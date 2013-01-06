Beyond Black & White

Just Who is Afro-Iranian?

Malika and Khadijah Haqq

 All the media buzz about Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy led me to thinking about the Kardashian sisters and their circles.  Then I remembered the beautiful black twin actresses Malika and Khadijah Haqq.  If their last name Haqq didn’t get you thinking about it’s origins, then maybe you thought they were just rich, pretty black girls who grew up with the Kardashians.  From what I understand, they appeared on Khloe’s reality show.  I have never watched the show and only know from media reports.  Turns out that Malika and Khadijah Haqq are Afro-Iranians.  They are not part of a biracial union.  These young women are 100% Iranian or Persian by blood if you will.  But being born in America, they are actually Americans.

Malika and Khadija Haqq with Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian   

    Malika and Khadijah’s with friend Lauren London

Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s parents are immigrants from Khuzestan, Iran.  Most Afro-Iranians are Iranians of Sub-Saharan African descent. They are found mainly in the Iranian cities of Khuzestan, Sistan, Hormozagan and Baluchestan.  According to research done by Dash Harris and James Daniel Lopez, the Indian Ocean slave trade was the portal through which ancestors of most present day Afro-Iranians arrived.  Arabs captured and sold enslaved people to the Persian Gulf, Egypt, Arabia, the Far East, the Indian Ocean islands, Ethiopia and Somalia.

A documentary by Dr. Behnaz Mirzai entitled Afro-Iranian Lives provides fantastically researched details of the Afro-Iranian experience.  Dr. Mirzai also Afro Iranian immigrated to Canada in 1997 and began her research of Afro-Iranian History and culture.  I was impressed with the trailer.   Afro-Iranians have been a neglected group due to racism and the same Aryan principles held by folks the world over.   Los Angeles born Afro-Iranian Beeta Bahoolizadeh’s research deals with constructions of race and the transition from subject to citizen during the late Qajar period, particularly concerning the legacy of slavery and racism in Iran.  She penned an in depth article complete with pictures and videos in June 2012.

Enjoy the read as it is fascinating.  Back to Malika and Khadijah Haqq, their backgrounds qualifies them for consideration on Bravo Channel’s reality hit “Shah’s of Sunset.  I wonder why we don’t see them there, not that I watch it anyways.  Maybe they are holding out for their own show, or better things like a life.  Khadijah is busy being wife to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, Bobby McCray and mother to baby Christian.  And hopefully, Malika is concentrating on her own life and career.
  • Karla

    I did not know this.  It’s so fascinating and the girls are beautiful.  Thanks for the education!

  • R. Kamaria

    Interesting. I also think Swizz Beats is of Iranian descent. They are very pretty ladies.

    • MySmile

      @R. Kamaria Interesting…Swizz Beats does look like he could be!!

    • ColishaHarris

      @R. Kamaria Swizz is Black and Puerto Rican.

  • AshleyFisher

    I know Freema Agyeman is Biracially Afro-Iranian. But I didn’t know there were actually black people from Iran. Interesting.

    • Becca ghobadzadeh

      @AshleyFisher half of my family lives in iran and they are afro iranian so yea there is black people from and living in iran.

  • This is very interesting. I like learning more about the cultures that have obvious African ancestry/history

  • melissamak007

    Very interesting! I have never watched the show either. But, I knew who these young ladies were. Very pretty. I need to look this topic up a little more.

  • Jillian2323

    I’ve seen the show and recall that Malika was behaving as Chloe’s side-kick/flunky. I recall Chloe was quick to flaunt her relationship with Lamar in front of Malika. As if to say, you can not compete with me, this is why you’re single and I’m not. 
     
    Lamar seemed to really dislike being around Malika. My guess is, he felt uncomfortable due to her mannerisms. She speaks proper English and doesn’t exude the stereotypical black girl ghetto demeanor. 
     
    I no longer watch Keeping up with the Karcrapians (or any “reality tv,” besides Tia and Tamara).

    • Wakawaka

      @Jillian2323 Yeah I also hate the fact that Malika is sort of like the side-kick. Kloe does come off a bit smug about being married and all. She even does it to her sisters.

