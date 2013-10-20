Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships


You are here: Home / Relationships / Gender Conflict / 59% Of Black Women Have Multiple Fathers. I’m One of Them, But…

59% Of Black Women Have Multiple Fathers. I’m One of Them, But…

| |

 

This little bit of go-kill-yourself news appeared on my Facebook feed this evening…

Black Women: 59 Percent Have Multiple Babies’ Daddies, Study Shows

In a study that could be classified as “How does this help America,” University of Michigan demographer Cassandra Dorius, the study’s author, states that 28 percent of American women with two or more children have them with more than one father. Tragically, the percentage for black women is more than twice the national average.

The study concludes that more than 59 percent of black women who have more than one child also have multiple babies’ daddies. Hispanics are a distant second at 35 percent, with white women holding steady at 22 percent.

This should be a surprise to um…nobody, because we are well aware of the epidemic out-of-wedlock rate in the black community.

But what I find funny (not in a ha-ha sort of way but in a this-ish-ain’t-right sort of way) is that as usual, the focus and bad news about black women leans towards the idea that the cradle of destruction for the black community lies at our whoring feet, whorish whores that we are. Yet when there’s news about how one in three black men are unfairly abused in prison it’s all weeping and bleeding hearts.

What the headline SHOULD have said was…

59% of Black Men Knock Up Multiple Black Women and Leave, Study Shows

Why? BECAUSE THAT’S HOW IT IS. After the No Wedding No Womb epic clustercuss, I realized a sobering truth: Black men haven’t been marrying black women for so long that black women no longer expect to be married (or at least in a long-term committed relationship) before having children. What’s more, the mere thought of having to get a guy to marry you before he plants his seed in your womb might often throw them into a blind rage. But why?

These days, being an intact, functioning family in the hood will get your kids beat up at school every day. The fact is the majority of black women simply do not expect or require black fathers to be plugged in for the long haul, because there are simply not enough of these men for every woman. I was disabused of the notion that black men should marry their children’s moms back in 1997 when I was four months pregnant with Maxi Me and her father, college educated, in the church, blah blah blah, told me after over one year of dating and cohabitating, that just because I was having his child didn’t mean he had to marry me. Idiots try to use this bit of information about my past as some club to beat me down with, but I’ve admitted this fact freely, and the stats above show that I’m not alone. It wasn’t because I wasn’t pretty enough, or special enough, or smart enough. The issue did not lie with me, but from the culture that produced Maxi’s father, whose own father has multiple children littered all over Los Angeles even though his is college educated and a practicing attorney. So miss me with that ish about “Christelyn’s baby’s father didn’t want her and she’s just bitter, that’s why she advocates swirling!” Well let me tell you something, you congenital idiots who say this, it’s either swirling or continuing with this dysfunctional cycle where black women are ALWAYS blamed and ALWAYS put at the bottom.

After reading stats like this, there should not be one single black woman on Earth begrudging another for throwing up her hands in her quest for Mr. Perfect Black Unicorn. If you find him and you want him and he wants you back, that’s loverly. But smart women know their options and exercise them. I’m convinced that if the majority of black women knew that men of other races often come from a culture in which fathers are committed to the mothers of their children, we’d see these stats less and less.

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • banrionr

    Men do this shit because we let them. My father used to say the greatest gift God ever gave man was p*ssy. The worst thing He ever did was put women in charge of it. We need to take back control. You can have sex without having babies. You can date whoever you like. You can control your body and your reproductive life. D*ck is good, but it’s not irreplaceable.

  • JoyKaine

    Sooner, rather than later, we’ll see headlines that read verbatim: IN BLACK WOMEN NEWS, STUDIES CONFIRM  – BLACK WOMEN AIN’T SHIT. 
     
    I can’t…

  • kainen1

    I think you are playing with semantics. The statistics are the statistics. Most women have the choice to not be knocked up by different men. If they are having sex with men that are not their husbands then they should be aware of a potential pregnancy and live with the consequences

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    It just takes two phrases for women to get ingrained in a their female psyche.
    “No wedding, no womb” and “No glove, no love”
    Both are excellent mottos! Pick one or both! It would help if parents would make sure the teach their kids about sex instead of living in some fantasy that their own child is special and would NEVER have sex out of wedlock. I got news for them. The tooth fairy doesn’t exist either!

  • Several points:
    -BM of less worth show their a**es pretty early on, and BW accept this.We can toss around statistics and start pointing fingers but ladies, you know that my next statement is true for a good number if cases. There are women out there who play a very weird competitive game of ” I bet you I can get him” and it usually involves showing up another female, or thinking that you’re showing you’re ex that you scored the other ‘so called’ stud the women are clamoring for.
     
     – This starts in high school age girls and through their late 20’s.
     
     – Any smart girl would have learned her lesson the first time but the whole multiple father thing is “I told you I could bed him and now he’ll he’ll be with me”
     
    – And dare I even say, once again, the proof of these very thing is seen daily with no need of a rerun on Maury P and Steve W. The ENTIRE scenario of what I’ve just said. You would think with the advent of DNA testing that guys would zip it up or wrap it up more but…that comes to my next point.
     
    And then  there’s the other part of it.
    BM of less worth have the sense of “I’m all that and the finest bag of chips because the ladies are all over me.” And this male mentality begins very young and is further exacerbated  with their own form of competition of “I can hit that better than you- she’ll keep coming back.”
    When they are YOUNG, it’s a game and the women with the multiple babies and baby daddies lose out  they are left holding the bag. BUT WAIT, IT GETS BETTER… When it comes to the multiple baby daddy part-any smart girl who got caught up young, will NOT DO IT AGAIN. She’ll raise that one child, having seriously learned a painful lesson. The other young ones, they want a babysitter so they can go back out there to the parties, clubs, etc., and it begins again.
    It’s a sad cycle but it’s true.
    They also listen to their clueless friends more than they should which leads to  baby daddy court child support cases- which is on a serious upswing because young guys don’t think they’ll get caught up in it and are scott-free (dummies).
     
