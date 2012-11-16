Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Relationships / Swirling Singles / Hottie of the Week / Twenty Six Year Old Southern Guy Takes On Swirling in the South, Starts Blog

Twenty Six Year Old Southern Guy Takes On Swirling in the South, Starts Blog

| |

OMG he’s adorable.

Ah…the bathroom pic. I normally hate these, but he’s so scrum-delish I’ll let it slide.

He calls himself, “YoungTeach” because yes, at 26, he’s young, and works as a music teacher to a predominately African American student body in Southaven, Mississippi . He’s a newbie to interracial dating, and apparently read SWIRLING in two days. I love him already. Here’s what he wrote me yesterday:

I just received your message on my blog.  I must say, I’m flattered that you would contact me regardless of the situation.  I bought a digital copy of Swirling and read it in two days.  This was after spending hours on your blog, devouring as much as I could.  You, personally, have shaped much of my (albeit brand-new) outlook on the world of interracial dating; and, on the subject of black women in particular.  In fact, it was you who inspired me to start my own blog!  🙂

 

Okay he’s in the will! I can not tell you how unbelievably fulfilling it is to know that you produced something that changes the course of someone’s life–even if it’s just their love life. It’s awesome sauce to the nth degree.

Here’s more about him. Single ladies, (especially our BB&W Staff) take some notes!

Well, I’m new to swirling, so I can’t provide a whole lot of insight just yet, but I can say that it’s interesting!  I’ve only gone on one “date,” technically.  It seems like the women I’ve spoken to are really interested right off the bat, and then cool off really quickly.  I’m not certain about the reasoning, just yet.  I think women are reluctant to start something that could potentially turn serious, as relates to interracial dating.  The first girl I met, and had a date with, I think was just interested in sex but wasn’t ready to admit that.  The second one was really interested one day, and then disappeared the next.  She was also twenty-two and looking to move soon, so she seemed to me to be a commitment-phobe.  I met another but we just spoke a bit, I gave her my number and haven’t heard from her since.

I’ve read that black women are reluctant to date white guys for many reasons, and I feel like those reasons are probably exacerbated by the complex racial climate in the South.  I’m actually getting just as much enjoyment out of discovering the subtleties and truths of interracial dating down here, as I am from the actual dating process!

All in all, I’m hopeful for myself and my future relationships but blogging is proving to be a fantastic outlet for my thoughts, which can get a bit disorganized and unreliable as far as positive information flow is concerned.

I’m open to any advice you may have, though I will certainly continue to be a BB&W reader.

Side note: The girls you work with are beautiful, and present such an intellectually unabashed front.  I can imagine that if there were a central office where everyone worked in close proximity, that would be a place I would enjoy to be in!

So check “YoungTeach” out before some southern belle snatches him up! Shout out to Brenda55 for bringing this cutie to my attention!

 

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • Christelyn

    Toni, Jamila, Tracy, Niala, Dani, et al…are you listening? lolz…

    • @Christelyn  LOL Chris. You’re giving me Mrs. Bennet realness right now. XD

      • Browncow

        @Toni_M  @Christelyn Does he make ten thousand a year and ride in a barouche? Will he catapult you into the first circles through your association with him? Just wondering. Maybe Mr. Bennet needs to go and introduce himself so you can make his esteemed acquaintance. I just love Jane Austen!

        • @Browncow  @Christelyn  Same. 😀

    • dani-BBW

      @Christelyn  LOL! I’ll check out his blog though.

  • blackpanthershay

    All the best to Youngtech!

  • Love it! I preach to my fam to create content all the misfit nonconformist BW need to start getting busy telling their stories. Just posted this, very encouraging for swirlers.

  • DUsher

    Chop chop ladies looks like a good catch!

  • Lejusdecoco

    Very Handsome Intelligent Man! now off to check his blog….Thanks Chris.!

  • zabeth

    Any ideas about places where he can meet more long term minded women?

  • Thanks everyone!  I’m looking forward to keeping you entertained with my tales of adventure and/or embarrassment!  Along, with zabeth, I’m interested in “places where he can meet more long-term minded women.”  Thoughts?

    • @youngteach If you don’t mind me asking, what city do you live in? I ask because I’m familiar with Chattanooga (family there, and I went to high school there).

      • @IntegratedMemoirs  @youngteach
         I actually live in Southaven, MS which is two minutes south of the Tennessee border.  My blog states that I mainly go out in Memphis, because it’s just a few minutes north of me.  I’ll be moving to Memphis soon, most likely, since it’s much better suited to dating and it’s still so close to my job.

