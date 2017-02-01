How To Start Your Spring and Summer Garden Indoors

Even though it’s still snowing in many places in the country, you can STILL start thinking about growing foods for your spring and summer garden by planting from seed and keeping them indoors for a few months until it’s warm enough to bring them outside. Get some planting mix (or make it yourself), seeds, and planting cells and get a jump on the growing season.

Suggested spring veggies to grow: broccoli, kale, cabbage, cauliflower, beets, spinach, onions, carrots, peas, turnips, Swiss chard, celery. Suggested summer veggies to grow: cucumber, tomatoes, eggplant, sweet and hot peppers, squash, corn, green beans, basil, melons.