    But all of this begins in the young and it just perpetuates. And the mothers of these young girls with multiple baby daddies…are they intentionally allowing the cycle to continue by teaching behaviors to the their girls? Same goes for the guys.
     
    The whole no wedding, no womb is a great stance for a mature adult woman with adult sense and the  ability to say no, walk away and move on to the next. It’s the young ones with the above mindset that  keep the cycle going.
     
    There have been a few men YOUNG MEN who have stepped up to the plate and actually married the young women they got pregnant because it was really love. You hardly find those these days.
    I disagree with:
    “Black men haven’t been marrying black women for so long that black women no longer expect to be married (or at least in a long-term committed relationship) before having children.”
     
    Black men haven’t been marrying  BW for so long because we keep putting the yellow brick road in front of them and singing like happy munchkins along side them as they stroll along. We are not putting that much needed glass covered, hidden mine laden road BEFORE the yellow brick road anymore. We are no longer putting our foot down in fear of “not finding anyone better.” We are no longer making it clear, mind body and soul to BM that we can damn sure do better and don’t need a baby to prove your so called commitment. We are no longer showing our strength in this regard.

  • “59% of Black Men Knock Up Multiple Black Women and Leave, Study Shows
    Why? BECAUSE THAT’S HOW IT IS.”
     
    LOL. I can hear the whining now about how this makes ALL black men look bad and how black women are really to blame because if they “didn’t sleep with thugs” things would be different.
     
    Nevermind the fact that men are the ones who ask women to marry them and the fact that it’s ultimately the man’s decision to be their for their children or not.

  • “These days, being an intact, functioning family in the hood will get your kids beat up at school every day.”
     
    A couple of decades later, I finally realized this was a major part of why I was bullied as a child. I was one of only THREE, count them THREE children with a father in my entire neighborhood as a child. And for much of the time we were there, my family was the only one of a handful where the mother and father were married and raising the kids together and we all had the same father. The kids were mean to me about myself and my family and I didn’t realize it then but it was because we were a functioning family unit. We weren’t perfect and I took it for granted that dysfunctional black people often resent anything resembling sanity, like a father that will march down to the school and threaten hell and damnation if teachers didn’t stop trying to screw over his kids (by the time we got to high school, my dad was locally famous). For a lot of these kids, even the mothers didn’t give a damn.
     
    My mom was so happy when she and my father finally moved. Even after us kids had “left the nest” for most part, she said she could still feel the wall of hate thrown at her by other black women because they were mad at her for being married and staying married and having kids in wedlock. Like ACTUALLY hateful about it. :/
     
    Oh well, when this is the not-so-new normal, it’s to be expected.

  • @Toni_M  But a woman NEEDS to MAKE a man understand- NO WEDDING  NO WOMB instead of the other way around.

  • @JoyKaine I laughed and then I felt sad.

  • LorMarie

    @banrionr men do this shit because their assholes. Neither men nor women are forced by the other to breed.

  • mzsunshine

    @DJD2013 very well said.

  • mzsunshine

    @Toni_M my nephew was bullied for the same reason. Sadly, he and his family had to relocate out of the “hood“.

  • 9Boots

    In 2007, women in their 20s had 60 percent of all babies born out of wedlock, teenagers had 23 percent and women 30 and older had 17 percent.
    http://www.nytimes.com/2009/05/13/health/13mothers.html?_r=0
     
    Almost half of first babies in U.S. born to unwed mothers
     
    “The average age of marriage is increasing to 26.5 years old for women and 28.7 years old for men. That’s up from ages 23 and 26 in 1990, respectively. But, the median age of first birth for a woman is now 25.7 — meaning that about 48 percent of first births happening outside of wedlock.
    But, twenty-somethings aren’t waiting to have children, according to the report. Forty-four percent of American women will have given birth by the time they are 25, but only 38 percent are married by that age. By 30, two-thirds of women will have had a child out of wedlock.
    The biggest rise in unmarried pregnancy is among the 54 percent of “middle American” women, which include women who have graduated high school and completed some college but do not have a degree. In this group, the average age of having their first child is 24, and they are married at 27. Fifty-eight percent of the first births in this group are to unwed mothers.
    The researchers determined there was a 13 percent chance that married couples with a child will split within the first five years of the child’s life. If the couple was unmarried but living together, the chance they will break up increases to 39 percent.
    The biggest downside to delayed marriage in America is that many young adults are now putting the baby carriage before marriage. “
    http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-204_162-57574599/
     
     
    BY CHOICE
    Condoms and birth control pills are practically being thrown out for free.  We have music, tv, and movies that mention and show birth control use left and right.  We have the internet and free clinics on corners and this is the information age where info about birth control is all over the place.  Heck teenagers even know how to hack into sites.  Let’s not scapegoat the people trying to teach their children to be abstinent until marriage especially when it is GROWN women that are the main ones producing mutliple children with multiple baby daddies.  The fact is morals have been thrown out the window and having children out of wedlock is seen as cute.  Some people are trying to be the last line of defense before all hell breaks lose.

  • AngelaLanierBurke

    Unfortunately im in this group I was married almost a decade to many white husband we had two boys and he is an excellent father. Im a great catch and im very careful of the people I allow in my life. We decided not to have anymore kids after#2 and he took care of it. I never had any intention to have any more children. I succumed to pressure and decided to date a black guy like my momma always wanted. My mom is educated but also a statistic four kids never been married and raised us without any help and is in a long term over a decade relationship with no talk of marriage. But she always thought I was wrong for not giving black men a chance. I have daughter who despite not being planned is the best thing that has happened to me. And itwas nice to have a kid that no one questioned me if I was mine. She has no relrelationship with her father and his attitude is im a great mother and my kids want for nothing so hes not worried. The guy she calls daddy is whitewe dated years but he wasnt the one. I have gotten remarried but he has continued to be her daddy she is loved and happy. My new husband also treats her as his own. It definitely frustrates me that my beautiful daughter has a deadbeat bio dad. But she has two amazing men who have stepped up and filled that void. With all that being said my mom feels my daughter would have been better off if I married a man who looked like her even though she thinks they are both great men who love her only problem they are not black!

