MGTOW: The New Outlets for Bitter Males to Bash Black Women

This blog post isn’t necessarily about MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way). It’s about some of the members, who circle around the periphery of the movement who make it their business to poison the well and further drag the name and image of black women. Let’s not act like there hasn’t been a segment of black men who love to trash black women to white men, hoping for a pat on the head and a Scooby Snack. These bitter men are using MGTOW as yet another mouthpiece to repeat the false narrative that black women all want thugs in the high point of their beauty and reproductive years, and then go to the “good guys” when they’ve diminished their stock. And because the “good” black men outside of this mess are either neutral or apathetic, it’s again up to us to defend our own honor.

Well, mostly alone; but we do have some good guys calling bullshit:

Now to be clear, I don’t seek the approval of the MGTOW crowd. In fact, I recommend ALL women give these men a wide berth. But I will address the intersection between MGTOW and the sector of bitter black men who bash us, because their wider platform for the poison spread. And to what end? To completely alienate black women from all men, and isolate them from any option outside of what they believe black women are good for–breeding factories, cum dumpsters, and purveyors of the couch in which they play their videos games.

I’m specifically addressing the letter written to “Sandman” by what is most likely a black man:

“Greetings Sandman! Hope you and all MGTOW’s are doing great. I listened to your video “Black Women & White Men” suggested by the user Anonymous Skunk. You spoke about swirling, which is coaxed within the term interracial dating, but with an agenda. Swirling is a term used mostly by educated black women who open their legs to random thugs initially because they figure their golden vagina can change them to husband and father material. When these thugs eventually get their nuts busted and move on to other women, these educated women realize that their vagina was not golden as they thought. All on of a sudden, she gets sick and tired of these so called thugs and now she’s looking for the white knight in shining armor to rescue her, where she can get married and have a happily ever after. She get’s social status points for having a white man as a husband and a bi-racial baby, while giving attitude to black men and saying that they ain’t shit. The term “Black men ain’t shit” was developed by black feminists in the early 70s to corrupt black women and undermine the black man. A you-tuber named David Caroll, who I recommend to Black MGTOW’s and black men as a whole puts it like this, most black women in America today would prefer to be a white man’s side chic that a black man’s wife. I just gave the reason why the television series “Scandal” is watched by so many black women. You will observe this hypergamy in action a lot in Corporate America where educated black women will throw themselves at white men and even Arab men. Most men will have sex with them but that’s about it because they know that most of these black women were on the cock carousel thug style in the past. There is another agenda at work. A lot of these black females are observing how white women, the most privileged class for centuries, are treating their white man like crap. Seeing this and being opportunistic, a lot of black women are sliding in and taking the white woman’s position by being feminine and submissive, while the white woman herself is busy pushing gynocentrism and demonizing men as a whole. White women haven’t caught on as yet, but when they do, I foresee a backlash with men getting caught in the middle. Be warned. You made the point Sandman that Black men usually can hold their ground with Black Women. While this is true, this norm is fading fast. Old school black men were not afraid to check their black woman. Because of black feminism and the introduction of the welfare state, black families started to decline resulting in the single mom boom. Boys who grew up without a father are now subject to the female mindset. When these boys reach adulthood, they think, behave and troubleshoot like women resulting in a crisis in the black community. Today, we have many effeminate black men who are afraid to check black women and even defend them when they do obvious wrong. These new age effeminate black men or simps want to be in the good graces of black women so they would have a chance accessing the golden vagina.

Make no mistake–this letter was written SPECIFICALLY to the non-black sector of MGTOW so that they would join the cacophony of certain black men who have an interest in spreading and perpetuating hatred toward us. They are looking for build an alliance. The outcome didn’t quite come out the way they thought, because Sandman throws massive shade on them, and if you can get through the pseudo-scientific clap trap about grey matter vs. white matter, you can hear it for yourself.

The thing that struck me the most was the cheering of the possibility to black women being put down by men whom they *must* deem as superior to them, otherwise they wouldn’t be bringing their complaints in hopes gain more allies for this absurd gender war.

Here’s my take:

  • KennaYG

    Am I the only that can’t but laught at all the extra saltiness coming from these males?

  • Christelyn Karazin

    I’m just…gonna leave this here.

  • KennaYG

    Christelyn Karazin Can they be anymore spineless and pathetic. Oh sh!t now they are probably going to take this as some sort of challenge.

  • CarrieThompson1

    Christelyn Karazin So without black women, they have no material? Got it.

    And those are your promo photos?! LOOOOOLLLLL

  • DER KOMMANDANT

    Look, these fools are just MRA nutjobs (whether they realize it or not) and they’re mad that they don’t get a cookie for simple owning a d*ck. That’s the main chip on the entire movement’s shoulder, but it’s worse with those types of black men. They love to denounce us, and let us know at every turn that they don’t want us, and every other race of women are where it’s at. Then they claim this site is bull, because everyone knows no white man in his right mind wants us. Then when they realize that isn’t true, they try to shame us and call us bed wenches for IR dating. So what exactly are we supposed to do? Well, in their eyes, if they can treat us like crap, but keep us under their thumb and away from successful relationships… Then it’s just so much easier to keep us in the kitchen doing women’s work, right? Imagine what a sweet deal that would be for them, a whole race of women who take whatever scraps their men throw their way, happy for whatever they get. All the while they get to mess around with all the white and “exotical” women they want (no matter how ugly they are)… And they want us to be okay with this!
    These types of guys remind me of the creepy old white guys who send away for mail order brides from Russia, Southeast Asia, or South America because they feel that American women have lost the art of being a woman, and we let ourselves go too often (lol). Meanwhile most of these guys are socially awkward losers who look like corpses left unrefrigerated to boot.. And they have the nerve to think they deserve a young beautiful wife to slave all day for them. And the only reason they are so fixated on these types of women is because they are from poor countries, with very restrictive patriarchal cultures and are willing to deal with so much less for a shot at a better life. Men like these are pathetic and are never worth our time or attention.

  • Shirley2006

    Christelyn Karazin Brother Polight?  Is that you?

  • Christelyn Karazin

    Shirley2006 Christelyn Karazin hahahahahah!

  • DER KOMMANDANT

    Oh man I miss In Living Color! BET needs to start playing this again late at night! Do they still play it on Centric occasionally?

  • KennaYG

    DER KOMMANDANT until these women wise up, get an education, divorce them and go live happily ever after.

  • DER KOMMANDANT

    We would certainly hope that most of them do. However for some, I know that isn’t the case, and they usually end up going back to their home countries.

  • Lil mommie

    The golden vagina? Really….this isn’t charlie and the chocolate factory. Who in their right mind claims this crap. First off I will say that yeah there are some very beautiful and intelligent black women who do date black men lower in status to themselves. However, when you have a “community” bullying them into finding and only being with a black man, and that man that is supposedly good which let’s be real is less than 2% is not checking for you. Of course you would think she could do better, but that’s not reality.
    There are good black men out there, but believe it or not they don’t care enough to settle down with a black woman. I can’t stand when people try to blame all the “community” problems on us. We are the ones that actually tried and cared enough to save yall ungrateful butts! While yall been in the streets, rapping, in jail, etc. We have been on the streets marching, advocating, raising, conjoling, etc. You black men. Please go somewhere else it is not a good look to be this disrespectful to the women of your own race. I am shocked to tell the truth.
    I am shocked at the degree you are willing to go to slander and demonize us. Then you have these MGTOW people doing some weird fake intelligent science video about swirling. I have pretty much lost my faith, not all of it. I just watched some touching videos prior where black men helped other people out.
    I just can’t help but shake my head at this letter and video of Mr. Sandman. I will say he does have great taste in pictures. Also Ms. Christelyn you are as lovely as ever.

