Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

Question of the Week: Are All Interracial Dating Sites Crappola.com?

Just got this question this morning. Since I’ve been happily off the market for 13 years, I’m not to familiar with the lots of, loads of, masses of, stacks of, heaps of, bags of, tons of, oodles of, hundreds of, thousands of, millions of, gazillions of online dating site catering to interracial couples. So I’m hoping the single ladies can chime in on this one.

Hi Christelyn,

I have a silly question about dating sites..lol..I found a few such as
interracialdatingcentral.com . In
your opinion do you think sites like these are gimmicks or are they pretty
legitimate? I’m not one to use dating sites, I use okcupid sometimes but I’m
considering joining another so I was just curious.

Take it away, girls. This one is ALL YOU.

  • Christelyn,
    I don’t think they all are. However, sometimes one has to shift through a lot of “junk” to encounter some good/great prospects. It can be frustrating at times. One must see it has just ONE of the MANY ways for people to meet. Online dating sites shouldn’t be the only tool.

  • I don’t know about anyone else but I think I’ve had better luck on sites other than ones geared specifically to irr. I was on afro romance for a few years and nothing really panned out. I met a couple of ppl and they were duds we never even made it to the face to face meeting because I called them on bs before it even got to that point. However I joined plenty of fish in May met someone that same day met in person that same day and have been going out ever since. Will it last? Idk but what I do know is that he didn’t bs me he said what he meant and meant what he said. Btw out of all the contacts i received on plenty of fish all but two were from white men and that site I don’t think is geared towards irr. You can give the irr sites a try but it just didn’t work for me….

    • Same here. I met mine on a general dating website – again plenty of fish dot com. I didn’t hang around there longer than 4 weeks either. I have a sneaking suspicion that the less serious guys hang out at the sites targeted towards black/white IR dating. Simultaneously I signed up with interracial match (I didn’t pay though), and the first thing that struck me was that many of the wm there had no pictures to go with their profiles. I’m sure many of those same ones did not contact women with no pictures to go with their profiles. Second, I remember reading on some forum where one wm stated that the reason he did not have a picture on those sites was that you never knew whether people at work may see you. Hmmm. I’d say go with a general site. I had the same experience as you on fish, a good mix of white, black and other race men. Of course some were crappy at first blush, so I didn’t respond to those.

    • Yeah, I am on plenty of fish as well and I have had much more luck there than on afromance. I met a very nice guy on there. I think the regular dating sites are much better. I even made an account on match.com but I didn’t want to pay to subscribe just to read emails.

      • For the most part Afromance really sucks.

  • i’ve had better luck, much better, on general sites than ones geared towards interracial dating.

    here’s my breakdown of sites i’ve tried:

    chemistry – i did a free weekend and it was pretty whack. lots of undesirable (to me) dudes hitting me up (I seemed to draw in overweight tatted up white boys who are motorcycle/fishing/heavy metal types for WHATEVER REASON).

    craigslist – definitely the best options, can tailor my message and I usually have no less than 30 messages to go through and generally more than that…then just narrow it down and try to set up real life dates and not just endless emails/texts. as far as real life dates, i’ve gone on the most with cl.

    Plenty of Fish: As of yet no dates from there for me and i’ve been on there a while. get lots of undesirable black men with kids or who just aren’t attractive to me. every blue moon will get a guy that I am somewhat interested in but i have never gone on an actual date from POF. my bff had 3 very desirable dates from there though so I can’t completely write them off. I just haven’t had luck. I set her up and she had back to back dates for a week to weed through and narrowed down to 3 that she spent the summer dating last year until she decided to get back with her ex.

    okcupid: I had ONE guy from there that was attractive and nice to talk to, set up a date and he stopped communication the day of, just went missing and didn’t follow through. everyone else has been unappealing for the most part or have no type of follow through

    • I’m not dating anymore but I hear from a lot of singles out there who are using online dating that Plenty of Fish is the spot to be at. I didn’t know about when I was using online dating. As wary of CL as people are, it’s a good option. You’re right you be very specific, narrow it down, chunk all the crap dudes really fast or not even respond and you don’t have to fish through any guys. When I used it, I never went in the section for guys looking for girls and it’s free. I used Match.com during that time too, personally all the free sites are as good as the pay sites. I met some guys on the pay sites but no sparks and a lot of players surprisingly. I always thought who would pay to be player online just go to free sites and do it for free LOL. I did an IRR site once but was not real impressed so I just left that alone.