  • @Toni_M I really think a study should be done about why BM are able to leave their kids so easily, why they don’t care, why they don’t value intact families, and why they can’t stay with one woman. Then the pathology will come out that has nothing to do with the women they are dating.
     
    It used to be that if you loved someone and you got pregnant, and you were old enough then you got married. Now people act like having a kid is a stupid reason to get married. Men are waiting for some fairy tale moment when everything is perfect, but that moment may never come. They date and get women pregnant who they did not see as marriage partners or they don’t believe in marriage and string the women along. 
     
    It’s really interesting when you see all those White men’s rights activists (as crazy as they are) and other men fighting to see their kids when so many BM don’t care at all. Non-Black men even fight to have sole custody sometimes. With BM complaining all the time about BW being bad mothers, how many of them volunteer to have shared custody? Very few.

  • @DJD2013 “But a woman NEEDS to MAKE a man understand- NO WEDDING  NO WOMB instead of the other way around.”
     
    I’m talking about present rather than future. I’m talking about accountability to the children that are already here.
     
    A woman can guard her womb once she’s learned things the hard way, but that doesn’t magically alleviate black men of their failure to generations of fatherless children.

  • LorMarie

    For me, I would never tell someone NOT to do something no matter what statistics say. HOWEVER,  I would tell someone to proceed with caution. It is my humble opinion that having one man or woman having children with multiple partners can be problematic. This is true whether you are single or married and ESPECIALLY if one parent is distant. I’ve come to believe that very few men will have parental love for a child not biologically related to him. When a woman  enters a new relationship and compounds things by having more children, that could hurt the existing child(ren). They will see her new boyfriend/husband doting on the half-siblings and feel left out. The uninvolved father is the most at fault but mothers should take steps to ensure that all her children feel equal. The same goes for men who have children with multiple women. Jealousy and resentment may arise. I know a divorced woman who swears that her ex-husband was near abusive with their son but gentle with the children he had with his new wife (her eyes weren’t lying). 
     
    Again, I don’t feel that people with multiple baby mommas and daddies are the scum of the earth. But I think that whatever decision a person makes, do so armed with information AND how to avoid the potential hazards. But if you can avoid children with multiple partners, that’s even better.

  • LorMarie

    @banrionr I don’t mean to sound harsh…just tired of the notion that men’s good or bad behavior depends on women.

  • @Toni_M  Today, what can we do? Nothing. Why? Because no words coming out of our mouths will change a damn thing in the BM’s perspective of caring for his kids as he should. They don’t think they have an accountability. It’s always, “Oh well, you should have made me wear a rubber” and “I’ve got to pay attention to my other kids” or whatever excuses they want to give.
    Toni, you  know the facts are true when dealing with an uncaring BM who has no intention of being there for their children unless- 1.) You the BW start making serious scratch and have a great roof over your head. They  will wriggle and worm their way back in  because it’s a place to lamp. Still not really being a father to their kids at that point.
    2.) Some other woman has given them the brush off and they need you to “love them”. Still not being the father to their children.
    There’s nothing we can do other than changing ourselves for the better and leaving them alone for the future.

  • @Toni_M We dealt with bullying last year with our youngest son in kindergarten.  There were a couple of boys (black) in his class that made kindergarten a miserable, unpleasant experience for our son.  Part of me felt then and now that some of the issue was because our son was the only boy of color with a father obviously present (my husband dropped our kids off and picked them up from school every day) and from an intact, two parent home.  It was not lost on my husband that when he attended Donuts for Dads in our son’s class, the only kids without fathers present were black.  I’m sure the kids coming from homes without fathers notice the difference as well.

  • uninterracial

    @Toni_M I went through this too. I always wondered why my parents moved to a shitty neighborhood,  IMO. I was almost like a unicorn in that my parents were together; I never really had any genuine black friends, just two really, that I’m friends with to this day because they didn’t hate me for having what they didn’t. And just wow at what your mom went through from other women, SMH.

  • 9Boots

    My cousin’s baby daddy has two other baby mommas.  His kids are each seven years apart.  He got mad when my cousin got pregnant and said he didn’t want anymore kids.  The man was 38 years old and already had two baby momma’s.  Why didn’t he just get a $400 vasectomy and end all of the foolishness…oh that’s right because most men don’t want to mess with their nether regions.  So they would just rather impregnant the whole planet and then run.

  • uninterracial

    I grew up in San Fran where HIV and AIDS were rampant back in the day, so safe sex was stuffed down out throats starting in 7th grade. My question is why aren’t people using condoms?? I see virtually no excuse these days for this with the morning after pill and so forth. And if you can’t afford these precautions, you should not be having sex AT ALL!!!

  • BeautyIAM

    @banrionr 
     
    ” The worst thing He ever did was put women in charge of it.”
     
    What the hell? Am I the only one that has a problem with this statement? So, lets act like there are no irresponsible men that are going around using their magic stick to spread their seed. I agree with everything else you wrote. But to throw women under the bus like that is so unnecessary.

  • The world has lied, criticized, and stole our birth rights since the beginning of time–and you wonder why many of us don’t have our men or have a dime—-we are the tribe of Judah—the Ethiopian queens—-haven’t we been the ones scattered and torn and cheated out of all our wealth—-riches that was given to us by  Yahweh God from the seed of Abraham? The Europeans—and the tribe of Dan has robbed us—and now your wonder why 59% of Black Women have Multiple fathers–and our men are in prison? But one day and soon—this will all be regained and we will again live in paradise when Yeshua returns to straighten all of this out—brace yourself—and pray that we are able to escape the things coming on the earth—Luke 4:4 Man does not live on bread alone!  Luke 4: 18 The spirit of Adonai is upon me: therefore he has anointed me to announce Good News to the poor; he has sent me to proclaim freedom for the imprisoned and renewed sight for the blind; to release those who have been crushed, to proclaim a year of the favor of Adonai—Complete Jewish Bible version.

  • Brenda55

    OK this study has been bouncing around for just over two years. It is a hit piece mainly directed at women of color and guess who has a big bright bulls-eye painted on her forehead. You guessed it.
     
    Lets look at the chain of evidence.
     
