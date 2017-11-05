Texas Attorney General: Partitioners Should be Armed.

Another day, another mass shooting in America. You’ll have to excuse me today; It’s hard to write about happy things when every week we see mass killings. And with the Texas attorney general Ken Paxon suggest on Fox News that church partitioners should be armed and ready to act if someone crazy starts shooting.

I want you to really look at where we are. Armed militia at churches.

We officially have lost our souls.

It’s obviously not going to take a crazy man killing 50 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas, or a deranged man going into a church and killing 26 people to get anyone with any power to do anything, or anyone organizing in any concerted way to say ENOUGH, so…I guess this is the new normal.

The saddest thing about it is, nothing will change. The gun lobby is too strong, and our president is a sociopath with no empathy and will only care about these attacks if he can make himself richer.

This is no longer the America I believed in. Hillary Clinton wouldn’t have been better…she is thoroughly corrupt in a different way. I’m looking around as a citizen, and beginning to think, for the first time in my life, that my vote doesn’t count, that it never did, or ever will.

From my vantage point, I’m digging into my reserve and trying hard to remember why this country was supposed to be the shining city on the hill. Our policy is deeply flawed and can’t be changed without another American Revolution. Our policy makers are corrupt and sociopathic.

I give up.

I’m done believing.