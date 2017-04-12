Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships


You are here: Home / Living / What’s the Interracial Dating Scene in Chicago? Told By a Guy Who Does It…

What’s the Interracial Dating Scene in Chicago? Told By a Guy Who Does It…

| | 12 Comments

Remember Whitney? He used to blog for us under the name “YoungTeach”

The Windy (and snowy, and rainy, and sunny, and it was 35 degrees yesterday and now it’s 70) City

Summertime Chi… No matter where I end up, it will always be my favorite. Everyone knows Chicago is windy and cold, but not everyone is aware that 6 months of freezing temperatures are worth the 3 months of paradise that the summer offers. Even in the winter, Chicagoans stay warm with our memories of the last summer and our anticipation of the next. My biggest complaint about the Chicago winters is that it’s so hard to get to the gym in the snow and sleet that I typically go into April with some pre-hibernatory weight around the mid-section. I’m aware that hibernatory is not a word, but I’m writing the article so I can do whatever I want. Coke is better than Pepsi and McDonald’s fries taste like floppy salted cardboard. Boom.

Chicago Nightlife – Anywhere and Everywhere

Going out at night in Chicago is a trip – nay, it’s THE trip. The city has so much diversity to offer. There are a million and one spots to hit, but my favorite is Lion Head Pub in Lincoln Park. Respectable pub on the first floor, outrageous club on the second floor. (By the way, if any Lion Head Pub owners are reading, that slogan will only cost you $10k per usage).

I have fond memories of drinking a pylon of beer in the oak-adorned pub downstairs, and then stumbling to the to the dimly-lit club and my heart swelling every beat that it takes my eyes to adjust to the sheer dichotomy of deep bass and undulating, entranced people sweating the stress of the week away on the dance floor. It’s the best of both worlds.

If you’re interested in scaling your sights to the highest level of elegance, Gilt Bar on Kinzie is swanky – as is its older, classier sister: Bavette’s Bar and Boeuf. This past weekend, my gorgeous date and I patronized Bavette’s before an evening at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance of several Russian works from Stravinsky, Dvořák, and Prokofiev. I would submit that the $60 rib-eye was equally impressive as the CSO performance – and thats coming from a classical musician.

Or you can go to Porn ‘n’ Chicken at Evil Olive on Monday nights. It’s exactly what it sounds like.

The Right To Bear Arm(s Candy)

Irrespective of your nightlife choices, you need someone attractive to spend those nights with – arm candy, if you will. Dating in Chicago, especially when swirling, is more complex than my time in the American South. As I mentioned in my video interview with Christelyn, Chicago is a deeply segregated city. Due to a long history of redlining, gentrification, and white flight, your skin color has a lot more to do with your geographical location than a lot of other places in the USA. Don’t let that deter you from dating outside your race, however. For every cloud there is a silver lining.

(Pssst! Who is Whitney?)

Spending time in the varied demographics of Chicago is a requirement of anyone who would be considered a Chicagoan. My disclaimer to that statement is that I have only lived in Chicagoland for 3 years, but I firmly believe there’s a difference in living in Chicago, and being a Chicagoan. That said, dating outside of your race is always a must but it’s especially enriching in Chicago (silver lining? I think so.) In fact, if you’re NOT dating outside of your race in Chicago, then you’re doing it all wrong.

Get UP Offa That Thang!

Spending time in predominantly Black, or Latin, or Asian, or any other homogenous neighborhood is the only way to try the best foods, and (most importantly) meet the best people. Like every other millennial, I have a profile on more than one dating app, but the majority of women I’ve met and subsequently been on dates with have been through direct meeting in Chicago, or through friends I’ve made. So much more could be said but as a fan of minimalism, the equation for meeting people in Chicago is simple.

WHAT IS IT?!

What is what?

Oh, yeah. You’re waiting for me to reveal the big secret of the dating world! I don’t know if you’re ready, but here it is (spoiler: it’s bipartite):

Make friends/acquaintances with everyone you meet + Maintain a positive attitude = EVERYONE INSTANTLY LOVES YOU

Okay, I know that seems over-simplified but it’s one-hundred percent accurate. Not only that, but it gets even more simple! Want to meet black women or men? Ask your black friends if they have any single friends. Want to meet white women or men? Ask your white friends if they have any single friends. Want to meet nerds? Ask your nerdy friends if they have any single friends (and maybe visit the annual Comic-Cons, Anime-Cons, etc, yes I’m a nerd and I’m proud – fight me.). Want to meet ambidextrous, vegan, libertarian cabaret dancers? Ask your ambidex- you know where I’m going with this.

Admittedly, this all sounds easily said and your results will vary BUT take it from an introvert – it’s worth it to converse with your work colleagues, people at the bar, and your sister’s friend’s cousin’s mechanic to meet more people. Chicago is full of beautiful men and women of all colors, shapes, sizes, personality types, and cultures.

It’s almost summertime in the Chi. Get here.