  • EarthJeff

    So pitiful, but funny in its pathetic glory. I love how…. 1. It gives the CLEAR history of the phrase “black men ain’t shit” oh, so THAT is where it came from? Black feminists…. LOLOLOLOL. MAYBE THEY also came up with “eat shit and die”…. just speculating. 2. The oldie but goodie that we white men won’t marry you. Evidence to the contrary…. I am snuggled against my WIFE right now. 3. Black women would rather be a white man’s side chick than a black man’s wife????? Ah, last I checked much of the reason BW are expanding their options is bc by and large BM ARENT marrying you and WM DO want you as a wife and mate. He must have gotten them mixed up. 4. He did NOT blame Scandal….. 5. BW sliding in to take the WW role to be feminine…. shouldbt ALL women be feminine? And don’t BW constantly get accused of being strong and independent…. nice qualities if you ask me….. and now they are submissive???? I am STILL laughing. I have YET to meet a submissive black woman…. Geez…this was just TOO entertainig….

  • smartacus

    Christelyn Karazin 
    Haha, what a debate.  The issues:
    Do black women suck?  Or do they really, really suck?
     

    What percentage of all the problems in the universe are black women’s fault?  Is it 90%?  Or more like 95%?
     

    Are black women mean and ugly?  Or are they more vicious and repulsive?
     

    Only after they’ve gotten to the bottom of these pressing questions can they achieve Konsciousness.

  • KennaYG

    Mr. Sandman threw some hella shade at black men. Which I didnt get why they were all so happy in the comment. Are they so happy to see and hear black women get disrespected that they are willing to overlook the patronize tone from this man?

  • smartacus

    Shirley2006 Christelyn Karazin 
    Shirley, this is barely a parody.  Go to this link and the real-life Brother Polight will educate you on the “science of polygamy”: http://bit.ly/1SSDe5d

    More Hotep madness.

  • 7045ecv

    Christelyn Karazin The bad part is, there will be a panel of women to give solutions. Some BW will never get it.

  • Lil mommie

    I feel I was rude and would like to apologize for this comment. I just feel guilty for wording it like this.

  • Allandise Rashire

    Right! It’s pretty laughable how these morons hate Olivia Pope so much when she’s just a fictional character, meaning not real lol. “She’s making all bw look like dawhight man`s side piece in reality, know what I’m sayin”? Foh with that crap. It’s a damn TV show based on one woman, ONE. They wouldn’t have a problem if Fitz were a bm (I like Jake anyway, he’s way sexier imo). How many of them would angry about that? Anyway, Sandman made a lot of interesting points in his assessment. As my younger cousins would say, the guy who wrote the letter “thought he had a friend” but there’s some major shade being thrown his way… and I’m talking about a person standing underneath a gargantuan tree that’s under a huge umbrella, SHAAAAADE lmao.

  • thecrazyartist

    I can’t even respond to this crap, I am at a loss for words. 

    Night everyone 🙂

  • Allandise Rashire

    Lol “HOteping” ain’t easy!

  • DER KOMMANDANT

    What was rude about your comment? You 100% told the truth, and it wasn’t terribly venomous either (I can do venomous like no one else, lol), so you have nothing to feel bad about! U0001f60a

  • DER KOMMANDANT

    @Allandise Rashire Lol yes I love how these idiots get so hopped up over a show! I mean, yes Olivia is stupid as hell (look at how the man treats his wife, the mother of his children, what makes her think he’ll treat her any better down the line?) But these men really need to look at what they are getting upset over. A man… Named Fitzgerald. It’s a last name. As a first name. Just terrible. And these men are taking this THAT seriously? HA!

  • Maxine

    Christelyn Karazin LMAO!  What happens after the “trial” reaches a verdict? Will they be coming to put us in interracial relationship jail?  I can’t believe anyone would take this seriously.  So sad.

  • Maxine

    CarrieThompson1 Christelyn Karazin Yeah notice it says “the panel of women will give us the solutions!”  So after they trash black women for an hour or two for being the downfall of the black community, they look to black women to save their butts.

  • EarthJeff

    Yes.. Boomquisha tends to want a thug. Quality black women want more….

  • rexy012

    Lil mommie You spoke the truth in a very honest and classy way. Please do not   apologize for speaking from your heart. We are a mature  group  of people at this site who respect everyone as individuals.  These beta males need to be outed and shamed for showing thier ignorance and weakness to other races of men. Real men do not sell out women and children, they provide and protect them.

  • PaoloP

    These males are laughable with their bitter tears.
    As my father says “if you treat her like a thoroughbred, she won’t turn into a nag.”

  • rexy012

    Christelyn is such a angel for speaking up for black women and girls,  she has shown them they deserve love and happiness .  

    These whining sad excuses for men are not even worth being acknowledged and their hatred and weakness proves how disturbed they really are. White men are raised to provide and  protect  women and children, it is in thier DNA. Those wm may have issues with women but there is no way they are going to respect those beta bm for selling out the image of themselves and their mothers. 

    Sandman called them worthless and they are so blinded by hate for black women they missed his ” Big Diss “,……what DUMMIES!

  • Brenda55

    7045ecv Christelyn Karazin
    Oh they’re going to get it.  Just make sure you are not one of them.

  • Aquagirl1

    CarrieThompson1 EarthJeff Actually, Asian women and white men are more common, but black women and white men are 48% more successful. We, along with biracial men and white women, are the most successful interracial couples.

    On a sidenote, why is it that white women do not divorce biracial men when they’re so quick to divorce everyone else, including their own men?

  • Aquagirl1

    Christelyn Karazin Just ew. These men are so ugly. If I were a wh*re like they accuse us swirlers of being, then I would be willing to sleep with one of these men for a million dollars if I were single. But honestly? Not even for a million dollars. Not even then.

  • trinigirl1

    I’m sorry guys but after reading and listening to all of this including the upcoming ‘panel/summit/debate’ all I can do is laugh. I’m thinking there’re a number of reputable therapist that these men can be referred to but we all know first you have to acknowledge you have a problem and they don’t see what THEIR problem truly is. May have more words later.

  • trinigirl1

    smartacus Shirley2006 Christelyn Karazin
    LOL!

  • trinigirl1

    Maxine CarrieThompson1 Christelyn Karazin
    Noticed that one. Hate us but want us to ‘problem solve’ for them. LOL!

  • trinigirl1

    Christelyn Karazin
    As you would say and these two couldn’t be more unfortunate looking’. UGH!

  • Aquagirl1

    KennaYG LOLLLL so much shade – hilarious!!
    For my part, I both have “gone straight for the white guys” (as Sandman said), as well as respond well to polite men (he claimed black women don’t). I actually find white Canadian men to be extremely polite. That’s part of the attraction!

  • dbrooks109

    7045ecv Christelyn Karazin  NEVER

  • chocolate_fashionista

    trinigirl1

    Yeah, about that debate……..Trini, how in the world can they even begin to blame black women?????!  Seriously???  When have we EVER had influence over black men???  They never let us have power over them!!! So whatever is wrong with the black community is their fault!! 

    And as for the MGOTW movement, it does scare me a bit because when men become emotional they actually become very violent.  Seems as though violence against women is on the rise.  They are so ready to blame women for all the ills of the world when the truth is everyone is accountable for their own actions and decisions in life.  They are truly pathetic!!!