    • iHeartLove

      @Jillian2323 Since show is called Khloe and Lamar so I’m not surprised Malika ended up being a sidekick since the show couldn’t have the other Kardashian sisters around all the time since they would overshadow Khloe, especially Kim K.

  • cocoababe

    they are gorgeous girls, but I am def ones of those people who judge others by the company they keep. Anyone who heavily associates with the Kardashians gets the side-eye from moi.

  • Jamila

    Considering the ladies’ Iranian cultural heritage and the fact that the Kardashian’s are part Armenian, their shared Middle Eastern heritage may have been a part of the reason why they all bonded so easily.

    • SwirlQueen

      @Jamila
       Good point Jamila.  I may have something on Afro Armenians in the future.

      • NYMan

        @SwirlQueen  SQ, did you originate this piece on this Afro-Russian woman, Kornelia Mango? The reason I ask is that it says “curated by Lorraince Spencer.”
         
        http://www.diasporadash.com/post/27488036522/kornelia-mango-pop-princess-and-russias-soul

        • SwirlQueen

          @NYMan
           I am guilty.  I will be profiling a few international artists here on BWW so stay tuned.  What was up with the Kornelia Mango post?  Dash has a wonderful site over there.

        • NYMan

          @SwirlQueen I was just wondering if you wrote that post on Kornelia Mango instead of Dash. I enjoyed it! Perhaps you can repost it here.

  • VictoriaAntoine

    Awesome!  I learned something today. I am Carribbean! I am West African decent!

  • Law Wanxi

    “They are found mainly in the Iranian cities of Khuzestan, Sistan, Hormozagan and Baluchestan.  ”
     
    Actually, none of those are cities. Sistan-Baluchestan is a province on the border with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Khuzestan is a province by Bazra in Iraq. Hormozagan is a province across the Straits of Hormuz from Dubai. 
     
    I know this stuff from being in Iraq in 2005 and also from my reserve unit’s ongoing and increased education about Iranian geography and culture. I guess AIPAC is going to get what they paid Congress in campaign contributions. Whatever.

  • emmerdale94

    As my mom always says: “Honey, black people are everywhere.”

  • AminahMatthews

    I’ll tell you why you won’t see Malika and khadijah Haqq on “Shah’s of Sunset” reality tv show. Its because PERSIANS are racist on there. Persian are racist period. They have one half black half persian man on there just a couple of times. The only Persian I like on the show is Asa. She is currently dating either Jackie’s or Jermaine’s or Teto’s son. I can’t rememeber which one but he’s in the Jackson Klan. Asa seems like the coolest one on the show. Yes, this show is one of my guilty pleasures but I don’t watch it like I watch the Kardashians. I also used to watch Khloe & Lamar too. I know. You don’t have to tell me. Anyway, I didn’t know Malika and her sister are Afro Iranian. I did, however, knew there were Afro Iranians. Come one black people. How could you not know there are Afro Iranians? The people in the middle east are a mix of everything INCLUDING BLACK AFRICAN. You can see it in their (some of them) faces. I know I can. In fact, they are called sand n&&ers here in America by racist white people. Malika and Khadijah are very pretty girls but I find it hard to believe that MALIKA is the one who’s single. But that was then. It could be different now.

    • TeeVee

      @AminahMatthews Yes, they are racist! They always make references to being white.  I had a Persian coworker who would get offended if someone said something negative about white people.  I explained to her that most people see her as by default, an Arab (I know Persians are not Arab) because she’s not European, so others felt free to say what they wanted about whites in front of her.
      I read recently that Persians, and Arabs are now considered white.  Not mind blowing, but interesting.

      • AminahMatthews

        @TeeVee Oh yes they do try to hard to be white. And MOST white folks will let them know, “you’re not white, you’re a terrorist.” Your’e a sand $%&*#.” I’ve seen and heard this happen. Blacks will call them a terrorist too.

      • KingsDaughter

        @TeeVee  @AminahMatthews i’ve met a lot of Persians (most of whom were Baha’i) and they were the friendliest people I’ve ever met. Some of them looked “white” enough, like they could be from Portugal or Spain.

    • Butterfly1

      @AminahMatthews
       That half persian guy who is on the shah’s of sunset tries really hard to fit in and it just seems like they ignore him.

      • AminahMatthews

        @Butterfly1 No, it don’t seem like it, THEY DO!   And he’s all “I’m proud to be PERSIAN”…..SMH.