        • @youngteach I don’t know much about Memphis except it has some great BBQ, lol! I don’t know how far Memphis is from Nashville, but I would suggest you look into Nashville. Personally speaking, I know there are BW looking to seriously date interracially there. Specifically in areas near Vanderbilt and Meharry Medical College. I hope this helps.

        • dani-BBW

          @IntegratedMemoirs  @youngteach Was JUST about to mention Nashville as well. I visited last month and it’s a cool town. I like it much better than Memphis.

        • @dani-BBW @youngteach Yes, Nashville is much better. There are many colleges and more social opportunities.

        • DWB

          @youngteach  @IntegratedMemoirs “I mainly go out in Memphis…”
           
          Beale Street! You will meet the ONE where you are MEANT to meet the one, but if you have good taste in music… 🙂

        • @DWB  @youngteach  @IntegratedMemoirs I think Memphis is a great tourist town, so much history – Stax, Beale Street, the Civil Rights museum/Lorraine motel. But something about Nashville feels a bit more polished and settled. It’s hard to describe.

        • DWB

          @dani-BBW  @youngteach  @IntegratedMemoirs One of the most beautiful sites I have ever seen was the Mississippi River rounding the mountains of Memphis. Nashville is cool, but I was SO inspired by the interracial jams of Memphis & Stax … for a short time, Race seemed to cease to matter…
           
          Heck … go to both!

        • kiki100

          @youngteach  Good luck with Memphis. ATL may be a better choice.

        • Brenda55

          @kiki100  @youngteach The young man lives and works in Memphis and I would guess that that are some Black chick living they who would just love to meet him. Don’t you think that the young women there should have a shot at having an IRR if they want one?

        • EarthJeff

          @Brenda55  @kiki100  @youngteach “The young man lives and works in Memphis and I would guess that that are some Black chick living they who would just love to meet him. Don’t you think that the young women there should have a shot at having an IRR if they want one?”
           
          Yes!  And is it just me or are good, charming, funny, sincere, loving, good hot young (or not so young) teachers just SO hard to find?  Just asking…

    • tmluvsfashion

      @youngteach – I am single black woman and I live in Memphis, TN in the Whitehaven communtiy. It’s like 10 minutes away from Southaven. I am also a high school teacher. I like going to the Silly Goose and Blind Bear Downtown too.
      We have some things in common, huh? 😉

    • tmluvsfashion

      @youngteach – BTW, I’ve been reading your blog. It’s pretty cool especially your posts about Flirting. I think that you are a real cutie!

      • temple

        @tmluvsfashion I am lovin your enthusiasm 😀

      • Browncow

        @tmluvsfashion   @youngteach Ding ding ding!!! I think we have a winner!!! Go get her Youngteach!!!

      • @tmluvsfashion   @youngteach
         *Gets popcorn while studying and watching how this unfolds*

        • pioneervalleywoman

          @IntegratedMemoirs @tmluvsfashion @youngteach
          On the other hand, if they do meet and become acquainted, I wouldn’t want it all to happen in the midst of a “goldfish bowl,” but with some modicum of privacy! If they became a serious item later, I would love to see an announcement on the blog–I know Christelyn has had stories about couples who met through the blog or something like that…..

  • Blogging is a great way to go about it, if I may say so myself 🙂

    • temple

      @IntegratedMemoirs Yeah, lol. Isn’t that how you met your wonderful husband? 😀

      • @temple Yes it was. I have to admit; I wasn’t too keen on meeting people online. The last relationship I had with someone I met online, prior to meeting my husband, ended horribly. Let’s just say physicians need vetting too. When my husband reached out to me, I purposely avoided his email for a month. Luckily I didn’t forget about it.

  • Good looking & smart, interested in bw. That handsome devil will be off the market in no time.

  • KikiBantam

    Cute and loveable!  Finally!!! A  nice looking guy from the South who gets it with dating IR  and blogging about  it!!  Oh his blog will catch on FIYYAAA!!! 🙂

  • NewMaya3

    It probably wont happen overnight but I am sure that you will find a quality black woman.  There are an enormous amount of women that want to date out but some are scared.  I have a feeling that it wont take long for you to find a good fit for you.  Good luck!

    • @NewMaya3 Ar you kidding, lol? Thirsty chicks will be telling him how cute he is a zillion times a day from what I’ve seen many BW online need flirting lessons even while swirling they take on ‘mannish’ roles & approach men much too strongly. They do it on FB! I nag, I mean, I school them and point them to this page and The Rules Dating book page.