  • FriendsofJay

    Maybe it was his name, but I was getting pretty sleepy all through Sandman’s harangue.  He sounds white, but it seems unusual to me for a WM to hate BW so much.  As Chris said, “he doesn’t like BW—OK.”  WM,  even if we don’t date BW, don’t go around disrespecting them.  We were brought up differently.  At least men in my age range were.  And that respect and courtesy turned to admiration and love in some of us.  But if you’re going to buy into the idea that BW are all loud, ghetto, baby makers, common sense should tell you that a stereotype is an exception not a rule.
    Still, a WM spouting angry BM insults about BW is unusual enough for me to think there is something else at work here.  He could just be a sicko, or he might have had a bad experience with a BW.  Perhaps a turndown.  Or even a relative who fell in love with a BW, which offended his sense of white superiority.  Sometime a person will see ONE incident and apply it to all members of that class or ethnicity.  He sounds well educated and a good education many times takes these prejudices out of a good person’s mind.  
    The women’s movement has caused some women to overreact to what they see as male aggression.  Recent event on college campuses where speech has become censored, has reached heights no one my age would ever have expected.  Some feminist group have even called for written contract to be signed by both parties before an man can hold a woman’s hand or kiss her———even if they have been dating for awhile.  I’M NOT MAKING THIS UP.  This has the effect of giving some unscrupulous women the kind of power over male behavior that they have taken too far.  But again, this is mistaking a stereotype for a rule to cover all men or all women.  A man will hardy ask a woman out if he thinks she’s going to be suspicious of his every move.
    Just yesterday, I listened to a video by a TV personality named Toni or Tami——I can’t remember which.  She was about 25 to 30, white, pretty and well spoken.  She then said “why have men become so soft and girly.  They all act like pansies.  Women don’t was boys.  They want men.”  Well, with some of the restriction on male behavior that have now come into being (singing contracts for a kiss, yelling at men for calling them “girls” instead of “women” and saying that all men are “pigs,”  it easy to see how some men have been forced to be very careful of what they say or do to a women. As I’ve said so many times, people can add 2+2 and get 5.  The great tragedy of human nature is misunderstanding.  We humans seem to have a natural tendency toward that.   Some times it can lead to unfortunate consequences.   And when a woman expects a man to behave like a pig, she often see it even when it isn’t there.  I wrote an article for my newspaper comparing this new normal to the Salem witch trials three hundred years ago.  The Puritans of Salem actually believed in witches———even though we know today they don’t exist.  Stilt, myth or not, seventeen “witches” were hanged in Salem.
    Let’s hope that won’t happen in 2016.  And let’s let men and women love each other as the want to.  We can’t judge other by our own standards.   In short, live and let live.

  • trinigirl1

    chocolate_fashionista trinigirl1
    Sorry had another thought to add.  🙂 

    EASY!  this relieves them of the responsibility of having to be what they are not and that is MEN.  At no point in ‘black history’ such as it is have BW EVER been in ‘charge’ of BM. The evidence is there.  Let’s keep it honest does any one really think BW have ever been in charge of BM? Were that the case how in the world could there be an ‘out marriage’ rate of more than 2 to 1 with BM marrying out?  

    In terms of violence and I’m speaking specifically to actions against BW.  BM have ALWAYS led that charge. Physical violence has been used against  BW by BM as a means to remind her of her fragility and her ‘station’ in life.  As you know I’ve had more than my share to say about these types of men. But the reality is,  as laws have been enforced more and as BW in particular start to stand up to BM by pressing charges for physical abuse, rape and using their agency to leave the BC what you are hearing and seeing is in fact the total impotency of BM.  The rage and anger they ‘feel’ is a direct result of the cold hard realization that they will have a smaller pool of BW to victimize at will.  That is why all the gnashing of teeth, finger pointing, shaming and blaming black women is in full effect.  BW need to take the necessary steps to be safe as they interface with BM in all settings and certainly as they abandon these usless excuses for men and that sh**hole referred to as the black community. 
    Adding another thought it’s hysterical really- we are so despised, hated by them- not the flyer however requires us BW to come up with solutions. Clear evidence of the ‘black kings’ impotency.  They can diagnose problems but must rely on us,  useless, lazyy, loud BW for solutions. GSTFOOH

  • DWB

    Ew!

  • chocolate_fashionista

    trinigirl1 Maxine CarrieThompson1 Christelyn Karazin

    Traditionally speaking, aren’t the men supposed to be the problem solvers???  Why are they content with being losers???  What is wrong with black men???  They and the black women who support these losers are mentally deformed!!!  And as for “Polight” and his polygamous marriage, what in the world is wrong with those women???  They each deserve a man, of whatever color or culture, who will protect and provide for them EXCLUSIVELY, and treat them like Queens!!!  Have black women in the Black community become so desperate that they now have to man-share???  I’ve been away from the general BC for so long, I had no idea that stuff like this actually happens.  It makes me cringe!!!

  • trinigirl1

    FriendsofJay

    Oh, Uncle Jay
    Listening to that diatribe please don’t hurt your brain—this
    is a business model for impotent useless men, some of them are making money and
    have a following.  Much like the slave
    trade allowed them to trade in the black woman’s flesh. Now they’re trying to
    trade in her public humiliation and denigration that narrator was paid if not
    in cash in some other way.  That is what
    I believe; there is no other dividend for WM to be involved in this regardless
    of how ‘racist’ he is. I mean really a ‘racist’ WM would have to align himself
    with BM bottom feeders, these types of racists what no part of BM, BW or
    anything related to black folks.  The
    only way this works is if money is involved. So the narrator was or is paid.

  • Dezzi

    Well, the lead character of Scandal is a black woman on a major broadcast network… so wouldn’t it make sense that many black woman would want to tune in? The primary reason for me tuning in was Kerry Washington. I used to join her Ustream chats before she blew up with Scandal and showed her my love and support. She’s an incredible actress, and a beautiful one as well. I was also impressed with the pace of the show and the thrilling scenarios. I felt like a detective. lol Shonda Rhimes is a brilliant writer and I’m so happy for her success. As far as the intense love scenes between Olivia and Fitz, yeah, they are titillating, and it’s no different from other shows that do the same. I’m guessing because it’s interracial, people are making it a big deal. It’s nothing new to me. I just think the chemistry between Kerry & Tony is strong, and it makes the scenes look really authentic. They’re actors.Good job Kerry & Tony.

  • DWB

    WOW Chris, this may be one of the deepest posts that you have ever made — kudos!
    That being said, I hate to see the pain in your eyes; please be of good cheer … You and so many other BW are winning.
    The fact that these fools have to yell louder and louder is just further proof of that.

  • Aquagirl1

    trinigirl1 FriendsofJay Sandman has to be paid “donations” before he’ll read a “donor’s” letter and he says as much in his video. He read the letter, the most disparaging parts were in the letter from the black man, then proceeded to throw shade at this generation’s black men, calling them “manginas” and then talking about how he used to date an Indian and a Jamaican girl. Overall, I found the video to be highly entertaining in the end. (chuckles)

  • 7045ecv

    Brenda55 7045ecv Christelyn Karazin I won’t even be watching this garbage. The guy wearing the hat and the guy promoting this debate, supposedly revere the Black woman as God. This is completely disrespectful. They are showing that they are no better than Tommy. But, I do have to place some blame on the BW who keep tolerating the foolishness. This mess wouldn’t have gotten this far out of control if it wasn’t for mammy BW. These men feel like they can do whatever they want with no repercussions.

  • 7045ecv

    @chocolate_fashionista There is a lot of freedom in getting out of the BC.

  • FriendsofJay

    trinigirl1 FriendsofJay I know something is behind it, and as a cynic I always suspect money.

  • trinigirl1

    chocolate_fashionista trinigirl1 Maxine CarrieThompson1 Christelyn Karazin I have a long ‘pending answer’ LOL!  always pending.

  • Cloe H

    Christelyn Karazin  *sigh* God bless the child….smh

  • 7045ecv

    It is pretty important to take a break from social media . Even if you’re not looking for negativity, you’ll find it. I pretty much lived under a rock watching religious teachings from men called the Hebrew Israelites. At the time I was interested in doing more research, completely oblivious to the rampant bw bashing on YouTube. The more I watched their videos I saw more hate coming from them than the other men. I’m barely on Facebook and Instagram, but I’ve still been hearing about the degradation.