    • Mel

      My experiences were similar:

      Non IRR paying sites: Mostly the check everything but black women types. If you are okay with that, then proceed.

      NON IRR free sites:

      POF – Mostly bottom of the barrel type of men. Thugs, baby momma drama, ay yo shorty, can’t spell, pants sagging, looking for a Green card kind…

      OKC – Quality seems a bit better than POF. But most of the non – bm in my age group are hesitant to message, so it might take awhile to meet someone. The site is catered to atheists, so if you have a religion, it will be even more of a challenge.

    • CraigsList is great for meeting Congressmen.

  • tia

    I recently joined afroromance.com…In a little under 2 weeks, my profile has been viewed over 3000x, and I’ve received lots of messages from men of all ethnicities. None of them have been able to hold my interest past a few messages. I don’t think I’m going to pay for a membership next month.

  • I’m not familiar with the plenty of fish site so I looked it up. Scanning the search results for my city, boy are there some sad men in my area…

    “Only one me still available.”

    “looking for my princess 1-its too hard, im waiting for her but i dont know her. i dont know even how she looks like .but im sure she will be here someday , thats why im still waiting .2-she is my main goal .”

    “lookin for my tenderoni ”

    “lookin for a good woman i plan on 1 day owning my own business. im pretty outgoing an shy at some points. i like all types of music not really picky. i also have a 4yr son who’s my world. so if u dont like a man with a child”

    And this one is priceless:

    “If I said I was tall would it help”

    LOL, wow. just wow.

  • Mel

    The interracial dating sites are good for bw who are open to …. (should I say it? lol) older men. I’m 23, and the only men who contacted me on there were in their 40s. So, no more IRR online dating sites for me at this time.

  • Yes, they’re all crap. Stick with the general sites and put in your preferences exactly who you want. That works much better.

  • speedate.com i get alot of attention from different races. u can always use yahoo messenger to meet people. to find men of certain race depends on the room. u will prob find a lot of white men in country music rooms, and basically all general rooms. yahoo chat rooms is the best but okcupid, zoosk are good as well.

  • I’m married but i heard somewhere that if you check that you are only open to non black men you’ll get more hits…has anyone found this to be true?

  • I had an OkCupid acct a few yrs back. Nothing panned from that, but I enjoyed the quizzes.
    -Did Match.com, but I don’t think I even finished my profile. Just kinda forgot about it.
    -Chemistry.com is a joke to me. Filled-out that long ass questionnaire just to get that “no matches” message.
    -The only site that I’ve had moderate luck with (and don’t laugh) has been GothicMatch.com. My friend recommended it to me b/c I’m of the metal/gothic/alternative persuasion. 😉

    I’m just under the impression that universal dating sites don’t work for the “average” person.

  • I tried Afro Romance for a quick second last week. When I say quick, I mean quick. I think I spent more time filling out the forms than I did keeping the account open. I got these kind of weird “flirts.” The one flirt that made me delete the account was some serial killer looking dude from Russia. The hell?! I was pretty sure that I had specified near my area; I don’t live in Russia!

    And on that, I was getting “flirts” from older men (I’m 31 but 44 is still older to me when talking about dating) who, again, were nowhere near where I lived. (Example: An Army guy who was 44. Yes, he looked like he was in great shape, but (i) being older and (ii) living on base in Texas does nothing for me on the East Coast.) *Kanye shrug*

    I did do eharmony for several months last year but nothing really panned out from there.