      • NewMaya3

        @BWWithOtherBrothers
         That might be true but these are women online who are searching.  In real life around classy black women, the calibur of black women that he would actually WANT to date it will be a different story.  I rarely see black women who act “thirsty”  out in public for white guys.  For a black guy on a Saturday night, the white girls are “starving” and they make it known out in public so that is a different story.  Why would he want someone who is “thirsty”?
         What a nice way to market other black women on a by calling them “thirsty” and mannish and suggesting that you have to teach them how to act.  Some black women are their own worst enemies………….

      • NewMaya3

        @BWWithOtherBrothers
        That might be true but the women that you refer to sound like some rough around the edges, ghetto chicks.  In real life around classy black women, the calibur of black women that he would actually WANT to date it will be a different story.  I rarely see black women who act “thirsty”  out in public for white guys.  For a black guy, especially on a Saturday night, the white girls are “starving” and they make it known out in public.   But that is a different story.  Why would he want someone who is “thirsty”?
        What a nice way to market other black women by calling them “thirsty” and mannish and suggesting that you have to teach them how to act.  You do realize that when negative comments are made about black women, people love to attach that stereotype to the majority of black women.  Some black women are just their own worst enemies………….

        • @NewMaya3 I call it like I see it and the 6 months experience of operating a ‘swirl’ page on FB brings me to these conclusions. So for now I am done talking to you, NewMaya.
          I’ll repeat: many BW need flirting lessons too many are too mannish and forward.To all the lurkers reading this who aggressively approach other brothers online, ladies, ease up! Compliment him ONCE. Call him cute ONCE then back away.
           
          Also you ladies who are ultra  thirsty for a man you should start your own blog and make your own videos on YouTube that is a good way to attract attention.

        • NewMaya3

          @BWWithOtherBrothers
          It sounds like they aren’t the only ones who are “mannish” and “forward”. 
           
          Peace.

        • NewMaya3

          @BWWithOtherBrothers
           From the tone of your response, it sounds like the girls on your blog aren’t the only ones who are “mannish” and “forward”.
           
          Peace

        • @NewMaya3  @BWWithOtherBrothers
           In my point of view as a man, I feel that I should have the courage to initiate conversation with a woman in which I am interested.  However, this does not mean that I am unaccepting of a woman who chooses to flirt with a man.  If a woman comes and begins to talk to me, I can appreciate the courage it took for her to do so, and would not write her off simply because she saw something she liked.  Courage is a turn-on of mine. 
           
          I believe the debate here is on demeanor.  I don’t know that I can ascribe a certain subset of characteristics as “mannish.”  People define a “man” in many different ways.  Many people hold the destructive view that men are overly aggressive and brutish toward other people.  I hold the viewpoint that a “man” is someone who has matured past that stage in their lives, as that stage is more “childish” to me.  It seems we’re debating semantics, but if a woman were like the “manly” ideal that I have in my head – someone loving and caring, willing to sacrifice for their loved ones, and hard-working – then I would be quite interested in a “mannish” woman. 
           
          To each his own, but I wouldn’t discount a woman just because she puts forth effort to mean someone.  If you’re talking about someone who is ghetto well, ghetto is a state of mind and not of being.  Ghetto action depicts an enslaved mind, and that is not the type of woman that I am interested in.  Courageous and ghetto have different connotations to me. 
           
          Either way, I think we all need to look at how we define things.

        • @NewMaya3  @BWWithOtherBrothers
           …puts forth effort to “meet” someone.  Not “mean” someone.  Whoops.

        • @NewMaya3 Yawn. LOL. LOL.

      • @BWWithOtherBrothers  @NewMaya3  I am cackling rn.

  • TonyMayo

    I am also a man from the south who dates interracialy. I did not start dating IR until I was in my late 30’s. My only regret is WHY DID I NOT START SOONER!! You will never find a more loyal, loving women than a  Black women. You are young sucessful and good looking. You will have no problem finding what you are looklng for.

    • EarthJeff

      @TonyMayo “My only regret is WHY DID I NOT START SOONER!! ”
      I feel you on that one.

  • EarthJeff

    YoungTeach….. welcome.  You will find the environment here (hopefully) very safe and extremely informative.  The group here also helped me gain a comfort level with acting on my interests of interracial dating and now I am in a fantastic relationship.  I continue to get fabulous advice from many of the ladies here.  And I too am a WM who teaches in an urban setting.  I find it really rewarding.  Though I am a bit older than you…. we walk a good bit in the same shoes.  Anyway, again, welcome to the community.