  • Amadie

    This will really just backfire on black men in the end. The only power they have is social media. In general they are not job creators, owners, business men, they are not highly educated, they basically do not have any practical valuable resources to hold over us. Social media is the only power they have and showing their asses like this will only hurt them in the end, because black women are their biggest resource.

    Watching this only had the effect of freeing me from any residual guilt I might have felt for not wanting to give any of them a chance and for not having ever dated one. I also have no desire whatsoever to support them in any way whether through media or in real life. This just solidifies that they are not my ally or my friend and I have no more emotional ties to them. The more they do this, the more other black women who are still living in la-la land will see it and start to wake up.

    Also, these other white men they are trying to suck up to will eventually come across a statistic one day showing how poorly black males do in relationships with women of other races. If black women are so bad, then why are black men’s mixed-race children suffering?Why are their white wives being mistreated?

    I wish they really would go their own way and just leave us alone. There are so many ways we could be blasting their foulness to the world, but we choose to just live our own best lives. They need to learn how to do the same.

  • Omega22

    Lol so let me get this straight. This site is 100% bashing black men? So do this site ignore that 87% of black men who make 100k marry a black woman, 90% in general. You push the narrative that black men are ugly, ignore all crimes done by white men,rape, molestation rates, new diseases, cheating rates all while  Dismissing the notion of white supremacy??

  • Omega22

    Dezzi Her husband a lame. Id divorce and get a fellow Nigerian. you know non trash

  • Omega22

    EarthJeff white me want kids, love incest and animals tho.

  • Omega22

    PaoloP In about a century white people won’t exist so its all good. Take your 0% growth rates bro

  • Omega22

    CarrieThompson1 Christelyn Karazin Really? They speak on much more. But white man is god to you people so its okay

  • Omega22

    Brenda55 7045ecv Christelyn Karazin WTF so you’re saying 99% of black men aren’t anything, while the few very few white men who marry black women are king?

  • Omega22

    KennaYG 73% of child molestors are white 85% are mass shooters, rates with incest are even in the same rate. FBI stats

  • trinigirl1

    Hey Mods

    Somebody’s butthurt about our conversation, trolling! Giving us numbers and trying to set us straight and everything.  Think I’m hearing that’s not fair! WM do worse things

  • lom1lola

    Dezzi I used to love the show until she married that black guy for real. Killed the magic for me. I haven’t watched it since.

  • trinigirl1

    Omega22
    Is this you

  • Lovernotafighter

    It’s a waste of time dude they aren’t trying to hear that on this site.

  • Cloe H

    trinigirl1 Omega22  No ma’am.  I’m not going to let you do that to him.  Mr. Red Nightie ain’t done nothing to you, girl.  He doesn’t deserve to be put in the same company as the troll.

  • trinigirl1

    But please unpend me, chocolate fashionista’s been waiting for my response, down thread a bit.

  • DWB

    OUCH!!!!!!! :-p

  • Brenda55

    trinigirl1 Omega22
    Damn, dude even had a Brazilian  wax job done.  10 points for attention to detail.

  • Brenda55

    Savage Tango
    Tango went in.  Dang.

  • trinigirl1

    Brenda55 trinigirl1 Omega22
    Right!  LMAO I’ve got a ton of these things. This is what happens when I’m left to my own devices.

  • trinigirl1

    Neil Marsden
    LMAO!

  • dbrooks109

    I’m glad you did this post because there is a MRA site that I eavesdrop on every now and then to see how bad its gotten in the overall dating sphere and every article written about black women is authored by a black man. EVERY.SINGLE.ONE. No group of people work harder to keep us in our stereotypical box like black men. NO ONE. The white commentator had some valid points to this Sambo. Luckily, white men are much more clued up about life and black people than we even care to admit which means one thing ladies-people are watching us.

    Whenever a black guy says BW don’t want nice guys, that’s an automatic red flag to me because every black woman I know can name at least 5 quality bw who are pining for these ‘nice’ blk guys, forsaking all others. What these miscreants fail to admit is that they chase after bw who chase after the thugs. The neighborhood Amber Rose, Lauren London, and Blac Chyna can always find a date.  But Keisha who goes to the mosque every Friday, enjoys painting, and is working on buying her first house cant find nobody ‘nice’. These Idiots are not checking for the little Michelle Obamas and the little Mae Jemisons. All a black woman has to do is have a big booty and a smile (nothing more)  and these (usually ugly) Hoteps and BMWGTOW want to use their golden D to turn HER into a housewife. We already know that black men want what they cannot have. When it doesn’t work, here comes the whining. And those that do want a wholesome girl have nothing to offer her besides their ‘presence’. No goals. No degrees. No chivalry. Hell, not even a nice body or probing conversation. When she cuts the chord because she sees no real future with him, here comes more whining. 

    And the older generations could check ‘their’ black women because they were actual men. They got married. They raised their kids. All their kids came from the same woman. If their daughter showed up pregnant, they chased the knucklehead down and hauled him  to the courthouse because no one was gonna dishonor their child. That’s how you win the respect of your womenfolk. BOTH of my grandmothers were stay at home mothers. Both of them owned their own houses and in their golden years had more than enough and lived comfortably well into their 80s. You mention being a SAHM to these rats and its like how dare you expect me to take care of you and the kids but you better respect them as the man. Schizophrenia is too kind of a condition to describe what the black male mind suffers.

    And if white women were really concerned about women stealing their men, they wouldn’t be looking over here because Asian women been running the game for the past 20 years and white women are still not sweating. WW know their worth because WM remind them of it every damn day and the ‘universe’ thanks them for it (wealth, favor, and opportunities) even if white women don’t. To a smart person, they would take the hint. The men who treat their women the  best (no female genital mutilation, no aborting their girl unborn babies, low polygamy) are the wealthiest and most respected men on the planet.  Those that treat their women the worst, experience the very opposite life. Gee. But then again, this ilk is not smart. So here we are.

  • Curlygirl83

    In a way this is a good thing that BM is telling the world how they really feel and I hope all BW hear this and finally see them for the true losers they really are, and stay far far away from them. Don’t look at them, talk to them, give them sex (especially that one), let them live in their homes (boyfriends, grown children, siblings, or any other relative), give them a ride somewhere, lend them money, or have their back in any way, Drop the whole “help a brotha out” mentality. 

    We have been conditioned to believe that we must always help them. Women are told that we are “gold diggers” if we want a man who has a good job, that if we don’t have sex with our boyfriend than we aren’t doing our job (single motherhood), that we wouldn’t be a good mom if we put our drug dealing sons out the house, that it is OUR responsibility to allow our 45 year old irresponsible partying uncle to come live with us, that we should except the man for what we believe is in his heart ONLY and that it is our responsibility to LIFT THEM UP. I live in a county outside of Richmond, VA and the average BM don’t even have a drivers license, uneducated,criminal record, no job or a very low paying one, whoring around (we rank in top 5 of STDs), no plans for the future and living off women. 
    BM are out here only to USE BW. They have no respect for the women (and they are being open about it on social media) who is there while they are down and can’t take care of themselves. By them being public about their feelings allows those women who falls for the okie doke to know that they are being used by people who think they are undesirable and the bottom of the barrel. She may be beautiful, educated, have a good personality, has his children, have the ability to play many roles, and a very good faithful woman, it don’t matter because she is Black, and these men don’t care who she is or what she do, in the back of their mind they would prefer to be with a ANY TYPE of woman in another race and you are just the “starter woman”. That is why so many really good women are left by them with children.