    About the study:
    http://tinyurl.com/ocnhycb
     
    About the researcher:
    http://tinyurl.com/ndobhqz
    http://tinyurl.com/obycyor
     
     
    About the presentation:
    “Dorius’ study, which was presented Friday at the annual meeting of the Population Association of America, examined data from nearly 4,000 U.S. women who had been interviewed more than 20 times over a 27-year period. “ 
    http://tinyurl.com/3nzom26
     
     
    About the Population Association of America:
    “About PAA
    The Population Association of America (PAA) is a nonprofit, scientific, professional organization established to promote the improvement, advancement and progress of the human race through research of problems related to human population.”
    http://tinyurl.com/m2bwuzh
     
    Which sounds like no big deal until you look into this organization’s history.
    “History
    The Population Association of America (PAA) was conceived on December 15th, 1930 at a meeting in the office of Henry Pratt Fairchild at New York University. The PAA was an offshoot of the American National Committee of the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) which had been formed in 1927 with Raymond Pearl of The Johns Hopkins University as its first President.”
     
    Who is Henry Pratt Fairchild?
    http://tinyurl.com/mmqvqs9
    Founder of Planned parenthood with Margaret Sanger…hummmmmm. She was no friend to black women.
     
    President of American Eugenics Society 1929-31 ……..excuse me????????
    http://tinyurl.com/bpwok2l
     
    What is Eugenics?
    “Eugenics, the social movement claiming to improve the genetic features of human populations through selective breeding and sterilization,[1] based on the idea that it is possible to distinguish between superior and inferior elements of society,[2] played a significant role in the history and culture of the United States prior to its involvement in World War II.[3]”
     
    http://tinyurl.com/3dkoprl
     
    What is the point of this exercize? Look behind the headline.
    Why do some studies receive wide publication and others do not?
    What do people do with the information that is derived from said studies?
    Why would a two year old study find it’s way into Chris’s Facebook feed?
    What message was being sent?
    There is always an agenda and that agenda is not nessessarily for your benefit.
    But then as black women we know that right?
    We do know that…right?

  • LorMarie

    @Brenda55 Good point but there are all types of studies that could be considered hit pieces as well… black women/abortions, black women/OOW pregnancies, black women/STD’s, black women/obesity. How do we determine what is meant to tarnish bw and what we should pay attention to?

  • Bren82

    @The Working Home Keeper It was not lost on my husband that when he attended Donuts for Dads in our son’s class, the only kids without fathers present were black. I’m sure the kids coming from homes without fathers notice the difference as well.
    :/ What a sad reality. I grew up in a single-mother household and, as an elementary school student, would feel envious of my classmates whose father’s were in their lives. Though my father passed away when I was 4, he wasn’t present in the life of me and my younger siblings before his death anyway.

  • Brenda55

    @LorMarie 
    There is no really easy way to do this.  Pay attention to it all but question what is being presented to you.  Question the source and question the motivation of the person presenting information. Look deeper. 
     
    The good lord gave us brains.  Black women really need to critically think through what is being told to us and not sit passively swallowing what we are told and what we see in our environment. 
     
    There is always a back story. Always an agenda.  Always. Due diligence and self preservation dictates that we look for it.
     
    Question the status quo, ask who benefits  and then make the decisions that are in your own, the black woman’s, best interests and not someone elses.

  • Bren82

    This is part of what happens when black women don’t set and/or maintain high standards for what they want out of life. Not wanting to place the full blame on black women. If we, as black women, set high standards for ourselves and maintain high expectations for the men we allow into our lives, the stats may begin to turn around. If a man knows that we will put up with BS, then that is what he will try to get away with dishing onto the plate. If he knows that we won’t, well, that’s his time to leave and time saved on our part.

  • This is interesting data to say the least. Whether we should be surprised or not, I am not really sure. Anytime there is a research study, I will always go look for the original study before commenting. So from what I looked up, this study was done over a 27 year period by interviewing 3,962 women. So is it that 59 percent of Black women who participated in the study reported having multiple fathers of their children? Is the study attempting to generalize this statistic to all Black women? I am not sure how big a sampling group has to be before you can generalize research to a whole racial group. The study also said that poor women tended to report having children with multiple fathers more often. I also read that a lot of the women were married at some point during the study.  
     
    On another note: I would LOVE to see a study on how many men have children with different mothers. I have a feeling that those stats would be very interesting.

  • Brenda55

    @starzzzy 
    “On another note: I would LOVE to see a study on how many men have children with different mothers. I have a feeling that those stats would be very interesting.”
     
    I went looking for that information before making my comment.  If those studies have been done they are not on the web. I only found the odd news stories about individual men who have fathered multiple children with multiple women but no research studies.   I question why.

  • Savannah181

    Another interesting study would be the number of babies born out of wedlock to white women worldwide by black men.  Also, the percentage of black men who have left them versus the percentage who have children with white men out of wedlock and percentage of white men who have left them.  They can start with our president’s father leaving his white mother.  Basically, black dead beat dads to white women.  The only reason Kanye West is putting on a responsible father front is because the world is watching him and Kim and his friends are probably saying man don’t mess this up.

  • Brenda55

    @kia 
    “Kia – I find that a little offensive. Not being planned. I’m tired of some women who say they love their kids, even though they didn’t ”plan” to have them. Unless the birth control didn’t work or you were drugged and raped, its very easy to not have kids. SMH.”
     
    In all fairness no birth control method other than abstinence and complete sterilization is 100% effective. (and even then depending on the methods used, people who thought they were sterilized were not)
     
    The best you can do is reduce the risk of pregnancy. You can do everything right and still end up pregnent.

  • Brenda55

    @kia 
    Not all forms of birth control are 99% effective.  The pill is supposed to be…..however not all women can take the pill and the pill can fail is taken with other medications…say  certain antibiotics.
     
    Barrier methods,ie comcoms,also fail and thus have a much lower effectiveness rate. Then there is the rhythm method. 
     
    Difficult to get pregnant but not impossible.  
     
    We really do not have an argument here.  I do understand your point.  I am just giving you this information to let you know that things are not so cut and dry.