  • EarthJeff

    By the way everyone… I started reading his blog…. FANTASTIC

    • @EarthJeff
       Thank you, Jeff!  I’ll be reading your stories as well!

  • temple

    Good stuff. It’s encouraging to see the many people who are opening up to meeting people who they find attractive–no matter the skin. Good luck & have fun Youngteach.

  • AuraBorealis

    could he move to London 😉

    • nyaw

      @AuraBorealis
       how about move to nyc…LOL!
      on a serious note, it is so sweet to put a hand to the skeptics.

    • @AuraBorealis
       I’ve never been to London!  I’d love to check it out!

  • jamaica68

    Damn he’s HOTTTTT!!!!  Thanks for sharing, adding him to my daily reading. 🙂

  • Jamila

    Yeah, he’s definitely sexy! 
     
    I just hope all these cute guys are still available when I take my nose out of the books and start dating again.

    • MadamCJCPA

      @Jamila No reason why you cannot do both at the same time, I read  your post about your debt being a death knell to your love-life.  Personally, I believe you can date and find “The One” while attending school.  No reason to place yourself on voluntary “stand-by.”

    • EarthJeff

      @Jamila “I just hope all these cute guys are still available when I take my nose out of the books and start dating again. ”
       Jamila, when you take your nose out of books and start dating again, some will be very very lucky to be able to pursue a relationship with you.

    • @Jamila
       Thanks, Jamila.  I’m in agreement with everyone else, as regards your dating life (you’ve seen my picture, I’ve got a big nose so I’m alright with being nosy).  You should be out dating!  And the thing is, school is the BEST place to meet people.  It gets a lot harder once you graduate to meet people, but school is like dating heaven!  A bunch of educated young folks like us, all in one place trying to better themselves?  I can’t imagine a better dating pool.

      • Jamila

        @youngteach  @Jamila Haha! Nice try, but you do not have a big nose–mine is bigger! 
         
        I’ll start dating when the time is right. I won’t allow myself to be last person to leave the Singles Party.

  • MixedUpInVegas

    What a charming and handsome young man!  Welcome to our group, although I’m something of a newcomer myself.  With your gracious manner, I have no doubt that you will snag a lovely lady or two.  Good luck with your quest to know women of color better and find the right one for you.

  • Courtney86

    He’s very handsome, and seems accomplished. I like him already from what was posted above about him. We’re the same age too. 🙂 He also lives in the state right above the one I live in. I’m going to check out his blog. But I’m just window shopping, not looking to get married or start a relationship, lol. I like being single, and I am definitely not ready for anything as serious as a relationship. I hope he finds a nice black girl open to an interracial relationship. 🙂

  • nikee

    the blogs’ great ….  i read it……i smiled ………cringed ……… and even giggled a little.

    • @nikee
       Thank you!  That’s exactly what I was going for 🙂

  • Thank you for the warm welcome, everyone!  I’m so happy to be a part of this fantastic online community, as well as out and about meeting wonderful people.  I like to reply individually to people, but I was unable to access the internet all day yesterday as I was out of town, and this comments thread has exploded!  Suffice to say, all the comments are flattering!  I’ll continue to regale you with stories and thoughts from this white guy, and I hope that you all enjoy them.  All comments and such on my blog are welcome, but play nice!  No personally-insulting diatribes will be accepted!  I won’t delete them as I’m all about freedom of speech.  I’ll just make you look like a fool.  Thank you so much again, for the warm welcome!

  • Brenda55

    Well folks. The predictable has happened. The bottom feeder (we all know who that is) has made his way over the Youngteach’s site.
    This is his chance to take it  to the man from the safety of his dad’s basement.
    Teach you have arrived.  You have been visited by one of the oldest and lamest IRR site trolls around.

    • Christelyn

      I knew it was coming as sure as the sun rises in the east. YoungTeach, just know that the man who has no imagination and uses this blog for daily inspiration to breath is indeed a bottom feeder. He lives with his father. He’s a loser. Even his father is ashamed of his antics. Trust me, I know.

      • @Christelyn
         This would be hilarious if it wasn’t so sad…

      • Patricia Kayden

        @Christelyn This “living with father because I’m too trifling to live on my own” bottom feeder can be blocked, right?  That’s what I would do.  Block him and keep it moving. 
         
        I recall one White guy who had a swirling blog who would entertain Black men in the name of “free speech”.  His blog went down pretty badly as you can imagine when DBRBM filled his comment sections with anti-BW diatribes.