    BW really need to hear this. So it is a good thing that these MGTOW creeps are being vocal about what they think about BW. I am hoping that all BW actually hear them, understand that they will be blamed for every wrong doing of BM, and change the way they are programmed to accept less and try to help BM. BW need to see them for the waste of men they are and move on because we have proven that we are better without BM. And I can’t express enough how much it would greatly benefit BW if she doesn’t open her legs at all to a BM. Example: These MGTOW fools are bragging about how they only will use you as a piece of toilet paper. Please, have enough self respect not to give them what they want. BW are in a better situation being single then with a BM ,so nobody should allow the whole single argument to scare them.  There is way more non black men than BM and a much greater chance we will find the man of our dreams in them.

  • trinigirl1

    dbrooks109

  • jazzyfae45

    I can’t help but laugh at these black men. They look so pathetic, they really do. Now tyre running to white men MGTOW like little toddlers running to their daddies like”Daddy these evil black women won’t play nice!!!!!U0001f622U0001f623U0001f624U0001f621U0001f620″ I mean reallyU0001f602U0001f602U0001f602. When will these black men get that until they hold each other accountable for what went wrong in the black community, uplift black women, and do the work to really progress in society they will continue to be the laughing stock of the world??? A bit of a rhetorical question because honestly I don’t seeit happening anytime soon lol.

  • trinigirl1

    Neil Marsden
    I got it and I think it’s super funny! Different sh*t mean  different things in ‘different’ parts of the world. I think Omega?  got the message as well.

  • dbrooks109

    And what man (or woman) hates a movement that taught women to
    -love themselves
    -leave an abusive relationship
    -put men in prison for beating and/or raping women and children
    -vote
    -own their own body
    -control her own self expression per clothing and hair and sexuality
    -enjoy sex
    -choose how many children they want to have
    -value their own voices and opinions
    -create their own wealth and future

    These things are basic HUMAN rights. This is what has caused all the havoc over the last 50 years of American history? Somebody is lying.

  • trinigirl1

    jazzyfae45

    I think we should just use them as bright shiny objects and kick them around (we’re accused of it anyway) while they run to Daddy.  The ‘BC’  is lost and done, forget the ‘uplifting’ they don’t know what that is baby girl, they don’t. Have fun when they visit and be present when other opportunities come your way. They are done! The world sees them.

  • Ladiered09

    Seems like they have vagina envy. A bunch of men complaining about women, these are the types of black men or men period WHO SHOULD NOT BE LEADING ANYONE. I don’t want weak, easy to bruise ego, egomanics leading a community. This is how we got to this point in the first place.

    Quality white and non-black men get treated better because they also treat black women better. We have no problem submitting to, and treating men like Kings, when they treat us like princesses. That’s what a lot of these horrible black men don’t understand. You can’t give us poop and expect gold in return, that’s not how it works.

    Ironically when black women date IR the so called attitudes they stereotype us for having sure aren’t there. Maybe they should look in the mirror and see who’s causing all the misery.

  • Ladiered09

    trinigirl1 dbrooks109 Michelle looks gorgeous in this gif!

  • lom1lola

    If bm are so happily into their whatevers, why are they bellyaching about BWWM? When they first started bashing BW it was because they felt they needed an excuse to date outside. Now it’s just plain jealously, ignorance and, of course, their innate failure as men. The very thought of the men they hate even smiling with the women they hate literally drives them up and down a wall. That brings on conspiracy-theory thinking, self-invoked emascuating desires and even actual impotency in some of them. Normal people wish other people well because in essence (not that magazine) that’s what you’re wishing for yourself.  Again, normal people don’t spend valuable days spewing venom at or on others. BWWM are the very last thing on bm minds when they go to sleep at night and the first thought on their minds when they wake up in the morning. Maybe these bm boys will think about themselves instead and seek therapy.  If not, guess who is in their hearts, souls and minds to stay? Yes, they are just that serious about us and not so much with their whatevers.

  • formeonly

    Hmmmn…these BMGTOW don’t understand that a pat on the head will not pay the bills, provide them somewhere to stay, transportation, food to eat, and sure as hell won’t protest when one of them gets killed by the police.  
    I truly wish the best for BM, but their CHOICES…just keeps them losing.  How can they not see this?

  • Brenda55

    Lovernotafighter
    Just send your friend over here. There are lots of BW/WM married couples on this site.  We have been there and done that.

  • chocolate_fashionista

    Trini, that must have been so difficult to watchU0001f641 I think that we who have embraced our options must recognize that most black women are going to continually be WILLING victims and casualties for the sake of the black community, supporting black men, desiring full black children, and a host of other redundant reasons.
    You’d think that black women would be able to see the dangers of being with toxic men in the BC, but all they are looking for is just to be able to say “I have a man”. I can only imagine the damaging effects that this kind of mentality has on children. The black family has essentially been destroyed. There may have been attacks from outside influences initially by racists. But what has taken place over the last 20 to 30 years is solely the fault of black men and the senseless decisions they make. Not only are they exceedingly selfish, but they have also become narcissistic sociopaths. They are on a path of self-destruction and genocide. They either end up killing us literally or killing our souls. I wish more Black women would take heed.

  • Lovernotafighter

    Will do, you guys have very good topics IR dating for women.

  • Curlygirl83

    Ladiered09 MGTOW= secretly gay, womanizer, abuser, deadbeat dad, no job, uneducated, HIV  infected, corner bum

  • Curlygirl83

    Ladiered09 Basically a bunch of losers no woman want anyway

  • Allandise Rashire

    I think you meant to say their white daddies lol but good post nonetheless.

  • PaoloP

    Neil Marsden Yep!  In UK, it’s called a “bum bag”

  • trinigirl1

    chocolate_fashionista
    I know some are by the types questions I often get asked. I only wish more BW would get it and move on. Part of the reason I hang out here aside from the articles and conversations,  is knowing as we share our lives and experiences outside of the male dominated,BC some young woman is reading and taking note.  It’s one of the reasons I like posting vids and pictures. It makes certain things more concrete.  It was hard to watch that episode- most of the time I can giggle about the couple but that was just sad to me.

  • Curlygirl83

    Amadie “This will really just backfire on black men in the end. The only power
    they have is social media. In general they are not job creators, owners,
    business men, they are not highly educated, they basically do not have
    any practical valuable resources to hold over us. Social media is the
    only power they have and showing their asses like this will only hurt
    them in the end, because black women are their biggest resource”.
    Yep! Even the ones who eventually get a good job and has the mentality to fully support himself eventually, it was a BW that contributed to him getting there! Those ones are usually at a much older age and even they have multiple children spread around that they do not claim but then try to act as if they are perfect with their non black woman that they are cheating on anyways. It is sick. BW really need to take themselves out of the equation when it comes to them period. We are so much better off.

  • trinigirl1

    Savage Tango

    LOL!  

    “Hey, at least I’m not THAT guy.”

  • It is truly sad but not shocking that many bm have ambivalence towards bw.  Come on, let’s face the facts; bm 450 yrs. ago sold their women and children for seeds, shells, and shining metal objects to white slaver’s…  To the present day, there are still many Nigerian girls still missing from the initial abduction of 276 girls taken from Chibok in 2014.  When the trail was hot in Nigeria, ambivalence prevailed.

    And once again we’re seeing a fairly educated bm claim bw are opportunistic and we’re not worthy of being loved by any man; yet again, this love/hate relationship between bm & bw continues into the new Millennium. 

    Now I have to ask, is this genetics; our DNA on display for the entire world to see?  Or will the bm assume responsibility for once, just for once and say, I’m sorry for abandoning the BC a half a century ago as well as the Present Day?

    Quite frankly, I don’t give a damn.  Guess I’m ambivalent too.

  • wendydw35

    trinigirl1 Omega22 That’s creepy.

  • wendydw35

    trinigirl1 dbrooks109 her hair is so pretty.