  • Law Wanxi

    @Brenda55  
    You actually expected to find any such research? Riddle me this; who controls research funding? Answer; men. Mostly White men [although that’s changing] but men nonetheless. 
     
    Who da babydaddy research is a career dead end. It’s kiss tenure goodbye. It’s a third rail, especially if the results are disaggregated by race.

  • Brenda55

    @Law Wanxi 
     
    Understood.  And yet……Who da babymama research sure did not hurt Cassandra Dorius’s career though. 
     
    Shows the black women are not entirely paranoid when it comes to how we are viewed and how  often we end up under the bus. Gotta love those agendas.

  • Law Wanxi

    @Toni_M  
    I’m pressed for time, so I skipped the laughter and went straight to sad.

  • MaureenK
  • Brenda55

    @MaureenK  @starzzzy 
    We covered that.
    http://tinyurl.com/brgd3rw

  • Brenda55

    Hey we may as well put a gun to our collective heads and just get it over with.
    From the Atlantic magazine
     
    Black Boys Have an Easier Time Fitting In at Suburban Schools Than Black Girls Minority young men are considered by their white peers to be cool and tough; minority young women, on the other hand, are stereotyped as “ghetto” and “loud.”        
    http://tinyurl.com/mynfmb6
     
    “Another finding from her study was that because of the gender dynamics present at the school—the need to conform to prevalent male dominance in the school—“neither the white suburban boys nor the black Diversify boys were interested in dating” the minority girls. The girls reported being seen by boys at their schools as “aggressive” and not having the “Barbie doll” look. The boys felt that dating the white girls was “easier” because they “can’t handle the black girls.”

  • LorMarie

    @Brenda55 I saw this. I don’t put stock into the everybody loves black men but hates black women. Why the author feels this is important when black boys are seriously lagging behind everyone academically is beyond me. I have my theories.

  • @LorMarie  @Brenda55 
    “Why the author feels this is important when black boys are seriously lagging behind everyone academically is beyond me.”
     
    Yes, that is weird. How did each gender do at school? Isn’t that why they are there, not to be cool? This drive to be cool is part of what keeps BM behind. I have to read the article though.

  • Brenda55

    @LorMarie  
    What is it?  Study black folks to earn your postgraduate degree. Come up with negative results re. black women and nab a position in some University Sociology Department.

  • Brenda55

    @Elegance  @LorMarie 
    “Yes, that is weird. How did each gender do at school? Isn’t that why they are there, not to be cool? This drive to be cool is part of what keeps BM behind. I have to read the article though.”
     
     Oh you know I am going to look at the source material for this one.  Black woman once again as lab rat.

  • @LorMarie  @Brenda55 
    Read the article. Yeah, being cool, into hip hop, and aggressive helps the boys and makes the girls seem hard. If the girls act like Black boys they are disliked. Not surprised…

  • Brenda55

    @Elegance  @LorMarie 
     
    Girlfriend I have only just started pulling this one apart.  Check this out.
    The researchers website.
    http://meganmholland.com/
     
    Read the Dissertation overview and the Research over view.  Out of all that this woman looked into all the author of the article ( a black male btw) got out of it was..the white suburban kids like the black guys better. 
     
     
    Yeah ok.

  • @Brenda55 Strangely enough I was at a conference last week and one of the presenters talked about this exact same thing. Her research studied middle class Black females who attended suburban schools and when it came to dating the girls noted how the Black males (especially the athletes) in their class would date white girls. 
     
    I wish I could link that study to this website, but it’s not yet published. IN fact the researcher has had a hard time getting the study published because the research focuses on Black females and not Black males.

  • @Elegance  @LorMarie  @Brenda55  No school is not about being cool, but at some point all of us want to be affirmed by those around us and fit in and have good social relationships. It helps you form self esteem and your identity. If people are constantly mislabeling you as ghetto, loud and difficult or if the boys in your class never give you a second glance because you aren’t “barbie”, it takes a toll on you. 
     
    Here’s one thing I have learned: Because Black women do better academically, all the other issues we have tend to get ignored in academic research because we are perceived as doing “alright” or “better than the Black men”. If we ever want to have some serious discussions about the conditions of Black women, then we have to get past the academics.

  • ChrisChris

    @starzzzy  @Elegance  @LorMarie  @Brenda55 
     
    I don’t comment on here but thank you for saying that. Academics are not the only part of school. Having friends, attending social events, and “dating” are all apart of school. Just because black girls are doing fine academically if they are being excluded and constantly being discriminated against how does that impact their experience. Why are other groups of people allowed to have “fun” but we always have to be “smart.” And, since we are smart we don’t need a social network..huh
     
    Thank you for saying we have to get past the academics.
     
    So, black men are included while black women are excluded. This says sometimes it is not due to black women’s behavior but racial stereotypes.
     
    The study also says black men are aware that they are favored and they play off that.

  • De-lurking to post an interesting and relevant
    <a href=”http://www.slate.com/articles/arts/the_undercover_economist/features/2008/the_logic_of_life/the_economics_of_marriage.html”>article</a>
     on marriage/dating markets and the plight (but not destiny) of Black women and and families particular. 
     
    Love the blog, I hope to post more.
     
    Cheers,
    C
     
    Here’s the link again, just in case I messed up the tags:http://www.slate.com/articles/arts/the_undercover_economist/features/2008/the_logic_of_life/the_economics_of_marriage.html

  • LorMarie

    @starzzzy  @Elegance  @Brenda55 
     
    First, I need to say that I was a teen at a lily white suburban HS and I also taught HS (I’d be classified as a veteran teacher). I know teens like the back of my hand and I also know the HS definition of cool and what really pushed students to the top of the game. Black boys as star athletes constantly being pulled because of athletics is detrimental in the long run and during HS. I’d say that they are not necessarily seen as the It Guys but more like tokens. As a former teacher, I can bet my last dime that those black girls are being nurtured for success (by their teachers). Again, as a former teacher, those black boys are viewed as cattle discouraged from true success just to help the school win championships. While I’m not an advocate for black men as a group, I always hated when couches snatched up the black boys as soon as they stepped foot in the school (one I can remember who was an honor student. Luckily, his African father wasn’t having it). 
     
