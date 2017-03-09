Beyond Black & White

Rachel Linsey, Please Don’t Allow Black To Decide What Race Man You Pick.

18 Comments

Rachel Linsey is making history as the first African American Bachelorette, but that’s not stopping some black folks from trying to pressure her into picking a black guy. Isn’t it typical of the GAT-DL (Guardians of All Things Dark & Lovely) to come swooping in and trying to take ownership of this black woman’s choices? Never mind that black men date and marry interracially a twice the rate, and the same level of guilt to “keep it black” isn’t being put upon them. Heck–they can even magically anoint their non-black brides black if they had a great great great grandmother that lived in a black neighborhood for five minutes, and you’ll have a calvary of black people willing are ready to defend their choices and accuse black women of just being jealous.

While black women have been able to enjoy free agency in education and the workplace, the last frontier of our liberation is in our romantic lives. For too long, black women have been guilted into conforming to the expectations of a community that takes more than it gives, and imposes impossible expectations on the females of the group. Black people tell us we need to choose better while blaming us for the entire downfall of the black community, but then want to hamstring our ability to pursue men of all races and be forced to fight for the few marriageable black men who enjoy their status as holy unicorns.

No one is suggesting Rachel not choose a black men, but if she does, let it be HER choice, and not brought along by outside pressure.

Rachel Linsey does not belong to us. Let her go so she can be free to be, and love and find love with the man of her choosing, regardless of his race. The time has come. Finally.

  • Indianagirl

    Of course they’re going to drag this woman for not exclusively dating BM. They resent BW who dont put all their eggs in the BMs basket. Reading the comments on social media make it clear that the anti IR types will be out for blood.

  • Sweetlady379

    Many of us will have our eyes peeled to this season of the bachelorette. I hope the season won’t be influenced by producer prejudice or the black community.

  • India

    When I first heard about this, I was thinking the same thing, that black people in general would most likely try to influence her to just pick black men. I just hope that her show would, at least, have a variety of men and not become some “black love” only show, we already have enough of those.

    • Neb16

      The black people who are against this can’t just be happy that a black woman is the new bachelorette. They have to tell her who to choose. This reminds me of when Gabrielle Douglass took home the medal. The black community couldn’t be proud of her. They had to talk about her hair. I wouldn’t be surprised if they did the same thing to Rachel Linsey.

      • Jeffrey Snyder

        Exactly, the sexists BC just can’t except a success story of a BW in the public eyes, they have to convert the attention to the negative stereotypes to keep their agendas alive.

  • Sweetlady379

    If anyone watched the last 30 minutes of the Bachelor finale tonight, they had a surprise for Rachel Linsey. They started her season right now and introduced her to the 1st 4 guys vying for her love. So far there are 2 black guys and 2 white guys. One of the white guys said that “He is ready to go black and never turn back”. The black guys came out confident and ready to impress. The 1st white guy seemed to be extremely nervous to the point he never really said his name until she asked. Needless to say it’s going to be an interesting season and I can’t wait to see who will be her ultimate pick.

    • Jeffrey Snyder

      The first black dude had desperate player written all over him, he said “I got a ring for you” if I was Rachel I would have zoned him out right then and there he’s just tying to seduce her and manipulate her. The second dude was the nervous white man and he defiantly was nervous no doubt about it BUT that can be a very good sign because it usually means he’s is very turned on by your appearance so Rachel should still keep him in the line but he should be more confident or he’ll be given the door. The third and fourth dudes were very well and presented themselves very professionally and exposed their humor and dance moves.

      I know ladies dig confidence in men when searching for a spouse and that’s defiantly a good trait to have, but if a dude comes off as overly confident upon first meeting that’s often a sign that they are more of the player type. JMO

    • simplylois

      “He is ready to go black and never turn back”. I like him. Didn’t some women in the audience moan?

  • Neb16

    I usually do not watch shows like these, but I’m excited for Rachel Linsey and her season. I’m just happy that a decent, classy black woman gets to be the one to choose who she wants to be with. It’s very rare that black women get to be portrayed as feminine in the media. If this goes well, then maybe my wish for a black version of Deanna Troi will come to fruition in the near future.

    If they add Nick to her dating pool, even though he’s this current season’s bachelor, then I’m not going to watch it. It will cheapen the experience and it would be unfair, alluding to an agenda. I used to watch this show called “For Love Or Money” and the girl the guy picked chose the money over him. She became the one to choose a suitor in the next season. They made the guy she rejected a surprise suitor. It screamed ratings, so I stopped watching it and I didn’t get to see who won.

  • Napunzel

    Yay on the Disqus switch!
    Now a part of me wants to see Rachel with a black bachelor just based on the history of this show. I didn’t exactly see previous bachelors and bachelorettes scrambling to make their candidates diverse in the least. And of course we know that if you blinked you would miss the minorities that were present due to them being eliminated 1 or 2 shows in. So why not keep it the same for this season?
    Why is she on this show in the 1st place??

  • yoda

    It would be nice to see a black couple represented on The Bachelorette. But ultimately, Rachel shouldn’t cave to pressure from anyone and should choose the man she (or the producers) want her to choose.