! Hell…. I even lived in Utah for 20 years and they are more accepting of it then here in Georgia!

  • mikeymike8937

    I am a black man, from Jacksonville, NC (Home to Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base) and I have found that Military bases are more diverse then small town in Eastern North Carolina. I live in Wilmington, NC and go to school at a PWI (University of North Carolina Wilmington). Most college towns in NC, are accepting of interracial couples. I am engaged to me future wife, who is white and we haven’t experience any hatred toward us. She is from Cape Cod, MA. They are somewhat excepting but as for me and what I have witnessed in my life living in NC, Military towns, Some college cities, and Metropolitans in NC are interracial accepting and friendly. 

    Thank you for the list because we were looking to move to Myrtle Beach/Conway, SC area soon and this was a huge help. I have been looking for a master list to help us decide and to give to my other interracial couple friends. So you can add:

    Jacksonville/Camp Lejeune, NC

  • indiestar777

    When will somebody make a list of cities and places around the world for interethnic relationships?

  • msjones19

    Funmis3 I agree. I grew up in Nassau County. My fiance and I notice the difference right away whenever we travel from Queens to Nassau or Suffolk counties. We were just there yesterday and endured a bunch of racist people who thought their jokes went over our heads. It was disappointing, but not surprising given the history of L.I. Maybe she meant Long Island City, NY?

  • msjones19

    Great list, by the way. My fiance and I want to relocate in the future to a more welcoming area. We live in Kew Gardens in Queens, NY. I see BW/WM couples every day, which is encouraging, but we still get stares. We are comfortable in Manhattan, but the upper West side and the area around Broad & Water streets are to be avoided. People actually make comments. 

    About 10 years ago, I dated a man who lived in West Orange, NJ. When I visited him there, it was as if I found my new home! There were two generations of BW/WM couples, and two generations of bronze children with blonde afros, LOL. West Orange, South Orange, Maplewood and Montclair, NJ were wonderful. We could visit restaurants, shop in supermarkets, or walk in the farmer’s market and NO ONE STARED. It was so liberating. I would move there in a heartbeat!

  • Terra Beilman

    Hi, Christelyn
    I know you wrote this a while ago, but I stumbled upon this list while I was poking around looking for my family to find a much more friendly place to live (west coast due to my man’s job). Currently we live near Kansas City and some of the comments, especially since current events that have happened in the last few months, things just haven’t been good. I know you’ll find it anywhere but things just haven’t felt safe here for at least a year. Anyway, I’d like to know where you got the info about these cities specifically? We are a Caucasian and Latino couple, our kids are sweet and beautiful and I just don’t like the way my beautiful kids get looked at. I used to be harder to the side stares before our babies came, but now they stare at our kids like that and it will never sit right…ever. Anyway, I just spilled like crazy, but any further info on the west coast cities specifically would be great. Thanks! ~Terra

  • lola

    these are good for minnesota…. Burnsville has really been good for our family really anything in dakota county Mn except farmington or lakeville forget those.. most of hennepin county is good