    Here is another issue, does anyone wonder why the focus is on who white people like and not who black people like? Why not place emphasis on the perceptions that blacks have of others at these white schools? Because black men such as this author places white people as the standard to judge everyone else due to feelings of inferiority perhaps?
     
    Lastly, he appears to be saying that black girls should be judged by the same standards that black men are. Hence the “the same characteristics that benefit black men worked against black women” nonsense. Hello, those characteristics SHOULD work against black women because they are women. I was puzzled as to why he even made that point. A girl should be acting like a lady and if she’s not, I don’t blame anyone for rejecting her.

  • LorMarie

    @starzzzy  @Elegance  @Brenda55 
     
    “If we ever want to have some serious discussions about the conditions of Black women, then we have to get past the academics.”
     
    ????? I can’t, LOL

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @9Boots If grown women make the mistake of having babies out of wedlock there isnt much anyone can do about it, but ignorance and self esteem are what get young women into baby momma status! Horny men and boys will lie their asses off to get a girl in bed! 23% is still a large number.
    If a woman is aware of all the facts and still wants to raise a child by herself, she has to live with the consequences! Most woman can only have one baby at a time (I’m not counting twins, triplets etc) during that 9 month period. While some selfish fool guys can create a whole lot more baby mommas in that same 9 months! 
     
    I can understand to some extent why a woman who can’t find a decent guy to marry her and procreate would not want to forgo motherhood because of her situation. Although I feel it’s better to have both parents available to raise a child or children, if the woman has the financial means to have a child on her own, I say more power to her. A woman should not have to give up something she may have dreamed of all her life because of the foolishness or selfishness of men!

  • @Elegance  @LorMarie  @Brenda55 …American black men. It’s not a world wide thing. And guess what? Any black male kid who doesn’t want to go down this path doesn’t have to. There are more black men in college now  than there were 30 years back and it’s increasing.
    Long gone are the days of classroom and teaching segregation. Black kids, M/F want a good education so badly that they will get up before sunrise  and travel an hour to get to that better school and not be stuck.
    The BM that make up these statistics are more than likely the ones who have allowed themselves to stay that way. Any one can say that they’re a product of their environment. And anyone can counter that by saying that they didn’t have to stay that way.

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @kainen1 Except of course in cases of sexual assault,

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    Okay, just a guys opinion and no I haven’t googled the percentages but I can tell you one reason I’ve noticed  why Becky comes out better than most black women in the OOW baby situation! I think BW have more pressure put on them to cover for the guys that put them in the motherly condition.
     
    Most “Beckys” will go after child support voraciously and if he can’t come up with it, they have no qualms of having him spend some time behind bars until he gets a change of mind. I’ve seen it happen with my neice.
     
    There is little incentive for black guys to step up and do the right thing as long as the baby mommas have everything under control financially, there is no compunction to keep him from slinging his seed into another future baby momma perpetuating the problem ad infinitum! It’s not all the guys fault when it comes to the OOW pregnancies, but the abandonment is!

  • @LorMarie  @Elegance  @Brenda55 I know it sounds crazy but when we start talking about academics Black women’s problems can be easily ignored (and from what I’ve seen they are). We start mentioning the social issues Black women face and suddenly we have plenty to discuss.

  • 9Boots

    Oh My gosh!!!  I just realized I was a lab rat!  When I was in high school a woman doing her thesis came and “interviewed” my friends and I.  We had like four meetings that lasted several hours.  My gosh, I wonder what she wrote about us.  Probably did some negative spin on us. Scary.  : (

  • 9Boots

    I’m cosigning CAPT SMOOTH!
     
    My cousin actually helps her baby daddy financially and they are not even involved romantically anymore. One would think the baby daddy should contribute financially to the mother but sighhh, not in this circumstance. : (

  • @Brenda55 You know, my view on the article you posted is pretty different from everyone else. I think I might do a post about it. I’ve conducted research myself so I’m biased. First, who conducted the study or why should not be the immediate concern for people reading the study. The immediate concern and issue of the study is that these Black girls are saying they are being ignored and rejected in these suburban schools. That is the problem and that is what matters. Unless people are claiming the self-report of the students was manufactured then these girls reported their unpleasant experience and people should listen. 
     
    Studies like this are important because unless the data is collected in a systematic way from many people then all they would have are few to no complaints, that may not be acted upon, in various schools who don’t communicate with each other. This is a published study, that educators can access, that Brenda and now the rest of us were able to read. When this happens schools can better inform parents by telling them, “Your daughter may benefit academically by going to this suburban school but we have noticed (and studies have shown) that sometimes these girls have trouble fitting in and are not accepted by their peers. Then the parents and girls will have enough information to make an informed choice about whether it is worth it to go to the school. If they choose to send their girls then they will be prepared. People will object, but the girls could even be told that students at the school don’t like girls who are loud or who dress hip hop so maybe you shouldn’t do that. The school could also do some diversity training or talk about cultural differences in the school. These changes are what can happen when studies are done and the results are seen by school administrators. Schools may not act on complaints from 1-2 students but they may react to 2 or more research studies detailing student complaints. 
     
    As far as the research itself. I’m not buying into the conspiracy that they are out to hurt Black women by doing these studies. Ethics committees approved it and take into account the impact such studies will have on vulnerable groups. Research Journals (the good ones) also won’t publish bad studies either (Psychology Today is a magazine and has a blog, it is not a research journal). Unfortunately, any time you study a vulnerable group or report the groups problems that may make the group look bad. Reporting anyone’s difficulties makes them look bad. I don’t think there is any way to report on difficulties Black people are having without feeling attacked. But if you ignore the problem (e.g., ignore that the girls are being rejected) then you will have a bunch of people suffering when they could have been helped. For many people, something is not a fact until there is a lot of science to back it up and they will not act on something unless there is enough proof that it exists. Basically, if you want the government to change anything for Black people, they will have to study Black people. Yelling at them, protesting, or going on CNN may be ineffective in causing change when compared to research study findings.