  • trinigirl1 ole’skool  THANK YOU TRINIGIRL1,  YOU ALWAYS SEE THE TRUTH!!

  • trinigirl1

    ole’skool trinigirl1
    Just how it is and will continue to be for men like them-we need to stay clear and align  ourselves with men capable of protecting us and our children-forget the bottom feeders,  they will be taken care of.

  • zipporah

    if that dude is sandman.. i DONT TRUST MEN WHO WEAR EARRINGS… its not a good look and too many BM just wont leave it ae

  • zipporah

    Lovernotafighter a BRIDE ISN’T A BEDWENCH

  • KennaYG

    trinigirl1 ole’skool it isnt the white man alone that has a bone to pick with the black man. Has the OOW rate continues to increase alongside the domestic violence, verbal, sexual abuse and harassment, rape and son continues to increase among non-bw who date/marry bm, society is going to start seeing the bm for what he truly is… a predator. I doubt non-bm are going to let any of that slide.

  • zipporah

    Ladiered09 “YOU CANT GIVE US POOP AND EXPECT GOLD IN RETURN??
    well, that was what many modern song/rap lyrics really are… and some are putting up with it

  • zipporah

    Curlygirl83 Ladiered09 i always thought it could be what is happening–since the MGTOW symbol shows an erection… if not for women, then WHO??

  • formeonly

    KennaYG
    I believe as soon as more of the not-so-stank-looking white
    women “fall victim” to the shenanigans of BM, THEN the roundup will begin.

  • trinigirl1

    KennaYG trinigirl1 ole’skool Now- that’s part of what I’m saying. They are incapable of real humanity Kenna and when you have that behavior starting to spill over into other groups it won’t & can’t go unnoticed.  NON-black men won’t let ‘their women’ suffer at the hands of BM without there being some form of pay back. These BM keep forgetting what they do and don’t control. The few that hold high office anywhere still has a NON_BLACK man calling HIS SHOTS.  So they can keep right on with the stupid but it comes with a price. Like I said they’re pretty much heading either for extinction or extreme physical management of some sort- it’s no accident that there’s a prison pipeline. Ho many of them do we really need on the street?

  • zipporah

    Cursedwithgifts THANKS TO TS—and his HAIRHAT MEME

  • trinigirl1

    wendydw35 trinigirl1 Omega22

    That troll was creepy, it was for him. LOL

  • formeonly

    trinigirl1
    That’s what I’m talking about…their CHOICES.  Biting the hand that feeds them, impregnating
    non-BW and running off, dragging the image of BW, aligning themselves with
    people who don’t respect them…all of this looks like the actions of a man who
    wants to die.

  • trinigirl1

    formeonly trinigirl1

    I especially like it when they start behaving like they’re in charge of some sh*t,  then either the law or the baby mama demands child support. It’s funny to me. Truly a powerless bunch of boys.

  • formeonly

    trinigirl1
    BTW, nice avatar!

  • chocolate_fashionista

    Trini!!!!U0001f44fU0001f44fU0001f44fU0001f44fU0001f44fU0001f44fU0001f603 You are awesome!!! You should write for BB&W because you bring out some excellent points!!!!

  • trinigirl1

    formeonly trinigirl1
    Old photo from a trip, hubby’s like ‘be sexy’ I said, ok did that shot and proceeded to trip over the bed. LOL

  • trinigirl1

    chocolate_fashionista
    Thank you ma’ma just sharing thoughts and some observations.

  • chocolate_fashionista

    Your points are always so on point!!! Their hatred for their women comes back to bite them all the time.

  • trinigirl1

    chocolate_fashionista
    It may take awhile and many of us will not live to see it but this universe we live in has a long memory and does indeed arch towards justice. What has been and continues to be done to black women by black men is a crime against humanity and a great injustice to us and our foremothers. I have to believe there is something called universal retribution.

  • trinigirl1

    Good night, ladies a good looking man and the bed calls me. Tomorrow then!

  • Lady Humor

    Why do I feel like homeboy here  has this pic below over his bed post so it can be  the last thing he sees before he goes to sleep?

    #Liftgoalsofthetrilfing

  • trinigirl1 chocolate_fashionista Yes it is, and it’s called, Karma…

  • Lady Humor LOL,,,, D’JANGO UNCHANGED

  • Allandise Rashire LOL  That’s a Good One!  “HOteping ain’t easy”

  • Aquagirl1

    dbrooks109 It’s funny you mention, the other day WW were in the comments section of Jezebel talking about how they were boycotting Weezer because of his “creepy fetish” for Asian girls. So you’re right, they wouldn’t be looking over here! But they’re still mad! 😉

  • SavannahDoll

    Beautiful!

  • thecrazyartist

    You really nailed it when you mentioned that these men want a traditional relationship, but still want their woman to work 10 hours a day, bring home the money and cook dinner while they sit around and play video games.    To top that off most of these men want to be treated like husbands when they have no intention of taking a trip down the isle and signing the paperwork. They fail to realize that a traditional realtionship is a two way street. I am not going to be submissive to a man just because he has a penis. I want proof that you can actually take care of things. I don’t mind being submissive to a man who has 1.) proven he can actually provide and 2.) Has given me his last name. Everyone and everything else be damned. I never have and never will play house with anybody. I would rather just stay single.

  • DWB

    NICE!!!!!!

  • Amadie

    wendydw35 I agree. As for the sandman character, who seems to be stuck at the maturity level of a toddler and still thinks the world revolves around him, I don’t know any black woman (or white for that matter) who would be interested in dating one of them or would want to be anywhere on their radar. There are plenty of people who I don’t find attractive and am not really into, but I’ve never felt the need to declare it to the heavens for everyone to see. He and the rest of his followers need to man up, quit with the narcissism, and take responsibility for their lives. Also, black men really are the biggest bedwenches. Black women have never fit into that category when you look at reality. Look at this “man”, sucking up to white men for nothing more than a bit of approval and affirmation.

    This might be a generational thing, but the black women I know who date ir are not doing it because they feel left off the shelf, because they can’t get the black man they really want or because they feel overlooked.

    It’s more about having options, being turned off by black male foolishness, having no desire to mammy, wanting to expand their horizons, wanting more for their life, prioritizing character and good traits over physicality, and being attracted to men on our own level. Plus we have the ability to see and to learn from what we see without having to go through it for ourselves. We can see what black men have put our older family members through, colleagues &, women of other races and have no desire to experience that for ourselves. Going for one of these characters would be a regression.

    Also, since most of us are minorities in white majority countries, it just makes sense that there would be more white men than others, when you open up your dating field. There are plenty of damaged white men, but since there are way more of them in comparison to us, that is not such an issue like it is with black men. That’s just a numbers thing, plain and simple.

    This does show that what bwe writers were saying about black women needing to integrate and make strategic alliances with other people is true. I didn’t really get what they were saying because I haven’t had the experience of being socially isolated and didn’t realize that many other black women were. It’s important to be fully in the world so that we can control our own image and perceptions and not let bitter bm drive the narrative.

  • your epiphany

    Huffingtonpost writer Zeba Blay wrote about how black women are made
    to feel they have to remain silent on matters that concern them as
    women,
    or specifically black women, for the sake of shielding black men and not

    putting “another good one” in jail. That BW should have a voice and not
    be shamed into silence. How the
    black community have and will treat (more like ignores and shifts blame)
    BM
    who are sexual predators and their victims. We all know this but it’s
    still an overall good article. I’m actually surprised the article isn’t
    flooded with butthurt comments and any of the usual downplaying the
    situation because those folks seem like they’re on the constant hunt for
    such articles and it’s a topic that needs to be continuous brought up
    for more BW to not allow others to silence them especially to protect
    someone that shouldn’t be protected. She also talks about “Confirmation”
    a series
    that was done by HOB where Kerry Washington portrays Anita Hill.