    • PaigeinPhilly

      too bad you didn’t find him attractive…my hubby found me on there, and he’s from Norway…at first I was like you ..”the hell!”? but not because I hes not cute..its because I said I wasn’t interested in any long distance…but im sure glad he ignored me on that one!=0)

  • I think it really depends on what you are looking for. I think you can meet guys on both sites. Interracial dating central is a site that really clears up the question of “Is he interested in a BF?” that you will have when you view a profile on match.com or plenty of fish. Of course you will have bottom of the line guys on all sites, but you can see that in both their profile and how they communicate with you. With anything online, you have to use your common sense.

  • I honestly think joining hobby sites or special interest internet groups are great ways to meet ppl as well. I am a member of a couple special interest group sites where ppl have met and developed long lasting relationships even leading to marriage. The boon is that they already know they share something in common and the relationship takes flight from that common interest.

    I’ve never tried internet dating, but my sister did and after meeting the guys and telling them she is practicing celibacy they all ran for the hills..lol

    • Hi Jules1,

      Do you mind sharing a few special interest sites?

      I’m on AfroRomance and there are some nice older men who seem well established, but older than 5 yrs. isn’t my thing.

      I’m thinking of using a matchmaker b/c I’m a bit outdone with the online dating thing for now.

      • Well it depends on your special interest. Are you maybe a foodie, into astronomy, volunteerism, photography, movie making, the paranormal etc..It all boils down to what moves you. I follow a food blog and they are all on twitter and have ‘tweetups’ all the time to try out new places to eat. Not just for foodies, ppl who are following others involved in all kinds of things have their tweetups. I think limiting yourself online to just dating sites is no longer practical. There are a myriad of other online options to meeting ppl. I think someone just said they met their boyfriend on their apartment bulletin board, how cool is that.

        A matchmaker sounds like a great idea too. Do proper research and make sure it is one that is within your price range, they can be pricey. Most of all stay positive , love yourself with all the love you would give to another. Sometimes just loving yourself and life more creates the shift needed to bring the one in.

        • Thanks for your reply and words of encouragement because I needed them!

          I’ve heard of people using Meetup.com for special interests, so I think I’ll start there.

          Thanks again!

        • PaigeinPhilly

          meetup.com is a great site to meet folks/groups that are of your interest…the key is exposure…whether its via a match.com or apartment listings (cute story BTW) or a meetup group…its getting out there and who knows love will find you when you least expect it…hopefully while your smiling…men love a woman with a smile. =0)

      • I’ve thought about using a matchmaker too!! I always see the ads when I travel about “executive matchmaking services” but am iffy on how legit they are. I don’t want to be stuck in a book somewhere for some rich guy to just flip through it and see what he likes; I need something more balanced than that.

  • Crap, crap, crap, and more crap. Those IR sites are effing useless!

    Unlike most sistahs, I actually got a good reLationship from Match.com, but only one even though I was on there for another year after that one ended (he moved four states away).

    Something funny; I met my current boo online, but on my apartment online bulletin board. We started making comments to each other on the postings, I thought he was funny,more comments, then emailing, then phone calls, then a meeting in the lobby where he learned I was black, then dates for coffee, then real dates and now we’re a couple. Weird, I know, but it worked out great for us.

  • Has any ladies ever notice that on IR dating sites you get hits from black men? This has been my experience.

    Also when I specifically say sbf iso swm I get hits from black men, too.

    • Oh my God, yes! WITHOUT fail! I’m like… did you miss the memo, dude?

    • I always wondered about that. I was on interracialdatingcentral.com and a black guy sent a message asking what I was doing on that site. I couldn’t believe it. I asked him why was he on an interracial site. His reply, “Trying to save women like you.” WTH?

      • LMAO!!! Best comment ever!!!

        Trying to save women like you?

        Fail on his account. I’m mad he sent you a message asking YOU what you are doing on this site. What site are you supposed to be on? blackkangs.com?

      • hahahaha HA! He didn’t have anything better to do with his time other than join interracial dating sides to persuade black women not to date out? Wow.

