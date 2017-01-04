Too Late? 39…Four Kids…Now Wants to Give Interracial Dating a Try.

Sigh. This is what I want black women to avoid. Out of wedlock children DOES lower your market value in the dating world, and there’s no way around it. Let this be a case study to learn from.

The Letter:

I’ve been watching your YouTube channel for a little while. I’ve never dated outside my race or even considered it. However now that I am older and have tried to find quality black men with no luck. I’m seriously rethinking my stance.

My question is it possible to find a quality non-black man that would accept my age 39 and my having children. I still hope to get married one day but with each bad encounter I am lossing faith that this will happen.

I then asked how many kids she had….