  • Also let me mention something in terms of the “conspiracy”. if this is a dissertation (based on my Canadian knowledge, may be different in the U.S) the conspiracy would involve the student, her supervisor, two other profs in her department, a prof from another department at the school, and an external prof from another school, the research ethics board of her university, the grant approval committee who funded the study, all the students who knew what the study was about, and all of their parents. None of these people had a problem with the study. If it was published in a journal then the journal reviewers also did not have a problem with it.  Are they all fools who hate Black women and encouraged the researcher to do a study for the purpose of making BW look bad? 
     
    Occam’s razor: The simplest explanation is usually the correct one.

  • Brenda55

    @Elegance You as always make good points.
     
    My beef is with the Atlantic article which is why I am reading the source material myself.  However the devil is in the details and there is something off about the article that is quoting Holland’s research study.
     
    The quoted article is titled:
     (Holland, Megan M. 2012. “Only Here for the Day: The Social Integration of Minority Students at a Majority White High School. Sociology of Education 85(2):101-120),
     
    http://soe.sagepub.com/content/85/2/101.full
     
    What follows is an article from the researcher discussing that article.  The nuance is much different re. how the black girls present as well as what motivates  their actions.  Both are much different when you look at the background information. 
     
    When the Boys Fit in Better Than the Girls By Megan Holland | Published: June 21, 2012
    http://www.socialsciencespace.com/2012/06/when-the-boys-fit-in-better-than-the-girls/
     
    What was troubling to me with the Atlantic article was the impression that the AA girls were at fault and that something was inherently wrong with them that caused the observed behavior.   This was not the conclusion of the researcher at all. The situation was much more complicated than that and the author of the Atlantic article  failed to discuss what made the black girls situation complicated.  It was easier to place the blame solely at their feet. 
     
    I see this kind of thing a lot in the media.  Short cuts are taken with the facts which leads to a wrong and often times unfair impression.  The expectation that the reader will not go back and look at the source material often allows the author to hide his or her bias. 
     
    Before you write your article do read the materials that I have linked.  The AA girls come off much differently in Holland’s writings than that of the Atlantic writer.

  • LorMarie

    @starzzzy  @Elegance  @Brenda55 My comment was in reference to black men and providing a bit of context about why they “seem popular.” The academic issues for black boys and men are too grave to ignore in favor of what appears to popularity.
     
    As for black girls, I don’t know that it has been established that they are doing well academically when compared to white or Asian girls/boys. They are only fairing better than black boys. 
     
    Overall, I’m pretty much going to stick with what I’ve experienced with respect to academic achievement as a vehicle to positive stereotypes and better perceptions. The more black girls achieve, the better they will be perceived (so I can’t ignore academics but I can disagree respectfully).

  • @Brenda55 Very interesting indeed, thanks for the links 🙂
     
    “Minority males also worked to make themselves more approachable. They actively played down negative African American stereotypes that painted them as unintelligent and aggressive. In contrast, the minority females had few avenues to gain social status at Village. They did not participate in sports or in other afterschool activities at the same rate as the males.  The girls also tended to be associated with negative African American female stereotypes, such as being loud and hostile. For example, the only VDP student who was mentioned in the Yearbook’s Superlatives section was an African American female who won for loudest person. The females also claimed they did not change how they acted when in Village as they males did.”
     
    The men made an effort to make themselves more approachable, they code-switched. I wonder how they figured that out. Actually, based on what one of the boys said, they act fake back home and are more themselves at school. The girls didn’t change in different settings. There aren’t as many “female only” activities for girls to bond compared to boy’s sports. I guess girls’ sports could be an option.
     
    Yes it is complicated! You are right, it seemed that school activities and staying overnight in town caused problems for the girls. But I can understand why they wouldn’t want their girls alone, but boys get into trouble too, the parents just trusted the boys or didn’t worry as much. 
     
    I also wonder if the boys were considered “nerdy” at home but were suddenly cool at school. Maybe the girls were “cool” at home but that was too much at school.

  • LorMarie

    @Elegance  @Brenda55 
     
    Regarding this: “People will object, but the girls could even be told that students at the school don’t like girls who are loud or who dress hip hop so maybe you shouldn’t do that.”
     
    This is why I’m probably not the best person to calm everyone’s fears about such studies because it pains me to admit that I do notice unladylike behaviors among too many black HS girls that I don’t notice so much of nonblack girls. This has to be addressed and we have to admit that it isn’t only about racism that black girls may be excluded from certain circles. Racism exists but what am I to say when I go to various schools and I see the same adverse behaviors coming from many black girls?

  • @LorMarie  @Elegance  @Brenda55 You are right in saying that Black girls are only doing fairly better than Black boys. I just want to clarify something: When I say “get over academics” I mean that academics should always be discussed but it can’t dominate the entire conversation about Black girls. Recently, I heard a Black female high schooler (she was a senior) say “I am a great student and I am on top of my game, but all the other students constantly pick on me. I just want to graduate already”. While she was academically fine, I could tell she had a lot of social issues in her suburban school.  The study I mentioned in my first response pointed to the same sorts of issues for Black girls.  I just don’t want people to get so caught up in good grades that we forget that students have other areas in their lives where they may struggle.

  • 9Boots

    @CAPT SMOOTH 
     
    I understand why women choose to create children out of wedlock after all I am human, I guess. : D
     
    However, we have to be honest, it is selfish to do so.  Oprah’s life class called Fatherless Sons proves it.  Grown men, some of them almost senior citizens crying, unable to barely control themselves due to the heartbreak of not having their fathers. It is so sad.
     
    My cousin’s son at the age of four said to to her ” Why don’t you and I just get our own place and dad can have his own”.  He said that because his father has been a jerk from day one.  Sometimes he was around most of the time he was not, and this little child had enough of the heartbreak and just wanted to move on from his father.  The baby daddy’s other two kids cut him off out of disgust and they were tired of the heartache.  This is why we must do out best to be honest and selfless and think about the bigger picture, the children.