  • Six

    I tried Afroromance….. ehh, nothing to write home about. I tried Match.com years ago when I lived in the states but nothing panned out for me there.There is a french site called Meetic that I have been on but nothing there either…

    I have never heard of Plenty of Fish… I must check this out.
    I’d be open to a matchmaker, though.

  • Afroromance and Interracial Dating Central are the same site…literally. A lot of profiles are posted on the same site. I’ve notice this with other sites to that are supposed to be interracial or “ethnic” specific as well.

    When I did Afro Romance and IDC for a while I met white and Asian men, but some white guys on that site seemed to be pretty entitled. One dude got pissed off at me because I hadn’t replied back, said it was because I hated white men, and called me names. No, jackass, it was because I was out of town and not replying to ANY emails. His profile seemed nice, but dude was clearly a nut case. I reported his silly ass to the site. I did get emails from black men too and depending on what they wrote and other things I replied back, same way I did any other men I was interested in. Either way nothing panned out on either site.

    Additionally we have to remember that interracial dating isn’t just about black and white. Some men will join them because they want to date out their race but not necessarily with black women. So I found sites that had a ton of men but saw latina and Asian (and mixed…with everything except black) as common preferences.

    I’ve found that CL and OK Cupid to work well. CL has it’s ups and downs though. When I posted for Asian men and my race, I got vitriol from black and white men. When I didn’t post a preference for a race and didn’t post my own race, I got mostly white men who would stop replying when I would tell them in later emails or send a picture, or black men assuming I was white, saying shit like, “well I GUESS that’s okay.” Really? When I posted for a specific race (white or Asian) but didn’t post my race, white guys assumed I was an Asian girl and Asian guys assumed I was white. Again some replies stopped when they found out my race. But not everything was a bust. I did meet some pretty decent guys but chemistry is important. No chemistry, no love.

    OK Cupid doesn’t let you post that you’re looking for a specific race. I know that OK Cupid wrote an article about how race affects who responds to you but from my experience people seemed to be more open to responding to you if they don’t really know what you’re looking for. I sent emails to a variety of men and also got emails from white, black, latin, Indian and Asian men. LOL the “geek” factor of OKCupid seems to be higher than other sites but since I’m a bit of a geek myself I wasn’t too bothered. I met my current boo on OK Cupid ironically when I wasn’t looking for any race in particular. Next thing I know I’ve received the world’s longest email from an Asian guy and we’ve been together since.

    • When I was on CL I posted pics, why people don’t want to post pics is weird. It just gets that part out of the way. I also asked for pics, and nothing more than 6 months old of the guy. If he didn’t send a pic, I didn’t respond, if he did and I didn’t like it, I didn’t respond. What’s with the gotcha stuff with a pic, you want men of a certain race or not of a certain race why hide what race you are. To me that’s lying by omission but it’s still lying and it’s a dumb thing to lie about.

      • Maybe they’re people like me, who’s ads were flagged as spam when they added pictures. The first time I posted on CL didn’t include my race BECAUSE I had a picture. Apparently a black girl in a Ghostbusters shirt is “offensive” seeing as the ad was removed and about an hour after or so after I posted it. So I re-posted the same ad (which wasn’t flagged again) and didn’t make any changes to it out of sheer laziness. I can’t say every guy gave me a negative reaction because for every guy that didn’t reply back, there were guys that did. We went out, no chemistry, move on. ::shrugs::

        • ShaSha LaPerf says: Apparently a black girl in a Ghostbusters shirt is â€œoffensiveâ€ seeing as the ad was removed and about an hour after or so after I posted it.

          I say: LOL. CL can be trippy sometimes. I’m sure every guy didn’t have a bad reaction. I remember putting up two pics, one of my face and another that was full body (six months old). I hate false advertisement. I also but in the ad I was sbf if somehow they missed the pic. Although it may suck that no every man wants to date a bw, that’s okay because I didn’t want to date every man. That’s why I asked for a photo, that way I wasted no time on ppl who couldn’t follow a simple instruction or I had no physical attraction to. I had a learning curve when it came to online dating, when I first started I was totally lost by the end I got it. I wrote a blog about it. http://singlegirlinaweirdworld.blogspot.com/2011/02/online-dating-its-jungle-in-there.html

  • I found the IRR sites to be more than a little skeevy. Match.com and OkCupid gave me better results with a better class of men and less sexual propositioning.