    • SwirlQueen

      @AminahMatthews
       Well, that show could never air in Iran as they would have long been beheaded for the freedoms they enjoy here.  I don’t watch the show at all.  I have seen a part of two shows and really don’t have time for that unnecessary drama.   But I used to have a hard crush on an Iranian guy when I was in high school. lol  We are friends and I have several Persian friends.  I know a few who are married to sisters.  So you will always find individuals who will do what they want and love who they want.  Glad that you know about the African diaspora.  We are everywhere.  On another note, little darling actress Yara Shahidi  http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2780578/ 
      and  her cute brother actor Sayeed Shahidi http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3162144/ have an Iranian father and they are bilingual. So their father is teaching them that aspect of their culture.  That is fab!

  • besosgigi

    They are  beautiful, but I’m horrible.  All I could think of is if their hair is real.

    • AminahMatthews

      @besosgigi LOL!
      You know….I don’t think it is because, they both ( Malika especially) seem to “keep up with the Kardashians.”  I could be wrong. But I’ve NEVER seen Malika’s hair pin up in a bun, braided, or  in a ponytail. In one of the Khloe & Lamar episodes, I think I caught a glimps of her edges. And it wasn’t smooth. You know what I mean?
       
      Omg, this is so wrong. It really doesnt matter but you can’t help but be a little curious. 😀

    • “They are  beautiful, but I’m horrible.  All I could think of is if their hair is real.”
       
      Hahahaha! So wrong, but I was thinking the same thing looking at thier picture!

    • SwirlQueen

      @besosgigi Too funny

  • Oh yeah,  I remember them from the movie ATL. I was not aware there was an Afro-Iranian community in Iran, I just assumed that Blacks brought there during slavery would have eventually been absorbed into the population, not maintained an entirely separate community for centuries. Other African communities seem to have been absorbed into European or Middle Eastern countries. Great research!

    • Patricia Kayden

      @dani-BBW They were the twins in ATL?  WOW.  Wouldn’t have figured that out although I liked that film.

  • Patricia Kayden

    Black people are everywhere!! LOL.  I recall reading an article in the Washington Post about Black Iraqis and I’ve met Black Yemenis. 
     
    Nice article, although I hope we don’t see the Haqq sisters in their own reality show.  They deserve better than that.

    • AminahMatthews

      @Patricia Kayden You know black Africans were in this region (so called middle east) BEFORE the people who lived there now. FACT!
       
      Black people covered all four corners of the earth. We’re everywhere….SERIOUSLY.

      • wahid bakhsh

        @AminahMatthews  @Patricia Kayden yes you are right here we called Baloch by caste although we are afro-irani living Balochistan Territory since we dont know who we are.

  • BeautyIAM

    They are so beautiful.
     
    I don’t know why I was surprised by this when I shouldn’t. I personally believe that Africa is where it all started so seeing black people (or darker complected people with curly hair) in different regions of the world is great. 
     
    I find it funny that all of a sudden sudden groups are now”white.” We all know Italians did it in America as well as the Irish. I’m thinking its interesting because “white” people are not even the most prevalent people in the world. people of color are. So I guess its a way to gain numbers?? I would have to research that.
     
    Also, its interesting how we focus on one part of the African Slave Trade….ya know that one…but not the other one. Very interesting.

  • KingsDaughter

    I like your articles SwirlQueen, they’re always so interesting!

    • SwirlQueen

      @KingsDaughter
       Thank you dahlin.

    • SwirlQueen

      @KingsDaughter
       Thank you!

  • beetasays

    Hi–
    While I appreciate this article, I have to point out a couple of things. First, neither Behnaz Mirzai nor myself, (Beeta Baghoolizadeh) are Afro-Iranians. This unfortunate assumption on your part raises a number of questions regarding identity and whose voices should and should not be heard. A quick google search would have shown you that although Mirzai and I are of Iranian heritage, there is no reasonable evidence to qualify that we are Afro-Iranians. 
     
    By making this assumption, you undermined the history and value of this community, since you assumption clearly demonstrates that you believe only Afro-Iranians would be interested in their own heritage, and their voices, stories, etc, must be deaf to all other scholars. 
     