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/confirmation-and-the-silencing-of-black-women-to-shield-black-men_us_5710f701e4b06f35cb6f4cba?ir=Women&section=us_women&utm_hp_ref=women

  • Lovelyskies ahead

    I was able to bear through Sandman’s video, I caught that shade he threw and started chuckling. I looked through the comments to see if these pathetic losers caught it and they were so busy rejoicing over the degradation of black women they missed it. Sandman must be laughing at these idiots.
    What a laughing stock they are.

  • Statuesque

    How I wish Black men with issues would just go their own way. Be self-sufficient etc. but this movement isn’t about that anyway. Men aren’t really as self-sufficient as they’d like to believe. These men want to be intra-racial oppressors and are pouting because women decided being born with vaginas didn’t actually make them inferior or require them to be subservient. Especially not to men who are ineffective the world at large, which most of these men are by any measure.
    I honestly don’t spend any time thinking about what Black men like this believe, because they don’t have a seat at the table. That’s why they are bitter about Black female success. It’s an outsider’s perspective….sour grapes all the way. The problem Black women have is not what these men say and think, it’s all the barriers that exist in society to keep you from realizing they don’t matter to people who matter.

  • BlackGirlsLost

    trinigirl1 ole’skool OK Sharkeshia…I forgot how dainty and upright you goodtime gals are. Pat your weave girl and calm down.

  • BlackGirlsLost

    Ladiered09 trinigirl1 dbrooks109 #BlackLiesMatter

  • trinigirl1

    For Blackgirlslost
    How sad it must be to stay up late at night looking around
    on sites where you feel you can harass people who don’t feel or think like you.
    Thank you for that name ‘ Sharkeshia’ though,
    I love it!    I’ll bite, if by calling me that name you
    mean I think it’s BS for BW to be treated the way they are by men but especially
    by BM, you got me.   Let me keep patting this weave and keep it
    moving but before I do, since I like to write let me share some thoughts,
    feelings and opinions with you and the rest of your gang. 
    Yes, I have a problem
    with the abandonment rates of BW by BM, especially when she becomes pregnant
    with his child.  The brutality they dish
    out in the form of mental, verbal and physical abuse. The crime rate in many BC’s
    and what’s funny is they’re killing each other, BW and black children.   #blacklivesmatter-
    only matter when a white man kills a black man.  It is black male lives that matter, not ALL BLACK LIVES.   A movement started by black women but as
    with ALL THINGS BLACK it has been
    hijacked by black men.   Sure it must
    mean something that celebrities are on the #blacklivesmnatter bandwagon, how
    laughable.  Publicity anyone?
    Stupid, black women being arrested for a cause that a few
    years from now most people will have forgotten ever existed.  Having an arrest record when they of all
    people, are least able to afford it and are the very ones who will feel the
    black lash. Many of those women have children, many of them are underemployed,
    when their arrests are discovered by employers, some have lost THEIR jobs (Pookie
    don’t have a job, so what’s that matter to him?) 
    If this woman goes for public assistance, many states will NOT give help
    to people with arrest records. Therefore, that means she’s left to sink or swim
    without help. “Hey but she stood up for the black man right”?  THE
    HEIGHT OF FKING STUPIDITY IS WHAT IT IS.
    Sandra Bland who the movement has included in its clarion
    call (let’s pretend we care about BW) DIES over $500.00- that was the money
    needed for her bond.  That’s the shame
    that folks like you miss.  That neither
    she nor her family could post that small amount of money in a timely fashion to
    keep her out of jail over that weekend- thereby leaving her vulnerable to
    exactly what happened. No money, no protection.   Do people like you really think that it’s
    protests, taking away microphones from candidates, concerts that will move the
    needle in this country?  If you all think
    that, you live in a fool’s paradise. Do you all think this #blacklivesmatter is the first ‘real’ movement addressing these
    concerns? Sorry to burst your bubble, the problems inside the BC have less to
    do with the rest of society and everything to do with the lack of manhood,
    leadership, concrete plans and collective workable goals of the BC. The first
    goal should be for BM to man up AND BE
    MEN INSTEAD OF WHINING BOYS EXPECTING WOMEN TO FIGHT THEIR FIGHT, AND MAKE NO
    MISTAKE IT IS THEIR FIGHT.   You’re in the wrong place, you along with
    others who’ve come here before have nothing 
    but ‘insults’ to level at the women who are smart enough to get out of
    the BC. That speaks volumes to your powerlessness and you your jealousy about our
    ability to see the handwriting on the wall for BM, the BC and women like you
    and get out.  I’ll say this, it must really suck to be you, whoever you are. Up
    all night trolling the internet trying to harass BW who have chosen to go their
    own way. No BM on board or allowed.  I’ll
    share this with you, you’re about to UPSET for real because BW globally are in
    the ‘IRR movement’ I say it’s about damn.

  • AlenaCraig

    I don’t understand why these males call their group ‘men going their own way’, when all they do is bitch and whine about women. How about ‘men desperately seeking attention from women who don’t want them”? That would be a more apt description and title for their little group. It’s seriously pathetic and unmanly for a man to whine about women because they’re considered a reject.

  • Elusive one

    A good number of black women are matriarchal and MGTOW is not a woman hating group. MRAs are trying to start a dialogue while MGTOWs just simply walks away and educate other men. And you did not response to his commentary. You do know that Sandman has dated more than one black woman right?

  • AlenaCraig

    Elusive one Any man who claims that it is even POSSIBLE for a woman to be “matriarchal” within a patriarchy has admitted to being a damn fool. SMH.

  • formeonly

    Elusive one
    “A good number of black women are matriarchal”
    If you mean that the black community is controlled by a matriarchy, then I understand your confusion here.  No other society/demographic is set up the way the American black community is.  The women control the resources, which are provided by men outside their demographic (via jobs, loans, social programs).   The black community is a matriarchy (women within their demographic) controlled by patriarchy (men outside their demographic).  Think of it this way…who owns most of the businesses that are located within the black community?  Not black women, and not black men.

  • That was such a cute story. 🙂

  • Statuesque

    What you’re saying makes no sense except to notice that too many women do all the parenting of their abandoned children while their errant fathers lay up in their mothers’ houses (or another female target they can have full sexual access to), fail to launch, and/or go out and “hustle” for themselves instead of working for their families. A matriarchy isn’t a point of view it is a way of governing a society. Who actually believes that if women made the rules things would be this way?
    What exists in these Black communities is an inverted patriarchy where women are groomed to be caretakers, sexual outlets and work horses for men who are still in charge, but just not doing what men on other societies need to do to get access to the normal perks of being on top.

  • Elusive one

    Statuesque Y’ll should understand that, it was one topic out of  700+ of his topics. And most of what he said was the true. Most bw go for the bad bois when they are young.

  • BWC

    formeonly Elusive one 
    Then gather your troops and start building businesses that doesn’t include dealing drugs on a corner (which are controlled by foreign patriarchies that use young bm as their errand boys).

    Get jobs and provide money for your women so that they won’t have to rely on men outside their demographic.  Get jobs so that they don’t have to go into debt getting loans fom men outside their demographic.  Get jobs so the women you impregnate don’t have to rely on social systems for support created by men outside of your demographic.

    How about the men of your demographic put down the video games, microphones and tape recorders, footballs and basketballs and get an education so that you can provide for the women so that they won’t have to go to men outside of their demographic. 

    But, nah…  You will just remain stunted boys blaming everyone else and doing nothing but complaining. Stagnant.