  • I met the guy I’m currently dating on evow.com; the “serious” partner site to POF. Most of the guys that contacted me on evow were white.

  • I think in theory the interracial dating sites should make it easier for those seeking to date outside their race but I have to agree with others above that the selection on the site is somewhat limited. Having said that, the craziest emails and profiles I’ve received were from the men on Match.com It was a source of amusement for my facebook friends for awhile.

    On match.com I originally had no ethnic preference and received mainly from BM. As a matter of fact I winked at one. He sent a brief email, I sent one back and then I never heard from him again. A few months later I changed my ethnic preference to only WM and wouldn’t you know said BM had the nerve send a message asking me why I changed my racial preference. I didn’t answer him.

    Eharmony was a total waste of money the both times I tried it and I don’t have one friend who has anything good to say about the “matches.”

    My experience with POF was not good and my friend has met quite a few men on there, however, they’ve turned out to be less than good quality. One hit on her coworker at a work event while she was there, another seems to have forgotten he was married, etc.

    For those who are Christian, ChristianMingle.com was REALLYYYYY bad!! REALLLLYYYYY Bad! If I had the money, I would definitely give a matchmaker a try.

    • Sweetness822100

      I’ve tried sites for IRR numerous times, and it’s gotten me nowhere, yet anyway.

  • I don’t think they all are, either, but I would maybe try out more than one to get a good feel on which one is better for you.

  • if there is a 99% failure rate in all the IRR sites out there then its crappola. Yes you can persevere if results are guarenteed but there are too much lying, omissions,half truths and white lies out there. people need to go out there and get some instead of hiding their insecurities behind the cyber screens. If online dating works for you then good luck. I have been on Irr dating sites and I havent found a partner.

    • Yea that probably happens in real life too. Why everyone is freaked out about it happening online, I don’t get.

  • Perhaps online dating is not as successful as the commericals claim. I have a white girlfriend that does a lot of online dating,but not interracial sites. Jsut the standard match and e-harmony(@ least those are the ones she has told me about). She’s met a doctor,a couple lawyers and an artist(all white) and they were just horrible to her.she really want to get married,but hasn’t found anyone to treat her well.So perhaps it is crappy all around for online daters.keep the faith ladies,as persistent as most of you appear based on your post, you will find your ideal mate

  • Hey! I lurk here a lot lol, figured I’d cough abit so you guys knew I was here!

    I met my BF on Plenty of Fish, and I would really recommend the site for anyone with the time-
    * I spent a lot of time on setting up my profile,
    targeting a specific type of person isn’t just for ads!
    I like themes 8-D
    ~geeks are sexy~ is a good one if you like that kinda stuff

    * LOTS AND LOTS OF PHOTOS!
    You, you and friends, you and dog- always SMILING, always FULLY CLOTHED

    And the one thats time-consuming…
    * REPLY EVERY MESSAGE,
    yes. Even those, I had a prewritten reject note
    (ew, that sounds bad LOL)

    BTW,
    I probably went thru about 50-60 guys before I met my Imzadi, and I was on about 6 months… o.0

  • PaigeinPhilly

    Hello!…my hubby found me on afroromance.com but like any public website, practice safety first and you usually have to go through some frogs before your prince finds you…=0)

  • noneya

    Ok, I had to comment on this although I am a day late and a dollar short. 
    Afro romance is garbage. Sorry. The men on there are either older looking for that thrill from interracial encounters or they are older looking for a arm candy that they can spend time with. If you don’t mind older men and I mean older, then go right ahead adn partake, but they will likely not be what you are looking for.
    Also, the “younger” men on their I found are usually experimenting or not serious. There is a reason that if you go on there two years from now you will likely see the same ppl on there. I found the site years ago and when I went back on there a few months ago, I seriously saw the same dudes. At some point the women on there need to realize the men on there are not serious they are looking for i-net hook ups. 
    (And for those of you wondering, yes I was dating-hence why I was off there for a while, relationship did not work out so I went to see if the site had anything new to offer, and nope, it sure did not.)
     