  • Christelyn

    @LorMarie  @Elegance  @Brenda55 As a mom of a high schooler, I have to co-sign, LorMarie. Maxi makes extra efforts not to associate with most black girls at her school because they often display these traits. It does work against them, and I wish there was some way they could be told and lead in more constructive ways. Maxi just “gets it” and I know it’s because she’s been exposed to both races and sees how certain behaviors are rewarded and which behaviors are shunned.

  • 9Boots

    @CassieM12345 
     
    This is a good article.  Thank you.

  • ChristieRJohnson

    This morning, I backed up my cousin, when she wrote on FB about all these girls having babies without marriage and how she is waiting on the ring.  The backlash was like a tsunami.
      “I’m single and doing just fine” 
     “Marriage doesn’t garentee (no spell check on this, sorry) anything, he can still leave you.”
      “No dude is going to marry you, unless he’s white and it’s for financial reasons”.   (This dude was l.u.c.k.y that had no idea who he was.  That statement took the cake, pie, cobbler and the vanilla ice cream on the side)
     “Most women with kids have got something.  You don’t have anything to show for your life.” 
     Then, it got personal.
    “You got a boyfriend, are you having sex?  If you are, you’re being a hipyorite.”  This was done by a girl and a guy.  It got so bad, her Mama, my 1st cousin, jumped in. 
    What was scary, was the discouragement of her expectation of being married.  The excuse was, “He could still leave you.”.  My point, which no one commented on, what that marriage has benifits and privlieges that you don’t get as a baby’s momma.  And even if it dissolves, the foundation and privlieges are still there, like child support.  All they could focus on was how dare she judges them and how she was looking down on them.  The dude was like, “A girl that sleeps around, parties and travels and doesn’t get pregnant isn’t any better than the girl taking care of a child.” 
    I know I’m rambling, but it pissed me off.  Realize, she is only 19yrs old and tact is not her strong point, but DAMN!!  she makes a statement and people try to bring her down.  “She don’t anything to show for her life”  If I ever find that dude who wrote that, I will throttle his 22yr old neck. 
    BW fully expect NOT to be married.  The girl, who felt that my cousin was judging her, wrote that there are couples who raise a child and are not married.  My answer, you think that with the 80% out of wedlock rate of black children are couples that aren’t married and raising a child together, seriously?  And I think the dude isn’t expecting marriage.  His ending statement, “I’m 22 w/o kids.  I don’t know what will happen with that in the future.”  Why not???
    I expect to be married before children, but I realize that things happen especially  in the blinding cloud of love.  But I will tell you this, it would only happen once. 
    She thanked me for having her back.  She is in nursing school and she wants to travel.  I suggested that she research doing nursing overseas.  Hell, I may even invite her to go to Spain with me, once I get myself established there.

  • Brenda55

    @ChristieRJohnson Thank goodness you were there for you cousin. The BC has become bizarro world when a statement as benign as wanting to wait for marriage elicits responses bordering on violence. Scary.

  • ChristieRJohnson

    What was funny, was that none of my statements were being acknowleged by the girl and guy attacking my cousin.  They were soley going after her.  I don’t know if it was because what I was saying made too much sense and they didn’t have an answer for it or what.  And just hitting below the belt like, “Do you have sex with your boyfriend?  You know that sex before marriage is a sin and you’re being a hypocite.”  And just downing marriage, like it’s better not to be married than married and divorced.  It was the vemon, like she is being immature because she chooses to wait until marriage for children.
    I will admit, I took some of it personally because the same things have been said about me.  I’ve been called immature, selfish, childish etc. 
    OMG  I could have reached into that computer screen and just slapped the ish out of them.
    Thank God my little cuz is stubborn.  Off topic:  why is it when someone agrees with your actions, you are being tenacious; but when they disagree with you, you’re being stubborn?

  • Brice Cameron

    People used to talk about shotgun weddings. If you knocked up a girl, you had to marry her and take care of her under penalty of death. Don’t know how much that actually happened, but the meaning is clear. Society expected men to take care of their offspring and the women who carried them. Many of the problems today, especially in the black community, can be traced back to a breakdown in this expectation.
    There needs to be more shame in abandoning your children. Black folks seem to think a black woman expecting any help at all from her baby daddy is gold digging.
    The problem with these men and women is socialization. The women need to be socialized to expect more and the men need to be socialized to do more. I think women are natural nurturers. Men have to be raised in an environment where their responsibilities to women and their children are made clear. Unfortunately, that is not happening as much as it should be.

  • 9Boots

    @ChristieRJohnson 
     
    “Woe to those who call evil good  and good evil, who put darkness for light  and light for darkness…”  Isaiah 5:20 (NIV)
     
    We are in the Days of Noah

  • Shaylah

    I remember when a friend of mines who sees me with my mother asked if my father was around. I said yeah, he is with my mother. She responded, in the same house. Some bw or people are resentful of a 2 parent home. My aunt was jealous of my mother because she said that she treats my father like royalty. Keep in mind my parents been together for 50 plus years. Even relatives who don’t see healthy families tend to get angry. They are really angry because they know stable families bring much more that broken homes. I am glad Black women are expanding their options for their sake and the sake of their children.

  • The ArchAngel

    But what I find funny (not in a ha-ha sort of way but in a this-ish-ain’t-right sort of way) is that as usual, the focus and bad news about black women leans towards the idea that the cradle of destruction for the black community lies at our whoring feet, whorish whores that we are. Yet when there’s news about how one in three black men are unfairly abused in prison it’s all weeping and bleeding hearts.
     
    What the headline SHOULD have said was…
     
    The only victim I see here are the children. If African-American men and women would stop trying so hard to play the victim card, maybe something could be done for AA children. President Obama needs to hand out victim medals for AA men, and Mrs. Obama can hand out victim medals for AA women. Maybe then the focus can be turned to AA children.
     
    What the headline SHOULD have said was . . .
     
    59% of African-American children are born to parents who spend more time playing the victim role, instead of making life better for African-American children.

  • jake smith

    Chris   All of your children our perfect and so are you   God Bless

  • LadyHumor

    @Dandelion100  @kia 
     
    #DEAD  LOL!

  • Alisson Leech

    I think its more than 59%!!