        • @Patricia Kayden  @Christelyn
           Thank you for the cautionary tale, Patricia.  I’ll immediately set to blockin

    • Jamila

      @Brenda55 I think that HeWhoMustNotBeNamed has some serious mental imbalances. I’ve had crazy internet trolls try to get my attention before, but after I ignore them for so long they will finally go with their lives and leave me alone. The bottom feeder just does not seem to have any sort of self-respect, dignity, or class.

  • Didn’t we once have a goddess who was a teacher from Memphis?

    • tmluvsfashion

      @dani-BBW – Yes, it was me from good ole Memphis, TN. I was featured as a goddess a while back. I’m still looking for that special someone.

      • @tmluvsfashion  ok, I thought so! Hope you guys get a chance to meet, seems like you’d have a lot in common 🙂

  • melissamak007

    Cutie! That is all.

  • MadamCJCPA

    My husband is a Southern gentleman as well (ladies really do love country boys).  I love the whole opposite aspects between he and I.  North/South, black/white, extrovert/introvert, Venus/Mars, etc.  He is the ying to my yang.
     
    On that note don’t count out  us Yankee ladies.  Good Luck finding your special “One.”

  • Oh, he’s quite handsome!  I live in the South (NC) and I’m seeing more and more BW/WM couples everyday.  It’s wonderful!  Best of luck in finding that special someone!

  • HotToastAndButter

    If my teacher looked like that I would have paid a lot more attention in class!

    • KingsDaughter

      @HotToastAndButter LOL

    • @HotToastAndButter
       Hahaha tell that to my students!  Thanks 🙂

  • Mel_woman

    I would like to thank @youngteach and @EarthJeff for blogging about their attraction for bw and experiences with dating them. It definitely helps with balancing out the BWIR movement, so it doesn’t seem like BW are doing it all. I’ve been suggesting for more wm to do this before, but my ideas were turned down because it was said that men don’t write about dating online. I think it will be more effective in encouraging other non-bm to be open to bw if they are hesitant about it if they read about it from a man’s point of view.
     
    See, wm do HAVE time to blog about BW and CAN blog about BW. ;P
     
    I hope more blog about “swirling” in the future.

    • Christelyn

      @Mel_woman  @youngteach  @EarthJeff I still think most men don’t have time for blogging. It’s incredibly time intensive, and if I weren’t making some kind of living from doing it, you would see marketing less posts here.

      • Mel_woman

        I still think blogging can be like every other hobby men may have.  If they really want to do it, they’ll make time for it (as seen by the numerous dating blogs men have that can be found if one does a google search). They don’t have to blog everyday. Once a month or once every 2-3 months is fine. lol. More men blog please!! lol
         
        Oh, he’s very handsome and in my age range. Too bad he’s soo far away. Good luck!

      • @Christelyn   @Mel_woman  @EarthJeff
         MAKING time has to be a priority.  I guess it’s all about what you enjoy.  I like to think that I have something to say, so there’s probably a bit of self-centeredness to why I enjoy blogging so much.  At the end of the day though, I hope that people (especially black women) can glean some good information from what I have to say.
         
        That being said, thanks Mel for the appreciation.  As a man, I have to say that there’s nothing more flattering than positive attention from wonderful women.  I only hope that we men can return the favor.

  • thecrazyartist

    Wow, he is very handsome

  • MySmile

    See, we do swirl in the south!!! haha it’s not just full of backwards people like some may think (though there are more than enough here) :-)..I gotta check out his blog..seems like good stuff!

    • KingsDaughter

      @MySmile Done that! Some nice well-written articles on his blog.

  • I haven’t read a proper sentence on the blog yet, but I really like the template he used.  It has a very clean feel to it and the graphics are appealing as well.

  • DUCKIE_MARIE25

    @youngteach I think it is pretty awesome how you teach music at predominately black school in the south. I can imagine that it is not easy and I commend you for sticking with it. It was refreshing to read your blog and know that there are white men out there that love black women.

    • @DUCKIE_MARIE25
       Thank you, Duckie.  It presents it’s challenges, but I love every single day. 
       
      I hope you’ll continue to read the blog and yes, we black-women-loving white men are out there!

  • DeaElmi

    @sweetrain
     ouch! Lol

  • DeaElmi

    @Brenda55
     bottom feeder sounds like beyond black and white and now young teach’s website have their very own tailor made troll. Kinda curious but not really. They bore me, trolls that is.

  • Jerlene H.

    Hey is a good looking guy. It’s just too bad I’m so late to the party. I’m curious though, whatever happen to our “first time swirler.” Did he find himself a match? Did he find a south belle? Inquiring minds…. well, my mind wants to know!