    OKCupid, bottom of the barrel. Sorry, it is a place where you can meet ppl, but of course again, you get what you pay for…free… need I say more
     
    I agree that Eharmony is a total waste of money! They are desperate to stay in the market so they just send you all types of matches that don’t fit what you want and they send ppl to you who are not interested in you, based on race and or age, or other factors, DO NOT WASTE TIME AND MONEY ON THIS SITE!
     
    Match, is ok, but again, too many profiles of men and no way to really narrow down to what wants you. When you do the reverse search you get like 2k results and most have no pics and not way to narrow that field. Sad really.
     
    Interracial ppl meet is simply an afroromance partner. Same comments.
     
    Plenty of Fish- bottom of the barrel sludge. Loosers, pants saggy, uneducated, unemployed, looking for a sugar momma.
     
    MillionaireMatch (or something like that) old men looking for arm candy. Not a site for women who are serious about relationships and want more than a hook up or to be treated like a high priced = beck and call girl.
     
    I have been on other sites but again nothing has panned out. So sad, I don’t know if a matchmaker would make a difference, it is the dudes not the makers – the men are not serious as they all want simply ass or women who are not high quality. Do you notice that the profiles that look like prostitutes, posting pics of tatoos on their breast or showing their ass in lace panties get all the attention… there is a reason for that.
     
    *sigh*… sperm bank here I come.

  • NinoMoharam

  • DemiDior98

    Craigslist is awesome. The problem is there’s a lot of odler white guys that may email you. Kind of creepy.

    • Brenda55

      @DemiDior98 Creepy in what way?

      • DemiDior98

        @Brenda55 With These Types of Messages:
        I SAID I’M LOOKING FOR A FRIEND NOT A SEXBUDDY

        • Brenda55

          @DemiDior98 
          That guy should write porn he is pretty good.
          OK.  I get it. I would be put off by that kind of response also. 
          You have to wonder what kind of man uses that as an opening line.  Most women would shut right down when approached like that.

  • LoveisColorBlind

    Hi everyone. I am a rare breed – a black woman with a biracial child who has been working as a matchmaker specializing in helping professional singles open to dating outside their race find love. Since I don’t date my clients, I used other dating sites and was met with the exact frustrations many of you are facing. Tired of it all I just launched a site to focus on interracial dating for upscale and professional singles looking for love. I’m not going to put my contact here as my hands are full with the launch of the new site and my current clients. Stay tuned, am working hard to create a fantastic meeting place focused on interest groups EXCLUSIVELY for those open to dating outside their race. Just like in my matchmaking I WILL BE SCREENING for dirtbags looking to experiment, older guys looking for women who are too young for them etc. I do agree with PaigeinPhilly PLEASE be open to dating people no matter where they are, it’s based on values. My current boyfriend is from Saudi, we met in Dubai when I took a group there for a singles trip and now we are happily together. Love has no boundaries, plus I tend to find men from Europe and other parts of the world often see black women differently – many of the American men seem to think just because you’re open to dating outside your race you will put up with crap or bottom of the barrel. I don’t think so!!! Anyway. Please stay tuned. I’m excited.

  • Christelyn

    @LoveisColorBlind Awesome! Thanks for sharing. Pease send more details about the service so we can consider covering it for editorial purposes to help you get the word out. You can contact me at christelyn@beyondblackwhite.com

  • Tia Malone

    Afroromance is crappola. The site is nothing but creepy older men bothering younger women. I am 34set my preferences from 31-40. I am tired of creepy men over 50 send mail and flirts on filter mail. I don’t want to date men who near my dad’s age. Even 60 yr old men send flirts. I set my mail to filter. Afroromance need to get rid of filter mail, so that unwanted things want go thru the cracks. Even pof make sure filter don’t do thru preference.