    I would suggest that you do some more research before writing articles in the future. Also, it might be a good idea not to plagiarize biographies of people you cover (for example, my bio, from Ajam’s website, here: http://ajammc.wordpress.com/about/ )
     
    Thanks.

  • NYMan

    It was only last year when I first heard of Afro-Iranians when, in another web site I visit, a woman identified herself as being one.

  • Nikki J

    Can’t believe they’re the twins from ATL lol. But I have really enjoyed your articles on race and ethnicity. Like the piece you did about Afro-Latinos. I’ve always known about Afro-Latinos, (I’m Caribbean so I’ve been around them forever) and I am aware that Blacks are every where. But it did surprise me that there are  Afro-Iranians. Enlightening piece, and it’s just cool to me that we are honestly everywhere lol. Just means I need to get my passport together.

    • SwirlQueen

      @Nikki J
       Thank you Nikki.

  • Becca ghobadzadeh

    i am also afro iranian and i enjoy this article because i’ve been really curious, all of my family is 100% persian iranian and we are all dark with african features..and  i am also from khuzestan , iran 🙂 lol persians, and afro iranians rule!

    • wahid bakhsh

      @Becca ghobadzadeh  Salam, i’m wahid bakhsh from Chabahar city happy to join this article and take a part in this conversation i was shocked to here this and to read the story still i want to know about more afro-iranians my native village is Dashtyari tell me more if u know about us.

  • Iranii

    They arent 100 % iranian if theywere 100%. They would notbe black

    • ColishaHarris

      @Iranii Yes they are. They aren’t Persian obviously but their parents are Iranian nationals. Are you as insistent that Iranians of other nationalities are not “100% Iranian”? Or are you just being a racist prick and denying them their heritage because they are black?

      • aryairan53

        @ColishaHarris  @Iranii They are not “100% Persian by blood” what the hell does that even mean! No one is 100% of any race! They are from Africa. They are Iranian because that’s a nationality like “American” but they are not Persian.

        • ColishaHarris

          @aryairan53  @ColishaHarris  @Iranii Did I say that they were “100% Persian by blood”???? No, I didn’t…so please don’t address me with your nonsense. They are not “from Africa”, they are from Iran. Their ancestors were from Africa. They may have ethnic Persian ancestors as well; we do not know so best not so asume.

    • thisblackpersian

      @Iranii yes we are persian just our ancestors are african

      • ColishaHarris

        @thisblackpersian  @Iranii How can you be Persian if your ancestors are African? Isn’t there a difference between “Iranian”, which is a nationality, and Persian, which is an ethnic group? For example many Afghans are Persian but they are not Iranian.

  • aryairan53

    They are not “100% Persian by blood” what the hell does that even mean! No one is 100% of any race! They are from Africa. They are Iranian because that’s a nationality like “American” but they are not Persian.

  • persianlover

    you know my girl is Iranian/persian and i have never heard her mom and dad say anything about a black Iranian before and another thing is i have a half sister and brother that are half black and white so yeah they half black and half Iranian end of story and who cares

  • SwirlQueen

    @cocoababe
     Cocoababe, I don’t know how I missed this comment.  ROFLMBO!!!  Too funny.

  • AminahMatthews

    @whothefkareu You sure about that? Asa (on shahs) said herself that Persians are racist. I remember her saying this on one episode talking about the racist comments and evil stares her and her husband get from Persian people. Reza, mention something about not liking dark meat…white meat only. And if his family is racist against Jews (he’s half jew) I know for a fact they’re racist against blacks. These people love black music and say things normally what blacks say (slang talk) but won’t have anything to do with them unless they need/use thier help for standing up for minorities.

  • Christelyn

    @AminahMatthews  @whothefkareu I have to co-sign on this…my best friends is Persian. I have broken bread with these people, and while they were welcoming once they realized I wasn’t a video hoe, but trust me there’s a lot of bigotry about blacks in the Persian community. It’s an unfortunate fact, I’m afraid.

  • Visitor

    They’re NOT Persian. They’re Afro (black) Iranian. The Persians are the dominant ethnic group in Iran, but not the only ones. Iran has Kurds, Persians, Arabs, and Azerbaijans, etc. These sisters are NOT Persian, but black Africans from Iran.