  • BWC

    Elusive one Statuesque 
    Then raise your sons to be men and not bad boys.  Problem solved. But that would mean putting in effort being a father.  Try again…

  • BWC

    AlenaCraig 
    Out of all that I have read, the only thing that I can agree is that the court systems tend to rule unfairly against men in divorce/custody situations.  Other than that, their gripes about women seem to be the same as anyone that groups people as monolith.  One bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch and if you keep fouling yourself with effed up women, maybe there is something wrong with your cognitive skills in that you keep choosing poor examples to pursue.

  • trinigirl1

    BWC formeonly Elusive one

    Too much like right!

    What also should not be missed whenever these conversations come about, is the simple fact that many BW have a ‘preference’ for ‘non-black’ men- it’s not always about ‘BM negatives’ of which there are PLENTY.

  • Statuesque

    Elusive one Statuesque This is such a tiresome defense of poor male behavior. Most BW believe the bill of goods they are sold and try and roll up their sleeves to fix men they should run screaming from, including these so-called “good men” who are really just bitter about not pulling the video chick or upwardly mobile types they believe they are entitled to because they aren’t rapping or selling drugs.

    A lot of time is spent here coaching women to make better choices.  Why are you lot spending all your time complaining about women, and then coming here to complain more?  It’s so tiresome.

  • BWC

    trinigirl1 BWC formeonly Elusive one 
    I get so fired up when I have to state the obvious lol.  Maybe I was just born with an extra amount of common sense and logic 😉
     And the more bw and wm that start acting on their preferences…

  • trinigirl1

    Statuesque Elusive one

    Answer:
    It has “no life’ with time on their hands to harass women that have zero interest in useless, helpless, babies. Whoever this is,  wants us to see the world through that damaged prism, we don’t, so this silly individual thinks that if they keep posting stuff finally he/she will get us to change our minds. Go away YOU!  

    Why are you lot spending all your time complaining about women, and then coming here to complain more?  It’s so tiresome.

  • Elusive one

    BWC formeonly Elusive one Firstly, I’m not black America, i’m from Africa. Secondly, i do love video games and apart from video games i do something productive with my life. Do you know in life everyone have a choice, they can choose not to get impregnated by the guys they call cool. They can decide to close their legs and learn how to pick a guy. U know, the bm that sat down and study their books in college and have a dream. What do you expect from a bm who love bw and wanna settle down with one but every time he walks up to a bw and he got this reply “You are to good.” And the type of bw y’ll are advocating for are like ‘i’m independent and don’t need no black man.’  I personally prefer bw to any race but good number of bw have attitude.

  • trinigirl1

    Elusive one BWC formeonly
    Harry, honey, baby, sweetheart what are you doing on here? You talk as if BW in particular haven’t heard all of that and then some before. Since you have nothing of substance to share go do whatever that productive thing is you do in life and leave folks alone. You sound like a whiny, sissy boy.

  • AlenaCraig

    BWC AlenaCraig And these types of men are always telling BW that they are choosing the wrong guys, when they know damn well that if the guy is Black he is more often that not “the wrong guy”/the”thug” they love to talk about, the “bad boy”, no matter where he lives and what he does for a living. And they need to take their own advice: “Choose better!”

  • BWC

    Elusive one BWC formeonly 
    So does African = better?  Because a lot of men from there behave that way.  Elitist pricks that think that they are a gift from above.  So which enlightened, up and coming, prosperous, and woman uplifting nation are you from?

    Men that impregnate women can step up and provide for them.  They are equally responsible

    And if you are finding bw that say you are too good for them, move to where better ones are but methinks that is not possible and that you lack that capacity lol!

    Why aren’t you and your brethren fighting Boco Haram and getting your children back?

  • formeonly

    Elusive one
    You are still a BM, and you are spewing the same rhetoric as any BM in America.  You have nothing to add to this topic except more of the same nonsense.  You are even too stupid to understand that the issues with BM are seen as a global problem.  You are the laughing stock of the world, yet you come here trying to find some woman to blame.  You can’t even see how that alone castrates you.  SMH.

  • CalculatingAnn

    Amadie wendydw35 Some of these so called BM are becoming more disgusting everyday. My sister and I was walking her dog today and this low life dude was yelling out , ” Hey Hoes.” repeatedly to us. Now who does that? I am truly tired.

  • Brenda55

    CalculatingAnn Amadie wendydw35
    This from a man who believes he is the most desired man on the planet.  Walk away.  There men out there who know how to treat a women right.

  • Why don’t you just date the women who are into your “type”? Or date the women that are on your level?
    http://tinyurl.com/z8lzpw3

  • formeonly

    Elusive one
    African men = better?  You’re joking, right?  For the moment, let’s just put aside how badly
    African men treat their women and girls. 

    Let’s look at the current occupation
    of your land by the Chinese.  The Chinese
    have already taken over much of your continent’s economy. They even legally had
    themselves redefined as “black people” in YOUR land, allowing THEM to benefit
    from the lucrative Black Economic Empowerment and employment equity laws
    designed to rectify past historical injustices that were committed against
    BLACK AFRICANS!  The Chinese are benefiting
    from laws that were designed to empower YOU. 
    You African black men have allowed the Chinese to occupy your land and
    replace YOU as black people.  Are you to
    be respected for this, Mr. Africa? 
    Really?!  How can anyone take you
    seriously?  Yet, you are HERE trying to
    convince us Americans that black women are the real problem.
    Black men and their choices
    continue to keep black communities losing. 
    SMH.  Lord, take the wheel.

  • caligirl94117

    BWC formeonly Elusive one  “Then gather your troops and start building businesses that doesn’t include dealing drugs on a corner (which are controlled by foreign patriarchies that use young bm as their errand boys).”

    They have lost the drug business now too. Much of it in my area of CA is done by Mexicans and Salvadoreans. It’s been outsourced. Even marijuana is legit, so no more need for BM in that business either…

  • Bellinger

    Bah !!
    Black American LOVE it this way i.e. matriarchy.All.these complaints about African menThe Chi ese have NOT colonized Africa.They are like here INVESTORS.Africa is on the rise.Black America and it’s attenedant matriarchal fjcnctjons shall die the death it deserves.
    The women are sub-standard mothers and wives.The men are effeminate single-mother raised bums.The Black American has been wholly conquered and destroyed.They are but shells of themselves.The black future is in Africa.Black so.e. of America could care less if their race survives.This joke of a site is proof of that.They sit pitifully pining for the same men that destroyed their men.
    How low and disgraceful.

  • Bellinger

    And when we go exti c.f. you go as well : )

  • Bellinger

    All this rah-rah because a WHITE man(their GOD) called them out…hilarious!!

  • trinigirl1

    Bellinger

    Well hello!
    I see we didn’t get our Wheaties this morning!    
    You’re NOW responding to an almost two month old post-
    stalking our site I see?
    Was there something we said that you didn’t quite
    understand?
    You must be speaking of ‘different’ African Men in this
    little missive.
    Get Off our site- silly person!

  • The Masked Queen

    My sentiments after dating a BM recently…

  • trinigirl1

    The Masked Queen
    stop!  You’re making me laugh- here’s my recent ‘message to BM’  See if it rings true and let me know.

    http://www.blogtalkradio.com/loveinblackandwhite/2016/06/28/a-message-to-black-men

  • trinigirl1

    The Masked Queen trinigirl1 

    So glad you enjoyed it!  Just telling the truth as I know it!.  I usually do the show on Thursday evenings at 7pm est- join in some time.  The call in number is 653-383-0801. Feel free to share whatever you want from the show- I want BW safe and happy- that’s the goal.  Best, Trini

  • S’leinadcm Azaram

    sounds like you are the bitter one. If it don’t affect you, then move on then and let people what they want.

  • bohunkbeast

    I believe that the MGTOW movement is in its infancy and will mature into a different mindset at some point. Seems to me that most MGTOW are mostly removing themselves from the dating scene overall.