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • mfrierson

    Hello! I would LOVE to tour Chicago, I used to have family there but they moved back to Texas. I actually went to Europe last summer and plan on going back this summer. In the meantime are you available to show people around the best parts of the city? 🙂

  • Nia_

    Thanks for this. I live in Chicago and I find the swirl dating scene challenging. This is very encouraging though.

  • Tootie

    Hi!! I’m in the Chicago area! Lived here my whole life! I see not much has changed since I was “out there”! My sister and I are (were) pretty hot back in the day and our social circle was largely white people because we were friends w graduate school cohort members (back in the mid 90s.) I can’t emphasize enough how segregated everything was and is!! Plus we’d hang out in East Lakeview (Wrigleyville) w our white friends at bars and whatnot and we were ignored by the white guys every time. None asked me out in grad school, in my guitar class I took at the folk music school, at work, at the book club I joined, etc.! So I did exactly what u mentioned here: I networked! I made friends w colleagues my age at work who happened to be white. I told them I was single. One white woman said she knew lots of guys who would go out w me and I immediately wondered why she knew so many black guys! :-). So I kind of hit the jackpot because she had three “bachelors” for me to meet (ever so causally at a few bars while hanging out w our group ) and I ended up marrying one! I will say that when my husband would take me on dates, I’d meet his band mates and other random white friends of his and they were very eager to get the details: how did we meet, did I have a sister. 🙂 etc. It was all about making friends and networking!! It still annoys me how homogenous East Lakeview. But I say to black women who want to date interracially to make a supportive friend and they’ll hopefully have a friend or have a friend who knows a friend!

    Ps: You are 100% right about summer in Chicago. It’s beautiful and so fun.

  • KawaiiCutie

    Yay for being an anime and comic nerd! So am I! I’m also in an IR relationship although I’m more interested in anime than my partner

  • Malyssia Nicole

    Sadly Chicago is not the best place for bw/wm relationships having lived there for 37 years the pickings are almost zero it seemed the men only wanted to hook-up and disappear. Even in the so called progressive liberal areas matters were much worse I say if you want a hit it and quit it Chicago is the place to go. I never really saw any IR relationships outside of bm/ww but here in El Paso since we are a military base town I see both and this is the first city were people don’t give us problems

  • The Yorkshireman.

    I’m not in Chicago but Metro Detroit , on my birthday this past Monday my step son and i went to the baseball game. I got some free tickets from work so weren’t expecting front row seats and just as well as we were right at the very back but on the very same row at the other end was a bw/wm couple enjoying a lovely sunny day at the game. They were also married as i saw rings , i gave them a couple of knowing nod’s and smiles which was returned.

    All this to say there seems to be a tad more bw/wm couplings here in Detroit and not so much mean or nasty looks. The Mrs and i were driving to the store the other day down a quiet back road going slowly when a slowly travelling car going in the opposite direction approached. The driver was all up in our face , she was a dark skinned lady in her mid to late 20’s but gave us a smile which we both returned. Smiles are good.

    • KawaiiCutie

      I can vouch for this. I’m also located in Michigan. There arent too many BWWM couples in my area though but I seen a couple the last time that my bf and I went shopping near metro Detroit as well as in Birch Run 🙂

      We both still attract our share of mean/nasty looks. We live in a college town however the city is still pretty small and the townies are still pretty closed minded.

      • The Yorkshireman.

        Birch Run , not been there for a while. We normally hit that along with Frankenmuth. If i’m honest we may get more mean and nasty looks but we tend not to notice and if i do notice i kinda stop and stare back with a smile lol.

        I see down tread that you like anime and comic stuff , i’m guessing you’ve been to Youmacon ? Me and the Mrs have been a couple of times and it’s pretty good and keeps getting bigger each year. My son goes every year , i think he recently booked his hotel for the weekend.

        • KawaiiCutie

          Yes my bf and I go every year. We also go to shutocon and other cons in the area (Ohio, Chicago). I go because I love anime, he and my other guy friends go for the gaming.

          • The Yorkshireman.

            I’m not really into anime or this modern gaming (I prefer my soccer management game and Civilization) but it’s great fun and seeing everyone dressed up and happy is awesome. The last time my wife and i went we were watching my little pony for an hour lol.

  • Blanc2

    I was recently passing through Detroit Metro Airport on a layover between connecting flights. Was deep in the A concourse, where they now have the “Eastern Market Experience” area. Bought food at one place and a coffee at another. In both instances I enjoyed flirty, cheery conversation with the very pretty sistah’s working at each place. I was reminded of the spirit of the people of Detroit. I used to live there way back in the day and had forgotten. It’s pretty easy to meet sisters there. Strong history of stark segregation, and the expected cultural resonances from that, but at the grassroots Detroit is a place to get your swirl on for sure.

  • Neb16

    I considered living in Chicago because it has a pretty good art scene (I’ve heard from friends), but I decided against it because of the violence there and how segregated it is. Based on that, I would not want to live there or anywhere else in the Midwest. I heard that Seattle, Washington is really good for swirling, but the people are very introverted.